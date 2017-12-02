App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Highlights of the Day: Search operation on in J&K's Baramulla after reports on terrorists

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Dec 01, 08:24 PM (IST)
  • Dec 01, 04:53 PM (IST)

    Top Headlines:

    1. Nov Nikkei Manufacturing PMI at a 13-month high of 52.6 vs 50.3 MoM
    2. CBDT warns taxman against roving, fishing scrutiny inquiries, reports PTI
    3. India's economy will double to $5 trillion by 2024: Mukesh Ambani
    4. Nissan sues India over outstanding dues, seeks over $770m, reports Reuters
    5. OPEC, Russia agree oil cut extension to end of 2018, reports Reuters
    6. China Nov factory growth slows to 5-month low, confidence sags: Caixin PMI
    7. India needs to cherish and nurture its Muslims: Barack Obama

  • Dec 01, 09:28 PM (IST)

    That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights

  • Dec 01, 09:21 PM (IST)

    Ex-Trump adviser Flynn charged with lying to FBI in Russia probe

    Former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn was charged with lying to the FBI, according to court documents released on Friday, in an escalation of an investigation into alleged ties to Russia that has cast a cloud over President Donald Trump’s administration.

    The Office of the Special Counsel said Flynn was charged with making false statements about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the United States.

  • Dec 01, 09:07 PM (IST)

    Congress presidential election notification issued

    The Congress set the ball rolling for the election of a new party president with the issue of poll notification.No nomination was received on the first day.

    Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who is set to take over the reins of the party from his mother, is likely to file his papers on the last day of filing for nomination on December 4.

  • Dec 01, 09:01 PM (IST)

    Bitcoin pauses below record peak; gained 55% in November

    Bitcoin hovered around USD 9,600 in volatile trade on Friday, after tumbling about 15 percent from an all-time high hit this week as some money managers warned ominously of a bubble and further falls in the stratospheric cryptocurrency.

    Bitcoin was last down around 3.4 percent at USD 9,612.60 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange, from a record peak of USD 11,395 set on Wednesday. On Thursday, it went as low as USD 9,000.

  • Dec 01, 08:52 PM (IST)

    Twins declared dead by Delhi hospital, parents find one infant alive later

    In a shocking incident, premature twins were allegedly declared dead by an upscale private hospital and handed in a polythene bag to their parents who realised that one of them was alive only when they were on way to perform the last rites.

    Police have registered a case in the matter under Section 308 of the IPC which governs cases related to attempt to commit culpable homicide and can attract imprisonment of up to seven years.

  • Dec 01, 08:50 PM (IST)

    GDP - recovery or a post GST bounce?

    GDP - recovery or a post GST bounce?

    GDP showed a recovery at 6.3 percent vs 5.7 in Q1FY18.
  • Dec 01, 08:20 PM (IST)
  • Dec 01, 08:10 PM (IST)
  • Dec 01, 08:09 PM (IST)
  • Dec 01, 08:05 PM (IST)

    Slow start seen for box office this Dec; Bollywood may gross Rs 4 cr in first weekend

    Slow start seen for box office this Dec; Bollywood may gross Rs 4 cr in first weekend

    December has historically been the most profitable month for the Hindi film industry. However, this December may pan out a tad differently due to a slow start with only mid-sized films, and delay in a major release - Padmavati, earlier slated for a December 1 release.
  • Dec 01, 07:54 PM (IST)
  • Dec 01, 07:52 PM (IST)

    Forex reserve touch $400 billion mark again

    India’s foreign exchange reserves reclaimed the USD 400-billion mark again, rising by USD 1.208 billion to touch USD 400.741 billion in the week to November 24, according to the weekly data from the Reserve Bank.

    In the previous week, the reserves rose by USD 240.4 million to USD 399.533 billion, as per the central bank data.The spike in reserves was helped by an increase in foreign currency assets, which are a major component of the overall reserves.

  • Dec 01, 07:39 PM (IST)

    India's GDP to grow, says EAC-PM Chairman Bibek Debroy

    The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), in a statement, said Debroy is of the view that in the wake of various steps taken by the government, "this GDP growth trend will continue in future quarters also".

    He added that the EAC-PM has taken several initiatives that will contribute to stable economic growth and employment. 

  • Dec 01, 07:31 PM (IST)
  • Dec 01, 07:29 PM (IST)

    Visually impaired facing problems with new currency: Delhi HC

    Visually impaired persons are facing difficulty in using the newly introduced currency notes and coins, the Delhi High Court observed today and issued notice to the government and the RBI.

