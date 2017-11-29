News highlights of the day: I-T Dept searches 25 spots in Delhi NCR with link to Panama Papers

GAIL India received notification from Russia’s Gazprom PJSC that it plans to start deliveries of liquefied natural gas through a contract the Indian buyer is trying to renegotiate, sources told Bloomberg. The world’s largest gas producer wrote to GAIL this month saying it’s preparing to send cargoes from April under the 2.5 million-ton-a-year deal that was agreed in 2012, sources said. The notification, which is standard practice before a contract starts, is seen as a setback for GAIL’s efforts to renegotiate, they added.
Gazprom and GAIL declined to comment. GAIL, which has contracted new long-term volumes that account for almost half of India’s total LNG imports in the year to March, is struggling to find buyers in the local market where adverse tax provisions are hindering the use of the fuel. A lack of domestic buyers has forced the company to sell some LNG sourced from the US on the international market.
The airports-to-submarines maker has been pruning non-strategic and sub-scale businesses under a plan to spur growth through IT acquisitions, where margins are higher. The push into IT is urgent, said Raman, as L&T must contend with bigger, more entrenched rivals including Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys. “We don’t have time on our side and we need to jump start for bridging the gap,” Raman said. “Acquisitions would be one of the ways to do that.” He declined to identify any deal targets, though he said the company is looking to buy businesses that can’t scale up on their own.
The firm is looking in Silicon Valley and India for deals valued at between $20 million and $100 million, Raman said. “Whether it is analytics, mobility, cloud or artificial intelligence, they are all opportunities for us to draw closer to larger peers,” he said.
Once the rules take effect, pharma companies will have to subject their products to quality tests to make sure that drugs do not lose their potency and the expiry dates printed on the packaging are based on the test results. “We will also get random checks done from the samples picked up from the market and if any discrepancies are found, the companies will have to shell out fines and may lose their licence,” added Singh.
Mandated around the world, stability testing is the process of subjecting drugs to different tests in varying degrees of temperature and sunlight. In India, such tests are mandatory only for patented and proprietary drugs.
The government has transferred Rs 39 crore worth shares of NLC India to Bharat 22 ETF, says a regulatory filing. "Ministry of Coal... on behalf of the President of India has transferred 39,74,665 equity shares to 'Bharat 22 ETF' at a value of Rs 39,39,98,737 which is 0.26% of total equity share capital of the company," NLC India said in a filing to BSE. Post transfer, the share-holding of the President is 128,46,03,208 shares, which is 84.04% of equity shares of the company, the filing said.
On November 20, the government raised Rs 14,500 crore through the sale of blue-chip shares of PSUs via its newest exchange traded fund (ETF), Bharat-22, which received bids of about Rs 32,000 crore - a mutual fund record. With this, the government has raised Rs 52,500 crore in the current fiscal through PSU disinvestment, including from listing of PSU insurance companies.
Bitcoin was trading near $9,656 late on Monday, after hitting a record high above $9,700 earlier in the day, according to CoinDesk. Ethereum hit a record high of $493.40 on Monday, according to CoinMarketCap, and last traded near $482. The total market capitalisation of all digital coins on CoinMarketCap hit $304 billion on Monday. Novogratz said he expects that could increase by about six times to $2 trillion at the end of next year.
Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported late on Monday that the Japanese government was on alert after catching such radio signals, suggesting a launch could come in a few days. The report also said the signals might be related to winter military training by the North Korean military.
South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, citing a South Korean government source, also reported that intelligence officials of the United States, South Korea and Japan had recently detected signs of a possible missile launch and have been on higher alert.
The tax would be levied on the property that is held under “stock in trade” by developers. The tax rate could be anywhere between 8% and 10% of the total value of the property, an official said. The Central Board of Direct Taxes has already sent the internal guidelines to I-T officials across the country.
The police said that Chavan, who worked as a contractual employee in August and September, had dropped in at the branch last Friday to meet the pantry manager purportedly to ask for a job. A police officer said that he did say goodbye before "leaving" the place. "But Chavan, who was familiar with the routine at the JVPD Scheme branch slid into a cabinet used to store toiletries in the washroom and stayed put beyond 9.30 pm when he knew the late-sitting employees wrapped up work," said a police officer.
After that, Chavan slid out and managed to lay his hands on keys of drawers. "He even tried to open the cash deposit machine, but failed. He left out of frustration," said the officer. The burglary attempt came to light on Saturday morning when the security personnel opened the bank. "He alerted the bank manager on finding drawers open and bunches of keys lying strewn on the floor," said the officer.
