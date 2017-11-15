News highlights: Amit Shah confident of BJP winning 150 seats in Gujarat Assembly election
Here’s wishing all our readers a Happy Children’s Day. This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.
Royal Enfield maker Eicher Motors' second quarter earnings missed analyst expectations on Tuesday. Standalone net profit increased 22.8% YoY to Rs 486.4 crore, aided by revenue and operating income. Profit for year-ago quarter stood at Rs 396.2 crore. Revenue during the quarter also grew by 22.8% to Rs 2,164 crore, driven by price hikes and higher sales volumes.
Royal Enfield volumes in Q2 increased by 21.7% and commercial vehicle volumes rose by 12.3% YoY. EBITDA rose 24.9% to Rs 690 crore and margin expanded 60 basis points to 31.9% in the quarter ended September 2017. Earnings missed analyst expectations. Profit was estimated at Rs 526.6 crore on revenue of Rs 2,200 crore and EBITDA was expected at Rs 698.2 crore with margin at 31.9%, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.
Public sector lender Bank of Baroda's second quarter profit missed analyst expectations, falling 35.6% YoY to Rs 355.4 crore on higher provisions, but asset quality improved on a sequential basis. The bank had reported a net profit of Rs 552.1 crore in the September quarter last year. Net interest income grew 8.6% YoY to Rs 3,720.5 crore, which was ahead of estimates. Asset quality improved in Q2, with gross non-performing assets as a percentage of gross advances lower at 11.16% (against 11.4% in Q1 FY18). Net NPAs declined to 5.05% from 5.17% QoQ.
Private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank's second quarter (July-September) profit fell sharply by 40.1% YoY to Rs 75.6 crore, dented by higher provisions and weak asset quality performance. Profit for year-ago quarter was at Rs 126.3 crore. Net interest income during the quarter grew by 12.1% to Rs 555 crore YoY, with loan growth of 11% at Rs 43,435 crore.
Profit missed analyst expectations while NII was in line. Net profit was expected at Rs 157.8 crore and net interest income at Rs 560.7 crore for the quarter, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18. Asset quality deteriorated further as gross non-performing assets (NPA) for the quarter were higher at 4.83% compared with 4.27% in previous quarter and net NPAs were also higher at 3.24% against 2.85% QoQ.
In absolute terms, gross and net NPAs were higher by 18% each at Rs 2,136.2 crore and Rs 1,407 crore compared with previous quarter. Provisions for bad loans stood at Rs 321.4 crore, higher by 37.7% sequentially and 76.2% YoY. Provision coverage ratio declined to 54.09% in Q2, from 57% in the previous quarter.
Drug maker Cadila Healthcare reported a 33% rise in net profit to Rs 503 crore in the second quarter ended September benefited by strong US formulation sales led by 180-day exclusivity of generic anti-ulcer drug Lialda. The company posted a Rs 380 crore net profit in the same period last year. Revenues jumped 37.4% to Rs 3234 crore compared to Rs 2,353 crore last year. EBITDA rose 68% YoY to 26.5%. The company's US business posted sales of Rs 1,644 crore, up 66%.
Hindustan Oil Exploration Co (HOEC) has submitted a $43-million development plan to bring to production the Mumbai offshore oil field it had won in the first discovered field auction in March, reports PTI. HOEC is the first company out of the 31 that signed contracts for the fields won in the auction in March, to have submitted a field development plan (FDP).
"We have submitted to the Directorate General of Hydrocarbon an FDP for B-80 block that envisages production of 5,000 barrels of oil and 15 million standard cubic feet per day of gas by 2020-21," HOEC CEO P Elango said. The B-80 block, which lies in the vicinity of ONGC’s giant oil and gas fields in Mumbai offshore, is estimated to hold inplace reserves of 40 million barrels of oil and 26 billion cubic feet of gas. Elango said the plan envisages drilling two new offshore wells and installing a Mobile Offshore Process Unit (MOPU).
