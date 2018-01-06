News highlights of the day: Trump rejects author's accusations, calls self 'stable genius'

US President Donald Trump on Saturday rejected an author's accusations that he is mentally unfit for office and said his track record showed he is "a very stable genius."
Michael Wolff, who was granted unusually wide access to the White House during much of Trump's first year, has said in promoting his new book that Trump is unfit for the presidency.
Trump, in a series of morning tweets, said his Democratic critics and the US news media were bringing up the "old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence" since they have not been able to bring him down in other ways.
Jan 06, 08:13 PM (IST)
That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.
Jan 06, 08:10 PM (IST)
Uttarakhand: 1 dead, 3 injured - including a minor, after their vehicle rolled down a gorge at Dehradun's Tehri Road.
When the global economy slowed down, India continued to grow at a steady rate. We continued to grow as the fastest economy for three years: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Delhi pic.twitter.com/H0sW6FwsAQ
Environment ministry seeks improved air connectivity for Gujarat's Gir National Park
The issue of poor air connectivity with Gir National Park in Gujarat has been taken up with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the environment ministry has told a parliamentary panel.
The environment ministry stated this in its action taken report to a parliamentary standing committee on science and technology, environment and forest.
Jan 06, 07:00 PM (IST)
Newly-elected Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur turns 53
Newly-elected Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur celebrated his 53th birthday at his official residence 'Oakover' here today.
People from all walks of life made a beeline to the residence and presented bouquets to the chief minister.
Speaking at a blood donation and healthcare camp organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) to mark his birthday, the BJP leader said, "There was no greater service to mankind than saving precious human lives by donating blood".
Jan 06, 06:34 PM (IST)
Former president of Japan's Toyota dies at 88
Toyota's former president Tatsuro Toyoda, who helped the Japanese auto giant establish a foothold in North America, has died at the age of 88, the company said today.
Toyoda, an uncle of current Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda, died of pneumonia on December 30, the firm said in a statement.
His funeral has already been held and was attended by close relatives, but Toyota said it plans to hold a separate farewell ceremony.
Jan 06, 06:18 PM (IST)
Nearly 1,000 flights to be hit by airspace closure for Republic Day
Nearly 1,000 flights to and from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) will be cancelled or rescheduled in the run-up to Republic Day parade as airspace over Delhi will remain closed for about two hours every day for over a week.
An estimated 500 domestic flights could be cancelled and as many international flights will be rescheduled due to the restrictions, an airport official said, adding it was being done due to increased traffic and capacity constraints this year.
Jan 06, 06:07 PM (IST)
Trump backs proposal to divert US aid to Pak for infra projects
President Donald Trump supported a top American Senator's proposal for a bill to stop the US aid to Pakistan for failing to clamp down on terror groups and divert the money for building roads and bridges in the US.
"Good idea Rand!" Trump tweeted, sharing a video of Republican Senator Rand Paul promoting his bill to stop US aid to Pakistan and use the money towards domestic infrastructure projects. "I'm introducing a bill to end aid to Pakistan in the coming days. My bill will take the money that would have gone to Pakistan and put it in an infrastructure fund to build roads and bridges here at home," Paul said.
Jan 06, 06:00 PM (IST)
Coal scam: ED attaches 348 acre land in Madhya Pradesh
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today said it has attached over 348 acres of land in Madhya Pradesh, valued at about Rs 4.53 crore, in connection with its money laundering probe in the coal blocks allocation scam.
A provisional order for attachment of the land in Narsinghpur district of the central Indian state has been issued by the agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The land belongs to Ms BLA Industries Private Limited, it said.
Jan 06, 05:47 PM (IST)
Former Zimbabwe ministers loyal to Mugabe charged with corruption
Two former Zimbabwean cabinet ministers who served under ex-president Robert Mugabe have been charged with corruption, their lawyers said on Saturday, the latest sign of a crackdown on officials loyal to Mugabe.
Mugabe, 93, stood down in November after 37 years in power following a de facto military coup, making way for his former deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa to take over.
Jan 06, 05:39 PM (IST)
JUST IN| MAT relief for companies against whom insolvency application has been admitted effective FY2017-18
Jan 06, 05:03 PM (IST)
Bushfires destroy buildings in Australia as heatwave melts highway surface
Bushfires in Australia destroyed buildings and threatened lives on Saturday as a heatwave in three states brought temperatures strong enough to melt the bitumen on a highway.
