App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Bharti family pledges Rs 7,000cr to philanthropy

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Nov 23, 02:48 PM (IST)

    Bharti family pledges Rs 7,000cr to philanthropy

    Telecom czar Sunil Mittal said the Bharti family has pledged 10% of their wealth totalling Rs 7,000 crore to support activities of the Group's philanthropic arm Bharti Foundation, reports PTI. The amount committed includes 3% of the family's stake in Bharti Airtel, Sunil Mittal, founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, said.

    Bharti family will also set up Satya Bharti University to offer free education to underprivileged youth from economically weaker sections of the society. The new-age university will focus on science and technology, especially areas like Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, and robotics, among others.

    The university, that is expected to come up in North India, will commence its first academic session in 2021. Most of the wealth pledged will be infused into the new university project, Mittal said adding that talks were on to finalise the land for the same. Over a period of time the university will have 10,000 students, he added.

  • Nov 23, 02:13 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Nov 23, 11:01 AM (IST)

    Top Headlines

    1. India cuts funding for crucial National Health Mission by $5bn, reports Reuters

    2. OMCs to invest over Rs 80K cr on upgrading refineries to BS-VI, reports Mint. In related news, oil and gas PSU mergers have been exempt from CCI approval

    3. IT, ITeS companies jittery over Rs 10,000cr tax demand, reports The Economic Times

    4. Fed officials fear financial market 'imbalances' and possibility of 'sharp reversal' in prices, reports CNBC

    5. Tiger Global Management to cash in $1bn from Ola, Flipkart exits, reports The Economic Times

    6. India Inc may need to change rating agencies every 3 years, reports The Economic Times

    7. China is pumping a lot of cash into its economy to calm investors, reports CNBC

    8. Jamie Dimon says he would bet on Trump being a one-term president, reports Reuters

  • Nov 23, 03:00 PM (IST)

    Rajinikanth says he is not joining politics right now

    Will he or won't he? Superstar Rajinikanth, often asked if he was going to take the plunge into politics, has said he won't -- not yet, that is. There was no "pressing need" for him to join politics at this moment, the actor told PTI. "There is no pressing need for a foray into politics right now," said the actor of several southern and Hindi blockbusters such as "Enthiran", "Shivaji" and "Hum".

    Rajinikanth, who commands a huge fan following, also said he would meet his supporters after his birthday next month. "I will meet my fans only after my birthday (December 12)," the actor said on returning to the city on Wednesday after visiting the Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Mantralayam in Andhra Pradesh.

    Kurnool: Actor Rajinikanth sought blessings of head priest of the Sri Raghavendra Temple at Mantralayam in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. The actor is a devotee of Sri Raghavendra, a 17th century saint. The actor had portrayed the saint in film "Sri Raghavendra" based on the life history of the saint. PTI

    Rajinikanth says he is not joining politics right now Will he or won't he? Superstar Rajinikanth, often asked if he was going to take the plunge into politics, has said he won't -- not yet, that is. There was no "pressing need" for him to join politics at this moment, the actor told PTI. "There is no pressing need for a foray into politics right now," said the actor of several southern and Hindi blockbusters such as "Enthiran", "Shivaji" and "Hum". Rajinikanth, who commands a huge fan following, also said he would meet his supporters after his birthday next month. "I will meet my fans only after my birthday (December 12)," the actor said on returning to the city on Wednesday after visiting the Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Mantralayam in Andhra Pradesh. Kurnool: Actor Rajinikanth sought blessings of head priest of the Sri Raghavendra Temple at Mantralayam in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. The actor is a devotee of Sri Raghavendra, a 17th century saint. The actor had portrayed the saint in film "Sri Raghavendra" based on the life history of the saint. PTI
  • Nov 23, 02:56 PM (IST)

  • Nov 23, 02:44 PM (IST)

    Everstone buys Malaysian medical devices Co Chemopharm

    India-focused private equity major Everstone Group has acquired Malaysian medical devices firm Chemopharm - its fourth in the healthcare segment - for an undisclosed amount. The deal will be carried out via Everlife, the Singapore-headquartered fund said in a statement without offering the deal value. The deal is done through a Singaporean partner Cure Capital as a co-investor.