Bharti Airtel said it has offloaded 83 million shares of its subsidiary Bharti Infratel for Rs 3,325 crore through secondary share sale in the stock market. India's largest telecom operator will primarily use the proceeds from this sale to pare its debt, a company statement said.
Airtel's consolidated debt stood at Rs 91,480 crore as on September 2017. Post the transaction, Bharti Airtel and its wholly owned subsidiaries together have an equity holding of 53.51% in tower company Bharti Infratel, it added. The sale was carried out by Airtel via its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nettle Infrastructure Investments.
According to the report, the government has identified four to five sectors which will be nurtured with emphasis on labour-intensive and high-potential sectors which include leather, textiles and garments, automobile, etc.
Billionaire-Mukesh Ambani controlled Reliance Industries has raised about Rs 17,500 crore from the bond market in the past few weeks in two tranches, as the low interest rate regime is coming to an end, reports The Economic Times. The company has sold the bonds in a private placement to ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India and Yes Bank in the past four-eight weeks, sources said. Country’s largest private sector bank ICICI Bank invested Rs 2,500 crore with a three-year maturity at 6.80%, while Axis Bank collectively invested about Rs 5,000-7,500 crore with three-and-five-year maturities. Yes Bank has subscribed to Reliance Industries’ five-year bonds with a coupon rate at 7.17%. State Bank of India too bought such papers in two series, but with three-year maturities. All rates offered were in the range of 6.80-7.17% across maturities in two different tranches.
That would be the first increase in three years and the highest since 2014-15 when India produced 28.3MT, according to data compiled by Indian Sugar Mills Association, which sees the country’s output at 25.1MT. Increasing Indian supply will bolster expectations of a global surplus that’s seen prices tumble 23% this year. The end of quotas in the European Union is expected to mean a pickup in exports from the bloc, while production in Thailand is set to rise.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the concessionaire of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project, is demanding Rs 3,700 crore from the Telangana government as compensation for the financial burden it incurred due to delays in handing over land for executing the project as well as additional financial support, reports The Times of India. The company has been writing to the Telangana government in this regard, municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao told the Assembly on Monday.
"L&T has been writing letters over 'cost overruns' of the project but the government has not given any assurance to the project developer," he said. The project, which began in July 2012 and was to have been completed by July 2017, but was plagued by delays in handing over of Right of Way in many places as well as finalisation of alignment at Sultan Bazar, near the Assembly and the Old City.
State government officials said HMRL was supposed to give about 267 acres to L&T, but the land acquisition got delayed as, at many places, the land belonged to the defence and railways ministries as well as other central government departments. The new Land Acquisition Act 2013 delayed things further. "Due to delay in handing over land, the cost escalated by Rs 770 crore," said an L&T source. It is also seeking Rs 550 crore for expansion of the Metro from Shilparamam to Raidurg, sources added.
A unit of Bharti Airtel will sell a stake worth about Rs 2,617 crore ($400 million) in mobile masts operator Bharti Infratel on Tuesday, according to a deal term sheet. Nettle Infrastructure Investments is offering to sell about 3.5% stake in Bharti Infratel in a price range of Rs 400 to Rs 415.5 per share, the term sheet showed. The price range is a nil to 3.7% discount to Bharti Infratel’s Monday closing price on the National Stock Exchange. The sale is scheduled to take place on Tuesday. As of September-end, Nettle owned 7.7% of Bharti Infratel, while Bharti Airtel owned 50.3% of the tower operator.
Within first half of FY18 (H1 FY18), SBI laid off about 10,584 employees post-merger. Its staff strength has reduced to 2,69,219 as of September 2017 compared to 2,79,803 as of March 2017. It laid off 6,622 employees in Q1 FY18 followed by another 3,962 employees in Q2 FY18. This is a huge layoff compared to removal of just 3,197 employees recorded during the entire fiscal of 2015-16 (FY16).
