News highlights of the day: Siemens bags contract worth Rs 579 cr for Gujarat Metro Link

Siemens bags contract worth Rs 579 cr for Gujarat Metro Link

Siemens on Monday said that it has bagged a contract worth Rs 579 crore for electrification work of Gujarat Metro Link Express.

"Indian mass-transit operator Metro Link Express for Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad (MEGA) Company Ltd has awarded an order of approximately Rs 579 crore (Euro 76.04 million) to the consortium of Siemens Ltd India and Siemens AG, Germany for electrification of the 39.2-kilometer Metro Express Link in Ahmedabad, Siemens said in a statement.

According to the statement, the line, currently under construction, will run in Ahmedabad city in two corridors.