    Everlife is an Everstone platform specially created for the healthcare sector. The acquisition is being funded from the third fund - Everstone Capital Partners, which has a corpus of $730 million. "Everstone has significant experience in the healthcare sector and this is its fourth investment and (we) will be looking at more opportunities in this space," Everstone Group's Managing Director Amit Manocha, who is also on the board of Everlife, said.

  • Nov 23, 02:42 PM (IST)

    Biocon introduces oncologic biosimilar KRABEVA in India

    Biotechnology major Biocon has launched its cancer biosimilar drug KRABEVA in India. The biosimilar product will be used for the treatment of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and other types of lung, kidney, cervical, ovarian and brain cancers in India, Biocon said in a filing to the BSE. Biocon CEO and Joint MD Arun Chandavarkar said: "With KRABEVA, we intend to provide a high quality, world-class biosimilar Bevacizumab as an affordable therapy option for patients of various types of cancer."

    The company believes that the product will be an important addition to its oncology portfolio of novel biologics as well as biosimilars, which are making a significant impact in the realm of cancer care in India, he added. KRABEVA is the second key oncologic biosimilar product from Biocon's global biosimilar portfolio to be launched in India to address the unmet patient need for affordable, biological therapies, the company said. "It is being offered to patients at an MRP of Rs 24,000 for 100 mg/4 ml vials and Rs 39,990 for 400 mg/16 ml vials...," it added.

  • Nov 23, 02:41 PM (IST)

    V-Guard eyes Rs 300cr revenue from inverters by March 2018

    Consumer electrical and electronics appliances maker V-Guard Industries is expecting over Rs 300 crore revenue from its inverter division by March next year, reports PTI. The company today launched 'smart' series of inverters that enable users to access its various functions from a mobile phone/device.

    "The inverter division contributed Rs 220 crore last fiscal and we are expecting it to cross Rs 300 crore by March 2018," V-Guard Industries Director and Chief Operating Officer, Ramachandran Venkataraman, said. "We sell around 4.5 lakh inverters annually. We are expecting 30% of it to come through the smart inverter series this year. We expect it to further grow to 50%," Ramachandran said.

  • Nov 23, 02:31 PM (IST)

    Ruling AIADMK gets party symbol from Election Commission: Tamil Nadu CM

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said the Election Commission (EC) has allotted the 'two leaves' symbol to the unified AIADMK led by him and his Deputy O Panneerselvam, reports PTI. However, the EC is yet to make an official announcement in this regard. Palaniswami described the development as a "welcome step" and the happiest day for the party.

    The development is a setback to the deposed party leader VK Sasikala, who is currently serving her term in a Bengaluru jail in a disproportionate assets case, besides her nephew and sidelined deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran. Palaniswami said that their faction had provided all the necessary documents and affidavits to prove that it had the claim for it on its majority strength in various party fora.

  • Nov 23, 02:21 PM (IST)

  • Nov 23, 02:20 PM (IST)

    SBI Life bets on metals, oil & gas sectors for investment growth

    SBI Life Insurance Co has increased investments in the metals, oil & gas sectors as a rise in energy and metals prices is set to drive growth in commodity stocks, the insurer’s Chief Investment Officer told Reuters. Strong refining margins at oil and gas companies, the Indian government’s push to encourage use of gas as a cleaner fuel and a rise in steel and base metals prices are expected to drive earnings in the sectors, Gopikrishna Shenoy said. “That is why we are overweight on these sectors on select portfolios,” said Shenoy, who oversees the management of more than $16 billion of investments in debt and equity. “This year the allocation has been more into commodities, oil and gas.”

