IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: ArcelorMittal's $1 bn India JV may get green light next week

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Dec 07, 03:34 PM (IST)

    Top Headlines:

    1. Centre willing to extend deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar to March 31, 2018

    2. 4. Indian start-ups form lobby group, seek favourable regulations vs global giants, reports CNBC

    3. China criticises India for crashed drone near border, reports Reuters

    4. IMF lists three important 'tensions' to China's financial system, reports CNBC

    5. North Korea says US threats make war unavoidable on Korean peninsula, reports KCNA

    6. Trump recognises Jerusalem as Israel's capital, defying allies, foes, reports Reuters

  • Dec 07, 06:51 PM (IST)

    Alibaba may pump in up to USD 300 million in BigBasket
    Alibaba will pump in up to USD 300 million in online grocery player, BigBasket, according to industry sources.

    The deal, which is expected to be announced in the next few weeks, will give BigBasket more muscle to compete against rivals like Grofers and e-tailing giant Amazon, they said.

  • Dec 07, 06:45 PM (IST)

    GAIL India awards job orders under key pipeline project
    State-owned gas utility GAIL India today said it has awarded job contracts for laying a 520-km stretch in Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal under the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga gas pipeline project.

    With these awards, major contracts for phase-II of the Jagdishpur-Haldia and Bokaro-Dhamra Natural Gas Pipeline (JHBDPL) project have been finalised.

  • Dec 07, 06:44 PM (IST)

    Tata Motors, IIT Varanasi tie up to launch education, research programs
    The country's third largest car maker Tata Motors has partnered with IIT Varanasi to launch innovative programs in education and research,aimed at bridging the gap between academic excellence and business know-how.

    As a first step of this technological collaboration, the two entities will work in areas of mutual interest, with an aim to cater to the future engineering needs of the industry and academia, as per a release issued today.

  • Dec 07, 06:41 PM (IST)

    Ten percent rise in Congress candidates with serious criminal charges
    An analysis of the affidavits of candidates in fray for both phases of the Gujarat Assembly polls has revealed that 38 Congress candidates face serious criminal charges.

    This, the analysis shows, is a 10 per cent rise in candidates with serious criminal charges when compared to the party's candidates for the 2012 assembly polls.

  • Dec 07, 06:35 PM (IST)

    ArcelorMittal's $1 billion India joint venture to get green light next week: Sources

    State-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) is set to approve a long-proposed $1 billion joint venture with ArcelorMittal at its board meeting next week, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

    The decision to approve the deal was reached after talks between ArcelorMittal's billionaire Chairman Lakshmi Mittal, India's Steel Secretary Aruna Sharma and SAIL Chairman P.K. Singh at a meeting last week in New Delhi.

    The much-delayed collaboration to make automotive-grade steel is nearing realisation after legal teams from SAIL and ArcelorMittal finalised a joint term-sheet in talks mediated by a government think-tank in the past two weeks, the sources said.

  • Dec 07, 05:50 PM (IST)

    Centre plans border protection grid to check influx of Rohingyas, B'deshis
    A border protection grid on the lines of Unified Command set up in insurgency-hit states will soon come up in five eastern states sharing borders with Bangladesh to check illegal immigrants including Rohingyas.

    At a meeting of chief ministers and home ministers of West Bengal, Assam, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Tripura here, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said the concept of the grid has been planned as a multi-pronged and foolproof mechanism to secure the 4,036-km-long Indo-Bangla border.

  • Dec 07, 05:48 PM (IST)

    Kannada outfit stages stir against Sunny Leone's show in city
    A pro-Kannada organisation took out a march here today, in protest against Bollywood actress Sunny Leone's scheduled visit to the city on December 31 for a New Year's Eve show, saying it would be an "assault" on the city's culture.

    The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) also staged a demonstration and burnt the pictures of Leone, demanding the cancellation of her programme.

  • Dec 07, 05:43 PM (IST)

    UK says Jallianwala Bagh massacre 'deeply shameful', avoids apology
    The UK has sidestepped London mayor Sadiq Khan's call for an official apology on the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, saying the government has "rightly condemned" the "deeply shameful act" in British history in the past.

    The UK Foreign Office statement comes after Khan during his visit to Amritsar yesterday said the British government should apologise for the mass killing.

