News Live: Videocon loan default 5x bigger than Mallya's, 28 firms have a day to pay up

According to SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar, almost all of these companies are likely to go to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The lenders have asked for an extension for restructuring debt, while negotiations with the two big accounts — Jaiprakash Associates and Videocon — are currently going on.
Videocon is currently reeling under a debt of Rs 45,000 crore. Negotiations are going on with lenders for the resolution. Jaiprakash Associates is staring at an Rs 22,000 crore loan default as the December 13 deadline nears. Hyderabad-based infrastructure player IVRCL has a loan default of Rs 10,107 crore. Uttam Galva Steels, one of the largest manufacturers of cold rolled steel, has a loan default of Rs 4,150 crore. Besides these four, Soma Enterprises (Rs 1,895 crore) and Asian Colour Coated Ispat (Rs 3,019 crore) are also on the list.
The transaction, if successful, will consolidate ReNew Power’s position as the largest renewable energy company in India, where small and mid-sized project developers are looking to sell their assets in an industry that has seen a sharp increase in competitive intensity and plunging tariffs. ReNew Power, which is backed by Goldman Sachs, has approached a foreign and domestic investment bank to finance the deal, sources said. “More lenders are expected to come on board once the transaction nears completion,” they added.
Public lender Punjab National Bank said it has initiated the process of raising up to Rs 5,000 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP). The committee of directors for capital mop-up at a meeting on Monday approved opening of the QIP, the bank said in a regulatory filing on stock exchanges.
The bank has approved the floor price of Rs 176.35 per share of face value Rs 2, it said. The board of the bank had already given approval a few weeks ago to mobilisation of Rs 5,000 crore through various instruments, including rights issue and private placement, during 2017-18.
About 40% of bitcoin is held by perhaps 1,000 users; at current prices, each may want to sell about half of his or her holdings, says Aaron Brown, former managing director and head of financial markets research at AQR Capital Management. What’s more, the whales can coordinate their moves or preview them to a select few. Many of the large owners have known one another for years and stuck by bitcoin through the early days when it was derided, and they can potentially band together to tank or prop up the market.
On his birthday today, Sharad Pawar to hit street against Maharashtra govt
On his birthday today, NCP president Sharad Pawar would hit the street against the BJP-led government in Maharashtra, reports PTI. The Maratha strongman and former Union minister, who turns 77 today, has already completed 50 years of active participation in politics. Pawar will take part in an anti-government rally being organised here by the opposition Congress and the NCP, which have accused the BJP-led ruling coalition of "neglecting" issues related to farmers and common people.
When the veteran politician hits the street, it will be a rare occasion in his political life, during which he has held a number of key posts in Maharashtra and also at the Centre. The former chief minister will be agitating against an incumbent government after over 30 years. Hemant Takale, senior NCP leader and an MLC, said, "It is true Pawar would be agitating against the state government after over 30 years. It was in 1985 that Pawar had organised a cycle rally against the then state government. The cycle rally started from Jalgaon and ended in Nagpur."
Ajit Pawar, nephew of Sharad Pawar and a former deputy chief minister, said, "Generally, (on birthdays) Pawarsaheb would stay at his home in Pune or Mumbai and have a low-profile event. For the first time, Pawarsaheb will be agitating on his birthday for people's interest. Pawarsaheb has decided to protest against this government to highlight the ways it is neglecting the interests of people."
China conducts 'island encirclement' patrols near Taiwan
China’s air force has conducted more “island encirclement patrols” near Taiwan, its military said on Tuesday, after a senior Chinese diplomat threatened that China would invade the self-ruled island if any US warships made port visits there, reports Reuters. China considers Taiwan to be a wayward province and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under its control.
Numerous Chinese fighter jets, bombers and surveillance aircraft conducted “routine” and “planned” distant sea patrols on Monday to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Air Force spokesman Shen Jinke said on the military branch’s microblog. H-6K bombers, Su-30 and J-11 fighter jets, and surveillance, alert and refuelling aircraft flew over the Miyako Strait in Japan’s south and the Bashi Channel between Taiwan and the Philippines to “test real combat capabilities”, Shen said.
