App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News highlights: Viacom 18 screens 'Padmaavat' for Karni Sena, will give final verdict tomorrow

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Jan 23, 09:03 PM (IST)

    Viacom 18 screens 'Padmaavat' for Karni Sena, will give final verdict tomorrow

    Viacom 18, the producers of Sanjay Leela Bansali's 'Padmaavat' gave a screening of the film to members of the Shree Rajput Karni Sena, which has been leading protests against the film, according to CNN News 18.

    Earlier, the Karni Sena named a six member panel, which includes erstwhile royals and historians, to watch the film ahead of its release even as various outfits demanded an ordinance banning the movie.

    The Supreme Court turned down pleas by Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments and refused to modify an earlier order that cleared the decks for the nationwide release of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali flick on January 25.

    "People must understand that the Supreme Court has passed an order. They must abide by it. It is the obligation of the states to maintain law and order," the bench also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said.

    Following the court order, Rajput groups turned to the Centre demanding an ordinance "within 24 hours" keeping in view "public sentiments".

  • Jan 23, 08:21 AM (IST)

    Top Headlines:

    1. IMF says India should continue with fin sector reforms, reports PTI

    2. I-T Dept warns over Rs 2K in cash donations to political parties, reports PTI

    3. Carlyle Group leads race for 15% in Mankind Pharma, values co at $3.3bn, reports The Economic Times

    4. Maruti to shift manufacturing of Swift from Haryana to Gujarat

    5. Draft national urban policy in works, to be ready by March

    6. AAP MLAs move Delhi HC against their disqualification, reports PTI

    7Shiv Sena to go alone in 2019 elections, decides against extending alliance with BJP, reports PTI 

  • Jan 23, 10:21 PM (IST)

    That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.

  • Jan 23, 10:15 PM (IST)

    Twitter COO Anthony Noto resigns to join online lender SoFi

    Twitter Inc's Chief Operating Officer Anthony Noto resigned to join online lender Social Finance Inc (SoFi) as its chief executive officer.

    The microblogging site said on Tuesday that Noto's role of leading its business and revenue generating operations would be taken over by other members from its leadership team.

    The Wall Street Journal had reported on Saturday that SoFi was in talks with Noto to hire him as its CEO.

  • Jan 23, 09:52 PM (IST)

    Oscar nominations announced, The Shape of Water leads with 13

    Oscar nominations announced, The Shape of Water leads with 13

    "The Shape of Water", Guillermo del Toro's lyrical drama about a mute cleaning lady's unique bond with a sea creature, swept the 90th Academy Awards nominations by receiving 13 nods, leaving touted favourites "Dunkirk" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" far behind.
  • Jan 23, 09:50 PM (IST)

    ​ONGC to not sell stake in GAIL & IOC to fund HPCL deal, say sources to CNBC-Awaaz 

    ​ONGC will not sell its stake in GAIL & IOC to fund HPCL deal, according to sources who spoke to exclusively to CNBC-Awaaz.

    The much talked about ONGC-HPCL deal has been in the pipeline since last year, and has been delayed due to clearances, valuation concerns and lack of funds with ONGC to execute the deal. Recently, there have been talks of a near 45-percent premium valuation for the deal estimated at worth over Rs 30,000 crore. This valuation premium seems like a desperate attempt by the government to fund its fiscal deficit gap by burdening ONGC.

    The concerned deal is for the government’s 51 percent stake in HPCL, which was proposed for sale under the divestment target.

  • Jan 23, 09:43 PM (IST)

    Paytm employees to sell shares worth $50 million

    Some former and existing employees of Paytm are likely to sell shares worth about USD 50 million to new investors, according to industry sources.

    The secondary share sale, which is expected to take place over the next few weeks, would see new investors like Discovery Capital coming on board, the sources said.

    They did not wish to be named as the matters are private.

    When contacted, a Paytm spokesperson declined to comment.

    The sources said the transaction -- when completed -- could hike the valuation of the Alibaba and SoftBank-backed firm to about USD 10 billion.

  • Jan 23, 09:33 PM (IST)
  • Jan 23, 09:14 PM (IST)

    NHAI approves Rs 866 crore project in Madhya Pradesh

    The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has awarded a Rs 866 crore project in Madhya Pradesh for widening of a stretch on National Highways No 12, the government said today.

    The NHAI has issued Letter of Award (LOA) for the development of Hiran River to Sindoor River stretch on NH 12 to Krishna Constructions-Gawar Construction Ltd JV, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

    The 866.39 crore project would be implemented on EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) mode in 24 months, it said. "It includes upgradation of the highway from 2 lane to 4 lane with rigid pavement (cement concrete road), along with construction of 4 major bridges, 20 minor bridges, 9 underpasses at the location of minor junction and 29 minor junctions for the free and safe movement of road users".

  • Jan 23, 08:07 PM (IST)

    Trump signs funding bill, ends 3-day US government shutdown

    Claiming a "big win", President Donald Trump today signed a bill to end a three-day government shutdown after striking a deal with Democrats to hold a debate on the future of over 700,000 young undocumented immigrants.

