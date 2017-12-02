News Highlights of the Day: Search operation on in J&K's Baramulla after reports on terrorists

Leading basmati rice firm LT Foods will invest $20 million for branding and expansion in Europe, as it eyes a six times increase in sales from the branded segment over the next four years. The company is extensively working on expanding its geographical footprints and product portfolio in these markets and plans to invest $20 million with increased sales from the current 5,000 tonne to 30,000 tonnes in the branded segment over the next four years, it said in a statement.
LT Foods, which sells basmati rice under Daawat brand, has been focusing on Europe as the next growth region and has recently opened a new plant in Rotterdam, Netherlands to cater to both Europe and UK. "In the next two years we are eyeing to gain 5% market share in the branded segment of this region with distribution expansion and continuous brand investments. This will help to take the growth to the next level and achieve theaspired targets," LT Foods Chairman Vijay Kumar Arora said.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories has received first cycle new drug application (NDA) approval from the US health regulator for its psoriasis treatment Impoyz cream, reports PTI. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Promius Pharma, has received its fifth consecutive, first-cycle NDA approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the Proprietary Products Group, it said in a statement. Impoyz (clobetasol propionate) Cream is a high potency topical steroid approved for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in patients 18 years of age or older, it added. Psoriasis affects around 7.5 million people in the US.
Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported 18% YoY increase in total sales at 38,570 units in November. It had sold 32,564 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement. In the domestic market, its sales grew 21% YoY to 36,039 units last month compared to 29,869 in November 2016. Exports declined 6% to 2,531 units against 2,695 units in the year-ago month.
Sales of passenger vehicles, including Scorpio, XUV500, Xylo, Bolero and Verito, increased 21% YoY to 16,030 units compared to 13,198 units in the same month last year. Commercial vehicle sales was up 22% YoY to 15,554 units in November against 12,718 units in the year-ago period.
The Indian economy will double to $5 trillion by 2024, and the country's rise will be higher than China's by the middle of 21st century, Reliance Industries Chairman and India's richest man Mukesh Ambani said. At the HT Leadership Summit, Ambani recalled that he in 2004 had predicted about India - then a $500-billion economy - hitting $5 trillion in 20 years. "Today, that prediction seems certain. Indeed, it will be achieved well before 2024," he said. India's GDP size is nearly $2.5 trillion and ranks sixth in the world.
Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland reported a 51% YoY jump in total sales at 14,460 units in November this year. The company had sold 9,574 units in the same month last year.Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles rose by 54% to units as against 6,928 in the year-ago month, the company said in a statement. Light commercial vehicle sales grew by 44% to 3,819 units compared to 2,646 units in November last year.
Ashok Leyland's November sales rose a massive 51% YoY backed by MHCV as well as LCV segments. The country's second largest commercial vehicle maker sold 14,460 units in November 2017 as against 9,574 units in the year-ago period. Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales grew a sharp 54% YoY to 10,641 units and light commercial vehicle sales rose 44% YoY to 3,819 units in the month gone by.
Maruti Suzuki's November sales came in at 1.54 lakh units, up 14.1% YoY. India's largest car maker sold 1.35 lakh units in November 2016. The growth was largely driven by domestic sales, which grew 15% YoY to 1.45 lakh units in the month gone by. Exports sales were largely muted, growing 0.8% YoY to 9,300 units in November 2017.
Bajaj Auto has reported a 21% YoY increase in November sales, backed by domestic as well as export segments. The two and three-wheeler maker sold 3.26 lakh units in the month gone by, from 2.7 lakh units sold in the year-ago period. Exports during the month grew 27% YoY to 1.46 lakh units and domestic sales jumped 16% YoY to 1.79 lakh units.
Motorcycle sales rose 11% YoY to 2.64 lakh units, compared with 2.37 lakh units in the corresponding month. Three-wheeler sales growth was solid in November, growing 94% to 62,488 units, the highest ever monthly sales, against 32,191 units in the same period last year.
According to the notice, Nissan said repeated requests to state officials for the payment, due in 2015, were overlooked and even a plea by the company’s chairman, Carlos Ghosn, to Modi in March of last year seeking central assistance did not yield any results. The notice, sent by Nissan’s lawyers in July 2016, was followed by more than a dozen meetings between central and state officials and Nissan executives, sources said.
Officials, from several ministries, assured Nissan the payment would be made, and it should not bring a legal case. But, in August, Nissan gave India an ultimatum to appoint an arbitrator, sources said, adding the first arbitration hearing will be in mid-December.
Biocon is up 3% after the company announced that the European Medicines Agency accepted marketing authorisation application for its breast cancer and chemotherapy drug. The EMA has accepted for review Mylan’s Marketing Authorisation Applications (MAA) for proposed biosimilar trastuzumab and proposed biosimilar pegfilgrastim.
“The EMA acceptance of the submissions follows an earlier withdrawal of both applications in response to an audit conducted by European inspecting authority of Biocon’s product facility,” the company said in an exchange filing. The company claims to have completed corrective actions outlined as a result of observations and these will be confirmed during the re-inspection.