  • Nov 23, 02:15 PM (IST)

    Insurer Aviva India turns to PSU banks on recapitalisation plan boost

    Aviva Plc’s India life insurance joint venture is raising its exposure to the country’s state-run banks as it bets the government’s $32 billion plan to rescue lenders burdened with record bad loans will boost their prospects, reports Reuters. The insurer also likes metals stocks and consumption-driven sectors, especially those that target rural consumers, but would avoid the non-bank finance companies, Prashant Sharma, Chief Investment Officer at Aviva Life Insurance Co India, said.

    The 21 public-sector undertaking (PSU) banks, which are majority owned by the government and likely beneficiaries of the recapitalisation, account for more than two-thirds of India’s banking assets. They also have bulk of the country’s record $147 billion soured loans. The banks are less profitable compared with their nimbler private sector rivals and were largely not favoured by investors until the recapitalisation plan was announced.

    The insurer is “significantly underweight” on non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) due to “rich” valuations and because the tailwinds that helped grow the financiers in the past years may be “coming to an end”, Sharma said. Other sectors on the insurer’s radar were commodities and oil and gas. Given its cyclical nature, it would be difficult to have a long-term position on the metals sector, Sharma said, although it looked attractive on a one-year to 1-1/2-year view.

  • Nov 23, 02:05 PM (IST)

    Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to sell erectile dysfunction drug

    Drug firm Zydus Cadila has received approval for the US health regulator to market Tadalafil tablets, used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, in the American market. The company has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Tadalafil tablets USP in the strengths of 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, and 20 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

    The drug is indicated for the treatment of erectile dysfunction and the signs and symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia. The product would be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad. The group now has now more than 170 approvals and so far filed over 310 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of the filing process in 2003-04.

  • Nov 23, 02:01 PM (IST)

    Info sharing must among nations to counter cyber threat, says PM

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a pitch for information sharing and coordination among nations to fight the threat of digital space becoming a "playground" of terrorism and radicalisation, saying a fine balance can be struck between privacy and national security, reports PTI. The quest for an open and accessible Internet, he said, often leads to vulnerabilities like cyber-attacks, and a major focus area should be training of well-equipped professionals to counter cyber threats. Addressing the Global Conference on Cyber Space here, he said Internet, by nature, is inclusive, but the quest for an open and accessible Internet often leads to vulnerability like cyber-attacks.

    New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe during the inauguration of the fifth edition of the Global Conference on Cyber Space in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI 

    Info sharing must among nations to counter cyber threat, says PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a pitch for information sharing and coordination among nations to fight the threat of digital space becoming a "playground" of terrorism and radicalisation, saying a fine balance can be struck between privacy and national security, reports PTI. The quest for an open and accessible Internet, he said, often leads to vulnerabilities like cyber-attacks, and a major focus area should be training of well-equipped professionals to counter cyber threats. Addressing the Global Conference on Cyber Space here, he said Internet, by nature, is inclusive, but the quest for an open and accessible Internet often leads to vulnerability like cyber-attacks. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe during the inauguration of the fifth edition of the Global Conference on Cyber Space in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI 
  • Nov 23, 01:57 PM (IST)

    In news just in, President Ram Nath Kovind has given its assent to ordinance amending the Bankruptcy and Insolvency code. The ordinance aims at preventing promoters who are wilful defaulters or have a history of fraud from buying stressed assets cheap.

  • Nov 23, 01:48 PM (IST)

    Pravin Rao likely to continue as Infosys CEO: Sources

    Interim Infosys Chief Executive Officer (CEO) UB Pravin Rao is likely to hold his post, dismissing earlier reports that claimed BG Srinivas and Ashok Vemuri to be in the race to become the company's new CEO, reports Moneycontrol News’ Rukmini Rao. Pravin Rao, who became the CEO temporarily after the then-CEO Vishal Sikka suddenly resigned, is likely to continue being the CEO of the company, sources said. This is likely because Infosys is known to prefer people who have been a part of the company and understand its ethics.

