News highlights of the day: World wants to hear directly from horse's mouth, says PM Modi on Davos

highlights
NSE seeks to delay Feb 5 rollout of SGX stock futures, says report
The National Stock Exchange of India is asking Singapore Exchange to delay the planned introduction of single-stock futures that would track some of the subcontinent’s largest companies, sources told Bloomberg. NSE’s request comes as domestic stock-derivatives volume has slipped, sources said.
While SGX has informed some of its clients of a possible February 5 launch, subject to regulatory approval, NSE is seeking the delay to buy it time as it attempts to arrest the slide back home, sources said. India’s budget on February 1 may offer some incentives for exchanges and foreign investors, sources said.
SGX and NSE have a licensing agreement that allows futures and options based on the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index to trade in Singapore, though existing products track indexes and sectors and not individual shares.
Irda says reinsurance regulations to be out by Feb-end
The final reinsurance regulations are due by the end of February, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irda) Chairman TS Vijayan said. The regulations will define the business in India and the order of preference, he added. When asked about what regulations are expected, he said life insurance product regulations are in the pipeline but will take some more time.
IDFC Bank Q3 profit falls 24% to Rs 146cr, asset quality deteriorates
Private sector lender IDFC Bank said its profit for the quarter ended December 2017 declined 23.6% to Rs 146.1 crore, compared to Rs 191.3 crore in the year-ago period. Profitability was hit by lower net interest income, other income and operating income; but was largely supported lower provisions.
Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, fell 5% to Rs 495 crore compared to Rs 521 crore in year-ago. Asset quality worsened during the quarter. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of gross advances were sharply higher at 5.62% against 3.92% in the previous quarter and net NPA was also higher at 3.52% in Q3 against 1.61% in Q2FY18.
In absolute terms, gross NPAs came at Rs 2,776.6 crore in Q3 FY18 were much higher compared to Rs 2,001.5 crore reported in previous quarter. Net NPAs for the quarter at Rs 1,206.3 crore were also higher compared to Rs 805 crore in the September quarter. Provisions and contingencies fell sharply to Rs 108.6 crore for the quarter ended December 2017, from Rs 231.7 crore in the year-ago period. The bank had reversed its provisions of Rs 100.37 crore in September quarter.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 profit up 20% YoY
Indian private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank posted a nearly 20% increase in third-quarter profit on Friday, helped by higher interest and fee income and as bad loans dropped. Net profit rose to Rs 10.53 billion in the quarter ended December 31, from Rs 8.80 billion a year earlier, the country's fourth-largest private bank by assets said in a statement.
Infrastructure in Doklam aimed at improving lives of troops: China
China justified its massive construction activities in the Doklam area, describing it as legitimate and aimed at improving the lives of its troops and the people living on its own territory, reports PTI. China's reaction came amid reports that it was building a huge military complex close to the site of the Doklam standoff with India.
Asked about reports citing satellite imagery of a Chinese military complex in the area, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said: "China's position on the Donglong (Doklam) area is quite clear. Donglong always belonged to China and always under China's effective jurisdiction. There is no dispute in this regard," he said asserting Chinese sovereignty over the area which is also claimed by Bhutan.
He said China is building infrastructure for its troops and the people living in the area. "In order to patrol the border and improve the production and lives of border troops and residents, China has constructed infrastructure including roads in the Donglong (Doklam) area," Lu said.
Bitcoin could be here for 100 years but it's more likely to 'totally collapse,' Nobel laureate says
Bitcoin will likely "totally collapse," Nobel Prize-winning economist Robert Shiller has told CNBC, adding that it reminds him of "tulip mania" centuries ago in the Netherlands. The Yale University professor said there are "bubbles everywhere," not just in bitcoin, and added that he "doesn't know what to make of bitcoin ultimately."
"It has no value at all unless there is some common consensus that it has value. Other things like gold would at least have some value if people didn't see it as an investment," Shiller said. "It reminds me of the Tulip mania in Holland in the 1640s, and so the question is did that collapse? We still pay for tulips even now and sometimes they get expensive. (Bitcoin) might totally collapse and be forgotten and I think that's a good likely outcome but it could linger on for a good long time, it could be here in 100 years."