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairman, Biocon, told CNBC-TV18 that the EMA communication does not necessarily mean an approval. The target action date for USFDA nod for Trastuzumab is December 3, she said.
“The committee was formed to ease listing, compliance and processes for companies that are currently undergoing insolvency proceedings. Major recommendations include easing the listing obligation and disclosure requirements (LODR), and delisting and relisting if these are a part of the resolution plan,” sources said. “Recommendations were submitted to the market regulator earlier this week for amending Sebi regulations. These recommendations could be considered in a meeting of Sebi’s board next month (December),” they added.
1. Nov Nikkei Manufacturing PMI at a 13-month high of 52.6 vs 50.3 MoM 2. CBDT warns taxman against roving, fishing scrutiny inquiries, reports PTI 3. India's economy will double to $5 trillion by 2024: Mukesh Ambani 4. Nissan sues India over outstanding dues, seeks over $770m, reports Reuters 5. OPEC, Russia agree oil cut extension to end of 2018, reports Reuters 6. China Nov factory growth slows to 5-month low, confidence sags: Caixin PMI 7. India needs to cherish and nurture its Muslims: Barack Obama
Dec 01, 09:28 PM (IST)
That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights
Dec 01, 09:21 PM (IST)
Ex-Trump adviser Flynn charged with lying to FBI in Russia probe
Former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn was charged with lying to the FBI, according to court documents released on Friday, in an escalation of an investigation into alleged ties to Russia that has cast a cloud over President Donald Trump’s administration.
The Office of the Special Counsel said Flynn was charged with making false statements about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the United States.
Dec 01, 09:07 PM (IST)
Congress presidential election notification issued
The Congress set the ball rolling for the election of a new party president with the issue of poll notification.No nomination was received on the first day.
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who is set to take over the reins of the party from his mother, is likely to file his papers on the last day of filing for nomination on December 4.
Dec 01, 09:01 PM (IST)
Bitcoin pauses below record peak; gained 55% in November
Bitcoin hovered around USD 9,600 in volatile trade on Friday, after tumbling about 15 percent from an all-time high hit this week as some money managers warned ominously of a bubble and further falls in the stratospheric cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin was last down around 3.4 percent at USD 9,612.60 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange, from a record peak of USD 11,395 set on Wednesday. On Thursday, it went as low as USD 9,000.
Dec 01, 08:52 PM (IST)
Twins declared dead by Delhi hospital, parents find one infant alive later
In a shocking incident, premature twins were allegedly declared dead by an upscale private hospital and handed in a polythene bag to their parents who realised that one of them was alive only when they were on way to perform the last rites.
Police have registered a case in the matter under Section 308 of the IPC which governs cases related to attempt to commit culpable homicide and can attract imprisonment of up to seven years.
Draft Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill has been sent to state govts for their views, and they have been asked to respond to draft urgently: Official sources. #TripleTalaqhttps://t.co/CRNzn9i9do
India’s foreign exchange reserves reclaimed the USD 400-billion mark again, rising by USD 1.208 billion to touch USD 400.741 billion in the week to November 24, according to the weekly data from the Reserve Bank.
In the previous week, the reserves rose by USD 240.4 million to USD 399.533 billion, as per the central bank data.The spike in reserves was helped by an increase in foreign currency assets, which are a major component of the overall reserves.
Dec 01, 07:39 PM (IST)
India's GDP to grow, says EAC-PM Chairman Bibek Debroy
The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), in a statement, said Debroy is of the view that in the wake of various steps taken by the government, "this GDP growth trend will continue in future quarters also".
He added that the EAC-PM has taken several initiatives that will contribute to stable economic growth and employment.
Visually impaired facing problems with new currency: Delhi HC
Visually impaired persons are facing difficulty in using the newly introduced currency notes and coins, the Delhi High Court observed today and issued notice to the government and the RBI.
The court said the matter was of “very grave public interest” and should be addressed seriously.
Dec 01, 07:03 PM (IST)
20 Walmart India stores to open in the near future
Walmart India has signed 20 new sites for new stores and will start opening them from the next year, a top company official said today.The company, which runs 21 Best Price wholesale stores in nine states, has already started work in some of the new projects.
Dec 01, 06:59 PM (IST)
Delhi likely to follow London's congestion charge model
Delhi may soon follow the London model of levying congestion charge for driving a vehicle through designated roads, in a bid to reduce clogging of streets with traffic.
The Delhi Traffic Police was directed today to carry out a study to explore the feasibility of levying congestion charge and introducing one-way traffic on roads in the national capital.
Dec 01, 06:39 PM (IST)
India's third largest software exporter Wipro said that it will challenge the lawsuit filed by National Grid in the US. The lawsuit seeks damages of over USD 140 million related to a project that dates back to 2009. National Grid US, which is the American unit of British electricity and gas utility major National Grid PLC, has filed the lawsuit in a New York Court.
Dec 01, 06:33 PM (IST)
Union minister Jayant Sinha on Friday said the domestic and international operations of Air India would be sold together. The government has initiated the process for strategic disinvestment of debt-laden Air India as part of efforts to revive the national carrier.
