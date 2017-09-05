News Live: CBT may raise EPFO equity investment bracket to 25%
The market is trading flat with marginal gains. The advance-decline ratio is positive at five shares gaining for every declines. Concerns regarding North Korea seems to have ebbed with the volatility index trading lower. The rupee is also trading flat versus the US dollar.
Bitcoin tumbled the most since July after China's central bank said initial coin offerings are illegal. It asked all related fundraising activity to be halted immediately, issuing the strongest regulatory challenge so far to the market for digital token sales. The People's Bank of China said it had completed investigations into ICOs, and will strictly punish offerings in the future while penalising legal violations in ones already completed. The regulator said those who have already raised money must provide refunds, though it didn't specify how the money would be paid back to investors.
With North Korean Foundation Day on Saturday, there are fears that the renegade nation may test its inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM). In overnight developments, the United States accused North Korea’s trading partners of aiding its nuclear ambitions and said Pyongyang was ‘begging for war’ after the North’s powerful nuclear test on Sunday and signs that further missile launches were on the way. South Korea said it was talking to Washington about deploying aircraft carriers and strategic bombers to the Korean peninsula.
US President Donald Trump held calls with foreign leaders, including South Korean President Moon Jae-in and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and the White House declared that “all options to address the North Korean threat are on the table.”
Sep 05, 06:56 AM (IST)
Today being Teacher's day, we at Moneycontrol would like to pay a tribute to all our teachers, mentors and users. We look and cherish your feedback, both good and constructive. Towards this endeavour, we have launched a Research page to showcase our analysts’ work. Over the coming months, expect this page to become the repository of our views on a plethora of subjects ranging from GST to auto sales to the impact of specific policies on markets and more.
Sep 05, 11:30 AM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping meeting on the sidelines of the 8th BRICS summit lasted 30 minutes, reports CNN-News18. The meet held significance as it happened in the shadow of the Doklam standoff. There was no mention of One Belt and One Road initiative and China–Pakistan Economic Corridor. The Chinese premier reiterated his country’s commitment to Jawaharlal Nehru’s 1954 Panchsheel agreement.
Sep 05, 11:07 AM (IST)
The Jaypee Infratech stock fell about 3% after the IDBI Bank moved the Supreme Court to restore insolvency proceedings against the company. The apex court will hear the bank’s plea on Monday. On Monday, the court had stayed an order passed in August by the Allahabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) which had initiated insolvency proceedings against the company.
Sep 05, 11:02 AM (IST)
The Manpasand Beverages stock is trading 2.5% higher on the BSE after it announced an exclusive tie-up for distribution network sharing and cross-promotion of brands with Parle Products. Under the partnership, Manpasand Beverages will have access to Parle's 4.5 million outlets across India for its flagship brand 'Mango Sip' juice.
Sep 05, 10:53 AM (IST)
Activity in India's dominant services sector contracted for a second straight month in August as disruptions caused by a new tax policy hurt new orders, a private survey showed. August's Nikkei/IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 47.5, up from July's 45.9 but still below the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction. The last time services activity shrunk for two or more consecutive months was after Prime Minister Narendra Modi banned high-value currency notes in November last year.
Sep 05, 10:42 AM (IST)
The Central Board of Trustees (CBT) is planning to raise Employees' Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO) equity investment bracket to 15-25% from 5-15% at present, sources told CNBC-TV18. CBT, EPFO's apex decision making body, may meet by September-end or early October to decide the same. At present, EPFO already has a 15% equity exposure to equities but wants approval to increase it to 20%. It hopes to invest Rs 25,000-30,000 crore per year if equity investment is raised to 20%.
Sep 05, 10:31 AM (IST)
India's largest car-maker Maruti Suzuki India could potentially rise another 18 percent going forward despite a near 47 percent jump in 2017, Hong Kong headquartered brokerage CLSA said. The brokerage has a target price of Rs 9,230 on the stock with a buy rating, which implies the 18.28 percent potential upside from current levels.
Sep 05, 10:13 AM (IST)
Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand has collated 10 stocks which could deliver multi-bagger returns in 2-3 years.
Sep 05, 10:10 AM (IST)
Union Bank of India is in the process of raising Rs 2,000 crore from the market by October 15 with some additional infusion of Rs 1,500 crore from the government to strengthen its capital base, reports Moneycontrol’s Beena Parmar. At present, the bank is finalising 4-5 merchant bankers and would be raising it most likely through the QIP (qualified institutional placement) route.
Sep 05, 09:58 AM (IST)
The Sensex has had a stellar run in 2017, rising over 19 percent so far, with the Nifty outperforming the former, up over 21 percent. The market’s rising trajectory has been making fund managers and investors jittery.
The latest to join the chorus is Abhay Laljawala, Managing Director and Head of Research, Deutsche Equities India. He told Business Standard that the risk-reward is unfavourable for equities in the near-term and asks investors to buy only on substantial dips. A similar point was raised by Surendra Goyal, Head Equity Research, Citi India, in his interaction with ET Now on July 29. He sees a low single-digit upside from here on over the next one year.
But with experts seeing the supercycle in commodities continuing, the party on D-Street may come to an end. A Business Standard report suggest Indian industry will have to deal with high raw material prices, and user industries will see their costs rising though with a lag in some cases. From September 1, 2016 to September 1, 2017, copper is up 46.7%, while zinc, aluminium, lead and nickel are up 35.1%, 33.2%, 23.8%, 23.1%, respectively.
Already, Cogenics reports that India is banking on Pakistan’s sugar surplus to tide over a supply crunch this festival season.