    BG Srinivas, who was one of the two other choices, is now unlikely to return to the company because non-executive Chairman Nandan Nilekani is reportedly favouring an internal candidate to become the next chief executive of Infosys. Srinivas is currently the CEO of Hong Kong-based PCCW Group. Sources said Ashok Vemuri, one of the claimed top two choices, is not in the league and is believed to have told investors that he is likely to continue to be the CEO of the Xerox BPO, Conduent.

  • Nov 23, 01:29 PM (IST)

    'America First' not at exclusion of rest of world: US

    The Trump administration's 'America First' policy is not at the exclusion of the rest of the world, a senior White House official has said, ruling out any conflict it may have with the 'Make in India' initiative, reports PTI. India and the US are co-hosting the three-day Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad next week, in which 1,500 entrepreneurs from 170 countries and 350 participants from the US, a large number of whom are Indian-Americans, will take part.

    US President Donald Trump's daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump, 36, will lead a high-powered American delegation of officials, women entrepreneurs and businessmen for the summit beginning November 28. "We continue to be very engaged all over the world and having an 'America First' philosophy is not exclusive of collaboration, partnership and strong economic security and social relationships around the world," a senior administration official said.

  • Nov 23, 01:24 PM (IST)

    China’s trade with North Korea fell in October to $334.9 million, its lowest since February, as imports shrank to their weakest in years, reports Reuters. This is the latest sign that sanctions have crimped business with its isolated neighbour. The total is down almost 20% from September and compares with $525.2 million a year ago, according to customs’ data.

    The world’s second-largest economy bought goods worth $90.75 million in October from North Korea, down sharply from $145.8 million in September and the lowest on government records going back to January 2014, according to data from China’s General Administration of Customs. Exports plunged to $244.2 million. That compares with $266.4 million in September and $286.9 million in October last year.

  • Nov 23, 01:20 PM (IST)

    China’s trade with North Korea fell in October to $334.9 million, its lowest since February, as imports shrank to their weakest in years, reports Reuters. This is the latest sign that sanctions have crimped business with its isolated neighbour. The total is down almost 20% from September and compares with $525.2 million a year ago, according to customs’ data.

    The world’s second-largest economy bought goods worth $90.75 million in October from North Korea, down sharply from $145.8 million in September and the lowest on government records going back to January 2014, according to data from China’s General Administration of Customs. Exports plunged to $244.2 million. That compares with $266.4 million in September and $286.9 million in October last year.

  • Nov 23, 01:16 PM (IST)

    Exports, investments drive German growth in third quarter

    Rebounding exports and rising business investments were the main drivers of growth for the German economy in the third quarter, reports Reuters, confirming a preliminary reading of 0.8% expansion. The Federal Statistics Office said exports rose by 1.7% on the quarter and imports rose 0.9%, which resulted in net trade contributing half of the quarterly growth reading. Business investments in machinery and equipment were up by 1.5%, contributing 0.1% to growth.

    Household spending fell by 0.1% and state expenditure was flat. The figures highlight the resurgence of exports as a driver of growth in an economy that has been relying mainly on private consumption and state spending for a growth cycle also supported by a booming construction sector and low interest rates. The data showed investment in construction was down 0.4%, resulting in the sector making no contribution to growth in the third quarter - in a sign that a construction boom could be petering out.

  • Nov 23, 01:12 PM (IST)

    Honda's Activa crosses 20 lakh sales milestone in 7 months

    Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said its flagship scooter brand Activa has crossed 20 lakh unit sales mark in just seven months this year. The company sold 20,40,134 units of the Activa from April to October 2017, HMSI said in a statement. Activa, which was launched in 2001, had taken seven years to cross the first 20 lakh unit milestone in 2008, it added. HMSI had launched 102cc automatic scooter Activa in 2001 and sold 55,000 units in the first year itself. The brand crossed 10 lakh unit mark in December 2005.

