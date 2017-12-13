News Live: Behind bitcoin boom, Japanese retail investors pile in

The apex court, which had on Tuesday expressed unhappiness over the Centre's move to approach the NCLT, said the stay on the company law tribunal's order would meet the ends of the justice. The top court had on Tuesday asked the Centre why it had not taken the apex court's permission to move the NCLT for suspension of Unitech's directors and their substitution by government nominees.
Senior lawyers Mukul Rohatgi and Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the real estate firm and its promoters, had said that the apex court had given time to Unitech chief Sanjay Chandra to negotiate from jail to sell assets to generate Rs 750 crore for refunding money to home buyers but, in the meantime, the Centre has approached the NCLT. Rohatgi had claimed that the NCLT did not issue notice to the firm and its directors and passed the interim order, which was virtually a final order, and allowed the Centre to take over the firm.
Behind bitcoin boom, Japanese retail investors pile in
Japan’s army of retail investors, no strangers to high risk bets in the past, have emerged as a major force in bitcoin’s spectacular rally, now accounting for an estimated 30-50% of trading in the cryptocurrency as it spikes to record highs, reports Reuters. Once skeptics, Japanese retail investors have been attracted by the digital currency’s volatility and inefficiencies in pricing that create opportunities to make money on arbitrage between exchanges.
The spectacular surge in bitcoin, up more than 16-fold this year to above $17,000, has drawn comparisons to the 1970s gold spike or Japanese shares’ rally in the 1980s’ go-go era. Both of those delivered massive gains to Japanese retail investors before plunging sharply. Statistics on bitcoin and crypto-currencies are patchy because their trading is unregulated in most countries.
According to data compiled by Jpbitcoin.com, a Japanese bitcoin website, yen-based bitcoin trades reached a record 4.51 million bitcoins in November, almost a half of the total of the world’s major exchanges of 9.29 million bitcoin. Industry officials say not all yen-based bitcoin trading is done by Japanese retail players as some hedge funds now trade bitcoin in the yen to take advantage of price differentials between the yen and dollar prices. Still, many industry officials estimate Japanese account for somewhere between a third and half of global bitcoin trade.
1. Banks set to send 23 of 28 large dud accounts to NCLT today, reports PTI
2. SC stays NCLT order on govt takeover of Unitech
3. Former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda convicted in coal scam case
4. Industrial output growth slows to 3-month low of 2.2% in Oct; Inflation accelerates to 15-month high of 4.88% in Nov
5. Kim Jong Un Kim vows to make North Korea 'strongest nuclear power'; US says it is ready to talk without pre-conditions, reports Reuters
6. Bitcoin hits all-time peak of $17,428.42 on Bitstamp exchange
7. Chris Gayle breaks T20 sixes record in Bangladesh Premier League final
PVR in expansion overdrive, eyes 21 4DX screens by 2019-end
Leading multiplex operator PVR will increase the count of its 4DX screens to 21 by investing around $11 million (Rs 70 crore) in the next two years, a top company official told PTI. The Gurgaon-based company signed a deal with South Korea's CJ 4DPLEX at Cine Asia 2017 to add 16 more screens as it is ramping up offering in the premium segment in metro markets. The 4DX features include effects of motion, wind, lighting, fog, rain, snow, rain storm and scents. It also offers a complete visual, aural, olfactory and tactile experience to cinema viewing.
The average investment will be around Rs 3.5 crore per screen. The company said it can leverage technology by way of a higher average ticket price. "If the average ticket price for the same content playing in a standard screen is about Rs 100, at 4DX, the ticket prices could be in the range of Rs 250-300," PVR Cinemas CEO Gautam Dutta added.
The new screens will come to existing metro markets and smaller locations such as Ludhiana and Chandigarh. PVR is operating three screens in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru and two are in the process of retrofitting in other cities by the end of this year.
