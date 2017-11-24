News Live: 2nd derailment in one day, 14 bogies of coal-laden goods train go off track in Odisha

The insurance sector regulator has set a 15% cap on equity shareholding in single stocks for insurance firms. Currently, LIC’s holding in a dozen PSBs is between 10% and 14%. Irdai’s relaxation could allow the insurance behemoth to participate in the capital raising programme of PSBs, which are looking to raise Rs 58,000 crore in equity capital.
Sources said Irdai’s relaxation was likely to come with caveats. “A prior approval might be needed for investments above the 15% ceiling. The insurance regulator could vet such investments to ensure that interests of policyholders are not compromised,” said a regulatory official.
The government at present is in the process of finalising the structure of recapitalisation bonds and a notification in this regard is expected to come by the end of this month. Sources say the government is keen to seek LIC’s help when it comes to equity investments in some of the banks’ qualified institutional placements (QIPs) or rights offerings. LIC’s participation in share sales by government-owned entities is a common phenomenon.
Here are the top headlines at 10 am from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
Nov 24, 09:09 AM (IST)
LIC may get Irda breather on 15% investment cap in PSU banks, says report
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irda) is open to allowing the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to increase its stake beyond the 15% ceiling in public sector banks (PSBs), reports The Business Standard. The move is to give a boost to the government’s recapitalisation plan, an initiative to help banks tackle bad loan woes and revive growth.
The insurance sector regulator has set a 15% cap on equity shareholding in single stocks for insurance firms. Currently, LIC’s holding in a dozen PSBs is between 10% and 14%. Irdai’s relaxation could allow the insurance behemoth to participate in the capital raising programme of PSBs, which are looking to raise Rs 58,000 crore in equity capital.
Sources said Irdai’s relaxation was likely to come with caveats. “A prior approval might be needed for investments above the 15% ceiling. The insurance regulator could vet such investments to ensure that interests of policyholders are not compromised,” said a regulatory official.
The government at present is in the process of finalising the structure of recapitalisation bonds and a notification in this regard is expected to come by the end of this month. Sources say the government is keen to seek LIC’s help when it comes to equity investments in some of the banks’ qualified institutional placements (QIPs) or rights offerings. LIC’s participation in share sales by government-owned entities is a common phenomenon.
Nov 24, 10:26 AM (IST)
Manikpur: Derailed coaches of Vasco Da Gama-Patna express train near Manikpur railway station in Manikpur Uttar Pradesh on Friday. PTI
Nov 24, 09:59 AM (IST)
US to send F-22 jets to South Korea in show of force for Pyongyang
The US will send F-22 Raptor stealth fighter jets to South Korea for a joint drill, reports said today, in a new show of force aimed at Pyongyang. Six fighter jets, normally based in Okinawa, Japan, will be deployed to the South for a five-day joint military exercise, Vigilant Ace, starting December 4, local media reported. A South Korean Air Force spokesman said an "unspecified number" of F-22s would take part in the drill.
A US Air Force spokesman declined to give details. Local media reported that the US aircraft will engage in precision strike drills with South Korean Air Force fighter jets. The move comes as the US pushes what President Donald Trump has called a "maximum pressure campaign" against the North's nuclear program.
Nov 24, 09:54 AM (IST)
A portion of a three floor building collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi. 1 dead and 3 injured. Rescue teams at the spot pic.twitter.com/w18g8sp2Xc
Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe lenders Rs 60,700cr as of Sept
At a time when promoters are being barred from bidding for their assets under insolvency, Moneycontrol News’ Beena Parmar reports that about 5,490 wilful defaulters owing lenders Rs 25 lakh and above each have defaulted on loans worth Rs 60,739 crore. This is a decline of nearly 40% from a quarter ago which saw 9,077 wilful defaulters with unpaid loans worth Rs 1.07 lakh crore, data compiled by TransUnion Cibil, a credit bureau company, shows.
Nov 24, 09:15 AM (IST)
Nov 24, 08:55 AM (IST)
Passengers stranded after several trains are delayed due to fog. (Visuals from New Delhi Railway station) pic.twitter.com/z1N7Bz1N8N
South Korea's Lotte Confectionery buys Havmor Ice Cream for Rs 1,020cr
South Korea’s Lotte Confectionery has acquired Ahmedabad-headquartered ice cream maker Havmor Ice Cream (HIL) for Rs 1,020 crore in an all-stock deal, reports PTI. Privately held Havmor, whose annual turnover is estimated to be Rs 450 crore, has a significant parlour network across 14 states in India. It makes 150 kinds of products from two plants and sells via 30,000 dealers.
