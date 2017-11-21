App
News
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Boeing plans to hire 800 employees in India in next 2 years

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Nov 21, 05:55 PM (IST)

    Boeing is looking to hire 800 employees in India over the next two years in order to expand base into the country's booming aerospace industry, reports the Livemint. The hiring will be done across all portfolios, the company executives said.

  • Nov 21, 03:07 PM (IST)

    Top Headlines:

    1. 8.5% GDP growth and a combination of 12% and 18% GST slabs. This is what CEA Arvind Subramanian foresees for India going forward, according to media interviews.

    2. Reliance Industries raised $800 million by selling 10-year bonds at the lowest rate of 3.66%. The proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt. While Yes Bank raised $400m in loans from Japan, Taiwan

    4. M&M opens Detroit's 1st car making plant in 25 years, reports PTI

    5. Uday Kotak spots a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in stressed assets, reports Bloomberg

    6. Vijay Mallya dubs himself a political victim like Vadra, Virbhadra, reports The Times of India. Vadra asks him not misuse his name

    7. Dr Reddy's gets EIR for Vizag plant, but inspection not closed

    8. ONGC buys 15% stake in Namibia offshore block from Tullow, reports Reuters

  • Nov 21, 06:55 PM (IST)

    Sebi and exchanges have started examining trade details of over two dozen stocks as part of a probe into alleged leak of key financial details of these companies through WhatsApp while the regulator is also considering seeking call data records of the persons involved.

    The companies include several listed blue-chip firms, officials said on the condition of anonymity.

  • Nov 21, 06:19 PM (IST)

    The government is mulling to allow power companies to pass on costs of installing emission-cutting equipment to consumers, a report by Reuters said. The move comes after Delhi recorded high levels of smog, which led to pressure on the government and power providers to tackle a growing public heath crisis.

  • Nov 21, 05:33 PM (IST)

    Moneycontrol's research team had handpicked a set of dozen investment ideas around Diwali – the equal-weighted “Diwali Portfolio” -- with an eye on medium to long-term returns that would handsomely beat the benchmark and deliver the proverbial alpha. 

    After the earnings for the September 17 quarter, the portfolio deserves a review. While the portfolio outperformed 8.9 percentage points over the benchmark in little over a month, the team has tweaked the portfolio a bit and has come out with the new idea alongside a review of the remaining eleven.

  • Nov 21, 05:21 PM (IST)

    India Inc's merger and acquisition activity declined 55 percent to USD 6.2 billion in value terms during September quarter, as a sense of caution prevailed on the deal street, says a report.   According to EY's Transactions Quarterly report, while the number of deals increased to 252 in the July-September quarter from 234 in the year-ago period, the cumulative disclosed deal value fell to USD 6.2 billion from USD 13.7 billion in the same period last year.

  • Nov 21, 04:59 PM (IST)

    Union Housing Minister Hardeep Puri on Tuesday said that there is no doubt that Aadhaar will be linked to property transactions. The step will help in reducing black money from the real estate and help in crackdown on benami properties.   

    In an interview to The Economic Times, Puri said that additional steps for property market will be taken.

  • Nov 21, 04:23 PM (IST)

    Senior British ministers have agreed to offer more money to Brussels as part of Brexit negotiations, but only as part of a final deal on leaving the EU, sources said today. Leading Brexit campaigners, including Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, have agreed to increase Britain's offer of a financial settlement in a bid to move the withdrawal negotiations onto trade, newspaper reports said.

  • Nov 21, 04:10 PM (IST)

    The government has set up a ministerial committee to consider a legislation to put an end to instantaneous triple talaq, the Muslim way of divorce which is said to be still in practice despite the Supreme Court striking it down.   Government functionaries, who did not wish to be named, said that the Centre was considering to bring a suitable legislation or amend existing penal provisions, which would make instantaneous triple talaq an offence.

