News highlights of the day: RBI Governor Urjit Patel appointed on BIS advisory board

Country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has started the process of selling non-performing assets (NPAs) worth Rs 1,580 crore to financial institutions, reports Mint.The report said 11 non-performing assets have been put up for sale through a bidding process. The bank has managed to sell bad loans worth Rs 763 crore to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) in the last two quarters of this financial year.
He said he has largely avoided the recent spate of IPOs and has unwound the few small bets he placed in these offerings. Jhunjhunwala said the recent tepid listings could lead to a “lull” in the IPO pipeline, and companies coming to market might readjust their pricing. “They will have to wait for two to three months and then come at lower or fairer valuations,” the investor said.
As per the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (Irda) norms, insurers are required to maintain 150% solvency at all times. The public disclosures of Oriental Insurance showed that their solvency is still below 150% and stood at 111% in FY17. In the first quarter of this fiscal, their solvency was at 118%. United India’s solvency stood at 110% for the first quarter of this fiscal. At end of FY17, their solvency stood at 115% as per their public disclosures.
It is not just private equity funds and dedicated pre-IPO funds such as IIFL that are looking for these opportunities. Several public markets-focused institutional investors such as hedge funds, family offices and high net-worth individuals, too, have tapped pre-IPO financing opportunities. In September, IPO-bound Prataap Snacks had raised Rs 50 crore in a pre-IPO round from public market investor Malabar Investments. In October, private equity firms Aditya Birla Private Equity and Multiples Alternate Asset Management had sold part of their stakes in IPO-bound Indian Energy Exchange to several high net-worth individuals and SBI Life Insurance Co days before the company’s IPO. (Picture courtesy: Mint)
Fortis Healthcare board has approved the proposed acquisition of the entire portfolio of Singapore-listed RHT Health Trust (RHT) for an enterprise value of around Rs 4,650 crore, the company said. The step is part of a restructuring initiative aimed at consolidating the entire Indian asset portfolio comprising various clinical establishments and two operating hospitals of RHT Health Trust into Fortis.
Fortis and RHT have inked a pact proposing the acquisition of all the securities of RHT's entities in India holding, clinical entities and businesses via purchase of securities for an enterprise value of around Rs 4,650 crore, Fortis said in a statement. This includes Rs 1,152 crore of debt of RHT as on date, it added.
"This restructuring is a significant initiative and will integrate RHT's entire India-based asset portfolio into Fortis while also improving the overall financial health of the business," Fortis Healthcare CEO Bhavdeep Singh said. The proposed purchase of securities will be conducted on an arm's length basis, he added. "The proposed transaction would be funded by Fortis with a combination of equity, quasi-equity and/or debt. Fortis has an enabling resolution in place to raise capital for up to Rs 5,000 crore," Singh said.
“We are in talks with multiple players for a partial or full stake sale or an IPO. We will focus on the option that gives us maximum long-term value,” Nick Read, Chief Financial Officer of Vodafone Group, said. Vodafone’s 42% stake in Indus was kept out of the Idea-Vodafone India merger, and hence the proceeds will belong to the UK-based parent company. Read said that Bharti Infratel, India’s only listed tower unit, had estimated a valuation of “over $5 billion for its 42% stake in Indus Towers”, and Vodafone expects a similar number for its own stake.
The state is set to launch Comprehensive Drug Monitoring System (CDMS), an app that all registered doctors have to use to generate e-prescriptions mentioning the patient’s name, mobile or Aadhaar number, medicines advised, and the manufacturer’s name. When a doctor makes a digital signature on the app, the patient will receive a One Time Password on the cellphone, which he/she has to show at the pharmacy to buy medicines. When the pharmacist enters the OTP, he/she will see the prescription and sell those medicines.
According to Director, Drugs Control, MBR Prasad, CDMS will weed out unlicenced doctors as well as quacks. “Only doctors registered with the Medical Council of India’s AP chapter would be able to access the app and generate e-prescriptions. Only pharmacists registered with the Pharmacists’ Council would be able to access it.” According to officials, people without mobile phones have to show their Aadhaar card and the number would be fed into the CDMS by the pharmacy. The app will host details of 65,000 registered doctors and over 30,000 licensed pharmacies, they said. Across-the-counter sale of medicines will be permitted in areas without mobile connectivity.
