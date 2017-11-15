News Live: Consuming states top the list on revenue loss due to GST

Country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has started the process of selling non-performing assets (NPAs) worth Rs 1,580 crore to financial institutions, reports Mint.The report said 11 non-performing assets have been put up for sale through a bidding process. The bank has managed to sell bad loans worth Rs 763 crore to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) in the last two quarters of this financial year.
He said he has largely avoided the recent spate of IPOs and has unwound the few small bets he placed in these offerings. Jhunjhunwala said the recent tepid listings could lead to a “lull” in the IPO pipeline, and companies coming to market might readjust their pricing. “They will have to wait for two to three months and then come at lower or fairer valuations,” the investor said.
As per the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (Irda) norms, insurers are required to maintain 150% solvency at all times. The public disclosures of Oriental Insurance showed that their solvency is still below 150% and stood at 111% in FY17. In the first quarter of this fiscal, their solvency was at 118%. United India’s solvency stood at 110% for the first quarter of this fiscal. At end of FY17, their solvency stood at 115% as per their public disclosures.
It is not just private equity funds and dedicated pre-IPO funds such as IIFL that are looking for these opportunities. Several public markets-focused institutional investors such as hedge funds, family offices and high net-worth individuals, too, have tapped pre-IPO financing opportunities. In September, IPO-bound Prataap Snacks had raised Rs 50 crore in a pre-IPO round from public market investor Malabar Investments. In October, private equity firms Aditya Birla Private Equity and Multiples Alternate Asset Management had sold part of their stakes in IPO-bound Indian Energy Exchange to several high net-worth individuals and SBI Life Insurance Co days before the company’s IPO. (Picture courtesy: Mint)
Fortis Healthcare board has approved the proposed acquisition of the entire portfolio of Singapore-listed RHT Health Trust (RHT) for an enterprise value of around Rs 4,650 crore, the company said. The step is part of a restructuring initiative aimed at consolidating the entire Indian asset portfolio comprising various clinical establishments and two operating hospitals of RHT Health Trust into Fortis.
Fortis and RHT have inked a pact proposing the acquisition of all the securities of RHT's entities in India holding, clinical entities and businesses via purchase of securities for an enterprise value of around Rs 4,650 crore, Fortis said in a statement. This includes Rs 1,152 crore of debt of RHT as on date, it added.
"This restructuring is a significant initiative and will integrate RHT's entire India-based asset portfolio into Fortis while also improving the overall financial health of the business," Fortis Healthcare CEO Bhavdeep Singh said. The proposed purchase of securities will be conducted on an arm's length basis, he added. "The proposed transaction would be funded by Fortis with a combination of equity, quasi-equity and/or debt. Fortis has an enabling resolution in place to raise capital for up to Rs 5,000 crore," Singh said.
“We are in talks with multiple players for a partial or full stake sale or an IPO. We will focus on the option that gives us maximum long-term value,” Nick Read, Chief Financial Officer of Vodafone Group, said. Vodafone’s 42% stake in Indus was kept out of the Idea-Vodafone India merger, and hence the proceeds will belong to the UK-based parent company. Read said that Bharti Infratel, India’s only listed tower unit, had estimated a valuation of “over $5 billion for its 42% stake in Indus Towers”, and Vodafone expects a similar number for its own stake.
The state is set to launch Comprehensive Drug Monitoring System (CDMS), an app that all registered doctors have to use to generate e-prescriptions mentioning the patient’s name, mobile or Aadhaar number, medicines advised, and the manufacturer’s name. When a doctor makes a digital signature on the app, the patient will receive a One Time Password on the cellphone, which he/she has to show at the pharmacy to buy medicines. When the pharmacist enters the OTP, he/she will see the prescription and sell those medicines.
According to Director, Drugs Control, MBR Prasad, CDMS will weed out unlicenced doctors as well as quacks. “Only doctors registered with the Medical Council of India’s AP chapter would be able to access the app and generate e-prescriptions. Only pharmacists registered with the Pharmacists’ Council would be able to access it.” According to officials, people without mobile phones have to show their Aadhaar card and the number would be fed into the CDMS by the pharmacy. The app will host details of 65,000 registered doctors and over 30,000 licensed pharmacies, they said. Across-the-counter sale of medicines will be permitted in areas without mobile connectivity.
During the September quarter, Jhunjhunwala reduced his holdings in Titan, Aurobindo Pharma, TV18 Broadcast, Jubilant Life Sciences, Federal Bank and JP Associates, among others, even as he raised stakes in Karur Vysya Bank and Prakash Industries. He raised his stake in Prakash Industries to 1.64% from 1.01% at the end of June quarter. Jhunjhunwala and his wife also raised their holdings in Karur Vysya Bank to 4.03% from 3.56%.
Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha together held 715,86,220 shares, or 8.06% stake, in Titan at the end of September quarter. This was 20 basis points lower than 733,56,220 shares, or 8.26% stake, they together held in the company as of June 30. The duo was seen cutting their stake in Viceroy Hotels in September quarter to 8.42% from 13.46% in June quarter. He held 1.12% stake in Aurobindo Pharma as of June 30, which at the end of September came down below 1%, the minimum threshold for companies to name investors in shareholding data.
JP Associates is another stock where Jhunjhunwala had over 1% stake (1.03%) as of June 30. His name did not figure in September quarter shareholding data. Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 2,37,86,700 shares, or 1.39% stake, in TV18 Broadcast at the end of September quarter. She had 247,86,700 shares, or 1.45% stake, in the company at the end of June quarter. September quarter data had no mention of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s stake. The ace investor held 197,73,300 shares, or 1.15% stake, in the company as of June 30.