    Trump signed a bill into law after the House of Representatives voted 266 to 150 to extend federal funding for another three weeks.

    Senate Democrats dropped their opposition to the plan after receiving a commitment from the ruling Republicans toward securing the fate of hundreds of thousands of so-called "Dreamers" illegally brought to America as children.

    The stop-gap funding, passed both the Senate and House by large margins last night. The spending bill passed the Senate by 81-18.

  • Jan 23, 07:54 PM (IST)

    Tesla ties CEO Musk's compensation to company's performance

    Tesla Inc said on Tuesday Chief Executive Elon Musk will receive no guaranteed compensation of any kind, and that he will be paid only if the company and all of its shareholders do extraordinarily well.

    The compensation will be based on a combination of market capitalisation and operational milestones, the electric carmaker said in a statement.

    "Elon (Musk) will receive no guaranteed compensation of any kind - no salary, no cash bonuses, and no equity that vests simply by the passage of time," the company said.

    The new performance award consists of a 10-year grant of stock options that vest in 12 tranches, with each tranche vesting only if both market capitalisation and operational milestones are met, the company said.

    Tesla said its market capitalisation must increase to USD 100 billion for the first tranche to be vested and must continue to increase in additional USD 50 billion increments.

  • Jan 23, 07:14 PM (IST)

    Ex-Andhra Bank official sent to jail in Rs 5,000 crore bank loan fraud case

    A former Andhra Bank director has been sent to judicial custody (JC) by a court here following his arrest and interrogation in connection with a money laundering probe in an alleged Rs 5,000-crore bank fraud case involving a Gujarat-based pharma firm.

    Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma sent Anup Prakash Garg to custody for two weeks when he was produced before the court after his nine-day custodial interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

    Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana, appearing for the ED, told the court that the accused was not required further by the probe agency and he be remanded in JC.

    Garg was held by ED on January 12, the second arrest in the case after the agency took into custody Delhi-based businessman Gagan Dhawan in November last year.

  • Jan 23, 06:52 PM (IST)

    Industry 4.0 may lead to social upheavals, income inequality: Deloitte Global

    India, South Africa and China may face "social upheavals and increased income inequality" in the future due to increasing adoption of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, says a report.

    According to the research report by Deloitte Global, while executives conceptually understand the changes the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0) will bring, they are less certain how they should act to benefit from those changes.

    The findings were released at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual summit yesterday.

    Industry 4.0 is characterised by digital technologies, such as analytics, artificial intelligence, cognitive computing and the internet of things (IoT).

  • Jan 23, 06:52 PM (IST)

    Industry 4.0 may lead to social upheavals, income inequality: Deloitte Global

    India, South Africa and China may face "social upheavals and increased income inequality" in the future due to increasing adoption of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, says a report.

    According to the research report by Deloitte Global, while executives conceptually understand the changes the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0) will bring, they are less certain how they should act to benefit from those changes.

    The findings were released at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual summit yesterday.

    Industry 4.0 is characterised by digital technologies, such as analytics, artificial intelligence, cognitive computing and the internet of things (IoT).

  • Jan 23, 06:39 PM (IST)

    Startup India: Why Govt's Atal Innovation Mission has failed at grassroots

    Startup India: Why Govt's Atal Innovation Mission has failed at grassroots

    None of the registered incubators have been able to dish out even one successful startup in India over the past several months. It puts a question mark on the utilization of the tax payer money without controls...
  • Jan 23, 06:23 PM (IST)

    COMMENT - Why e-commerce discounts sound like capex to I-T sleuths

    COMMENT - Why e-commerce discounts sound like capex to I-T sleuths

    'The best antidote to the disruptive power of innovation is overregulation.' This quote from author and lawyer Tim Wu seems to be a source of inspiration for the tax department.
  • Jan 23, 06:01 PM (IST)

    Nissan launches Datsun redi-GO AMT version priced Rs 3.8 lakh

    Nissan Motor India today announced the launch of automated manual transmission (AMT) version of its redi-GO entry level model from Datsun stable, priced at an introductory price of Rs 3.8 lakh.

    Deliveries of the redi-GO Smart Drive Auto to new customers will begin from today across India, the company said in a statement.

    The new vehicle comes with new dual-driving mode and rush hour mode. In the dual-driving mode customers opt switching between automated and manual mode during up-hill or down-hill and city traffic conditions.

  • Jan 23, 05:55 PM (IST)

    Indiabulls Housing Finance Q3 net rises 55% to Rs 1,167 crore

    Indiabulls Housing Finance today reported a 55.38 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,167.73 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.

    The company had reported net profit of Rs 751.49 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

    Its revenues grew by 36.65 percent to Rs 4,105.66 crore during October-December quarter of the current fiscal, up from Rs 3,004.47 crore in the year-ago period, Indiabulls Housing Finance said in a BSE filing.