The $80 billion Lotte Confectionery entered India in 2004 and has established choco-pie factories in Chennai and Delhi. Last year, its market share reached 90% in the Indian choco-pie market. Lotte plans to expand its market power from the northwest region to all across India with this entry into the Indian ice-cream market, the company said.
Havmor, however, will continue to operate its signature chain of restaurants and eateries across Gujarat as well as its signature brand and concept cafe - Huber and Holly.
Nov 24, 08:19 AM (IST)
EPFO approves proposal to credit ETF units to PF a/cs
Retirement fund body EPFO on Thursday approved a proposal for crediting exchange traded fund (ETF) units to provident fund accounts of its 4.5 crore members, reports PTI. Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscribers would be able to see ETF units in their PF accounts by March-end next year. EPFO's apex decision making body Central Board of Trustee (CBT) has approved an accounting policy for valuation and accounting of equity investments which was prepared in consultancy with IIM Bangalore,
Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said. Gangwar, who also heads the CBT, said the observations of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) were also incorporated in the accounting policy. Labour Secretary M Sathiyavathy said that whenever the subscribers take advance or settle their PF accounts, the ETF units would be liquidated by EPFO.
Nov 24, 08:13 AM (IST)
No proposal to withdraw cheque book facility: FinMin
The Finance Ministry on Thursday evening said there is no proposal to withdraw the bank cheque book facility as part of exercise to promote digital transaction, reports PTI. The clarification comes in the backdrop of reports in a certain section of media that there is a possibility that the central government may withdraw bank cheque book facility in the near future, with an intent to encourage digital transactions.
This has been denied by the government and reaffirmed that there's no such proposal, it said in tweets. "The Government of India has reaffirmed that there is NO proposal under consideration to withdraw the bank Cheque Book facility," said one of the tweets.
Nov 24, 08:09 AM (IST)
Mar de Plata: Relatives of missing submarine crew member Celso Oscar Vallejo, react to the news that a sound detected during the search for the ARA San Juan submarine is consistent with that of an explosion, at the Mar de Plata Naval Base, in Argentina, Thursday. A Navy spokesman said that the relatives of the crew have been informed and that the search will continue until there is full certainty about the fate of the submarine. He said there was no sign the explosion might be linked to any attack on the sub. AP
Nov 24, 08:06 AM (IST)
US oil hits 2-year high on pipeline outage, lower inventories
US crude hit a two-year high in thin trade on Thursday as the shutdown of a major crude pipeline from Canada and a draw on fuel inventories pointed to a tightening market, despite rising output from US producers, reports Reuters. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 was up 54 cents at $58.56 per barrel, close to a two-year peak of $58.58 touched earlier in the session.
Brent crude LCOc1 settled at $63.55 per barrel, 23 cents above its previous close. Trading volumes were thin because of the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. The shutdown on TransCanada Corporation’s 590,000-barrel-per-day Keystone pipeline following a spill last week has helped drive oil prices higher because of expectations it will reduce crude stocks in the US storage hub of Cushing, Oklahoma.
Nov 24, 08:02 AM (IST)
Nov 24, 07:59 AM (IST)
Teva Pharmaceutical set for major layoffs in Israel, US, says report
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is expected to cut 20-25% of its workforce in Israel, where it employs 6,860 people, and a few thousand more jobs are to go in the United States, financial news website Calcalist said on Thursday. The world’s largest generic drugmaker will send termination letters to “tens of percents” of its 10,000 employees in the United States in coming weeks, Calcalist said. Teva’s new Chief Executive Kare Schultz is working out the details with regional management in Israel and the United States, Calcalist said, adding that those set to be ousted include its chief scientific officer and president of research and development, Michael Hayden.
Nov 24, 07:52 AM (IST)
Mnangagwa the "Crocodile" to be sworn in as Zimbabwe's president
Emmerson Mnangagwa will cap a stunning political comeback when he is sworn in as Zimbabwe’s president on Friday, bringing the final curtain down on the 37-year rule of Robert Mugabe, reports Reuters. Mugabe, 93, who had led Zimbabwe from independence in 1980, stepped down on Tuesday after the army seized power and the ruling ZANU-PF party turned against him.