"What we will be offering through the bidding process is the integrated airline (Air India), which means both domestic and international operations (together)," Sinha, the Minister of State for Civil Aviation, said.
Dec 01, 06:11 PM (IST)
Cyclone Ochki: The Opposition Congress and BJP in Kerala today slammed the LDF government over the alleged delay in initiating precautionary measures and launching rescue operations for fishermen, who got stranded in the rough sea off the coast due to Cyclone Ockhi.
The opposition alleged that the CPI(M)-led government failed completely in tackling the emergency situation though it had received prior warning about the cyclone.
Heavy rains continued to lash coastal areas of Kerala today, crippling normal life, even as Cyclone Ockhi lay centered about 80km north-northeast of Minicoy in Lakshadweep.
About 150 fishermen, who put out to sea from various southern districts, were rescued, Thiruvananthapuram District Commissioner K Vasuki said, adding that efforts were on to bring the rest of the stranded fishermen to the shore.
"There is no need to panic," she said.
The rescued fishermen included those who were saved by a Japanese cargo vessel.
Dec 01, 06:02 PM (IST)
The win in the UP civic polls on Friday has laid down foundation for the 2019 elections, Adityanath said adding that the party will win all the 80 seats. The win is a lesson for those who fly high, he said.
The UP government will transform the state from 'bimaru' state to 'vikasit' state, Adityanath said at the Summit. Previous governments had made the system corrupt and inefficient.
In the last 15 years, there had been industrialization of crime. The current government will ensure that all criminals are put behind bars. But, if people try to disrupt the peace, they will pay the price for it.
Dec 01, 05:57 PM (IST)
On the resolution of the Ayodhya dispute, Adityanath said that the Supreme Court will hear the case on day-to-day basis. The party is still awaiting final verdict on the case.
"The hearing on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue would start on December 5 and we should rather wait for the court verdict. Even the Supreme Court Chief Justice had said that we should resolve the dispute through talks, I believe in that idea," Adityanath said.
Dec 01, 05:46 PM (IST)
The President, on the recommendation of the Selection Committee, appoints Dr. A. Surya Prakash as Chairman of Prasar Bharati Board with effect from the date of his assuming charge of the post for a term up to 08.02.2020, i.e. the date he attains the age of seventy years. pic.twitter.com/ty1LPqwWHp
With plenty on its platter, Swiggy is on many investors' menu
Swiggy's increasing grip in the food-tech startup sector over the past three years is now luring major investors including Softbank, Alibaba, Tencent and Flipkart to buy stakes in the food ordering and delivering company.
Media reports state that the Bundl Technologies-owned Swiggy is in talks with the Japnese entity, which has shown interest in investing about USD 200-250 million for a minority stake in the company. The deal is reported to be signed at a pre-money valuation of USD 600-650 million.
Dec 01, 05:35 PM (IST)
Dec 01, 05:31 PM (IST)
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah's faith questioned. Raj Babbar, on Friday, said that Shah is a Jain, not Hindu.
Dec 01, 05:28 PM (IST)
Mahatma Gandhi & Sardar Patel brought glory to name of Gujarat. In independent India if there is a person who made Gujarat famous in each corner of world, it's Narendra Modi. Want to ask my friends of Cong, do they have problem in accepting it?: Rajnath Singh in Mahudha #Gujaratpic.twitter.com/OGnlFgJqj8
highlights
The win in the UP civic polls on Friday has laid down foundation for the 2019 elections, Adityanath said adding that the party will win all the 80 seats. The win is a lesson for those who fly high, he said.
The UP government will transform the state from 'bimaru' state to 'vikasit' state, Adityanath said at the Summit. Previous governments had made the system corrupt and inefficient.
In the last 15 years, there had been industrialization of crime. The current government will ensure that all criminals are put behind bars. But, if people try to disrupt the peace, they will pay the price for it.
Govt approves launch of National Nutrition Mission
The government has approved the launch of the National Nutrition Mission (NNM) to tackle the problems of under-nutrition, low birthweight and stunting, with a budget of Rs 9,046 crore for a period of three years. The mission, commencing 2017-18, has a target to reduce under-nutrition and low birthweight by 2% each year.
It will strive to achieve reduction in stunting from 38.4% as per the National Family Health Survey-4 to 25% by 2022. It also aims to bring down anaemia among young children, women and adolescent girls by 3% per year. More than 10 crore people will benefit from the programme, according to an official statement.
Retail inflation for industrial workers up 3.24% in October
Retail inflation for industrial workers has risen marginally to 3.24% in October mainly account of surge in price of food items. "The YoY inflation measured by monthly CPI-IW, consumer price index for industrial workers, stood at 3.24% for October, 2017, as compared to 2.89% for the previous month (September 2017) and 3.35% during the corresponding month of the previous year," a Labour Ministry statement said.
Food inflation stood at 2.26% against 1.30% in September and 2.99% during the corresponding month of the previous year. Food group contributed 1.94 percentage points to the total change. The All-India CPI-IW for October, 2017 increased by 2 points and pegged at 287.
