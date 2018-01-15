News Live: Bank of Japan sticks with pledge to maintain massive stimulus

Live now
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.
highlights
Bank of Japan sticks with pledge to maintain massive stimulus
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday reiterated the central bank’s resolve to maintain its massive stimulus programme until the economy reaches sustained 2% inflation, reports Reuters. He also said a moderate economic expansion now under way will help accelerate inflation toward the BoJ’s 2% target, signalling its desire to maintain the status quo on monetary policy for the time being. The BoJ will continue its aggressive easing, composed of yield curve control and a massive asset-buying programme, for as long as needed to achieve its price target, he added.
Mutual funds garner Rs 6,200cr via SIPs in Dec
Retail investors are preferring systematic investment plan (SIP) option for investing in mutual funds as the industry garnered over Rs 6,200 crore through this route in December, a surge of 56% from the year-ago period. The total money garnered by fund houses through SIPs increased to over Rs 59,000 crore in 2017 as compared to about Rs 40,000 crore in 2016, Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) data showed.
Cairn India to invest Rs 37,000cr to ramp up production
Vedanta's oil and gas vertical Cairn India is planning to invest Rs 37,000 crore to ramp up crude production at its Barmer oil fields in Rajasthan, reports PTI. The investment will be made over the next few years, which will enhance the production of crude oil.
The programme will help the company in achieving the production target of 5 lakh barrels oil per day (BOPD) from the Barmer oil fields. "Production will go up to 3 lakh BOPD based on the capital investment plan of Rs 12,000 crore that has already been initiated and the production will further go up to 5 lakh BOPD with full investment plan of over Rs 37,000 crore over next few years," the release said.
P-notes investment drops to Rs 1.28 lakh cr in November
Overall investments into the Indian capital market through participatory notes (P-notes) fell to Rs 1.28 lakh crore at November-end after witnessing a rise in the previous month. P-notes are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors to overseas players who wish to invest in the Indian capital market without registering themselves directly. They, however, need to go through due diligence.
Total value of P-notes investment in Indian markets - equity, debt and derivatives - declined to Rs 1,28,639 crore at November-end from Rs 1,31,006 crore at the end of October, according to market regulator Sebi data. P-note investments were on a decline since June and hit an over eight-year low in September; however, it climbed up in October.
This decline was in view of stringent norms put in place by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Of the total investments in November, P-note holdings in equities were at Rs 92,846 crore and the remaining in debt and derivatives markets.
FPI inflow at Rs 5,200cr in Jan so far on earnings optimism
Foreign investors have pumped in over Rs 5,200 crore in the Indian capital markets this month so far on anticipation of recovery in corporate earnings and attractive yields. This follows an investment of Rs 2 lakh crore in the capital markets (equity and debt) in the entire 2017. According to the depositories data, FPIs put in a net amount of Rs 2,172 crore in equities and Rs 3,080 crore in the debt markets during January 1-12 -- translating into a net inflow of Rs 5,252 crore.
HDFC to raise up to Rs 130bn via preference shares, QIP
HDFC on Saturday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 13,000 crore to maintain its holding in its banking arm and enter segments like stressed assets and health insurance. This will be the first equity raising by the country's largest pure-play mortgage lender in over a decade.
"The Committee of Directors of the Corporation at its meeting held on Saturday approved the issue of equity shares up to an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 13,000 crore through a combination of a preferential allotment and qualified institutions placement, subject to shareholders' approval through postal ballot," HDFC said in a statement.
IDFC Bank, Capital First set to merge
IDFC Bank on Saturday announced it would merge with Capital First, a retail focussed non-banking finance company backed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus. IDFC Bank, which has been looking to acquire an entity with a strong retail franchise that could help return ratios to improve, had earlier unsuccessfully attempted to merge with Shriram Group. IDFC Bank’s Managing Director and CEO Rajiv Lall, will make way at the helm of the merged entity for V Vaidyanathan, Executive Chairman and Managing Director of Capital First. Vaidyanathan is a former ICICI Bank Executive who founded Capital First.
Nov IIP growth at 25-month high of 8.4%
A robust performance by the manufacturing sector took the industrial production growth to 25-month high of 8.4% in November. The manufacturing sector, which constitutes 77.63% of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), recorded an impressive growth of 10.2% in November as compared to 4% a year ago. Among sectors, pharmaceuticals clocked the highest growth of 39.5%, followed by 29.1% in computer, electronic and optical products and 22.6% in the automobile segment. Capital goods output, which is a barometer of investment, too grew at a higher rate of 9.4% in November as against 5.3% a year ago.
Infosys Q3 net profit jumps 38% to Rs 5,129cr on tax reversal
Post market hours on Friday, Infosys reported a net profit of Rs 5,129 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, aided by reversal of tax provisions of about Rs 1,432 crore. This is a jump of 37.6% on a quarter-on-quarter basis and 38.3% on a year-on-year basis. Infosys had reported a net profit of Rs. 3,726 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. In the December quarter, Infosys posted a revenue of Rs 17,794 crore.
The IT bellwether maintained its FY18 revenue guidance at 5.5-6.5% in constant currency. Its Q3 operating margin improved to 24.3% from 24.2% in the September quarter. In dollar terms, Q3 revenue grew 8% YoY and 1% QoQ to $2,755 million.
