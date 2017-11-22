News Live: Bank of America sees US bull market ending in 2018

"What matters for dollar is not the timing of the next hike," UBS strategists said, but "how far the Fed is likely to tighten over the cycle; and the market already expects a fair amount." The strategists said that comparatively the euro "remains cheap" and that "strong growth should catalyse appreciation." They expect the dollar to perform well versus the Canadian dollar (CAD) and Japanese yen in 2018.
When it comes to "risk-sensitive currencies," which tend to depreciate amid increased risk as investors seek perceived safe-haven currencies, UBS said "some are more attractive than others." "In a solid growth and low but gently rising core inflation global environment, we expect risk-sensitive Aussie dollar, the Swedish krona and Norwegian krone to outperform," the Swiss bank noted.
Location history, credit card numbers, bank account numbers, Social Security numbers or dates of birth do not appear to have been stolen, Uber said. Affected drivers will get free credit monitoring and identity theft protection. The company paid hackers $100,000 to delete the data and keep the breach quiet, and did not report the incident. The ride-hailing company has now fired chief security officer Joe Sullivan — previously security boss at Facebook — for his role in hiding the data breach.
Nov 22, 08:17 AM (IST)
Bank of America sees US bull market ending in 2018
Bank of America Merrill Lynch sees a scary good news-bad news scenario unfolding in 2018: A solid push higher in the first half followed by all sorts of potential trouble after, reports CNBC. The S&P 500 would peak out around 2,863 in the scenario. Bond yields are expected to rise, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury note hitting 2.75% as global GDP growth reaches 3.8%. That setting assumes three things: the "last vestiges" of stimulus from the Fed and other central banks, the passage of tax reform in Congress, and "full investor capitulation into risk assets" on better-than-expected corporate earnings. After that, though, things get considerably sketchier as the second-longest bull market in history runs into trouble.
Nov 22, 08:27 AM (IST)
US regulator unveils plan to end 'net neutrality'
The top US telecom regulator unveiled a formal plan today to roll back the "net neutrality" rules adopted in 2015 aimed at treating all online traffic equally, reports AFP. The announcement by Federal Communications chairman Ajit Pai marked the latest twist in a decade-old political dispute with both sides claiming to represent a "free and open" internet.
Pai unveiled a "Restoring Internet Freedom" order to be voted on at the FCC's December 14 meeting, scrapping a hotly contest rule which barred broadband firms from shutting out rival services or creating online "fast" and "slow" lanes. Pai said his plan would return to a "light-touch regulatory approach" which has allowed the internet to flourish.
Russia finds 1,000-times normal level of radioactive isotope after nuclear incident claims
Russia’s meteorological service said it had measured pollution of a radioactive isotope at nearly 1,000 times normal levels in the Ural mountains, the first official Russian data supporting reports that a nuclear incident had taken place, reports Reuters. The data appears to back up a report by the French nuclear safety institute IRSN, which said on November 9 a cloud of radioactive pollution over Europe had indicated some kind of leak had taken place at a nuclear facility either in Russia or Kazakhstan in the last week of September.
Neither Russia nor Kazakhstan has acknowledged any accident. Russian state weather service Roshydromet said in a statement it had found “extremely high pollution” of ruthenium 106 in samples from two meteorological stations in the southern Urals region in late September and early October. At the Agrayash weather station the levels were 986 times those of the previous month, while at the Novogorny station they were 440 times higher.
Nov 22, 08:04 AM (IST)
Trump, Putin discuss Syria, North Korea in hour-plus call
President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin discussed efforts to bring peace to war-torn Syria during an hour-plus phone call on Tuesday. Iran, North Korea and Ukraine also were on the agenda, the White House said. Trump called it a "great call", reports AP. Noting the length, he said he and Putin spoke "very strongly about bringing peace to Syria" and "very strongly about North Korea."