UP results reaffirm people's support for note ban, GST: Arun Jaitley
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the results of Uttar Pradesh civic polls reaffirmed people's support for the GST which has made doing business "easier" for traders, reports PTI. He also recalled his party's unprecedented win in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand assembly polls following the demonetisation decision and noted that it had swept "trading hubs" in UP to underline popular support to note ban. "Today's results (in UP) have only reaffirmed it," he said.
LT Foods to invest $20m for branding, expansion in Europe
Leading basmati rice firm LT Foods will invest $20 million for branding and expansion in Europe, as it eyes a six times increase in sales from the branded segment over the next four years. The company is extensively working on expanding its geographical footprints and product portfolio in these markets and plans to invest $20 million with increased sales from the current 5,000 tonne to 30,000 tonnes in the branded segment over the next four years, it said in a statement.
LT Foods, which sells basmati rice under Daawat brand, has been focusing on Europe as the next growth region and has recently opened a new plant in Rotterdam, Netherlands to cater to both Europe and UK. "In the next two years we are eyeing to gain 5% market share in the branded segment of this region with distribution expansion and continuous brand investments. This will help to take the growth to the next level and achieve theaspired targets," LT Foods Chairman Vijay Kumar Arora said.
Escorts tractor sales in Nov rise 6.5% to 5,119 units
Farm equipment manufacturer Escorts Agri Machinery reported a 6.51% increase in its tractor sales at 5,119 units for November. The company had sold 4,806 tractors in the same month a year ago. Domestic tractor sales during the month stood at 4,941 units as against 4,698 units in November last year, up 5.2%, it said in a BSE filing. Exports during the period grew 64.8% at 178 units compared to 108 in November 2016. The company has sold 53,243 units in 2017-18 so far.
Dr Reddy's Labs gets first cycle nod for psoriasis treatment cream
Dr Reddy's Laboratories has received first cycle new drug application (NDA) approval from the US health regulator for its psoriasis treatment Impoyz cream, reports PTI. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Promius Pharma, has received its fifth consecutive, first-cycle NDA approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the Proprietary Products Group, it said in a statement. Impoyz (clobetasol propionate) Cream is a high potency topical steroid approved for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in patients 18 years of age or older, it added. Psoriasis affects around 7.5 million people in the US.
M&M sales up 18% YoY to 38,570 units in November
Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported 18% YoY increase in total sales at 38,570 units in November. It had sold 32,564 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement. In the domestic market, its sales grew 21% YoY to 36,039 units last month compared to 29,869 in November 2016. Exports declined 6% to 2,531 units against 2,695 units in the year-ago month.
Sales of passenger vehicles, including Scorpio, XUV500, Xylo, Bolero and Verito, increased 21% YoY to 16,030 units compared to 13,198 units in the same month last year. Commercial vehicle sales was up 22% YoY to 15,554 units in November against 12,718 units in the year-ago period.
India's economy will double to $5 trillion by 2024: Mukesh Ambani
The Indian economy will double to $5 trillion by 2024, and the country's rise will be higher than China's by the middle of 21st century, Reliance Industries Chairman and India's richest man Mukesh Ambani said. At the HT Leadership Summit, Ambani recalled that he in 2004 had predicted about India - then a $500-billion economy - hitting $5 trillion in 20 years. "Today, that prediction seems certain. Indeed, it will be achieved well before 2024," he said. India's GDP size is nearly $2.5 trillion and ranks sixth in the world.
VECV sales up 55% YoY at 4,916 units in November
Commercial vehicles maker VE Commercial Vehicles reported a 54.9% increase in total sales at 4,916 units in November. The company, a joint venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, had sold 3,174 units in the same month last year, it said in a statement. The November sales figure includes 4,727 units of Eicher brand and 189 units of Volvo brand.
Ashok Leyland sales rise 51% YoY to 14,460 units in November
Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland reported a 51% YoY jump in total sales at 14,460 units in November this year. The company had sold 9,574 units in the same month last year.Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles rose by 54% to units as against 6,928 in the year-ago month, the company said in a statement. Light commercial vehicle sales grew by 44% to 3,819 units compared to 2,646 units in November last year.
India needs to cherish and nurture its Muslims: Barack Obama
India needs to cherish and nurture its Muslim population that is integrated and considers itself Indian, former US President Barack Obama said. It is an idea that needs to be reinforced, the former President said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Obama said he had emphasised the need for religious tolerance and the right to practice one's own faith during closed door talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his last trip to India in 2015. The 44th US president, who held office between 2009 and 2017, had made similar comments during a public interaction on the last day of his visit, which had come against the backdrop of controversy over religious conversions.
CBDT warns taxman against roving, fishing scrutiny inquiries
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has warned the taxman against undertaking "roving or fishing" inquiries in the name of scrutiny assessments and asked them to scrupulously adhere to its guidelines, reports PTI. The policy-making body of the department, in a stern two-page communication to the taxman, has asked assessing officers to not "travel beyond the issue" and not to randomly or unauthorisedly expand the scope of a limited scrutiny procedure.
The I-T department, in cases of suspicion of tax evasion and under-reporting of income, is empowered to open a scrutiny assessment of the assessee under the law and the procedure entails submission of a number of documents and hearing between the two sides. Taxpayers have complained about this action in the past, saying complying with this procedure has been very cumbersome and harassing for them at times.
