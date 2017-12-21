News Live: Bitcoin exchanges may come under Enforcement Directorate scanner

Bitcoin exchanges may come under Enforcement Directorate scanner, says report
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) plans to scrutinise bitcoin exchanges to check for potential violations of foreign exchange rules by the exchanges and cryptocurrency investors, two ED officials told Mint. The move follows a survey by the Income Tax (I-T) Department to determine how tax assessees were treating bitcoin investments. If the I-T department concludes that bitcoin is a currency, it would establish a clear violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), officials said. “It is I-T (Department) which is heading the investigation. If it finds any violation of FEMA, we will launch an investigation. We are waiting for I-T (Department) to form its opinion on how to treat bitcoin,” an official said.
Dec 21, 08:15 AM (IST)
Dec 21, 08:14 AM (IST)
Dec 21, 08:09 AM (IST)
Bitcoin cash falls below $4,000 after leading exchange restarts trading
Bitcoin cash fell from its session highs on Thursday, briefly trading back below $4,000, after Coinbase-owned GDAX restarted trading in the bitcoin offshoot, reports CNBC. The digital currency fell near $3,330 following the news, but had recovered to $4,184 as of 3:52 am, up about 45% over the last 24 hours, according to Coinbase. Bitcoin itself fell about 8% to $16,130, the website data showed. Coinbase said it was allowing bitcoin cash buys and sells, although the service was paused as of publication. The company had originally halted bitcoin cash trading as it waited for "sufficient liquidity" to reach the cryptocurrency.
Dec 21, 08:02 AM (IST)
EU singles out China as distorted state-run economy
The European Union introduced new rules on Wednesday to guard against excessively cheap imports and singled out China for special attention in a report spelling out how its economy is distorted by the state, reports Reuters. In a 465-page report, the European Commission concluded that Beijing exerts a decisive influence over the allocation of resources, such as land or capital, and influences prices of various factors of production “in a very significant manner”. The report is significant because the EU has changed the way it handles anti-dumping cases.
Dec 21, 08:00 AM (IST)
UK consumer morale sinks to four-year low
British consumer sentiment fell to its lowest level in four years this month as inflation-squeezed households took a gloomier view of their personal finances, a long-running survey showed on Thursday. The GfK consumer confidence index slipped to -13, its lowest since December 2013, from -12 in November, bucking expectations in a Reuters poll of economists for it to hold steady and extending a downward trend seen for most of 2017.
Dec 21, 07:58 AM (IST)
EU sets Brexit transition period deadline as Dec 31, 2020
The European Union has set December 31, 2020 as the deadline for the Brexit transition period to end, after which the UK will be considered completely out of the 28-member economic bloc, reports PTI. The cut-off date for what Britain terms as the "implementation phase" of Brexit has been laid out as part of the EU's guidelines for the next round of negotiations on Britain’s future relationship with the EU as a non-member, released by EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels on Wednesday.
In related news, Prime Minister Theresa May said she would permit a delay to Britain’s departure from the European Union in exceptional circumstances, bowing to criticism from her own party over the government’s plan to fix the exit date in law.
Dec 21, 07:38 AM (IST)
Asia stocks subdued as US tax cuts batter bonds
Asian markets offered a muted reaction on Thursday to the passage of US tax cuts as benefits to company bottom lines were already baked into stock prices, while bonds were spooked by the blowout in government debt needed to fund the giveaways. Japan's Nikkei eased 0.3%, though a softening yen should provide some support to exporters. The SGX Nifty is trading mildly lower at 10,450.
Most of the action was in bond markets where yields on the US 10-year notes jumped to the highest since March at 2.5%, in the process making a bearish break of a key chart level at 2.47%. Bond investors are concerned that adding fiscal stimulus at a time when the economy is already at full employment would only reinforce the Federal Reserve’s determination to raise interest rates, thus pushing up short term yields.
Dec 21, 07:35 AM (IST)
Wall Street edges lower, pauses as US tax bill clears Congress
Wall Street’s main indexes dipped on Wednesday, pausing after recent record highs as both houses of Congress approved a long-anticipated tax overhaul. The proposed changes include cutting the corporate tax rate to 21% from 35% from January 1, which could boost company earnings and pave the way for higher dividends and stock buybacks. The S&P 500 has climbed about 4.5% since mid-November, led by a rally in sectors such as transport, banks and others that are expected to benefit the most from lower taxes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.1 points, or 0.11%, to 24,726.65, the S&P 500 lost 2.22 points, or 0.08%, to 2,679.25 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.89 points, or 0.04%, to 6,960.96.
