App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Consuming states top the list on revenue loss due to GST

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Nov 15, 04:16 PM (IST)

    Top Headlines:

    1. Exclusive: Truck sales zoom in Q2 as TaMo, Ashok Leyland & others offer all-time high discounts

    2. Govt seeks special dividend from RBI for bank recapitalisation, reports Business Standard

    3. Exclusive: IPOs of United India, Oriental Insurance likely to be deferred to December 2018

    4. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says no to IPOs as valuations rich, reports Reuters

    5. LIC hikes stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance by 2%

    6. Domestic M&As may scale $53bn in 2019, reports PTI

    7. Andhra Pradesh to link Aadhaar with doctors, pharmacies to weed out quacks, reports The Indian Express

    8. Govt pegs housing shortage in urban areas down at 10m units

  • Nov 15, 04:04 PM (IST)

    Domestic M&As may scale $53bn in 2019

    Mergers and acquisition (M&As) activity may reach $46.5 billion in 2017 and is likely to touch $52.8 billion in 2019, aided by government efforts towards ease of doing business, reports PTI. In 2018, the global deal activity will accelerate due to the easing of key economic and political risks and the emergence of positive macroeconomic deal drivers, a report by American law firm Baker McKenzie said. "India M&A is expected to reach $46.5 billion (944 deals) in 2017, boosted by Rosneft's $13 billion takeover of Essar Oil," the Chicago-based firm said. The 2017 figure represents a 165% increase in value and a 70% jump in volume from 2016 ($17.5 billion, 553 deals).

  • Nov 15, 05:53 PM (IST)

    Eye on India: GST revenue collection starts to pick up | Eye on India

    Eye on India: GST revenue collection starts to pick up | Eye on India

    Four months after GST rollout, we are starting to see some green shoots after a mega overhaul last week where the GST council slashed the taxes on nearly 200 items. However, what's even more encouraging is that the revenue collections are starting to pick-up and the shortfall is gradually reducing.
  • Nov 15, 05:49 PM (IST)

    Consuming states top the list on revenue loss due to GST
    17 states across India witnessed a revenue shortfall of more than 25 percent in October due to the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST), CNBC TV 18 reported today citing sources.

    These included Puducherry, Goa, Karnataka, Jammu & Kashmir, Sikkim, Nagaland and Meghalaya, all consuming states.

    Menawhile, 9 states witnessed a revenue shortfall of less than 25 percent in October. The only state or union territory to witness a revenue surplus in October was Delhi. It was also revealed that the average revenue shortfall had come down in the August-September period.

  • Nov 15, 05:42 PM (IST)

    NASA testing space nuclear reactor to 'empower' humans on Mars
    NASA is testing a space nuclear reactor that could 'empower' future astronauts on the surface of Mars, by energising habitats and running on-the-spot processing equipment to transform resources on the red planet into oxygen, water and fuel.

    The pioneering Kilopower reactor represents a small and simple approach for long-duration, sun-independent electric power for space or extraterrestrial surfaces.

  • Nov 15, 05:41 PM (IST)

    Are bank safes....well...safe? Only cutting-edge security systems could save the day

    Are bank safes....well...safe? Only cutting-edge security systems could save the day

    Are bank lockers safe? It is a difficult question to answer.
  • Nov 15, 05:21 PM (IST)

    'Ease of doing business hasn't improved in India': Anil Khaitan
    India's ease of doing business scenario hasn't improved as rampant corruption still exists at lower levels and the government needs to "walk its talk" in implementation of policies, Anil Khaitan, president of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry today said.

    "There is only talking talking, but no walking, walking. So unless the government learns to walk its talk, it will be a gross failure. Policies can be announced, but policies announced and not implemented, are dead policies," Khaitan said.

  • Nov 15, 05:06 PM (IST)

    Karni Sena calls for bandh on Dec 1 against film 'Padmavati'
    The Shri Rajput Karni Sena today called for a nationwide bandh on December 1 against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Padmavati', which finds itself mired in a controversy.

    The founder of the organisation Lokendra Singh Kalvi said that not only the Rajput community or Hindu organisations but even Muslim leaders had came against the film, against which there was resentment across the country.

  • Nov 15, 05:01 PM (IST)

    Sri Sri meets Adityanath, akhada leaders before Ayodhya visit
    Ahead of his visit to Ayodhya tomorrow, Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar today met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several leaders of Hindu religious organisations.

    Ravi Shankar, who announced earlier this week that he was involved as a mediator in the Ram temple dispute of his own will and would visit Ayodhya to meet all stakeholders, said he wanted unity and amity.