The CBDT has maintained that it only brings less than 1% of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) or cases under the rigorous scrutiny procedure in a given assessment year, either full or limited. The letter, issued to all the I-T ranges in the country, has said that such acts give a bad name to the tax department and complaints in this regard are being viewed "very seriously" by the CBDT.
"Instances have come to notice of the CBDT where some assessing officers (AOs) are travelling beyond their jurisdiction while making assessments in limited scrutiny cases by initiating inquiries on new issues without complying with mandatory requirements of the relevant CBDT instructions. These instances have been viewed very seriously by the CBDT...," the letter, accessed by PTI, said.
In view of this, it said, it is "once again reiterated that the AO should abide by the instructions of the CBDT while completing scrutiny assessments and should be scrupulous about maintenance of note sheets in assessment folders".
Why was public money 'squandered' in buying power at higher rates, Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi
Continuing his attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi asked him why public money was "squandered" in purchasing power at higher rates from private companies, reports PTI. Asking the third question in the series "a question a day", Gandhi asked Modi why the coffers of four private firms were filled between 2002 and 2016 by buying power of Rs 62,549 crore.
"My third question to the prime minister. Why were the coffers of four private companies filled between 2002-16 by buying power of Rs 62,549 crore? By reducing the capacity of state power units by 62%, why was power bought from private companies at up to Rs 24 per unit against Rs 3 per unit? Why was public money squandered," he asked the prime minister on Twitter.
Ashok Leyland Nov sales up 51% YoY on strong MHCV growth
Ashok Leyland's November sales rose a massive 51% YoY backed by MHCV as well as LCV segments. The country's second largest commercial vehicle maker sold 14,460 units in November 2017 as against 9,574 units in the year-ago period. Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales grew a sharp 54% YoY to 10,641 units and light commercial vehicle sales rose 44% YoY to 3,819 units in the month gone by.
Maruti Suzuki Nov sales up 14% YoY led by domestic business
Maruti Suzuki's November sales came in at 1.54 lakh units, up 14.1% YoY. India's largest car maker sold 1.35 lakh units in November 2016. The growth was largely driven by domestic sales, which grew 15% YoY to 1.45 lakh units in the month gone by. Exports sales were largely muted, growing 0.8% YoY to 9,300 units in November 2017.
Bajaj Auto November sales rise 21% YoY to 3.26 lakh units
Bajaj Auto has reported a 21% YoY increase in November sales, backed by domestic as well as export segments. The two and three-wheeler maker sold 3.26 lakh units in the month gone by, from 2.7 lakh units sold in the year-ago period. Exports during the month grew 27% YoY to 1.46 lakh units and domestic sales jumped 16% YoY to 1.79 lakh units.
Motorcycle sales rose 11% YoY to 2.64 lakh units, compared with 2.37 lakh units in the corresponding month. Three-wheeler sales growth was solid in November, growing 94% to 62,488 units, the highest ever monthly sales, against 32,191 units in the same period last year.
Nov Nikkei Mfg PMI at 13-month high of 52.6 vs 50.3 MoM
India's manufacturing sector in November recorded the strongest improvement in business activity in 13 months as new orders picked up supported by reduction in GST rates and strong demand conditions. The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose from 50.3 in October to 52.6 in November, indicating substantial improvement of operating conditions in the country's manufacturing sector.
This is for the fourth consecutive month that the index has come in above 50 point mark that separates expansion from contraction. Survey respondents said a combination of higher order book volumes and a decrease in GST rates largely contributed to greater production.
Moreover, stronger factory production levels translated into the fastest rate of employment creation since September 2012. Besides, export growth rose for the first time in three months as overseas demand for Indian goods improved.
Tatas have shown interest in Air India: Jayant Sinha
The Tatas had formally shown an interest in Air India's stake sale, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha told CNBC-TV18. "We have, of course, received from both IndiGo as well as the Tatas indications of interest for the airline (Air India), and then, we have received formal indications of interest for the other aspects of the Air India group. These are the formal indications we have received so far," Sinha said.
Trump: China's North Korea diplomacy appears to have 'no impact on Little Rocket Man'
US President Donald Trump dismissed a Chinese diplomatic effort to rein in North Korea’s weapons programme as a failure on Thursday, while Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Beijing was doing a lot, but could do more to limit oil supplies to Pyongyang, reports Reuters. In a tweet, Trump delivered another insulting barb against North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who he called “Little Rocket Man” and a “sick puppy” after North Korea test-fired its most advanced missile to date on Wednesday.
Nissan sues India over outstanding dues, seeks over $770m
Japanese automaker Nissan Motor has begun international arbitration against India to seek more than $770 million in a dispute over unpaid state incentives, sources told Reuters. In a legal notice sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, Nissan sought payment of incentives due from the Tamil Nadu government as part of a 2008 agreement to set up a car manufacturing plant in the southern state.
