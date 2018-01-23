App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News highlights of the day: 'India's Osama' mastermind of 2008 Gujarat blasts arrested

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Jan 22, 09:56 PM (IST)

    'India's Osama' masterminded of 2008 Gujarat blasts arrested

    Abdul Subhan Qureshi, known as 'India's Osama bin Laden' and wanted for being the main conspirator of the 2008 Gujarat serial blasts, has been arrested following a brief exchange of fire, Delhi Police said today.

    Qureshi alias Tauqeer, co-founder of the Indian Mujahideen (IM) and linked to the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), was arrested from Ghazipur in east Delhi on Saturday evening, ahead of Republic Day.

    Qureshi, one of India's most wanted terrorists, had executed the 2008 Gujarat serial blasts that claimed over 50 lives, as he wanted to do "something spectacular" to avenge the arrest of his associates, police said.

    He was working with a top IT firm before he joined SIMI in 2001-2002. The 46-year-old is a techie and had he not joined SIMI, he would have been a high-ranking official in a firm, police said.

    He was arrested after the police got a tip-off that he would come to meet an old acquaintance in Ghazipur.

  • Jan 22, 10:37 PM (IST)


    That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.

  • Jan 22, 10:10 PM (IST)

    'India's Osama' masterminded of 2008 Gujarat blasts arrested

    Abdul Subhan Qureshi, known as 'India's Osama bin Laden' and wanted for being the main conspirator of the 2008 Gujarat serial blasts, has been arrested following a brief exchange of fire, Delhi Police said today.

    Qureshi alias Tauqeer, co-founder of the Indian Mujahideen (IM) and linked to the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), was arrested from Ghazipur in east Delhi on Saturday evening, ahead of Republic Day.

    Qureshi, one of India's most wanted terrorists, had executed the 2008 Gujarat serial blasts that claimed over 50 lives, as he wanted to do "something spectacular" to avenge the arrest of his associates, police said.

    He was working with a top IT firm before he joined SIMI in 2001-2002. The 46-year-old is a techie and had he not joined SIMI, he would have been a high-ranking official in a firm, police said.

    He was arrested after the police got a tip-off that he would come to meet an old acquaintance in Ghazipur.

  • Jan 22, 09:53 PM (IST)

    Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to visit India next month

    Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to visit India next month

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will arrive in India next month for a seven-day visit aimed at strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership in the key areas of counter-terrorism, energy and trade.
  • Jan 22, 09:44 PM (IST)

     Ramesh Govani, the owner of Kamala Mills has been arrested under Indian Penal Code, section 304, according to CNN News 18.​ 

  • Jan 22, 09:19 PM (IST)

    Karni Sena open to watching 'Padmaavat' ahead of its release

    The Shree Rajput Karni Sena, a group opposing film 'Padmaavat', said today it was ready to watch the Bollywood period drama as offered by Bhansali productions to end the deadlock on the issue.

    The film, slated to be released on January 25, has been been facing protests by Karni Sena and other fringe groups over allegations that historical facts were distorted in the flick.

    "We are ready to watch the film. We never said that we will not watch the film. The filmmaker had assured us one year ago that he will go for a special screening and now he has written for the screening and we are ready for that," Sena leader Lokendra Singh Kalvi, who was in Uttar Pradesh, told PTI over the phone.

  • Jan 22, 09:08 PM (IST)

    Dharmendra Pradhan justifies exempting ONGC from open offer for HPCL

    Dharmendra Pradhan justifies exempting ONGC from open offer for HPCL

    ONGC acquired government's 51.11 percent stake in HPCL but unlike similar deals, it did not make an open offer to buy an additional 26 percent stake from minority shareholders of HPCL.
  • Jan 22, 08:55 PM (IST)

    1.4 million jobs vulnerable to disruption in US: WEF report

    As many as 1.4 million jobs in the United States will be vulnerable to disruption from technology and other factors by 2026, a World Economic Forum (WEF) report said today.

    The report, 'Towards a Reskilling Revolution: A Future of Jobs for All', is based on an analysis of nearly 1,000 job types across the US economy that encompass 96 percent of employment in that country.

    "...1.4 million US jobs alone expected to disrupted by technology and other factors between now and 2026, of which 57 percent belong to women," the WEF said in a release. On the positive side, the report said that with adequate reskilling, 95 percent of the most immediately at-risk workers would find good-quality, higher-wage work in growing job families.

    "Without reskilling, only 2 percent of workers would have an optimal opportunity to transition to new jobs – while 16 percent would have none at all," it added.

