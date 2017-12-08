News Live: Bitcoin tops record $19,000 on Coinbase, then plunges in wild 2-day ride

Bitcoin tops record $19,000, then plunges in wild 2-day ride
Bitcoin rocketed above $19,000 for the first time on Thursday before falling sharply from its record high, reports CNBC. In trading on the Coinbase exchange, the digital currency hit a high of $19,340 before falling more than 20% from that level to $15,198.63. At 2:38 am, the cryptocurrency traded at $16,362.99. The price on Coinbase is often at a premium over other exchanges. Coinbase is one of the major cryptocurrency exchanges accounting for a third of bitcoin trading volume.
Despite its wild ride, bitcoin now has a market value of more than $270 billion, meaning it would rank among the 20 largest stocks in the S&P 500. The latest swing higher came as bitcoin topped $12,000 on Wednesday in a rapid recovery from a 20% drop last week. Between 3:30 and 4:30 pm on Wednesday, bitcoin jumped past $15,000, and the day's wild ride began. The digital currency began the year below $1,000 and its gains have accelerated as investor interest grows.
Fake Rs 2,000 note was out within 53 days of demonetisation
It didn't take long for fake notes of Rs 2,000 to start circulating after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation in November 2016, with one of its stated aims being to kill counterfeit currency, official data shows. According to the National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) November 30 report, a total of 2,272 fake notes of Rs 2,000 denomination were seized in 2016, reports IANS. Since the Rs 2,000 note - along with the new Rs 500 currency - was introduced only after November 8, 2016, it means that those counterfeiting the notes got into the act very quickly.
In just 53 days between November 8 and December 31 last year, police and other government agencies seized 2,272 fake Rs 2,000 notes - at a time when people across the country were struggling to get hold of the new currency. The maximum number of these Rs 2,000 fake notes were seized in Gujarat (1,300), followed by Punjab (548), Karnataka (254), Telangana (114), Maharashtra (27), Madhya Pradesh (8), Rajasthan (6) and Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Haryana (3 each).
Jammu & Kashmir and Kerala accounted for two fake notes each. One such note was seized in Manipur as well as in Odisha. The Rs 2,000 notes were part of the 281,839 fake notes of various denominations recovered from different locations across India.
Dec 08, 07:53 AM (IST)
Goldman Sachs to clear bitcoin futures
Goldman Sachs Group is planning to clear bitcoin futures for some clients as the new contracts go live on exchanges in the coming days, a spokeswoman for the bank told Reuters. The bank, which helps clients buy and sell derivatives, is “evaluating the specifications and risk attributes for the bitcoin futures contracts as part of our standard due diligence process,” Tiffany Galvin, the Goldman Sachs spokeswoman said.
Moscow: A museum worker passes sculptures of Russian president Vladimir Putin of Russian president Vladimir Putin, part of the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition at the UMAM museum in Moscow on Thursday. The 65-year old Russian leader, who has ruled the country since 2000, announced on Wednesday that he would seek his fourth term in office in March. Putin's 80% approval ratings make his victory all but certain. AP
highlights
Bitcoin tops record $19,000, then plunges in wild 2-day ride
Bitcoin rocketed above $19,000 for the first time on Thursday before falling sharply from its record high, reports CNBC. In trading on the Coinbase exchange, the digital currency hit a high of $19,340 before falling more than 20% from that level to $15,198.63. At 2:38 am, the cryptocurrency traded at $16,362.99. The price on Coinbase is often at a premium over other exchanges. Coinbase is one of the major cryptocurrency exchanges accounting for a third of bitcoin trading volume.
Despite its wild ride, bitcoin now has a market value of more than $270 billion, meaning it would rank among the 20 largest stocks in the S&P 500. The latest swing higher came as bitcoin topped $12,000 on Wednesday in a rapid recovery from a 20% drop last week. Between 3:30 and 4:30 pm on Wednesday, bitcoin jumped past $15,000, and the day's wild ride began. The digital currency began the year below $1,000 and its gains have accelerated as investor interest grows.
Fake Rs 2,000 note was out within 53 days of demonetisation
It didn't take long for fake notes of Rs 2,000 to start circulating after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation in November 2016, with one of its stated aims being to kill counterfeit currency, official data shows. According to the National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) November 30 report, a total of 2,272 fake notes of Rs 2,000 denomination were seized in 2016, reports IANS. Since the Rs 2,000 note - along with the new Rs 500 currency - was introduced only after November 8, 2016, it means that those counterfeiting the notes got into the act very quickly.
