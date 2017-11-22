News Live: 111m workers to find mention in new Sidbi-Crisil sentiment tracker

“The idea is to encourage digital transactions, and what better way than to incentivise them. The move will help increase the size of the formal economy as consumers will demand digital payment options from retailers,” an official said. It would reduce tax evasion as well, he added. The proposal was on the agenda of the previous GST Council meeting in Guwahati on November 10 but could not be taken up.
The move means that the effective GST rate for items under, say, the 18% slab will come down to 16% for those paying through digital mode. However, the concession will be limited to Rs 100 per transaction. This implies that goods and services bought up to Rs 5,000 per transaction will enjoy the full 2 percentage point concession of Rs 100. “Customers will seek digital transactions from merchants, thereby increasing the level of competition in the market,” said another official.
The proposal will not apply to retailers registered in the composition scheme and enjoy a flat tax rate and easier compliance. Customers will be offered two prices, one with the normal GST and the other with two percentage points lower GST for digital payments.
In 2017-18, the number of digital transactions is estimated at 18 billion. Till October, it was 10 billion. The tax revenue loss could be Rs 25,000 crore if 40% of digital transactions are used to avail of the benefit, Rs 20,000 crore if 30% of transactions are used, and Rs 12,000 crore if 20% of transactions are used.
Shares of TeamLease are up 7.22% after the world’s largest asset management firm T Rowe Price acquired 5% in the company for Rs 160cr. The Baltimore, Maryland-headquartered investment management firm, which manages about $970 billion in assets, purchased the stake from Mumbai-based mid-market private equity firm Gaja Capital, the first risk capital investor in TeamLease.
Post the stake sale, Gaja Capital’s stake in TeamLease is expected to slip to 8.5% now, from 13.5% at present. The private equity firm had invested about Rs 75 crore to pick up 25% in TeamLease in two rounds in 2010 and 2011. It had scored a handsome partial exit when the company made its public market debut in February 2016, earning about Rs 120 crore. The TeamLease IPO was one of the most successful public market debuts last year, attracting bids of Rs 16,000 crore for Rs 420 crore of shares on offer.
An offshore supply vessel of the state-run Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) sunk off the Mumbai coast on Tuesday evening, reports PTI. "All the 16 crew members on board SCI Ratna have been rescued," Director General of Shipping Malini Shankar said. The incident occurred around 7.30 pm, she said. SCI chairman Capt Anoop Sharma said all the crew members were immediately rescued by another vessel operating in close vicinity.
He said the SCI Ratna was contracted with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to support its oil exploration operations at the Bombay High. Sharma said the ship sunk at 19:30 hours around 100 nautical miles west of the city in waters which are about 70-80 metres deep. A detailed probe has been ordered into the incident, but initial assessment is pointing towards ingress of water into the engine room as a possible reason for the sinking, he said.
"How the water seeped into the engine will have to be established with a detailed probe," Sharma said, adding that the vessel was very young and had passed all the necessary checks on sea-worthiness. Publicly available data on trade websites said the 2,039 -tonne ship was built in 2011 and had a length of 64 metres.
The movie has been insured with the state-run company for Rs 300 crore under two heads - production and distribution. Since the film is complete, the insurer will be liable under the second part of the cover for loss of ticket revenue in the event of riots, strikes, malicious damage and acts of God such as floods or earthquakes.
On the other hand, if the movie fails to release at all because of law and order concerns or trouble with the censor board, the policy will not pay any claims, according to New India executives. The release of the movie has been delayed from the originally scheduled December 1 by producer Viacom 18 amid protests in different parts of the country. No official release date has been set since the film hasn’t yet been cleared for release by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The Supreme Court said it wouldn’t intervene in the matter on Monday since this was the case.
Premiums are 0.5-1% of a film’s budget, estimated at Rs 150 crore in Padmavati’s case. That would peg the production insurance price at about Rs 1.5 crore and cover shoot cancellations due to bad weather, damage to the set, casualties, natural disasters and injury or illness of actors during production. It’s not known if any insurance payments were made after the film’s sets were torched during the shoot in Kolhapur.
These retail stores will enable online shopping for consumers. “It is a model called Tathastu . This will help you get anything you want at our Easyday (department) stores,” said Kishore Biyani Founder and CEO, Future Group. The company aims to open 10,000 such stores by 2022. Initially, the company will start off with 1,100 stores in FY18, Biyani said.