Jhunjhunwala cut stake in Federal Bank to 1.82% in Q2 from 2.15% in Q1, while his holding in Jubilant Life Sciences fell below 1% at the end of September quarter from 1.26% at the end of June quarter. Rallis India is one stock where Jhunjhunwala trimmed his holding to 9.93% at the end of Q2 from 9.95% at the end of Q1.
Nov 15, 04:16 PM (IST)
Top Headlines:
1. Exclusive: Truck sales zoom in Q2 as TaMo, Ashok Leyland & others offer all-time high discounts
2. Govt seeks special dividend from RBI for bank recapitalisation, reports Business Standard
3. Exclusive: IPOs of United India, Oriental Insurance likely to be deferred to December 2018
4. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says no to IPOs as valuations rich, reports Reuters
5. LIC hikes stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance by 2%
6. Domestic M&As may scale $53bn in 2019, reports PTI
7. Andhra Pradesh to link Aadhaar with doctors, pharmacies to weed out quacks, reports The Indian Express
8. Govt pegs housing shortage in urban areas down at 10m units
Nov 15, 04:04 PM (IST)
Domestic M&As may scale $53bn in 2019
Mergers and acquisition (M&As) activity may reach $46.5 billion in 2017 and is likely to touch $52.8 billion in 2019, aided by government efforts towards ease of doing business, reports PTI. In 2018, the global deal activity will accelerate due to the easing of key economic and political risks and the emergence of positive macroeconomic deal drivers, a report by American law firm Baker McKenzie said. "India M&A is expected to reach $46.5 billion (944 deals) in 2017, boosted by Rosneft's $13 billion takeover of Essar Oil," the Chicago-based firm said. The 2017 figure represents a 165% increase in value and a 70% jump in volume from 2016 ($17.5 billion, 553 deals).
Consuming states top the list on revenue loss due to GST
17 states across India witnessed a revenue shortfall of more than 25 percent in October due to the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST), CNBC TV 18 reported today citing sources.
These included Puducherry, Goa, Karnataka, Jammu & Kashmir, Sikkim, Nagaland and Meghalaya, all consuming states.
Menawhile, 9 states witnessed a revenue shortfall of less than 25 percent in October. The only state or union territory to witness a revenue surplus in October was Delhi. It was also revealed that the average revenue shortfall had come down in the August-September period.
Nov 15, 05:42 PM (IST)
NASA testing space nuclear reactor to 'empower' humans on Mars
NASA is testing a space nuclear reactor that could 'empower' future astronauts on the surface of Mars, by energising habitats and running on-the-spot processing equipment to transform resources on the red planet into oxygen, water and fuel.
The pioneering Kilopower reactor represents a small and simple approach for long-duration, sun-independent electric power for space or extraterrestrial surfaces.
'Ease of doing business hasn't improved in India': Anil Khaitan
India's ease of doing business scenario hasn't improved as rampant corruption still exists at lower levels and the government needs to "walk its talk" in implementation of policies, Anil Khaitan, president of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry today said.
"There is only talking talking, but no walking, walking. So unless the government learns to walk its talk, it will be a gross failure. Policies can be announced, but policies announced and not implemented, are dead policies," Khaitan said.
Nov 15, 05:06 PM (IST)
Karni Sena calls for bandh on Dec 1 against film 'Padmavati'
The Shri Rajput Karni Sena today called for a nationwide bandh on December 1 against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Padmavati', which finds itself mired in a controversy.
The founder of the organisation Lokendra Singh Kalvi said that not only the Rajput community or Hindu organisations but even Muslim leaders had came against the film, against which there was resentment across the country.
Nov 15, 05:01 PM (IST)
Sri Sri meets Adityanath, akhada leaders before Ayodhya visit
Ahead of his visit to Ayodhya tomorrow, Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar today met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several leaders of Hindu religious organisations.
Ravi Shankar, who announced earlier this week that he was involved as a mediator in the Ram temple dispute of his own will and would visit Ayodhya to meet all stakeholders, said he wanted unity and amity.
Apollo Tyres lines up Rs 4,500-crore capex for next two years
Tyre major Apollo Tyres has planned a capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 4,500 crore for financial years 2017-18 and 2018-19, Business Standard reported. The proposed capex includes setting up a new unit in India and expanding the existing facilities in Chennai and Hungary.
Nov 15, 04:44 PM (IST)
Mugabe says he's under house arrest: South Africa's Zuma
President Robert Mugabe is under house arrest in Zimbabwe, South African President Jacob Zuma said in a statement today after the Zimbabwean military appeared to have taken control of the country.
"President Zuma spoke to President Robert Mugabe earlier today who indicated that he was confined to his home but said that he was fine," the South African government said in a statement.
GMR's consolidated loss narrows to Rs 404 crore for Q2
GMR Infrastructure today said it suffered a loss of Rs 404.46 crore on consolidated basis for the quarter ended September 30, as against Rs 893.37 crore loss during the corresponding quarter last year.
Nov 15, 04:29 PM (IST)
All is well in Infosys, says Narayana Murthy
Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy today said all is well in the company and its Chairman Nandan Nilekani has the skills of simplifying "lots" of complexities in the software major.
Nov 15, 04:10 PM (IST)
Govt pegs housing shortage in urban areas down at 10m units
The estimate of housing shortage in urban areas has been revised downwards to about 10 million units from 2011 projection of 18.76 million, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Suri said and promised to provide homes to all by 2022 through its various schemes. The government will use its own surplus land to build affordable homes and address this shortage, he said, and asked the real estate firms to focus on affordable housing projects.
Nov 15, 04:09 PM (IST)
LIC hikes stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance by 2%
State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has hiked its stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance by 2.03% by buying 86.75 lakh shares in the open market. LIC, which had 5.19% stake earlier, increased its shareholding in the company to 7.23% by buying shares between September 28 and November 13, 2017.