Breaking: The Election Commission has recommended disqualification of 20 Delhi Assembly MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in office-of-profit case.
Honda recalls 22,834 cars across various models in India
Japanese auto major Honda is recalling 22,834 units of Accord, City and Jazz models in India as part of a global exercise to rectify faulty airbags, reports PTI. The latest exercise takes the overall number of recalled vehicles, equipped with airbags manufactured by Takata, by the company to 3.13 lakh units in India.
The company, which is present in India through a wholly-owned arm Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL), announced that the latest recall will impact models which were manufactured in 2013. According to the company, the recall will affect 510 units of the premium sedan Accord, 22,084 units of City, and 240 units of Jazz.
ITC Q3 profit rises 17% YoY to Rs 30.90bn
ITC, India’s biggest cigarette maker, posted a 16.8% rise in its third-quarter profit on Friday, helped by a one-time gain. The company, which also makes consumer goods ranging from biscuits to skincare products, said its profit rose to Rs 30.90 billion in the quarter ended December 31, from Rs 26.47 billion a year ago. The company reported a gain of Rs 4.13 billion on account of entry tax in the state of Tamil Nadu that was written back in the quarter.
Strategic investors can invest up to 25% in REITs/InvITs: Sebi
To make REITs and InvITs more attractive, markets regulator Sebi has allowed strategic investors like registered NBFCs and international multilateral financial institutions to invest up to 25% of the total offer size of such trusts. "The strategic investor(s) shall, either jointly or severally, invest not less than 5% and not more than 25% of the total offer size," Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.
The units subscribed by strategic investors, pursuant to the unit subscription agreement, will be locked-in for 180 days from the date of listing in the public issue. Further, Sebi has put in place operational modalities required for the participation by the strategic investors in (Real Estate Investment Trusts) and InvITs (Infrastructure Investment Trusts).
India's proposed investment treaty terms leave foreign partners cold
Having cancelled investment treaties with about 50 foreign governments last year, India is struggling to convince some to accept new terms that make it harder to seek international arbitration for disputes, sources told Reuters. From New Delhi’s perspective those treaties, mainly struck in the 1990s when it was desperate for foreign capital, left it too exposed to potential claims awarded by international arbitrators.
To reduce that exposure, India has drafted a new model agreement that legal advisors say is similar to those used by other big emerging market economies like Brazil and Indonesia, but some of its foreign partners are baulking at the more restrictive approach. “India is getting nowhere with the negotiations,” sources said.
Negotiators from countries including Australia, Iran and the European Union have told the Indian side that investors are waiting to come in but the new treaty terms give too little protection, the source said. Foremost among their concerns are a requirement for investors to fight any case in the Indian courts for at least five years before going for international arbitration, and other provisions narrowing the scope for companies to make claims, the source said.
The new model treaty also has no provision for investors to bring claims against India for any tax-related matters and for disputes arising due to actions taken by local governments.
HDFC Bank Q3 net rises 20.1% to Rs 4,642.6cr
Private lender HDFC Bank reported a 20.1% growth in net profit to Rs 4,642.6 crore for the third quarter of the current fiscal. The private sector bank had posted a net profit of Rs 3,865.33 crore in the October-December quarter of last fiscal.
Total income rose to Rs 24,450.44 crore during the December quarter, up 17.84% from Rs 20,748.27 crore in the year-ago period. Net interest income grew by 24.1% to Rs 10,314.3 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 8,309.1 crore reported in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
HDFC Bank's net interest margin stood at 4.3% for the quarter. The net non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of total loans rose marginally to 0.44% at the end of December, from 0.32% in the same period last year.
HDFC Bank's provisions (other than tax) and contingencies increased to Rs 1,351.44 crore as against Rs 715.78 crore reported in the corresponding period a year ago.
Donald Trump frustrated with media coverage of Kelly's interview: White House
US President Donald Trump is "frustrated" with the media coverage of an interview given by his Chief of Staff John Kelly on issues like border wall, the White House has said.