  • Nov 15, 04:59 PM (IST)

    Eyeing strategic expansions in Asia-Pacific region including India: Capgemini

    Eyeing strategic expansions in Asia-Pacific region including India: Capgemini

    Paul Hermelin, Chairman & Group CEO, Capgemini in an interview to CNBC-TV18 spoke about their expansion strategy with regards to India.
  • Nov 15, 04:58 PM (IST)

    'Kingdom of Dixit': Indian explorer declares himself king of unclaimed land in North Africa

    'Kingdom of Dixit': Indian explorer declares himself king of unclaimed land in North Africa

    For venturing into an area infested with terrorists, he wrote: But, if your bucket list ideas are not scary enough then they are not worth trying!
  • Nov 15, 04:53 PM (IST)

    Apollo Tyres lines up Rs 4,500-crore capex for next two years

    Tyre major Apollo Tyres has planned a capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 4,500 crore for financial years 2017-18 and 2018-19, Business Standard reported. The proposed capex includes setting up a new unit in India and expanding the existing facilities in Chennai and Hungary.

  • Nov 15, 04:44 PM (IST)

    Mugabe says he's under house arrest: South Africa's Zuma
    President Robert Mugabe is under house arrest in Zimbabwe, South African President Jacob Zuma said in a statement today after the Zimbabwean military appeared to have taken control of the country.

    "President Zuma spoke to President Robert Mugabe earlier today who indicated that he was confined to his home but said that he was fine," the South African government said in a statement.

  • Nov 15, 04:35 PM (IST)

    DATA STORY: India's household wealth grows by $451bn but not everyone is getting richer

    DATA STORY: India's household wealth grows by $451bn but not everyone is getting richer

    The latest wealth report by Credit Suisse shows that India's household wealth increased by 9.9 percent to USD 5 trillion, way faster than the global average of 7.5 percent and also happens to be eighth largest globally
  • Nov 15, 04:33 PM (IST)

    GMR's consolidated loss narrows to Rs 404 crore for Q2

    GMR Infrastructure today said it suffered a loss of Rs 404.46 crore on consolidated basis for the quarter ended September 30, as against Rs 893.37 crore loss during the corresponding quarter last year.

  • Nov 15, 04:29 PM (IST)

    All is well in Infosys, says Narayana Murthy

    Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy today said all is well in the company and its Chairman Nandan Nilekani has the skills of simplifying "lots" of complexities in the software major.

  • Nov 15, 04:10 PM (IST)

    Govt pegs housing shortage in urban areas down at 10m units

    The estimate of housing shortage in urban areas has been revised downwards to about 10 million units from 2011 projection of 18.76 million, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Suri said and promised to provide homes to all by 2022 through its various schemes. The government will use its own surplus land to build affordable homes and address this shortage, he said, and asked the real estate firms to focus on affordable housing projects.

  • Nov 15, 04:09 PM (IST)

    LIC hikes stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance by 2%

    State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has hiked its stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance by 2.03% by buying 86.75 lakh shares in the open market. LIC, which had 5.19% stake earlier, increased its shareholding in the company to 7.23% by buying shares between September 28 and November 13, 2017.

  • Nov 15, 03:55 PM (IST)

    FinMin asks PSBs to submit fund-raising roadmap in a month

    As part of Rs 2.11 lakh crore recapitalisation exercise, the Finance Ministry has asked state-owned banks to submit their board-approved roadmaps for raising funds and strengthening core activities in about a month, reports PTI. The government had last month unveiled a whopping Rs 2.11-lakh crore two-year programme to strengthen the NPA-hit public sector banks (PSBs), which includes recapitalisation bonds, budgetary support and equity dilution.

    Banks should follow responsive and responsible banking, a senior official said, adding that each board should decide in a month or so before recapitalisation actually takes place as to what are the future areas they would like to work on. They should look at their portfolios, stressed assets, non-core activities, fund raising from market and the core competencies, the official said. This will help in better utilisation of the money that the government intends to provide to them, he said.

  • Nov 15, 03:52 PM (IST)

    UP Governor Ram Naik says SC Ayodhya decision to be binding

    Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik expressed the hope that efforts to resolve the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute would bear fruit, but stressed that the Supreme Court's verdict on the issue would be binding, reports PTI. "This (mediation) kind of effort is being made by those who believe it will help resolve the issue at the earliest. I wish their efforts bear fruit. But the apex court's final verdict will be binding," Naik said. 

  • Nov 15, 03:26 PM (IST)

    Richest 1% now owns half the world's wealth

    The wealthiest 1% of the world's population now owns more than half of the world's wealth, reports CNBC. The total wealth in the world grew by 6% over the past 12 months to $280 trillion, marking the fastest wealth creation since 2012, according to the Credit Suisse report. More than half of the $16.7 trillion in new wealth was in the US, which grew $8.5 trillion richer. But that wealth around the world is increasingly concentrated among those at the top. The top 1% now owns 50.1% of the world's wealth, up from 45.5% in 2001.

    Richest 1% now own half the world's wealth from CNBC.

