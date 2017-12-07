App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 07, 2017 10:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe…

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A sea plane seen at the Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai. (PTI)
1/12

A sea plane seen at the Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai. (PTI)
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the felicitation of ‘Gallantry Awardees’ and ‘Distinguished Service Medal Winners’ at a function at Raj Niwas in New Delhi. (PTI)
2/12

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the felicitation of ‘Gallantry Awardees’ and ‘Distinguished Service Medal Winners’ at a function at Raj Niwas in New Delhi. (PTI)

A BRO snowcutter removes snow from a road after fresh snowfall, at Rohtang Pass. (PTI)
3/12

A BRO snowcutter removes snow from a road after fresh snowfall, at Rohtang Pass. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the "Gujarat Vikas Rally" in Surat. (PTI)
4/12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the "Gujarat Vikas Rally" in Surat. (PTI)
Humanoid robots developed by UBTECH perform a synchronised dance at the World Intelligent Manufacturing Summit in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China. (Reuters)
5/12

Humanoid robots developed by UBTECH perform a synchronised dance at the World Intelligent Manufacturing Summit in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China. (Reuters)

A photo taken from the International Space Station and moved on social media by astronaut Randy Bresnik shows smoke rising from wildfire burning in Southern California, US. (Reuters)
6/12

A photo taken from the International Space Station and moved on social media by astronaut Randy Bresnik shows smoke rising from wildfire burning in Southern California, US. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump with Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, right, speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Meeting Room of the White House in Washington. (PTI)
7/12

US President Donald Trump with Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, right, speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Meeting Room of the White House in Washington. (PTI)
Houthi Shiite rebels walk amid the rubble of the Republican Palace that was destroyed by Saudi-led airstrikes, in Sanaa, Yemen. (PTI)
8/12

Houthi Shiite rebels walk amid the rubble of the Republican Palace that was destroyed by Saudi-led airstrikes, in Sanaa, Yemen. (PTI)
A motorists on Highway 101 watches flames from the Thomas fire leap above the roadway north of Ventura, California. As many as five fires have closed highways, schools and museums, shut down production of TV series and cast a hazardous haze over the region. About 200,000 people were under evacuation orders. No deaths and only a few injuries were reported. (PTI)
9/12

A motorists on Highway 101 watches flames from the Thomas fire leap above the roadway north of Ventura, California. As many as five fires have closed highways, schools and museums, shut down production of TV series and cast a hazardous haze over the region. About 200,000 people were under evacuation orders. No deaths and only a few injuries were reported. (PTI)
Actor Richard Gere, chairman of the Board of Directors of the International Campaign for Tibet, pauses during a House Foreign Affairs, Asia and the Pacific Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, entitled "US Policy Toward Tibet: Access, Religious Freedom, and Human Rights." (PTI)
10/12

Actor Richard Gere, chairman of the Board of Directors of the International Campaign for Tibet, pauses during a House Foreign Affairs, Asia and the Pacific Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, entitled "US Policy Toward Tibet: Access, Religious Freedom, and Human Rights." (PTI)

Amidst tear gas fired by them earlier and flares and fire from firebombs brown by protesters, riot police hold their positions during clashes in Athens. Clashes erupted as protesters marked Wednesday the ninth anniversary of the fatal police shooting of a teenager in Athens that sparked the worst rioting Greece had seen in decades. (PTI)
11/12

Amidst tear gas fired by them earlier and flares and fire from firebombs brown by protesters, riot police hold their positions during clashes in Athens. Clashes erupted as protesters marked Wednesday the ninth anniversary of the fatal police shooting of a teenager in Athens that sparked the worst rioting Greece had seen in decades. (PTI)

An artist made painting to tribute legendary actor Shashi Kapoor at Bandra in Mumbai. (PTI)
12/12

An artist made painting to tribute legendary actor Shashi Kapoor at Bandra in Mumbai. (PTI)