In just 53 days between November 8 and December 31 last year, police and other government agencies seized 2,272 fake Rs 2,000 notes - at a time when people across the country were struggling to get hold of the new currency. The maximum number of these Rs 2,000 fake notes were seized in Gujarat (1,300), followed by Punjab (548), Karnataka (254), Telangana (114), Maharashtra (27), Madhya Pradesh (8), Rajasthan (6) and Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Haryana (3 each).
Jammu & Kashmir and Kerala accounted for two fake notes each. One such note was seized in Manipur as well as in Odisha. The Rs 2,000 notes were part of the 281,839 fake notes of various denominations recovered from different locations across India.
Goldman Sachs to clear bitcoin futures
Goldman Sachs Group is planning to clear bitcoin futures for some clients as the new contracts go live on exchanges in the coming days, a spokeswoman for the bank told Reuters. The bank, which helps clients buy and sell derivatives, is “evaluating the specifications and risk attributes for the bitcoin futures contracts as part of our standard due diligence process,” Tiffany Galvin, the Goldman Sachs spokeswoman said.
Bitcoin tops record $19,000, then plunges in wild 2-day ride
Bitcoin rocketed above $19,000 for the first time on Thursday before falling sharply from its record high, reports CNBC. In trading on the Coinbase exchange, the digital currency hit a high of $19,340 before falling more than 20% from that level to $15,198.63. At 2:38 am, the cryptocurrency traded at $16,362.99. The price on Coinbase is often at a premium over other exchanges. Coinbase is one of the major cryptocurrency exchanges accounting for a third of bitcoin trading volume.
Despite its wild ride, bitcoin now has a market value of more than $270 billion, meaning it would rank among the 20 largest stocks in the S&P 500. The latest swing higher came as bitcoin topped $12,000 on Wednesday in a rapid recovery from a 20% drop last week. Between 3:30 and 4:30 pm on Wednesday, bitcoin jumped past $15,000, and the day's wild ride began. The digital currency began the year below $1,000 and its gains have accelerated as investor interest grows.
Bitcoin surges to $19,000 on the Coinbase exchange from CNBC.
Fake Rs 2,000 note was out within 53 days of demonetisation
It didn't take long for fake notes of Rs 2,000 to start circulating after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation in November 2016, with one of its stated aims being to kill counterfeit currency, official data shows. According to the National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) November 30 report, a total of 2,272 fake notes of Rs 2,000 denomination were seized in 2016, reports IANS. Since the Rs 2,000 note - along with the new Rs 500 currency - was introduced only after November 8, 2016, it means that those counterfeiting the notes got into the act very quickly.
In just 53 days between November 8 and December 31 last year, police and other government agencies seized 2,272 fake Rs 2,000 notes - at a time when people across the country were struggling to get hold of the new currency. The maximum number of these Rs 2,000 fake notes were seized in Gujarat (1,300), followed by Punjab (548), Karnataka (254), Telangana (114), Maharashtra (27), Madhya Pradesh (8), Rajasthan (6) and Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Haryana (3 each).
Jammu & Kashmir and Kerala accounted for two fake notes each. One such note was seized in Manipur as well as in Odisha. The Rs 2,000 notes were part of the 281,839 fake notes of various denominations recovered from different locations across India.
Goldman Sachs to clear bitcoin futures
Goldman Sachs Group is planning to clear bitcoin futures for some clients as the new contracts go live on exchanges in the coming days, a spokeswoman for the bank told Reuters. The bank, which helps clients buy and sell derivatives, is “evaluating the specifications and risk attributes for the bitcoin futures contracts as part of our standard due diligence process,” Tiffany Galvin, the Goldman Sachs spokeswoman said.
Bitcoin could be the biggest bubble in history – here's how from CNBC.
Moscow: A museum worker passes sculptures of Russian president Vladimir Putin of Russian president Vladimir Putin, part of the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition at the UMAM museum in Moscow on Thursday. The 65-year old Russian leader, who has ruled the country since 2000, announced on Wednesday that he would seek his fourth term in office in March. Putin's 80% approval ratings make his victory all but certain. AP