News Live: Bail plea of accused juvenile dismissed by court in Pradyuman murder case

The all-powerful GST Council will meet on Saturday to discuss early implementation of e-way bill as well as ways to plug tax evasion. Headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, the meeting will be held via video conferencing and deliberate on cementing gaps in the system as well as curbing evasion, sources said.
The meeting assumes importance as there has been Rs 12,000 crore revenue decline in the Goods & Services Tax (GST) in October over the preceding month and tax evasion is considered one of the reasons for this, they said.
This would be the 24th meeting of the Council. The last meeting was held in Guwahati in November where taxes on 178 items were slashed.
The mall, located on the outskirts of Mumbai, is spread over 500,000 sq ft and comprises 135 stores with large brands such as PVR, Marks & Spencer, Big Bazaar, Reliance Digital, Reebok, Adidas, Allen Solly, Biba, Subway, Moti Mahal, Metro and Lenovo present. PVR launched a six-screen multiplex at XPeria last year.
Other statistics are equally staggering. The year saw the largest IPO in a decade, from General Insurance Corporation; nine IPOs trading 50-350% higher than their offer price while 85 of the 122 IPOs and follow-on public offers or FPOs (i.e. 70%) are trading at a premium to their offer price.
But a subtle change reflects a fundamental shift. Call it the rise of the minority shareholders. A key catalyst for opening the IPO floodgates was the need to give shareholders an exit, a far cry from traditional drivers such as raising money for capex or retiring debt. 10 companies tapped the equities market this year — not for capital, but to give an exit route to existing shareholders. Such offer-for-sale (OFS) deals accounted for over 48% of the IPO capital raised in 2017. (Picture courtesy: The Economic Times)
The United States and its allies oppose China’s building of artificial islands in the South China Sea and their militarisation, given concerns Beijing plans to use them to deny access to strategic routes. The report said that in the last several months China had constructed what appeared to be a new high-frequency radar array at the northern end of Fiery Cross Reef in the Spratlys. Subi Reef had seen tunnels completed that were likely for ammunition storage and another radar antenna array and radar domes, the report said.
Construction on Mischief Reef included underground storage for ammunition and hangars, missile shelters and radar arrays. Smaller-scale work had continued in the Paracel Islands, including a new helipad and wind turbines on Tree Island and two large radar towers on Triton Island. It said the latter were especially important as waters around Triton had been the scene of recent incidents between China and Vietnam and multiple US freedom-of-navigation operations, which the US navy has used to assert what it sees as its right to free passage in international waters.
Kuldeep Sharma, a retired IPS officer, spearheaded the party's new experiment of a rigorous booth-management system to counter the very efficient machinery of the ruling party. Sharma formed a 'Chief Election Coordination Centre' at the party's Ahmedabad headquarter from where he coordinated with the Congress foot soldiers at the booth level. Sharma, who is the state Congress vice-president, began the new experiment by appointing six salaried regional managers in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Junagadh and Mehsana. These six men were asked to work under party secretaries since professionals could not directly interact with the voters for political initiatives.
Each regional manager was given 10 field executives who helped set up strong booth-level committees. Sharma's team combined data analytics and field reports to gauge the ground situation. This helped them focus on building booth committees only in constituencies where they felt Congress could do well. Based on field inputs, the coordination centre provided every candidate with information like constituency profile, pertinent issues, list of election-related offences and information on week booths.
Sharma had fallen out with the Modi-led Gujarat government over the encounter-killing of Sohrabuddin Sheikh and the subsequent of murder of his wife Kauserbi. Sheikh, a wanted criminal, was allegedly killed in a staged encounter by Gujarat's Anti-Terrorism Squad. The case is still in the courts. It is alleged that Sharma had blown the lid off the killing of Shiekh. Sharma became famous in Gujarat in 1995 when he arrested the dreaded underworld don Abdul Latif Wahab Shaikh, an associate of Dawood Ibrahim, from Jama Masjid area of Old Delhi. (Picture courtesy: The Economic Times)
1. GST Council to meet on Saturday, discuss roll out of e-way bill
2. 122 corporates raised $10.85bn via fundraisings via IPOs in 2017 YTD, reports The Economic Times
3. Cabinet approves Rs 2,600 crore special package for leather, footwear sector
4. Blackstone, GIC in race to buy Lodha’s XPeria Mall for about Rs 700cr, reports Mint
5. SC grants extension to Jaypee Associates for depositing Rs 125cr
6. Union Cabinet clears Triple Talaq Bill
7. Japanese business confidence at 11-year high, reports Reuters
Dec 15, 09:28 PM (IST)
Karnataka High Court cancels 2014 government rule on stringent tobacco pack warnings
The Karnataka High Court on Friday quashed government rules that mandated stringent graphic health warnings on tobacco products, lawyers involved in the case said, in a decision seen as a major victory for the tobacco industry and a setback for health advocates.
The Supreme Court last year ordered enforcement of the government's 2014 rules that required 85 percent of a tobacco pack's surface to be covered in health warnings, up from 20 percent earlier, despite protests by the tobacco industry.
At the same time, the top court had asked the court in Karnataka to rule on the dozens of tobacco industry pleas that challenged the federal rules.
Dec 15, 09:22 PM (IST)
An FIR has been registered against the BJP Telangana MLA Raja Singh, Ram Sene's Pramod Muthalik and others for unlawful assembly, display of arms and for promoting enmity towards other communities, Alok Kumar, IGP Kalaburagi, Karnataka, told ANI.