  • Dec 07, 05:39 PM (IST)

    Air pollution from traffic puts unborn babies at health risk
    Pregnant women exposed to air pollution from road traffic are more likely to give birth to babies that are underweight or smaller than they should be, a study conducted in the UK warns.

    However, when it comes to traffic-related noise, the study of more than half a million infants, published in The BMJ, found no conclusive effect on babies' health.

  • Dec 07, 05:38 PM (IST)

    Union Minister Hegde booked for remarks against Karnataka CM
    A case has been registered against Union Minister Ananthkumar Hegde for allegedly using derogatory words against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a speech at Kittur in Belagavi district recently, police said today.

    The case was registered by Mysuru police on the direction of a court based on a complaint by Mysuru district Congress president B J Vijay Kumar, a senior police official said.

  • Dec 07, 05:36 PM (IST)

    Patnaik bats for pension disbursement in cash
    Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today urged the Centre to release funds under National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) without imposing any conditions.

    The CM's missive to Prime Minister Narendra Modi came in the wake of a letter received by the state government from the Ministry of Rural Development over disbursement of pension, under the NSAP scheme, through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) platform.

  • Dec 07, 05:35 PM (IST)

    Emami to acquire 30% stake in Helios Lifestyle
    Indian FMCG major Emami today announced to acquire 30 per cent stake in Helios Lifestyle, which owns male grooming brand 'The Man Company'.

    The stake will be acquired by December 31, 2018 through infusion of required funds in Helios, the Kolkata-based company said in a statement.

  • Dec 07, 05:31 PM (IST)

    BJP as filthy but Aiyar should apologise to PM Modi: Rahul Gandhi on 'neech' comment
    Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi strongly chastised Mani Shankar Aiyar for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "low-life person", saying he does not "appreciate the tone and language" used by Ayiar, India Today reported.

    "Both the Congress and I expect him to apologise for what he said," Rahul added, even as his used the opportunity to hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party for "routinely " using "filthy language to attack the Congress party."

  • Dec 07, 05:21 PM (IST)

    Court issues production warrant against Al-Qaeda suspect
    A Delhi court today issued a production warrant against a British national, in custody on charges of allegedly recruiting youths for al-Qaeda to carry out terror activities, after the NIA sought his presence in the court.

    Shamiun Rahman, who is of Bangladeshi origin and against whom the warrant was issued for tomorrow, was arrested in September by the Delhi Police for his alleged involvement in recruiting Rohingya Muslims for the terror outfit and train them to fight against the Myanmarese army.

  • Dec 07, 05:16 PM (IST)

    DMK resents TN Governor holding discussions with officials
    DMK working president M K Stalin today claimed that a state governor does not have the authority to tour districts and inspect work for people like ministers.

    "As regards the governor, as per constitutional norms, it is said that he does not have either authority or right to inspect or undertake district wise tours to oversee work for the people," he told reporters.

  • Dec 07, 05:11 PM (IST)

    Online petition against FRDI Bill gets thousands of signups
    An online petition against the bail-in provision in the FRDI bill has got thousands of signatures even as the finance ministry said that the proposal, under consideration of a joint parliamentary committee, is depositor friendly and provides more protection.

    An online petition on Change.org against the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill, 2017, has gone viral on social media, seeking public support against what it terms as an attempt to "allow a government entity to use depositors' money to save a bank on the verge of bankruptcy".

  • Dec 07, 05:08 PM (IST)

    Trinamool looting democracy in West Bengal, says BJP's Dilip Ghosh
    West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh today alleged that the Trinamool Congress had come to power in the state via democratic process but since then it is looting democracy in every sphere.

    The Trinamool Congress has become the property of two persons and others are merely employees of the party, he said without naming anybody.

  • Dec 07, 05:07 PM (IST)

    Parshwanath Corporation settles case with Sebi, pays Rs 6 lakh
    Ahmedabad-based realty firm Parshwanath Corporation has settled a case, related to alleged violation of capital market norms, with regulator Sebi after paying Rs 6 lakh.

    According to an order dated December 6, the realty firm had filed an application to settle the "proposed adjudication proceedings" for the alleged violation of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules.

  • Dec 07, 04:57 PM (IST)

    Aiyar calls Modi 'neech aadmi'
    In controversial remarks, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar today called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "neech aadmi" (vile man), who does "dirty politics".

