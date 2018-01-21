App
News highlights of the day: Om Prakash Rawat appointed as the new Chief Election Commissioner

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Jan 21, 08:35 PM (IST)

    That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.

  • Jan 21, 08:23 PM (IST)

    India helping us more than Pakistan: Afghan Cricket board CEO

    Not disregarding the initial support given by Pakistan, Afghanistan Cricket Board CEO Shafiq Stanikzai says the BCCI has played a bigger role in the rapid rise of the game in the strife-torn nation.

    Afghanistan cricketers trained a lot in Pakistan in their formative years and some of them even picked up the sport in refugee camps on the other side of the border. The team from the war-ravaged nation even made its T20 and ODI debut against Pakistan. (PTI)

  • Jan 21, 08:02 PM (IST)

    Will share vision for India's global engagements at Davos: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said he will share his vision for India's future engagements with the international community during his Davos trip, as he sought "serious attention" of world leaders on existing and emerging challenges to the contemporary global systems. (PTI)

  • Jan 21, 07:43 PM (IST)

    India Inc in full force at Mumbai Marathon, Tatas' Chandra clocks personal best

    Having bagged the title rights of the coveted marathon in the financial capital, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran today clocked his "best" time of just over two hours in completing the 21-km half-marathon.

    The marathoner chairman, popularly called as 'Chandra', finished the half marathon in two hours and three minutes, his fastest or "personal best" in marathoners-speak at the maiden Tata Mumbai Marathon, 2018. (PTI)

  • Jan 21, 06:48 PM (IST)

    BREAKING | Election Commissioner Om Prakash Rawat has been appointed as the new Chief Election Commissioner. He will take over from January 23. Ex-finance secretary Ashok Lavasa has been appointed as the Election Commissioner, according to PTI.

  • Jan 21, 06:39 PM (IST)

    ONGC hikes maiden debt-raising by 40% to fund HPCL buy

    State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has increased its first ever debt-raising plans by 40 percent to as much as Rs 35,000 crore to fund its Rs 36,915-crore acquisition of Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL).

    The acquisition would create India's first integrated oil company. This would be ONGC's biggest acquisition and second buyout this fiscal after its Rs 7,738 crore acquisition of 80 percent stake in Gujarat State Petroleum Corp's KG basin gas block. (PTI)

    Railways, road transport ministry agree on speedy clearances for projects: Piyush Goyal

    Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal today said that he and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had agreed to extend complete cooperation in issuing clearance for infrastructure like overbridges at spots where rail lines and highways intersect. (PTI)

  • Jan 21, 05:56 PM (IST)

    India has shown it won't hesitate to cross border: Rajnath Singh

    Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said India has shown it can attack its enemies not only on its soil, but also in a foreign territory, if need be.

    Singh's remarks came almost a week after the Indian Army carried out a "retaliatory action" against Pakistani troops, killing seven of their soldiers and injuring four others along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

    Read the full story here.

  • Jan 21, 05:42 PM (IST)

    Airbus to get '10 years of visibility' from Emirates deal: CEO

    A USD 16 billion deal with Emirates airline for A380 superjumbos will give Airbus "at least 10 years of visibility", the European manufacturer's CEO Tom Enders said in an interview published today.

    Emirates announced the deal on Thursday to buy 36 Airbus A380s - just days after the group said it would have to halt production without new orders. (AFP/PTI)

  • Jan 21, 05:22 PM (IST)

    'Padmaavat' protests: GSRTC suspends bus services in north Gujarat

    The Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) today suspended its bus services in northern part of the state, following violent protests by Rajput community members against the release of the film "Padmaavat", an official said.

    The bus services were suspended in Mehsana, Patan, Gandhinagar, Sabarkantha and Banaskantha districts till the situation improves, he said. (PTI)

  • Jan 21, 05:01 PM (IST)

    Wanted to quit in 2012, but stayed on after Nirbhaya: Sheila Dikshit

    Sheila Dikshit wanted to step down as Delhi chief minister in 2012 because of health concerns and also to enable the Congress to find another leader before the next Assembly elections, but the December 16 gang rape of a young woman firmed up her resolve to stay on.

    Resigning then would have been seen as fleeing the "battlefield", the former chief minister says in her memoir. (PTI)

  • Jan 21, 04:46 PM (IST)

    GST anti-evasion: Cess likely on pan masala at manufacturing stage

    The GST Council is likely to consider levying cess on certain commodities like pan masala at the manufacturing stage itself, a move aimed at checking tax evasion and shoring up revenues.

    The Council will look at levying the cess at the manufacturing stage based on production capacity as against the current practice of imposing it on supplies made by the manufacturer.

    This proposed amendment to the GST (Compensation to States) Act, 2017, would be deliberated upon by the council in its meeting later this month. (PTI)

  • Jan 21, 04:40 PM (IST)

    England beat Australia by 16 runs at Sydney to seal 5-match ODI series 3-0.