Dec 15, 09:10 PM (IST)
Reliance Group files Rs 5000 crore defamation suit against Abhishek Singhvi
Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group has filed a Rs 5,000-crore defamation suit against Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi in the Gujarat High Court, sources close to the Group said.
The suit, which was filed against Singhvi for allegedly making “false and defamatory statements”, is likely to come up for hearing on Monday.
The group spokesperson was not immediately available for comments.
Dec 15, 09:08 PM (IST)
Centre approves infra development scheme for NE with 100% funding
A new scheme for infrastructure development in the northeastern states with 100 percent funding by the central government was today approved by the Union cabinet along with a capital investment subsidy amounting to Rs 264.67 crore.
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also approved the continuation of the existing Non Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR) scheme with funding pattern of 90:10 till March, 2020, with an outlay of Rs 5,300 crore to enable completion of ongoing projects, an official statement said.
Dec 15, 09:07 PM (IST)
FM Arun Jaitley accuses Arvind Kejriwal of seeking roving probe in DDCA case
Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday alleged before a court here that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Raghav Chadha were seeking a “roving and fishing enquiry” in his criminal defamation complaint against them in the DDCA row.
The counsel for Jaitley told Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat that Kejriwal and Chadha were trying to delay the defamation trial and opposed the applications moved by the AAP leaders seeking several documents related to the case.
Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for Jaitley, termed the applications by AAP politicians as “frivolous” and urged the court to dismiss them with cost.
Dec 15, 09:04 PM (IST)
Beijing to further slash sale of new cars to reduce pollution
Beijing's municipal government today said it will further reduce new car sales in a bid to reduce traffic congestion and air pollution in the Chinese capital.
The quota to buy new cars will be slashed by a third starting next year, it said.
Currently, Beijing allocates 150,000 license plates for new cars every year, and that number will be reduced to 100,000 in 2018, according to a new regulation.
Beijing residents apply for new car license plates through a lottery-style bidding system. The system was introduced in 2011 with an aim to cut pollution and ease traffic jams in the smog-prone metropolis.
Dec 15, 08:55 PM (IST)
Disabled people have right to get higher education: Supreme Court
People with disability have a right to get higher education and not making adequate provisions to facilitate their proper education would amount to "discrimination", the Supreme Court said on Friday.
Ir directed the government institutions of higher education and other such institutions, which were receiving aid from the government, to comply with the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.
The Act provides for reservation of not less than five percent seats for persons with benchmark disabilities.
Dec 15, 08:51 PM (IST)
Pakistan Supreme Court rejects a petition to disqualify Imran Khan from Parliament, reports ANI.
Dec 15, 08:49 PM (IST)
Govt nod to continue National Ayush Mission till March 2020
The Cabinet on Friday approved the continuation of centrally sponsored scheme of National Ayush Mission (NAM) till March 31, 2020, with an outlay of Rs 2,400 crore over the period.
The Mission was launched in September 2014 with the objectives of providing cost-effective traditional Indian medicine services like Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH).
It looks to upgrade of AYUSH hospitals and dispensaries, strengthening institutional capacity at the state level through upgrading such educational institutions, pharmacies, drug testing laboratories and supporting the cultivation of medicinal plants by adopting good agricultural practices.
Leading stock exchange BSE on Friday said its mutual fund distribution platform has processed a record one crore transactions in the current fiscal, with a total value of over Rs 75,000 crore.
The platform — BSE Star MF — has experienced a growth of over 500 percent in the last two years, the exchange said in a statement.
"Over last few years, BSE Star MF has changed the concept of mutual fund distribution in India and provided comfort to investors along with convenience, safety, speed and certainty in execution," BSE Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said.
Dec 15, 08:40 PM (IST)
RBI levies Rs 5 crore penalty on Syndicate Bank for breaching KYC norms
Syndicate Bank has emerged as the latest entrant on the Reserve Bank of India's hit list for violation of norms.
The central bank on December 12 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 5 crore on the public sector lender for violating the Know Your Customer (KYC)/Anti-Money Laundering (AML) norms.
This comes on the heels of RBI fining private sector lender IndusInd Bank Rs 2 crore for non-compliance of asset recognition norms.
The banking regulator has exercised these powers vested with it under the provisions of the Banking Regulation Act.
Current account deficit at sustainable levels; India has 'buffers' against shocks: RBI Guv
Ensuring price stability through monetary policy and current account deficit at sustainable levels have enabled us the build-up of “buffers” against unforeseen shocks, according to Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel.
“Alongside the current account deficit remaining within sustainable levels, other indicators of external viability such as the ratios of indebtedness to GDP and/or reserves are also reflecting a healthy improvement. The government has pursued the path of fiscal consolidation and the ratio of public debt to GDP is gradually declining. International investors have warmed to where the Indian economy is currently positioned and this is reflected in sizeable foreign investment inflows," Patel said, speaking at CAFRAL Conference on “Financial System and the Macroeconomy” last week.
A Division bench of Rajasthan High Court on Friday issued guidelines mandating the submission of documents with District Collector prior to marriage and religious conversion, Shivkumar Vyas, Additional Advocate General said, reports ANI.
Dec 15, 08:22 PM (IST)
A Catholic priest arrested, and 40 others detained in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly converting a group of people from Hinduism to Christianity, reports ANI.
Dec 15, 08:12 PM (IST)
Rupee hits 3-month high against $ as exit polls predict BJP win in Gujarat, Himachal
The Indian rupee on Friday closed 0.5 percent higher against the US dollar at 64.04, after exit polls indicated comfortable victories for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.