    Gross Non-Performing Asset (NPA) stood at 0.77 percent of total advances, and net NPAs were at 0.21 percent in the quarter under review.

    The board of directors of the company also authorised it to issue secured non-convertible debentures and unsecured non-convertible debentures, in the nature of subordinate debt up to Rs 25,000 crore and Rs 3,000 crore, respectively, on private placement basis in one or more tranches from time to time.

  • Jan 23, 04:41 PM (IST)

    8.2 magnitude quake hits off Alaska: USGS

    A powerful earthquake of magnitude 8.2 struck off the southern coast of Alaska early today, prompting tsunami warnings, reports AFP. The quake struck at 03:01 pm in the Gulf of Alaska, 280 km southeast of the town of Kodiak, the US Geological Survey said. The epicenter was 10 km under the seabed. Tsunami warnings were issued for Alaska and the west coast of Canada, the National Tsunami Warning Center said.

  • Jan 23, 04:38 PM (IST)

    PE investments in realty to reach $100bn by 2026, says JLL

    With India emerging as an attractive investment destination, private equity inflow in real estate is likely to reach $100 billion by 2026. According to property consultant JLL, in the next 10 years, private equity inflow in the sector is likely to grow at 10% CAGR to $100 billion by 2026, with Tier I and II cities being the prime beneficiaries of it. In the past 12 years (2006-2017) India has seen investments of $42 billion, while the next 10 years (2017-2026) is expected to see inflows to the tune of $58 billion, the report said.

  • Jan 23, 04:34 PM (IST)

    Army tanks move past the saluting dias during full dress rehearsal for the 69th Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI

    Army tanks move past the saluting dias during full dress rehearsal for the 69th Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI
  • Jan 23, 04:34 PM (IST)

    Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III (C) and SU-30, planes fly past over the Parliament house during Republic Day rehearsals in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI

    Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III (C) and SU-30, planes fly past over the Parliament house during Republic Day rehearsals in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI
  • Jan 23, 04:22 PM (IST)

    Sensex surges 341.97 points to close above 36,000-level for the first time. Nifty spurts 117.50 points to a record 11,083.70.

  • Jan 23, 04:19 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 4 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra

  • Jan 23, 03:52 PM (IST)

    Arundhati Bhattarchaya rubbishes allegations of banks penalising poor

    Former SBI chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya has dismissed the allegations that banks penalise the poor for not maintaining a monthly average balance, and said the financially weaker account holders are never charged. "No account of any poor man is ever charged," Bhattacharya told PTI.

  • Jan 23, 03:47 PM (IST)

    IMF says India should continue with fin sector reforms

    IMF chief Christine Lagarde said India must continue with reforms especially in the financial services sector and should urgently focus on broad-based and true inclusion of women in its economy, reports PTI. Addressing a conference in Davos as part of the all women co-chairs of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meet, Lagarde said IMF research has showed that raising women's participation in the workforce to the level of men can boost Indian economy by 27%.

    According to her, future growth would depend on how the country carries forward the reform process. Lagarde said India must continue with its reforms, especially in financial services sector and the one area that needs special focus is gender equality.

  • Jan 23, 03:38 PM (IST)

    Maruti, Hyundai dominate 10 best-selling PV models in Dec

    Maruti Suzuki India's hold on domestic passenger vehicles (PV) market continued in December with six of its models appearing in the top 10 selling list and its premium hatchback Baleno moving up to the third spot, reports PTI. Rival Hyundai Motor India also made its presence felt with three of its models featuring in the top 10 list.

    According to the data compiled by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), Maruti Suzuki India's (MSI) popular entry level Alto was the best-selling model last month. It sold 20,346 units in December 2017 as against 17,351 units a year ago, a growth of 17.26%. The company's new compact sedan Dzire was at second position with 18,018 units. The previous version Dzire Tour had sold 14,643 units in December 2016.

    MSI's premium hatchback Baleno was at the third position with sales of 14,551 units last month as against 9,486 units units a year ago, up 53.39%. Baleno was the seventh best-selling model in December 2016. Rival Hyundai Motor India's compact car Grandi10 moved up to the fourth position with sales of 12,955 units last month. In December 2016, the model had sold 10,519 units, occupying fifth position.

  • Jan 23, 03:26 PM (IST)
  • Jan 23, 03:23 PM (IST)

    West must share benefits of growth with emerging world: Raghuram Rajan

    Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said the Western world must realise they cannot go a long way without the help of the emerging economies and warned that no one would be able to resolve any problem of a 'fractured world' if things are not set right soon, reports PTI. Without naming any country, he said the West must realise that their population is ageing and the demand for their products would mostly come from the emerging world.

    He said there is a risk that by the time the West goes to the emerging world for their support, they may have to answer quite a few questions about why they did not share the benefits earlier. He warned that the approach of the Western world must change soon for the good, or else there may be a chance that we are not able to solve any of the problems of the 'fractured world'.

  • Jan 23, 03:08 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 3 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.