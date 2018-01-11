News highlights of the day: A Raja slams Manmohan Singh, calls Vinod Rai 'sutradhaar' of 2G case

With less than three months to go for the fiscal year to end, Bajaj Auto has left unchanged its target market share, reports Moneycontrol News’ Swaraj Baggonkar. It is confident of closing FY18 with a 24% share of the motorcycle segment. It will be an uphill task for the Pune-based bike maker to meet its target as its current share by end of last month stood at just 16%.
Axis Bank is looking to acquire a life insurance business, sources told The Economic Times. The bank's executive committee had approved the move in the December quarter, sources said. Among possible targets are IDBI Federal Life Insurance and Tata AIA, they said. "The bank has appointed a leading US-based investment bank to scout for a suitable midsize player that can be acquired," sources said. "It has already submitted a bid for IDBI Federal Life Insurance, which is on the block."
Public sector lenders Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Union Bank of India have put NPA assets worth Rs 17,550 crore on sale to avoid steep provisioning, reports The Economic Times. Bhushan Steel and Essar Steel, which formed a part of the assets on sale, were included in the first list of 12 firms identified by the Reserve Bank of India for resolutions under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Bank of Baroda list contains foreign currency loans to 17 companies totalling Rs 3,335 crore and has invited bids for 42 accounts worth Rs 13,566 crore. Union Bank of India has invited bid for 18 accounts amounting to Rs 3,985 crore.
While a merger would make sense for the companies, valuations could be a hurdle, sources said. The merger, if it goes through, will create a financial company with a market value of at least Rs 29,080.57 crore that will have businesses across all segments. Capital First has a market cap of Rs 7,728.75 crore, IDFC Bank 21,351.82 crore and IDFC Rs 10,400 crore.
The Supreme Court has asked Jaiprakash Associates (JAL) to file a list of its ongoing housing projects in the country. It has ordered creation of a portal for registering grievances of homebuyers of the realty group and reiterates its direction restraining JAL directors from alienating their personal properties.
The central bank has not been collecting the coin stockpile as online payment systems are being widely used across the country in the past 6-9 months. “As RBI has not taken up the coins which amount to 2.5 billion pieces, it has been decided to halt the production of new coins at the minting press with immediate effect,” an internal communication from the mint stated.
From a high of 15-18% in 2006-07 period, salary hikes across companies have seen a steady decline and has now fallen below 10% for most sectors on an average. The hikes for senior management will be much lower at around 6-7% but may see an increase in the next financial year.
At present, there are no such criteria for continued stock liquidity in India. However, exchanges such as BSE and the National Stock Exchange stipulate a minimum market capitalisation of Rs 25 crore at the time of listing. Sebi has found that out of around 5,000 odd firms listed on exchanges, at least 1,000 appear to be penny stocks with only a few investors and infrequent trading, sources said.
"The blockchain is real," Dimon added in the interview. "You can have cryptodollars in yen and stuff like that. ICOs ... you got to look at every one individually. The bitcoin was always to me what the governments are going to feel about bitcoin when it gets really big. And I just have a different opinion than other people."
A Raja launches a scathing attack against former CAG Vinod Rai in his tell-all-tale book '2G Saga Unfolds'
Former Union Telecom Minister and senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader A Raja has through his book put out his side of the story with regard to the 2G Spectrum allocation case.
In the book, Raja has made a scathing attack against then Comptroller and Auditor General (VAG) Vinod Rai, according to a report by CNN News18.
The tell-all-tale book titled ‘2G Saga Unfolds’, Raja has given insights into his correspondence with then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and other leaders of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, according to a report by CNN News18.
A Raja and fellow part leader Kanimozhi was acquitted by the special CBI court in December 2017, in the 2G spectrum allocation case.
According to media reports, the book had been completed almost a year ago, but was put on hold awaiting the judgement in the case. Reports suggest that the reason for the book launch to be held up was that both Raja and the publisher felt it should not influence the court's judgement.
According to media reports, the book had been completed almost a year ago, but was put on hold awaiting the judgement in the case. Reports suggest that the reason for the book launch to be held up was that both Raja and the publisher felt it should not influence the court's judgement.
Whether Dr Manmohan Singh knew of 'A Raja's actions' or not is not the question, the question is were those actions wrong? The Court has not found any wrong doing. The bigger question is who joined Vinod Rai to hatch a criminal conspiracy against UPA2 https://t.co/nPK6KXHAB5
"I came to Delhi from Chennai on the evening of the 14th of November. When I landed in Delhi around 9.00 pm, TR Baalu informed me that I could resign as per the advice of our party leader. While on the way to my official residence 2A, Motilal Nehru Marg I sought an appointment with the PM. I called in my PA, prepared my resignation letter and then went to the PM’s residence. The Prime Minister appeared to be gloomy and perturbed. He offered me tea and I handed him my resignation letter," A Raja has said in his upcoming book 2G Saga Unfolds, according to CNN News18.