Nov 15, 03:55 PM (IST)
FinMin asks PSBs to submit fund-raising roadmap in a month
As part of Rs 2.11 lakh crore recapitalisation exercise, the Finance Ministry has asked state-owned banks to submit their board-approved roadmaps for raising funds and strengthening core activities in about a month, reports PTI. The government had last month unveiled a whopping Rs 2.11-lakh crore two-year programme to strengthen the NPA-hit public sector banks (PSBs), which includes recapitalisation bonds, budgetary support and equity dilution.
Banks should follow responsive and responsible banking, a senior official said, adding that each board should decide in a month or so before recapitalisation actually takes place as to what are the future areas they would like to work on. They should look at their portfolios, stressed assets, non-core activities, fund raising from market and the core competencies, the official said. This will help in better utilisation of the money that the government intends to provide to them, he said.
Nov 15, 03:52 PM (IST)
UP Governor Ram Naik says SC Ayodhya decision to be binding
Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik expressed the hope that efforts to resolve the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute would bear fruit, but stressed that the Supreme Court's verdict on the issue would be binding, reports PTI. "This (mediation) kind of effort is being made by those who believe it will help resolve the issue at the earliest. I wish their efforts bear fruit. But the apex court's final verdict will be binding," Naik said.
Nov 15, 03:26 PM (IST)
Richest 1% now owns half the world's wealth
The wealthiest 1% of the world's population now owns more than half of the world's wealth, reports CNBC. The total wealth in the world grew by 6% over the past 12 months to $280 trillion, marking the fastest wealth creation since 2012, according to the Credit Suisse report. More than half of the $16.7 trillion in new wealth was in the US, which grew $8.5 trillion richer. But that wealth around the world is increasingly concentrated among those at the top. The top 1% now owns 50.1% of the world's wealth, up from 45.5% in 2001.
Are bank safes....well...safe? Only cutting-edge security systems could save the day
Amid the recent bank locker heist at a Bank of Baroda branch in Navi Mumbai, bankers and experts are suggesting upgradation of security and alarm systems, fresh guidelines and safety procedures to battle the new and intelligent techniques of robbers and criminals, reports Moneycontrol News’ Beena Parmar. Bank of Baroda CEO and Managing Director PS Jayakumar said, “It does raise questions and issues, not so much about us but the sophistication in which it is taking place. Therefore, we have to rework the kind of mechanics we have, the kind of alarm systems and upgrade all of them. The investigation is on now. But banks are insured when it comes to lockers and it is not a financial loss to the bank.”
Nov 15, 03:14 PM (IST)
UK employment falls in third quarter, pay growth lags inflation again
The number of people in work in Britain fell by the most in more than two years in the three months to September, a latest sign of weakness in Britain’s Brexit-bound economy, official data showed on Wednesday. At the same time, the inactivty rate - a measure of people not in work and not seeking a job - rose by the most in nearly eight years, the Office for National Statistics said.
The data showed the unemployment rate held at a four-decade low of 4.3% as the number of people in employment fell by 14,000 and pay growth remained much slower than inflation. The ONS said workers’ total earnings, including bonuses, rose by an annual 2.2% in the three months to September, compared with 2.3% in the three months to August. That was weaker than the latest 3% reading of British consumer price inflation.
Nov 15, 03:08 PM (IST)
Amazon gets Rs 2,900 crore from parent company
Seattle-based e-commerce giant Amazon has made a fresh investment of Rs 2,900 crore in its Indian unit as part of its commitment to invest $5 billion to expand its business in the country, according to a report by The Financial Express. With this fresh investment, the parent company has invested $1 billion into Amazon Seller Services (Amazon India) so far in the current fiscal year. In June, Amazon India had received funding of Rs 1,680 crore, followed by funding of Rs 1,620 crore in September. The investment comes at a time when the e-commerce giant has locked horns with Flipkart in the Indian market.
Nov 15, 02:53 PM (IST)
Nov 15, 02:46 PM (IST)
SBI initiates process to sell NPAs worth Rs 1,580cr
Country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has started the process of selling non-performing assets (NPAs) worth Rs 1,580 crore to financial institutions, reports Mint.The report said 11 non-performing assets have been put up for sale through a bidding process. The bank has managed to sell bad loans worth Rs 763 crore to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) in the last two quarters of this financial year.
Nov 15, 02:42 PM (IST)
SIPs gain investor interest in Oct, garner over Rs 5,600cr
Systematic investment plans, popularly known as SIPs, continued to remain the favourite investment option among retail investors for investing in mutual funds last month, reports Moneycontrol News’ Himadri Buch. According to Association of Mutual Funds in India data, industry garnered Rs 5,621 crore through SIPs in October. In comparison, fund houses collected Rs 5,516 crore in September. Mutual funds attributed the increased interest in SIPs to investor education and robust performance of equity schemes.
Fund industry applauded the increase in average ticket size of SIPs. AMFI data shows that the MF industry added about 8.86 lakh SIP accounts each month on an average during the FY18, with an average SIP size of about Rs 3,250 per SIP account. Currently, domestic mutual funds have about 1.73 crore SIP accounts through which investors regularly invest in Indian Mutual Fund schemes.
Nov 15, 02:25 PM (IST)
NCLAT issues notice to RCom over Manipal Technologies 'dues'
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) issued a notice to Reliance Communications over a petition filed by Manipal Technologies seeking its due, reports PTI. The appellate tribunal has agreed to hear the matter on December 4. The Karnataka-based company has claimed a due of Rs 2.7 crore for the biometrics fingerprint scanners supplied to RCom in 2016.
However, the money was not paid as RCom claimed that the invoices were raised in the name of HP financial services and not RCom. Earlier, it had approached the National Company Law Tribunal, which had rejected Manipal's plea, accepting RCom's argument that dues were not against the firm. Following this, Manipal Technologies moved the NCLAT.