The rupee last ended a trading session at this level in the first half of September.
According to a currency dealer from a domestic public-sector bank, most of the day’s gains were due to buying by foreign portfolio investors.
Comedies heal an ailing film industry in 2017 as Golmaal Again leads the laughs
Bollywood has had a mixed year. While films with big stars didn't set the box office on fire, there were some pleasant surprises in terms of collections — most of which were comedies with five of the 10 highest grossing films in 2017 belonging to the genre.
Bareilly Ki Barfi, Hindi Medium, Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Badrinath ki Dulhania all performed admirably at the box office. But the movies that really made a mark include the recent release Fukrey Returns, Ajay Devgn-starrer Golmaal Again, two Akshay Kumar offerings in Toilet Ek Prem Katha and Jolly LLB 2, and the remake of Salman Khan-starrer Judwaa which featured actor Varun Dhawan on this occasion.
Advertising sector watchdog ASCI today welcomed the government decision to ban condom ads on TV channels between 6 am and 10 pm, saying such adverts focus on sensationalism to grab eyeballs rather than being educative about the benefits of condom usage.
The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on December 11 issued an advisory to all television channels to restrict condom advertisements to late night between 10 pm and 6 am.
The ASCI said its Consumer Complaints Council (CCC) in recent times has received complaints against condom ads with explicit adult content being aired during family viewing hours, requesting the watchdog to declare a ban on them.
Dec 15, 07:54 PM (IST)
Both UPA and NDA govts weakened Lokpal Bill: Anna Hazare
Social activist Anna Hazare on Friday alleged that both the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments "weakened" the anti-corruption Lokpal Bill.
He alleged that former prime minister Manmohan Singh "weakened" the Lokpal Bill (when it was framed during his tenure) and Narendra Modi "further weakened" the law by presenting an amendment in Parliament.
A provision was made in the amendment that relatives of (government) officers including wife, children and others will not have to submit details of their property every year, Hazare claimed at a press conference here.
Forex reserves down by over USD 1 bn to USD 401 bn
The country’s foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 1.044 billion to USD 400.897 billion in the week to December 8 due to a steep fall in foreign currency assets, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.
In the previous week, the reserves had increased by USD 1.2 billion to USD 401.942 billion.
The foreign currency reserves, a major component of the overall reserves, declined by USD 1.028 billion to USD 376.428 billion, according to the RBI data.
Dec 15, 07:42 PM (IST)
Shimla rape-murder case:
The Central Bureau of Investigation has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh to anyone from the general public for providing credible information resulting in the arrest of real culprits, reports ANI.
Dec 15, 07:40 PM (IST)
PV Sindhu beats Japan's Akane Yamaguchi by 21-9 and 21-13. Sindhu finishes at the top in Group-A at Badminton World Federation 2017, reports ANI.
Dec 15, 07:36 PM (IST)
Carlyle Group completes GE Capital stake buy in SBI Card
State Bank of India on Friday said the Carlyle Group has completed the acquisition of GE Capital’s entire 26 percent stake in SBI Card, which is the second largest and credit card issuer in the country.
SBI Card is operated through two joint ventures — SBI Cards & Payment Services and GE Capital Business Process Management Services. The latter issues credit cards and processes card transactions.
With this SBI owns 74 percent and Carlyle holds 26 percent in each of the two entities.
Aircel-Maxis case: Supreme Court seeks status reports on probe
The Supreme Court on Friday asked the CBI, the ED and the special public prosecutor appointed by it in the 2G spectrum scam case to file a status report on the probe carried out by ED officer Rajeshwar Singh in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.
It said that it wanted to know against whom what investigation was pending or had been completed and what was the stage of the probe in the case.
A bench of justices Arun Mishra and M M Shantanagoudar said that this matter had not come before the court for a while and, therefore, it wanted to know the status of the investigation.
Dec 15, 07:22 PM (IST)
Exports jump 30.55% to $26.19 bn in November; trade deficit widens
India’s exports rose 30.55 percent to USD 26.19 billion in November, reversing the decline witnessed in October, helped by robust growth in shipments of gems and jewellery and engineering goods.
Exports had witnessed a decline of 1.12 percent to USD 23 billion in October this year, retreating from a six-month high growth rate in September.
On a year-on-year basis, the country’s outward shipments in November 2016 stood at USD 20.06 billion.
Dec 15, 07:16 PM (IST)
Out-of-court settlement ideal for Ayodhya dispute: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Friday said that an out-of-court settlement would be the best solution to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in Ayodhya and that he would talk to all stakeholders in this regard.
What one can achieve through friendship can never be done through conflicts, the spiritual leader told reporters here on the sidelines of a programme organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce.
"I am talking to all people (stakeholders)… Both the communities must come together. An out-of-court settlement is the best solution to this problem," he said.
SC refuses Congress plea for counting of VVPAT slips in Gujarat
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea of the Gujarat Congress seeking counting of at least 20 percent of the paper trail slips manually along with votes cast in the EVMs in each constituency of the state.
It said that the court cannot interfere unless the Election Commission of India's decision to restrict the EVM- VVPAT paper trail to one booth per constituency is proved "arbitrary", "illegal" or "malafide".
Idea-Vodafone merger: Ahead of merger, Vodafone appoints first Indian CFO in Manish Dawar
Ahead of its merger with Idea Cellular that is expected to be closed sometime next year, Vodafone India on Friday announced appointment of Manish Dawar as the chief financial officer, who is likely to continue in the same role at the merged entity as well.
