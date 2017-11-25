News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

An excavator gets ready to destroy a swastika made from concrete next to a sports ground at the Hein Kling Stadium in the district of Billstedt in Hamburg, Germany. During construction works for new locker rooms at the sports ground in Hamburg, a giant swastika (in German: 'Hakenkreuz') was found by an excavator driver. The swastika measures four times four meter and once served as the foundation for a Nazi monument. (PTI)