According to the notice, Nissan said repeated requests to state officials for the payment, due in 2015, were overlooked and even a plea by the company’s chairman, Carlos Ghosn, to Modi in March of last year seeking central assistance did not yield any results. The notice, sent by Nissan’s lawyers in July 2016, was followed by more than a dozen meetings between central and state officials and Nissan executives, sources said.
Officials, from several ministries, assured Nissan the payment would be made, and it should not bring a legal case. But, in August, Nissan gave India an ultimatum to appoint an arbitrator, sources said, adding the first arbitration hearing will be in mid-December.
IMF to update India growth rate forecast in January
International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it will update its growth rate forecast for India in January next year, reports PTI. "We will be updating the forecast for India, including the growth rate, and that will be coming January with the update of our World Economic Outlook," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said.
Recently, the US-based Moody's upgraded India's sovereign rating after a gap of 13 years to Baa2, with 'stable' outlook, from Baa3 earlier, citing improved growth prospects driven by economic and institutional reforms. This was followed by S&P Global Rating, which kept India's sovereign rating unchanged at BBB- with stable outlook saying vulnerabilities stemming from low per capita income and high government debt balances strong GDP growth.
South Korea says North's Hwasong-15 missile is new type of ICBM
The Hwasong-15 missile that North Korea launched on Wednesday is a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile which can fly over 13,000 km (8,080 miles), a South Korean defence ministry spokesman told Reuters on Friday. Earlier this week, Pyongyang said it had test-fired its most advanced missile, putting the US mainland within range, and in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.
EMA accepts Biocon’s mktg authorisation application for cancer drug, stock up 3%
Biocon is up 3% after the company announced that the European Medicines Agency accepted marketing authorisation application for its breast cancer and chemotherapy drug. The EMA has accepted for review Mylan’s Marketing Authorisation Applications (MAA) for proposed biosimilar trastuzumab and proposed biosimilar pegfilgrastim.
“The EMA acceptance of the submissions follows an earlier withdrawal of both applications in response to an audit conducted by European inspecting authority of Biocon’s product facility,” the company said in an exchange filing. The company claims to have completed corrective actions outlined as a result of observations and these will be confirmed during the re-inspection.
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairman, Biocon, told CNBC-TV18 that the EMA communication does not necessarily mean an approval. The target action date for USFDA nod for Trastuzumab is December 3, she said.
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake hits southeast Iran: USGS
A strong quake of magnitude 6.0 struck southeastern Iran near the city of Kerman on Friday, the US Geological Survey said. The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.3, was centered 58 km northeast of Kerman, which has a population of more than 821,000. It struck at 6:32 am and was very shallow, at a depth of 10 km, which would have amplified the shaking. A magnitude 6.0 quake is considered strong and is capable of causing severe damage.
China Nov factory growth slows to 5-month low, confidence sags: Caixin PMI
China’s manufacturing activity grew at the weakest pace in five months in November as input costs remained high and tougher pollution measures weighed on business confidence, a private survey showed on Friday. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) dipped to 50.8 from 51.0 in October.
Output and new orders rose only modestly, while input costs continued to rise sharply, pressuring profit margins. Firms were able to pass along slightly more of the price increases to their customers, but still had to cut staff at the fastest pace in three months to reduce costs.
Optimism about the one-year business outlook cooled for the third month running, with some firms saying they expected stricter environmental policies and relatively subdued demand to weigh on growth. The confidence reading was among the weakest on record since early 2012.
The findings in the Caixin report contrasted with a similar official survey on Thursday which showed an unexpected pick-up in manufacturing growth last month, despite the expected drag from the air pollution crackdown and a cooling property market. The Caixin version tends to focus more on small and mid-sized companies.
Compliance norms may be eased for firms facing insolvency, says report
A committee set up to ease listing, compliance and disclosure regulations for companies in the process of insolvency resolution has submitted its recommendations to market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), sources told Mint. The committee comprising members from Sebi and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) was formed considering that 11 of the 12 large NPA accounts currently under insolvency proceedings, including Bhushan Steel, Alok Industries, Amtek Auto, Lanco Infratech, Electrosteel Steels and Era Infra Engineering, are listed companies.
“The committee was formed to ease listing, compliance and processes for companies that are currently undergoing insolvency proceedings. Major recommendations include easing the listing obligation and disclosure requirements (LODR), and delisting and relisting if these are a part of the resolution plan,” sources said. “Recommendations were submitted to the market regulator earlier this week for amending Sebi regulations. These recommendations could be considered in a meeting of Sebi’s board next month (December),” they added.
Japan Nov factory activity growth fastest in over 3-1/2 years on export boom
Japanese manufacturing activity in November grew at the fastest pace in more than 3-1/2 years, a revised survey showed, as output, new orders, and new export orders accelerated in a sign the world’s third-biggest economy continued to expand steadily, reports Reuters. The final Markit/Nikkei Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) released on Friday was a seasonally adjusted 53.6, slightly below the preliminary reading of 53.8 and above October’s final reading of 52.8.