"What matters for dollar is not the timing of the next hike," UBS strategists said, but "how far the Fed is likely to tighten over the cycle; and the market already expects a fair amount." The strategists said that comparatively the euro "remains cheap" and that "strong growth should catalyse appreciation." They expect the dollar to perform well versus the Canadian dollar (CAD) and Japanese yen in 2018.
When it comes to "risk-sensitive currencies," which tend to depreciate amid increased risk as investors seek perceived safe-haven currencies, UBS said "some are more attractive than others." "In a solid growth and low but gently rising core inflation global environment, we expect risk-sensitive Aussie dollar, the Swedish krona and Norwegian krone to outperform," the Swiss bank noted.
Location history, credit card numbers, bank account numbers, Social Security numbers or dates of birth do not appear to have been stolen, Uber said. Affected drivers will get free credit monitoring and identity theft protection. The company paid hackers $100,000 to delete the data and keep the breach quiet, and did not report the incident. The ride-hailing company has now fired chief security officer Joe Sullivan — previously security boss at Facebook — for his role in hiding the data breach.
111m workers to find mention in new Sidbi-Crisil sentiment tracker
Starting January, state-run Small Industries Development Bank of India and Crisil - the local arm of S&P Global - will publish a quarterly sentiment indicator to track capacity utilisation, order books and margins at micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, reports Bloomberg. This will help track workers in the MSME sector that were hitherto not tracker earlier. Conservative estimates peg MSME contribution at over 10% of India’s output, 40% of exports and 111 million workers.
This November 22, 1963, file photo, shows an Associated Press "A" wire copy edited for the teletypesetter circuit, reporting on the assassination of President John F Kennedy in Dallas. AP/PTI
Dallas: In this November 22, 1963 file photo, the limousine carrying mortally wounded President John F Kennedy races toward the hospital seconds after he was shot in Dallas. Secret Service agent Clinton Hill is riding on the back of the car, Nellie Connally, wife of Texas Governor John Connally, bends over her wounded husband, and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy leans over the president. AP/PTI
Dallas: In this November 22, 1963 file photo, President John F Kennedy waves from his car in a motorcade in Dallas. Riding with Kennedy are First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, right, Nellie Connally, second from left, and her husband, Texas Governor John Connally, far left. The photo was taken minutes before John F Kennedy’s assassination. AP/PTI
Love jihad: SC refuses urgent hearing for in-camera proceedings
The Supreme Court refused to accord urgent hearing on a plea filed by the father of a Kerala-based woman, who converted to Islam before marrying a Muslim man, that interaction with the woman be conducted in-camera, reports PTI. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud said that it will deal with this plea on November 27 itself when the woman would be brought before it for interaction.
The counsel for Ashokan KM, the father of the woman, sought an urgent hearing on his plea saying that it would become infructuous if the earlier order mandating open court interaction is not modified. Asokan referred to the communally sensitive nature of the case and sought in-camera interaction on some grounds including that radical elements could jeopardise the safety and privacy of his daughter and the family.
PSBs plan to raise over Rs 13K cr after bank recap plan, Moody’s upgrade
After the Centre announced the bank recapitalisation plan on October 24, state-run banks have announced plans to raise over Rs 13,000 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIPs) as against a total of Rs 8,419 crore raised in the last four years, reports Mint. On Tuesday, Bank of Baroda’s board approved fund raising up to Rs 6,000 crore through QIP or rights issue. Union Bank of India has also started its roadshows in Singapore, Hong Kong, London and New York to raise Rs 2, 000 crore. Sunil Mehta, Managing Director and Chief Executive of Punjab National Bank, said the bank had received board approval for raising up to R s5,000 crore through a QIP and that the bank will be accessing the market in the next few months. Bank of India is also planning to raise another Rs 500 crore during the current fiscal year.
US regulator unveils plan to end 'net neutrality'
The top US telecom regulator unveiled a formal plan today to roll back the "net neutrality" rules adopted in 2015 aimed at treating all online traffic equally, reports AFP. The announcement by Federal Communications chairman Ajit Pai marked the latest twist in a decade-old political dispute with both sides claiming to represent a "free and open" internet.
Pai unveiled a "Restoring Internet Freedom" order to be voted on at the FCC's December 14 meeting, scrapping a hotly contest rule which barred broadband firms from shutting out rival services or creating online "fast" and "slow" lanes. Pai said his plan would return to a "light-touch regulatory approach" which has allowed the internet to flourish.
