you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News highlights of the day: India has 36,000 Rohingyas, terror links cannot be ruled out, BSF says

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Nov 29, 07:56 PM (IST)

    There are about 36,000 Rohingyas in the country and the Border Security Force (BSF) is targeting their illegal influx into India as their links with terror organisations cannot be ruled out, the BSF chief said on Wednesday.   K K Sharma, the director general (DG) of the 2.5-lakh personnel-strong force, said his troops have apprehended 87 Rohingya Muslims along the Indo-Bangla border since the beginning of this year till October 31, and 76 "have been sent back to Bangladesh".   "As far as my information goes, about 36,000 Rohingyas are there in this country at various places...This is one of those general observations and is based on inputs we received from our sister agencies (like the police and intelligence)," he told reporters during an interaction ahead of the BSF's 52nd Raising Day on December 1. 

  • Nov 29, 03:57 PM (IST)

    Top Headlines:

    1. North Korea tests ICBM named 'Hwasong-15', latest ICBM can hit Washington and most of US, reports South Korea's Yonhap News Agency

    2. Britain and the EU agree on Brexit divorce bill, reports the Telegraph

    3. NTPC looks to acquire stressed commissioned plants, reports PTI

    4. Bitcoin surpasses $10,000 for the first time, hits an all-time high of $10,038.83, reports CNBC

    5. Fed chair nominee Jerome Powell defends push to review financial regulations, reports Reuters

    6. Jet Airways, Air France-KLM deepen cooperation, extend code-share

    7. Sachin Tendulkar’s No 10 jersey unofficially retired by BCCI, reports The Indian Express

    8. Saudi Prince Miteb bin Abdullah freed in $1bn settlement agreement, reports Reuters

  • Nov 29, 09:36 PM (IST)

    That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.

  • Nov 29, 09:31 PM (IST)
  • Nov 29, 09:24 PM (IST)

    The US will impose additional "major sanctions" on North Korea for its latest missile test, President Donald Trump said today as he spoke to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to press Pyonyang to halt its "provocative actions".   During the phone call, Trump underscored the determination of the US to defend itself and its allies from the growing threat posed by the North Korean regime, the White House said.

  • Nov 29, 09:13 PM (IST)
  • Nov 29, 08:56 PM (IST)

    Walt Disney Co's ESPN unit is laying off about 150 employees, ESPN President John Skipper said in a memo to employees on Wednesday.

    "The majority of the jobs eliminated are in studio production, digital content and technology, and they generally reflect decisions to do less in certain instances and re-direct resources," Skipper said.

  • Nov 29, 08:51 PM (IST)

    Private sector lender Yes Bank on Wednesday said its board has approved proposal to set up MTN programme to raise USD 1 billion (about Rs 6,500 crore) on private placement basis.   The Medium Term Note (MTN) programme, an instrument to raise money through debt securities that typically matures in 5-10 years, is within the overall borrowing limit of Rs 20,000 crore, the bank said.

  • Nov 29, 08:47 PM (IST)

    Pollution levels in Delhi on Wednesday hit a 10-day high, dragging air quality down, with authorities forecasting that the situation will persist for at least a day.   The concentration of suspended particulates PM 2.5 and PM 10 were recorded nearly three times above the prescribed standards even as air quality remained in the 'very poor' category for the sixth straight day.   After rising through the day, PM 2.5 settled at 160 micrograms per cubic metre (ug/m3) and PM 10 at 277 ug/m3 around 7 pm. The corresponding 24-hour safe averages are 60 and 100.

  • Nov 29, 08:41 PM (IST)

    Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has spoken to his employees about the need for consolidation within the group and India being “the biggest game in town” for several group companies.

    In an internal interview that has appeared the latest edition of the group’s digital magazine “Tata Review”, Chandrasekaran covers a lot of ground — from coping with his role to the main focus areas for the Tata group. Answering a question about the Tata Group not being able to achieve its full potential because of its large size, Chandra partially agreed.

  • Nov 29, 08:38 PM (IST)
  • Nov 29, 08:38 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi is likely to file his nomination for the post of Congress President on December 4, reports PTI. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and ex-Union minister AK Antony are likely to propose his candidature. 

    The nomination process will begin on Friday and close on December 4. The list of valid candidatures will be declared on December 5 at 3:30 pm.

  • Nov 29, 08:28 PM (IST)
  • Nov 29, 08:28 PM (IST)

    The US economy grew in the third quarter at 3.3 percent, its quickest pace in three years. Increasing number of business investment in inventories, stabling consumer spending and government spending boosted the growth rate. 

