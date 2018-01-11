App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
News highlights of the day: A Raja slams Manmohan Singh, calls Vinod Rai 'sutradhaar' of 2G case

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

  • Jan 10, 09:00 PM (IST)

    A Raja launches a scathing attack against former CAG Vinod Rai in his tell-all-tale book '2G Saga Unfolds'

    Former Union Telecom Minister and senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader A Raja has through his book put out his side of the story with regard to the 2G Spectrum allocation case.

    In the book, Raja has made a scathing attack against then Comptroller and Auditor General (VAG) Vinod Rai, according to a report by CNN News18.

    The tell-all-tale book titled ‘2G Saga Unfolds’, Raja has given insights into his correspondence with then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and other leaders of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, according to a report by CNN News18.

    A Raja and fellow part leader Kanimozhi was acquitted by the special CBI court in December 2017, in the 2G spectrum allocation case.

    According to media reports, the book had been completed almost a year ago, but was put on hold awaiting the judgement in the case. Reports suggest that the reason for the book launch to be held up was that both Raja and the publisher felt it should not influence the court's judgement.

  • Jan 10, 10:50 PM (IST)

    That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.

    "I came to Delhi from Chennai on the evening of the 14th of November. When I landed in Delhi around 9.00 pm, TR Baalu informed me that I could resign as per the advice of our party leader. While on the way to my official residence 2A, Motilal Nehru Marg I sought an appointment with the PM. I called in my PA, prepared my resignation letter and then went to the PM’s residence. The Prime Minister appeared to be gloomy and perturbed. He offered me tea and I handed him my resignation letter," A Raja has said in his upcoming book 2G Saga Unfolds, according to CNN News18.

  • Jan 10, 10:30 PM (IST)

    Responding to claims made by A Raja in the upcoming book, Subramanian Swamy has told CNN News18, 'This book by A Raja is a self-defence and this will make things worse for him'.

    'A Raja has told a bunch of lies in his book,' he added.

  • Jan 10, 10:18 PM (IST)

    UPA II made me scapegoat in 2G case to salvage its image, says A Raja in book

    Vindicated in the 2G spectrum allocation case, A Raja has launched a scathing attack on former CAG Vinod Rai, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the UPA II dispensation in his tell-all book 2G Saga Unfolds.
    India, Canada MoU on scientific cooperation gets Cabinet nod

    The Cabinet today cleared a pact between India and Canada to enhance cooperation in the field of science and technology, ahead of the expected visit of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to New Delhi.

    The MoU will foster scientific cooperation between Research and Development and academic institutions of India and Canada. (PTI)

  • Jan 10, 09:43 PM (IST)

    Top 10 revelations made by A Raja on 2G story in his book - '2G Saga Unfolds'

    Former Union Telecom Minister and senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader A Raja has made 10 revelations regarding the 2G Spectrum allocation case in his book titled 2G Saga Unfolds, which is based on the same, reports CNN New18.
  • Jan 10, 09:30 PM (IST)

    A Raja has also claimed in his book ‘2G Saga Unfolds’ that former PM Manmohan Singh privately confessed to have been influenced by articles appearing in the press, according to CNN News18.

  • Jan 10, 09:23 PM (IST)

    Reacting to the revelations in A Raja's book, DMK spokesperson A Saravanan has told CNN News18, "Right from day one, A Raja has been saying, he hasn’t done anything wrong".

    "Throughout these 7 years, Mr Raja has been saying this that he has not done anything at all," he added.

  • Jan 10, 09:19 PM (IST)

    Former PM Manmohan Singh’s silence was like “silencing of our nation’s collective conscience,” Raja claims.

    In the book, Raja claims that then CAG Vinod Rai behaved like "a cat that shuts its eyes and then declares the universe is dark."

    "It is my conviction consequent to the whole experience of the trial that there was political motivation to kill UPA-II and Rai’s was the shoulder on which the gun was placed," he adds in the book, according to CNN News18.