LIC trims stake in Mastek by 3.09%
State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has reduced its stake in IT firm Mastek by 3.09% after selling 7.30 lakh shares in the open market. As per a BSE filing, LIC, which had 6.14% stake in Mastek earlier, brought down the shareholding in the company to 3.05%. LIC sold the stake between December 18, 2014 and December 11, 2017.
Former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda convicted in coal scam case
A special court held former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda and ex-Coal Secretary HC Gupta guilty of corruption and other charges in a coal scam case. Special CBI Judge Bharat Parashar held Koda, Gupta and other accused persons, including ex-Jharkhand Chief Secretary AK Basu and private company Vini Iron & Steel Udyog (VISUL), guilty of varying offences including criminal conspiracy in the case pertaining to irregularities in allocation of Rajhara North coal block in Jharkhand to the Kolkata-based VISUL.
The court will hear argument on quantum of punishment on Thursday. It, however, acquitted four persons - VISUL's Director Vaibhav Tulsyan and two public servants Basant Kumar Bhattacharya and Bipin Bihari Singh and chartered accountant Navin Kumar Tulsyan - of all charges. All were earlier summoned as accused after the court took cognisance of alleged offences under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) read with 420 (cheating) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servants) of IPC and under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.
The CBI alleged that the firm had applied for allocation of Rajhara North coal block on January 8, 2007. It said although the Jharkhand government and Steel Ministry did not recommend VISUL's case for coal block allocation, the 36th Screening Committee recommended the block to the accused firm.
The CBI said that Gupta, who was chairman of the screening committee, had allegedly concealed facts from then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who then headed the Coal Ministry too, that Jharkhand had not recommended VISUL for allocation of a coal block. Koda, Basu and two accused public servants conspired to favour VISUL in the coal block allocation, the agency had alleged.
SC stays NCLT order on govt takeover of Unitech
The Supreme Court has stayed the December 8 order of the company law tribunal NCLT allowing the Centre to take over the management of embattled realty firm Unitech. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud considered the statement of Attorney General KK Venugopal that the government should not have moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) when the apex court was seized of the matter.
Kalpataru Power secures Rs 875cr job orders
Engineering firm Kalpataru Power Transmission (KPTL) has bagged new orders worth of Rs 875 crore in domestic and international space. In a BSE filing today, KPTL said it has secured two orders worth of Rs 278 crore for design, supply and construction of transmission lines in India. It also won three orders worth of Rs 597 crore for design, supply and construction of transmission lines in Afghanistan, Ivory Coast and Bangladesh.
The company has received orders of Rs 5,900 crore till date in the current financial year. KPTL is an engineering firm in power transmission and distribution, oil and gas pipeline, railways, infrastructure development, civil contracting and warehousing and logistics business with a strong international presence.
Nomura India top 10 stock picks for 2018 that may offer up to 32% returns
Nomura India has come up with a list of 10 stocks, mostly Sensex or Nifty50 constituents that may offer up to 32% returns in 2018. GAIL India has the potential to touch a high of Rs 600 level going forward, it said. This translates into an over 30% rise on the counter from the prevailing level. On Reliance Industries, it believes the recent re-rating will continue.
FBI officials said Hillary Clinton 'has to win' race to White House: NYT
Senior FBI officials who helped probe Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign told a colleague that Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had to win the race to the White House, the New York Times reported on Tuesday. Peter Strzok, a senior FBI agent, said Clinton “just has to win” in a text sent to FBI lawyer Lisa Page, the Times reported. The messages showed concern from Strzok and Page that a Trump presidency could politicise the FBI, the report said, citing texts turned over to Congress and obtained by the newspaper.
Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz is investigating the texts in a probe into FBI’s handling of its investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server for official correspondence when she was Secretary of State under former President Barack Obama, the report added. Strzok was removed from working on the Russia probe after media reports earlier this month suggested he had exchanged text messages that disparaged Trump and supported Clinton.