During the September quarter, Jhunjhunwala reduced his holdings in Titan, Aurobindo Pharma, TV18 Broadcast, Jubilant Life Sciences, Federal Bank and JP Associates, among others, even as he raised stakes in Karur Vysya Bank and Prakash Industries. He raised his stake in Prakash Industries to 1.64% from 1.01% at the end of June quarter. Jhunjhunwala and his wife also raised their holdings in Karur Vysya Bank to 4.03% from 3.56%.
Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha together held 715,86,220 shares, or 8.06% stake, in Titan at the end of September quarter. This was 20 basis points lower than 733,56,220 shares, or 8.26% stake, they together held in the company as of June 30. The duo was seen cutting their stake in Viceroy Hotels in September quarter to 8.42% from 13.46% in June quarter. He held 1.12% stake in Aurobindo Pharma as of June 30, which at the end of September came down below 1%, the minimum threshold for companies to name investors in shareholding data.
JP Associates is another stock where Jhunjhunwala had over 1% stake (1.03%) as of June 30. His name did not figure in September quarter shareholding data. Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 2,37,86,700 shares, or 1.39% stake, in TV18 Broadcast at the end of September quarter. She had 247,86,700 shares, or 1.45% stake, in the company at the end of June quarter. September quarter data had no mention of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s stake. The ace investor held 197,73,300 shares, or 1.15% stake, in the company as of June 30.
Jhunjhunwala cut stake in Federal Bank to 1.82% in Q2 from 2.15% in Q1, while his holding in Jubilant Life Sciences fell below 1% at the end of September quarter from 1.26% at the end of June quarter. Rallis India is one stock where Jhunjhunwala trimmed his holding to 9.93% at the end of Q2 from 9.95% at the end of Q1.
Centre readies a digital transaction push in GST regime, may offer 200bps cut on B2C transactions
The government has prepared a proposal to offer a 200 basis points cut on the GST payable in all for business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions that take place digitally to push digital transactions under the GST regime.
The proposal, which is yet to be deliberated upon by the GST Fitment Committee, offers a maximum discount of Rs 100 on any digital transaction of goods that are above the 3 percent GST tax slab, sources to CNBC-TV18.
For instance, if a consumer buys any good under the 18 percent, then the consumer will have to pay only 16 percent GST or Rs 100, whichever is lower if the transaction is carried out digitally.
As per the proposal, the cost for this discount cost will be borne by the state and the Centre.
India Ranks 8th on Global Terror Index, Maoists the Deadliest Outfit
India ranked eighth in the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) according to a report released by the Sydney-based Institute for Economics & Peace.
The country witnessed an 18 percent rise in terrorism-related casualties in 2016.There has been a palpable dip in terror-related deaths in the last couple of years, the number of terror attacks have actually increased 16 percent over the last year. A total of 929 terror-related incidents were reported in the country as compared to 800 in 2015.
Although 340 deaths from terrorism were recorded in 2016 alone, the figures were still the third-lowest since 2000. The GTI report is released annually
Cabinet has approved creation of National Anti-profiteering Authority under #GST, to ensure benefits of reduction in GST rates are passed on to consumers: Ravi Shankar Prasad pic.twitter.com/MX6gXnCDRv
Paytm, ICICI Bank tie-up to offer short-term digital loans up to Rs 20,000 for 45 days
Digital payment player Paytm has partnered with ICICI Bank, country’s largest private sector bank, to jointly launch ‘Paytm-ICICI Bank Postpaid’, offering interest-free short-term digital loans up to Rs 20,000 for a maximum of 45 days.
Beyond 45 days, the bank will charge a penalty of about Rs 50 and an interest rate of 3 percent per month. This offer can be availed by common customers of Paytm and ICICI Bank and for now, will not be available to Paytm Payments bank or ICICI bank’s wallet Pocket’s customers and other bank or wallet customers as well.
India, EU hold discussions on proposed free trade agreement
Senior officials of India and European Union (EU) today held discussions on the long-stalled free trade pact and expressed willingness to address issues in a time-bound manner, the department of commerce said today.
The chief negotiators of India and EU held discussions here on the proposed free trade agreement, officially dubbed as Bilateral Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA), the department said in a series of tweets.
Stubble burning: Punjab govt signs MoU with Chennai-based firm
Looking for answers to the issue of stubble burning, the Punjab government today signed an MoU with a Chennai-based firm to set up 400 processing plants to convert crop residue into bio-energy.