Taiwan Defence Minister Feng Shih-kuan said in a statement they had dispatched aircraft and ships to monitor the activity of the Chinese military and that the drills were not unusual and people should not be alarmed.
ReNew Power may buy Ostro Energy in Rs 10,000cr deal, says report
ReNew Power Ventures Pvt is close to acquiring Ostro Energy Pvt, the company that holds the renewable energy assets of buyout firm Actis Capital, for an enterprise value of Rs 10,000 crore, sources told Mint. The final valuation has been agreed by both sides, sources said. “The equity portion of the transaction is close to Rs 2,000 crore, while the rest will be debt,” sources said.
The transaction, if successful, will consolidate ReNew Power’s position as the largest renewable energy company in India, where small and mid-sized project developers are looking to sell their assets in an industry that has seen a sharp increase in competitive intensity and plunging tariffs. ReNew Power, which is backed by Goldman Sachs, has approached a foreign and domestic investment bank to finance the deal, sources said. “More lenders are expected to come on board once the transaction nears completion,” they added.
Russia, India likely to sign S-400 air defence contract worth over $5bn anytime
India and Russia are likely to sign a contract soon on sale of Russian S-400 Triumf air defence system, a senior Russian official said, describing discussions on the deal to be at a "very profound stage", reports PTI. Presently discussions are going on the exact number of S-400 Triumf air defence systems that will be bought by India, according to Viktor N Kladov, director for international cooperation and regional policy of Rostec, a state-owned Russian defence and industrial group.
Asked when the contract will be signed, Kladov said, "As soon as they prepare the contract it will be signed...I cannot give you the time as I don't know but anytime in future because the two teams are working very hard".
“It is being discussed and it is still at a very profound stage. Technical details are being discussed. The two teams are working very hard on negotiations. It is a very sophisticated system, lots of technical details are to be looked into. It also includes pricing, training, transfer of technologies, and setting up of command and control centres. Even if we supply it now you can't use it as it will take two years to train your personnel only then you can use it," Kladov said.
India had announced in October last year a deal on the Triumf air defence systems from Russia, worth over $5 billion and collaborate in making four state-of-the-art frigates besides setting up a joint production facility for making Kamov helicopters. The S-400 Triumf long-range air defence missile system has the capability to destroy incoming hostile aircraft, missiles and even drones at ranges of up to 400 km.
India and Russia have been in talks for over a year for the purchase of at least five systems of S-400 that will be a game changer in the region. It is capable of firing three types of missiles, creating a layered defence, and simultaneously engaging 36 targets. (Picture courtesy: www.world-defense.com)
Gold ETFs register Rs 500cr outflow in Apr-Nov FY18, ELSS see infusion of over Rs 1.16 lakh cr
Investors have pulled out over Rs 500 crore from gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the April-November period of the current fiscal as they preferred equities, as per the latest data by mutual fund body Amfi. Trading in gold ETF has been lukewarm in the previous four fiscals. It had witnessed an outflow of Rs 775 crore in FY17, Rs 903 crore in FY16, Rs 1,475 crore in FY15 and Rs 2,293 crore in FY14.
On the other hand, equity and equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS) saw an infusion of over Rs 1.16 lakh crore during the first eight months of FY18. This included an investment of over Rs 20,000 crore in the last month alone. Stock markets have been on an upswing, touching new highs this year. Gold ETFs are passive investment instruments that are based on price movements and investments in physical gold.
WTO losing trade focus, too easy on some developing nations: US
US President Donald Trump’s trade chief said on Monday that the World Trade Organisation (WTO) is losing its focus on trade negotiations in favour of litigation, and was going too easy on wealthier developing countries such as China. With Trump’s “America First” trade agenda casting a cloud over the WTO’s 11th ministerial meeting in Buenos Aires, representatives of other major members criticised protectionism and advocated a stronger multilateral trading system, while acknowledging the WTO’s shortcomings. US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who has said he does not want major agreements out of the meeting, voiced concern that the WTO was becoming a litigation-centered organisation.