Responding to claims made by A Raja in the upcoming book, Subramanian Swamy has told CNN News18, 'This book by A Raja is a self-defence and this will make things worse for him'.
'A Raja has told a bunch of lies in his book,' he added.
India, Canada MoU on scientific cooperation gets Cabinet nod
The Cabinet today cleared a pact between India and Canada to enhance cooperation in the field of science and technology, ahead of the expected visit of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to New Delhi.
The MoU will foster scientific cooperation between Research and Development and academic institutions of India and Canada. (PTI)
A Raja has also claimed in his book ‘2G Saga Unfolds’ that former PM Manmohan Singh privately confessed to have been influenced by articles appearing in the press, according to CNN News18.
Reacting to the revelations in A Raja's book, DMK spokesperson A Saravanan has told CNN News18, "Right from day one, A Raja has been saying, he hasn’t done anything wrong".
"Throughout these 7 years, Mr Raja has been saying this that he has not done anything at all," he added.
Former PM Manmohan Singh’s silence was like “silencing of our nation’s collective conscience,” Raja claims.
In the book, Raja claims that then CAG Vinod Rai behaved like "a cat that shuts its eyes and then declares the universe is dark."
"It is my conviction consequent to the whole experience of the trial that there was political motivation to kill UPA-II and Rai’s was the shoulder on which the gun was placed," he adds in the book, according to CNN News18.
Reacting to the claims made by A Raja in his book, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera told CNN News18, "The breaking news is not indictment on Manmohan Singh, but the dubious tenure of Vinod Rai".
Former Telecom Minister A Raja, who was acquitted in the 2G spectrum scam case in December 2017, has also revealed in his upcoming tell-all book that then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh told Raja 'there is nothing wrong in your effort', according to CNN News18.
PM Manmohan Singh further said that Raja had 'legal justification for every action'.
SC upholds Kerala High Court order imposing Rs 1 crore fine on DLF
The Supreme Court today upheld the Kerala High Court order imposing a fine of Rs 1 crore on real estate major DLF for constructing around 180 luxury flats along the banks of eco-sensitive Chilavannur backwaters near Kochi in Kerala.
A bench comprising Justices RF Nariman and SK Kaul, however, set aside the findings of the high court on the legality of the structures built by the real estate firm. (PTI)
Some people pointed that the fact has that educated unemployment maybe as high as 20% and that is creating a problem. As you educate more people, raise aspirations and you have to provide them with jobs. Someone said that it is time now to target on job growth: NITI Aayog VC pic.twitter.com/8yTTG6F8Cf
Big Story Coming Up at 9 pm| Stay tuned as we will bring the views of former telecom minister A Raja on the 2G spectrum allocation case, from his book In My Defence. The case rocked the country's telecom sector, political corridors and eventually was instrumental in the fall of UPA II government. Last month, a CBI court acquitted all accused, including A Raja and DMK leader Kanimozhi in the case for want of evidence. The special court held that the prosecution "miserably failed" to prove the charges.
HC rejects McDonald's plea against NCLT show cause notice
The Delhi High Court has dismissed fast-food major McDonald's plea challenging the show cause notice issued to it by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on a contempt plea filed by its estranged Indian partner Vikram Bakshi.
Justice R K Gauba rejected McDonald's plea and said the reasons for it will follow soon in the judgement, which is not yet available.
The court had earlier put on hold the show cause notice issued by the NCLT. (PTI)
Apollo Micro Systems IPO subscribed 2.14 times on Day 1
The initial public offer (IPO) of Apollo Micro Systems, which caters primarily to the defence and aerospace sectors, was subscribed 2.14 times on the first day of bidding today.
The IPO, to raise Rs 156 crore, received bids for 88,60,500 shares against the total issue size of 41,44,955 shares, data available with the NSE showed. (PTI)
Singapore Airlines says options open on Air India disinvestment
Singapore Airlines on Wednesday said it will keep options open on Air India stake after the government allowed foreign carriers to own up to 49 percent in the national carrier.
"Our priority is the further expansion of Vistara. However, we will keep our options open with respect to the proposed disinvestment of Air India," Singapore Airlines said in an e-mailed statement to PTI.
GST Taxpayers are advised to ignore the fake notification regarding extension of date being circulated on social media. 10th January, 2018 continues to be the last date for filing of return in FORM GSTR-1 for different classes of taxpayers for the relevant periods.