Strzok was involved in both the Clinton email and Russia investigations. Republicans, including Trump, have in recent weeks ramped up their attacks on the FBI and questioned its integrity. Special Counsel Robert Mueller and congressional committees are investigating possible links between Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia. Russia denies meddling in the 2016 US elections.
Hope no Kejriwal will emerge from my movement again: Anna Hazare
Social activist Anna Hazare has said he hoped that no Arvind Kejriwal emerged from his movement again, reports PTI. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Kejriwal had taken part in Hazare's anti-corruption movement in 2011. Subsequently, he had parted ways with the social activist and launched his own political outfit. "I hope no Kejriwal comes out of my movement again," he said on Tuesday after addressing a public meeting in Agra. Hazare said a big rally would be organised in the national capital on March 23 and urged farmers to join it in huge numbers. (Picture courtesy: PTI)
South Korea to consider capital gains tax on cryptocurrency trading
South Korea on Wednesday said it will consider taxing capital gains from trading of virtual coins, a government statement obtained by Reuters ahead of an official release showed. The government will also ban minors from opening accounts on virtual coin exchanges, and propose a bill to allow only eligible exchanges to operate, the statement said.
To be eligible, exchanges will need to uphold investor protection rules and disclose all bid and offer quotes. In South Korea, the National Assembly needs to approve government bills on taxes. The statement follows an emergency policy meeting held to discuss cryptocurrencies.
ADB lowers India's FY18 GDP forecast to 6.7%
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) lowered India's GDP forecast for the current fiscal by 0.3 percentage points to 6.7%, attributing it to tepid growth in the first half, demonetisation and transitory challenges of tax sector reforms, reports PTI. It has also revised downward the gross domestic product (GDP) outlook for next fiscal beginning from March 2018 to 7.3% from 7.4% mainly due to rising global crude oil prices and soft growth in private sector investment.
"Owing to tepid growth in the first half of 2017-18, the lingering effects of demonetisation in November 2016, transitory challenges of a new tax system, and some risks to agriculture stemming from a spotty monsoon in 2017, the economy is now expected to grow by 6.7%, slower than the 7% forecast in the (September) update," ADB said in a supplement to its Asian Development Outlook (ADO) today.
Banks set to send 23 of 28 large dud accounts to NCLT today
Banks are set to refer as many as 23 of the 28 large stressed accounts that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had identified in its second list for insolvency proceedings as the regulator’s December 13 deadline ends today, reports PTI. In August, the Reserve Bank had asked banks to either resolve 28 more large stressed accounts by December 13 or refer them to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) by December 31.
These 28 accounts together account for 40% of the system wide bad loans or worth around Rs 4 trillion. Except for Anrak Aluminium, Jayaswal Neco Industries, Soma Enterprises and Jaiprakash Associates, all other accounts are going to the NCLT (for resolution)," a senior banker said.
Some of the large accounts which are likely to go to the NCLT includes Asian Color Coated Ispat, Castex Technologies, Coastal Projects, East Coast Energy, IVRCL, Orchid Pharma, SEL Manufacturing, Uttam Galva Metallic, Uttam Galva Steel, Visa Steel, Essar Projects, Jai Balaji Industries, Monnet Power, Nagarjuna Oil Refinery, Ruchi Soya Industries and Wind World India.
Punjab National Bank raises Rs 5,000cr via QIP
Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) has raised Rs 5,000 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP) to fund its expansion plan. The bank had floated offer for raising Rs 3,000 crore with greenshoe option of Rs 2,000 crore, which were fully subscribed, sources said. The sale comprised about 14% of the bank's outstanding equity.
On Monday, the committee of directors for capital mop-up at a late evening meeting approved opening of the QIP, PNB had said in a regulatory filing on stock exchanges. The bank had approved the floor price of Rs 176.35 per share of face value Rs 2, it said. The board of the bank in September had given approval to mobilisation of Rs 5,000 crore through various instruments, including rights issue and private placement, during 2017-18.