  • Nov 29, 08:28 PM (IST)
  • Nov 29, 07:49 PM (IST)
  • Nov 29, 07:39 PM (IST)

    As the price of the cryptocurrency continues to soar, the Federal Reserve apparently is giving thought to having a product like bitcoin for its own. Dudley at a conference on Wednesday said that the Fed is exploring the idea of its own digital currency, reports CNBC.

  • Nov 29, 07:39 PM (IST)

    William Dudley has been appointed the president & CEO Of the Federal Reserve Bank Of New York.

  • Nov 29, 07:38 PM (IST)

    Virtual currency Bitcoin soared to an all-time high of USD 11,000 on Wednesday on major exchanges and digital currency indexes.

    Read more: Bitcoin's 10x rise in 2017 has got many investors interested —3 ways to buy

  • Nov 29, 07:26 PM (IST)

    UK Shipping firm Clarkson Plc on Wednesday said it was the victim of a cyber security hack and warned that the person or persons behind the attack may release some data shortly, reports Reuters

    Clarkson is one of the world's main shipbrokers, sourcing vessels for the world's largest producers and traders of natural resources. It also has a research operation which collects and analyses data on merchant shipping and offshore markets.

  • Nov 29, 07:26 PM (IST)

    Companies will soon have to disclose whether they have constituted an internal complaints committee (ICC) on sexual harassment as the government is planning to amend its rules to make the move mandatory, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi said on Tuesday.

    The measure will help the government monitor whether organisations are complying with the Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act, 2013, which requires any entity with 10 or more employees to compulsorily set up an ICC to look into complaints of sexual misconduct.

  • Nov 29, 06:48 PM (IST)

    Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen called on Congress to adopt policies that will get U.S. economic growth out of its "disappointingly slow" post-recession pattern.

    In what is likely her final address on Capitol Hill as head of the central bank, Yellen gave mostly positive reviews to economic performance. However, she said there are structural factors that need to be addressed, reports CNBC. Among them are an aging population that has translated to slower labor force growth as well as the "unusually sluggish" productivity growth.

  • Nov 29, 06:19 PM (IST)

    Tata Motors to launch new mid-size SUV next year with an eye on Creta, Captur

    Tata Motors to launch new mid-size SUV next year with an eye on Creta, Captur

    While prices of the Nexon starts at Rs 5.85 lakh and that of the Hexa at Rs 11.72 lakh, the starting price of the new SUV is expected at just under Rs 8 lakh, as per market sources.
  • Nov 29, 06:05 PM (IST)
  • Nov 29, 05:58 PM (IST)
  • Nov 29, 05:54 PM (IST)

    Moody's upbeat on steel sector,says Tata Steel to benefit most

    Robust domestic demand and protectionist measures by the government will help the domestic steel industry going forward and earnings of major players like Tata Steel will increase significantly due to newly-added capacity, says a report.

    "Among the major steel-producing Asian countries, operating conditions will be the most supportive in India, because of the robust domestic demand and protectionist measures. This is despite an increase in raw material prices and new capacity additions," international rating agency Moody's said today in its 'Asia Steel Outlook 2018' report. 

    The agency said the earnings of Tata Steel will increase significantly due to newly-added capacity, and the same will remain steady for JSW Steel.

    Moody's has given a stable outlook with a Ba3 rating for both Tata Steel and JSW Steel.

  • Nov 29, 05:48 PM (IST)

    Transfer of property title likely on same day through blockchain

    Transfer of property title likely on same day through blockchain

    Andhra Pradesh planning to establish blockchain Institute and has set a target to be blockchain-enabled by 2019. Telangana has announced moving all its land records to a blockchain-based registry
  • Nov 29, 05:41 PM (IST)

    K Padmarajan, the man who has contested in over 180 elections, will be in action once again

    All eyes in Tamil Nadu are set on the upcoming by-elections that are to take place at the RK Nagar constituency - the seat that became vacant after the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalitha. The seat is being considered as a matter of life and death for the rival AIADMK factions while other parties try to make inroads into their bastion.

    But amidst all this, K Padmarajan who labelled himself as the ‘All India Election King’ is preparing to contest in his 184th election at RK Nagar, where he has filed his nomination.

  • Nov 29, 05:29 PM (IST)

    Films on social issues evoke good response but do they always spell gold on box office?

    Films on social issues evoke good response but do they always spell gold on box office?

    Not many people know about Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu and his struggles to invent low cost sanitary pads. But Akshay Kumar's new release in 2018, Padman, will bring his story to the big screen.
  • Nov 29, 05:17 PM (IST)

    Watch | Markets@Moneycontrol: Markets subdued ahead of F&O expiry, Q2 GDP data