    The court said the matter was of “very grave public interest” and should be addressed seriously.

  • Dec 01, 07:03 PM (IST)

    20 Walmart India stores to open in the near future

    Walmart India has signed 20 new sites for new stores and will start opening them from the next year, a top company official said today.The company, which runs 21 Best Price wholesale stores in nine states, has already started work in some of the new projects.

  • Dec 01, 06:59 PM (IST)

    Delhi likely to follow London's congestion charge model

    Delhi may soon follow the London model of levying congestion charge for driving a vehicle through designated roads, in a bid to reduce clogging of streets with traffic.

    The Delhi Traffic Police was directed today to carry out a study to explore the feasibility of levying congestion charge and introducing one-way traffic on roads in the national capital.

  • Dec 01, 06:39 PM (IST)

    India's third largest software exporter Wipro said that it will challenge the lawsuit filed by National Grid in the US. The lawsuit seeks damages of over USD 140 million related to a project that dates back to 2009. National Grid US, which is the American unit of British electricity and gas utility major National Grid PLC, has filed the lawsuit in a New York Court.

  • Dec 01, 06:33 PM (IST)

    ​Union minister Jayant Sinha on Friday  said the domestic and international operations of Air India would be sold together. The government has initiated the process for strategic disinvestment of debt-laden Air India as part of efforts to revive the national carrier.

      "What we will be offering through the bidding process is the integrated airline (Air India), which means both domestic and international operations (together)," Sinha, the Minister of State for Civil Aviation, said.

  • Dec 01, 06:11 PM (IST)

    Cyclone Ochki: The Opposition Congress and BJP in Kerala today slammed the LDF government over the alleged delay in initiating precautionary measures and launching rescue operations for fishermen, who got stranded in the rough sea off the coast due to Cyclone Ockhi.   The opposition alleged that the CPI(M)-led government failed completely in tackling the emergency situation though it had received prior warning about the cyclone.   Heavy rains continued to lash coastal areas of Kerala today, crippling normal life, even as Cyclone Ockhi lay centered about 80km north-northeast of Minicoy in Lakshadweep.   About 150 fishermen, who put out to sea from various southern districts, were rescued, Thiruvananthapuram District Commissioner K Vasuki said, adding that efforts were on to bring the rest of the stranded fishermen to the shore.   "There is no need to panic," she said.   The rescued fishermen included those who were saved by a Japanese cargo vessel.

  • Dec 01, 06:02 PM (IST)

    The win in the UP civic polls on Friday has laid down foundation for the 2019 elections, Adityanath said adding that the party will win all the 80 seats. The win is a lesson for those who fly high, he said. 

    The UP government will transform the state from 'bimaru' state to 'vikasit' state, Adityanath said at the Summit. Previous governments had made the system corrupt and inefficient. 

    In the last 15 years, there had been industrialization of crime. The current government will ensure that all criminals are put behind bars. But, if people try to disrupt the peace, they will pay the price for it.

  • Dec 01, 05:57 PM (IST)

    On the resolution of the Ayodhya dispute, Adityanath said that the Supreme Court will hear the case on day-to-day basis. The party is still awaiting final verdict on the case.

    "The hearing on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue would start on December 5 and we should rather wait for the court verdict. Even the Supreme Court Chief Justice had said that we should resolve the dispute through talks, I believe in that idea," Adityanath said. 

  • Dec 01, 05:46 PM (IST)
  • Dec 01, 05:36 PM (IST)

    With plenty on its platter, Swiggy is on many investors' menu

    Swiggy's increasing grip in the food-tech startup sector over the past three years is now luring major investors including Softbank, Alibaba, Tencent and Flipkart to buy stakes in the food ordering and delivering company.

    Media reports state that the Bundl Technologies-owned Swiggy is in talks with the Japnese entity, which has shown interest in investing about USD 200-250 million for a minority stake in the company. The deal is reported to be signed at a pre-money valuation of USD 600-650 million.

  • Dec 01, 05:35 PM (IST)

  • Dec 01, 05:31 PM (IST)

    After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah's faith questioned. Raj Babbar, on Friday, said that Shah is a Jain, not Hindu.

  • Dec 01, 05:28 PM (IST)
  • Dec 01, 05:21 PM (IST)

    Madame Tussauds launched in Delhi! Check exclusive pictures from inside the wax museum.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.