“Everything you’re looking at is working positively for the corporate banks in the next two years,” Naren, who manages about $44 billion of assets, said referring to those banks that are more focused on lending to companies and which have been hit harder as large borrowers defaulted. Naren - a market veteran with over 23 years of experience - said he is also getting more positive on the information technology and pharmaceutical sectors, which have struggled for several quarters.
Nov 14, 03:16 PM (IST)
Top Headlines:
1. Govt says no undue insistence on dividend payout by PSUs
2. Post-merger, SBI cuts staff by over 10,500 in H1 FY18, 5,000 more to go by March
3. Centre may issue first tranche of bank recapitalisation bonds in early December, reports Business Standard
4. India's 10-year bond yield at over 13-month high of 7.01% as inflation disappoints
5. L&T seeks Rs 3,700cr relief from Telangana govt for Hyderabad Metro delay, reports The Times of India
6. Jan-Oct PE investment deal tally at $16.40bn, says Grant Thornton
Nov 14, 10:05 PM (IST)
BJP leader Amit Shah is speaking at Network 18's 'Agenda Gujarat' event.
Nov 14, 09:41 PM (IST)
I am to ready to debate with Rahul on development: Amit Shah
Nov 14, 09:40 PM (IST)
BJP to get 150 seats in Gujarat: BJP leader Amit Shah
Nov 14, 09:39 PM (IST)
Caste won't be a factor in Gujurat elections: BJP leader Amit Shah speaking at Network 18's"Agenda Gujarat" event .
Nov 14, 09:37 PM (IST)
"GST will be better for traders in a year" Amit Shah speaking at Network 18's 'Agenda Gujarat' event
Nov 14, 09:16 PM (IST)
Trial in Rs 22,100-crore Vodafone tax dispute in February 2019
An international arbitration tribunal in February next year will begin trial on Vodafone's challenge to India using a retrospective legislation to seek Rs 22,100 crore in taxes, the British firm said on Tuesday.
The tribunal headed by Sir Franklin Berman was constituted in June 2016 after Vodafone challenged India using a 2012 legislation that gave it powers to retrospectively tax deals like Vodafone's USD 11-billion acquisition of 67 percent stake in the mobile-phone business owned by Hutchison Whampoa in 2007.
No VIP treatment for Ram Rahim, surprise checks every week: Harayana's DGP Prisons
Seeking to dismiss claims that Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was being given special treatment, Haryana's DGP (Prisons) K P Singh said judicial officers conducts surprise checks in Rohtak's Sunaria jail where the rape-convicted sect head is lodged.
"Almost every week a judicial officer conducts a surprise check and inspects the barrack where Ram Rahim Singh is lodged...There is no prior notice to jail authorities. Nothing adverse has been found so far. Any claims of special treatment are baseless and far from the truth," the officer said.
highlights
NGT refuses to exempt women, two-wheelers from Odd-even scheme
The National Green Tribunal refused to exempt women and two-wheelers from the Delhi government's odd-even scheme and ordered that diesel vehicles over 10 years old be taken off the roads immediately, reports PTI. The green panel has also asked the city government to identify the most polluted areas today itself and sprinkle water.
It also allowed the non-polluting industries and those manufacturing essential goods to operate in the Delhi-National Capital Region. The Delhi government had on Monday moved the NGT to modify its the November 11 order refusing to exempt women and two-wheelers from the odd-even car rationing scheme to tackle pollution.
Will soon come out with mid-term review of FTP, says Suresh Prabhu
The mid-term review of the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP), aimed at promoting exports, will be released soon, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said, adding that the Commerce Ministry is working on a country specific strategy for exports. "Very soon, we will come out with a mid-term review of our foreign trade policy," he said.
He said promotion of international trade would help boost the country's economic growth. "We would like to increase our exports but also would not discourage imports. We will like to have an international trade as a thrust for developing India's GDP and economy," he added. The five-year foreign trade policy (2015-20) provides a framework for boosting exports of goods and services besides creation of employment and increasing value addition.
