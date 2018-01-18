App
News highlights of the day: India's economy to be USD 5 trillion by 2025, says Paytm founder

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Jan 18, 10:05 PM (IST)

    That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.

  • Jan 18, 09:45 PM (IST)

    UDAN: Viability gap funding to get 3-year exemption from GST

    The GST Council today decided to provide a three-year GST exemption for viability gap funding given under the regional air connectivity scheme.

    The scheme, also known as UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) seeks to connect unserved and under-served airports as well as make flying more affordable. The participating airlines are eligible for VGF subject to certain conditions. (PTI)

  • Jan 18, 09:32 PM (IST)

    India rise 3 places to occupy 102nd spot in FIFA rankings

    India jumped three rungs to be placed 102nd in the first FIFA rankings of the year released today. India, who are just above 103rd placed Qatar, are ranked 14th among Asian countries. (PTI)

  • Jan 18, 09:18 PM (IST)

    Tech Mahindra to pick up 17.5 percent stake in Altiostar for $15 million

    IT company Tech Mahindra today announced it will acquire 17.5 per cent stake in US-based telecom software development company Altiostar Networks for USD 15 million in a cash deal. (PTI)

  • Jan 18, 09:00 PM (IST)

    No action can be taken against Hafiz Saeed: Pakistan PM

    Pakistan will not act against Hafiz Saeed 'sahib' as there is no case registered against him in the country, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said, giving a clean chit to the 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind.

    Saeed, the chief of the Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD), was released from house arrest in Pakistan in November. (PTI)

  • Jan 18, 08:41 PM (IST)

    India's economy to be USD 5 trillion by 2025: Paytm founder

    Indian economy is set to double to USD 5 trillion in the next 7-8 years as booming consumption of digital services would support addition of about USD 2.5 trillion to the country's wealth, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said today. (PTI)

  • Jan 18, 08:13 PM (IST)

    Kingfisher case: Court orders issuance to Vijay Mallya, 18 others on SFIO complaint

    A court has directed issuance of arrest warrant against defaulter businessman Vijay Mallya and 18 others in the Kingfisher Airlines case, on a complaint filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).

    The probe agency, which comes under the corporate affairs ministry, has come across various violations of companies law in the case related to Kingfisher Airlines, which was grounded in 2012. (PTI)

  • Jan 18, 08:01 PM (IST)

    Kamal Haasan bats for "Dravidian" identity to take on Centre

    Top actor Kamal Haasan, who is set to embark on a political tour of Tamil Nadu next month, today batted for unity among Southern states under the "Dravidian" tag to leverage ties with the Centre.

    "It is our identity, and it will give the southern states a leverage with the Centre," the actor said. (PTI)

  • Jan 18, 07:40 PM (IST)

    Bharti Airtel Q3 result: Net profit tanks 39 percent to Rs 306 crore

    > India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel today reported over 39 percent fall in its consolidated net profit for Q3 ended December 31 to about Rs 306 crore.
    > Bharti Airtel's net profit stood at Rs 504 crore in the same period previous fiscal.
    > The company saw its overall revenue decline 13 percent to Rs 20,319 crore. The company's revenue was pegged at Rs 23,336 crore in the corresponding period last financial year.
    > Bharti Airtel's overall customer base stood at 394.2 million across 16 countries, which was 9.2 percent higher over the year-ago period.

  • Jan 18, 07:23 PM (IST)

    GST Council has cut rate on used motor vehicles and bio fuel powered buses from 28 percent to 18 percent, raised rate on cigarette filter rods to from 12 percent to 18 percent.

  • Jan 18, 07:18 PM (IST)

    GST Council has approved rate changes of 29 goods and 53 categories of services, the Finance Minister said after the GST Council meet.

  • Jan 18, 07:16 PM (IST)

    Deputy CM of Bihar and member of the GST Council, Sushil Modi has told CNBC TV18 that he expects slower GST collection than what was collected in November.

  • Jan 18, 07:11 PM (IST)

    Talking about implementation of the E-way bill from February 1, Sushil Modi, the deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and member of the GST Council told CNBC TV18 that the Council has suggested states to 'start slow and not penalise'.