On sifting through a list of contractual employees, they got a sketchy description of the person seen in the footage. Chavan's cellular data network confirmed his location at the time, said an officer. Chavan was picked up within six hours of the complaint being lodged.
Nov 28, 09:29 PM (IST)
Nov 28, 09:14 PM (IST)
I-T Dept searches 25 spots in Delhi NCR with link to Panama Papers
The Income Tax (IT) department today conducted searches at over 25 locations in Delhi and the National Capital Region in connection with its tax evasion probe into the Panama Papers leak cases, official sources said.
The I-T teams swooped down on three business groups, which had interests in metals and food processing, financial services and tyres, they added.
The department had recovered about Rs 4 crore cash and jewellery during the ongoing searches in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Faridabad till now, the sources said, adding that a number of documents, computer hard discs and CDs were seized.
Nov 28, 09:00 PM (IST)
Shriram City Union Finance looks to raise Rs 500 cr via debt
Shriram City Union Finance today said it will raise Rs 500 crore by issuing debt securities on private placement basis.
"The company intends to issue and allot on private placement basis 5,000 number of secured non-convertible redeemable debentures of face value of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 500 crore," Shriram City said in a
regulatory filing.
The proposal is to be considered by the Banking and Securities Management Committee of the board of directors in its meeting on December 1. —PTI
Nov 28, 08:41 PM (IST)
Garment exporters demand restoration of pre-GST rates
Garment exporters today demanded restoration of duty drawback and Remission of State Levies (ROSL) rates to pre-GST levels, claiming that a whopping six million jobs may be lost in the sector if urgent remedial measures were not taken.
"The average duty drawback that we were getting per-GST was 11.5 percent and the Remission of State Levies (ROSL) was an average of 3.5 percent. Post GST, the average drawback has come down from 11.5 percent to 2.25 percent.
"Last week, the government has been very magnanimous in increasing the ROSL from the 0.39 percent which was announced in July to 1.7 percent, but we are still short of the 3.7 percent which we were getting earlier," said Sudhir Sekhri, Chairman, Garment Exporters Association. —PTI
Nov 28, 08:26 PM (IST)
CBI books five DoPT officials in corruption case
The CBI booked five officials, including an under-secretary, in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), on corruption charges and carried out searches at 11 places today.
The DoPT is the CBI's nodal department.
The action was taken on a complaint from V K Sinha, DoPT Director (Training), who alleged an internal probe found that out of total 67 payments of Rs 9.21 crore during 2017-18, eight bills of Rs 18.17 lakh were issued fraudulently in favour of the five vendors, officials said.
Nov 28, 08:13 PM (IST)
Seizures in Gujarat till November 28: Rs 167.63 lakh cash, 8.88 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 20.07 crore, 27 kg gold & other precious metals worth Rs 8.13 crore #GujaratElection2017
Congress to challenge Delhi metro fare hike in court
The Congress would challenge in court the metro rail fare hike, its Delhi unit president Ajay Maken said today and questioned why the AAP government did not do so if it was against raising the ticket rates.
The report of the 4th fare fixation committee(FFC) was with the central government and the Kejriwal government for past 15 months, but they both did not challenge the fare hike, Maken told reporters. —PTI
Nov 28, 07:37 PM (IST)
No "exclusive" executive power for Delhi govt, Centre tells SC
The Delhi government cannot have "exclusive" executive powers as it would be against national interests, the Centre today told the Supreme Court.
The Centre submitted before a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra that a union territory cannot be raised to the level of a state under the Constitution and it has to be administered by the President of India.
The top court is hearing a clutch of appeals filed by the AAP government challenging Delhi High Court's verdict holding LG as the administrative head of the national capital. --PTI
Want to improve India’s ease of doing business ranking to 50, says PM Modi at GES 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that he wants to improve India’s global ranking in Ease of Doing Business from 100 currently to 50.
“Our government has taken several steps to improve the business environment. The jump in India’s ranking in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Report, from 142 to 100, in three years, is a result of this,” PM Modi said at Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017.
Nov 28, 07:00 PM (IST)
ISRO says its next launch will be in Dec end or Jan first week
ISRO today said its next launch, the first Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) mission after the unsuccessful launch of navigation satellite IRNSS-1H, will be during the end of December or the first week of January.