The world’s oldest serving head of state resigned as parliament began a process to impeach him, sparking wild celebrations in the streets. His sudden fall had been triggered by a battle to succeed him that pitted Mnangagwa against Mugabe’s much younger wife Grace. Just two weeks ago, she seemed to have the upper hand after Mugabe fired Mnangagwa on November 6 as vice president for showing “traits of disloyalty”.
That prompted Mnangagwa, 75, long one of Mugabe’s most trusted lieutenants, to flee the country in fear for his life. It also brought the tanks into the streets. Addressing a cheering crowd in Harare on Wednesday night after his return, Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe was entering a new stage of democracy. “The people have spoken. The voice of the people is the voice of God,” he told thousands of supporters.
Nov 24, 07:44 AM (IST)
Irish government on verge of collapse ahead of EU Brexit summit
The Irish government was on the verge of collapse on Thursday after the party whose votes Prime Minister Leo Varadkar depends on to pass legislation said it would seek to remove the deputy prime minister in a breach of their cooperation agreement, reports Reuters. The crisis comes three weeks ahead of a European Union summit in which the Irish government has an effective veto on whether Britain’s talks on leaving the bloc progress as it determines if EU concerns about the future of the Irish border have been met.
In a row that escalated rapidly, the opposition Fianna Fail party said it would put a motion of no confidence in Deputy Prime Minister Frances Fitzgerald before parliament on Tuesday over her handling of a legal case involving a police whistle-blower. That would break the three-year “confidence and supply” agreement that allowed Varadkar’s Fine Gael party to form a minority government 18 months ago.
Nov 24, 07:39 AM (IST)
UK consumer confidence slumps to post-Brexit vote low
British households are their least confident since immediately after last year’s Brexit vote, partly because of this month’s interest rate hike and further signs of a slowdown in the housing market, reports Reuters. A consumer confidence index produced by polling firm YouGov and the Centre for Economics and Business Research, a consultancy, sank to 106.6 in November, down sharply from 109.3 in October.
It was the first fall since June although it remained above the 100 level above which consumers are considered to be feeling confident. All eight of the index’s underlying measures weakened and a score for household finances over the past 30 days sank to its lowest level since January 2014.
Nov 24, 07:32 AM (IST)
ECB split over keeping bond buys open-ended
European Central Bank policymakers broadly agreed last month on extending their asset purchase scheme but a decision to keep the bond buys open-ended appeared to generate fiercer debate, minutes of the meeting released on Thursday showed. Having to reconcile rapid economic growth with anaemic inflation, the ECB opted last month to halve its asset purchases while extending them by nine months, hoping that gentler though longer stimulus would still keep growth strong enough to generate inflation, reports Reuters.
But minutes of the debate at the October 26 policy meeting suggest policymakers were far from unanimous, with some keen to signal a clear end to the ECB’s lavish asset purchases and others arguing for a change in emphasis as a precursor to their eventual end. The euro zone’s central bank already has over EUR 2.2 trillion worth of assets on its balance sheet.
While the nine-month extension of the scheme at EUR 30 billion per month enjoyed broad support, policymakers discussed a range of alternatives, debated an eventual change in the bank’s guidance, and agreed that other components of central bank stimulus should also be highlighted, the minutes showed.
Nov 24, 07:29 AM (IST)
Japan Nov manufacturing activity grows at fastest pace in over 3 years
Japanese manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than three years in November as output, new orders, and new export orders all accelerated in a sign the economy will continue its growth streak, a preliminary survey showed on Friday. The Markit/Nikkei Japan Manufacturing flash Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 53.8 in November on a seasonally adjusted basis from a final reading of 52.8 in October, reports Reuters.
Nov 24, 07:28 AM (IST)
Asian shares off 10-year peak, eyes on China markets
Asian shares hovered below their 10-year peak on Friday while investors viewed Chinese shares with caution after their big fall the previous day. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked down 0.1% in early trade, led by a 0.3% fall in Australian shares. The MSCI index hovered still just 0.5% below its 10-year peak hit earlier this week. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.6% after a market holiday on Thursday while US stock futures were little changed after shortened trading on Thursday.
Nov 24, 07:23 AM (IST)
The government has set a minimum price of $850 per tonne for overseas sale of onions, as the price of the politically-sensitive vegetable surged to its highest in two years in the local market. Traders cannot export onions below $850 per tonne until the end of 2017, the government order said.