Trump told lawmakers and a news channel that his campaign promise to build a wall along the Mexican border was "not fully informed" and his view on immigration was "evolving", The Wall Street Journal reported.
The White House denied such an impression and said that Trump has full confidence in Kelly.
ED likely to sell a chunk of Vijay Mallya's unpledged shares in United Breweries
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is planning to sell a major part of Vijay Mallya's unpledged shares in United Breweries to raise more than Rs 4,000 crore, which is almost half of what the liquid baron owed to lenders, reports The Economic Times. An official told the paper that the ED has got hold of 4 crore unpledged shares, which constitutes to around 15.2% stake, owned by Mallya.
The shares have been transferred to the ED by the Stock Holding Corporation of India under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), sources said. The remaining 27 lakh crore shares will soon be transferred. The shares will be sold under Section 9 of the PMLA. The Act points that after an order of confiscation, all the rights and titles in such assets stay with the Centre. The estimated amount by the sale of his shares is Rs 4,327 crore. The estimate comes about by Thursday's closing price which stood at Rs 1,081.85.
Subscribers can withdraw up to 25% after 3 years in NPS
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has relaxed norms for partial withdrawals for subscribers of National Pension Scheme (NPS), reports Business Standard. The pension regulator has allowed NPS subscribers who have contributed for three years to withdraw up to 25% of the corpus subject to certain conditions.
Earlier NPS subscribers were allowed to withdraw from the corpus only after completion of 10 years. Withdrawals are allowed for higher education and marriage of children, including a legally adopted child, purchase or construction of a residential house or flat, and treatment of various specified illnesses like cancer, kidney failure, stroke, major organ transplant among other illness.
Fed's Williams under consideration for No 2 Fed post, says report
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is under consideration by the White House for the post of vice chair of the Fed Board in Washington, The Wall Street Journal reported. The journal said it was unclear whether Williams is a front runner. Williams would serve under Jerome Powell, a Fed governor who is to become the Fed chair early next month, succeeding Janet Yellen.
Williams, who holds a doctorate in economics and whose research on monetary policy and interest rates has been influential both inside and outside the US central bank, would be part of the trio of policymakers at the centre of US rate-setting that traditionally includes the Fed chair, the vice chair and the chief of the New York Fed. The Fed Board’s former No 2, Stanley Fischer, who was also a highly regarded economist and central banker, retired late last year.
Delay in Bhushan Steel sale; billionaire Sanjeev Gupta's Liberty House joins the fray
Even as submission of bids for the troubled steelmaker Bhushan Steel has been delayed by a week, a new player has emerged in the form of NRI industrialist Sanjeev Gupta. His UK-based Liberty House have emerged as a new entrant in the race, reports Moneycontrol News’ Prince Mathews Thomas.
While January 18 was earlier the last day for bids to be submitted, now it has been extended to January 25, sources said. “We got a notice on Wednesday informing us of the change in dates,” an official from one of the companies expected to put in a bid said.
Non-life insurers to see double-digit growth till 2022: Moody's
The non-life insurance industry is expected to register double-digit growth for the next three-to-four years, a Moody's analyst has said. In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Mohammed Ali Londe, Assistant Vice President-Analyst, EMEA Insurance, Moody's said that the sector will benefit from the liberalisation of reinsurance regulations as well as risk-based capital (RBC) regime. "With more reinsurance capacity coming from abroad, this will bring in more product offerings as well as sophistication to the market. This will enable Indian companies to also diversify into other product areas," he said.
SoftBank is now Uber's largest shareholder as deal closes
A group of investors led by SoftBank Group Corp closed a deal with Uber Technologies, making SoftBank the largest stakeholder in the ride-services firm and providing a much-needed boost to controversy-ridden Uber, reports Reuters. The deal includes a large purchase of shares from existing Uber investors and employees at a discounted valuation for the company of $48 billion, a 30% drop from Uber’s most recent valuation of $68 billion.
The investor group, which is co-led by SoftBank and Dragoneer Investment Group and includes Sequoia Capital, has also completed a $1.25 billion investment of fresh cash at the other, higher valuation, the spokesman said. In all, the investors will take a stake of about a 17.5% in Uber, with SoftBank keeping 15%, becoming the company’s largest shareholder. The investment triggers a number of governance changes at Uber, including the addition of new board members, which take effect immediately.