Nov 15, 02:18 PM (IST)
Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
Nov 15, 02:17 PM (IST)
Govt may infuse an additional Rs 10K cr capital in PSBs in FY18
The government may look at infusing an additional Rs 10,000 crore capital in state-run banks in FY18 from FY19 earlier, reports CNBC-TV18, quoting sources. The first tranche of recap bonds maybe in the range of Rs 70,000 crore and all public sector banks will be covered under these bonds. The recap will cover provisioning as well as growth of PSBs. Capital infusion will be based on three-year CAGR and growth projections, sources stated. PSBs may start tapping markets from December onwards as government approval is already in place. Banks may go in for a qualified institutional placement (QIP) and follow-on public offering (FPO) up to Rs 2,000 crore each.
highlights
Domestic M&As may scale $53bn in 2019
Mergers and acquisition (M&As) activity may reach $46.5 billion in 2017 and is likely to touch $52.8 billion in 2019, aided by government efforts towards ease of doing business, reports PTI. In 2018, the global deal activity will accelerate due to the easing of key economic and political risks and the emergence of positive macroeconomic deal drivers, a report by American law firm Baker McKenzie said. "India M&A is expected to reach $46.5 billion (944 deals) in 2017, boosted by Rosneft's $13 billion takeover of Essar Oil," the Chicago-based firm said. The 2017 figure represents a 165% increase in value and a 70% jump in volume from 2016 ($17.5 billion, 553 deals).
FinMin asks PSBs to submit fund-raising roadmap in a month
As part of Rs 2.11 lakh crore recapitalisation exercise, the Finance Ministry has asked state-owned banks to submit their board-approved roadmaps for raising funds and strengthening core activities in about a month, reports PTI. The government had last month unveiled a whopping Rs 2.11-lakh crore two-year programme to strengthen the NPA-hit public sector banks (PSBs), which includes recapitalisation bonds, budgetary support and equity dilution.
Banks should follow responsive and responsible banking, a senior official said, adding that each board should decide in a month or so before recapitalisation actually takes place as to what are the future areas they would like to work on. They should look at their portfolios, stressed assets, non-core activities, fund raising from market and the core competencies, the official said. This will help in better utilisation of the money that the government intends to provide to them, he said.
SBI initiates process to sell NPAs worth Rs 1,580cr
Country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has started the process of selling non-performing assets (NPAs) worth Rs 1,580 crore to financial institutions, reports Mint.The report said 11 non-performing assets have been put up for sale through a bidding process. The bank has managed to sell bad loans worth Rs 763 crore to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) in the last two quarters of this financial year.
Govt may infuse an additional Rs 10K cr capital in PSBs in FY18
The government may look at infusing an additional Rs 10,000 crore capital in state-run banks in FY18 from FY19 earlier, reports CNBC-TV18, quoting sources. The first tranche of recap bonds maybe in the range of Rs 70,000 crore and all public sector banks will be covered under these bonds. The recap will cover provisioning as well as growth of PSBs. Capital infusion will be based on three-year CAGR and growth projections, sources stated. PSBs may start tapping markets from December onwards as government approval is already in place. Banks may go in for a qualified institutional placement (QIP) and follow-on public offering (FPO) up to Rs 2,000 crore each.
The government has announced plans to advance BS-VI fuel rollout in Delhi to April 2018 from April 2020.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says no to IPOs as valuations rich
Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said he is steering clear of all initial public offerings for now as valuations have skyrocketed amid strong inflows and exuberance in equity markets, reports Reuters. “There is a lot of froth in the IPO market,” Jhunjhunwala said.
He said he has largely avoided the recent spate of IPOs and has unwound the few small bets he placed in these offerings. Jhunjhunwala said the recent tepid listings could lead to a “lull” in the IPO pipeline, and companies coming to market might readjust their pricing. “They will have to wait for two to three months and then come at lower or fairer valuations,” the investor said.
Exclusive: IPOs of United India, Oriental Insurance likely to be deferred to Dec 2018
The initial public offerings (IPOs) of United India Insurance and Oriental Insurance are likely to be deferred to the end of the next calendar year, reports Moneycontrol News’ M Saraswathy. While the government had given a go-ahead for the listing of state-owned general insurers in 2016, the two insurers are in the process of shoring up their capital to 150%. “We are waiting for the solvency margin to touch 1.5 times as per the regulatory requirement. Post that, the decision on how much to divest and the pricing would be taken. It (IPOs) could be around December 2018,” said an official said.
As per the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (Irda) norms, insurers are required to maintain 150% solvency at all times. The public disclosures of Oriental Insurance showed that their solvency is still below 150% and stood at 111% in FY17. In the first quarter of this fiscal, their solvency was at 118%. United India’s solvency stood at 110% for the first quarter of this fiscal. At end of FY17, their solvency stood at 115% as per their public disclosures.
Exclusive: Truck sales zoom in Q2 as TaMo, Ashok Leyland & others offer all-time high discounts
Manufacturers of trucks and buses are shelling out steeper discounts as the battle for market share gain hots up, reports Moneycontrol News’ Swaraj Baggonkar. Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) have offered bigger discounts in the second quarter ended September 30, as compared to the first quarter. As per commercial vehicle dealers discounts have surpassed more than 20% of the value of the vehicle which translates to as much as Rs 5 lakh per truck if bought in bulk. Usually, discounts are in the range of 12-15% per vehicle.
Buoyant IPO market attracting investors to pre-IPO funding rounds, says report
A buoyant initial public offering (IPO) market has prompted investors to invest in so-called pre-IPO financing rounds as a means to placing sizeable bets on companies that are about to go public. So far this year, companies have raised at least $600 million through pre-IPO funding rounds, according to a Mint analysis. The activity has been led by large deals such as the $383 million pre-IPO funding round by a consortium of investors led by Warburg Pincus in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co and IIFL Special Opportunities Fund’s $60 million bet on Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Co.