Trump's phone call with the Russian president came a day after Putin met with Syrian President Bashar Assad. Putin hosted Assad at a Black Sea resort ahead of a summit later this week with Russia, Turkey and Iran. Assad was called to Russia to get him to agree to potential peace initiatives drafted by the other three countries, the Kremlin said.
The Kremlin said Putin briefed Trump in the phone call about his talks with Assad and plans for a political settlement in Syria. Putin also called for co-ordination of anti-terror efforts with the US, the Kremlin said, adding that Afghanistan was also discussed.
Nov 22, 07:55 AM (IST)
US sanctions 13 Chinese and North Korean organisations
The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions against 13 Chinese and North Korean organisations Washington accused of helping evade nuclear restrictions against Pyongyang and supporting the country through trade, reports Reuters. The sanctions included blacklisting three Chinese companies, Dandong Kehua Economy & Trade Co, Dandong Xianghe Trading Co, and Dandong Hongda Trade Co, which the Treasury Department said have done more than $750 million in combined trade with North Korea. The sanctions also blacklisted Sun Sidong and his company Dandong Dongyuan Industrial Co. In a June report, Washington think tank C4ADS said Sun Sidong’s firm was part of an interconnected network of Chinese companies that account for the vast proportion of trade with North Korea.
Nov 22, 07:40 AM (IST)
Corporate debt is at its highest level relative to US GDP since the financial crisis, and while not a concern, a snap higher in rates or an economic slump could make it a bigger worry, reports CNBC. The corporate debt market has been a focus after an exodus of the high-yield debt market in recent weeks, with a near-record $6.8 billion leaving junk bond funds. Debt of US non-financial companies has grown $1 trillion in just two years and now totals $8.7 trillion, roughly 45% of GDP, according to Informa Financial Intelligence.
UBS says dollar set for rough 2018 as the euro pushes higher
Nov 22, 07:29 AM (IST)
Meg Whitman to leave role as CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Chief Executive Meg Whitman will step down early next year, reports CNBC. President Antonio Neri will take on the role of CEO as of February 1, 2018, and both Whitman and Neri will be on the board, the company announced Tuesday.
'Very uncertain' Yellen still predicts US inflation rebound
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen stuck by her prediction that US inflation will soon rebound but offered on Tuesday an unusually strong caveat: she is “very uncertain” about this and is open to the possibility that prices could remain low for years to come, reports Reuters. A day after announcing her retirement from the US central bank, planned for early February, Yellen said the Fed is nonetheless reasonably close to its goals and should continue to gradually raise interest rates to keep both inflation and unemployment from drifting too low.
Nov 22, 07:24 AM (IST)
US home sales increased more than expected in October as hurricane-related disruptions eased, but a chronic shortage of houses which is pushing prices beyond the reach of some first-time buyers remains an obstacle. US home sales increased more than expected in October as hurricane-related disruptions eased, but a chronic shortage of houses which is pushing prices beyond the reach of some first-time buyers remains an obstacle.
Nov 22, 07:23 AM (IST)
China to fend off bubble risk with tighter property rules
Chinese authorities have said they will head off the risk of a property market crash by stiffening regulation and preventing high land prices. Regulators from land and housing ministries, as well as the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), have agreed plans to curb speculation in bricks and mortar, Reuters reported, citing comments on Chinese state television (CCTV). The authorities said they would stop funds being illegally funnelled into property and that capital flow would be more forcibly balanced between real estate and other industries. CCTV also reported that there would be greater scrutiny of the land market to prevent the underlying cost from pushing up property prices.
Nov 22, 07:18 AM (IST)
Bank of Japan gives early sign of lift-off with warnings on the costs of easing
The Bank of Japan is dropping subtle, yet intentional, hints that it could edge away from crisis-mode stimulus earlier than expected, through a future hike in its yield target, reports Reuters. With inflation still way below its 2% target, BoJ sees no immediate need to withdraw stimulus, and regards weak price growth as its most pressing policy challenge. But bank officials are now more vocal on the rising cost of prolonged easing, such as the hit to bank margins - a sign that their next move would be to roll back stimulus rather than expand it, sources said. The most likely first step - albeit some time away - would be to allow long-term rates to rise more, reflecting improvements in the economy, they added.