A fire raging out of control set several structures ablaze on the outskirts of Melbourne, the country's second largest city, and the capital of the southeastern state of Victoria.
Jan 06, 04:57 PM (IST)
Iran stages pro-government rallies, derides Trump 'blunder' at UN
Thousands of government supporters staged rallies in Iran for a fourth day on Saturday, in a backlash against widespread protests that the clerical establishment has blamed on the country's enemies.
Saturday's show of support came a day after Iran's foreign minister said a United Nations Security Council meeting called by the United States to discuss the protests had proved a "blunder" by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.
Jan 06, 04:53 PM (IST)
Congress defends Rahul Gandhi over privilege notice on tweet
Defending Rahul Gandhi over his tweet against Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, the Congress today said if it attracted a privilege notice, then the BJP should be held guilty on many such counts.
Hitting back at the ruling party, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks against his predecessor Manmohan Singh and Vice President Hamid Ansari during the recent Gujarat polls.
His response came after Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah sent a privilege notice against the Congress president moved by BJP Rajya Sabha member Bhupinder Yadav to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan for further action.
Jan 06, 04:44 PM (IST)
Transport strike in Tamil Nadu enters third day, govt says 'many' staff returning to work
The indefinite strike by some transport unions in Tamil Nadu over wage-related issues, entered the third day today, even as the state government said "many" staff were returning to work and expressed confidence that normal operations would resume tomorrow.
State transport Minister M R Vijayabaskar told a Tamil TV channel that despite the stir, 80 percent buses were running.
Jan 06, 04:26 PM (IST)
BREAKING | A special CBI court has sentenced Lalu Prasad Yadav to 3.5 years of jail in the fodder scam case. The court also imposed a Rs 5-lakh penalty on the RJD chief. Catch the updates live here.
Jan 06, 04:17 PM (IST)
Not authorised anyone to speak in TV debates: Rajinikanth fans association
The All India Rajinikanth Fans Association said it has not authorised any individual to speak in TV debates on its behalf.
The association also made it clear that "official views on matters of importance will be disclosed only after the announcement of his (Rajinikanth) political party."
According to a release from V M Sudhakar, Administrator of the association, some individuals were appearing in TV channels as supporters of the actor and were "expressing their personal views in debates."
Jan 06, 04:09 PM (IST)
Paytm Payments Bank, IndusInd tie-up for fixed deposit facility
Paytm Payments Bank said it has partnered Induslnd Bank to introduce a facility to create a fixed deposit when the customer balance exceeds Rs 1 lakh at the end of the day.
Paytm Payments Bank customers can redeem their deposits instantly, anytime without paying any pre-closure or miscellaneous charges and can earn up to 6.85 percent annual interest, the company said in a statement.
Jan 06, 03:48 PM (IST)
Mojo's Bistro owners booked for culpable homicide in Kamala Mills fire case
Police have booked the owners of Mojo's Bistro for culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with last month's massive fire in Kamala Mills compound, a day after a probe revealed that the blaze started from the high-end pub.
Yesterday, a report by the Mumbai fire department stated that flying embers from illegal hookah being served at Mojo's Bistro was the probable cause of the deadly blaze, which claimed 14 lives on December 29.
FBI investigating Clinton Foundation corruption claims
The FBI is investigating whether the Clinton Foundation engaged in any pay-to-play politics when Hillary Clinton was the secretary of state in the first term of the Obama administration, media reports have said.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for an investigation into Clinton, her aides and the foundation.
Jan 06, 03:30 PM (IST)
Trump book author says his revelations will bring down US president
The author of a book that is highly critical of Donald Trump's first year as U.S. president said his revelations were likely to bring an end to Trump's time in the White House.
Michael Wolff told BBC radio that his conclusion in "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" that Trump is not fit to do the job was becoming a widespread view."I think one of the interesting effects of the book so far is a very clear emperor-has-no-clothes effect," Wolff said in an interview broadcast on Saturday.
Jan 06, 03:11 PM (IST)
Goa's Dabolim airport set for expansion
The Dabolim airport in Goa is set for expansion on the back of expected growth in the civil aviation sector though the tourist state will be getting a brand new aerodrome.
The proposed airport at Mopa in North Goa is likely to impact the traffic flow at Dabolim, but its operator the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has said it will go ahead with expansion plans at the existing facility to cater to growing demand in the sector.