The space agency had earlier said that the mission, whose main payload would be the Cartosat-2 series earth observation satellite, along with 29 co-passengers, was scheduled for a December launch.
Nov 28, 06:42 PM (IST)
HC orders taking out of JNU sexual harrassment complaints
The Delhi High Court today ordered taking out of the records of complaints lying in the office of JNU's disbanded sexual harassment panel to enable the newly formed Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) to proceed with its inquiries.
The court's direction came on a plea filed by some teachers and students of JNU, opposing the quashing of the office order superseding the Gender Sensitisation Against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH) by the ICC and a Registrar's circular putting on hold the election of the students' representatives to the dissolved body.
Nov 28, 06:41 PM (IST)
RCom to sell DTH arm BIG TV to Pantel Tech, Veecon Media
Reliance Communications has got into a "binding share purchase agreement" with Pantel Technologies and Veecon Media & Television for sale of its DTH arm Reliance BIG TV for an undisclosed amount.
The move is aimed at reducing debt and benefiting all stakeholders, including lenders and shareholders, of RCom, the company said in a statement.
Nov 28, 06:38 PM (IST)
Net neutrality:Telcos, Internet firms differ on Trai proposals
Internet firms today lauded Trai's recommendations on Net neutrality, which calls for unhindered access to content and services over the web, while telecom operators said that the regulator has applied a 'narrow definition' to the topic.
They said Trai did not address the issues related to connecting the unconnected in India and licensing of apps or websites providing calls and messaging services such as Whatsapp, Skype, Viber and Google Duo.
Nov 28, 06:02 PM (IST)
Sebi orders forensic audit of Svam Software
Markets regulator Sebi has ordered a forensic audit of Svam Software, which figures among 331 suspected shell companies, after finding prima facie evidence of misrepresentation of financials by the firm.
While calling for the forensic audit, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has lifted the trading restrictions imposed on the firm.
Nov 28, 06:01 PM (IST)
Suu Kyi stripped of Freedom of Oxford award
Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been stripped of the Freedom of Oxford award over her "inaction" in handling the raging Rohingya refugee crisis and turning a "blind eye to violence" in the country that forced over 600,000 people to flee to Bangladesh.
Oxford City Council voted unanimously last night to permanently remove the honour given to 72-year-old Suu Kyi in 1997.
Nov 28, 05:45 PM (IST)
PM Modi addresses 2017, hails powerful Indian women from history, present
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the GES 2017 in the presence of Ivanka Trump and said that India has had a lot of women throughout history who have stepped up when it was needed and had successful endeavours.
Modi saluted women from India's history like Rani Lakshmibai and others who made a name for themselves more recently both in Indian and across the world.
Nov 28, 05:24 PM (IST)
Ivanka Trump addresses GES 2017, bats for women entrepreneurs
Ivanka Trump, advisor to US President Donald Trump and his daughter, today addressed the GES 2017 in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that women should be encouraged to take up entrepreneurship in order to harness the full potential of the country.
Nov 28, 05:19 PM (IST)
Singapore def minister hails Tejas fighter jet as 'excellent'
Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen today hailed India's indigenously-built multi-role light combat aircraft Tejas as "excellent and very impressive".
As the first civilian foreigner to fly on Tejas, Ng took a half-an-hour flight in the plane at the Kalaikunda airbase here.
Nov 28, 05:17 PM (IST)
Pope meeting Suu Kyi on Myanmar refugee crisis amid outcry
Pope Francis traveled to Myanmar's capital today to meet with Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who has come under increasing international criticism over a military crackdown on Rohingya Muslims that the UN and US have termed a campaign of "ethnic cleansing."
Nov 28, 05:12 PM (IST)
PM Modi launches Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 in Hyderabad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 in Hyderabad along with Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump. The inauguration was done on Mitra, a robot created by a new Indian start-up.
Nov 28, 05:08 PM (IST)
Nov 28, 05:01 PM (IST)
Sebi orders two companies to refund investors' money
Regulator Sebi has directed two companies -- Rahul Hi Rise and Shine India Infra Project -- and their directors to refund the money that the firms had
collected illegally from the public and has also barred them from the markets for at least four years.
Nov 28, 04:53 PM (IST)
Non-life insurers to maintain double digit growth: Moody's
Moody's Investors Service projected a double-digit growth for non-life insurance companies over the next 3-4 years as India's economic expansion would support premium growth, reports PTI. Moody's recently upgraded India's sovereign rating to Baa2 and said it expects GDP to expand by 6.7% in FY18, making it one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.
