News Live: After rallying 3,985% since 2008, V-Guard bets on Internet of Things

After rallying 3,985% since 2008, V-Guard bets on Internet of Things
After a 3,985% rally since its 2008 listing, V-Guard Industries, which has evolved into one of India’s leading consumer-durable companies, has found its next big growth plan: Internet of Things, reports Bloomberg. The company, which started 40 years ago with a mere Rs 100,000, now has products ranging from food mixers to fans and is betting that rising personal incomes in the world’s second-most populous nation and more than a billion mobile-phone connections will boost its sales further.
“IOT is the next big step for our company as smart-phone users are expected to rise every passing day and more people are becoming tech savvy,” Managing Director Mithun Chittilappilly said. The company plans to sell “smart fans” after introducing water heaters and power back-up systems that use similar technology, he said.
V-Guard expects sales to rise 12% in FY18, missing its FY22 target of 15% annual growth, after it passed on a higher tax rate to its customers following the recent introduction of a goods and services levy. Revenue growth is expected to recover to at least 15% in FY19, Chittilappilly said.
Liberty House, Deccan Value reject low price bids for Amtek Auto, says report
Lenders to Amtek Auto, which is facing Rs 12,722 crore of claims from financial creditors, decided to reject the only two offers they received for the auto component maker unless the bidders raised the price, sources told The Economic Times. The lenders plan to renegotiate the offers with UK-based metals group Liberty House and US-registered hedge fund Deccan Value Investors after their offers came in below the liquidation value, sources said. They could also call for a second round of bidding, sources added.
Bitcoin may split 50 times in 2018 as forking craze mounts
Bitcoin God arrived last month. Bitcoin Pizza was delivered in January. Bitcoin Private’s issuance date is... still a secret. They’re just a few of the growing stable of so-called forks - a type of spinoff in which developers clone Bitcoin’s software, release it with a new name, a new coin and possibly a few new features, reports Bloomberg. Often, the idea is to capitalise on the public’s familiarity with Bitcoin to make some serious money, at least virtually.
Some 19 Bitcoin forks came out last year - but up to 50 more could happen this year, according to Lex Sokolin, global director of fintech strategy at Autonomous Research. Ultimately, the number could run even higher now that Forkgen, a site enabling anyone with rudimentary programming skills to launch a clone, is in operation. In a January 14 tweet, hedge fund manager Ari Paul predicted more than 10% of the current value of Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash will reside in new offshoots.
Motives behind the efforts vary. Some backers try to improve on Bitcoin. Others seek a quick profit. Developers typically score a cache of newly minted coins in a process called post-mining. Yet prices don’t necessarily hold up for long.
ArcelorMittal opts out of Bhushan Power & Steel race
ArcelorMittal has withdrawn from bidding for bankrupt Bhushan Power & Steel after it conducted due diligence on the Indian company, reports The Economic Times. ArcelorMittal informed the Bhushan Power & Steel committee of creditors of its decision through a letter sent by its financial advisor Goldman Sachs, sources said. Tata Steel, JSW, Vedanta, AION Capital and a Dubai-based billionaire remain in the fray for the bankrupt company ahead of the January 29 deadline for final offers.
Japan's January manufacturing activity hits highest in almost four years
Japanese manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in almost four years in January, a survey showed on Wednesday, with solid output and employment levels pointing to a bright outlook for an economy that continues to grow at a healthy clip, reports Reuters. The Flash Markit/Nikkei Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 54.4 in January from a final 54.0 in December.
Domestic air traffic up 17.69% YoY in December 2017
Domestic air traffic registered a growth of over 17% in December last year as compared to the same month in the previous year, government data stated. Domestic airlines carried 11.24 million passengers in December 2017 as compared to 9.55 million compared to the year-ago period, registering a growth of 17.69%.
According to the monthly traffic data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the passenger load factor (PLF), which is a measure of number of seats occupied in a plane, was the highest for SpiceJet with 95.6% of its seats being sold. GoAir was at the second spot with 92% of seats occupied, followed by IndiGo (90.8%), Jet Airways (88.5%), Vistara (87.7%) and Air India (81.8%).
IndiGo regained its top position in terms of punctuality or on-time performance (OTP) with 81.1% of its flights taking off and landing on time. It was followed by SpiceJet (78.4%), Vistara (74.5%), Air India (70.8%), Go Air (68.4%) and Jet Airways at the bottom (52.2%).
IndiGo also continues to be the market leader cornering 39.4% of the market share, DGCA data stated. While market shares remained more or less flat for most airlines, GoAir witnessed an increase from 8.9% to 9.6%, while Jet Airways saw a dip from 15.2% to 14.6% in November as compared to October.
India aims to become $5 trillion economy by 2025, says Modi
India is moving towards becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual gathering. Pitching India as an attractive investment destination, he said those wanting wealth with wellness and peace with prosperity should come to the country.
The first Indian prime minister in two decades to attend the WEF summit in Davos, he delivered the speech at the opening plenary where he raised concerns about protectionist tendencies. He said the country is moving towards becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2025 and emphasised that the government is following the principle of reform, perform and transform. Currently, India's gross domestic product (GDP) is around $2.2 trillion.
Idea Q3 net loss may widen to Rs 1,292cr
Idea Cellular, which is scheduled to report its results for the quarter ended December on Wednesday could report a net loss of Rs 1,292 crore compared to Rs 1,106 crore reported in the previous quarter, according to a poll conducted by CNBC-TV18. According to estimates, the telecom major is expected to report 10% fall in revenues for the quarter ended December to Rs 6,738 crore compared to Rs 7,465 crore reported in the previous quarter, weighed down by interconnection usage charges (IUC) cut by TRAI and sharp fall in realisations.