The plants will become operational before the next harvesting season and prevent a repeat of the environmental hazard triggered by stubble burning, a government spokesperson said.
Indian retail market expected to reach $1 trillion by 2020
The Indian retail market is expected to grow over 60 per cent to hit USD 1.1 trillion in the next three years, said a joint report by Assocham and MRRSIndia.com.
This growth in retail market will be led by factors such as change in lifestyle and rising income middle class, which helped the FMCG industry to grow at a rapid speed over the past few years.
REC to provide Rs 14,000 crore loan for 2,400 MW Patratu power plant
Rural Electrification Corp (REC) will provide Rs 14,000 crore debt to set up 2,400 MW thermal power plant of power giant NTPC's arm Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (PVUNL) in Jharkhand.
"The REC and PVUNL signed a loan agreement for establishing 3x800 MW Patratu Super Thermal Power Project Phase-I in Jharkhand," a statement by REC said.
Fossil fuel investment spells 'unsustainable future': UN chief
Continued investment in fossil fuel would deliver "an unsustainable future", UN chief Antonio Guterres warned today, saying time was running out to prevent calamitous climate change caused by atmosphere-fouling emissions.
Sinking more money into coal, oil and gas does not make financial sense, and markets must be "re-oriented away from the counter-productive," he told UN climate envoys in Bonn.
Hardik plea for exemption from appearance in court allowed
Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel today sought an exemption from personal appearance in a local court in a case of vandalism, and his plea was allowed.
The 24-year-old quota protagonist was to appear before the Visnagar sessions court in the district today in the 2015 case.
Hindu Mahasabha sets up Godse 'temple', kicks up row
The Hindu Mahasabha installed a bust of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse and consecrated it at its Gwalior office today, provoking demand by the Congress for booking the outfit for sedition.
The BJP, however, said The Congress should not lay "sole claim" to Mahatma Gandhi's legacy and, if a law was violated by the Hindu Mahasabha, it would be dealt with accordingly.
Navi Mumbai bank heist planned five months back: Police
The burglars who dug a 25-feet tunnel to loot valuables and cash worth Rs 2.85 crore from a bank in Navi Mumbai seem to have planned the act five months ago and have executed it meticulously, an investigating officer said today.
According to the officer, the quantum of the loot has been assessed at Rs 2.85 crore, which included 10 kg gold, 6 kg silver, some cash and other jewellery.
Urjit Patel appointed on BIS advisory board
RBI Governor Urjit Patel was today appointed to the Financial Stability Institute Advisory Board or the Bank of International Settlement (BIS), a global financial organisation owned by major central banks from across the world.
The Financial Stability Institute (FSI) of the BIS assists financial sector authorities worldwide in strengthening their financial systems.
No truth in allegations, will move apex court: Thomas Chandy
A defiant Thomas Chandy, who resigned from the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet today over land encroachment charges, said there was not an iota of truth in the allegations against him.
The NCP leader said he would move the Supreme Court against the Kerala High Court's observations against him. The high court had dismissed handy's plea to quash an inquiry report that indicted him in connection with the land grab allegations.
Bihar court orders FIR against Farooq Abdullah for comment on PoK
A court in West Champaran district of Bihar has ordered that an FIR be lodged against National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah over his controversial remarks on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
The order was passed by Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Jayaram Prasad on Monday, on a complaint filed by a lawyer, Murad Ali.
RCom says not making any payment to lenders for time being
Reliance Communications said today that it is not making any payment to lenders or bond-holders for the time being as it is under 'standstill period'
with invocation of strategic debt restructuring scheme and working on asset-monetisation.
Delhi govt seeks derecognition of schools not following tobacco-free guidelines
The Delhi government's health department has appealed to the CBSE Director and the education department to derecognise schools which are not following the tobacco-free school guidelines.
ONGC, Cairn bid for 41 oil and gas areas
State-owned ONGC and Vedanta today emerged as the biggest bidders for oil and gas blocks as they put in 41 out of 57 bids in India's maiden open acreage licensing regime auction that was shunned by several major global and domestic players.
Gujarat Congress leader quits; says workers being 'ignored'
A senior Gujarat Congress leader today resigned, apparently miffed over the party giving prominence to a group of caste and community leaders over loyal workers who he claimed were being "ignored".