Bank of Japan sticks with pledge to maintain massive stimulus
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday reiterated the central bank’s resolve to maintain its massive stimulus programme until the economy reaches sustained 2% inflation, reports Reuters. He also said a moderate economic expansion now under way will help accelerate inflation toward the BoJ’s 2% target, signalling its desire to maintain the status quo on monetary policy for the time being. The BoJ will continue its aggressive easing, composed of yield curve control and a massive asset-buying programme, for as long as needed to achieve its price target, he added.
Mutual funds garner Rs 6,200cr via SIPs in Dec
Retail investors are preferring systematic investment plan (SIP) option for investing in mutual funds as the industry garnered over Rs 6,200 crore through this route in December, a surge of 56% from the year-ago period. The total money garnered by fund houses through SIPs increased to over Rs 59,000 crore in 2017 as compared to about Rs 40,000 crore in 2016, Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) data showed.
Cairn India to invest Rs 37,000cr to ramp up production
Vedanta's oil and gas vertical Cairn India is planning to invest Rs 37,000 crore to ramp up crude production at its Barmer oil fields in Rajasthan, reports PTI. The investment will be made over the next few years, which will enhance the production of crude oil.
The programme will help the company in achieving the production target of 5 lakh barrels oil per day (BOPD) from the Barmer oil fields. "Production will go up to 3 lakh BOPD based on the capital investment plan of Rs 12,000 crore that has already been initiated and the production will further go up to 5 lakh BOPD with full investment plan of over Rs 37,000 crore over next few years," the release said.
P-notes investment drops to Rs 1.28 lakh cr in November
Overall investments into the Indian capital market through participatory notes (P-notes) fell to Rs 1.28 lakh crore at November-end after witnessing a rise in the previous month. P-notes are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors to overseas players who wish to invest in the Indian capital market without registering themselves directly. They, however, need to go through due diligence.
Total value of P-notes investment in Indian markets - equity, debt and derivatives - declined to Rs 1,28,639 crore at November-end from Rs 1,31,006 crore at the end of October, according to market regulator Sebi data. P-note investments were on a decline since June and hit an over eight-year low in September; however, it climbed up in October.
This decline was in view of stringent norms put in place by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Of the total investments in November, P-note holdings in equities were at Rs 92,846 crore and the remaining in debt and derivatives markets.
FPI inflow at Rs 5,200cr in Jan so far on earnings optimism
Foreign investors have pumped in over Rs 5,200 crore in the Indian capital markets this month so far on anticipation of recovery in corporate earnings and attractive yields. This follows an investment of Rs 2 lakh crore in the capital markets (equity and debt) in the entire 2017. According to the depositories data, FPIs put in a net amount of Rs 2,172 crore in equities and Rs 3,080 crore in the debt markets during January 1-12 -- translating into a net inflow of Rs 5,252 crore.
HDFC to raise up to Rs 130bn via preference shares, QIP
HDFC on Saturday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 13,000 crore to maintain its holding in its banking arm and enter segments like stressed assets and health insurance. This will be the first equity raising by the country's largest pure-play mortgage lender in over a decade.
"The Committee of Directors of the Corporation at its meeting held on Saturday approved the issue of equity shares up to an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 13,000 crore through a combination of a preferential allotment and qualified institutions placement, subject to shareholders' approval through postal ballot," HDFC said in a statement.
IDFC Bank, Capital First set to merge
IDFC Bank on Saturday announced it would merge with Capital First, a retail focussed non-banking finance company backed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus. IDFC Bank, which has been looking to acquire an entity with a strong retail franchise that could help return ratios to improve, had earlier unsuccessfully attempted to merge with Shriram Group. IDFC Bank’s Managing Director and CEO Rajiv Lall, will make way at the helm of the merged entity for V Vaidyanathan, Executive Chairman and Managing Director of Capital First. Vaidyanathan is a former ICICI Bank Executive who founded Capital First.
Retail inflation rises to 5.21% in Dec
India's retail inflation accelerated to a 17-month high of 5.2% in December as fuel and vegetable prices hardened. Retail inflation, measured by the consumer price index (CPI), was 4.88% in November. Food inflation in December climbed to 4.96% from 4.35% in November. Fuel inflation accelerated to 7.9% in December. In housing, it was 8.25%.
Nov IIP growth at 25-month high of 8.4%
A robust performance by the manufacturing sector took the industrial production growth to 25-month high of 8.4% in November. The manufacturing sector, which constitutes 77.63% of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), recorded an impressive growth of 10.2% in November as compared to 4% a year ago. Among sectors, pharmaceuticals clocked the highest growth of 39.5%, followed by 29.1% in computer, electronic and optical products and 22.6% in the automobile segment. Capital goods output, which is a barometer of investment, too grew at a higher rate of 9.4% in November as against 5.3% a year ago.
Infosys Q3 net profit jumps 38% to Rs 5,129cr on tax reversal
Post market hours on Friday, Infosys reported a net profit of Rs 5,129 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, aided by reversal of tax provisions of about Rs 1,432 crore. This is a jump of 37.6% on a quarter-on-quarter basis and 38.3% on a year-on-year basis. Infosys had reported a net profit of Rs. 3,726 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. In the December quarter, Infosys posted a revenue of Rs 17,794 crore.
The IT bellwether maintained its FY18 revenue guidance at 5.5-6.5% in constant currency. Its Q3 operating margin improved to 24.3% from 24.2% in the September quarter. In dollar terms, Q3 revenue grew 8% YoY and 1% QoQ to $2,755 million.