GST Council cuts rates on 82 items, introduces tax evasion steps, gears up for simple return filing
At its meeting on Thursday, the GST Council revised rates of 29 goods and 53 services and introduced ‘anti-evasion measures’ to take care of faltering indirect tax revenue. While there was an extensive discussion to simplify the return filing process, a final decision will be taken at its next meeting. The decision on inclusion of real estate in GST has also been deferred.
Rates of goods such as bio-diesel, packaged drinking water, drip, irrigation system, bio-pesticides, among others have been brought down to 12% from 18%. Diamonds and precious stones will now attract 0.25% GST instead of 3%, while vibhuti and de-oiled brown rice will attract nil tax. Similarly, rates of 53 categories of services will now attract lower tax. However, out of these, Finance Ministry has also made clarification on certain services. While the change in rates will be applicable from January 25, the rationalisation exercise will have an impact of Rs 1,000-1,200 crore annually.
US House passes short-term spending bill to avoid govt shutdown
Legislation to avoid a US government shutdown at midnight on Friday advanced in Congress, as the House of Representatives on Thursday night approved an extension of federal funds through February 16, although the bill faced uncertain prospects in the Senate, reports Reuters. On a mostly partisan vote of 230-197, the Republican-controlled House approved the stopgap funds, sending the bill to the Senate for consideration before the looming deadline and as President Donald Trump pushed hard for a measure he can sign.
But a mix of Democratic and Republican senators who oppose the House bill for varying reasons left the measure in a precarious spot. House passage came only after conservatives secured a promise from House Speaker Paul Ryan that he would soon advance some type of legislation to bolster US military readiness, said Republican Representative Mark Meadows. Besides a long fight over military versus non-military funding, Republicans and Democrats were battling over a measure to protect from deportation young immigrants known as “Dreamers” brought to the country illegally as children.
World wants to hear directly from horse's mouth: PM Modi on Davos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the world wants to hear "directly from the horse's mouth" about India's policies and growth potential and he will feel proud to tell the success story of 125 crore Indians in Davos.
Days before his first visit to Davos for the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting, Modi told Zee News in an interview that India has made a mark globally and there is a need to reap the benefits.
Stating that India's economy is growing rapidly and it has been recognised by the world, including all rating agencies, Modi said Davos is a "good opportunity" for the country as it is a big market with the strength of demographic dividend.
Taking passport services to doorsteps of citizens our aim, says Sushma Swaraj
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today said that the Government was continuously working towards taking passport services virtually to the doorsteps of
citizens residing even in remote villages.
Declaring open a Post Office Passport service Kendra (POPSK) in the country here, she said her Ministry was adopting a citizen-centric approach for passport services.
"We are committed to simplifying the entire process of passport services with a view to processing all applications in a speedy and transparent manner and have taken a series of reforms," she said.
Part of this simplification process was the recent decision to do away with printing of the last page in passports, she said.
"The government is continuously working towards taking passport services virtually to the doorsteps of citizens residing even in remote villages," she said.
India sends tax notices to cryptocurrency investors as trading hits $3.5 billion
India has sent tax notices to tens of thousands of people dealing in cryptocurrency after a nationwide survey showed more than $3.5 billion worth of transactions have been conducted over a 17-month period, the income tax department said.
Tech-savvy young investors, real estate players and jewellers are among those invested in bitcoin and other virtual currencies, tax officials told Reuters after gathering data from nine exchanges in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune.
Governments around the world are grappling with how to regulate cryptocurrency trading, and policymakers are expected to discuss the matter at a G20 summit in Argentina in March.
That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.
Over 25 flights cancelled, 150 delayed at Delhi airport due to dense fog
Over 25 flights were cancelled and more than 150 delayed at the Indira Gandhi International airport here as operations came to a halt for over an hour due to dense fog.
No flights could either land in or take-off from the Delhi airport between 7:30 am and 9 am as visibility dropped below the minimum requirement, according to airport sources.
Nearly 21 flights were diverted to nearby airports, they said.