It is not just private equity funds and dedicated pre-IPO funds such as IIFL that are looking for these opportunities. Several public markets-focused institutional investors such as hedge funds, family offices and high net-worth individuals, too, have tapped pre-IPO financing opportunities. In September, IPO-bound Prataap Snacks had raised Rs 50 crore in a pre-IPO round from public market investor Malabar Investments. In October, private equity firms Aditya Birla Private Equity and Multiples Alternate Asset Management had sold part of their stakes in IPO-bound Indian Energy Exchange to several high net-worth individuals and SBI Life Insurance Co days before the company’s IPO. (Picture courtesy: Mint)
India’s disease burden worsens, could nix growth potential
A comprehensive study, the first of its kind, reveals that a health crisis is spanning the entire spectrum of ailments, from lifestyle-related diseases to the persistent scourge of malnutrition. While life expectancy rose, data revealed that six out of 10 Indians (in 1990 it was less than one in three) now succumb to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like heart diseases, child and maternal malnutrition is the leading cause of premature death and poor health and the burden of tuberculosis is the highest in the world.
Worse, this disease burden varies, indicating a widening health gap between the nation’s wealthy and poorer states. The India State-level Disease Burden Initiative, was a joint study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), and Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.
Unaddressed it could undermine efforts to transform India’s economic potential. The study also puts the spotlight on the country’s spending on healthcare; at present it is 1.2% of GDP. Kerala, Goa, and Tamil Nadu, relatively prosperous states, have the largest share of NCDs such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, chronic respiratory diseases, mental health and neurological disorders, cancers, musculoskeletal disorders and chronic kidney disease.
Fortis Healthcare board clears RHT portfolio acquisition for Rs 4,650cr
Fortis Healthcare board has approved the proposed acquisition of the entire portfolio of Singapore-listed RHT Health Trust (RHT) for an enterprise value of around Rs 4,650 crore, the company said. The step is part of a restructuring initiative aimed at consolidating the entire Indian asset portfolio comprising various clinical establishments and two operating hospitals of RHT Health Trust into Fortis.
Fortis and RHT have inked a pact proposing the acquisition of all the securities of RHT's entities in India holding, clinical entities and businesses via purchase of securities for an enterprise value of around Rs 4,650 crore, Fortis said in a statement. This includes Rs 1,152 crore of debt of RHT as on date, it added.
"This restructuring is a significant initiative and will integrate RHT's entire India-based asset portfolio into Fortis while also improving the overall financial health of the business," Fortis Healthcare CEO Bhavdeep Singh said. The proposed purchase of securities will be conducted on an arm's length basis, he added. "The proposed transaction would be funded by Fortis with a combination of equity, quasi-equity and/or debt. Fortis has an enabling resolution in place to raise capital for up to Rs 5,000 crore," Singh said.
How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts
Nearly 18 lakh companies and individuals are under the government’s scanner for depositing unaccounted cash soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced “demonetisation”, banning Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes from November 8, 2016. These individuals and companies had disclosed income in their tax returns far lower than the cash deposits during 50 days ending December 30, 2016 that the government had given to people to deposit the outlawed notes.
Hundreds of bullion traders, property dealers, civil contractors, shell companies, petrol pump owners and cooperative societies moved thousands of crores into multiple bank accounts during November 8, 2016 to December 30, 2016 to obscure the trail of slush funds. Moneycontrol News’ Gaurav Choudhury has exclusive details from the I-T Department’s status report on “Operation Clean Money” collated in May 2017 based on cash deposits made in banks during the demonetisation drive. To read the complete story, click here
300% jump in PAN applications post note ban, says CBDT
There was a 300% jump in the number of applications for PAN (permanent account number) post demonetisation, the CBDT said. Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Sushil Chandra said while there were around 2.5 lakh PAN applications per month earlier, after the Centre announced to scrap high value currency notes in November last year, the number rose to 7.5 lakh, reports PTI.
Vodafone pegs Indus Towers 42% stake at $5bn, says report
Vodafone Group has valued its 42% stake in Indus Towers, the largest telecom tower company in India, at $5 billion (around Rs 32,720 crore), reports The Economic Times. In the run-up to closing the merger with Idea Cellular, Vodafone hopes to monetise its 42% stake in Indus, and may well plough the proceeds in some form back into its India business which it had deconsolidated from its global operators in the April-June quarter.
“We are in talks with multiple players for a partial or full stake sale or an IPO. We will focus on the option that gives us maximum long-term value,” Nick Read, Chief Financial Officer of Vodafone Group, said. Vodafone’s 42% stake in Indus was kept out of the Idea-Vodafone India merger, and hence the proceeds will belong to the UK-based parent company. Read said that Bharti Infratel, India’s only listed tower unit, had estimated a valuation of “over $5 billion for its 42% stake in Indus Towers”, and Vodafone expects a similar number for its own stake.
Govt seeks special dividend from RBI for bank recapitalisation, says report
The government has sought a special dividend from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to fund a part of its Rs 2.11-lakh crore plan to recapitalise public sector banks, reports The Business Standard. “The RBI has been asked if it can pay a special dividend, apart from the yearly surplus that it pays the Centre. This dividend, if agreed to by the central bank, will be used only for bank recapitalisation,” an official said. Provided talks on the matter are fruitful, the dividend payout will made during the current RBI financial year ending June 30, 2018.
India ranks third in protectionist measures added since financial crisis
The world’s top 60 economies have adopted more than 7,000 protectionist trade measures on a net basis since the financial crisis and tariffs are now worth more than $400 billion, a study of global data showed on Wednesday. The research, which drew from World Bank, Heritage index and Global Trade Alert figures, also found that the United States and European Union were each responsible for more than 1,000 of the restrictions. India was next with over 400 followed by Argentina, Russia and Japan all with between 365 and 275, while only three countries - Brazil, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia - had liberalized trade rules on a net basis over the period, reports Reuters.
