News Live: Bitcoin soars past $8,000 as technology shift concern vanishes

Bitcoin soars past $8,000 as technology shift concern vanishes
Bitcoin topped $8,000 for the first time, as investors set aside technology concerns that had derailed its advance earlier this month, reports Bloomberg. Bitcoin rose 4.8% to $8,071.05 as of 1:47 am on Monday. It’s now up more than 700% this year after shrugging off a tumble of as much as 29% earlier this month. It’s been a tumultuous year for the largest cryptocurrency, with three separate slumps of more than 25% in value all giving way to subsequent rallies. (Picture courtesy: Bloomberg)
UK commits billions to 'industries of future' to ward off Brexit shocks
Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday announced GBP 4 billion of spending on research and development and regional growth strategies, setting out plans to help the economy grow after Brexit, reports Reuters. Amid stiff international competition, Britain is looking to carve out a new global role as a leader in “industries of the future” such as artificial intelligence and driverless cars after it exits the European Union in March 2019. Badly damaged by a botched snap election and with Brexit talks running behind schedule, May is looking to stir up some economic optimism to help her fragile minority government through Britain’s most uncertain period since World War Two.
Nov 20, 08:09 AM (IST)
India's highest credit rating in decades makes Modi's job harder
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wriggle room to relax his deficit targets just got reduced by Moody’s Investors Service, reports Bloomberg. On Thursday, the government was talking about easing its budget goals as sweeping policy changes hurt growth and revenue. Then, early Friday, Moody’s upgraded India’s sovereign rating to the highest since 1988, prompting a U-turn from the administration.
"We’ll continue to maintain the glide path," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said at a briefing in New Delhi on Friday, referring to his plan to shrink the budget shortfall to 3.2% of GDP in the year through March 2018 and a decade-low of 3% the next year. "The upgrade is a recognition of the fact that India continues to follow a path of fiscal prudence."
Jaitley’s words contrast with his comments to investors in Singapore on Thursday, when he said "challenges arising from structural reforms could change the glide path." He can’t afford to follow through on that now because Moody’s one-notch rating upgrade is a bet that India will contain public debt.
Nov 20, 07:52 AM (IST)
Mugabe clings to office, defies resignation expectations in TV speech
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe clung to the vestiges of office on Monday, using a TV address to maintain he was still in power despite a military takeover and a mounting clamour for his autocratic 37-year rule to end, reports AFP. "The (ruling ZANU-PF) party congress is due in a few weeks and I will preside over its processes," Mugabe said, pitching the country into deep uncertainty.
Many Zimbabweans had expected Mugabe, 93, to announce his resignation after the army seized power, opened the floodgates of citizen protest and his once-loyal party told him to quit. But Mugabe, sitting alongside the uniformed generals who were behind the military intervention, delivered a speech that conveyed he was unruffled by the turmoil.
Speaking slowly and occasionally stumbling as he read from the pages, Mugabe talked of the need for solidarity to resolve national problems -- business-as-usual rhetoric that he has deployed over decades. He made no reference to the chorus for him to resign and shrugged off last week's dramatic military intervention. "The operation I have alluded to did not amount to a threat to our well-cherished constitutional order nor did it challenge my authority as head of state, not even as commander in chief," he said.
Nov 20, 07:42 AM (IST)
Asian shares subdued after Wall Street retreats, euro slips
Asian shares started the week on the back foot on Monday, pressured by a retreat on Wall Street amid tax reform uncertainty while the euro skidded after German coalition talks hit an impasse. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was nearly flat in early trade. Australian shares were down 0.2%, while Japan's Nikkei stock average was 0.1% lower.
On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.4%, the S&P 500 lost 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.2%. The US House of Representatives passed their version of a tax overhaul bill that would cut corporate taxes on Thursday, but the Senate continued to wrangle over its rival tax bill, with investors uncertain about whether Congress will be able to reach a compromise.
Nov 20, 07:37 AM (IST)
Goldman Sachs sees Fed raising rates four times in 2018
Goldman Sachs said it expects a tight US labour market and more normal inflation picture will lead the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates four times next year, reports Reuters. “The US economy heads into 2018 with strong growth momentum and an unemployment rate already below levels that Fed officials view as sustainable,” Goldman’s economists wrote in note dated Friday. Four hikes are more than Wall Street has been expecting for 2018. The US central bank has raised rates twice this year and currently forecasts another hike in its benchmark lending rate from its current target range of 1% to 1.25% by the end of 2017.
