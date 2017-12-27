App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News highlights of the day: India, World Bank sign loan agreement for Tamil Nadu irrigation project

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Dec 26, 06:00 PM (IST)

    GST Return Filing Numbers

    The Finance Ministry has said that the total GST collection for the month of December 2017 is Rs. 80,808 crore (till 25th December 2017).

    - Rs. 13,089 crore have been collected as CGST.
    - Rs. 18,650 crore has been collected as SGST.
    - Rs. 41,270 crore has been collected as IGST.
    - Rs. 7,798 crore has been collected as Compensation cess.

  • Dec 26, 12:58 PM (IST)

    Top headlines of the day:

    - GST collections for December, till 25th, at Rs 80,808 crore
    - Vijay Rupani sworn in as Gujarat CM
    - Reliance Communications to exit from SDR framework
    - Kulbhushan Jadhav's kin meet External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj 

  • Dec 26, 10:26 PM (IST)

    That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.

  • Dec 26, 09:57 PM (IST)
  • Dec 26, 09:14 PM (IST)

    Canara Bank to raise up to Rs 3,500 crore through QIP

    Canara Bank today said it will raise up to Rs 3,500 crore capital through a qualified institutions placement (QIP) route.

    The decision in this respect was taken at the bank's board meeting held today.

    "The board of bank at its meeting held on December 26, 2017 has decided to raise additional equity share capital amounting up to Rs 90 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP) route, by issuing up to 9 crore equity shares of a face value of Rs 10 each with a premium to be decided as per the applicable guidelines/regulations for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 3,500 crore inclusive of such premium," it said in a regulatory filing.

  • Dec 26, 08:27 PM (IST)

    China offers to extend CPEC to Afghanistan at first trilateral dialogue

    China on Tuesday offered to extend its ambitious China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan as the three nations pledged to step-up counter terrorism cooperation and not to allow any country, group or individual to use their territories for terror acts.

    In the first meeting of its kind since the three sides agreed to establish a trilateral dialogue mechanism in June, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, his Afghan counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani and Pakistan counterpart Khawaja Asif met here and discussed issues concerning their interests.

    Presiding over the meeting after his recent shuttle diplomacy, Wang said China and Pakistan would like to extend the USD 50 billion CPEC to Afghanistan after reaching "gradual consensus".

  • Dec 26, 08:18 PM (IST)
  • Dec 26, 08:13 PM (IST)

    IDBI Bank disengages Moody's from rating bonds

    State-owned IDBI Bank today said it has disengaged Moody's Investors Services (Moody's) to rate its bond programmes.

    "Upon reviewing the rating engagements with various foreign rating agencies, IDBI Bank has decided to terminate all the rating contracts/engagements with Moody's Investors Services (Moody's) for various issues made under the MTN (medium term note) Bond Programme," IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

    Earlier in August, Moody's had downgraded the foreign currency senior unsecured MTN programme rating of IDBI and its DIFC branch to (P)B1 from (P)Ba2.

    The global ratings firm had also downgraded the bank's local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings to B1 from Ba2 citing reasons that the lender remains significantly under-capitalised and that government's capital infusions have been insufficient to repair the bank's balance sheet.

  • Dec 26, 08:05 PM (IST)

    Shiv Sena to hold internal polls to elect party president in January

    The Shiv Sena will hold internal polls to elect its party president on January 23 which happens to be the birth anniversary of its founder (late) Bal Thackeray.

    According to sources, incumbent Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will be re-elected at the party meeting to be held at Rang Sharda auditorium in suburban Mumbai, as there will be no other nomination for the post.

    Uddhav Thackeray took charge as the party president on January 23, 2013, after the death of his father Bal Thackeray (86) in November 2012.

  • Dec 26, 07:55 PM (IST)

    SEBI may ease FPI norms, moots new governance model for MFs

    Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is mulling easing access norms for investment by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and bringing a new framework to strengthen the governance structure for mutual funds, senior officials have said.

    Also, the SEBI has plans to review the framework for credit rating agencies (CRA) as it seeks to check the menace of 'rating shopping' and 'pick-and-choose' approach in their actions.

  • Dec 26, 07:28 PM (IST)

    Defamation complaint: Court sets aside summons to Cyrus Mistry

    A Mumbai sessions court on Tuesday quashed and set aside summons issued by a magistrate's court to ousted Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry and others in connection with a Rs 500 crore defamation complaint filed by Tata Trusts' R Venkatramanan.

    Mistry and the other accused had approached the sessions court after the metropolitan magistrate issued the summons in July this year directing them to appear before it.

  • Dec 26, 07:02 PM (IST)

    Essar Oilfields bags contracts from Mercator Petroleum

    Essar Oilfields Services has bagged three drilling contracts from Mercator Petroleum in the Cambay Basin. The contracts involve drilling two new oil wells and an optional well in the Cambay Basin, and with these, the company expects to clock USD 48 million in revenue this financial year.