  • Jan 22, 08:27 PM (IST)

    Maharashtra government's e-seva centres to sell Patanjali products

    Maharashtra government's e-seva centres to sell Patanjali products

    The Maharashtra government's e-seva centres, set up to provide services like Aadhaar, PAN and passport-related documents to citizens, will now list yoga guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali products.
  • Jan 22, 08:18 PM (IST)

    India loses 4% GDP due to malnutrition; here's how it can reverse the trend

    India loses 4% GDP due to malnutrition; here's how it can reverse the trend

    As India awaits Union Budget 2018, a research report revealed that the nation loses about 4 percent of its GDP due to malnutrition and criticised allocation of finances, saying "women and children deserve a better deal in expenditure outlay".
  • Jan 22, 08:11 PM (IST)

    US embassy to open up in Jerusalem next year,says Mike Pence

    The United States will open its embassy in Jerusalem by 2019,  according to Vice-President Mike Pence as he addressed the Israeli parliament.

    Earlier estimates stated that the US would take close to three or four years for the embassy to come up.

    US president Donald Trump declared that the country recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, an act which was met with protests from Palestinians, their Arab allies as well as the wider diplomatic community..

    Mahmoud Abbas, president of Palestine, took back an invitation for Pence to visit the West Bank, after the declaration.

    Israel’s parliament saw the arab politicians being taken out  as they began heckling Pence during his speech. The  primary arab party in the Israeli parliament earlier mentioned that they would boycott Pence.

  • Jan 22, 07:18 PM (IST)
  • Jan 22, 06:11 PM (IST)
  • Jan 22, 06:10 PM (IST)

    Facebook cannot assure if good for democracy

    Facebook Inc warned on Monday that it could offer no assurance that social media was on balance good for democracy, but the company said it was trying what it could to stop alleged meddling in elections by Russia or anyone else.

    The sharing of false or misleading headlines on social media has become a global issue, after accusations that Russia tried to influence votes in the United States, Britain and France. Moscow denies the allegations.

    Facebook, the largest social network with more than 2 billion users, addressed social media's role in democracy in blog posts from a Harvard University professor, Cass Sunstein, and from an employee working on the subject.

    "I wish I could guarantee that the positives are destined to outweigh the negatives, but I can't," Samidh Chakrabarti, a Facebook product manager, wrote in his post.

    Facebook, he added, has a "moral duty to understand how these technologies are being used and what can be done to make communities like Facebook as representative, civil and trustworthy as possible."

  • Jan 22, 05:28 PM (IST)
  • Jan 22, 05:20 PM (IST)

    Novak Djokovic is out from the AustralianOpen as he loses 7-6, 7-5, 7-6 to South Korea's Hyeon Chung in the fourth round, according to CNN News 18.

    Novak Djokovic is out from the AustralianOpen as he loses 7-6, 7-5, 7-6 to South Korea's Hyeon Chung in the fourth round, according to CNN News 18.
  • Jan 22, 05:09 PM (IST)
  • Jan 22, 04:57 PM (IST)
  • Jan 22, 04:50 PM (IST)

    2017 may be second warmest year on record: NASA

    Last year was the second warmest on record, according to a NASA analysis which shows a continuing long-term warming trend.
    Globally averaged temperatures in 2017 were 0.90 degrees Celsius warmer than the 1951 to 1980 mean, according to scientists at NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) in New York.

    That is second only to global temperatures in 2016. In a separate, independent analysis, scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) concluded that 2017 was the third-warmest year in their record.

    The difference in rankings is due to the different methods used by the two agencies to analyse global temperatures, although over the long-term the agencies' records remain in strong agreement.

    Both analyses show that the five warmest years on record all have taken place since 2010.

  • Jan 22, 04:07 PM (IST)

    Pleas on Loya's death serious but don't cast aspersions: SC

    The Supreme Court today dubbed as "serious" the issues raised in the pleas relating to the death of special CBI judge B H Loya, but castigated a senior lawyer for raking up the name of BJP president Amit Shah in the case.

    The apex court, which decided to look into "all documents with utmost seriousness" connected with the death of Loya, who was trying the Soharabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, also took umbrage at senior advocate Indira Jaising, who during the hearing, inferred a possible future order that the apex court may gag the media in the case.

    A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, which was hearing two PILS on the Loya's death in 2014 transferred toitself the two other petitions pending at Nagpur and Mumbai benches of the Bombay High Court.

  • Jan 22, 04:03 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 4 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra

    [4:02 PM]
  • Jan 22, 03:51 PM (IST)

    Simultaneous polls not possible before 2024, says former CEC

    The holding of simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections may not be possible before 2024, and a Constitutional amendment is required to conduct such a synchronised exercise, former poll panel chief TS Krishnamurthy said. Ideally, it is good to have simultaneous elections, once every five years, former Chief Election Commissioner Krishnamurthy said.

    "Is it possible? Unless the Constitution is amended, may not be possible," he told PTI. "We follow the Westminster system of vote of confidence. If we follow the American system where there is a fixed executive, then there will be a fixed term...even if somebody is voted out, someone else has to be elected by the House. Until that time, the former government will continue to operate," he noted.