Nov 24, 07:20 AM (IST)
Lahaul: Vehicles moving at snow clad road after snowfall in Lahau on Thursday. PTI
3 dead, 9 injured in Vasco Da Gama Patna Express train derailment
Thirteen coaches of the Vasco Da Gama-Patna express derailed near Manikpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh today, leaving at least three dead and nine injured, reports PTI. The Patna-bound train derailed at 4:18 am near Manikpur railway station in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh, less than 12 hours after a bolero had collided with a passenger train near Lucknow killing four and injuring two.
"The injured have been rushed to the hospital and officials have left for the spot. Relief operations are underway," North Central Railway PRO Amit Malviya said. He further said that soon after the accident, a medical train reached the spot and by 5:20 am, an accident relief train was dispatched for the spot. The divisional railway manager (DRM), Allahabad has already reached the spot while the General Manager, NCR is on his way, he said.
highlights
LIC may get Irda breather on 15% investment cap in PSU banks, says report
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irda) is open to allowing the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to increase its stake beyond the 15% ceiling in public sector banks (PSBs), reports The Business Standard. The move is to give a boost to the government’s recapitalisation plan, an initiative to help banks tackle bad loan woes and revive growth.
The insurance sector regulator has set a 15% cap on equity shareholding in single stocks for insurance firms. Currently, LIC’s holding in a dozen PSBs is between 10% and 14%. Irdai’s relaxation could allow the insurance behemoth to participate in the capital raising programme of PSBs, which are looking to raise Rs 58,000 crore in equity capital.
Sources said Irdai’s relaxation was likely to come with caveats. “A prior approval might be needed for investments above the 15% ceiling. The insurance regulator could vet such investments to ensure that interests of policyholders are not compromised,” said a regulatory official.
The government at present is in the process of finalising the structure of recapitalisation bonds and a notification in this regard is expected to come by the end of this month. Sources say the government is keen to seek LIC’s help when it comes to equity investments in some of the banks’ qualified institutional placements (QIPs) or rights offerings. LIC’s participation in share sales by government-owned entities is a common phenomenon.
US to send F-22 jets to South Korea in show of force for Pyongyang
The US will send F-22 Raptor stealth fighter jets to South Korea for a joint drill, reports said today, in a new show of force aimed at Pyongyang. Six fighter jets, normally based in Okinawa, Japan, will be deployed to the South for a five-day joint military exercise, Vigilant Ace, starting December 4, local media reported. A South Korean Air Force spokesman said an "unspecified number" of F-22s would take part in the drill.
A US Air Force spokesman declined to give details. Local media reported that the US aircraft will engage in precision strike drills with South Korean Air Force fighter jets. The move comes as the US pushes what President Donald Trump has called a "maximum pressure campaign" against the North's nuclear program.
Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe lenders Rs 60,700cr as of Sept
At a time when promoters are being barred from bidding for their assets under insolvency, Moneycontrol News’ Beena Parmar reports that about 5,490 wilful defaulters owing lenders Rs 25 lakh and above each have defaulted on loans worth Rs 60,739 crore. This is a decline of nearly 40% from a quarter ago which saw 9,077 wilful defaulters with unpaid loans worth Rs 1.07 lakh crore, data compiled by TransUnion Cibil, a credit bureau company, shows.
South Korea's Lotte Confectionery buys Havmor Ice Cream for Rs 1,020cr
South Korea’s Lotte Confectionery has acquired Ahmedabad-headquartered ice cream maker Havmor Ice Cream (HIL) for Rs 1,020 crore in an all-stock deal, reports PTI. Privately held Havmor, whose annual turnover is estimated to be Rs 450 crore, has a significant parlour network across 14 states in India. It makes 150 kinds of products from two plants and sells via 30,000 dealers.
The $80 billion Lotte Confectionery entered India in 2004 and has established choco-pie factories in Chennai and Delhi. Last year, its market share reached 90% in the Indian choco-pie market. Lotte plans to expand its market power from the northwest region to all across India with this entry into the Indian ice-cream market, the company said.
Havmor, however, will continue to operate its signature chain of restaurants and eateries across Gujarat as well as its signature brand and concept cafe - Huber and Holly.
EPFO approves proposal to credit ETF units to PF a/cs
Retirement fund body EPFO on Thursday approved a proposal for crediting exchange traded fund (ETF) units to provident fund accounts of its 4.5 crore members, reports PTI. Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscribers would be able to see ETF units in their PF accounts by March-end next year. EPFO's apex decision making body Central Board of Trustee (CBT) has approved an accounting policy for valuation and accounting of equity investments which was prepared in consultancy with IIM Bangalore,
Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said. Gangwar, who also heads the CBT, said the observations of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) were also incorporated in the accounting policy. Labour Secretary M Sathiyavathy said that whenever the subscribers take advance or settle their PF accounts, the ETF units would be liquidated by EPFO.