Russia finds 1,000-times normal level of radioactive isotope after nuclear incident claims
Russia’s meteorological service said it had measured pollution of a radioactive isotope at nearly 1,000 times normal levels in the Ural mountains, the first official Russian data supporting reports that a nuclear incident had taken place, reports Reuters. The data appears to back up a report by the French nuclear safety institute IRSN, which said on November 9 a cloud of radioactive pollution over Europe had indicated some kind of leak had taken place at a nuclear facility either in Russia or Kazakhstan in the last week of September.
Neither Russia nor Kazakhstan has acknowledged any accident. Russian state weather service Roshydromet said in a statement it had found “extremely high pollution” of ruthenium 106 in samples from two meteorological stations in the southern Urals region in late September and early October. At the Agrayash weather station the levels were 986 times those of the previous month, while at the Novogorny station they were 440 times higher.
Trump, Putin discuss Syria, North Korea in hour-plus call
President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin discussed efforts to bring peace to war-torn Syria during an hour-plus phone call on Tuesday. Iran, North Korea and Ukraine also were on the agenda, the White House said. Trump called it a "great call", reports AP. Noting the length, he said he and Putin spoke "very strongly about bringing peace to Syria" and "very strongly about North Korea."
Trump's phone call with the Russian president came a day after Putin met with Syrian President Bashar Assad. Putin hosted Assad at a Black Sea resort ahead of a summit later this week with Russia, Turkey and Iran. Assad was called to Russia to get him to agree to potential peace initiatives drafted by the other three countries, the Kremlin said.
The Kremlin said Putin briefed Trump in the phone call about his talks with Assad and plans for a political settlement in Syria. Putin also called for co-ordination of anti-terror efforts with the US, the Kremlin said, adding that Afghanistan was also discussed.
US sanctions 13 Chinese and North Korean organisations
The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions against 13 Chinese and North Korean organisations Washington accused of helping evade nuclear restrictions against Pyongyang and supporting the country through trade, reports Reuters. The sanctions included blacklisting three Chinese companies, Dandong Kehua Economy & Trade Co, Dandong Xianghe Trading Co, and Dandong Hongda Trade Co, which the Treasury Department said have done more than $750 million in combined trade with North Korea. The sanctions also blacklisted Sun Sidong and his company Dandong Dongyuan Industrial Co. In a June report, Washington think tank C4ADS said Sun Sidong’s firm was part of an interconnected network of Chinese companies that account for the vast proportion of trade with North Korea.
Corporate debt is at its highest level relative to US GDP since the financial crisis, and while not a concern, a snap higher in rates or an economic slump could make it a bigger worry, reports CNBC. The corporate debt market has been a focus after an exodus of the high-yield debt market in recent weeks, with a near-record $6.8 billion leaving junk bond funds. Debt of US non-financial companies has grown $1 trillion in just two years and now totals $8.7 trillion, roughly 45% of GDP, according to Informa Financial Intelligence.
UBS says dollar set for rough 2018 as the euro pushes higher
The US currency is set to have a disappointing 2018 against the euro despite the Federal Reserve continuing its current cycle of rate hikes into next year, according to currency experts at UBS. A rise in benchmark rates is usually beneficial for the dollar as more people flock to US assets in anticipation of higher yields, reports CNBC. But Swiss investment bank and financial services group UBS believes the euro will out-muscle anything the greenback does next year.
"What matters for dollar is not the timing of the next hike," UBS strategists said, but "how far the Fed is likely to tighten over the cycle; and the market already expects a fair amount." The strategists said that comparatively the euro "remains cheap" and that "strong growth should catalyse appreciation." They expect the dollar to perform well versus the Canadian dollar (CAD) and Japanese yen in 2018.
When it comes to "risk-sensitive currencies," which tend to depreciate amid increased risk as investors seek perceived safe-haven currencies, UBS said "some are more attractive than others." "In a solid growth and low but gently rising core inflation global environment, we expect risk-sensitive Aussie dollar, the Swedish krona and Norwegian krone to outperform," the Swiss bank noted.
Meg Whitman to leave role as CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Chief Executive Meg Whitman will step down early next year, reports CNBC. President Antonio Neri will take on the role of CEO as of February 1, 2018, and both Whitman and Neri will be on the board, the company announced Tuesday.