Dec 21, 07:30 AM (IST)
US home sales hit 11-year high
US home sales increased more than expected in November, hitting their highest level in nearly 11 years, the latest indication that housing was regaining momentum after almost stalling this year, reports Reuters. The report on Wednesday from the National Association of Realtors also added to data ranging from the labour market to retail sales that have suggested the economy was ending 2017 on a strong note.
Existing home sales surged 5.6% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.81 million units last month amid continued recovery in areas in the South ravaged by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, and solid gains in other parts of the country. That was the highest level since December 2006 and marked the third straight monthly rise. Existing home sales make up about 90% of US home sales. They rose 3.8% on a year-on-year basis in November.
Dec 21, 07:20 AM (IST)
Republican US tax bill deals biggest blow yet to Obamacare
Republicans delivered their biggest blow yet to Obamacare in their tax overhaul that won final congressional approval on Wednesday, and delayed until 2018 consideration of legislation that could help mitigate some of the damage to the 2010 law, reports Reuters. The $1.5 trillion tax bill, the biggest overhaul of the U.S. tax code in three decades that now awaits Republican President Donald Trump’s signature, includes a provision that removes a penalty imposed under Obamacare for Americans who do not obtain health insurance, a central tenet of the healthcare law.
The aim of the penalty was to force younger and healthier Americans to buy coverage to help offset the cost of sicker patients. The penalty helped to uphold a popular Obamacare provision requiring insurers to charge healthy people and those with a pre-existing medical condition the same rates. Gutting the so-called individual mandate penalty significantly weakens the law. The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said 13 million people will lose coverage over the next decade, and insurance premiums will rise 10% annually for most years over the same period.
Dec 21, 07:09 AM (IST)
House gives final approval to $1.5 trillion US tax bill, delivering victory to Trump
The Republican-controlled US House of Representatives gave its final approval on Wednesday to the biggest overhaul of the US tax code in 30 years, sending a sweeping $1.5 trillion tax bill to President Donald Trump for his signature, reports Reuters. In sealing Trump’s first major legislative victory since he took office in January, Republicans steamrolled opposition from Democrats to pass a bill that slashes taxes for corporations and the wealthy while giving mixed, temporary tax relief to middle-class Americans.
The House approved the measure by 224-201, passing it for the second time in two days after a procedural foul-up forced another vote on Wednesday. The Republican-led Senate had passed it 51-48 in the early hours of Wednesday. Trump, who emphasised a tax cut for middle-class Americans during his 2016 campaign, said at an earlier Cabinet meeting that lowering the corporate tax rate to 21% from 35% was “probably the biggest factor in this plan.”
Dec 21, 07:02 AM (IST)
Gold prices edged up on Thursday, trading within sight of a two-week high touched in the previous session, as the dollar held steady and Asian stocks slipped.
Dec 21, 07:02 AM (IST)
Sensex, Nifty come off heady heights, banking hits a wall
Stock benchmarks had a hard landing after flying to new highs, pulled down by banking stocks in the wake of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) action that rekindled fears about bad loans. RBI has initiated a 'prompt corrective action' against Bank of India for mounting bad loans, placing restrictions on it, including issuing of fresh loans and dividend distribution, BoI said on Wednesday. Banking stocks led by Punjab National Bank, Federal Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank all suffered, with a fall of up to 4.35%.
The open was positive for the 30-share Sensex, which hit a new high of 33,956.31, but gave in to the selling pressure due to NPA worries and settled at 33,777.38, down 59.36 points -or 0.18%. The BSE index had closed at a record high of 33,836.74 on Tuesday, with a rally of 783.70 points in the previous four sessions. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty went up to a fresh peak of 10,494.45, but lost it by closing down 19 points, or 0.18%, at 10,444.20. It had finished at a record high of 10,463.20 on Tuesday. The BSE banking index was the weakest of the lot, dropping 0.34%, followed by auto and PSUs.
Dec 21, 06:58 AM (IST)
Dec 21, 06:57 AM (IST)