    Gujarat verdict big boost for Congress; Rahul will lead party to victory in 2019: Ahmed Patel

    The Gujarat poll outcome has instilled the belief in Congress workers that the BJP can be defeated, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said today and exuded confidence that the party would emerge victorious in the 2019 general elections under Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

    Patel, who had won the Rajya Sabha election from Gujarat last year in a close contest, also said the poll verdict in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state was a "moral victory" for the Congress as the BJP, which had talked about getting 150 seats, was wrapped up under 100. (PTI)

  • Jan 21, 03:50 PM (IST)

    Some of the AAP MLAs disqualified today include:

    > Alka Lamba was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Minister of Tourism
    > Sharad Kumar was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Revenue Minister
    > Shiv Charan Goel was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Finance Minister
    > Sanjeev Jha was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Transport Minister
    > Kailash Gahlot was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Minister of Law
    > Manoj Kumar was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to Minister of Food and Civil Supplies 

  • Jan 21, 03:34 PM (IST)

    Earthquake measuring 3.6 on Richter scale near Koyna dam, Maharashtra

    An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted areas near the Koyna dam in Maharashtra today, the MeT department said. (PTI)

  • Jan 21, 03:24 PM (IST)

    BREAKING | The President has approved Election Commission's recommendation to disqualify 20 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) belonging to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), according to CNN News18.

  • Jan 21, 03:12 PM (IST)

    BigBasket to invest Rs 500 crore to ramp up farmer sourcing, tech

    Online grocery store BigBasket expects to spend up to Rs 500 crore to strengthen its technology and back-end farmer supply chain as it looks to more than double its customer base to 20 million by 2020, a top company executive said. (PTI)

  • Jan 21, 02:19 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: CPM will not ally with the Congress for the 2019 polls 

  • Jan 21, 02:17 PM (IST)

    Saudi Arabia calls for extending non-OPEC cooperation

    Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khaled al-Faleh today called for extending cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers beyond 2018 after a deal to shore up crude prices.

    "We should not limit our efforts to 2018. We need to be talking about a longer framework for our cooperation," Faleh said before a meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC countries in Muscat.

    This is the first time OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia explicitly calls for extending a 2016 deal between oil producers to cut back production to combat a global oil glut.

  • Jan 21, 01:47 PM (IST)

    We want to maintain good relations with our neighbour (Pakistan) but they don't stop doing mischief. We have given a strong message to the world that India can kill its enemies not only on this side but on that side of the border as well: Home Minister Rajnath Singh (ANI)

  • Jan 21, 01:22 PM (IST)

    Develop a US-style online platform to sell bad loans: Viral Acharya

    The Reserve Bank has called for putting in place an online trading platform on the lines of the system in the US, to sell distressed assets to ensure more transparency and better price-discovery.

    Deputy Governor Viral Acharya has opined that such an online trading platform can help create a thriving market for selling bad loans, which is plaguing the domestic banking system, and asked all the stakeholders to come together to develop such a mechanism.

    The banking system is saddled with over Rs 10 trillion of bad loans, which is over 10.2 per cent system wide, as of the September 2017 quarter. 

  • Jan 21, 01:08 PM (IST)

    India's role needed to curb autonomous weapons use: ICRC

    After the real threat of nuclear terrorism, the world is now faced with yet another emerging challenge from autonomous weapons like drones or weaponized robots which can be programmed to identify and attack any target.

    Autonomous weapon systems are those which can independently search, identify and attack targets without human intervention.

    Taking note of this new and growing threat, a top official of a global agency which aims to ensure humanitarian protection and assistance for victims of war and other situations of violence has said India can play a big role in diplomacy to maintain human control over the use of such autonomous weapons. 

  • Jan 21, 12:50 PM (IST)

    Kabul Intercontinental Hotel siege ends, all gunmen killed

    Afghan Special Forces ended an overnight siege at Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel on Sunday, killing the last gunman from a group of three attackers who stormed the hotel, taking hostages and battling security forces for hours.  

  • Jan 21, 12:47 PM (IST)

    Volkswagen Group to invest Rs 7,800 crore in India

    Germany's Volkswagen group, led by Czech automaker Skoda, plans to invest around 1 billion euros (over Rs 7,800 crore) in India over the next few years to develop six new models.

    Skoda is driving the emerging market strategy for the VW group and is leading the development process for new models in India which are expected to be rolled out post 2020 when new regulations related to safety and emissions come into force in the country. 

  • Jan 21, 12:33 PM (IST)

    Government to auction 8 more mineral blocks in three states

    The government has identified eight more mineral blocks with a cumulative reserve of 1,133 million tonnes (MT) in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand to be auctioned by mid-march.

    So far, a total of 88 mineral blocks have been notified by nine states for auction, of which 33 blocks have been successfully auctioned with an estimated revenue of Rs 1.28 lakh crore over the lease period to the states.

    Of the eight mines, six are of lime stone - five in Rajasthan and one in Chhattisgarh, one of iron ore and the remaining one is of graphite & quartz - both in Jharkhand. 

  • Jan 21, 12:08 PM (IST)

    Don't wish to indulge in politics. But we want to nab the culprits. How did this factory obtain its license, who are these people who got away? We have ordered an inquiry: Satyendra Kumar Jain of AAP on Bawana factory fire