Soldiers seize Zimbabwe state broadcaster, anti-Mugabe coup talk intensifies
Soldiers deployed across the Zimbabwe capital Harare and seized the state broadcaster on Wednesday after 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe’s ruling ZANU-PF party accused the head of the military of treason, prompting frenzied speculation of a coup. Just 24 hours after military chief General Constantino Chiwenga threatened to intervene to end a purge of his allies in Mugabe’s ZANU-PF, a Reuters reporter saw armoured personnel carriers on main roads around the capital.
Aggressive soldiers told passing cars to keep moving through the darkness. “Don’t try anything funny. Just go,” one barked at Reuters on Harare Drive. Two hours later, soldiers overran the headquarters of the ZBC, Zimbabwe’s state broadcaster and a principal Mugabe mouthpiece, and ordered staff to leave. Several ZBC workers were manhandled, two members of staff and a human rights activist said. Shortly afterwards, three explosions rocked the centre of the southern African nation’s capital, Reuters witnesses said. (Picture courtesy: Daily Star)
Andhra to link Aadhaar with doctors, pharmacies to weed out quacks, says report
Even as a Constitution bench of the Supreme Court is set to hear a bunch of petitions challenging mandatory linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts and mobile phone connections, Andhra Pradesh plans to link the unique identity number with doctors and pharmacies in an effort to root out quacks, self-medication, and over-the-counter sale of medicines, reports The Indian Express. The measure, the N Chandrababu Naidu government claims, will also create an online health record of citizens.
The state is set to launch Comprehensive Drug Monitoring System (CDMS), an app that all registered doctors have to use to generate e-prescriptions mentioning the patient’s name, mobile or Aadhaar number, medicines advised, and the manufacturer’s name. When a doctor makes a digital signature on the app, the patient will receive a One Time Password on the cellphone, which he/she has to show at the pharmacy to buy medicines. When the pharmacist enters the OTP, he/she will see the prescription and sell those medicines.
According to Director, Drugs Control, MBR Prasad, CDMS will weed out unlicenced doctors as well as quacks. “Only doctors registered with the Medical Council of India’s AP chapter would be able to access the app and generate e-prescriptions. Only pharmacists registered with the Pharmacists’ Council would be able to access it.” According to officials, people without mobile phones have to show their Aadhaar card and the number would be fed into the CDMS by the pharmacy. The app will host details of 65,000 registered doctors and over 30,000 licensed pharmacies, they said. Across-the-counter sale of medicines will be permitted in areas without mobile connectivity.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s top 10 portfolio stocks where he keeps 70% of holding
Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is known to hold more than 1% stake in over 30 stocks, which make up his portfolio of over Rs 13,000 crore, reports The Economic Times. But just 10 stocks account for Rs 9,204 crore, and out of that, half or Rs 4,625 crore holding is in Titan alone. Among others, he holds a stake worth Rs 784 crore in Escorts, Rs 712 crore in Lupin, Rs 640 crore in DHFL and Rs 501 crore in Crisil. Aurobindo Pharma (Rs 485 crore), Federal Bank (Rs 441 crore), Rallis India (Rs 436 crore), Delta Corp (Rs 304 crore) and Karur Vyasa Bank (Rs 276 crore) are some of the other stocks where Jhunjhunwala has significant stakes.
During the September quarter, Jhunjhunwala reduced his holdings in Titan, Aurobindo Pharma, TV18 Broadcast, Jubilant Life Sciences, Federal Bank and JP Associates, among others, even as he raised stakes in Karur Vysya Bank and Prakash Industries. He raised his stake in Prakash Industries to 1.64% from 1.01% at the end of June quarter. Jhunjhunwala and his wife also raised their holdings in Karur Vysya Bank to 4.03% from 3.56%.
Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha together held 715,86,220 shares, or 8.06% stake, in Titan at the end of September quarter. This was 20 basis points lower than 733,56,220 shares, or 8.26% stake, they together held in the company as of June 30. The duo was seen cutting their stake in Viceroy Hotels in September quarter to 8.42% from 13.46% in June quarter. He held 1.12% stake in Aurobindo Pharma as of June 30, which at the end of September came down below 1%, the minimum threshold for companies to name investors in shareholding data.
JP Associates is another stock where Jhunjhunwala had over 1% stake (1.03%) as of June 30. His name did not figure in September quarter shareholding data. Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 2,37,86,700 shares, or 1.39% stake, in TV18 Broadcast at the end of September quarter. She had 247,86,700 shares, or 1.45% stake, in the company at the end of June quarter. September quarter data had no mention of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s stake. The ace investor held 197,73,300 shares, or 1.15% stake, in the company as of June 30.
Jhunjhunwala cut stake in Federal Bank to 1.82% in Q2 from 2.15% in Q1, while his holding in Jubilant Life Sciences fell below 1% at the end of September quarter from 1.26% at the end of June quarter. Rallis India is one stock where Jhunjhunwala trimmed his holding to 9.93% at the end of Q2 from 9.95% at the end of Q1.
Top Headlines:
1. Exclusive: Truck sales zoom in Q2 as TaMo, Ashok Leyland & others offer all-time high discounts
2. Govt seeks special dividend from RBI for bank recapitalisation, reports Business Standard
3. Exclusive: IPOs of United India, Oriental Insurance likely to be deferred to December 2018
4. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says no to IPOs as valuations rich, reports Reuters
5. LIC hikes stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance by 2%
6. Domestic M&As may scale $53bn in 2019, reports PTI
7. Andhra Pradesh to link Aadhaar with doctors, pharmacies to weed out quacks, reports The Indian Express
8. Govt pegs housing shortage in urban areas down at 10m units
Domestic M&As may scale $53bn in 2019
Mergers and acquisition (M&As) activity may reach $46.5 billion in 2017 and is likely to touch $52.8 billion in 2019, aided by government efforts towards ease of doing business, reports PTI. In 2018, the global deal activity will accelerate due to the easing of key economic and political risks and the emergence of positive macroeconomic deal drivers, a report by American law firm Baker McKenzie said. "India M&A is expected to reach $46.5 billion (944 deals) in 2017, boosted by Rosneft's $13 billion takeover of Essar Oil," the Chicago-based firm said. The 2017 figure represents a 165% increase in value and a 70% jump in volume from 2016 ($17.5 billion, 553 deals).