Women accusing Trump of sexual misconduct seek congressional probe
Three women who have accused US President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct called on Monday for a congressional investigation into his behaviour amid a wave of similar accusations against prominent men in Hollywood, the media and politics, reports Reuters. Over the past two years, more than a dozen women have accused Trump of making unwanted sexual advances against them years before he entered politics. Three of his accusers, Jessica Leeds, Rachel Crooks, and Samantha Holvey said at a news conference on Monday that the accusations warranted new consideration given the broader discussion of sexual harassment in US society. (File photo of US President Donald Trump,Picture courtesy: PTI)
PBOC to inject 150 billion yuan via reverse repos, says traders
China’s central bank will inject 150 billion yuan ($22.67 billion) into money markets on Tuesday, traders told Reuters. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is injecting 80 billion yuan through seven-day reverse bond repurchase agreements and 70 billion yuan through 28-day reverse repos, they said.
On a net basis, the PBOC will inject a net 40 billion yuan into the market via open market operations for the day, with 110 billion yuan worth of reverse repos due to mature on Tuesday. The PBOC drained a net 510 billion yuan from the money market last week.
Fortis case: More criminal sections will be added in FIR, says Anil Vij
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said more criminal sections would be added in the FIR, registered in connection with the death of a seven-year-old dengue patient in Gurgaon's Fortis hospital, on the basis of alleged irregularities found in a report by a probe panel, reports PTI. He said appropriate action would be taken against the hospital management on the basis of the report. "Those found guilty will not be spared at any cost," the minister said according to an official release.
"Criminal sections will be added on the basis of irregularities found in the probe report such as overcharging for medicines, forged signature, not providing ambulance on time, overcharging for platelets transfusion, ignoring norms of the Indian Medical Association and the Medical Council of India, and violation of treatment protocol," he said. Vij said both civil and criminal action were being initiated against the hospital, which was severely indicted for lapses by the probe panel.
Brent crude jumps above $65 for first time since 2015 after North Sea pipeline outage
Brent crude oil prices jumped above $65 per barrel for the first time since 2015 after the shutdown of the Forties North Sea pipeline knocked out significant supplies from a market that was already tightening due to OPEC-led production cuts, reports Reuters. Brent crude futures LCOc1, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $65.07 a barrel at 07:41am, up 37 cents, or 0.6% from their last close.
It was the first time Brent rose above $65 since June 2015. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 were at $58.21 a barrel, up 22 cents, or 0.4% from their last settlement. Britain’s Forties oil pipeline, the country’s largest at a capacity of 450,000 barrels per day (bpd), shut down on Monday after cracks were revealed.
Apple to buy song recognition app Shazam
Apple said that it would buy leading song recognition app Shazam in a fresh bid to secure an edge in the intensifying battle of streaming services, reports AFP. Apple, whose streaming service has rapidly grown but still has only half the paid subscribers of Spotify, said that Shazam has consistently been one of the most popular items on its App Store.
"Apple Music and Shazam are a natural fit, sharing a passion for music discovery and delivering great music experiences to our users," Apple said in a statement. "We have exciting plans in store, and we look forward to combining with Shazam upon approval of today's agreement," it added. Meanwhile, London-based Shazam said in a separate statement: "We can't imagine a better home for Shazam to enable us to continue innovating and delivering magic for our users."
The two companies did not disclose financial terms. Shazam, which was founded in 1999 in the early age of online music, has offered a solution to a longtime agony of listeners -- putting a name to elusive songs. With a click, the app identifies tracks playing on the radio, at parties or as background music. But Shazam has struggled to find a way to make money off its technology, even as it said that it had reached one billion downloads on smartphones last year.