Vijay Kella, chairman of the Gujarat Congress' relief committee, said party vice-president Rahul Gandhi meets only a handful of people and does not take along workers with him.
Domestic M&As may scale $53bn in 2019
Mergers and acquisition (M&As) activity may reach $46.5 billion in 2017 and is likely to touch $52.8 billion in 2019, aided by government efforts towards ease of doing business, reports PTI. In 2018, the global deal activity will accelerate due to the easing of key economic and political risks and the emergence of positive macroeconomic deal drivers, a report by American law firm Baker McKenzie said. "India M&A is expected to reach $46.5 billion (944 deals) in 2017, boosted by Rosneft's $13 billion takeover of Essar Oil," the Chicago-based firm said. The 2017 figure represents a 165% increase in value and a 70% jump in volume from 2016 ($17.5 billion, 553 deals).
FinMin asks PSBs to submit fund-raising roadmap in a month
As part of Rs 2.11 lakh crore recapitalisation exercise, the Finance Ministry has asked state-owned banks to submit their board-approved roadmaps for raising funds and strengthening core activities in about a month, reports PTI. The government had last month unveiled a whopping Rs 2.11-lakh crore two-year programme to strengthen the NPA-hit public sector banks (PSBs), which includes recapitalisation bonds, budgetary support and equity dilution.
Banks should follow responsive and responsible banking, a senior official said, adding that each board should decide in a month or so before recapitalisation actually takes place as to what are the future areas they would like to work on. They should look at their portfolios, stressed assets, non-core activities, fund raising from market and the core competencies, the official said. This will help in better utilisation of the money that the government intends to provide to them, he said.
SBI initiates process to sell NPAs worth Rs 1,580cr
Govt may infuse an additional Rs 10K cr capital in PSBs in FY18
The government may look at infusing an additional Rs 10,000 crore capital in state-run banks in FY18 from FY19 earlier, reports CNBC-TV18, quoting sources. The first tranche of recap bonds maybe in the range of Rs 70,000 crore and all public sector banks will be covered under these bonds. The recap will cover provisioning as well as growth of PSBs. Capital infusion will be based on three-year CAGR and growth projections, sources stated. PSBs may start tapping markets from December onwards as government approval is already in place. Banks may go in for a qualified institutional placement (QIP) and follow-on public offering (FPO) up to Rs 2,000 crore each.
The government has announced plans to advance BS-VI fuel rollout in Delhi to April 2018 from April 2020.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says no to IPOs as valuations rich
Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said he is steering clear of all initial public offerings for now as valuations have skyrocketed amid strong inflows and exuberance in equity markets, reports Reuters. “There is a lot of froth in the IPO market,” Jhunjhunwala said.
Exclusive: IPOs of United India, Oriental Insurance likely to be deferred to Dec 2018
The initial public offerings (IPOs) of United India Insurance and Oriental Insurance are likely to be deferred to the end of the next calendar year, reports Moneycontrol News’ M Saraswathy. While the government had given a go-ahead for the listing of state-owned general insurers in 2016, the two insurers are in the process of shoring up their capital to 150%. “We are waiting for the solvency margin to touch 1.5 times as per the regulatory requirement. Post that, the decision on how much to divest and the pricing would be taken. It (IPOs) could be around December 2018,” said an official said.
Exclusive: Truck sales zoom in Q2 as TaMo, Ashok Leyland & others offer all-time high discounts
Manufacturers of trucks and buses are shelling out steeper discounts as the battle for market share gain hots up, reports Moneycontrol News’ Swaraj Baggonkar. Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) have offered bigger discounts in the second quarter ended September 30, as compared to the first quarter. As per commercial vehicle dealers discounts have surpassed more than 20% of the value of the vehicle which translates to as much as Rs 5 lakh per truck if bought in bulk. Usually, discounts are in the range of 12-15% per vehicle.
Buoyant IPO market attracting investors to pre-IPO funding rounds, says report
A buoyant initial public offering (IPO) market has prompted investors to invest in so-called pre-IPO financing rounds as a means to placing sizeable bets on companies that are about to go public. So far this year, companies have raised at least $600 million through pre-IPO funding rounds, according to a Mint analysis. The activity has been led by large deals such as the $383 million pre-IPO funding round by a consortium of investors led by Warburg Pincus in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co and IIFL Special Opportunities Fund’s $60 million bet on Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Co.