Trump signs $692bn defence budget
President Donald Trump signed a $692 billion defence budget, which among other things gives funding to provide legislative authority to implement his South Asia strategy and authorises critical missile capabilities to confront threats posed by North Korea, reports PTI. The National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) authorises $626 billion of the base budget resources for the Department of Defence and the national security programs of the Department of Energy, providing an additional $66 billion for Overseas Contingency Operations.
It approves $26.2 billion for shipbuilding, including multi-year procurements of Virginia class submarines, $10.1 billion to procure 90 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft and $2.2 billion for Army ground combat vehicles. The budget would give legislative authority to implement his South Asia strategy and authorises critical missile capabilities to confront threats posed by North Korea. (Picture courtesy: PTI)
Bank union threatens strike if bail-in clause in FRDI Bill not amended
All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) has threatened to go on strike if FRDI Bill is not amended to safeguard interest of depositors even as the government has assured that it will protect rights of customers, reports PTI.
"Our banks deal with huge public money and total deposits in the banks today are more than Rs 106 lakh crore. Unlike the American and other western banks which are run with shareholders and investors' money, banks in India are run with people's hard earned savings kept as deposits," AIBEA said in a statement.
Hence, safety of people's money should be the top priority, it said. The government which brought in the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill 2017 with 'bail-in' clause is created panic among the people about safety of their deposits in banks, it said.
Bitcoin hits another record high in march toward $20,000
Virtual currency bitcoin hit another all-time peak on Tuesday, two days after the launch of the first ever bitcoin futures on a US exchange and ahead of the start of another futures contract next week, as investors grew optimistic that the $20,000-mark is within reach, reports Reuters. Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, was quoted at $17,310 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange, up 5.1% on the day. Earlier on Tuesday bitcoin hit a record high of $17,428.42, registering a roughly 20-fold increase in its price for the year as it drew in millions of new investors.
US says it is ready to North Korean talks without pre-conditions
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson offered on Tuesday to begin direct talks with North Korea without pre-conditions, backing away from a key US demand that Pyongyang must first accept that any negotiations would have to be about giving up its nuclear arsenal, reports Reuters. “Let’s just meet,” Tillerson said in a speech to Washington’s Atlantic Council think tank, presenting a new diplomatic overture amid heightened tensions over North Korea’s nuclear and missile advances and harsh rhetoric between the two sides.
The White House later issued an ambiguous statement that left unclear whether President Donald Trump - who has said in the past that Tillerson was wasting his time pursuing dialogue with North Korea - had given his approval for the speech. “The president’s views on North Korea have not changed,” the White House said. “North Korea is acting in an unsafe way. ...North Korea’s actions are not good for anyone and certainly not good for North Korea.”
Japan's machinery orders jump 5% in October
Japanese machinery orders rose more than expected in October, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday, rebounding after a big fall in the prior month in a sign capital spending will remain resilient, reports Reuters. Core machinery orders, a volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, climbed 5% in October from the previous month.
The gain in core orders, which exclude those of ships and power generation equipment, compared with economists’ median estimate of a 3% increase. Orders fell 8.1% in September. Capital spending - investment in factories and equipment - has played a key role in the Japanese economy’s longest expansion on record.
The economy expanded at an annualised rate of 2.5% in July-September for the seventh straight quarter of growth, with robust capital expenditure helping to make up for a drop in consumer spending, revised data showed last week.
North Korea's Kim Jong Un fetes rocket scientists, promises more weapons
North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un vowed to develop more nuclear weapons on Tuesday while personally decorating scientists and officials who contributed to the development of Pyongyang’s most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-15, reports Reuters. Hwasong-15, which was test-launched on November 29, has been largely perceived by analysts and government officials to have a range that can reach all of the mainland United States.