  • Nov 21, 03:56 PM (IST)
  • Nov 21, 03:49 PM (IST)

    Tokyo: A visitor walk under the colourful autumn leaves in the Hibiya park. The public park is located in the heart of the capital. AP/PTI

  • Nov 21, 03:48 PM (IST)
  • Nov 21, 03:47 PM (IST)

    UBS India chief Aashish Kamat quits

    UBS's India chief Aashish Kamat has resigned amidst speculation that his departure was triggered due to a shift in the Swiss banking giants approach to India where it is increasingly looking to house more of its offshoring business, reports The Economic Times. Kamat will be replaced by UBS veteran Harald Egger who till recently was head of group corporate services and sourcing based at the investment bank's Zurich headquarters.

    Kamat who was previously Chairman of the Swiss bank's financial institutions group in Asia prior to taking over as country head of India in 2011 is expected to continue till January next year to enable a smooth transition. His departure is said to have not been totally unplanned and he is said to have sounded out the senior management of his intentions to move on and pursue other interests. 

  • Nov 21, 03:40 PM (IST)

    CBEC chief tells firms, restaurants to lower prices post GST rate cuts

    Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) Chariman Vanaja Sarna has written to 100 major companies including Colgate-Palmolive, Dabur, Nestle, and Hindustan Unilever, and 15 restaurants including McDonald’s, Café Coffee Day, and MTR, to pass on the benefit of reduction in goods and services tax (GST) rates to consumers, reports Business Standard.

    The move comes amid instances of companies and restaurants persisting with high rates, raising profiteering concerns. In a letter to company heads and associations, Sarna asked them to go for a commensurate reduction in the prices of products and give it wide publicity. “While it is a legal requirement, you will agree that for all citizens this is an important social responsibility. It would be most helpful if the reduced prices are also given wide publicity,” the letter reads.

  • Nov 21, 03:35 PM (IST)
  • Nov 21, 03:35 PM (IST)
  • Nov 21, 03:34 PM (IST)

    Govt asks state oil companies to boost gas supply to petcoke ban-hit states

    Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan asked state oil firms to boost supply of gas and alternative fuels in states where petroleum coke and furnace oil are banned due to high emissions. India imports about half of its annual consumption of 27 million tonne of petcoke, he said in a tweet. The country has banned use of petcoke and furnace oil in states around New Delhi and in the capital city to rein in pollution. Demand for petcoke has doubled in the past four years.

  • Nov 21, 03:32 PM (IST)

    Britain’s budget gap unexpectedly widened last month, underscoring finance minister Philip Hammond’s challenge as he juggles calls for more spending in his budget on Wednesday with the prospect of weaker economic growth ahead, reports Reuters. The deficit, excluding state-run banks, stood at GBP 8 billion, up 6.9% compared with October 2016, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday. Rising debt costs, linked to Britain’s higher inflation since the Brexit vote, were a driver of the shortfall. However, in the first seven months of the financial year, the deficit has fallen by 9.6% to GBP 38.5 billion, the ONS said. That still leaves Hammond on target to beat a target of GBP 58.3 billion for the 2017-18 financial year.

  • Nov 21, 03:29 PM (IST)
  • Nov 21, 03:23 PM (IST)

  • Nov 21, 03:21 PM (IST)

    WhatsApp leak: Sebi, bourses checking listed cos' trade details

    Sebi and exchanges have started examining trade details of over two dozen stocks as part of a probe into alleged leak of key financial details of these companies through WhatsApp while the regulator is also considering seeking call data records of the persons involved. The companies include several listed blue-chip firms, officials said.

    The exchanges are analysing the trade data of the last 12 months of such companies in order to detect any possible breach of norms while Sebi is taking the help of data warehouse and its intelligence systems, they added. Besides, Sebi is considering seeking call data records (CDRs) of all the persons involved in alleged circulation of key financial details and other information about listed companies on social media groups before they are made public.

  • Nov 21, 03:19 PM (IST)
  • Nov 21, 03:18 PM (IST)
  • Nov 21, 03:16 PM (IST)

    Govt plans coal transportation in covered trucks, rail wagons to fight air pollution

    Scurrying for solutions to fight the toxic air pollution, the government has said it plans to transport coal in covered rail wagons and trucks across the country, reports PTI. Ferrying of coal in uncovered vehicles and rail wagons is said to be one of the key reasons behind high pollution levels along the transportation route from coal mine or importing sea port to user plants like power generation houses. "We are looking at better and more environment friendly transportation of coal. I have ordered that we will design a covering over every truck and railway wagon that transports coal across the length and breadth of the country," Coal and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said.