Jan-Oct PE investment deal tally at $16.40bn, says Grant Thornton
Private equity investors announced transactions of $16.40 billion for January-October, a 55% jump over the year-ago period, driven by big-ticket deals, says a report. For October alone, the deal value read $1.6 billion. According to assurance, tax and advisory firm Grant Thornton's latest Dealtracker, January-October saw 624 PE deals worth of $16.40 billion, but the number of transactions declined by 25%, indicating an increase in average deal size. January-October this year saw three deals in the billion-dollar category and 31 deals valued at and above $100 million as against 1 and 23, respectively, in the same period last year.
However, PE investments witnessed a declining trend in October this year as against the year-ago period, both in terms of deal value (down 22%) and number of transactions (a fall of 39%). The declining deal trend last month was primarily due to absence of large funding rounds compared to October 2016, which saw seven deals valued over $50 million as against only three such deals in October this year, the report said. From a sectoral perspective, e-commerce still rules the roost, with $1.2 billion of the total deal value, while startups still continue to draw investors' attention with 65% of deal volumes, the report said.
Centre may issue 1st tranche of bank recap bonds in early Dec
The first tranche of the Rs 1.35 lakh-crore worth of bank recapitalisation bonds with a 10-year tenure, and a coupon rate of around 7% will be issued by the Centre in the first week of December, according to a report in the Business Standard. The government is in discussion with the Reserve Bank of India, and other banks for the bond issue and the amount to be raised for the first tranche is yet to be fixed. Officials said that different tranches could have different maturity periods.
German economy powers ahead as trade, investments drive third quarter growth
German economic growth accelerated in the third quarter as buoyant exports and investment propelled the expansion in Europe’s largest economy, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday. Seasonally adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.8% on the quarter, the data showed. This was stronger than the consensus forecast of 0.6% in a Reuters poll and marked an increase from the 0.6% in the second quarter.
The economy grew by 2.3% on the year in the third quarter, unadjusted data showed. This was in line with a consensus forecast. Adjusted for calendar affects, the yearly growth rate rose to 2.8% in the July-September period from 2.3% in the previous quarter, the office said. This was the strongest reading since the beginning of 2014.
Govt says no undue insistence on dividend payout by PSUs
Union Heavy Industry and Public Enterprises Minister Anant Geete denied reports that the government was demanding hefty dividend from a few reluctant state-owned firms to bridge any tax shortfall this year, reports PTI. He clarified that there is no undue insistence being made in this regard. "We are not insisting much on dividend, but all our central public sector enterprises are paying satisfactory dividend," Geete said.
Recent reports suggested that the Finance Ministry had demanded a dividend payout between 30% and 100% from 12 of the state-owned firms from their FY17 or FY18 net profit, share buybacks or bonus shares. According to estimates, the Centre has budgeted $21.8 billion in dividend payouts from all state firms in the current financial year, slightly less than the previous year. However, businesses have experienced disruptions of late, stemming from the government's move to demonetise high-value currency notes a year ago and the rollout of Goods and Services Tax in July.
India’s wholesale inflation hardens to six-month high of 3.59% in October
India's wholesale inflation grew to 3.59% during October, higher from 2.6% in September, due to increase in prices of food and fuel products. Wholesale inflation rate, measured by WPI, is a marker for price movements in bulk buys for traders and broadly mirrors trends in shop-end prices.
Read the full story here.
With an eye on job creation, govt plans major 'Make in India' overhaul
The government is planning to revamp the 'Make in India' initiative and come up with policy interventions in important sectors to help fasten the process of creating jobs, according to a media report.
According to the report, the government has identified four to five sectors which will be nurtured with emphasis on labour-intensive and high-potential sectors which include leather, textiles and garments, automobile, etc.
