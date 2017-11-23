News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe… Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 NASA astronauts Joe Acaba, Randy Bresnik and Mark Vande Hei give interviews on the International Space Station. The trio along with their international crewmates plan to feast on pouches of Thanksgiving turkey and single-serving bags of sides. (AP/ PTI) 2/7 Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, Russia's Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan meet in Sochi, Russia. (Reuters) 3/7 Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made map of Gujarat with candles in Ahmedabad ahead of assembly elections. (PTI) 4/7 Zimbabwe's former Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is due to be sworn in to replace Robert Mugabe as President, addresses supporters in Harare, Zimbabwe. (Reuters) 5/7 Cricket - Ashes test match - Australia v England - GABBA Ground, Brisbane, Australia. England's Alastair Cook walks off as Australian players celebrate his dismissal during the first day of the first Ashes cricket test match. (Reuters) 6/7 Social activist Anna Hazare addressing during the executive members meeting of Naba Nirman Krushak Mahasangh (NNKM), in Bhubaneswar. (PTI) 7/7 Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro sings during an event with supporters at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela. (Reuters)