Kim Jong Un said on Tuesday the scientists and workers would continue manufacturing “more latest weapons and equipment” to “bolster up the nuclear force in quality and quantity”, the North’s central news agency reported on Wednesday. The North Korean leader was speaking at the close of a rare two-day munitions conference to celebrate the Hwasong-15. Kim also said North Korea should develop and manufacture more diverse weapons.
Chris Gayle breaks sixes record in Bangladesh Premier League final
Chris Gayle hit 18 sixes on his way to an unbeaten 146 off 69 balls for Rangpur Riders against Dhaka Dynamites to create Twenty20 cricket history in the Bangladesh Premier League final on Tuesday, reports Reuters. Gayle, who was dropped by Shakib Al Hasan on 22, broke the record he set when he smashed 17 sixes in an unbeaten 175 for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in the Indian Premier League’s 2013 final.
The 38-year-old Jamaican’s knock also took him past 11,000 runs in the shortest format of the game and made him the first player to score 20 centuries in T20 cricket. Gayle, who has now struck 819 sixes in T20 cricket, last played a T20 international for West Indies in September and his last test match was against Bangladesh in 2014. His unbeaten 201-run partnership with New Zealand’s Brendan McCullum steered Rangpur Riders to 206 for 1. (Picture courtesy: Bangladesh Cricket Board)
Inflation accelerates to 15-month high of 4.88% in Nov
Retail inflation hit a 15-month high of 4.88% in November due to costlier fuel, vegetables and eggs, as per data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO). The inflation, based on Consumer Price Index (CPI), was at 3.58% in October. It was 3.63% in November 2016. The previous high was recorded at 5.05% in August last year.
Inflation in protein rich eggs shot to 7.95% in November on annual basis, as against 0.69% in the previous month. In the fuel and light segment, it was 7.92%, as against 6.36 in October. For vegetables it was 22.48% in November. The inflation in the segment was a only 7.47% in October.
However, in the pulses segment the print continued to show disinflationary trend as it contracted by 23.53% on annual basis. On an overall basis, inflation in the food segment increased to 4.42% in November as compared to 1.9% in the preceding month.
Industrial output growth slows to 3-month low of 2.2% in Oct
Industrial production growth hit a three-month low of 2.2% in October this year due to subdued performance by manufacturing and mining sectors coupled with a contraction in output of consumer durables. The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had witnessed a rise of 4.2% in October 2016, data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed.
When compared on a monthly basis, the IIP grew 4.14% in September this year. Industrial output rose by a meagre 2.5% in April-October this fiscal as compared to 5.5% in the same period of 2016-17. In October, growth in the manufacturing sector, which accounts for 77.63% of the index, slowed to 2.5% from 4.8% a year earlier.
During April-October, manufacturing grew by 2.1%, down from 5.9% in the same period last fiscal. Consumer durable goods output contracted by 6.9% in October as against a growth of 1.5% in the same month of the previous year.
During the first seven months of this fiscal, the output of these goods declined by 1.9% as against a growth of 6% last year. Electricity generation rose 3.2% in October as compared to 3% a year before. Mining activity recorded almost flat growth of 0.2% in the month under review as against 1% growth in October 2016.
Dalhousie: Two men try to cover themselves as it snows at Khajjiar Road in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. PTI
Kalpataru Power secures Rs 875cr job orders
Engineering firm Kalpataru Power Transmission (KPTL) has bagged new orders worth of Rs 875 crore in domestic and international space. In a BSE filing today, KPTL said it has secured two orders worth of Rs 278 crore for design, supply and construction of transmission lines in India. It also won three orders worth of Rs 597 crore for design, supply and construction of transmission lines in Afghanistan, Ivory Coast and Bangladesh.
The company has received orders of Rs 5,900 crore till date in the current financial year. KPTL is an engineering firm in power transmission and distribution, oil and gas pipeline, railways, infrastructure development, civil contracting and warehousing and logistics business with a strong international presence.
Dalhousie: Two men try to cover themselves as it snows at Khajjiar Road in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. PTI