How corp bonds helped RIL reduce costs
Billionaire-Mukesh Ambani controlled Reliance Industries has raised about Rs 17,500 crore from the bond market in the past few weeks in two tranches, as the low interest rate regime is coming to an end, reports The Economic Times. The company has sold the bonds in a private placement to ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India and Yes Bank in the past four-eight weeks, sources said. Country’s largest private sector bank ICICI Bank invested Rs 2,500 crore with a three-year maturity at 6.80%, while Axis Bank collectively invested about Rs 5,000-7,500 crore with three-and-five-year maturities. Yes Bank has subscribed to Reliance Industries’ five-year bonds with a coupon rate at 7.17%. State Bank of India too bought such papers in two series, but with three-year maturities. All rates offered were in the range of 6.80-7.17% across maturities in two different tranches.
India's 10-year bond yield at over 13-month high of 7.01% as inflation disappoints
India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to its highest in over 13 months as higher-than-expected October inflation dashed rate cut expectations, reports Reuters. The 10-year bond yield went up as high as 7.01%, the highest since September 29, 2016, after October inflation rose to 3.58% as food and fuel prices accelerated. The paper had closed at 6.97% on Monday. Traders expect yields to rise further as state-run banks, the usual buyers in the secondary market, sit on heavy losses. The 10-year paper has risen by 50 basis points since the start of July as concerns over global rate tightening and upside risks to inflation back home surfaced.
India’s sugar production is set to bounce back from a seven-year low
Sugar production in India is set to bounce back from a seven-year low as the area planted to cane increases and rain boosts yields in the world’s top consumer. Production may total 25.89MT in the crop year that began on October 1, according to SGS SA, a researcher hired by Bloomberg to survey farmers during September and October in the main growing regions.
That would be the first increase in three years and the highest since 2014-15 when India produced 28.3MT, according to data compiled by Indian Sugar Mills Association, which sees the country’s output at 25.1MT. Increasing Indian supply will bolster expectations of a global surplus that’s seen prices tumble 23% this year. The end of quotas in the European Union is expected to mean a pickup in exports from the bloc, while production in Thailand is set to rise.
Khadim India lists at Rs 720, a discount of 4% over its issue price of Rs 750 per share. The Rs 543 crore initial public offer ended last week and was oversubscribed 1.9 times.
MSCI rejigs index constituents: See which stocks made the cut
In the semi-annual index review for the MSCI equity indexes, Britannia, Petronet LNG and Vakrangee have been added to MSCI Global Standard Index while Apollo Hospitals has been removed. The MSCI Global Small Cap Index has seen 30 additions and 10 deletions. The stocks that have been added include CDSL, Chambal Fertilisers, Cochin Shipyard, DCM Shriram, Deepak Fertilisers, Eris Lifescience, Fortis Healthcare, Gujarat Alkalies, Gulf Oil Lubricants, Himadri Chemicals, IDFC, Jindal Saw, Jindal Stainless, Minda Industries, Nesco, Quess Corp, Radico Khaitan, Rain Industries, Shankara Building Products, Suprajit Engineering, Techno Electric, Tejas Networks, Time Techno, Uflex, VIP Industries and Welspun Corp. The exclusions include Adani Transmission, Future Retail, Indo Count, JB Chemicals, Kansai Nerolac, Kushal, L&T Finance, TVS Motor, Vakrangee and Videocon.
China October factory output growth slows, retail sales miss expectations
China’s industrial output cooled last month, while fixed asset investment and retail sales grew slower than expected, suggesting the economy may be loosing some steam as the government cracks down on debt risks and pollution, reports Reuters. Industrial output rose 6.2% in October from a year earlier, missing analysts’ estimates of a 6.3% gain and down from a 6.6% increase in September. Fixed-asset investment growth slowed to 7.3% in the January-October period, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday. Analysts had expected an increase of 7.4%.