"Given India's projected economic expansion, we expect the non-life insurance sector to maintain its double-digit growth over the next 3-4 years," it said. Annual insurance premium penetration remains comparatively low in India at just 3.5% of GDP, and is likely to increase in line with household spending.
Nov 28, 04:44 PM (IST)
Oil Minister pitches for including gas in GST
Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today made a strong case for inclusion of natural gas in the Goods & Services Tax, saying that if polluting coal can be included, then the environment-friendly fuel certainly deserves a place in the new regime, reports PTI. "Coal has been included and levied with 5% tax but gas is outside GST, how fair is that," he said.
Crude oil, petrol, diesel, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) or jet fuel and natural gas are not included in GST, which has amalgamated over a dozen indirect taxes including excise duty, service tax and VAT since it kicked in from July 1. Hence, while various goods and services procured by the oil and gas industry are subjected to GST, the sale and supply of oil, gas and petroleum products continue to attract earlier taxes like excise duty and VAT.
Nov 28, 04:40 PM (IST)
PM Modi inaugurates Hyderabad Metro Rail
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Hyderabad Metro Rail and took a ride along with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in its maiden run. The first phase of the metro rail project covers a 30-km stretch between Miyapur and Nagole, having 24 stations. The metro rail's commercial operations would start from Wednesday. Besides the chief minister of Telangana, Modi was accompanied by Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana ESL Narasimhan, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Telangana's IT Minister KT Rama Rao and state BJP chief K Laxman in the much-awaited train's inaugural run. (Picture courtesy: PTI)
Nov 28, 04:35 PM (IST)
Singapore's DBS Bank lowers India's FY18 GDP growth to 6.6%
Singapore's DBS Bank lowered India's GDP growth forecast for current fiscal to 6.6% from the previous 6.8%, citing that businesses were "still adjusting" to the new GST regime and there were "limited room" for fiscal support, reports PTI. The Bank, however, expects that Indian economy will recover in fiscal 2019 and achieve a growth rate of 7.2%. The Indian government will play a balancing act between reviving growth whilst maintaining its macro-stability credentials in FY19.
Nov 28, 04:33 PM (IST)
HSBC pegs Q2 growth at 6.3%; sees inflation holding rates
British brokerage HSBC said GVA growth will come in at 6.3% for the second quarter, and risks to inflation will prevent the Reserve Bank from tinkering its policy rates at the next review, reports PTI. Growth data for the July-September period is expected to be released on Thursday, while the Reserve Bank will be coming out with a bi-monthly review on December 6. In a note, they said gross value added (GVA) growth will come at 6.3% for the second quarter, which is higher than the three-year-low of 5.7% clocked for the preceding three months, but much lower than the economy's potential.
Those with criminal records don't have rights? HC to Maharashtra govt
The Bombay High Court asked the Maharashtra government if it believed that people with criminal records had no right to a safe life, reports PTI. The government invited the high court's ire after it submitted that it had decided not to extend police protection to persons who had a criminal record, since any threat to their lives was a consequence of their own actions.
They are into criminal activities and hence, they have a threat to their lives, public prosecutor Abhinandan Vagyani said. "It is because of their own doing and hence, we have decided not to give them police protection," Vagyani said. A bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice MS Sonak, however, asked if this meant that the state believed those with criminal records had no right to a safe life.
"What nonsense is this? Are you saying that those who have a criminal record do not have any rights? Can anyone come and kill them just like that?" Chief Justice Chellur said. The bench was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a lawyer, seeking directions to the state police to recover dues from VIPs, including politicians, and film actors, who have been provided security cover, but have not paid the charges for the same.
Banks could support UK economy in an disorderly Brexit: BoE
Britain's lenders could support the economy through a "disorderly" Brexit, the Bank of England said, as the sector passed its latest round of stress tests, reports AFP. The assessments are designed to see whether the banking sector can weather a fierce worldwide recession, crashing house prices and soaring unemployment. "The stress-test scenario ... encompasses a wide range of UK macroeconomic risks that could be associated with Brexit," read a statement from the BoE's Financial Policy Committee (FPC).
"As a result, the FPC judges the UK banking system could continue to support the real economy through a disorderly Brexit." However, the British central bank warned that both a chaotic Brexit and a global recession - combined with misconduct costs -- could result in "more severe" economic fallout than the stress tests anticipate.