  • Jan 10, 09:15 PM (IST)

    Reacting to the claims made by A Raja in his book, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera told CNN News18, "The breaking news is not indictment on Manmohan Singh, but the dubious tenure of Vinod Rai".

  • Jan 10, 09:11 PM (IST)

    Former Telecom Minister A Raja, who was acquitted in the 2G spectrum scam case in December 2017, has also revealed in his upcoming tell-all book that then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh told Raja 'there is nothing wrong in your effort', according to CNN News18.

    PM Manmohan Singh further said that Raja had 'legal justification for every action'.

  • Jan 10, 08:49 PM (IST)

    SC upholds Kerala High Court order imposing Rs 1 crore fine on DLF

    The Supreme Court today upheld the Kerala High Court order imposing a fine of Rs 1 crore on real estate major DLF for constructing around 180 luxury flats along the banks of eco-sensitive Chilavannur backwaters near Kochi in Kerala.

    A bench comprising Justices RF Nariman and SK Kaul, however, set aside the findings of the high court on the legality of the structures built by the real estate firm. (PTI)

    Big Story Coming Up at 9 pm| Stay tuned as we will bring the views of former telecom minister A Raja on the 2G spectrum allocation case, from his book In My Defence. The case rocked the country's telecom sector, political corridors and eventually was instrumental in the fall of UPA II government. Last month, a CBI court acquitted all accused, including A Raja and DMK leader Kanimozhi in the case for want of evidence. The special court held that the prosecution "miserably failed" to prove the charges.

  • Jan 10, 08:00 PM (IST)

    HC rejects McDonald's plea against NCLT show cause notice

    The Delhi High Court has dismissed fast-food major McDonald's plea challenging the show cause notice issued to it by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on a contempt plea filed by its estranged Indian partner Vikram Bakshi.

    Justice R K Gauba rejected McDonald's plea and said the reasons for it will follow soon in the judgement, which is not yet available.

    The court had earlier put on hold the show cause notice issued by the NCLT. (PTI)

  • Jan 10, 07:47 PM (IST)

    CLICK TO READ | The government has halted minting of Rs 1, 2 & 5 coins - here's why

    The government has temporarily stopped the minting of Rs 1, Rs 2 and Rs 5 coins owing to the excess at the mints in the country.
  • Jan 10, 07:39 PM (IST)

    Apollo Micro Systems IPO subscribed 2.14 times on Day 1

    The initial public offer (IPO) of Apollo Micro Systems, which caters primarily to the defence and aerospace sectors, was subscribed 2.14 times on the first day of bidding today.

    The IPO, to raise Rs 156 crore, received bids for 88,60,500 shares against the total issue size of 41,44,955 shares, data available with the NSE showed. (PTI)

  • Jan 10, 07:16 PM (IST)

    Singapore Airlines says options open on Air India disinvestment

    Singapore Airlines on Wednesday said it will keep options open on Air India stake after the government allowed foreign carriers to own up to 49 percent in the national carrier.

    "Our priority is the further expansion of Vistara. However, we will keep our options open with respect to the proposed disinvestment of Air India," Singapore Airlines said in an e-mailed statement to PTI.

  • Jan 10, 07:10 PM (IST)

    Jain, Abel appointments a move toward succession at Berkshire Hathaway: Warren Buffett

    Billionaire Warren Buffett told CNBC on Wednesday the appointment of two new vice chairs at Berkshire Hathaway is "part of a movement to succession over time."
  • Jan 10, 06:15 PM (IST)

    The Central Bureau of Investigation Delhi court to lodge a charge of bribery against the Congress leader and industrialist Naveen Jindal and others in a coal scam case, according to NEWS 18.

    #BREAKING - CBI urges Delhi court to frame bribery charge against Congress leader and industrialist Naveen Jindal and others in a coal scam case. pic.twitter.com/Lfib7iCfEd

    — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 10, 2018