Eye on India: GST revenue collection starts to pick up | Eye on India
Four months after GST rollout, we are starting to see some green shoots after a mega overhaul last week where the GST council slashed the taxes on nearly 200 items. However, what's even more encouraging is that the revenue collections are starting to pick-up and the shortfall is gradually reducing.
Consuming states top the list on revenue loss due to GST
17 states across India witnessed a revenue shortfall of more than 25 percent in October due to the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST), CNBC TV 18 reported today citing sources.
These included Puducherry, Goa, Karnataka, Jammu & Kashmir, Sikkim, Nagaland and Meghalaya, all consuming states.
Menawhile, 9 states witnessed a revenue shortfall of less than 25 percent in October. The only state or union territory to witness a revenue surplus in October was Delhi. It was also revealed that the average revenue shortfall had come down in the August-September period.
NASA testing space nuclear reactor to 'empower' humans on Mars
NASA is testing a space nuclear reactor that could 'empower' future astronauts on the surface of Mars, by energising habitats and running on-the-spot processing equipment to transform resources on the red planet into oxygen, water and fuel.
The pioneering Kilopower reactor represents a small and simple approach for long-duration, sun-independent electric power for space or extraterrestrial surfaces.
Are bank safes....well...safe? Only cutting-edge security systems could save the day
Are bank lockers safe? It is a difficult question to answer.
'Ease of doing business hasn't improved in India': Anil Khaitan
India's ease of doing business scenario hasn't improved as rampant corruption still exists at lower levels and the government needs to "walk its talk" in implementation of policies, Anil Khaitan, president of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry today said.
"There is only talking talking, but no walking, walking. So unless the government learns to walk its talk, it will be a gross failure. Policies can be announced, but policies announced and not implemented, are dead policies," Khaitan said.
Karni Sena calls for bandh on Dec 1 against film 'Padmavati'
The Shri Rajput Karni Sena today called for a nationwide bandh on December 1 against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Padmavati', which finds itself mired in a controversy.
The founder of the organisation Lokendra Singh Kalvi said that not only the Rajput community or Hindu organisations but even Muslim leaders had came against the film, against which there was resentment across the country.
Sri Sri meets Adityanath, akhada leaders before Ayodhya visit
Ahead of his visit to Ayodhya tomorrow, Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar today met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several leaders of Hindu religious organisations.
Ravi Shankar, who announced earlier this week that he was involved as a mediator in the Ram temple dispute of his own will and would visit Ayodhya to meet all stakeholders, said he wanted unity and amity.
Eyeing strategic expansions in Asia-Pacific region including India: Capgemini
Paul Hermelin, Chairman & Group CEO, Capgemini in an interview to CNBC-TV18 spoke about their expansion strategy with regards to India.
'Kingdom of Dixit': Indian explorer declares himself king of unclaimed land in North Africa
For venturing into an area infested with terrorists, he wrote: But, if your bucket list ideas are not scary enough then they are not worth trying!
Apollo Tyres lines up Rs 4,500-crore capex for next two years
Tyre major Apollo Tyres has planned a capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 4,500 crore for financial years 2017-18 and 2018-19, Business Standard reported. The proposed capex includes setting up a new unit in India and expanding the existing facilities in Chennai and Hungary.
Mugabe says he's under house arrest: South Africa's Zuma
President Robert Mugabe is under house arrest in Zimbabwe, South African President Jacob Zuma said in a statement today after the Zimbabwean military appeared to have taken control of the country.
"President Zuma spoke to President Robert Mugabe earlier today who indicated that he was confined to his home but said that he was fine," the South African government said in a statement.
DATA STORY: India's household wealth grows by $451bn but not everyone is getting richer
The latest wealth report by Credit Suisse shows that India's household wealth increased by 9.9 percent to USD 5 trillion, way faster than the global average of 7.5 percent and also happens to be eighth largest globally
GMR's consolidated loss narrows to Rs 404 crore for Q2
GMR Infrastructure today said it suffered a loss of Rs 404.46 crore on consolidated basis for the quarter ended September 30, as against Rs 893.37 crore loss during the corresponding quarter last year.
All is well in Infosys, says Narayana Murthy
Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy today said all is well in the company and its Chairman Nandan Nilekani has the skills of simplifying "lots" of complexities in the software major.
Govt pegs housing shortage in urban areas down at 10m units
The estimate of housing shortage in urban areas has been revised downwards to about 10 million units from 2011 projection of 18.76 million, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Suri said and promised to provide homes to all by 2022 through its various schemes. The government will use its own surplus land to build affordable homes and address this shortage, he said, and asked the real estate firms to focus on affordable housing projects.
LIC hikes stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance by 2%
State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has hiked its stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance by 2.03% by buying 86.75 lakh shares in the open market. LIC, which had 5.19% stake earlier, increased its shareholding in the company to 7.23% by buying shares between September 28 and November 13, 2017.
FinMin asks PSBs to submit fund-raising roadmap in a month
As part of Rs 2.11 lakh crore recapitalisation exercise, the Finance Ministry has asked state-owned banks to submit their board-approved roadmaps for raising funds and strengthening core activities in about a month, reports PTI. The government had last month unveiled a whopping Rs 2.11-lakh crore two-year programme to strengthen the NPA-hit public sector banks (PSBs), which includes recapitalisation bonds, budgetary support and equity dilution.