Dawar is the first Indian to become the CFO of the local arm of the British telecom giant, which entered the country in February 2007 by buying out Hong Kong's Hutchison.
As per the agreement between the two telcos, Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla will be the chairman of the merged entity, while the CFO will be a Vodafone nominee.
Read the full story here.
BREAKING | India's November trade deficit stands at USD 13.83 billion.
# November exports stand at USD 26.20 billion.
# November's Gold exports stand at USD 3. 27 billion against USD 2.95 billion in October.
# Electronic Goods imports at USD 4.37 billion against USD 4.02 billion in October.
# Iron & Steel imports at USD 1.26 billion against USD 1.12 billion in October.
# Petroleum Product exports stand at USD 3.59 billion against USD 3.19 billion in October, Engineering Goods exports at USD 7.18 billion against USD 5.92 billion in October.
# Vegetable Oil imports at USD 943.53 million against USD 854.22 million in October.
# Pulses imports at USD 383.06 million against USD 238.41 million in October.
BREAKING | ICICI Securities has files an initial public offering (IPO) for up to 6.4 crore equity shares with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
Govt waives merchant charges on all debit card transactions up to Rs 2,000
To boost its digital drive, the Union Cabinet has decided to waive the merchant discount rate (MDR) applicable on all debit card, BHIM and UPI transactions up to Rs 2,000. The government will reimburse the same to the banks for a period of two years, starting January 1, 2018.
BREAKING | The cabinet has approved Rs 2,600 crore special package for leather and footwear sector; potential to generate 3.24 lakh jobs in 3 years.
E-commerce firm Indiamart plans IPO next fiscal
E-commerce firm Indiamart is planning to launch its initial public offer for which it will start the process next fiscal, a top official of the company said today.
"We will go for IPO soon. Basically, we are not in need to raise external money but we want to give an exit route to existing investors. Most of the equity sale will happen in secondary market," Indiamart founder and CEO Dinesh Agarwal told PTI at TiEcon Delhi NCR.
Existing investors of Indiamart include Intel Capital, Amadeus Capital, WestBridge Capital and Quona Capital. (PTI)
NGT quashes Delhi government's Odd-Even review application
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has dismissed a review application filed by the Delhi government regarding the Odd-Even issue. NGT has observed that exemption given to two-wheelers is against the spirit of Odd-Even policy.
SC grants extension to Jaypee Associates for depositing Rs 125cr
The Supreme Court has granted an extension to Jaypee Associates for depositing Rs 125 crore. It had earlier directed the company to deposit Rs 125 crore by December end. However, the court may initiate contempt proceedings against the company if it fails to deposit Rs 125 crore by January 25, 2018. The company had deposited Rs 150 crore in the court on December 13.
Union Cabinet clears Triple Talaq Bill
The Union Cabinet has cleared the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriages) Bill or Triple Talaq Bill. The bill gives women from the Muslim community the right to seek maintenance from their husbands in case of triple talaq. Th bill piloted by the Law Ministry stems from the recent Supreme Court verdict banning instant divorce. It makes triple talaq a penal offence which has three years' imprisonment for the guilty.
Blackstone, GIC may buy Lodha’s XPeria Mall for about Rs 700cr, says report
Global investors Blackstone Group, GIC and Xander Group are in separate discussions to acquire Mumbai’s XPeria Mall in Palava City, developed by Lodha Developers, sources told Mint. The deal size would be in the Rs 600-700 crore range, sources said. Lodha Group has hired a leading global real estate adviser to find a buyer for the mall, he added.
The mall, located on the outskirts of Mumbai, is spread over 500,000 sq ft and comprises 135 stores with large brands such as PVR, Marks & Spencer, Big Bazaar, Reliance Digital, Reebok, Adidas, Allen Solly, Biba, Subway, Moti Mahal, Metro and Lenovo present. PVR launched a six-screen multiplex at XPeria last year.
GMR-Megawide lowest bidder for $250m airport proj in Philippines
The GMR Group said it along with its partner Philippines-based Megawide Construction Corporation emerged as the lowest bidder for the $250 million Clark International Airport project in the southeast Asian nation, reports PTI. Clark airport is being developed by Government of Philippines through a hybrid model with EPC and O&M tenders being issued separately.
According to a statement issued by GMR, the EPC project scope involves design, construction, testing and commissioning of a new terminal with a capacity of eight million passengers per annum. The consortium will construct the integrated terminal along with specified landside facilities like car parks.
The Consortium expects to receive the Notice of Award within one week, it said. Clark International Airport, formerly known as the Diosdado Macapagal International Airport, is in Pampanga province of Philippines and is about 100 km from the capital Manila.
Japanese business confidence at 11-year high
Japanese business confidence improved for a fifth straight quarter in the three months to December to hit an 11-year high, a central bank survey showed, a sign the economy is gathering momentum from robust exports and booming corporate profits, reports Reuters. But big manufacturers and non-manufacturers expect business conditions to worsen in the next three months, highlighting their reluctance to embrace the improved operating environment via increases in wages and investment.
The closely watched “tankan” survey also showed capacity constraints and staff shortages were increasing price pressures, which would help the Bank of Japan achieve its elusive 2% target but could squeeze corporate margins ahead.
The headline index for big manufacturers’ sentiment stood at plus 25 in December, the tankan showed on Friday, up from plus 22 in September and slightly higher than a median market forecast for plus 24. It matched the high reached in December 2006, when a booming economy allowed the BoJ to end a previous spell of quantitative easing and zero interest rates. An index measuring big non-manufacturers’ sentiment was unchanged from September at plus 23, matching forecasts.
