News Live: Bitcoin futures surge over 19% during first day of trading
About 40% of bitcoin is held by perhaps 1,000 users; at current prices, each may want to sell about half of his or her holdings, says Aaron Brown, former managing director and head of financial markets research at AQR Capital Management. What’s more, the whales can coordinate their moves or preview them to a select few. Many of the large owners have known one another for years and stuck by bitcoin through the early days when it was derided, and they can potentially band together to tank or prop up the market.
Dec 12, 07:31 AM (IST)
40% of bitcoin is held by 1,000 users and they’re becoming a worry for investors
On November 12, someone moved almost 25,000 bitcoins, worth about $159 million at the time, to an online exchange, reports Bloomberg. The news soon rippled through online forums, with bitcoin traders arguing about whether it meant the owner was about to sell the digital currency. Holders of large amounts of bitcoin are often known as whales. And they’re becoming a worry for investors. They can send prices plummeting by selling even a portion of their holdings. And those sales are more probable now that the cryptocurrency is up nearly twelvefold from the beginning of the year.
Dec 12, 07:18 AM (IST)
Bitcoin futures surge over 19% during first day of trading
Bitcoin futures rallied on Monday in their first full day of trading on the CBOE Futures Exchange, reports CNBC. The new futures contract, which expires in January, settled 19.9% higher at $18,545. The digital currency itself rose more than 14% on Monday to $17,261, according to CoinDesk's bitcoin price index. The index tracks prices from digital currency exchanges Bitstamp, Coinbase, itBit and Bitfinex.
CBOE launched the bitcoin futures under the "XBT" ticker symbol on Sunday following a giant leap in the digital currency's price this year and a surge of investor interest. The debut of the first futures contract on an established exchange was relatively orderly, in contrast to expectations of high volatility and traders short selling, or betting against, bitcoin.
Milan: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli with his actress wife Anushka Sharma before their wedding in Milan, Italy on Monday. PTI
Dec 12, 07:09 AM (IST)
Milan: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli with his actress wife Anushka Sharma during their wedding in Milan, Italy on Monday. PTI
Dec 12, 07:07 AM (IST)
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli get married in Italy
Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli tied the knot in Italy, ending days of suspense and media speculation about their marriage plans. The two were married in a private ceremony on Monday which was attended by close family members and friends at a resort in Tuscany, Italy.
Milan: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli with his actress wife Anushka Sharma during their wedding in Milan, Italy on Monday. PTI