Goa's lone airport at Dabolim operates from the naval base 'INS Hansa'. The first phase of greenfield airport at Mopa is schedule to be operational by 2019. (PTI)
Jan 06, 02:41 PM (IST)
Fodder scam case update: The court will now be sentencing Lalu Yadav and others at 4 pm, according to media reports.
Jan 06, 02:24 PM (IST)
Fodder scam case: Court to begin Lalu Yadav sentencing shortly
Former Bihar CM and wife of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi has called for an emergency meeting before Lalu Yadav's sentencing in the Fodder Scam case, according to CNN-News18. The sentence on the quantum of punishment will be pronounced shortly.
highlights
Fodder scam case update: The court will now be sentencing Lalu Yadav and others at 4 pm, according to media reports.
Five bodies recovered from avalanche site in Jammu & Kashmir
Five bodies were today recovered from a spot in north Kashmir's Kupwara district where a passenger vehicle was hit by a huge avalanche of snow, trapping seven persons.
A passenger vehicle was hit by a huge avalanche of snow at Khooni Nallah near Sadhan Top on the Kupwara-Tangdhar road yesterday, according to PTI.
Maharashtra moving towards 'chaos' due to caste conflict: Shiv Sena
Maharashtra is moving towards "chaos and destruction" due to caste conflict, the Shiv Sena said on Saturday as it continued its attack on the Devendra Fadnavis government over the violence at Bhima–Koregaon village.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led party, a junior ally in the BJP-led government, bemoaned large-scale damage to property by protesters during the January 3 bandh in Maharashtra called by Dalit outfits to denounce the violence at Bhima–Koregaon in Pune district.
"Dalits are calling for bandh and Hindutvawadi groups are taking out morchas. It looks like Maharashtra is moving towards chaos and destruction due to caste conflict instead of prosperity," read an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana'. (PTI)
Four policemen killed in IED blast in Kashmir's Sopore
Four policemen on patrol duty were killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by militants went off in Sopore town in north Kashmir today, an official said.
Militants had planted the IED near a shop in a lane between the 'Chotta Bazaar' and 'Bada Bazaar' in Sopore in Baramulla district, the official said. (PTI)
Border residents to get 5,390 bunkers in Kashmir
The government will provide safe accommodation to 54,000 border residents facing the brunt of intermittent firing and shelling by Pakistan troops round the year in Rajouri district with the construction of over 5,300 individual and community bunkers.
Each community bunker of 800 square feet will accommodate 40 persons and individual bunker of 60 square feet will accommodate eight persons, he said. (PTI)
Fodder Scam case: Lalu Prasad Yadav likely to be sentenced today
A special court in Ranchi on Thursday deferred the sentencing of Lalu Prasad Yadav in one of the fodder scam cases for today.
The case relates to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar treasury 21 years ago. The former Bihar Chief Minister was convicted by the court in December 2017.
PM Modi, Arun Jaitley ignoring economic wisdom: Congress
Congress on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley of ignoring economic wisdom and causing a "catastrophic" blow to India's growth story, according to PTI.
Party communication in-charge Randeep Surjewala claimed that the double whammy of "Modi Made Disaster of Demonetisation" and the implementation of a flawed GST were responsible for the economy's downturn.
S&P 500, Nasdaq post best week in more than a year
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched their best weekly gains in more than a year on Friday as technology stocks helped lift major indexes to records.
With the New Year’s Day holiday falling on a Monday this year, it was the strongest first four trading days to a year in more than a decade for all three major indices, according to Reuters data. For the Dow, it was the strongest start since 2003 and for the Nasdaq and S&P 500 it was the strongest since 2006. (Reuters)
US suspends USD 2 billion military aid to Pakistan over terror inaction
The US on Friday suspended about USD 2 billion in security aid to Pakistan for failing to clamp down on the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani Network terror groups and dismantle their safe havens, a White House official said.
The freezing of all security assistance to Pakistan comes after President Donald Trump in a New Year's Day tweet accused the country of giving nothing to the US but "lies and deceit" and providing "safe haven" to terrorists in return for USD 33 billion aid over the last 15 years. (PTI)
Trump rejects author's accusations, calls self 'stable genius'
US President Donald Trump on Saturday rejected an author's accusations that he is mentally unfit for office and said his track record showed he is "a very stable genius."