  • Dec 26, 06:47 PM (IST)

    Govt. of India and World Bank sign loan agreement for Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernization Project

    Government of India and World Bank have signed a USD 318 million loan agreement for the Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernization Project to promote climate resilient agriculture technologies, improve water management practices and increase market opportunities for small and marginal farmers, the Ministry of Finance said in a tweet.

    "The project will rehabilitate and modernize about 4,800 irrigation tanks and 477 check dams, spread across 66 sub-basins, in delivering bulk water to irrigation systems. About 500,000 small and marginal farmers, will benefit from improved & modernized tank irrigation systems," the finance ministry added in another tweet.

  • Dec 26, 06:29 PM (IST)

    Kremlin says ready to mediate North Korea-US talks, if both sides willing

    Russia is ready to act as a mediator between North Korea and the United States if both parties are willing for it to play such a role, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

    Moscow has long called for the two sides to hold negotiations aimed at reducing tensions over the nuclear and missile programme North Korea is pursuing in defiance of years of UN Security Council resolutions.

  • Dec 26, 06:11 PM (IST)

    Vietnam escapes damage after typhoon takes heavy toll in Philippines

    A storm that battered the Philippines killing more than 230 people in floods and landslides lost its power on Tuesday as it passed over Vietnam where hundreds of thousands had taken cover.

    Vietnam, like the Philippines, is regularly battered by typhoons that form over the warm waters of the Pacific and barrel westwards into the land.

    The storm entered Vietnamese water but weakened to a tropical depression and did not cause any casualties, the disaster prevention committee said.

  • Dec 26, 06:04 PM (IST)
  • Dec 26, 06:04 PM (IST)
  • Dec 26, 05:51 PM (IST)

    Govt. of India and World Bank sign loan agreement for Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernization Project

    Government of India and World Bank have signed a USD 318 million loan agreement for the Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernization Project to promote climate resilient agriculture technologies, improve water management practices and increase market opportunities for small and marginal farmers, the Ministry of Finance said in a tweet.

    "The project will rehabilitate and modernize about 4,800 irrigation tanks and 477 check dams, spread across 66 sub-basins, in delivering bulk water to irrigation systems. About 500,000 small and marginal farmers, will benefit from improved & modernized tank irrigation systems," the finance ministry added in another tweet.

  • Dec 26, 05:40 PM (IST)

    West Bengal Congress takes out rally against FRDI Bill

    The West Bengal Congress today took out a rally outside the RBI office here to protest against the proposed Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill, 2017.

    Led by Congress chief whip in the state assembly Manoj Chakraborty, several party MLAs and senior leaders participated in the protest rally.

  • Dec 26, 05:29 PM (IST)

    Sources say around 50 lakh taxpayers filed GSTR3B for the month of November, according to a CNBC-TV18.

  • Dec 26, 05:23 PM (IST)
  • Dec 26, 05:16 PM (IST)

    IndiGo to operate flights to Vijaywada from March 2018

    Low-cost carrier IndiGo will operate flights to Vijaywada from March 2, 2018, making it the airline's 50th destination on its network.

    The announcement follows the launch of IndiGo's ATR operations last week with its brand new ATR 72-600 connecting Hyderabad and Mangalore.

  • Dec 26, 04:27 PM (IST)

    China halts oil product exports to North Korea in November as sanctions bite

    China exported no oil products to North Korea in November, Chinese customs data showed, apparently going above and beyond sanctions imposed earlier this year by the United Nations in a bid to limit petroleum shipments to the isolated country.

    Tensions have flared anew over North Korea's ongoing nuclear and missile programmes, pursued in defiance of years of U.N. resolutions.  

  • Dec 26, 04:24 PM (IST)

    Dr Reddy's launches generic cancer injection in US

    Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories today said it has launched a generic version of Melphalan Hydrochloride for injection, used in the treatment of cancer, in the US.

    The launch follows approval of Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Alkeran marketed by Apotex Inc, by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), it said in a statement.

  • Dec 26, 03:59 PM (IST)

    Bar on wilful defaulters not a moral issue, says IBBI chief

    Keeping out wilful defaulters from bidding for stressed assets is not a "moral issue", but a choice between certainty and uncertainty, IBBI Chairperson MS Sahoo said.

    His comments come against the backdrop of the government, through an ordinance last month, barring wilful defaulters from bidding for stressed assets under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). 

  • Dec 26, 03:39 PM (IST)
  • Dec 26, 03:35 PM (IST)
  • Dec 26, 03:19 PM (IST)

    Have engaged with unsecured creditors, expect resolution over next few weeks: Anil Ambani 

  • Dec 26, 03:13 PM (IST)

    Shares of Anil Ambani-led Reliance firms rose 2-31 percent intraday on Tuesday on the back of announcements related to debt reduction issues.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.