India to grow at 7.2% in 2018, 7.4% in 2019: UN
India's growth rate is projected to accelerate to 7.2% in 2018 and 7.4% in 2019, the UN said, describing the outlook for the country as "largely positive", reports PTI. Despite the slowdown observed in early 2017 and the lingering effects from the demonetisation policy, the outlook for India remains largely positive, underpinned by robust private consumption and public investment as well as ongoing structural reforms," the United Nations said.
In its report 'World Economic Situation Prospects', released at the UN headquarters in New York, the UN said "GDP growth for India is projected to accelerate from 6.7% in 2017 to 7.2% in 2018 and 7.4% in 2019". At the same time, the report said, the performance of private investment remains a key macroeconomic concern.
Punjab National Bank to raise up to Rs 5,000cr via QIP
Public lender Punjab National Bank said it has initiated the process of raising up to Rs 5,000 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP). The committee of directors for capital mop-up at a meeting on Monday approved opening of the QIP, the bank said in a regulatory filing on stock exchanges.
The bank has approved the floor price of Rs 176.35 per share of face value Rs 2, it said. The board of the bank had already given approval a few weeks ago to mobilisation of Rs 5,000 crore through various instruments, including rights issue and private placement, during 2017-18.
ISIS-inspired Bangladeshi bomber arrested after blast in NY subway
An ISIS-inspired Bangladeshi-origin man, wearing a homemade device, triggered a blast at a metro station in New York City during the morning rush hours, injuring four persons and causing chaos in one of the busiest commuter hubs in the metropolis, officials told PTI. Akayed Ullah, the 27-year-old suspected bomber, had wires and a pipe bomb strapped to his body. The device prematurely exploded between two subway platforms near Port Authority, which is America's largest bus terminal, police said.
The suspect was taken into custody after the device partially exploded. The subway station was evacuated and Port Authority terminal was shut down. Ullah was alone, the police said, adding that the explosion was recorded on surveillance video. No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion so far, though it was being treated as terror-related.
New York: Law enforcement officials at work following an explosion near New York's Times Square on Monday. AP
40% of bitcoin is held by 1,000 users and they’re becoming a worry for investors
On November 12, someone moved almost 25,000 bitcoins, worth about $159 million at the time, to an online exchange, reports Bloomberg. The news soon rippled through online forums, with bitcoin traders arguing about whether it meant the owner was about to sell the digital currency. Holders of large amounts of bitcoin are often known as whales. And they’re becoming a worry for investors. They can send prices plummeting by selling even a portion of their holdings. And those sales are more probable now that the cryptocurrency is up nearly twelvefold from the beginning of the year.
About 40% of bitcoin is held by perhaps 1,000 users; at current prices, each may want to sell about half of his or her holdings, says Aaron Brown, former managing director and head of financial markets research at AQR Capital Management. What’s more, the whales can coordinate their moves or preview them to a select few. Many of the large owners have known one another for years and stuck by bitcoin through the early days when it was derided, and they can potentially band together to tank or prop up the market.
Bitcoin futures surge over 19% during first day of trading
Bitcoin futures rallied on Monday in their first full day of trading on the CBOE Futures Exchange, reports CNBC. The new futures contract, which expires in January, settled 19.9% higher at $18,545. The digital currency itself rose more than 14% on Monday to $17,261, according to CoinDesk's bitcoin price index. The index tracks prices from digital currency exchanges Bitstamp, Coinbase, itBit and Bitfinex.
CBOE launched the bitcoin futures under the "XBT" ticker symbol on Sunday following a giant leap in the digital currency's price this year and a surge of investor interest. The debut of the first futures contract on an established exchange was relatively orderly, in contrast to expectations of high volatility and traders short selling, or betting against, bitcoin.
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli get married in Italy
Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli tied the knot in Italy, ending days of suspense and media speculation about their marriage plans. The two were married in a private ceremony on Monday which was attended by close family members and friends at a resort in Tuscany, Italy.