India’s disease burden worsens, could nix growth potential
A comprehensive study, the first of its kind, reveals that a health crisis is spanning the entire spectrum of ailments, from lifestyle-related diseases to the persistent scourge of malnutrition. While life expectancy rose, data revealed that six out of 10 Indians (in 1990 it was less than one in three) now succumb to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like heart diseases, child and maternal malnutrition is the leading cause of premature death and poor health and the burden of tuberculosis is the highest in the world.
Worse, this disease burden varies, indicating a widening health gap between the nation’s wealthy and poorer states. The India State-level Disease Burden Initiative, was a joint study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), and Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.
Unaddressed it could undermine efforts to transform India’s economic potential. The study also puts the spotlight on the country’s spending on healthcare; at present it is 1.2% of GDP. Kerala, Goa, and Tamil Nadu, relatively prosperous states, have the largest share of NCDs such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, chronic respiratory diseases, mental health and neurological disorders, cancers, musculoskeletal disorders and chronic kidney disease.
Fortis Healthcare board clears RHT portfolio acquisition for Rs 4,650cr
Fortis Healthcare board has approved the proposed acquisition of the entire portfolio of Singapore-listed RHT Health Trust (RHT) for an enterprise value of around Rs 4,650 crore, the company said. The step is part of a restructuring initiative aimed at consolidating the entire Indian asset portfolio comprising various clinical establishments and two operating hospitals of RHT Health Trust into Fortis.
How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts
Nearly 18 lakh companies and individuals are under the government’s scanner for depositing unaccounted cash soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced “demonetisation”, banning Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes from November 8, 2016. These individuals and companies had disclosed income in their tax returns far lower than the cash deposits during 50 days ending December 30, 2016 that the government had given to people to deposit the outlawed notes.
Hundreds of bullion traders, property dealers, civil contractors, shell companies, petrol pump owners and cooperative societies moved thousands of crores into multiple bank accounts during November 8, 2016 to December 30, 2016 to obscure the trail of slush funds. Moneycontrol News’ Gaurav Choudhury has exclusive details from the I-T Department’s status report on “Operation Clean Money” collated in May 2017 based on cash deposits made in banks during the demonetisation drive. To read the complete story, click here
300% jump in PAN applications post note ban, says CBDT
There was a 300% jump in the number of applications for PAN (permanent account number) post demonetisation, the CBDT said. Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Sushil Chandra said while there were around 2.5 lakh PAN applications per month earlier, after the Centre announced to scrap high value currency notes in November last year, the number rose to 7.5 lakh, reports PTI.
Vodafone pegs Indus Towers 42% stake at $5bn, says report
Vodafone Group has valued its 42% stake in Indus Towers, the largest telecom tower company in India, at $5 billion (around Rs 32,720 crore), reports The Economic Times. In the run-up to closing the merger with Idea Cellular, Vodafone hopes to monetise its 42% stake in Indus, and may well plough the proceeds in some form back into its India business which it had deconsolidated from its global operators in the April-June quarter.
Govt seeks special dividend from RBI for bank recapitalisation, says report
The government has sought a special dividend from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to fund a part of its Rs 2.11-lakh crore plan to recapitalise public sector banks, reports The Business Standard. “The RBI has been asked if it can pay a special dividend, apart from the yearly surplus that it pays the Centre. This dividend, if agreed to by the central bank, will be used only for bank recapitalisation,” an official said. Provided talks on the matter are fruitful, the dividend payout will made during the current RBI financial year ending June 30, 2018.
India ranks third in protectionist measures added since financial crisis
The world’s top 60 economies have adopted more than 7,000 protectionist trade measures on a net basis since the financial crisis and tariffs are now worth more than $400 billion, a study of global data showed on Wednesday. The research, which drew from World Bank, Heritage index and Global Trade Alert figures, also found that the United States and European Union were each responsible for more than 1,000 of the restrictions. India was next with over 400 followed by Argentina, Russia and Japan all with between 365 and 275, while only three countries - Brazil, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia - had liberalized trade rules on a net basis over the period, reports Reuters.
Soldiers seize Zimbabwe state broadcaster, anti-Mugabe coup talk intensifies
Soldiers deployed across the Zimbabwe capital Harare and seized the state broadcaster on Wednesday after 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe’s ruling ZANU-PF party accused the head of the military of treason, prompting frenzied speculation of a coup. Just 24 hours after military chief General Constantino Chiwenga threatened to intervene to end a purge of his allies in Mugabe’s ZANU-PF, a Reuters reporter saw armoured personnel carriers on main roads around the capital.
