News Live: August CPI at 3.36%

Cabinet allows BSNL to sell tower assets. Mobile tower assets of BSNL to be hived off into a separate company, fully owned by BSNL
Sep 12, 04:29 PM (IST)
Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have become members of key cabinet committees.
Sitharaman has become a member of committee on security headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sitharaman and Goyal have become part of a committee on political affairs and another committee on economic affairs.
Abducted Father Tom from Kerala who was kidnapped by the ISIS has been rescued. According to government sources, Father Tom will be flown to Kerala on Tuesday night. The priest is currently in Muscat.
Father Tom was abducted in March 2016 by ISIS, which had attacked an old-age home in southern Yemeni city of Aden. Nearly 15 people were killed in the attack.
Sep 12, 03:31 PM (IST)
Two officers from Haryana Police questioned staff at the Ryan International School in Kandivali in connection with the murder of a boy in the institution's premises in Gurugram. The two officials from Haryana Police are at the campus of Ryan International School, said DCP (Zone-XII) Vinay Rathod. Of the two officials one of them is an inspector-level officer. They are verifying documents and questioning staff, an official said.
Sep 12, 03:29 PM (IST)
Online recruitment posted a 14 percent growth in August, driven by segments such as home appliances, BFSI and FMCG, and the job outlook for coming months looks sanguine, a report by Monster.com states. The Monster Employment Index for August stood at 279, a 14 percent jump over the same period a year ago when it stood at 244. The August index registered a slight improvement from 274 in July.
Sep 12, 03:29 PM (IST)
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "massively opening up" space for terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir, leading to an increase in violence. He said the decision by Modi to have a political tie-up with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was a "strategic mistake".
Sep 12, 03:26 PM (IST)
BJP President Amit Shah accused West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress of unleashing violence against BJP workers in the state and urged human rights organisations to speak against it. No violence could stop the growth of the BJP in Bengal, he said.
Sep 12, 03:24 PM (IST)
The Delhi High Court sought the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) response on Vodafone India's appeal against a single judge order dismissing its petition against the consultation process adopted for fixing interconnection usage charges (IUCs) between cellular and fixed line operators. A bench of justices S Ravindra Bhat and Sunil Gaur sought to know the TRAI’s stand on the issue and listed the matter for September 15.
IUCs are charges paid by operators of telecommunication services on whom the call originates to operators on whose end the call terminates. The charges are currently determined in accordance with the Telecom Interconnection Usage Charges Regulations 2015.
Sep 12, 03:20 PM (IST)
The initial public offering of Matrimony.com has been oversubscribed 1.1 times so far on Day 2. The issue received bids for 30.98 lakh equity shares as against its IPO size of 28.11 lakh equity shares, data available on the NSE shows.
Sep 12, 03:12 PM (IST)
Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of controlling and managing an online machine of over a thousand trolls whose purpose is to destroy Gandhi's credibility and call him "stupid and incompetent". "There is a BJP machine. A 1,000 guys sitting on computers telling you about me. It's a tremendous machine, all day they spread abuse about me, say that I'm a 'reluctant politician... and the operation is run by the gentleman who is running our country," Gandhi stated.
Sep 12, 03:02 PM (IST)
Initial coin offerings (ICO), the practice of creating and selling digital currencies to finance start-up projects, are “very high risk” and speculative, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said. ICOs are a digital form of raising funds from the public using a virtual currency, with issuers accepting Bitcoin or Ether in exchange for a proprietary coin or token that is related to a specific company or project. “ICOs are very high-risk, speculative investments,” the FCA said in a consumer warning.
Sep 12, 02:59 PM (IST)
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking permission to meet the governor to prove its majority in the state legislature. The party wants Edapaddi Palaniswami to prove his majority on the floor. The court is likely to take up DMK President MK Stalin’s writ petition on Thursday.
Sep 12, 02:52 PM (IST)
British inflation hit its joint highest in more than five years in August as households paid more for fuel and clothing, complicating the Bank of England’s job this week of explaining why it is not raising interest rates, reports Reuters. Consumer prices overall increased by 2.9 percent compared with a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said, up from 2.6 percent in July.
Sep 12, 02:47 PM (IST)
India is among the most optimistic globally in terms of hiring outlook of companies, but the pace has faltered considerably over the past year as companies still remain cautious, ManpowerGroup said. Of the 5,005 employers surveyed across India, only 19 percent companies have bullish hiring plans for the October-December quarter. Although the findings indicate payrolls growing in the next three months, the overall hiring momentum will be slower compared to the same period a year ago.
Sep 12, 02:39 PM (IST)
Defending Rahul Gandhi’s speech in California, the Congress said it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is guilty of insulting India on foreign soil and not the party vice-president. "BJP's reaction to Gandhi's speech once again betrays their spirit of intolerance. Modi has repeatedly said that before him nothing was done that would gain India recognition on the world stage," Congress leader Anand Sharma said.
Sep 12, 02:31 PM (IST)
Subhash Garg, an eyewitness in Ryan School murder, told CNN-News18 that he had seen the accused bus conductor Ashok Kumar wearing a blood soaked shirt soon after the murder on Friday. He said Kumar later washed his shirt and returned to the crime scene.