No proposal to withdraw cheque book facility: FinMin
The Finance Ministry on Thursday evening said there is no proposal to withdraw the bank cheque book facility as part of exercise to promote digital transaction, reports PTI. The clarification comes in the backdrop of reports in a certain section of media that there is a possibility that the central government may withdraw bank cheque book facility in the near future, with an intent to encourage digital transactions.
This has been denied by the government and reaffirmed that there's no such proposal, it said in tweets. "The Government of India has reaffirmed that there is NO proposal under consideration to withdraw the bank Cheque Book facility," said one of the tweets.
US oil hits 2-year high on pipeline outage, lower inventories
US crude hit a two-year high in thin trade on Thursday as the shutdown of a major crude pipeline from Canada and a draw on fuel inventories pointed to a tightening market, despite rising output from US producers, reports Reuters. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 was up 54 cents at $58.56 per barrel, close to a two-year peak of $58.58 touched earlier in the session.
Brent crude LCOc1 settled at $63.55 per barrel, 23 cents above its previous close. Trading volumes were thin because of the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. The shutdown on TransCanada Corporation’s 590,000-barrel-per-day Keystone pipeline following a spill last week has helped drive oil prices higher because of expectations it will reduce crude stocks in the US storage hub of Cushing, Oklahoma.
Teva Pharmaceutical set for major layoffs in Israel, US, says report
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is expected to cut 20-25% of its workforce in Israel, where it employs 6,860 people, and a few thousand more jobs are to go in the United States, financial news website Calcalist said on Thursday. The world’s largest generic drugmaker will send termination letters to “tens of percents” of its 10,000 employees in the United States in coming weeks, Calcalist said. Teva’s new Chief Executive Kare Schultz is working out the details with regional management in Israel and the United States, Calcalist said, adding that those set to be ousted include its chief scientific officer and president of research and development, Michael Hayden.
Mnangagwa the "Crocodile" to be sworn in as Zimbabwe's president
Emmerson Mnangagwa will cap a stunning political comeback when he is sworn in as Zimbabwe’s president on Friday, bringing the final curtain down on the 37-year rule of Robert Mugabe, reports Reuters. Mugabe, 93, who had led Zimbabwe from independence in 1980, stepped down on Tuesday after the army seized power and the ruling ZANU-PF party turned against him.
The world’s oldest serving head of state resigned as parliament began a process to impeach him, sparking wild celebrations in the streets. His sudden fall had been triggered by a battle to succeed him that pitted Mnangagwa against Mugabe’s much younger wife Grace. Just two weeks ago, she seemed to have the upper hand after Mugabe fired Mnangagwa on November 6 as vice president for showing “traits of disloyalty”.
That prompted Mnangagwa, 75, long one of Mugabe’s most trusted lieutenants, to flee the country in fear for his life. It also brought the tanks into the streets. Addressing a cheering crowd in Harare on Wednesday night after his return, Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe was entering a new stage of democracy. “The people have spoken. The voice of the people is the voice of God,” he told thousands of supporters.
Irish government on verge of collapse ahead of EU Brexit summit
The Irish government was on the verge of collapse on Thursday after the party whose votes Prime Minister Leo Varadkar depends on to pass legislation said it would seek to remove the deputy prime minister in a breach of their cooperation agreement, reports Reuters. The crisis comes three weeks ahead of a European Union summit in which the Irish government has an effective veto on whether Britain’s talks on leaving the bloc progress as it determines if EU concerns about the future of the Irish border have been met.
In a row that escalated rapidly, the opposition Fianna Fail party said it would put a motion of no confidence in Deputy Prime Minister Frances Fitzgerald before parliament on Tuesday over her handling of a legal case involving a police whistle-blower. That would break the three-year “confidence and supply” agreement that allowed Varadkar’s Fine Gael party to form a minority government 18 months ago.
UK consumer confidence slumps to post-Brexit vote low
British households are their least confident since immediately after last year’s Brexit vote, partly because of this month’s interest rate hike and further signs of a slowdown in the housing market, reports Reuters. A consumer confidence index produced by polling firm YouGov and the Centre for Economics and Business Research, a consultancy, sank to 106.6 in November, down sharply from 109.3 in October.