  • Jan 18, 07:07 PM (IST)

    Speaking about the inclusion of Real Estate in GST, the finance minister has said that the matter is yet to be discussed.

  • Jan 18, 07:03 PM (IST)

    FM Arun Jaitley said that the "composition scheme has not been enthusiastically responded to", adding that collections with respect to the composition scheme remain a matter of concern.

  • Jan 18, 07:00 PM (IST)

    FM Arun Jaitley said that 15 states are ready to roll-out the intra-state E-way bill from February 1.

  • Jan 18, 06:58 PM (IST)

    Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that initially there will be a 3B return form and there would be a suppliers' invoice.

  • Jan 18, 06:56 PM (IST)

    Finance Minister Jaitley said that the Council also reviewed the GST collections and felt that it is necessary to build in anti-evasion measures.

  • Jan 18, 06:55 PM (IST)

    The finance minister said that the council felt that the Ministers' group, the IT committee and Nandan Nilekani should discuss simplification of the return filing process and formalise the alternative system following a video conference meeting soon.

  • Jan 18, 06:52 PM (IST)

    Speaking at a press conference following the GST Council meeting in Delhi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said that simplification of the return filing process was a major topic of discussion at the meeting today.

  • Jan 18, 06:42 PM (IST)

    The GST Council meeting has ended. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is expected to brief the media shortly.

  • Jan 18, 06:36 PM (IST)

    GST Council meet update: Rs 35,000 crore of the money collected from IGST will be distributed to the states, J&K Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu has told CNBC TV18.

  • Jan 18, 06:28 PM (IST)

    GST Council meet update: Jammu and Kashmir Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu has told CNBC TV18 that Nandan Nilekani, who made a presentation at the GST Council meet today, wants matching to happen at the level of the buyer and seller. "Today's discussion with Nandan Nilekani was conceptual," he added.

  • Jan 18, 06:06 PM (IST)

    Updates from the GST Council meeting:

    > Uttarakhand Finance Minister has said that GST rate on 29 items cut to 0 percent, mainly on handicraft.
    > GST rate on 49 other items reduced, he has added.
    > The Council will hold video conference in 10 days to discuss simplification of filing tax returns.
    > The Uttarakhand FM also has said that rates of some items have been reduced from the 12 and 18 percent brackets. Rates have been reduced on some agricultural items.
    > Decision on petroleum products is pending as of now, he added.

  • Jan 18, 05:43 PM (IST)

    Telcos can't give excuses for rising call drops: Department of Telecom Secretary

    In a stern message to telecom operators, DoT today said the industry can't give excuses like problems in installing mobile towers for rising call drops and asked them to get their act together to tackle the issue.

    Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan told PTI in an interview that the Department of Telecom (DoT) will meet the industry after January 21 as soon as TRAI report comes out on quality of mobile services benchmarked on the regulator's new call drop formula. (PTI)

  • Jan 18, 05:30 PM (IST)

    AAP to contest all elections in Maharashtra from now on: Brigadier (retd) Sudhir Sawant

    Brigadier (retd) Sudhir Sawant, who recently joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), today said that the party's Maharashtra unit would contest all elections barring gram panchayat polls.

    He said that the party would be setting up a group called the "Friends of Farmers" in which well informed volunteers would interact with farmers of different states and solve their agrarian woes. (PTI)

  • Jan 18, 05:19 PM (IST)
  • Jan 18, 05:13 PM (IST)

    Chinese airlines permit mobile phones on flight mode

    Several Chinese airlines have begun allowing passengers to use mobile phones in flight mode from today, lifting a ban on their use during flights.

    Other portable electronic devices could be used in flight mode, while on planes with WiFi, passengers could access the internet using tablets and laptops but not phones. (PTI)

  • Jan 18, 04:59 PM (IST)
  • Jan 18, 04:48 PM (IST)

    FM Arun Jaitley holds pre-Budget meet with state finance ministers

    Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today held pre-Budget consultations with his state counterparts during which they offered suggestions on various fiscal policy and budgetary measures.

    This is part of the customary pre-Budget consultation which the Union Finance Minister holds with his state peers. (PTI)