  • Nov 21, 03:13 PM (IST)

    Coca-Cola India expect Thums Up to be $1bn brand in 2 years

    Beverages major Coca-Cola India expects its soft drink Thums Up to be a $1 billion brand in the next two years and is adding variants to the home-grown product, reports PTI. With the introduction of 'Thums Up Charged', the company added the first ever variant to the 40-year-old brand. "We expect Thums Up to become a $1 billion brand in the next two years. The launch of Thums Up Charge will help accelerate the journey of becoming the first home-grown billion dollar beverage brand," Vijay Parasuraman, Vice President, Marketing, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia, said.

    Thums Up has a revenue of Rs 5,000 crore, he said. The new Thums Up Charged will be available in seven different packs -180ml can, 200ml can, 300ml can, 330ml can, 250ml PET, 400ml PET, 500ml PET, it added. Besides Thums Up, the company has identified brands such as Maaza and Limca which have the potential to grow to reach similar size. "For Maaza, it would take around five years to reach that scale," said a company official.

  • Nov 21, 03:09 PM (IST)

    Gujarat polls battle of casteism, dynasty against development: Amit Shah

    BJP president Amit Shah said the Gujarat election was not just a fight between two parties but a battle between Congress's casteism and dynastic rule and Prime Minster Narendra Modi's developmental politics, reports PTI. Shah also took a jibe at Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, saying his visits to Gujarat had increased as he thought the state was a "tourist spot". "The Gujarat election 2017 is not just a fight between two parties or a fight for who will become the chief minister, but it is to decide if 'jativad' (casteism) and 'vanshvad' (dynastic rule) will win or Narendra Modi's 'vikasvad' (development politics)," Shah said.

  • Nov 21, 03:02 PM (IST)

    ONGC buys 15% stake in Namibia offshore block from Tullow

    ONGC Videsh (OVL), the overseas investment arm of the country’s top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, said on Tuesday it had acquired a 15% stake in Namibia’s offshore Block 2012A from Tullow Oil, reports Reuters. OVL executed the deal through its subsidiary ONGC Videsh Vankorneft Pte, it said in a statement.

    Tullow Namibia had a 25% stake in the block in Namibia’s Petroleum Exploration License area (PEL)0030. Eco Oil and Gas Namibia (Pty), with a 32.5% stake, is the operator of the block. ONGC Videsh last month bought a 30% stake in PEL 0037 from Tullow Oil.

    At 14:58, the stock was quoting Rs 180.35, up Rs 0.35, or 0.19%.

  • Nov 21, 02:52 PM (IST)

    Mumbai: A view of the iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link engulfed by smog, in Mumbai on Tuesday morning. PTI

  • Nov 21, 02:49 PM (IST)

    North Korea punishes top military leaders, South Korea says

    Two key figures in the North Korean military have been punished for "impure behaviour," according to a South Korean lawmaker, a move analysts say is likely intended to help leader Kim Jong Un tighten his grip on power, reports CNN. A closed-door briefing by South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) identified the two officials as Hwang Pyong So, the director of North Korea's General Political Bureau (GPB), and his deputy Kim Won Hong, said South Korean Rep. Kim Byung-kee after the meeting. It is unclear how exactly how Hwang and his deputy were disciplined, but one analyst said they could have been required to undergo re-education, which is likely to include a period of re-indoctrination of North Korean ideology.

  • Nov 21, 02:44 PM (IST)

    UAV crashes in Kochi

    An Israeli-origin unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operated by the Southern Naval Command in Kochi crashed, reports The Hindu. The UAV, which was on a routine surveillance sortie, crashed around 10.25 am shortly after take off. “The remotely piloted aircraft failed to attain the expected height and came crashing down,” said an official statement. It also said the aircraft crashed in the vicinity of the HHA tank terminal on the northern side of Willingdon Island. However, there was no casualty or damage to property. A Board of Inquiry is being constituted to investigate the cause of accident, it said. The crashed aircraft was part of the naval air squadron INS Garuda, which comprises the Israeli aircraft herons and searchers. 