It was the first fall since June although it remained above the 100 level above which consumers are considered to be feeling confident. All eight of the index’s underlying measures weakened and a score for household finances over the past 30 days sank to its lowest level since January 2014.
Japan Nov manufacturing activity grows at fastest pace in over 3 years
Japanese manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than three years in November as output, new orders, and new export orders all accelerated in a sign the economy will continue its growth streak, a preliminary survey showed on Friday. The Markit/Nikkei Japan Manufacturing flash Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 53.8 in November on a seasonally adjusted basis from a final reading of 52.8 in October, reports Reuters.
3 dead, 9 injured in Vasco Da Gama Patna Express train derailment
Thirteen coaches of the Vasco Da Gama-Patna express derailed near Manikpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh today, leaving at least three dead and nine injured, reports PTI. The Patna-bound train derailed at 4:18 am near Manikpur railway station in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh, less than 12 hours after a bolero had collided with a passenger train near Lucknow killing four and injuring two.
"The injured have been rushed to the hospital and officials have left for the spot. Relief operations are underway," North Central Railway PRO Amit Malviya said. He further said that soon after the accident, a medical train reached the spot and by 5:20 am, an accident relief train was dispatched for the spot. The divisional railway manager (DRM), Allahabad has already reached the spot while the General Manager, NCR is on his way, he said.
Here are the top headlines at 10 am from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak
LIC may get Irda breather on 15% investment cap in PSU banks, says report
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irda) is open to allowing the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to increase its stake beyond the 15% ceiling in public sector banks (PSBs), reports The Business Standard. The move is to give a boost to the government’s recapitalisation plan, an initiative to help banks tackle bad loan woes and revive growth.
The insurance sector regulator has set a 15% cap on equity shareholding in single stocks for insurance firms. Currently, LIC’s holding in a dozen PSBs is between 10% and 14%. Irdai’s relaxation could allow the insurance behemoth to participate in the capital raising programme of PSBs, which are looking to raise Rs 58,000 crore in equity capital.
Sources said Irdai’s relaxation was likely to come with caveats. “A prior approval might be needed for investments above the 15% ceiling. The insurance regulator could vet such investments to ensure that interests of policyholders are not compromised,” said a regulatory official.
The government at present is in the process of finalising the structure of recapitalisation bonds and a notification in this regard is expected to come by the end of this month. Sources say the government is keen to seek LIC’s help when it comes to equity investments in some of the banks’ qualified institutional placements (QIPs) or rights offerings. LIC’s participation in share sales by government-owned entities is a common phenomenon.
Manikpur: Derailed coaches of Vasco Da Gama-Patna express train near Manikpur railway station in Manikpur Uttar Pradesh on Friday. PTI
US to send F-22 jets to South Korea in show of force for Pyongyang
The US will send F-22 Raptor stealth fighter jets to South Korea for a joint drill, reports said today, in a new show of force aimed at Pyongyang. Six fighter jets, normally based in Okinawa, Japan, will be deployed to the South for a five-day joint military exercise, Vigilant Ace, starting December 4, local media reported. A South Korean Air Force spokesman said an "unspecified number" of F-22s would take part in the drill.
A US Air Force spokesman declined to give details. Local media reported that the US aircraft will engage in precision strike drills with South Korean Air Force fighter jets. The move comes as the US pushes what President Donald Trump has called a "maximum pressure campaign" against the North's nuclear program.
Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe lenders Rs 60,700cr as of Sept
At a time when promoters are being barred from bidding for their assets under insolvency, Moneycontrol News’ Beena Parmar reports that about 5,490 wilful defaulters owing lenders Rs 25 lakh and above each have defaulted on loans worth Rs 60,739 crore. This is a decline of nearly 40% from a quarter ago which saw 9,077 wilful defaulters with unpaid loans worth Rs 1.07 lakh crore, data compiled by TransUnion Cibil, a credit bureau company, shows.
South Korea's Lotte Confectionery buys Havmor Ice Cream for Rs 1,020cr
South Korea’s Lotte Confectionery has acquired Ahmedabad-headquartered ice cream maker Havmor Ice Cream (HIL) for Rs 1,020 crore in an all-stock deal, reports PTI. Privately held Havmor, whose annual turnover is estimated to be Rs 450 crore, has a significant parlour network across 14 states in India. It makes 150 kinds of products from two plants and sells via 30,000 dealers.