122 corporates raise $10.85bn in 2017, 9 IPOs trade 50-350% higher
122 corporates are responsible for making 2017 the blockbuster year of Indian primary markets, with issuances across categories, reports The Economic Times. From new age banks to a shoe brand; from a staffing enterprise to a publisher and even a mass market grocery retailer — everyone capitalised on the optimistic market mood and strong fund flows. And when our giant homegrown insurers, capital goods and infrastructure companies also joined the party, it meant the year notching up the highest ever fundraising through IPOs. $10.85 billion is no joke.
Other statistics are equally staggering. The year saw the largest IPO in a decade, from General Insurance Corporation; nine IPOs trading 50-350% higher than their offer price while 85 of the 122 IPOs and follow-on public offers or FPOs (i.e. 70%) are trading at a premium to their offer price.
But a subtle change reflects a fundamental shift. Call it the rise of the minority shareholders. A key catalyst for opening the IPO floodgates was the need to give shareholders an exit, a far cry from traditional drivers such as raising money for capex or retiring debt. 10 companies tapped the equities market this year — not for capital, but to give an exit route to existing shareholders. Such offer-for-sale (OFS) deals accounted for over 48% of the IPO capital raised in 2017. (Picture courtesy: The Economic Times)
Google crunches data to help NASA find two new planets
Alphabet’s Google and NASA said that advanced computer analysis identified two new planets around distant stars, including one that is part of the first star system with as many planets as Earth’s solar system, reports Reuters. The research by Google and the University of Texas at Austin that used data from NASA raised the prospects of new insights into the universe by feeding data into computer programs that can churn through information faster and more in-depth than humanly possibly, a technique known as machine learning.
In this case, software learned differences between planets and other objects by analysing thousands of data points, achieving 96% accuracy, NASA said. The data came from the Kepler telescope which NASA launched into space in 2009 as part of a planet-finding mission that is expected to end next year as the spacecraft runs out of fuel.
Japanese firm says it will pay part of employees' salaries in Bitcoin
A Japanese company will start paying part of its employees' salaries in Bitcoin, as it aims to get better understanding of the virtual currency, a spokeswoman told AFP. GMO Internet, which operates a range of web-related businesses including finance, online advertising and internet infrastructure, will start paying up to 100,000 yen ($890) monthly by Bitcoin to its employees in Japan from February next year.
"Employees can receive salaries by Bitcoin if they want to," company spokeswoman Harumi Ishii said. "We hope to improve our own literacy of virtual currency by actually using it," she said. The offer will be open to around 4,000 employees of the GMO group in Japan, she said. The company started a Bitcoin trading and exchange business in May.
SC extends Aadhaar linkage deadline for new bank a/cs, mobile services to March 31, 2018
The Supreme Court has extended mandatory linking of Aadhaar for new bank accounts and mobile services to March 31, 2018. The deadline for linking Aadhaar with mobile services was earlier set at February 6 while that for new bank accounts was December 31.
However, the court ruled that new bank accounts can be opened without Aadhaar but applicants need to submit proof of Aadhaar application. The government had on December 13 extended the December 31 deadline for linking old bank accounts to Aadhaar numbers by three months to March 31, 2018.
The apex court has also extended Aadhaar linkage for all services provided by the Centre and states to March 31. This means those availing of welfare schemes have time till March 31 to link their accounts with the government’s biometric capture. The move follows the Centre updating the court on Thursday about extending deadlines for all services.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will hear the Aadhaar case on January 17, 2018.
While focus is on North Korea, China continues South China Sea build-up
While attention in Asia has been distracted by the North Korean nuclear crisis in the past year, China has continued to install high-frequency radar and other facilities that can be used for military purposes on its man-made islands in the South China Sea, a US think tank said. Chinese activity has involved work on facilities covering 72 acres of the Spratly and Paracel islands, territory contested with several other Asian nations, according to the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative of Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies. The report cited satellite images.
The United States and its allies oppose China’s building of artificial islands in the South China Sea and their militarisation, given concerns Beijing plans to use them to deny access to strategic routes. The report said that in the last several months China had constructed what appeared to be a new high-frequency radar array at the northern end of Fiery Cross Reef in the Spratlys. Subi Reef had seen tunnels completed that were likely for ammunition storage and another radar antenna array and radar domes, the report said.
Construction on Mischief Reef included underground storage for ammunition and hangars, missile shelters and radar arrays. Smaller-scale work had continued in the Paracel Islands, including a new helipad and wind turbines on Tree Island and two large radar towers on Triton Island. It said the latter were especially important as waters around Triton had been the scene of recent incidents between China and Vietnam and multiple US freedom-of-navigation operations, which the US navy has used to assert what it sees as its right to free passage in international waters.
UK consumer confidence slips in December
British consumer confidence slipped in December to its second-weakest level in nearly four years, weighed by gloom about the state of the economy ahead of Brexit, a survey showed on Thursday. The Thomson Reuters/Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index fell to 48.21 from 49.46 in November, the weakest level for three months and only slightly above September’s almost four-year low of 47.78. The share of Britons who are downbeat about the state of the economy increased to 65% from 60% in November, its highest level since January 2014, the survey showed.