Michael Wolff, who was granted unusually wide access to the White House during much of Trump's first year, has said in promoting his new book that Trump is unfit for the presidency.
Trump, in a series of morning tweets, said his Democratic critics and the US news media were bringing up the "old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence" since they have not been able to bring him down in other ways.
That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.
IND 209/10 (73.4 ovrs, Mohammed Shami 4*) - Innings Break | South Africa vs India Live: IND in SA, 3 Tests, 2018, Quick Scorecard, Match Score and Cricket Updates
Watch South Africa vs India live - IND in SA, 3 Tests, 2018, quick scorecard, cricket score and updates. Get all latest cricket match results, scores and statistics, with complete cricket scorecard details, India and international at moneycontrol.
Yamaha Motor India recalls 23,897 bikes
Yamaha Motor India Pvt Ltd said it is recalling 23,897 units of two motorcycle models -- Yamaha FZ 25 and Yamaha Fazer 25 -- in India to rectify issue related to head cover bolt loosening.
The recall, with immediate effect, will cover units of the two models manufactured from January 2017, the company said in a statement.
The exercise covers 21,640 units of FZ 25 and 2,257 units of Fazer 25, it added.
Environment ministry seeks improved air connectivity for Gujarat's Gir National Park
The issue of poor air connectivity with Gir National Park in Gujarat has been taken up with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the environment ministry has told a parliamentary panel.
The environment ministry stated this in its action taken report to a parliamentary standing committee on science and technology, environment and forest.
Newly-elected Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur turns 53
Newly-elected Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur celebrated his 53th birthday at his official residence 'Oakover' here today.
People from all walks of life made a beeline to the residence and presented bouquets to the chief minister.
Speaking at a blood donation and healthcare camp organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) to mark his birthday, the BJP leader said, "There was no greater service to mankind than saving precious human lives by donating blood".
Former president of Japan's Toyota dies at 88
Toyota's former president Tatsuro Toyoda, who helped the Japanese auto giant establish a foothold in North America, has died at the age of 88, the company said today.
Toyoda, an uncle of current Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda, died of pneumonia on December 30, the firm said in a statement.
His funeral has already been held and was attended by close relatives, but Toyota said it plans to hold a separate farewell ceremony.
Nearly 1,000 flights to be hit by airspace closure for Republic Day
Nearly 1,000 flights to and from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) will be cancelled or rescheduled in the run-up to Republic Day parade as airspace over Delhi will remain closed for about two hours every day for over a week.
An estimated 500 domestic flights could be cancelled and as many international flights will be rescheduled due to the restrictions, an airport official said, adding it was being done due to increased traffic and capacity constraints this year.
Trump backs proposal to divert US aid to Pak for infra projects
President Donald Trump supported a top American Senator's proposal for a bill to stop the US aid to Pakistan for failing to clamp down on terror groups and divert the money for building roads and bridges in the US.
"Good idea Rand!" Trump tweeted, sharing a video of Republican Senator Rand Paul promoting his bill to stop US aid to Pakistan and use the money towards domestic infrastructure projects. "I'm introducing a bill to end aid to Pakistan in the coming days. My bill will take the money that would have gone to Pakistan and put it in an infrastructure fund to build roads and bridges here at home," Paul said.
Coal scam: ED attaches 348 acre land in Madhya Pradesh
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today said it has attached over 348 acres of land in Madhya Pradesh, valued at about Rs 4.53 crore, in connection with its money laundering probe in the coal blocks allocation scam.
A provisional order for attachment of the land in Narsinghpur district of the central Indian state has been issued by the agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The land belongs to Ms BLA Industries Private Limited, it said.
Former Zimbabwe ministers loyal to Mugabe charged with corruption
Two former Zimbabwean cabinet ministers who served under ex-president Robert Mugabe have been charged with corruption, their lawyers said on Saturday, the latest sign of a crackdown on officials loyal to Mugabe.
Mugabe, 93, stood down in November after 37 years in power following a de facto military coup, making way for his former deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa to take over.
JUST IN| MAT relief for companies against whom insolvency application has been admitted effective FY2017-18
Bushfires destroy buildings in Australia as heatwave melts highway surface
Bushfires in Australia destroyed buildings and threatened lives on Saturday as a heatwave in three states brought temperatures strong enough to melt the bitumen on a highway.
A fire raging out of control set several structures ablaze on the outskirts of Melbourne, the country's second largest city, and the capital of the southeastern state of Victoria.