UIDAI introduces 'Virtual ID' to address privacy concerns
In a bid to address privacy concerns, the UIDAI has introduced a new concept of 'Virtual ID'. An Aadhaar-card holder can generate a virtual id from the UIDAI website and give for various purposes, including SIM verification, instead of sharing the actual 12-digit biometric ID. This will give the users the option of not sharing their Aadhaar number at the time of authentication.
The Virtual ID, which would be a random 16-digit number, together with biometrics of the user would give any authorised agency like a mobile company, limited details like name, address and photograph, which are enough for any verification. Officials said a user can generate as many Virtual IDs as he or she wants. The older ID gets automatically cancelled once a fresh one is generated.
UIDAI will also introduce a limited KYC service that does not return Aadhaar number and only provides an 'agency specific' unique UID token to eliminate many agencies storing Aadhaar number while still enabling their own paperless KYC.
Bajaj Auto is confident of 8% jump in market share in 3 months
The Supreme Court will set up a fresh special investigative team (SIT) to look into 186 anti-Sikh riot cases in which investigations were closed. The apex court has asked the Centre to suggest names today itself for the proposed three-member panel to be headed by a former high court judge.
Axis Bank eyes acquisition of a life insurance biz, says report
Stressed assets worth over Rs 17K cr put on sale by BoB, Union Bank
IDFC Bank, Capital First explore Rs 29K cr merger, says report
IDFC Bank, which scrapped a deal to merge with Shriram City Union, is said to be exploring a similar deal with the Mumbai-based Capital First, which has more than 5 million customers in retail and small and medium enterprises, sources told The Economic Times. "IDFC and Capital First are exploring merger options and are in initial stage of merging the two," a source said. "It will help Capital First to enter into banking while IDFC Bank will get a retail franchise."
While a merger would make sense for the companies, valuations could be a hurdle, sources said. The merger, if it goes through, will create a financial company with a market value of at least Rs 29,080.57 crore that will have businesses across all segments. Capital First has a market cap of Rs 7,728.75 crore, IDFC Bank 21,351.82 crore and IDFC Rs 10,400 crore.
Cabinet approves 100% FDI in single-brand retail, construction via automatic route
The Cabinet on Wednesday approved 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in single-brand retail through the automatic route. The move is a departure from the earlier mechanism where the government's nod was needed for more than 49% FDI in single-brand retail.
The government also eased norms pertaining to the aviation sector and gave a go-ahead to 100% FDI in construction sector under the automatic route. The Cabinet also approved investment up to 49% under approval mechanism in Air India to facilitate its divestment process.
Besides, the government allowed FPIs and FIIs to invest in power exchanges through primary market.The relaxation of policy is aimed at providing investor friendly climate to foreign players and in turn attract more FDI to boost economic growth and create jobs.
SC asks JP Associates to list all ongoing projects
The Supreme Court has asked Jaiprakash Associates (JAL) to file a list of its ongoing housing projects in the country. It has ordered creation of a portal for registering grievances of homebuyers of the realty group and reiterates its direction restraining JAL directors from alienating their personal properties.
I-T Dept conducts raids at Joyalukkas for alleged tax evasion
The Income Tax Department conducted country-wide searches at over 100 stores and other premises belonging to two major south-India based jewellery chains on charges of alleged tax evasion, sources told PTI. The action is being carried out against Kerala-based jewellery group Joyalukkas and another firm connected with it.
I-T sleuths are raiding 130 premises of the business houses in the cities of Chennai, Hyderabad, Thrissur and other locations in Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi and West Bengal, sources said. The action, they said, is aimed at checking alleged tax evasion following demonetisation in the two firms.
Tax sleuths detected huge cash deposits and sale figures of gold, diamond and jewellery in their accounts. The Chennai wing of the department is co-ordinating the nation-wide action, involving over 100 tax sleuths and a number of police teams, sources said.
Exclusive: Why has the govt halted minting of Re 1, Rs 2 & Rs 5 coins?
The government has temporarily stopped the minting of Re 1, Rs 2 and Rs 5 coins owing to the excess at mints in the country, reports Moneycontrol News’ Tarun Sharma. The Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India (SPMCIL), a body that governs India’s four currency minting houses, on Tuesday took the decision as the country’s mints have an excess of 2.5 billion pieces (MPC), or coins, which haven’t been lifted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) machinery for circulation.
The central bank has not been collecting the coin stockpile as online payment systems are being widely used across the country in the past 6-9 months. “As RBI has not taken up the coins which amount to 2.5 billion pieces, it has been decided to halt the production of new coins at the minting press with immediate effect,” an internal communication from the mint stated.