Aggressive soldiers told passing cars to keep moving through the darkness. “Don’t try anything funny. Just go,” one barked at Reuters on Harare Drive. Two hours later, soldiers overran the headquarters of the ZBC, Zimbabwe’s state broadcaster and a principal Mugabe mouthpiece, and ordered staff to leave. Several ZBC workers were manhandled, two members of staff and a human rights activist said. Shortly afterwards, three explosions rocked the centre of the southern African nation’s capital, Reuters witnesses said. (Picture courtesy: Daily Star)
Andhra to link Aadhaar with doctors, pharmacies to weed out quacks, says report
Even as a Constitution bench of the Supreme Court is set to hear a bunch of petitions challenging mandatory linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts and mobile phone connections, Andhra Pradesh plans to link the unique identity number with doctors and pharmacies in an effort to root out quacks, self-medication, and over-the-counter sale of medicines, reports The Indian Express. The measure, the N Chandrababu Naidu government claims, will also create an online health record of citizens.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s top 10 portfolio stocks where he keeps 70% of holding
Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is known to hold more than 1% stake in over 30 stocks, which make up his portfolio of over Rs 13,000 crore, reports The Economic Times. But just 10 stocks account for Rs 9,204 crore, and out of that, half or Rs 4,625 crore holding is in Titan alone. Among others, he holds a stake worth Rs 784 crore in Escorts, Rs 712 crore in Lupin, Rs 640 crore in DHFL and Rs 501 crore in Crisil. Aurobindo Pharma (Rs 485 crore), Federal Bank (Rs 441 crore), Rallis India (Rs 436 crore), Delta Corp (Rs 304 crore) and Karur Vyasa Bank (Rs 276 crore) are some of the other stocks where Jhunjhunwala has significant stakes.
Centre readies a digital transaction push in GST regime, may offer 200bps cut on B2C transactions
India Ranks 8th on Global Terror Index, Maoists the Deadliest Outfit
French President Macron faces first major internal challenge as 100 party members resign
The party members were unhappy with the way things were being handled. They also believed there is a lack of freedom of opinion in the party
Exporters can manually file GST refund claims: CBEC
Now exporters of services who paid IGST and those making zero rated supplies to SEZ units as well as those merchant exporters who want to claim refunds for input credit can approach their jurisdictional commissioner with their refund form.
Paytm, ICICI Bank tie-up to offer short-term digital loans up to Rs 20,000 for 45 days
Padmavati: 6 held for vandalising in cinema hall sent to judicial custody till November 19
Six of the eight persons detained on Tuesday night in connection with the vandalising of a cinema hall here were arrested late last night while two of them were released after interrogation, police said.
India, EU hold discussions on proposed free trade agreement
Stubble burning: Punjab govt signs MoU with Chennai-based firm
Indian retail market expected to reach $1 trillion by 2020
REC to provide Rs 14,000 crore loan for 2,400 MW Patratu power plant
Fossil fuel investment spells 'unsustainable future': UN chief
Hardik plea for exemption from appearance in court allowed
Hindu Mahasabha sets up Godse 'temple', kicks up row
Navi Mumbai bank heist planned five months back: Police
Urjit Patel appointed on BIS advisory board
No truth in allegations, will move apex court: Thomas Chandy
Bihar court orders FIR against Farooq Abdullah for comment on PoK
RCom says not making any payment to lenders for time being
Delhi govt seeks derecognition of schools not following tobacco-free guidelines
The Delhi government's health department has appealed to the CBSE Director and the education department to derecognise schools which are not following the tobacco-free school guidelines.
The infrastructure players who stole the show
Our analysis of results of infrastructure/construction companies largely brings out three key trends - improvement in execution that drove topline performance and resulted in benefits of operating leverage, lower financial leverage and finally a better order book visibility.
Arvind Kejriwal, M L Khattar vow to tackle Delhi smog issue collectively
Khattar also stated that the intercity buses would be made to run on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). Of these, this would include a new fleet of 500 buses running on CNG in Gurgaon.
ONGC, Cairn bid for 41 oil and gas areas
Gujarat Congress leader quits; says workers being 'ignored'