Post-merger, SBI cuts staff by over 10,500 in H1 FY18
US Senate reaches deal to cut number of systemically important banks
A bipartisan group of US senators said on Monday they had reached a tentative deal to cut the number of banks labelled systemically risky, in a major step forward for efforts to roll back regulations enacted following the 2008 financial crisis, reports Reuters. The bill would exempt banks with less than $250 billion in assets - including BB&T, SunTrust Banks and American Express - from heightened regulatory scrutiny, in a move that could redraw the domestic US banking landscape by reducing costs and unleashing a wave of mergers and acquisitions activity.
The agreement also proposes exempting banks with less than $10 billion in assets from the so-called Volcker Rule which bans banks from speculating in markets with their own capital - despised by lenders for its heavy compliance costs. Bankers, who have been lobbying hard for congressional regulatory relief under the business-friendly administration of Republican President Donald Trump, cheered the deal as a positive signal for the industry.
US court lets Trump travel ban go partially into effect
A US appeals court in California on Monday let President Donald Trump’s latest travel ban go partially into effect, ruling the government can bar entry of people from six Muslim-majority countries with no connections to the United States, reports Reuters. The action means the ban will apply to people from Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia and Chad who do not have connections to the United States. Those connections are defined as family relationships and “formal, documented” relationships with US-based entities such as universities and resettlement agencies. Those with family relationships that would allow entry include grandparents, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins of people in the US.
Centre asks 12 PSUs to pay 30-100% of FY17, FY18 net profits as dividends
The government is demanding millions of dollars in dividends from 12 reluctant state companies to make up for an expected tax revenue shortfall this fiscal year, as a slump in economic growth risks New Delhi overshooting its fiscal deficit target, reports Reuters. The demand has been made following a Finance Ministry assessment on October 25 of the financial health of 14 state companies, including top miner NMDC and trading firm MMTC. The ministry asked 12 of the companies to payout between 30% and as much as 100% of their FY17 or FY18 net profit in dividends, share buybacks or bonus shares. The other two companies were exempted. All state companies evaluated by the government sought exemptions.
ICICI Pru bets on banks as NPA build-up slows, turns +ve on IT, pharma
Trade Setup for Wednesday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell
Call writing was seen at strike price of 10,300, which saw the addition of 3.72 lakh contracts, along with 10,200, which saw the addition of 2.89 lakh contracts, and 10,500, which saw the addition of 1.08 lakh contracts.
Royal Enfield won't launch mass market products till late 2019
Leisure bike specialist Royal Enfield will concentrate on the two big upcoming launches - Interceptor and Continental GT - and will not have a new product launch till late 2019.
Bihar government to set up 'State Ayush Society' to boost alternative medicine
The Bihar government on Tuesday gave its nod for setting up a "State Ayush Society" to give a boost to alternative medicine in the state.
Benami assets: I-T Department scanning profiles of properties registered over Rs 30 lakh
The I-T Department has attached 621 properties and the total amount involved in cases being probed under the Benami Transactions Act is about Rs 1,800 crore.
Demonetisation: I-T to issue notices to suspicious cash depositors
The Income Tax Department will soon issue notices to those who have deposited "suspicious" amounts of money in banks post-demonetisation and have not responded to taxman's preliminary communication, the CBDT said on Tuesday.
Japan to relax visa regime for Indians from January 1
Japan will simplify its visa rules from January 1 next year for Indians applying for multiple-entry-visa for a short-term stay, the Japanese embassy said on Tuesday.
Nokia to commence production of 5G ready base stations from Chennai plant
Handset maker Nokia on Tuesday said it will begin manufacturing 5G-ready AirScale multi-band base station at its plant near here before the end of this year to meet growing demand for mobile broadband.
Nitin Gadkari seeks global cooperation for road safety
India stands committed to reducing road accidents by 50 percent by 2020, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday, while seeking global cooperation for road safety and innovative technologies.
Inaugurating the IRF World Road Meeting (WRM 2017) here, with focus on safe and smart mobility, he said that steps are underway to rectify black spots which will cost Rs 12,000 crore.