India’s internet guru Vijay Mukhi passes away
Vijay Mukhi, better known as India’s internet guru, passed away at his home in Mumbai on Tuesday night. He had suffered a heart attack. An engineer from Mumbai’s VJTI, he began his own computer training institute way back in 1989 when computers were still nascent in the country.
An author of over 80 books, a lead developer for an e-security product and the president of the Foundation of Information Security and Technology, he has co-chaired efforts by the Mumbai Police and Nasscom to institute cyber security. He also chaired the IT Committee at FICCI and is a co-founder of the Internet Users Community of India.
Salary hikes by India Inc to hover around 8-10%, IT may see lower increments
The appraisal season is round the corner and human resource consultants are anticipating an 8-10% hike for professionals in India, reports Moneycontrol News’ M Saraswathy. Among sectors, emerging companies and start-ups are expected to give the largest hikes, while the same at information technology (IT) firms will be muted.
From a high of 15-18% in 2006-07 period, salary hikes across companies have seen a steady decline and has now fallen below 10% for most sectors on an average. The hikes for senior management will be much lower at around 6-7% but may see an increase in the next financial year.
Paytm launches investment arm, to invest $10m
Paytm has set up Paytm Money which will offer customers investment and wealth management products. It will invest $10 million in the entity this year. Paytm Money will be a wholly owned subsidiary of One97 Communications, the parent firm of Paytm.
Paytm Money is the fourth product from One97’s stable after Paytm Mall, Paytm Payments Bank and Paytm wallet; it will be available as a separate mobile application to users, said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of One97 Communications told Mint.
Sebi may weigh minimum m-cap of Rs 10cr for cos to stay listed
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) plans to impose a limit on the minimum market capitalisation for companies to remain listed in an effort to weed out so-called penny stocks, sources told Mint. Sebi is considering a free-float market capitalisation of Rs10 crore for companies to remain listed, sources said. Free-float market cap is the value of publicly traded shares.
At present, there are no such criteria for continued stock liquidity in India. However, exchanges such as BSE and the National Stock Exchange stipulate a minimum market capitalisation of Rs 25 crore at the time of listing. Sebi has found that out of around 5,000 odd firms listed on exchanges, at least 1,000 appear to be penny stocks with only a few investors and infrequent trading, sources said.
Jamie Dimon says he regrets calling bitcoin a fraud
JP Morgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon is backpedalling a bit on his earlier criticisms on cryptocurrencies. In September, Dimon called bitcoin a fraud. "I regret making" that comment, he told Fox Business on Tuesday.
"The blockchain is real," Dimon added in the interview. "You can have cryptodollars in yen and stuff like that. ICOs ... you got to look at every one individually. The bitcoin was always to me what the governments are going to feel about bitcoin when it gets really big. And I just have a different opinion than other people."
UK eco set for 'underwhelming' 2018, says British Chambers of Commerce
Britain’s economy looks set for an underwhelming 2018, according to a major survey on Wednesday that showed businesses are in a subdued mood ahead of Brexit, reports Reuters. Companies continued to grapple with cost pressures in the last three months of 2017 and were reluctant to invest more, the British Chambers of Commerce’s (BCC) Quarterly Economic Survey showed.
The services sector, which represents the lion’s share of Britain’s economy, continued to expand at a subdued pace, the BCC said. Manufacturers did better than services firms, but still reported a slowdown in both domestic and export sales. Overall the survey suggested the economy grew modestly at the end of last year, after picking up slightly in the three months to September with quarterly growth of 0.4% - below a historic trend of nearer 0.6%.
“The economy is set to continue on an underwhelming growth trajectory over the near term with uncertainty over the impact of Brexit coupled with high inflation and weak productivity likely to dampen overall economic activity,” the BCC’s head of economics, Suren Thiru, said.
World Bank projects 7.3% growth for India in 2018
With an "ambitious government undertaking comprehensive reforms", India has "enormous growth potential" compared to other emerging economies, the World Bank said, as it projected country's growth rate at 7.3% in 2018 and 7.5% for the next two years, reports PTI. India, despite initial setbacks from demonetisation and Goods & Services Tax (GST), is estimated to have grown at 6.7% in 2017, according to the 2018 Global Economics Prospect released by the World Bank in Washington today.
"In all likelihood India is going to register higher growth rate than other major emerging market economies in the next decade. So, I wouldn't focus on the short-term numbers. I would look at the big picture for India and big picture is telling us that it has enormous potential," Ayhan Kose, Director, Development Prospects Group, World Bank, said in an interview.