Senate tax bill stumbles on deficit-focused 'trigger'
A Republican tax overhaul stalled on a procedural issue in the US Senate on Thursday, forcing lawmakers to weigh new options to an amendment sought by a leading fiscal hawk to address the bill’s projected large expansion of the federal deficit, reports Reuters. US Senator Bob Corker wanted to add a provision that would trigger automatic tax increases in years ahead if tax cuts in the bill failed to boost the economy and generate revenues sufficient to offset the estimated deficit expansion.
But the Senate parliamentarian barred Corker’s “trigger” proposal on procedural grounds. “We just got the realisation from the parliamentarian that that’s probably not going to work,” said Republican Senator David Perdue. The setback underscored nagging concerns among fiscal conservatives in the party about the deficit impact of the tax bill, seen by Republicans as crucial to their political prospects in the November 2018 US elections, when they will seek to keep control of the Senate and House of Representatives.
Wall Street gains, Dow tops 24,000 as tax bill gains steam
The S&P closed at a record high and the Dow Jones Industrial Average broke above the 24,000 mark for the first time on Thursday as investors gained confidence that the Republican party’s push for a US tax overhaul would succeed. The blue-chip Dow index has crossed four 1,000-point milestones this year on the back of strong corporate earnings, robust economic data and hopes for corporate tax cuts. The tax bill would cut the corporate tax rate to 20% from 35%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 331.67 points, or 1.39%, to 24,272.35, the S&P 500 gained 21.51 points, or 0.82%, to 2,647.58, and the Nasdaq Composite added 49.63 points, or 0.73%, to 6,873.97.
US experts say North Korean images suggest missile capable of hitting all America
Images released by North Korea on Thursday appeared to show it has succeeded in developing a missile capable of delivering a nuclear weapon anywhere in the United States and it could be only two or three tests away from being declared combat ready, US-based experts said on Thursday. North Korea released dozens of photos and a video after Wednesday’s launch of the new Hwasong-15 missile, and leader Kim Jong Un declared the country had “finally realised the great historic cause of completing the state nuclear force”.
US-based experts, some of whom have been sceptical about past North Korean claims to have put all of the United States in range, said data from the latest test and the photos appeared to confirm North Korea has a missile of sufficient power to deliver a nuclear warhead anywhere in America. Experts and US officials say questions remain about whether it has a re-entry vehicle capable of protecting a nuclear warhead as it speeds toward its target and about the accuracy of its guidance systems. (Picture courtesy: Reuters)
OPEC, Russia agree oil cut extension to end of 2018
OPEC and non-OPEC producers led by Russia agreed on Thursday to extend oil output cuts until the end of 2018 as they try to finish clearing a global glut of crude while signalling a possible early exit from the deal if the market overheats, reports Reuters. Russia, which this year reduced production significantly with OPEC for the first time, has been pushing for a clear message on how to exit the cuts so the market doesn’t flip into a deficit too soon, prices don’t rally too fast and rival US shale firms don’t boost output further.
Russia needs much lower oil prices to balance its budget than OPEC’s leader Saudi Arabia, which is preparing a stock market listing for national energy champion Aramco next year and would hence benefit from pricier crude. The producers’ current deal, under which they are cutting supply by about 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in an effort to boost oil prices, expires in March.
Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC allies had agreed to extend the cuts by nine months until the end of 2018, as largely anticipated by the market. OPEC also decided to cap the combined output of Nigeria and Libya at 2017 levels below 2.8 million bpd. Both countries have been exempt from cuts due to unrest and lower-than-normal production.
Top Headlines:
1. Nov Nikkei Manufacturing PMI at a 13-month high of 52.6 vs 50.3 MoM
2. CBDT warns taxman against roving, fishing scrutiny inquiries, reports PTI
3. India's economy will double to $5 trillion by 2024: Mukesh Ambani
4. Nissan sues India over outstanding dues, seeks over $770m, reports Reuters
5. OPEC, Russia agree oil cut extension to end of 2018, reports Reuters
6. China Nov factory growth slows to 5-month low, confidence sags: Caixin PMI
7. India needs to cherish and nurture its Muslims: Barack Obama
That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights
Ex-Trump adviser Flynn charged with lying to FBI in Russia probe
Former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn was charged with lying to the FBI, according to court documents released on Friday, in an escalation of an investigation into alleged ties to Russia that has cast a cloud over President Donald Trump’s administration.
The Office of the Special Counsel said Flynn was charged with making false statements about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the United States.
Congress presidential election notification issued
The Congress set the ball rolling for the election of a new party president with the issue of poll notification.No nomination was received on the first day.
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who is set to take over the reins of the party from his mother, is likely to file his papers on the last day of filing for nomination on December 4.
Bitcoin pauses below record peak; gained 55% in November
Bitcoin hovered around USD 9,600 in volatile trade on Friday, after tumbling about 15 percent from an all-time high hit this week as some money managers warned ominously of a bubble and further falls in the stratospheric cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin was last down around 3.4 percent at USD 9,612.60 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange, from a record peak of USD 11,395 set on Wednesday. On Thursday, it went as low as USD 9,000.
Twins declared dead by Delhi hospital, parents find one infant alive later
In a shocking incident, premature twins were allegedly declared dead by an upscale private hospital and handed in a polythene bag to their parents who realised that one of them was alive only when they were on way to perform the last rites.