'Very uncertain' Yellen still predicts US inflation rebound
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen stuck by her prediction that US inflation will soon rebound but offered on Tuesday an unusually strong caveat: she is “very uncertain” about this and is open to the possibility that prices could remain low for years to come, reports Reuters. A day after announcing her retirement from the US central bank, planned for early February, Yellen said the Fed is nonetheless reasonably close to its goals and should continue to gradually raise interest rates to keep both inflation and unemployment from drifting too low.
China to fend off bubble risk with tighter property rules
Chinese authorities have said they will head off the risk of a property market crash by stiffening regulation and preventing high land prices. Regulators from land and housing ministries, as well as the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), have agreed plans to curb speculation in bricks and mortar, Reuters reported, citing comments on Chinese state television (CCTV). The authorities said they would stop funds being illegally funnelled into property and that capital flow would be more forcibly balanced between real estate and other industries. CCTV also reported that there would be greater scrutiny of the land market to prevent the underlying cost from pushing up property prices.
Bank of Japan gives early sign of lift-off with warnings on the costs of easing
The Bank of Japan is dropping subtle, yet intentional, hints that it could edge away from crisis-mode stimulus earlier than expected, through a future hike in its yield target, reports Reuters. With inflation still way below its 2% target, BoJ sees no immediate need to withdraw stimulus, and regards weak price growth as its most pressing policy challenge. But bank officials are now more vocal on the rising cost of prolonged easing, such as the hit to bank margins - a sign that their next move would be to roll back stimulus rather than expand it, sources said. The most likely first step - albeit some time away - would be to allow long-term rates to rise more, reflecting improvements in the economy, they added.
Uber hid hack that exposed data of 57m users for over a year
Hackers stole data from 57 million Uber users and drivers, a breach that the company concealed for more than a year, reports CNBC. Uber released a statement on the 2016 attack, and also published resources for riders and drivers. According to the statement, the hack was performed by two people on a third-party cloud service. The hackers stole names and driver's license numbers of around 600,000 drivers in the US, as well as rider names, email addresses and mobile phone numbers.
Location history, credit card numbers, bank account numbers, Social Security numbers or dates of birth do not appear to have been stolen, Uber said. Affected drivers will get free credit monitoring and identity theft protection. The company paid hackers $100,000 to delete the data and keep the breach quiet, and did not report the incident. The ride-hailing company has now fired chief security officer Joe Sullivan — previously security boss at Facebook — for his role in hiding the data breach.
This November 22, 1963, file photo, shows an Associated Press "A" wire copy edited for the teletypesetter circuit, reporting on the assassination of President John F Kennedy in Dallas. AP/PTI
Dallas: In this November 22, 1963 file photo, the limousine carrying mortally wounded President John F Kennedy races toward the hospital seconds after he was shot in Dallas. Secret Service agent Clinton Hill is riding on the back of the car, Nellie Connally, wife of Texas Governor John Connally, bends over her wounded husband, and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy leans over the president. AP/PTI
Dallas: In this November 22, 1963 file photo, President John F Kennedy waves from his car in a motorcade in Dallas. Riding with Kennedy are First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, right, Nellie Connally, second from left, and her husband, Texas Governor John Connally, far left. The photo was taken minutes before John F Kennedy’s assassination. AP/PTI
Russia finds 1,000-times normal level of radioactive isotope after nuclear incident claims
Russia’s meteorological service said it had measured pollution of a radioactive isotope at nearly 1,000 times normal levels in the Ural mountains, the first official Russian data supporting reports that a nuclear incident had taken place, reports Reuters. The data appears to back up a report by the French nuclear safety institute IRSN, which said on November 9 a cloud of radioactive pollution over Europe had indicated some kind of leak had taken place at a nuclear facility either in Russia or Kazakhstan in the last week of September.
Neither Russia nor Kazakhstan has acknowledged any accident. Russian state weather service Roshydromet said in a statement it had found “extremely high pollution” of ruthenium 106 in samples from two meteorological stations in the southern Urals region in late September and early October. At the Agrayash weather station the levels were 986 times those of the previous month, while at the Novogorny station they were 440 times higher.
Corporate debt is at its highest level relative to US GDP since the financial crisis, and while not a concern, a snap higher in rates or an economic slump could make it a bigger worry, reports CNBC. The corporate debt market has been a focus after an exodus of the high-yield debt market in recent weeks, with a near-record $6.8 billion leaving junk bond funds. Debt of US non-financial companies has grown $1 trillion in just two years and now totals $8.7 trillion, roughly 45% of GDP, according to Informa Financial Intelligence.
