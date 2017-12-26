App
News highlights of the day: Pakistan says Kulbhushan Jadhav is a spy and terrorist

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Dec 25, 08:40 PM (IST)

    Dhinakaran rejects AIADMK charge of pact with DMK; Expelled AIADMK MP calls on him
    Sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran today rejected the K Palaniswami-led ruling camp's charge of a 'tacit understanding' between him and DMK in the RK Nagar byelection, which he won.

    Dhinakaran, who yesterday won the December 21 bypoll trouncing nearest AIADMK rival by a margin of over 40,000 votes, said DMK appeared to have made "an arithmetic" mistake" and was 'overconfident'.

  • Dec 25, 08:04 PM (IST)

    IAC rejects Congress's conspiracy charge against forum
    The India Against Corruption forum today rejected the Congress party's charge that it was a "political weapon" used against the previous UPA government, saying the IAC has "always been a non-political" movement.

  • Dec 25, 08:03 PM (IST)

    Congress to fight BJP with a positive campaign in Raj: Pilot
    The Congress will launch an "affirmative and positive" campaign in Rajasthan to counter the "acrimonious" charge of the BJP and advocate a new model of governance while highlighting the failures of the state government, fomer Union minister Sachin Pilot has said.

  • Dec 25, 07:20 PM (IST)

    PFRDA looks at ways to allow minors open account under NPS
    Pension fund regulator PFRDA is looking at feasibility to allow minors open an account under the National Pension System (NPS) and will go through the legal aspects associated with the matter, its chairman Hemant Contractor has said.

  • Dec 25, 06:58 PM (IST)

    Gujarat's new BJP government to take oath of office tomorrow
    The newly-elected Gujarat government led by Vijay Rupani is scheduled to take the oath of office and secrecy at a grand ceremony in Gandhinagar tomorrow in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and a galaxy of senior BJP leaders and chief ministers of NDA-ruled states.

  • Dec 25, 06:38 PM (IST)

    Jadhav's meeting with family did not constitute 'consular access': Pakistan
    Pakistan today said that Kulbhushan Jadhav's meeting with his family in the presence of an Indian diplomat did not constitute "consular access" and repeated its old allegations against the Indian prisoner.

    Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal briefed the media after the meeting of Jadhav with his mother Avanti and wife Chetankul this afternoon.

  • Dec 25, 05:51 PM (IST)

    93 prisoners set free in UP on Vajpayee's 93rd birthday
    The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh today released 93 prisoners from various jails of the state on the 93rd birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

    "It was decided to set free 93 prisoners convicted in different cases on the 93rd birthday of the former prime minister. These prisoners have completed their tenure in jail but could not be released due to non-payment of fine imposed on them," Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar told PTI.

  • Dec 25, 05:07 PM (IST)
  • Dec 25, 04:46 PM (IST)
  • Dec 25, 04:35 PM (IST)
  • Dec 25, 04:22 PM (IST)
  • Dec 25, 04:12 PM (IST)
  • Dec 25, 03:50 PM (IST)
  • Dec 25, 03:25 PM (IST)
  • Dec 25, 03:24 PM (IST)
  • Dec 25, 03:05 PM (IST)
  • Dec 25, 02:00 PM (IST)

    Indian carriers to induct over 900 planes in coming years

    Indian airlines are likely to induct more than 900 aircraft in the coming years, with IndiGo alone expected to add 448 planes, according to official data.

    India is one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world and most airlines have ambitious expansion plans, especially to tap the potential on regional routes.

    As per data available with the civil aviation ministry, budget airlines IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir and AirAsia are set to significantly expand their respective fleet sizes.

  • Dec 25, 01:19 PM (IST)

  • Dec 25, 01:11 PM (IST)

    PM Modi inaugurates magenta line of Delhi Metro 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the magenta line of the Delhi Metro by riding on the brand new train. He was accompanied by the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath.

    This is the first time either Modi or Yogi have come to Noida.

  • Dec 25, 12:54 PM (IST)

    Islamic State claims responsibility for blast in Afghan capital Kabul

    Islamic State claimed responsibility for an explosion on Monday carried by a suicide bomber near a compound of Afghanistan's national intelligence agency in the capital, Kabul, the group said on its Amaq news agency.