The $80 billion Lotte Confectionery entered India in 2004 and has established choco-pie factories in Chennai and Delhi. Last year, its market share reached 90% in the Indian choco-pie market. Lotte plans to expand its market power from the northwest region to all across India with this entry into the Indian ice-cream market, the company said.
Havmor, however, will continue to operate its signature chain of restaurants and eateries across Gujarat as well as its signature brand and concept cafe - Huber and Holly.
EPFO approves proposal to credit ETF units to PF a/cs
Retirement fund body EPFO on Thursday approved a proposal for crediting exchange traded fund (ETF) units to provident fund accounts of its 4.5 crore members, reports PTI. Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscribers would be able to see ETF units in their PF accounts by March-end next year. EPFO's apex decision making body Central Board of Trustee (CBT) has approved an accounting policy for valuation and accounting of equity investments which was prepared in consultancy with IIM Bangalore,
Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said. Gangwar, who also heads the CBT, said the observations of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) were also incorporated in the accounting policy. Labour Secretary M Sathiyavathy said that whenever the subscribers take advance or settle their PF accounts, the ETF units would be liquidated by EPFO.
No proposal to withdraw cheque book facility: FinMin
The Finance Ministry on Thursday evening said there is no proposal to withdraw the bank cheque book facility as part of exercise to promote digital transaction, reports PTI. The clarification comes in the backdrop of reports in a certain section of media that there is a possibility that the central government may withdraw bank cheque book facility in the near future, with an intent to encourage digital transactions.
This has been denied by the government and reaffirmed that there's no such proposal, it said in tweets. "The Government of India has reaffirmed that there is NO proposal under consideration to withdraw the bank Cheque Book facility," said one of the tweets.
Mar de Plata: Relatives of missing submarine crew member Celso Oscar Vallejo, react to the news that a sound detected during the search for the ARA San Juan submarine is consistent with that of an explosion, at the Mar de Plata Naval Base, in Argentina, Thursday. A Navy spokesman said that the relatives of the crew have been informed and that the search will continue until there is full certainty about the fate of the submarine. He said there was no sign the explosion might be linked to any attack on the sub. AP
US oil hits 2-year high on pipeline outage, lower inventories
US crude hit a two-year high in thin trade on Thursday as the shutdown of a major crude pipeline from Canada and a draw on fuel inventories pointed to a tightening market, despite rising output from US producers, reports Reuters. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 was up 54 cents at $58.56 per barrel, close to a two-year peak of $58.58 touched earlier in the session.
Brent crude LCOc1 settled at $63.55 per barrel, 23 cents above its previous close. Trading volumes were thin because of the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. The shutdown on TransCanada Corporation’s 590,000-barrel-per-day Keystone pipeline following a spill last week has helped drive oil prices higher because of expectations it will reduce crude stocks in the US storage hub of Cushing, Oklahoma.
Teva Pharmaceutical set for major layoffs in Israel, US, says report
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is expected to cut 20-25% of its workforce in Israel, where it employs 6,860 people, and a few thousand more jobs are to go in the United States, financial news website Calcalist said on Thursday. The world’s largest generic drugmaker will send termination letters to “tens of percents” of its 10,000 employees in the United States in coming weeks, Calcalist said. Teva’s new Chief Executive Kare Schultz is working out the details with regional management in Israel and the United States, Calcalist said, adding that those set to be ousted include its chief scientific officer and president of research and development, Michael Hayden.
Mnangagwa the "Crocodile" to be sworn in as Zimbabwe's president
Emmerson Mnangagwa will cap a stunning political comeback when he is sworn in as Zimbabwe’s president on Friday, bringing the final curtain down on the 37-year rule of Robert Mugabe, reports Reuters. Mugabe, 93, who had led Zimbabwe from independence in 1980, stepped down on Tuesday after the army seized power and the ruling ZANU-PF party turned against him.
The world’s oldest serving head of state resigned as parliament began a process to impeach him, sparking wild celebrations in the streets. His sudden fall had been triggered by a battle to succeed him that pitted Mnangagwa against Mugabe’s much younger wife Grace. Just two weeks ago, she seemed to have the upper hand after Mugabe fired Mnangagwa on November 6 as vice president for showing “traits of disloyalty”.