Trai upholds net neutrality, says Internet is an open platform
Telecom regulator Trai has issued recommendations on net neutrality. The two major recommendations are: 1) Internet service providers must not engage in discriminatory treatment of content, and 2) Licensee can't enter into an agreement that has any discriminatory content effect.
RS Sharma, Chairman, Trai, said the proposals uphold the principle of Internet as an open platform. “We feel that Internet services should be non-discriminatory and hence content delivery has been left out of the recommendations. TRAI is in favour of equal access to content,” he stated.
Sharma feels there should be an industry-led body to look at compliance issues.
Ivanka Trump arrives in Hyderabad to attend GES
Ivanka Trump, the advisor and daughter of US President Donald Trump, arrived in Hyderabad today to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), a senior official of the Telangana government told PTI. Ivanka and her team landed at the Shamshabad (Hyderabad) Airport here around 3.15 am, he said. She will participate in the inaugural session of the GES this afternoon and also speak in a session on Wednesday, the official said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the GES today. Ivanka is leading a delegation of senior Trump administration officials and entrepreneurs at the three-day event. The summit will primarily focus on four thematic sectors - energy and infrastructure; healthcare and life sciences; financial technology and digital economy; and media and entertainment sectors, according to NITI Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant.
After the inauguration, Ivanka and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are slated to participate in a panel discussion on opening up of opportunities for women entrepreneurs, Kant had earlier said. (Picture courtesy: The Times of India)
Bitcoin could 'easily' reach $40,000 by 2018 end, hedge fund legend Novogratz says
Former Fortress hedge fund manager Michael Novogratz said that bitcoin can multiply more than four times in roughly the next 13 months, reports CNBC. "Bitcoin could be at $40,000 at the end of 2018. It easily could," Michael Novogratz said."Ethereum, which I think just touched $500 or is getting close, could be triple where it is as well."
Bitcoin was trading near $9,656 late on Monday, after hitting a record high above $9,700 earlier in the day, according to CoinDesk. Ethereum hit a record high of $493.40 on Monday, according to CoinMarketCap, and last traded near $482. The total market capitalisation of all digital coins on CoinMarketCap hit $304 billion on Monday. Novogratz said he expects that could increase by about six times to $2 trillion at the end of next year.
Japan detects radio signals pointing to possible North Korea missile test
Japan has detected radio signals suggesting North Korea may be preparing for another ballistic missile launch, although such signals are not unusual and satellite images did not show fresh activity, a Japanese government source told Reuters. “This is not enough to determine (if a launch is likely soon),” the source said.
Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported late on Monday that the Japanese government was on alert after catching such radio signals, suggesting a launch could come in a few days. The report also said the signals might be related to winter military training by the North Korean military.
South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, citing a South Korean government source, also reported that intelligence officials of the United States, South Korea and Japan had recently detected signs of a possible missile launch and have been on higher alert.
Unsold realty inventory from FY19 may be taxed
In a bid to curb hoarding of unsold inventories by real estate developers, the Income Tax (I-T) Department is set to tax unsold flats that have been lying with developers for more than a year, reports Business Standard. According to a senior I-T official, the fresh tax would be applicable on such inventories from the next financial year. The move would reduce developers’ strategy of hoarding constructed property in anticipation of price escalation in future.
The tax would be levied on the property that is held under “stock in trade” by developers. The tax rate could be anywhere between 8% and 10% of the total value of the property, an official said. The Central Board of Direct Taxes has already sent the internal guidelines to I-T officials across the country.
Ex-Axis Bank staffer hides in loo till closing hour to rob bank
Digging a tunnel to loot a bank is passe. Now all one has to do is stay put in a bank till all its employees leave for the day. An ingenuous teenybopper trotted out this plan to burgle the Juhu branch of Axis Bank on Friday, but failed to lay his hands on any cash, reports The Times of India. Vasai resident, Vikas Chavan (18), who had worked as a pantry staffer, is now behind bars along with an accomplice.
The police said that Chavan, who worked as a contractual employee in August and September, had dropped in at the branch last Friday to meet the pantry manager purportedly to ask for a job. A police officer said that he did say goodbye before "leaving" the place. "But Chavan, who was familiar with the routine at the JVPD Scheme branch slid into a cabinet used to store toiletries in the washroom and stayed put beyond 9.30 pm when he knew the late-sitting employees wrapped up work," said a police officer.