Iran stages pro-government rallies, derides Trump 'blunder' at UN
Thousands of government supporters staged rallies in Iran for a fourth day on Saturday, in a backlash against widespread protests that the clerical establishment has blamed on the country's enemies.
Saturday's show of support came a day after Iran's foreign minister said a United Nations Security Council meeting called by the United States to discuss the protests had proved a "blunder" by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.
Congress defends Rahul Gandhi over privilege notice on tweet
Defending Rahul Gandhi over his tweet against Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, the Congress today said if it attracted a privilege notice, then the BJP should be held guilty on many such counts.
Hitting back at the ruling party, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks against his predecessor Manmohan Singh and Vice President Hamid Ansari during the recent Gujarat polls.
His response came after Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah sent a privilege notice against the Congress president moved by BJP Rajya Sabha member Bhupinder Yadav to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan for further action.
Transport strike in Tamil Nadu enters third day, govt says 'many' staff returning to work
The indefinite strike by some transport unions in Tamil Nadu over wage-related issues, entered the third day today, even as the state government said "many" staff were returning to work and expressed confidence that normal operations would resume tomorrow.
State transport Minister M R Vijayabaskar told a Tamil TV channel that despite the stir, 80 percent buses were running.
BREAKING | A special CBI court has sentenced Lalu Prasad Yadav to 3.5 years of jail in the fodder scam case. The court also imposed a Rs 5-lakh penalty on the RJD chief. Catch the updates live here.
Not authorised anyone to speak in TV debates: Rajinikanth fans association
The All India Rajinikanth Fans Association said it has not authorised any individual to speak in TV debates on its behalf.
The association also made it clear that "official views on matters of importance will be disclosed only after the announcement of his (Rajinikanth) political party."
According to a release from V M Sudhakar, Administrator of the association, some individuals were appearing in TV channels as supporters of the actor and were "expressing their personal views in debates."
Paytm Payments Bank, IndusInd tie-up for fixed deposit facility
Paytm Payments Bank said it has partnered Induslnd Bank to introduce a facility to create a fixed deposit when the customer balance exceeds Rs 1 lakh at the end of the day.
Paytm Payments Bank customers can redeem their deposits instantly, anytime without paying any pre-closure or miscellaneous charges and can earn up to 6.85 percent annual interest, the company said in a statement.
Mojo's Bistro owners booked for culpable homicide in Kamala Mills fire case
Police have booked the owners of Mojo's Bistro for culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with last month's massive fire in Kamala Mills compound, a day after a probe revealed that the blaze started from the high-end pub.
Yesterday, a report by the Mumbai fire department stated that flying embers from illegal hookah being served at Mojo's Bistro was the probable cause of the deadly blaze, which claimed 14 lives on December 29.
FBI investigating Clinton Foundation corruption claims
The FBI is investigating whether the Clinton Foundation engaged in any pay-to-play politics when Hillary Clinton was the secretary of state in the first term of the Obama administration, media reports have said.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for an investigation into Clinton, her aides and the foundation.
Trump book author says his revelations will bring down US president
The author of a book that is highly critical of Donald Trump's first year as U.S. president said his revelations were likely to bring an end to Trump's time in the White House.
Michael Wolff told BBC radio that his conclusion in "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" that Trump is not fit to do the job was becoming a widespread view."I think one of the interesting effects of the book so far is a very clear emperor-has-no-clothes effect," Wolff said in an interview broadcast on Saturday.
Goa's Dabolim airport set for expansion
The Dabolim airport in Goa is set for expansion on the back of expected growth in the civil aviation sector though the tourist state will be getting a brand new aerodrome.
The proposed airport at Mopa in North Goa is likely to impact the traffic flow at Dabolim, but its operator the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has said it will go ahead with expansion plans at the existing facility to cater to growing demand in the sector.
Goa's lone airport at Dabolim operates from the naval base 'INS Hansa'. The first phase of greenfield airport at Mopa is schedule to be operational by 2019. (PTI)
Fodder scam case update: The court will now be sentencing Lalu Yadav and others at 4 pm, according to media reports.
Fodder scam case: Court to begin Lalu Yadav sentencing shortly
Former Bihar CM and wife of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi has called for an emergency meeting before Lalu Yadav's sentencing in the Fodder Scam case, according to CNN-News18. The sentence on the quantum of punishment will be pronounced shortly.