  • Nov 15, 03:19 PM (IST)

    Are bank safes....well...safe? Only cutting-edge security systems could save the day

    Amid the recent bank locker heist at a Bank of Baroda branch in Navi Mumbai, bankers and experts are suggesting upgradation of security and alarm systems, fresh guidelines and safety procedures to battle the new and intelligent techniques of robbers and criminals, reports Moneycontrol News’ Beena Parmar. Bank of Baroda CEO and Managing Director PS Jayakumar said, “It does raise questions and issues, not so much about us but the sophistication in which it is taking place. Therefore, we have to rework the kind of mechanics we have, the kind of alarm systems and upgrade all of them. The investigation is on now. But banks are insured when it comes to lockers and it is not a financial loss to the bank.”

  • Nov 15, 03:14 PM (IST)

    UK employment falls in third quarter, pay growth lags inflation again

    The number of people in work in Britain fell by the most in more than two years in the three months to September, a latest sign of weakness in Britain’s Brexit-bound economy, official data showed on Wednesday. At the same time, the inactivty rate - a measure of people not in work and not seeking a job - rose by the most in nearly eight years, the Office for National Statistics said.

    The data showed the unemployment rate held at a four-decade low of 4.3% as the number of people in employment fell by 14,000 and pay growth remained much slower than inflation. The ONS said workers’ total earnings, including bonuses, rose by an annual 2.2% in the three months to September, compared with 2.3% in the three months to August. That was weaker than the latest 3% reading of British consumer price inflation.

  • Nov 15, 03:08 PM (IST)

    Amazon gets Rs 2,900 crore from parent company

    Seattle-based e-commerce giant Amazon has made a fresh investment of Rs 2,900 crore in its Indian unit as part of its commitment to invest $5 billion to expand its business in the country, according to a report by The Financial Express. With this fresh investment, the parent company has invested $1 billion into Amazon Seller Services (Amazon India) so far in the current fiscal year. In June, Amazon India had received funding of Rs 1,680 crore, followed by funding of Rs 1,620 crore in September. The investment comes at a time when the e-commerce giant has locked horns with Flipkart in the Indian market.

  • Nov 15, 02:53 PM (IST)

  • Nov 15, 02:46 PM (IST)

    SBI initiates process to sell NPAs worth Rs 1,580cr

    Country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has started the process of selling non-performing assets (NPAs) worth Rs 1,580 crore to financial institutions, reports Mint.The report said 11 non-performing assets have been put up for sale through a bidding process. The bank has managed to sell bad loans worth Rs 763 crore to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) in the last two quarters of this financial year.

  • Nov 15, 02:42 PM (IST)

    SIPs gain investor interest in Oct, garner over Rs 5,600cr

    Systematic investment plans, popularly known as SIPs, continued to remain the favourite investment option among retail investors for investing in mutual funds last month, reports Moneycontrol News’ Himadri Buch. According to Association of Mutual Funds in India data, industry garnered Rs 5,621 crore through SIPs in October. In comparison, fund houses collected Rs 5,516 crore in September. Mutual funds attributed the increased interest in SIPs to investor education and robust performance of equity schemes.

    Fund industry applauded the increase in average ticket size of SIPs. AMFI data shows that the MF industry added about 8.86 lakh SIP accounts each month on an average during the FY18, with an average SIP size of about Rs 3,250 per SIP account. Currently, domestic mutual funds have about 1.73 crore SIP accounts through which investors regularly invest in Indian Mutual Fund schemes.

  • Nov 15, 02:25 PM (IST)

    NCLAT issues notice to RCom over Manipal Technologies 'dues'

    The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) issued a notice to Reliance Communications over a petition filed by Manipal Technologies seeking its due, reports PTI. The appellate tribunal has agreed to hear the matter on December 4. The Karnataka-based company has claimed a due of Rs 2.7 crore for the biometrics fingerprint scanners supplied to RCom in 2016.

    However, the money was not paid as RCom claimed that the invoices were raised in the name of HP financial services and not RCom. Earlier, it had approached the National Company Law Tribunal, which had rejected Manipal's plea, accepting RCom's argument that dues were not against the firm. Following this, Manipal Technologies moved the NCLAT.

  • Nov 15, 02:18 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Nov 15, 02:17 PM (IST)

    Govt may infuse an additional Rs 10K cr capital in PSBs in FY18

    The government may look at infusing an additional Rs 10,000 crore capital in state-run banks in FY18 from FY19 earlier, reports CNBC-TV18, quoting sources. The first tranche of recap bonds maybe in the range of Rs 70,000 crore and all public sector banks will be covered under these bonds. The recap will cover provisioning as well as growth of PSBs. Capital infusion will be based on three-year CAGR and growth projections, sources stated. PSBs may start tapping markets from December onwards as government approval is already in place. Banks may go in for a qualified institutional placement (QIP) and follow-on public offering (FPO) up to Rs 2,000 crore each.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.