Govt launches liveability index to rate 116 Indian cities, ranking expected by June
The government on Friday launched the Liveability index to rate 116 Indian cities. The tool seeks to measure the quality of life in 99 smart cities, capital cities and those with a population of over one million.
The ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) through an international bidding process under World Bank-funded CBUD programme has selected IPSOS Research Private Limited in alliance with Athena Infonomics India Private Limited and Economist Group Limited for assessing the liveability indices in 116 cities, union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep S Puri said on Friday.
Punjab CM for steps to ensure open defecation free state by March 31
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh directed the water supply and sanitation department today to ensure accomplishment of the government's goal to make rural parts Open Defecation Free (ODF) by March 31 this year.
He ordered the department to take steps to ensure clean drinking water for all, besides 24x7 water supply in 100 more villages annually, officials said.
With 13 districts having already achieved the goal, the government was on way to positively achieve the target of declaring rural Punjab ODF by March 31, Amarinder Singh said here while chairing a meeting to review the ongoing schemes.
Kotak Bank awaits pricing cues and resolutions under IBC to start buying stressed assets
Kotak Mahindra Bank is waiting for more cues on pricing and resolution of bad loans under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code in order to aggressively invest in the distressed assets.
Dipak Gupta, joint managing director of the bank, said, “We have not bought very large amount of stressed assets. Out of 14 lakh crore (stressed assets), only 2.5 lakh crore are out in the first list (of the Reserve Bank of India). It is still evolving and will see how it goes, lot of laws are changing, getting modified, it has to stabilise, the pricing has to be appropriate. We are yet to see any closures…so, too early to say if pricing is appropriate but we are watching it closely.”
JUST IN | Former Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel appointed as the governor of Madhya Pradesh.
New year, new clothes! India Post to get a chic khadi makeover
Each of the 62,000 postmen and postwomen in the country will be given two sets of their new outfits, along with sweaters for winter months.
Tata Trusts' MD moves HC against quashing of summons to Mistry
Tata Trusts' Managing Trustee R Venkatramanan today moved the Bombay High Court against a sessions court order quashing summons issued to ousted Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry in connection with a defamation complaint filed by Venkatramanan.
A Mumbai sessions court, on December 26, had quashed the summons issued to Mistry and others in the Rs 500-crore defamation case.
A metropolitan magistrate's court had issued the summons in July 2017, directing Mistry and others to appear.
Sheena Bora case: Bombay HC rejects Peter's plea for police diary
The Bombay High Court today rejected a petition filed by former media baron Peter Mukerjea, an accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, seeking a case diary from the suburban Khar police.
Justice Anuja Prabhudessai held that there is no law which gives the accused person the right to access the police case diary (where details of probe are recorded daily) on mere suspicion that it might contain some contradictory material.
Mukerjea had demanded access to the personal diary maintained by sub-inspector Ganesh Dalvi, a prosecution witness who was part of the team that arrested prime accused Indrani Mukerjea's driver, Shyamvar Rai.
Delhi HC asks EC to examine lacunae in law on political funding
The Delhi High Court today asked the Election Commission to examine the grievances raised in a plea, claiming the presence of lacunae in the law dealing with
techniques adopted by political parties to raise funds.
A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the poll panel to address the petitioner's grievances and take a view thereafter.
It disposed the PIL by Congress MLA, Anumula Revanth Reddy, seeking direction to the Election Commission to address the law on political funding.
German court convicts man who sold weapon to Munich shooter
A German man who admitted selling the weapon a teenage gunman used to killed nine people has been sentenced to seven years in prison, a court spokeswoman said on Friday.
David Ali Sonboly, 18, killed nine people in Munich in 2016 before shooting himself dead. Another 27 people were injured. Police concluded the German-born Sonboly was a lone gunman obsessed with mass killings and was not inspired by Islamist militancy.
Government to allot 11 mines to Coal India Ltd, says Piyush Goyal
The government today said it has decided to allot 11 mines to Coal India Ltd (CIL) which will add about 225 million tonnes (MT) to the state-owned firm's annual production capacity by 2022.