Nov 22, 07:17 AM (IST)
US stocks jumped on Tuesday, pushing all three major indexes to record closing highs, led by gains in this year’s top-performing technology sector. The S&P 500 hit a record closing high for the first time in about two weeks. Indexes posted losses last week as investors worried whether the tax plan in Washington will see progress. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 160.5 points, or 0.69%, to 23,590.83, the S&P 500 gained 16.89 points, or 0.65%, to 2,599.03 and the Nasdaq Composite added 71.76 points, or 1.06%, to 6,862.48.
Nov 22, 07:14 AM (IST)
Asian shares scaled a fresh decade peak on Wednesday thanks to surging markets in Europe and America, as strong global growth and rising corporate profits lured hordes of investors into equities. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.3% to Wednesday’s 1.3% rise - the biggest gain in eight months. The index has been on an uptrend most of this year, posting a monthly loss only once in 2017. For the year, it is up about 33% so far, on track for its best annual performance since a 68% jump in 2009. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is up 35.5% year-to-date while China's CSI 300 has returned 27.4% so far in 2017.
Nov 22, 06:55 AM (IST)
Uber hid hack that exposed data of 57m users for over a year
highlights
US sanctions 13 Chinese and North Korean organisations
The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions against 13 Chinese and North Korean organisations Washington accused of helping evade nuclear restrictions against Pyongyang and supporting the country through trade, reports Reuters. The sanctions included blacklisting three Chinese companies, Dandong Kehua Economy & Trade Co, Dandong Xianghe Trading Co, and Dandong Hongda Trade Co, which the Treasury Department said have done more than $750 million in combined trade with North Korea. The sanctions also blacklisted Sun Sidong and his company Dandong Dongyuan Industrial Co. In a June report, Washington think tank C4ADS said Sun Sidong's firm was part of an interconnected network of Chinese companies that account for the vast proportion of trade with North Korea.
UBS says dollar set for rough 2018 as the euro pushes higher
'Very uncertain' Yellen still predicts US inflation rebound
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen stuck by her prediction that US inflation will soon rebound but offered on Tuesday an unusually strong caveat: she is "very uncertain" about this and is open to the possibility that prices could remain low for years to come, reports Reuters. A day after announcing her retirement from the US central bank, planned for early February, Yellen said the Fed is nonetheless reasonably close to its goals and should continue to gradually raise interest rates to keep both inflation and unemployment from drifting too low.
China to fend off bubble risk with tighter property rules
Chinese authorities have said they will head off the risk of a property market crash by stiffening regulation and preventing high land prices. Regulators from land and housing ministries, as well as the People's Bank of China (PBOC), have agreed plans to curb speculation in bricks and mortar, Reuters reported, citing comments on Chinese state television (CCTV). The authorities said they would stop funds being illegally funnelled into property and that capital flow would be more forcibly balanced between real estate and other industries. CCTV also reported that there would be greater scrutiny of the land market to prevent the underlying cost from pushing up property prices.
Bank of Japan gives early sign of lift-off with warnings on the costs of easing
The Bank of Japan is dropping subtle, yet intentional, hints that it could edge away from crisis-mode stimulus earlier than expected, through a future hike in its yield target, reports Reuters. With inflation still way below its 2% target, BoJ sees no immediate need to withdraw stimulus, and regards weak price growth as its most pressing policy challenge. But bank officials are now more vocal on the rising cost of prolonged easing, such as the hit to bank margins - a sign that their next move would be to roll back stimulus rather than expand it, sources said. The most likely first step - albeit some time away - would be to allow long-term rates to rise more, reflecting improvements in the economy, they added.
Uber hid hack that exposed data of 57m users for over a year
UBS says dollar set for rough 2018 as the euro pushes higher