That prompted Mnangagwa, 75, long one of Mugabe’s most trusted lieutenants, to flee the country in fear for his life. It also brought the tanks into the streets. Addressing a cheering crowd in Harare on Wednesday night after his return, Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe was entering a new stage of democracy. “The people have spoken. The voice of the people is the voice of God,” he told thousands of supporters.
Irish government on verge of collapse ahead of EU Brexit summit
The Irish government was on the verge of collapse on Thursday after the party whose votes Prime Minister Leo Varadkar depends on to pass legislation said it would seek to remove the deputy prime minister in a breach of their cooperation agreement, reports Reuters. The crisis comes three weeks ahead of a European Union summit in which the Irish government has an effective veto on whether Britain’s talks on leaving the bloc progress as it determines if EU concerns about the future of the Irish border have been met.
In a row that escalated rapidly, the opposition Fianna Fail party said it would put a motion of no confidence in Deputy Prime Minister Frances Fitzgerald before parliament on Tuesday over her handling of a legal case involving a police whistle-blower. That would break the three-year “confidence and supply” agreement that allowed Varadkar’s Fine Gael party to form a minority government 18 months ago.
UK consumer confidence slumps to post-Brexit vote low
British households are their least confident since immediately after last year’s Brexit vote, partly because of this month’s interest rate hike and further signs of a slowdown in the housing market, reports Reuters. A consumer confidence index produced by polling firm YouGov and the Centre for Economics and Business Research, a consultancy, sank to 106.6 in November, down sharply from 109.3 in October.
It was the first fall since June although it remained above the 100 level above which consumers are considered to be feeling confident. All eight of the index’s underlying measures weakened and a score for household finances over the past 30 days sank to its lowest level since January 2014.
ECB split over keeping bond buys open-ended
European Central Bank policymakers broadly agreed last month on extending their asset purchase scheme but a decision to keep the bond buys open-ended appeared to generate fiercer debate, minutes of the meeting released on Thursday showed. Having to reconcile rapid economic growth with anaemic inflation, the ECB opted last month to halve its asset purchases while extending them by nine months, hoping that gentler though longer stimulus would still keep growth strong enough to generate inflation, reports Reuters.
But minutes of the debate at the October 26 policy meeting suggest policymakers were far from unanimous, with some keen to signal a clear end to the ECB’s lavish asset purchases and others arguing for a change in emphasis as a precursor to their eventual end. The euro zone’s central bank already has over EUR 2.2 trillion worth of assets on its balance sheet.
While the nine-month extension of the scheme at EUR 30 billion per month enjoyed broad support, policymakers discussed a range of alternatives, debated an eventual change in the bank’s guidance, and agreed that other components of central bank stimulus should also be highlighted, the minutes showed.
Japan Nov manufacturing activity grows at fastest pace in over 3 years
Japanese manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than three years in November as output, new orders, and new export orders all accelerated in a sign the economy will continue its growth streak, a preliminary survey showed on Friday. The Markit/Nikkei Japan Manufacturing flash Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 53.8 in November on a seasonally adjusted basis from a final reading of 52.8 in October, reports Reuters.
Asian shares off 10-year peak, eyes on China markets
Asian shares hovered below their 10-year peak on Friday while investors viewed Chinese shares with caution after their big fall the previous day. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked down 0.1% in early trade, led by a 0.3% fall in Australian shares. The MSCI index hovered still just 0.5% below its 10-year peak hit earlier this week. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.6% after a market holiday on Thursday while US stock futures were little changed after shortened trading on Thursday.
The government has set a minimum price of $850 per tonne for overseas sale of onions, as the price of the politically-sensitive vegetable surged to its highest in two years in the local market. Traders cannot export onions below $850 per tonne until the end of 2017, the government order said.
Lahaul: Vehicles moving at snow clad road after snowfall in Lahau on Thursday. PTI
3 dead, 9 injured in Vasco Da Gama Patna Express train derailment
Thirteen coaches of the Vasco Da Gama-Patna express derailed near Manikpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh today, leaving at least three dead and nine injured, reports PTI. The Patna-bound train derailed at 4:18 am near Manikpur railway station in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh, less than 12 hours after a bolero had collided with a passenger train near Lucknow killing four and injuring two.
"The injured have been rushed to the hospital and officials have left for the spot. Relief operations are underway," North Central Railway PRO Amit Malviya said. He further said that soon after the accident, a medical train reached the spot and by 5:20 am, an accident relief train was dispatched for the spot. The divisional railway manager (DRM), Allahabad has already reached the spot while the General Manager, NCR is on his way, he said.