    The blast, close to the entrance of the security agency compound, killed at least three people and wounded one, Afghan government officials said.

  • Dec 25, 12:51 PM (IST)

    Jadhav's family to return via Oman in evening after meeting him

    Indian death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav's family would be travelling immediately back to India in the evening after spending barely seven hours in the country, according to a media report.

    Jadhav's wife and mother arrived in Islamabad via Dubai. They would be spending around seven hours in the country before returning to India.

  • Dec 25, 12:10 PM (IST)

    TVS Motor re-appoints Sudarshan Venu as Joint Managing Director for next five years

    TVS Motor Company today said it has secured shareholders' approval to re-appoint Sudarshan Venu as Joint Managing Director for next five years.

    Venu is the son of the company's Chairman and Managing Director Venu Srinivasan.

  • Dec 25, 11:23 AM (IST)

    FPIs' net outflow from equities at Rs 7,300-cr in Dec so far

    Overseas investors have pulled out a massive Rs 7,300 crore from the country's stock markets this month so far, primarily due to rising crude prices and widening fiscal deficit.

    This comes following an eight-month high inflow of Rs 19,728 crore in November, mainly on account of the government's plan to recapitalise PSU banks and surge in India's ranking on the World Bank's ease of doing business list.

  • Dec 25, 11:20 AM (IST)

  • Dec 25, 11:09 AM (IST)

    GST refund woes hit Bengal jewellery exports 

    The non-refund of Goods and Services Tax (GST) is taking a toll on jewellery makers with exports taking a hit in West Bengal, both in terms of export value and jobs.

    "Even I am forced to decline orders for January due to lack of working capital. The situation is no different for other exporters and manufacturers. Till now, an amount totalling Rs 60 crore is stuck with the government as GST refund, that too interest-free for the jewellery exporters," Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association state president Pankaj Parekh told PTI.

    The Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association state president Pankaj Parekh said that prior to GST, direct exports from Kolkata alone was about Rs 6,000 crore. An additional Rs 4,000 crore worth of jewellery manufactured in the state was also exported from ports like Mumbai.

  • Dec 25, 10:58 AM (IST)

    Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Sunday cleared the first hurdle towards taking part in next year's presidential election, even though the central election commission has previously ruled him ineligible to run, reported Reuters.

    Navalny, 41, is a fierce opponent of President Vladimir Putin, who is widely expected to win re-election in March, extending 17 years in power.

    A veteran campaigner against corruption among Russia's elite, he won the initial support of 742 people at a gathering in a district of Moscow - above the minimum 500 required to initiate a presidential bid.

  • Dec 25, 10:46 AM (IST)

    Pakistan grants consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

    Pakistan has granted India consular access to Indian death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav, Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told a Pakistani media channel.

    He said an official of Indian High Commission would accompany Jadhav's wife and mother during their meeting with him, Geo News reported.

  • Dec 25, 10:27 AM (IST)

    Congress attacks BJP over soldier's death in cross-border firings

    The Congress on Sunday attacked the Centre over the killing of four Indian soldiers along the LoC by Pakistani troops, saying the incident raises questions over the government's ability to protect the country's borders.

    Among the martyred was Major Prafulla Ambadas Moharkar whose mortals remains arrived at the Air Force Station Sonegaon near Nagpur by an IAF aircraft on Sunday evening.

  • Dec 25, 10:09 AM (IST)

    Offshore India funds, ETFs register USD 565-mn inflows in Nov 

    India-focussed offshore funds and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) witnessed net inflows of USD 565 million in November and helped the overall tally to reach nearly USD 6.5 billion in 2017, reflecting confidence of overseas investors in Indian markets.

    In comparison, these funds had seen a pull out of USD 674 million in November last year, according to a report by Morningstar.

  • Dec 25, 10:05 AM (IST)

    22 pilgrims dead in an accident in the Philippines

    People in the island nation the Philippines are going through a rough week. After a storm and a blaze in a mall killed hundreds, twenty pilgrims were killed today in a head-on bus collision while travelling to Christmas Day mass in the northern Philippines. 

