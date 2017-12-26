News highlights of the day: Pakistan says Kulbhushan Jadhav is a spy and terrorist

Indian carriers to induct over 900 planes in coming years

Indian airlines are likely to induct more than 900 aircraft in the coming years, with IndiGo alone expected to add 448 planes, according to official data.

India is one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world and most airlines have ambitious expansion plans, especially to tap the potential on regional routes.

As per data available with the civil aviation ministry, budget airlines IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir and AirAsia are set to significantly expand their respective fleet sizes.