He said in comparison with China, which is slowing, the World Bank is expecting India to gradually accelerate. In 2017, China grew at 6.8%, 0.1% more than that of India, while in 2018, its growth rate is projected at 6.4%. And in the next two years, the country's growth rate will drop marginally to 6.3% and 6.2%, respectively.
Oil prices hit highest since 2014, but analysts warn of overheated market
Oil prices hit their highest levels since 2014 on Wednesday due to ongoing production cuts led by Opec as well as healthy demand, although analysts cautioned that markets may be overheating, reports Reuters. A broad global market rally, including stocks, has also been fuelling investment into crude oil futures.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 were at $63.40 a barrel at 06:30 am - 44 cents, or 0.7%, above their last settlement. They marked a December 2014 high of $63.53 a barrel in early trading. Brent crude futures LCOc1 were at $69.15 a barrel, 33 cents, or 0.5%percent, above their last close. Brent touched $69.29 in late Tuesday trading, its strongest since an intra-day spike in May 2015 and, before that, in December 2014.
Cabinet may review FDI policy in construction, single brand retail today
The Union Cabinet is likely to review foreign direct investment (FDI) policy in certain sectors today with a view to attract more overseas funds, sources told PTI. The sectors, which could be considered for further relaxation, include construction and single brand retail. According to sources, FDI policy review in various sectors is expected to figure in today’s meeting of the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Last year, there was a proposal to permit 100% FDI through automatic route in single brand retail trading. Currently, FDI up to 49% is permitted under the automatic route but beyond that limit government nod is required.
"I came to Delhi from Chennai on the evening of the 14th of November. When I landed in Delhi around 9.00 pm, TR Baalu informed me that I could resign as per the advice of our party leader. While on the way to my official residence 2A, Motilal Nehru Marg I sought an appointment with the PM. I called in my PA, prepared my resignation letter and then went to the PM’s residence. The Prime Minister appeared to be gloomy and perturbed. He offered me tea and I handed him my resignation letter," A Raja has said in his upcoming book 2G Saga Unfolds, according to CNN News18.
Responding to claims made by A Raja in the upcoming book, Subramanian Swamy has told CNN News18, 'This book by A Raja is a self-defence and this will make things worse for him'.
'A Raja has told a bunch of lies in his book,' he added.
UPA II made me scapegoat in 2G case to salvage its image, says A Raja in book
Vindicated in the 2G spectrum allocation case, A Raja has launched a scathing attack on former CAG Vinod Rai, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the UPA II dispensation in his tell-all book 2G Saga Unfolds.
Top 10 revelations made by A Raja on 2G story in his book - '2G Saga Unfolds'
Former Union Telecom Minister and senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader A Raja has made 10 revelations regarding the 2G Spectrum allocation case in his book titled 2G Saga Unfolds, which is based on the same, reports CNN New18.
A Raja has also claimed in his book ‘2G Saga Unfolds’ that former PM Manmohan Singh privately confessed to have been influenced by articles appearing in the press, according to CNN News18.
Reacting to the revelations in A Raja's book, DMK spokesperson A Saravanan has told CNN News18, "Right from day one, A Raja has been saying, he hasn’t done anything wrong".
"Throughout these 7 years, Mr Raja has been saying this that he has not done anything at all," he added.
Former PM Manmohan Singh’s silence was like “silencing of our nation’s collective conscience,” Raja claims.
In the book, Raja claims that then CAG Vinod Rai behaved like "a cat that shuts its eyes and then declares the universe is dark."
"It is my conviction consequent to the whole experience of the trial that there was political motivation to kill UPA-II and Rai’s was the shoulder on which the gun was placed," he adds in the book, according to CNN News18.
Reacting to the claims made by A Raja in his book, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera told CNN News18, "The breaking news is not indictment on Manmohan Singh, but the dubious tenure of Vinod Rai".
Former Telecom Minister A Raja, who was acquitted in the 2G spectrum scam case in December 2017, has also revealed in his upcoming tell-all book that then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh told Raja 'there is nothing wrong in your effort', according to CNN News18.
PM Manmohan Singh further said that Raja had 'legal justification for every action'.
The government has temporarily stopped the minting of Rs 1, Rs 2 and Rs 5 coins owing to the excess at the mints in the country.
Jain, Abel appointments a move toward succession at Berkshire Hathaway: Warren Buffett
Billionaire Warren Buffett told CNBC on Wednesday the appointment of two new vice chairs at Berkshire Hathaway is "part of a movement to succession over time."
The Central Bureau of Investigation Delhi court to lodge a charge of bribery against the Congress leader and industrialist Naveen Jindal and others in a coal scam case, according to NEWS 18.