Nov 20, 07:27 AM (IST)
Six of top-10 most valued firms add Rs 31,249cr in market capitalisation
The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most valued companies, led by Reliance Industries (RIL), rose by Rs 31,249.36 crore last week, reports PTI. Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Maruti Suzuki India and Infosys emerged as gainers from the top 10 list, while ITC, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week-ended Friday.
The m-cap of RIL surged Rs 16,592.63 crore to Rs 5,76,118.96 crore, becoming the biggest gainer. Maruti’s valuation surged Rs 5,309.06 crore to Rs 2,51,955.92 crore and that of SBI rallied by Rs 3,625.57 crore to Rs 2,91,245.49 crore. The m-cap of Infosys rose by Rs 2,377.39 crore to Rs 2,23,026.56 crore and that of HDFC Bank went up by Rs 2,042.99 crore to Rs 4,72,497.75 crore. TCS’s valuation moved up by Rs 1,301.72 crore to Rs 5,18,791.08 crore.
On the other hand, the m-cap of ONGC slumped Rs 17,068.21 crore to Rs 2,27,789.92 crore. ITC’s m-cap dropped by Rs 4,630.5 crore to Rs 3,13,837.87 crore and that of HUL declined by Rs 629.84 crore to Rs 2,76,750.23 crore. The market cap of HDFC slipped Rs 940.99 crore to Rs 2,71,461.32 crore. In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL led the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, SBI, HUL, HDFC, Maruti, ONGC and Infosys.
Nov 20, 07:15 AM (IST)
FPIs inflow in equities at $2bn in November so far
Foreign investors have pumped in a whopping over $2 billion in the Indian equity markets this month so far, enthused by government's announcement of recapitalising PSU banks, improvement in global sentiment and stable currency, reports PTI. This follows a net inflow of over Rs 3,000 crore in stock markets last month. Prior to that, FPIs had pulled out more than Rs 24,000 crore in the previous two months (August and September). According to depository data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) infused a net sum of Rs 14,348 crore ($2.2 billion) in equities during November 1-17. However, they pulled out Rs 1,287 crore from the debt market during the period under review.
Nov 20, 07:00 AM (IST)
Angela Merkel's fourth term in doubt after German coalition talks collapse
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's efforts to form a three-way coalition government that would secure her a fourth term hit a major setback on Sunday after a would-be coalition partner pulled out of exploratory talks, citing irreconcilable differences, reports Reuters. The pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) unexpectedly walked out of the talks with Merkel's conservatives and the Greens, saying that the three parties could not find compromises on key issues like immigration and the environment. Merkel said on Monday she would meet the German president to inform him that she had failed to form a coalition government.
The decision to meet President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who has the power to call a new election, signalled that Merkel would not seek a minority government with the Greens. Merkel was weakened after an election in September as voters angry with her decision in 2015 to open Germany's borders to more than a million asylum seekers punished her conservatives by voting for the Alternative for Germany (AfD) far-right party. There is little appetite for a second vote, especially as the main parties fear that the populist AfD would win more than the almost 13% of votes it secured in September.
Nov 20, 06:56 AM (IST)
What global markets looked like last week?
Global financial markets ended the week on a mixed note. In the US, the Dow industrials ended the week down 0.4%, while the S&P 500 declined 0.1%. It was their biggest two-week declines since mid-August, when worries about rising tensions between North Korea and the US weighed on stocks. Debate over the prospect of a significant tax overhaul in the US has swung stocks this week.
European equities ended the week lower on the back of disappointing corporate earnings and euro strengthening. Europe's major indexes began the week in the red, briefly rose midweek on the back of some encouraging economic data, but then receded again by the end of the week.
Japanese stocks declined for the week, ending a nine-week stretch of consecutive gains for the benchmark Nikkei 225 Stock Average. The Nikkei fell by 1.3% and closed at 22,397.
Back home, benchmark indices in India bounced back on Friday and ended the week on a positive note. This on the back of a sovereign ratings upgrade of the Indian government's bonds by the US credit rating agency Moody's. The BSE Sensex ended the week marginally higher by 0.1%.
