News Live: Asian mkts consolidate, Wall Street ends at record high
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose rose 39.32 points, or 0.18%, to 22,158.18, the S&P 500 edged up 1.89 points, or 0.08%, to 2,498.37, and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.91 points, or 0.09%, to 6,460.19.
Good Morning Moneycontrol users. This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.
Sep 14, 07:03 AM (IST)
Oil prices held most of their gains of around 2% from the previous session, buoyed after the International Energy Agency raised its forecast for growth in global oil demand. Wednesday’s gains came despite US government data showing another big build in US crude inventories due to Hurricane Harvey.
The global oil surplus is beginning to shrink due to stronger-than-expected European and US demand growth, as well as production declines in Opec and non-Opec countries, IEA said. It raised its 2017 global oil demand growth estimate to 1.6 million barrels per day from 1.5 million bpd.
Sep 14, 06:58 AM (IST)
Wall Street edged up to a record high on Wednesday as gains in consumer discretionary and energy stocks offset losses in technology heavyweight Apple. Even with Apple’s losses, the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq all closed at record levels, helped by other consumer stocks.
The indexes have hit several records this year despite setbacks caused by turmoil in the White House, the timing of US interest rate hikes, doubts about President Donald Trump’s ability to push through his pro-business reforms and tensions over a nuclear-weapons-capable North Korea.
Sep 14, 06:50 AM (IST)
Asian stocks edged down on Thursday, consolidating after touching their highest in a decade, while the dollar held steady before the US inflation report for August is published. Financial markets will also be on tenterhooks ahead of a run of data from China, including factory output, fixed asset investment and retail sales, that will show the strength of the world’s second-biggest economy.