  • Nov 23, 01:08 PM (IST)

    Oil, gas PSU mergers exempt from CCI approval

    Merger and acquisition deals involving public sector oil and gas companies have been exempted from seeking the Competition Commission’s approval, says a notification. The Corporate Affairs Ministry's decision to exempt such deals from the ambit of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) comes against the backdrop of the proposed consolidation and stake purchases among state-owned oil and gas companies.

    In July, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved sale of the government's 51.11% stake in oil refiner HPCL to the country's largest oil producer ONGC. The ministry has said all cases of combinations involving the central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) operating in oil and gas sectors under the Petroleum Act, 1934, have been exempted from the CCI approval requirement for five years.

  • Nov 23, 01:01 PM (IST)
  • Nov 23, 12:04 PM (IST)

    Jet Airways plans to scrap first class in its Boeing 777 planes

    Jet Airways plans to do away with first class seats in its Boeing 777 planes that are operated for long-haul flights as it works on cost-cutting measures, a senior airline official told PTI. The carrier, earlier this week, told investors about its plans for strategic growth where the key focus would be on cost minimisation.

    According to the official, Jet Airways is looking at doing away with first class seats in B777 planes in order to increase the number of seats in them as part of larger cost reduction efforts. Currently, the full-service carrier - in which Gulf carrier Etihad has a 24% stake - has 10 B777 aircraft. These planes have 8 first, 30 business and 308 economy class seats.

    In a presentation to investors on November 20, the airline said it would increase the number of seats in B777 planes, to around 400 seats from 2019 onwards, from 346 seats. Asked about how the airline is going to implement the proposed increase in the number of seats in its B777 aircraft, a Jet Airways spokesperson said the initiative is one among several measures being evaluated by the carrier.

  • Nov 23, 12:02 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 12 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Nov 23, 11:55 AM (IST)

    India Inc may need to change rating agencies every 3 years, says report

    Companies tapping the debt market regularly may soon have to get their securities rated by a different credit rating agency every three years, reports The Economic Times. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) plans to bring in new rules mandating rotation of credit rating agencies after market participants sought an overhaul of governance requirements and levels of accountability for this industry.

    “Sebi has received strong suggestions from market participants that the rating should be done on a rotational basis. We are going by that and the work has begun,” a regulatory official said. The planned regulations could resemble audit rotation guidelines that came into effect from April and mandated companies to change auditors after two consecutive terms of five years each to prevent potential conflicts of interest and increase transparency. If Sebi implements rotation of rating agencies, it would be first of its kind in the world. 

  • Nov 23, 11:00 AM (IST)
  • Nov 23, 10:56 AM (IST)

    Govt plans tweaks in law to make firms liable for defective devices, drugs, says report

    The government is contemplating changes in the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, to make pharma firms liable to pay compensation for injuries and damage caused to consumers by their products, including drugs and medical devices, reports Mint. Under the existing law, companies pay compensation only in case something goes wrong during a clinical trial. The Central Drug Standards Control Organization (CDSCO), the national regulatory body for Indian pharmaceutical and medical device makers, has proposed changes in the existing law to introduce a compensation provision for approved drugs and medical devices that have an adverse impact on a patient.

  • Nov 23, 10:48 AM (IST)
  • Nov 23, 10:38 AM (IST)

    OMCs to invest over Rs 80K cr on upgrading refineries to BS-VI, says report

    To meet the National Capital Region’s (NCR) demand for cleaner fuel by April 2018, oil marketing companies (OMCs) have decided to hasten the process of upgrading their refineries, two senior officials from the refiners told Mint. The officials said that with less than six months left to meet the Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI, comparable to Euro-VI) emission standard, the process could throw up some challenges but given that fuel has to be supplied only to Delhi-NCR, it could be done. The refiners would be investing more than Rs 80,000 crore in upgrading petrol and diesel quality to meet BS-VI specifications by 2020.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.