If Congress wins Gujarat Assembly polls, it will need to thank this ex-cop
BJP president Amit Shah turned the party into an election-winning machine with one very effective strategy—building worker strength at the booth level where the numbers actually matter during elections. The Congress took a leaf out of Shah's booth during the Gujarat elections to re-invigorate the party. The man who headed the booth-level management of the Congress is a retired state cop who took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah and later joined the Congress after he retired in 2015, reports The Economic Times.
Kuldeep Sharma, a retired IPS officer, spearheaded the party's new experiment of a rigorous booth-management system to counter the very efficient machinery of the ruling party. Sharma formed a 'Chief Election Coordination Centre' at the party's Ahmedabad headquarter from where he coordinated with the Congress foot soldiers at the booth level. Sharma, who is the state Congress vice-president, began the new experiment by appointing six salaried regional managers in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Junagadh and Mehsana. These six men were asked to work under party secretaries since professionals could not directly interact with the voters for political initiatives.
Each regional manager was given 10 field executives who helped set up strong booth-level committees. Sharma's team combined data analytics and field reports to gauge the ground situation. This helped them focus on building booth committees only in constituencies where they felt Congress could do well. Based on field inputs, the coordination centre provided every candidate with information like constituency profile, pertinent issues, list of election-related offences and information on week booths.
Sharma had fallen out with the Modi-led Gujarat government over the encounter-killing of Sohrabuddin Sheikh and the subsequent of murder of his wife Kauserbi. Sheikh, a wanted criminal, was allegedly killed in a staged encounter by Gujarat's Anti-Terrorism Squad. The case is still in the courts. It is alleged that Sharma had blown the lid off the killing of Shiekh. Sharma became famous in Gujarat in 1995 when he arrested the dreaded underworld don Abdul Latif Wahab Shaikh, an associate of Dawood Ibrahim, from Jama Masjid area of Old Delhi. (Picture courtesy: The Economic Times)
Jan-Nov PE investment deal tally at $19.42bn
Private equity investments saw a significant uptrend in November with deals worth $3 billion, taking the year-to-date (YTD) deal tally to $19.42 billion, says a report. According to assurance, tax and advisory firm Grant Thornton, there were 63 private equity deals worth $3,019 million in November this year as against 62 such transactions worth $903 million in the year-ago period.
An investment of $1.8 billion by Bain Capital and LIC in Axis Bank alone contributed to about 60% of the total value of private equity deals in November 2017. In terms of deal volumes, start-ups continue to capture the interest of the PEs contributing to about 80% of the PE deal volumes.
During January-November, there were 687 deals worth $19,421 million, whereas in the same period last year the figure stood at $11,455 million through 899 deals. Supported by a surge in big-ticket investments, the private equity investments recorded a significant 70% increase in value as compared to YTD 2016, while volumes declined by 24%.
BoE, ECB leave interest rates unchanged
The Bank of England kept its main interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, a month after increasing borrowing costs for the first time in a decade to contain a rise inflation stoked by last year's Brexit vote. The European Central Bank too left its headline interest rates unchanged at historic lows and kept its massive support for the eurozone economy in place at its final meeting of the year.
Winter session of Parliament starts today, 25 pending and 14 new bills listed
As many as 25 pending bills and 14 new ones, including a bill providing Muslim women the right to seek maintenance in case of triple talaq, are expected to be placed in the Winter session of Parliament, reports PTI. The Winter session, which starts today, will have 14 sittings. The session will come to an end on January 5.
According to a list compiled by think-tank PRS Legislative Research, some of the bills listed for consideration and passage at the session include Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2016, Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013 and Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016. The surrogacy bill prohibits commercial surrogacy and allows its altruistic form. It also specifies criteria for the intending couple and a surrogate mother, the think-tank said.
Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013 proposes to make giving bribe an offence and modifies the definition of 'taking a bribe' and requires prior sanction to investigate officials, it said. The transgender bill, on the other hand, defines a transgender person, prohibits discrimination against them and prescribes penalties for certain offences.
The new bills listed for introduction and passage include Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2017, Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriages) Bill, 2017 and Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States Amendment Bill), 2017. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriages) Bill gives women from the community the right to seek maintenance from their husbands in case of triple talaq, while the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2017 prohibits certain persons, including promoters of defaulter companies, from submitting a resolution plan, the PRS added.
The government has also listed the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill for passage in the Winter Session. The bill, which aims to tackle insolvency, purportedly allows failing banks to use depositors’ money to cut losses.
1. GST Council to meet on Saturday, discuss roll out of e-way bill
2. 122 corporates raised $10.85bn via fundraisings via IPOs in 2017 YTD, reports The Economic Times
3. Cabinet approves Rs 2,600 crore special package for leather, footwear sector
4. Blackstone, GIC in race to buy Lodha’s XPeria Mall for about Rs 700cr, reports Mint
5. SC grants extension to Jaypee Associates for depositing Rs 125cr
6. Union Cabinet clears Triple Talaq Bill
7. Japanese business confidence at 11-year high, reports Reuters
Karnataka High Court cancels 2014 government rule on stringent tobacco pack warnings
The Karnataka High Court on Friday quashed government rules that mandated stringent graphic health warnings on tobacco products, lawyers involved in the case said, in a decision seen as a major victory for the tobacco industry and a setback for health advocates.
The Supreme Court last year ordered enforcement of the government's 2014 rules that required 85 percent of a tobacco pack's surface to be covered in health warnings, up from 20 percent earlier, despite protests by the tobacco industry.
At the same time, the top court had asked the court in Karnataka to rule on the dozens of tobacco industry pleas that challenged the federal rules.