    "He (Modi) is 'neech kism ka aadmi' (a vile man) who has no 'sabhyata' (civility)," he said, attacking Modi after the latter accused the Congress of seeking votes in B R Ambedkar's but trying to erase his contribution to building India.

  • Dec 07, 04:55 PM (IST)

    Posters seeking support for Ahmed Patel as CM stir controversy
    Posters appealing Muslims to vote for Congress to make Ahmed Patel the chief minister came up in some minority-dominated areas here on the last day of campaigning for first phase of Gujarat polls, but Patel called it a "dirty trick" by the BJP and said he was not in the race.

    Patel, who is Congress President Sonia Gandhi' political advisor, stressed that he was never a candidate for the chief minister's post and "never will be".

  • Dec 07, 04:52 PM (IST)

    BJP delegation meets Rajnath on law-and-order situation in WB
    BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh here today and urged him to look into the law-and-order situation in West Bengal.

    Singh is in the city to chair a meeting of chief ministers of the states bordering Bangladesh.

  • Dec 07, 04:49 PM (IST)

    Toyota mulls price hike by up to 3 percent from Jan
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today said it is considering to increase prices of its models by up to 3 per cent from January, to offset impact of rising input costs.

    The company considered the price rise after reviewing input and freight costs periodically, which is also a general industry phenomenon, TKM said in a statement.

  • Dec 07, 04:44 PM (IST)

    UNESCO recognises Kumbh Mela as India's cultural heritage
    India's Kumbh Mela has been recognised by UNESCO as an "intangible cultural heritage of humanity", a tweet posted today by the international organisation said.

    The Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage under the UN body inscribed Kumbh Mela on the "Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity" at its 12th session in Jeju, South Korea.

  • Dec 07, 04:40 PM (IST)

    Centre should disapprove of US move vis-a-vis Palestine: CPI
    The CPI(M) today accused the US of legalising the illegal occupation of Palestine's territories by Israel and demanded that the Centre strongly disapprove of the decision.

    The CPI(M) politburo condemned the decision of US President Donald Trump to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and shift the US embassy there from Tel Aviv.

  • Dec 07, 04:38 PM (IST)

    Paytm picks up majority stake in Nearbuy-Little combine
    Deals platforms Nearbuy and Little Internet have merged their operations with Paytm picking up a majority stake in the combined entity, the financial services platform said today.

    While the companies declined to offer details about the deal, multiple sources said Paytm has invested USD 25 million (over Rs 161.45 crore) and will hold 51 per cent stake in the joint entity.

  • Dec 07, 03:35 PM (IST)

  • Dec 07, 03:31 PM (IST)

    Essar Ports terminal posts 20% rise in cargo handling

    Essar Ports' Bulk Terminal in Paradip has achieved an average productivity of 90,000 tonne per day, registering an over 20% rise in cargo handling so far this fiscal, reports PTI. The CQ3 terminal at Paradip Port, operated by Essar Bulk Terminal Paradip (EBTPL), handled 2.8mmtpa till November this year as against 2.3mmtpa during the same period a year ago, a senior Essar Ports official said.

  • Dec 07, 03:31 PM (IST)

    China Nov FX reserves rise for 10th month as outflow risks ebb

    China’s foreign exchange reserves rose for a 10th straight month in November, though slightly less than market expectations, as tight regulations and a strong yuan continued to discourage capital outflows. Capital flight had been seen as a major risk for China at the start of the year, but a combination of tighter capital controls and a faltering dollar helped the yuan stage a strong turnaround, bolstering confidence in the economy. Reserves rose $10 billion in November to $3.119 trillion, compared with an increase of $700 million in October, central bank data showed on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had expected reserves to rise by $11 billion to $3.120 trillion.

  • Dec 07, 03:13 PM (IST)

    French October trade deficit rises to around EUR 5bn

    France’s trade deficit increased to stand at around EUR 5 billion ($5.90 billion) in October compared to EUR 4.6 billion in the previous month, showed seasonally adjusted data published on Thursday by the customs office. The increase in the trade deficit was due partly to an increase in imports in the automobiles sector, and a dip in exports towards Asia of sales of products in the aerospace industry.