Meanwhile, the 7-year-old victim's father has further reiterated his claim of a bigger conspiracy behind the murder.
Sep 12, 02:27 PM (IST)
A special SIT court hearing the2002 Naroda Gam riot case summoned BJP president Amit Shah to appear before it as a defence witness for former Gujarat minister Maya Kodnani, who is one of the prime accused. On a petition filed by Kodnani, special SIT judge PB Desai summoned Shah to appear before the court on September 18. The court said it will not re-issue the summons in case Shah fails to present himself on a given date.
Sep 12, 01:38 PM (IST)
European bourses continued their relief rally, opening higher after stock markets in Asia and in the US hit new record highs as worries about Hurricane Irma and North Korea’s nuclear standoff eased.
Sep 12, 01:33 PM (IST)
A team of Haryana police personnel has reached Mumbai. Their next course of action will be to question Ryan International CEO Ryan Pinto in connection with the murder of a 7-year-old boy at the school’s Gurugram campus on August 8.
Sep 12, 01:20 PM (IST)
The Bombay High Court has granted Ryan International Group's chairman and managing director interim protection from arrest till Wednesday. School's founding chairman, Augustine Pinto, and his wife Grace Pinto, who is the managing director of the institution, had along with their son Ryan Pinto sought anticipatory bail in the Bombay High Court.
Sep 12, 01:13 PM (IST)
Force Motors has tied up with Rolls-Royce Power Systems to form an Indian joint venture company to produce engines for power generation and rail application. Under the joint venture, Force Motors will produce complete power generation systems, including associated spare parts for Indian and global markets, the company said in a BSE filing.
Sep 12, 01:09 PM (IST)
The Supreme Court has banned entry of firecrackers inside Delhi-NCR for Dussehra and Diwali. Suspension of permanent licences of firecracker sellers has been revoked for the time being. In a November 2016 order, the court had suspended the licences of all existing firecracker seller and prevented issuing of any new licences in the region. The apex court put a cap on temporary licences for selling firecrackers in Delhi. It said there cannot be more than 500 temporary licenses in the region.
Sep 12, 01:03 PM (IST)
Indian banks will require around USD 65 billion (about Rs 415,754 crore) of additional capital to meet new Basel III capital standards that will be fully implemented by FY19, Fitch Ratings said. The capital need estimates have fallen from their previous estimate of USD 90 billion (about Rs 575,580 crore) as a result of asset rationalisation and weaker-than-expected loan growth, the ratings agency stated.
Sep 12, 12:43 PM (IST)
Bengaluru-based imaging-design start-up Tonbo Imaging has raised USD 17 million (around Rs 109 crore) in Series B funding led by WRV Capital with participation from Qualcomm Ventures, Edelweiss Private Equity and Artiman Ventures. The company aims to use the capital to scale its growth as a designer and manufacturer of advanced night vision imaging systems for defence, surveillance and transportation safety markets.
Sep 12, 12:35 PM (IST)
"Nobody in India agrees with Rahul Gandhi. The fact that he admits that under Sonia Gandhi, the Congress had become arrogant and hence lost elections is a big political confession in itself. It is not surprising that a failed dynast has chosen to speak about his failed political journey. Passing remarks on PM Narendra Modi is not new for Rahul Gandhi. Our Prime Minister hails from a poor family and has struggled to achieve this position, through commitment and honesty. Our President today has achieved this position on his own. The Vice-President has gone through years of struggle before coming to power, these three personalities are an inspiration to us," says BJP spokesperson and I&B Minister Smriti Irani.
Sep 12, 12:29 PM (IST)
Speaking on Rahul Gandhi criticism on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration, Information & Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani said, “Just because his party could not get the mandate. He is taking his frustration out overseas. He is forgetting that the voter is still in India. When he said that in India dynasts rule, he forgot that in independent India many are ruling the roost without a political legacy. The PM, President and Vice-President themselves have no political legacy. This proves that in India's democracy works on merit."
Rahul had criticised Modi’s economic policies, accusing him of causing “tremendous damage” to India’s economy with “reckless and dangerous" decisions like demonetisation and “hastily-applied” GST.
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's economic policies, accusing him of causing "tremendous damage" to India's economy with "reckless and dangerous" decisions like demonetisation and "hastily-applied" GST. He said the November 8 demonetisation decision was taken without asking the Chief Economic Advisor and Parliament, which caused tremendous damage to the economy. Demonetisation, he alleged, imposed a devastating cost on India. He said 30,000 new youngsters were joining the job market every single day and the government was only creating 500 jobs a day.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he was ready to “take charge” in 2019, his clearest indication yet that he will be the party’s prime ministerial candidate in the Lok Sabha elections. Addressing students at the University of California in Berkeley, Gandhi also admitted that some arrogance crept into the Congress in 2012, two years before the BJP swept to power at the Centre.
The United Nations Security Council unanimously stepped up sanctions against North Korea over the country’s sixth and most powerful nuclear test conducted on September 3, imposing a ban on the country’s textile exports and capping imports of crude oil. It was the ninth sanctions resolution unanimously adopted by the 15-member council since 2006 over North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear programs. A tougher initial US draft was weakened to win the support of Pyongyang ally China and Russia.
Good Evening Moneycontrol users. This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day.