An FIR has been registered against the BJP Telangana MLA Raja Singh, Ram Sene's Pramod Muthalik and others for unlawful assembly, display of arms and for promoting enmity towards other communities, Alok Kumar, IGP Kalaburagi, Karnataka, told ANI.
Reliance Group files Rs 5000 crore defamation suit against Abhishek Singhvi
Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group has filed a Rs 5,000-crore defamation suit against Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi in the Gujarat High Court, sources close to the Group said.
The suit, which was filed against Singhvi for allegedly making “false and defamatory statements”, is likely to come up for hearing on Monday.
The group spokesperson was not immediately available for comments.
Centre approves infra development scheme for NE with 100% funding
A new scheme for infrastructure development in the northeastern states with 100 percent funding by the central government was today approved by the Union cabinet along with a capital investment subsidy amounting to Rs 264.67 crore.
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also approved the continuation of the existing Non Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR) scheme with funding pattern of 90:10 till March, 2020, with an outlay of Rs 5,300 crore to enable completion of ongoing projects, an official statement said.
FM Arun Jaitley accuses Arvind Kejriwal of seeking roving probe in DDCA case
Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday alleged before a court here that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Raghav Chadha were seeking a “roving and fishing enquiry” in his criminal defamation complaint against them in the DDCA row.
The counsel for Jaitley told Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat that Kejriwal and Chadha were trying to delay the defamation trial and opposed the applications moved by the AAP leaders seeking several documents related to the case.
Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for Jaitley, termed the applications by AAP politicians as “frivolous” and urged the court to dismiss them with cost.
Beijing to further slash sale of new cars to reduce pollution
Beijing's municipal government today said it will further reduce new car sales in a bid to reduce traffic congestion and air pollution in the Chinese capital.
The quota to buy new cars will be slashed by a third starting next year, it said.
Currently, Beijing allocates 150,000 license plates for new cars every year, and that number will be reduced to 100,000 in 2018, according to a new regulation.
Beijing residents apply for new car license plates through a lottery-style bidding system. The system was introduced in 2011 with an aim to cut pollution and ease traffic jams in the smog-prone metropolis.
Disabled people have right to get higher education: Supreme Court
People with disability have a right to get higher education and not making adequate provisions to facilitate their proper education would amount to "discrimination", the Supreme Court said on Friday.
Ir directed the government institutions of higher education and other such institutions, which were receiving aid from the government, to comply with the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.
The Act provides for reservation of not less than five percent seats for persons with benchmark disabilities.
Pakistan Supreme Court rejects a petition to disqualify Imran Khan from Parliament, reports ANI.
Govt nod to continue National Ayush Mission till March 2020
The Cabinet on Friday approved the continuation of centrally sponsored scheme of National Ayush Mission (NAM) till March 31, 2020, with an outlay of Rs 2,400 crore over the period.
The Mission was launched in September 2014 with the objectives of providing cost-effective traditional Indian medicine services like Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH).
It looks to upgrade of AYUSH hospitals and dispensaries, strengthening institutional capacity at the state level through upgrading such educational institutions, pharmacies, drug testing laboratories and supporting the cultivation of medicinal plants by adopting good agricultural practices.
BSE Star MF processes 1 crore transactions worth Rs 75,000 crore
Leading stock exchange BSE on Friday said its mutual fund distribution platform has processed a record one crore transactions in the current fiscal, with a total value of over Rs 75,000 crore.
The platform — BSE Star MF — has experienced a growth of over 500 percent in the last two years, the exchange said in a statement.
"Over last few years, BSE Star MF has changed the concept of mutual fund distribution in India and provided comfort to investors along with convenience, safety, speed and certainty in execution," BSE Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said.
RBI levies Rs 5 crore penalty on Syndicate Bank for breaching KYC norms
Syndicate Bank has emerged as the latest entrant on the Reserve Bank of India's hit list for violation of norms.
The central bank on December 12 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 5 crore on the public sector lender for violating the Know Your Customer (KYC)/Anti-Money Laundering (AML) norms.
This comes on the heels of RBI fining private sector lender IndusInd Bank Rs 2 crore for non-compliance of asset recognition norms.
The banking regulator has exercised these powers vested with it under the provisions of the Banking Regulation Act.
Read full story here.
Current account deficit at sustainable levels; India has 'buffers' against shocks: RBI Guv
Ensuring price stability through monetary policy and current account deficit at sustainable levels have enabled us the build-up of “buffers” against unforeseen shocks, according to Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel.
“Alongside the current account deficit remaining within sustainable levels, other indicators of external viability such as the ratios of indebtedness to GDP and/or reserves are also reflecting a healthy improvement. The government has pursued the path of fiscal consolidation and the ratio of public debt to GDP is gradually declining. International investors have warmed to where the Indian economy is currently positioned and this is reflected in sizeable foreign investment inflows," Patel said, speaking at CAFRAL Conference on “Financial System and the Macroeconomy” last week.
Read the full story here.
A Division bench of Rajasthan High Court on Friday issued guidelines mandating the submission of documents with District Collector prior to marriage and religious conversion, Shivkumar Vyas, Additional Advocate General said, reports ANI.
A Catholic priest arrested, and 40 others detained in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly converting a group of people from Hinduism to Christianity, reports ANI.
Rupee hits 3-month high against $ as exit polls predict BJP win in Gujarat, Himachal
The Indian rupee on Friday closed 0.5 percent higher against the US dollar at 64.04, after exit polls indicated comfortable victories for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.
The rupee last ended a trading session at this level in the first half of September.