CIL has a target to produce 1 billion tonne coal by March 2020, up from around 600 MT projected in the current fiscal. "The government has decided to allot 11 coal mines to Coal India," Coal Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters here.
Of the 11 mines, five are de-allocated blocks and six are fresh mines, he said. The company had requested the government to allot it additional coal mines to make all its subsidiaries 100 MT capacity units.
US oil output is booming and seen outpacing Saudi Arabia, Russia
US oil production is booming and is forecast to top that of heavyweight Saudi Arabia and rival Russia this year, a global energy agency said today.
The International Energy Agency said in its monthly market report that US oil production, which has already risen to its highest level in nearly 50 years, will push past 10 million barrels a day in 2018 as higher prices entice more producers to start pumping.
"This year promises to be a record-setting one for the US," it said.
Bharti Airtel transfers 25% stake in DTH arm to Nettle Infra
Bharti Airtel will transfer its 25 percent stake in DTH arm Bharti Telemedia to wholly owned subsidiary Nettle Infrastructure Investments, as per a regulatory filing.
"...we wish to inform you that the Board in its meeting held on January 18, 2018 has approved the transfer of 25 percent equity shares of Bharti Telemedia Limited (Subsidiary Company) to its wholly owned subsidiary; Nettle Infrastructure Investments Limited," Bharti Airtel said in a BSE filing.
The date of transaction of the sale is yet to be decided by the company.
NDRF trains over 55 lakh people for emergencies
The NDRF has trained over 55 lakh people across the country in order to better prepare the population against man-made or natural emergencies and build better preparedness against disasters.
The force had rescued 4,000 human lives in several operations in 2017, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General (DG) Sanjay Kumar said on the occasion of the forces' 13th Raising Day today.
"We have started familiarization exercises, school safety programmes and mock exercises in which over 55.5 lakh people have sensitized by the force till now," he said.
Fire at skyscraper in Thane
Fire broke out at a 26-storey building in Naupada area here today afternoon.
Ten fire engines were pressed into service to douse the flames, fire brigade sources said. There were no casualties. Damage to the building was
yet to be assessed. The fire started between the third and fourth floors around 1.30 pm, and spread rapidly.
Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said some 150 people inside the building were shifted out.
Inspector Sanjay Dhumal of Naupda police station rescued some of the stranded people by climbing up a scaffolding put up for painting work.
JUST IN | Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Mendhar sector of Poonch, one civilian dead, reports ANI.
NHAI toll plazas to have Highway Nest, food & beverage kiosks
Toll plazas run by NHAI will soon have kiosks selling drinking water, tea/coffee, and packaged food for the convenience of highways users, the government
today said.
"Termed as Highway Nest, these kiosks are under construction on both up-side and down-side at all 372 NHAI run toll plazas," Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.
These kiosks are being built on 10mx20m paved platforms about 200-250 metres from the toll plaza, it said, adding that toilet facilities including that for the physically challenged are also available at these sites.
Govt may ask auto makers to launch BS 6 cars that run on BS 4 fuel
The government may nudge automotive companies to make Bharat Stage VI (BS-6) certified cars capable of running on BS-4 fuels.
Satyam case: SAT refuses to stay Sebi ban on Price Waterhouse
The Securities Appellate Tribunal today refused to grant a stay on the two-year SEBI ban imposed on Price Waterhouse (PW) and its network entities from taking up new audit work for listed companies.
On January 10, the markets watchdog SEBI passed an order against the audit major for its alleged complicity in the multi-crore Satyam Computer Services scam.
Posting the matter for further hearing on February 13, SAT however clarified that PW and its networking entities can continue serving its existing clients.
10-year securities to be sold to public to raise Rs 100 Cr
Puducherry government today announced sale of ten-year securities in the form of stock to the public by auction for an aggregate amount of Rs 100 crore.
A release from Puducherry Finance Secretary V Candavelou said the auction would be conducted by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) at Fort Mumbai on January 23.
The release said that the securities would be issued for a minimum nominal amount of Rs 10,000 and in multiples of Rs 10,000 thereafter. Auction would be conducted by RBI Mumbai Office (Fort) on January 23.