After that, Chavan slid out and managed to lay his hands on keys of drawers. "He even tried to open the cash deposit machine, but failed. He left out of frustration," said the officer. The burglary attempt came to light on Saturday morning when the security personnel opened the bank. "He alerted the bank manager on finding drawers open and bunches of keys lying strewn on the floor," said the officer.
On sifting through a list of contractual employees, they got a sketchy description of the person seen in the footage. Chavan's cellular data network confirmed his location at the time, said an officer. Chavan was picked up within six hours of the complaint being lodged.
Zimbabwe declares Mugabe's birthday a holiday
Zimbabwe has made former president Robert Mugabe's birthday a public holiday, nearly a week after the long-time ruler stepped down. "It is hereby declared that February 21 of every year henceforth shall be a public holiday to be known as the Robert Mugabe National Youth Day," The Herald newspaper reported, citing a government gazette. The move follows intense lobbying by the ruling ZANU-PF party's youth league and came weeks after the country's biggest airport was renamed after the veteran politician who ruled Zimbabwe for nearly 40 years.
Ireland on the verge of snap election as crisis deepens
Ireland was on the verge of a snap election on Monday after the opposition party propping up the minority government said the deputy prime minister’s refusal to quit would force the country to the polls next month, reports Reuters. The political crisis that deepened dramatically late on Monday has left the country’s two main parties with less than 24 hours to head off a general election in a dispute that cast a shadow over a key Brexit summit next month.
SoftBank offers to buy Uber shares at 30% discount
Japan’s SoftBank Group Corporation is offering to purchase shares of Uber Technologies at a valuation of $48 billion, a 30% discount to its most recent valuation of $68.5 billion, sources told Reuters. The amount was in line with what investors had been expecting. SoftBank is also expected to make a separate $1 billion investment in the company at $68.5 billion valuation.
October GST revenue collection at Rs 83,346cr lowest since implementation
Revenue collected from Goods & Services Tax (GST) for October was Rs 83,346 crore - the lowest since the implementation of the indirect tax system from July 1, reports Moneycontrol News’ Shreya Nandi. The Ministry of Finance attributed the dip in revenue collection on various factors including a decline in 'overall incidence of taxes on most commodities’. As per data available, the government had garnered revenue worth Rs 92,150 crore for the month of September (as on October 23), Rs 90,669 crore for August (as on September 27) and Rs 94,063 crore in July (as on September 25).
Trai to issue Net neutrality recommendations today
Telecom regulator Trai will issue recommendations on the thorny issue of Net neutrality today over which operators and those who provide apps have locked horns, reports PTI. "We will issue recommendations on Net neutrality today," Trai Chairman RS Sharma said on the sidelines of an open house discussion on in-flight connectivity (IFC) for providing phone call and data service. The recommendations on IFC will be issued within 10 days, he said.
Supporters of Net neutrality back the principle that the entire Internet traffic should be available to everyone on equal terms without any discrimination based on business considerations of service providers. The Trai's recommendations will come at a time when there is a debate raging over Net neutrality globally.
When asked about status of consultation on over-the-top (OTT) service providers offering calls and messaging service using Internet like whatsapp, skype and viber, Sharma said that the recommendations on Net neutrality should be able to provide some of the answers to issues around OTT players and VoIP (Voice over Internet protocol) calls. OTT refers to applications and services which are accessible over the Internet. They ride on operator networks offering Internet access services such as social networks, search engines and video aggregation sites. PTI
PM Narendra Modi to flag-off Hyderabad Metro Rail today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the much-awaited Hyderabad Metro Rail today. The 30 km-long first phase of the metro rail project between Miyapur and Nagole, having 24 stations, would be launched by the Prime Minister at 2:15 pm at Miyapur station. Its commercial operations would start the day after.
During its inaugural run, Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will travel by the metro from Miyapur to Kukatpally, and back. The trains would run from 6 am to 10 pm initially and the timings would be rescheduled to 5:30 am to 11 pm, depending on the traffic and demand, Telangana's Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao said.
The concessionaire, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad), has fixed a minimum fare of Rs 10 for a distance of up to two km and the maximum fare is Rs 60 for a distance of more than 26 km. Each train would initially have three coaches and 330 people can travel in each coach. The number of coaches can be increased to six depending on the traffic, Rao said.
Hyderabad: Officers inspecting the security arrangements at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on Monday, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. PTI