Police have registered a case in the matter under Section 308 of the IPC which governs cases related to attempt to commit culpable homicide and can attract imprisonment of up to seven years.
GDP - recovery or a post GST bounce?
GDP showed a recovery at 6.3 percent vs 5.7 in Q1FY18.
Slow start seen for box office this Dec; Bollywood may gross Rs 4 cr in first weekend
December has historically been the most profitable month for the Hindi film industry. However, this December may pan out a tad differently due to a slow start with only mid-sized films, and delay in a major release - Padmavati, earlier slated for a December 1 release.
Forex reserve touch $400 billion mark again
India’s foreign exchange reserves reclaimed the USD 400-billion mark again, rising by USD 1.208 billion to touch USD 400.741 billion in the week to November 24, according to the weekly data from the Reserve Bank.
In the previous week, the reserves rose by USD 240.4 million to USD 399.533 billion, as per the central bank data.The spike in reserves was helped by an increase in foreign currency assets, which are a major component of the overall reserves.
India's GDP to grow, says EAC-PM Chairman Bibek Debroy
The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), in a statement, said Debroy is of the view that in the wake of various steps taken by the government, "this GDP growth trend will continue in future quarters also".
He added that the EAC-PM has taken several initiatives that will contribute to stable economic growth and employment.
Visually impaired facing problems with new currency: Delhi HC
Visually impaired persons are facing difficulty in using the newly introduced currency notes and coins, the Delhi High Court observed today and issued notice to the government and the RBI.
The court said the matter was of “very grave public interest” and should be addressed seriously.
20 Walmart India stores to open in the near future
Walmart India has signed 20 new sites for new stores and will start opening them from the next year, a top company official said today.The company, which runs 21 Best Price wholesale stores in nine states, has already started work in some of the new projects.
Delhi likely to follow London's congestion charge model
Delhi may soon follow the London model of levying congestion charge for driving a vehicle through designated roads, in a bid to reduce clogging of streets with traffic.
The Delhi Traffic Police was directed today to carry out a study to explore the feasibility of levying congestion charge and introducing one-way traffic on roads in the national capital.
India's third largest software exporter Wipro said that it will challenge the lawsuit filed by National Grid in the US. The lawsuit seeks damages of over USD 140 million related to a project that dates back to 2009. National Grid US, which is the American unit of British electricity and gas utility major National Grid PLC, has filed the lawsuit in a New York Court.
Union minister Jayant Sinha on Friday said the domestic and international operations of Air India would be sold together. The government has initiated the process for strategic disinvestment of debt-laden Air India as part of efforts to revive the national carrier."What we will be offering through the bidding process is the integrated airline (Air India), which means both domestic and international operations (together)," Sinha, the Minister of State for Civil Aviation, said.
Cyclone Ochki: The Opposition Congress and BJP in Kerala today slammed the LDF government over the alleged delay in initiating precautionary measures and launching rescue operations for fishermen, who got stranded in the rough sea off the coast due to Cyclone Ockhi. The opposition alleged that the CPI(M)-led government failed completely in tackling the emergency situation though it had received prior warning about the cyclone. Heavy rains continued to lash coastal areas of Kerala today, crippling normal life, even as Cyclone Ockhi lay centered about 80km north-northeast of Minicoy in Lakshadweep. About 150 fishermen, who put out to sea from various southern districts, were rescued, Thiruvananthapuram District Commissioner K Vasuki said, adding that efforts were on to bring the rest of the stranded fishermen to the shore. "There is no need to panic," she said. The rescued fishermen included those who were saved by a Japanese cargo vessel.
The win in the UP civic polls on Friday has laid down foundation for the 2019 elections, Adityanath said adding that the party will win all the 80 seats. The win is a lesson for those who fly high, he said.
The UP government will transform the state from 'bimaru' state to 'vikasit' state, Adityanath said at the Summit. Previous governments had made the system corrupt and inefficient.
In the last 15 years, there had been industrialization of crime. The current government will ensure that all criminals are put behind bars. But, if people try to disrupt the peace, they will pay the price for it.
On the resolution of the Ayodhya dispute, Adityanath said that the Supreme Court will hear the case on day-to-day basis. The party is still awaiting final verdict on the case.
"The hearing on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue would start on December 5 and we should rather wait for the court verdict. Even the Supreme Court Chief Justice had said that we should resolve the dispute through talks, I believe in that idea," Adityanath said.
With plenty on its platter, Swiggy is on many investors' menu
Swiggy's increasing grip in the food-tech startup sector over the past three years is now luring major investors including Softbank, Alibaba, Tencent and Flipkart to buy stakes in the food ordering and delivering company.
Media reports state that the Bundl Technologies-owned Swiggy is in talks with the Japnese entity, which has shown interest in investing about USD 200-250 million for a minority stake in the company. The deal is reported to be signed at a pre-money valuation of USD 600-650 million.
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah's faith questioned. Raj Babbar, on Friday, said that Shah is a Jain, not Hindu.
Madame Tussauds launched in Delhi! Check exclusive pictures from inside the wax museum.