Nov 25, 2017 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe…

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Zimbabwe's new President Emmerson Mnangagwa gestures to the cheering crowd as he leaves after the presidential inauguration ceremony in the capital Harare. He was sworn in as country's president after Robert Mugabe resigned on Tuesday, ending his 37-year rule. (AP/PTI)
1/11

Zimbabwe's new President Emmerson Mnangagwa gestures to the cheering crowd as he leaves after the presidential inauguration ceremony in the capital Harare. He was sworn in as country's president after Robert Mugabe resigned on Tuesday, ending his 37-year rule. (AP/PTI)
Hafiz Saeed, head of the Pakistani religious party, Jamaat-ud-Dawa, waves to his supporters at a mosque in Lahore. Pakistani authorities acting on a court order have released Saeed. He is also the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 168 people, his spokesman and officials said. (AP/PTI)
2/11

Hafiz Saeed, head of the Pakistani religious party, Jamaat-ud-Dawa, waves to his supporters at a mosque in Lahore. Pakistani authorities acting on a court order have released Saeed. He is also the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 168 people, his spokesman and officials said. (AP/PTI)
England vs Australia: England's James Anderson celebrates getting the wicket of Australia's Tim Paine during the Ashes cricket test in Brisbane. (AP/PTI)
3/11

England vs Australia: England's James Anderson celebrates getting the wicket of Australia's Tim Paine during the Ashes cricket test in Brisbane. (AP/PTI)

Protesters hurl back a tear gas shell fired by police during a clash in Islamabad. Pakistani police have launched an operation to clear an intersection linking capital Islamabad with the garrison city of Rawalpindi where an Islamist group's supporters have camped out for the last 20 days. (AP/PTI)
4/11

Protesters hurl back a tear gas shell fired by police during a clash in Islamabad. Pakistani police have launched an operation to clear an intersection linking capital Islamabad with the garrison city of Rawalpindi where an Islamist group's supporters have camped out for the last 20 days. (AP/PTI)
An excavator gets ready to destroy a swastika made from concrete next to a sports ground at the Hein Kling Stadium in the district of Billstedt in Hamburg, Germany. During construction works for new locker rooms at the sports ground in Hamburg, a giant swastika (in German: 'Hakenkreuz') was found by an excavator driver. The swastika measures four times four meter and once served as the foundation for a Nazi monument. (PTI)
5/11

An excavator gets ready to destroy a swastika made from concrete next to a sports ground at the Hein Kling Stadium in the district of Billstedt in Hamburg, Germany. During construction works for new locker rooms at the sports ground in Hamburg, a giant swastika (in German: 'Hakenkreuz') was found by an excavator driver. The swastika measures four times four meter and once served as the foundation for a Nazi monument. (PTI)

India vs Sri Lanka: Indian batsman Murli Vijay plays a shot during 2nd test match played against Sri Lanka in Nagpur. (PTI)
6/11

India vs Sri Lanka: Indian batsman Murli Vijay plays a shot during 2nd test match played against Sri Lanka in Nagpur. (PTI)
Pakistani police officers carry an injured protester during a clash in Islamabad. Police launched an operation to clear an intersection linking the Pakistani capital Islamabad with the garrison city of Rawalpindi where an Islamist group's supporters camped out for the last 20 days. (AP/PTI)
7/11

Pakistani police officers carry an injured protester during a clash in Islamabad. Police launched an operation to clear an intersection linking the Pakistani capital Islamabad with the garrison city of Rawalpindi where an Islamist group's supporters camped out for the last 20 days. (AP/PTI)
The Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of ash and steam high into the air in Puebla, Mexico. (Reuters)
8/11

The Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of ash and steam high into the air in Puebla, Mexico. (Reuters)
Derailed coaches of Vasco Da Gama-Patna express train near Manikpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh. (PTI)
9/11

Derailed coaches of Vasco Da Gama-Patna express train near Manikpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh. (PTI)
Sunrise is seen near chimney of a power plant in Skopje, Macedonia. (Reuters)
10/11

Sunrise is seen near chimney of a power plant in Skopje, Macedonia. (Reuters)

Police stand in their staging area and watch demonstrators near the Faizabad junction in Islamabad, Pakistan (Reuters)
11/11

Police stand in their staging area and watch demonstrators near the Faizabad junction in Islamabad, Pakistan (Reuters)