AirAsia to add around 30 jets this year amid strong demand
Budget airline group AirAsia plans to add around 30 jets to its airline affiliates across Asia this year due to strong demand growth across the region, Chief Executive Tony Fernandes told Reuters. AirAsia, which flies close to 200 airplanes and is the largest operator of Airbus’s best-selling A320 jet, has airlines in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, India and Japan and plans to grow in China and Vietnam.
ArcelorMittal opts out of Bhushan Power & Steel race
ArcelorMittal has withdrawn from bidding for bankrupt Bhushan Power & Steel after it conducted due diligence on the Indian company, reports The Economic Times. ArcelorMittal informed the Bhushan Power & Steel committee of creditors of its decision through a letter sent by its financial advisor Goldman Sachs, sources said. Tata Steel, JSW, Vedanta, AION Capital and a Dubai-based billionaire remain in the fray for the bankrupt company ahead of the January 29 deadline for final offers.
US Senate confirms Jerome Powell as next Fed chairman
The US Senate confirmed former investment banker Jerome Powell as head of the Federal Reserve, putting President Donald Trump's pick in a role of enormous influence over the world's largest economy, reports AFP. Powell, a current Fed governor, was confirmed by a vote of 85-12, paving the way for him to replace current Chair Janet Yellen when she steps down next month. In choosing to replace Yellen, Trump dismantled another piece of his predecessor Barack Obama's legacy, making Trump the first US president in nearly 40 years not to reappoint the incumbent Fed chair.
Japan's January manufacturing activity hits highest in almost four years
Japanese manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in almost four years in January, a survey showed on Wednesday, with solid output and employment levels pointing to a bright outlook for an economy that continues to grow at a healthy clip, reports Reuters. The Flash Markit/Nikkei Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 54.4 in January from a final 54.0 in December.
Jio hikes per day data limit by 500 MB on popular plans
Stepping up the tariff war, Reliance Jio has decided to offer 500 MB extra data to its subscribers using 1GB and 1.5GB per day data packs with effect from January 26, sources told PTI. Besides, the telco as part of its 'Republic Day offer' will double the validity of Rs 98 pack to 28 days from the current 14 days from January 26 onwards, sources said.
"Jio will always offer more value to its customers, and offer Rs 50 lower price than competition and 50% more data on its plans. As part of Republic Day offer, all existing 1 GB per day packs enhanced to 1.5 GB per day, 1.5 GB per day packs enhanced to 2 GB per day," sources said. With this new offer, Jio's flagship Rs 399 plan will provide free voice, unlimited 4G data with 1.5 GB daily, unlimited SMS and premium subscription to Jio Apps for 84 days. The Rs 98 pack at present offers 2.1 GB data at 4G speed and thereafter speed drops to 64 kilobit per second with 14 days validity.
NPPA fixes retail price of 5 formulations
National drug pricing regulator NPPA said it has fixed the retail prices of five formulations including those used for the treatment of hypertension, asthma and heart failure. The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has also revised the ceiling price of Metronidazole injection used for treatment of the bacterial infections.
ONGC ties up Rs 18K cr loan from 3 banks for buying HPCL
State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) said it has tied-up over Rs 18,000 crore loan from three banks to part finance its Rs 36,915 crore acquisition of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL). In a regulatory filing, ONGC said it had on Monday entered into loan agreements with Punjab National Bank, Bank of India and Axis Bank for the borrowing Rs 18,060 crore for the acquisition.
ONGC said the loans are of one-year duration. The pact with PNB is for loan of up to Rs 10,600 crore and with Bank of India for another Rs 4,460 crore. With Axis Bank it has secured Rs 3,000 crore credit. The company is likely to sign-up more loan agreements to pay for acquiring government's 51.11% stake in HPCL for Rs 36,915 crore.
United Spirits Q3 net profit slips 9% YoY to Rs 135cr
Liquor major United Spirits reported a decline of 8.8% in its standalone net profit to Rs 134.7 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, mainly due to market changes in certain states. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 147.7 crore in the October-December period last fiscal, Diageo-controlled firm said in a regulatory filing.
Its total income during the quarter under review was at Rs 7,160.9 crore, up 1.17%, as against Rs 7,077.8 crore in corresponding quarter previous fiscal. Total expenses were up 1.34% at Rs 6,964.5 crore as against Rs 6,872.1 crore in the same period last fiscal.
Indiabulls Housing Finance Q3 net rises 55% YoY to Rs 1,167cr
Indiabulls Housing Finance reported a 55.38% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,167.73 crore for the third quarter ended December 31. The company had reported net profit of Rs 751.49 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
Revenues grew by 36.65% YoY to Rs 4,105.66 crore during October-December quarter of the current fiscal, up from Rs 3,004.47 crore in the year-ago period, Indiabulls Housing Finance said in a BSE filing. Gross non-performing asset (NPA) stood at 0.77% of total advances, and net NPAs were at 0.21% in the quarter under review.
PE investments in realty to reach $100bn by 2026, says JLL
With India emerging as an attractive investment destination, private equity inflow in real estate is likely to reach $100 billion by 2026. According to property consultant JLL, in the next 10 years, private equity inflow in the sector is likely to grow at 10% CAGR to $100 billion by 2026, with Tier I and II cities being the prime beneficiaries of it. In the past 12 years (2006-2017) India has seen investments of $42 billion, while the next 10 years (2017-2026) is expected to see inflows to the tune of $58 billion, the report said.