    The "other alternative" to the simultaneous elections is bunching of all polls due in a year as recommended by the standing committee of Parliament, but this also needs a study and Constitutional amendment for implementation, he said. From the administrative perspective and for saving money, it might be convenient to hold simultaneous elections, the former CEC said.

  • Jan 22, 03:48 PM (IST)

    Start-ups will flourish if regulations are eased: V Balakrishnan

    India's start-ups will flourish if the regulatory environment becomes more friendly as all other things - funding, talent and ability to connect to global market - are in place, V Balakrishnan said. The former chief financial officer of Infosys said investors are now focusing on B2B start-ups than B2C.

    According to him, a lot of churning has happened in the start-up field in the last two years but there is lot of stability now, and funding has become much more focused with not all companies attracting money. B2C start-ups had funding challenges which have reduced of late with large players among them having raised money.

  • Jan 22, 03:46 PM (IST)

    Akhilesh to contest LS poll from Kannauj; Mulayam Mainpuri

    Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said he would like to contest next year's general elections from Kannauj constituency, presently held by his wife Dimple Yadav, reports PTI. "I will like to contest from Kannauj," he said after paying tribute to veteran socialist leader Janeshwar Mishra on his death anniversary. Replying to a question, Akhilesh Yadav said 'netaji' Mulayam Singh Yadav will contest the polls from Mainpuri.

  • Jan 22, 03:43 PM (IST)

    HSIL sets up plumbing pipes manufacturing facility in Telangana

    Sanitary-ware maker HSIL has ventured into the household plumbing pipes segment. A manufacturing facility for plumbing pipes was inaugurated on Sunday at Isnapur in Sangareddy district near Hyderabad. The company spent Rs 160 crore for setting up the facility and aims to add an income of Rs 800 crore from the plumbing pipes segment to the firm's overall turnover in the next five years, HSIL's Vice Chairman and Managing Director Sandip Somany said.

  • Jan 22, 03:41 PM (IST)

    SMS Pharmaceuticals gets EIR for Bachupally facility

    Drug firm SMS Pharmaceuticals has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Bachupally facility in Hyderabad. The company's manufacturing facility at Bachupally, Hyderabad, has received EIR from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), SMS Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to the BSE.

    "The facility was inspected by the USFDA in November 2017 and there were no Form 483 observations during the inspection," it added. As per the USFDA, an EIR is issued to a company after the completion of an inspection of its facility detailing inspectional findings.

  • Jan 22, 03:38 PM (IST)

    India to see healthy M&A activity driven by domestic deals: EY

    Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in India is expected to remain positive this year driven by domestic consolidation, market share expansion and entry into new markets, says an EY report. According to EY's 17th Global Capital Confidence Barometer (India), companies are embracing the ongoing digital evolution and adopting an inorganic route to growth amid supportive economy and easing credit availability.

    "Despite dynamic global geopolitical conditions, Indian corporates are positive on the domestic deal market on the back of stable economy, positive deal market fundamentals and a promising deal pipeline," said Amit Khandelwal, Managing Partner, Transaction Advisory Services, EY.

  • Jan 22, 03:29 PM (IST)

    NPAs to rise to Rs 9.5 lakh cr by March-end, finds Assocham-Crisil study

    India's banking sector will be saddled with gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) worth a staggering Rs 9.5 lakh crore by March-end, up from Rs 8 lakh crore in the year-ago period. The high level of stressed assets in the banking system however provide enormous opportunity for asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) which are important stakeholders in the NPA resolution process, said the Assocham-Crisil study. At the same time, it said, the growth of ARCs is expected to come down significantly owing to capital constraints.

  • Jan 22, 03:18 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 3 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra

  • Jan 22, 03:16 PM (IST)

    Grasim Industries gets green nod for Rs 2,560cr expansion proj

    Grasim Industries has received green nod for expanding the production of man-made fibre VSF at Bharuch, Gujarat that would entail an investment of Rs 2,560 crore. The company has four VSF (Viscose Staple Fibre) plants in India, of which two are located in Gujarat, one each in Kharach and Vilayat in Bharuch district. As per the proposal, the company's Grasim Cellulosic Division wants to expand its Vilayat plant. In a letter issued to Grasim Industries, the Environment Ministry said it has given environment clearance to the company's proposal on expansion of Vilayat unit subject to compliance of certain conditions.

    The company's proposal is to increase the production capacity of VSF from 1,27,750 tonne per annum (TPA) to 2,55,500 TPA. It also wants to set up a production facility of Solvent Spun Cellulosic Fibre with a capacity of 36,500 TPA. Besides, the company has proposed to expand the production capacity of Sulphuric Acid from 1,02,300 TPA to 1,82,500 TPA, Carbon Di-Sulphide from 23,725 TPA to 34,675 TPA and captive power plant capacity from 25 MW to 55 MW.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.