Banks should follow responsive and responsible banking, a senior official said, adding that each board should decide in a month or so before recapitalisation actually takes place as to what are the future areas they would like to work on. They should look at their portfolios, stressed assets, non-core activities, fund raising from market and the core competencies, the official said. This will help in better utilisation of the money that the government intends to provide to them, he said.
UP Governor Ram Naik says SC Ayodhya decision to be binding
Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik expressed the hope that efforts to resolve the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute would bear fruit, but stressed that the Supreme Court's verdict on the issue would be binding, reports PTI. "This (mediation) kind of effort is being made by those who believe it will help resolve the issue at the earliest. I wish their efforts bear fruit. But the apex court's final verdict will be binding," Naik said.
Richest 1% now owns half the world's wealth
The wealthiest 1% of the world's population now owns more than half of the world's wealth, reports CNBC. The total wealth in the world grew by 6% over the past 12 months to $280 trillion, marking the fastest wealth creation since 2012, according to the Credit Suisse report. More than half of the $16.7 trillion in new wealth was in the US, which grew $8.5 trillion richer. But that wealth around the world is increasingly concentrated among those at the top. The top 1% now owns 50.1% of the world's wealth, up from 45.5% in 2001.
Richest 1% now own half the world's wealth from CNBC.
Are bank safes....well...safe? Only cutting-edge security systems could save the day
Amid the recent bank locker heist at a Bank of Baroda branch in Navi Mumbai, bankers and experts are suggesting upgradation of security and alarm systems, fresh guidelines and safety procedures to battle the new and intelligent techniques of robbers and criminals, reports Moneycontrol News’ Beena Parmar. Bank of Baroda CEO and Managing Director PS Jayakumar said, “It does raise questions and issues, not so much about us but the sophistication in which it is taking place. Therefore, we have to rework the kind of mechanics we have, the kind of alarm systems and upgrade all of them. The investigation is on now. But banks are insured when it comes to lockers and it is not a financial loss to the bank.”
UK employment falls in third quarter, pay growth lags inflation again
The number of people in work in Britain fell by the most in more than two years in the three months to September, a latest sign of weakness in Britain’s Brexit-bound economy, official data showed on Wednesday. At the same time, the inactivty rate - a measure of people not in work and not seeking a job - rose by the most in nearly eight years, the Office for National Statistics said.
The data showed the unemployment rate held at a four-decade low of 4.3% as the number of people in employment fell by 14,000 and pay growth remained much slower than inflation. The ONS said workers’ total earnings, including bonuses, rose by an annual 2.2% in the three months to September, compared with 2.3% in the three months to August. That was weaker than the latest 3% reading of British consumer price inflation.
Amazon gets Rs 2,900 crore from parent company
Seattle-based e-commerce giant Amazon has made a fresh investment of Rs 2,900 crore in its Indian unit as part of its commitment to invest $5 billion to expand its business in the country, according to a report by The Financial Express. With this fresh investment, the parent company has invested $1 billion into Amazon Seller Services (Amazon India) so far in the current fiscal year. In June, Amazon India had received funding of Rs 1,680 crore, followed by funding of Rs 1,620 crore in September. The investment comes at a time when the e-commerce giant has locked horns with Flipkart in the Indian market.
SBI initiates process to sell NPAs worth Rs 1,580cr
Country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has started the process of selling non-performing assets (NPAs) worth Rs 1,580 crore to financial institutions, reports Mint.The report said 11 non-performing assets have been put up for sale through a bidding process. The bank has managed to sell bad loans worth Rs 763 crore to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) in the last two quarters of this financial year.
SIPs gain investor interest in Oct, garner over Rs 5,600cr
Systematic investment plans, popularly known as SIPs, continued to remain the favourite investment option among retail investors for investing in mutual funds last month, reports Moneycontrol News’ Himadri Buch. According to Association of Mutual Funds in India data, industry garnered Rs 5,621 crore through SIPs in October. In comparison, fund houses collected Rs 5,516 crore in September. Mutual funds attributed the increased interest in SIPs to investor education and robust performance of equity schemes.
Fund industry applauded the increase in average ticket size of SIPs. AMFI data shows that the MF industry added about 8.86 lakh SIP accounts each month on an average during the FY18, with an average SIP size of about Rs 3,250 per SIP account. Currently, domestic mutual funds have about 1.73 crore SIP accounts through which investors regularly invest in Indian Mutual Fund schemes.
NCLAT issues notice to RCom over Manipal Technologies 'dues'
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) issued a notice to Reliance Communications over a petition filed by Manipal Technologies seeking its due, reports PTI. The appellate tribunal has agreed to hear the matter on December 4. The Karnataka-based company has claimed a due of Rs 2.7 crore for the biometrics fingerprint scanners supplied to RCom in 2016.
However, the money was not paid as RCom claimed that the invoices were raised in the name of HP financial services and not RCom. Earlier, it had approached the National Company Law Tribunal, which had rejected Manipal's plea, accepting RCom's argument that dues were not against the firm. Following this, Manipal Technologies moved the NCLAT.
Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
Govt may infuse an additional Rs 10K cr capital in PSBs in FY18
The government may look at infusing an additional Rs 10,000 crore capital in state-run banks in FY18 from FY19 earlier, reports CNBC-TV18, quoting sources. The first tranche of recap bonds maybe in the range of Rs 70,000 crore and all public sector banks will be covered under these bonds. The recap will cover provisioning as well as growth of PSBs. Capital infusion will be based on three-year CAGR and growth projections, sources stated. PSBs may start tapping markets from December onwards as government approval is already in place. Banks may go in for a qualified institutional placement (QIP) and follow-on public offering (FPO) up to Rs 2,000 crore each.