According to a currency dealer from a domestic public-sector bank, most of the day’s gains were due to buying by foreign portfolio investors.
Read the full story here.
Comedies heal an ailing film industry in 2017 as Golmaal Again leads the laughs
Bollywood has had a mixed year. While films with big stars didn't set the box office on fire, there were some pleasant surprises in terms of collections — most of which were comedies with five of the 10 highest grossing films in 2017 belonging to the genre.
Bareilly Ki Barfi, Hindi Medium, Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Badrinath ki Dulhania all performed admirably at the box office. But the movies that really made a mark include the recent release Fukrey Returns, Ajay Devgn-starrer Golmaal Again, two Akshay Kumar offerings in Toilet Ek Prem Katha and Jolly LLB 2, and the remake of Salman Khan-starrer Judwaa which featured actor Varun Dhawan on this occasion.
Read the full story here.
ASCI welcomes ban on condom ads on TV channels
Advertising sector watchdog ASCI today welcomed the government decision to ban condom ads on TV channels between 6 am and 10 pm, saying such adverts focus on sensationalism to grab eyeballs rather than being educative about the benefits of condom usage.
The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on December 11 issued an advisory to all television channels to restrict condom advertisements to late night between 10 pm and 6 am.
The ASCI said its Consumer Complaints Council (CCC) in recent times has received complaints against condom ads with explicit adult content being aired during family viewing hours, requesting the watchdog to declare a ban on them.
Both UPA and NDA govts weakened Lokpal Bill: Anna Hazare
Social activist Anna Hazare on Friday alleged that both the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments "weakened" the anti-corruption Lokpal Bill.
He alleged that former prime minister Manmohan Singh "weakened" the Lokpal Bill (when it was framed during his tenure) and Narendra Modi "further weakened" the law by presenting an amendment in Parliament.
A provision was made in the amendment that relatives of (government) officers including wife, children and others will not have to submit details of their property every year, Hazare claimed at a press conference here.
JSW Steel in a sweet spot after lifting of ore mining ban
At the current market price of Rs 251 a share, the stock is trading at about 11 times its FY19 estimated earnings and 6.7 times EV/EBIDTA, which is reasonable.
Forex reserves down by over USD 1 bn to USD 401 bn
The country’s foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 1.044 billion to USD 400.897 billion in the week to December 8 due to a steep fall in foreign currency assets, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.
In the previous week, the reserves had increased by USD 1.2 billion to USD 401.942 billion.
The foreign currency reserves, a major component of the overall reserves, declined by USD 1.028 billion to USD 376.428 billion, according to the RBI data.
Shimla rape-murder case:
The Central Bureau of Investigation has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh to anyone from the general public for providing credible information resulting in the arrest of real culprits, reports ANI.
PV Sindhu beats Japan's Akane Yamaguchi by 21-9 and 21-13. Sindhu finishes at the top in Group-A at Badminton World Federation 2017, reports ANI.
Carlyle Group completes GE Capital stake buy in SBI Card
State Bank of India on Friday said the Carlyle Group has completed the acquisition of GE Capital’s entire 26 percent stake in SBI Card, which is the second largest and credit card issuer in the country.
SBI Card is operated through two joint ventures — SBI Cards & Payment Services and GE Capital Business Process Management Services. The latter issues credit cards and processes card transactions.
With this SBI owns 74 percent and Carlyle holds 26 percent in each of the two entities.
Why should you buy Federal Bank now?
This middle-of-the-road mid-sized entity under the new savvy management has by and large crossed the asset quality problem. It has recently raised capital and looks set to accelerate growth.
Aircel-Maxis case: Supreme Court seeks status reports on probe
The Supreme Court on Friday asked the CBI, the ED and the special public prosecutor appointed by it in the 2G spectrum scam case to file a status report on the probe carried out by ED officer Rajeshwar Singh in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.
It said that it wanted to know against whom what investigation was pending or had been completed and what was the stage of the probe in the case.
A bench of justices Arun Mishra and M M Shantanagoudar said that this matter had not come before the court for a while and, therefore, it wanted to know the status of the investigation.
Exports jump 30.55% to $26.19 bn in November; trade deficit widens
India’s exports rose 30.55 percent to USD 26.19 billion in November, reversing the decline witnessed in October, helped by robust growth in shipments of gems and jewellery and engineering goods.
Exports had witnessed a decline of 1.12 percent to USD 23 billion in October this year, retreating from a six-month high growth rate in September.
On a year-on-year basis, the country’s outward shipments in November 2016 stood at USD 20.06 billion.
Out-of-court settlement ideal for Ayodhya dispute: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Friday said that an out-of-court settlement would be the best solution to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in Ayodhya and that he would talk to all stakeholders in this regard.
What one can achieve through friendship can never be done through conflicts, the spiritual leader told reporters here on the sidelines of a programme organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce.
"I am talking to all people (stakeholders)… Both the communities must come together. An out-of-court settlement is the best solution to this problem," he said.
New Samsung smartphone concept with double-sided display spotted
The new concept shows a touch screen display that runs all the way to the rear of the smartphone.
SC refuses Congress plea for counting of VVPAT slips in Gujarat
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea of the Gujarat Congress seeking counting of at least 20 percent of the paper trail slips manually along with votes cast in the EVMs in each constituency of the state.
It said that the court cannot interfere unless the Election Commission of India's decision to restrict the EVM- VVPAT paper trail to one booth per constituency is proved "arbitrary", "illegal" or "malafide".