News highlights of the day: Trump rejects author's accusations, calls self 'stable genius'

Trump rejects author's accusations, calls self 'stable genius'

US President Donald Trump on Saturday rejected an author's accusations that he is mentally unfit for office and said his track record showed he is "a very stable genius."

Michael Wolff, who was granted unusually wide access to the White House during much of Trump's first year, has said in promoting his new book that Trump is unfit for the presidency.

Trump, in a series of morning tweets, said his Democratic critics and the US news media were bringing up the "old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence" since they have not been able to bring him down in other ways.