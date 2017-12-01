News highlights of the day: I-T dept conducts searches on K Raheja Group companies, including Shoppers Stop

The deal will see the Vision Fund purchasing new Flipkart stock worth about $1.4 billion and using the remainder to buy shares from existing investors. The latest sales are part of that deal, sources said. Indian business daily Mint earlier on Thursday reported that the Vision Fund was seeking to buy shares from some Flipkart investors and employees for $85 to $89 apiece.
Sources said that a couple of months ago, stakeholders agreed on the value of shares that would be bought by Flipkart from employees and ex-employees, and tendered by early investors as part of the deal. US hedge fund Tiger Global is selling roughly $450 million worth of shares having invested about $1 billion over the years, sources added.
When a bail-in is triggered, a bank's depositors run the risk of being forced to bear a part of the burden of recapitalising the entity. In effect, a part of their deposits may have to be written off. That is what happened to bondholders and depositors in Cyprus banks with more than 100,000 euros in their accounts.
Finance ministry officials have said there is no cause for alarm and the provision is meant to ensure emergency capital for banks. They pointed out that banks in India have been fairly well regulated and there have been very few bank failures since 1969 when banks were nationalised.
Politicians of various stripes have started to raise red flags about a provision in a bill that the Narendra Modi government intends to move in the Lok Sabha in the upcoming winter session, which could theoretically allow beleaguered banks and financial institutions to scoop up depositors' money to stop them from going bust.
The Congress and the CPM have started voicing deep concern about Section 52 of the bill that could in certain circumstances allow a "specified service provider" - read a bank - to cancel, modify or change the liability that it owes.
Edelweiss Financial Services share rallied nearly 4% following the capital infusion in its insurance joint venture. "This capital infusion will support our expansion plans, and in particular, the development of our bancassurance channel," Deepak Mittal, MD and CEO, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance said.
The company today announced that it has received equity capital infusion of Rs 670 crore from Edelweiss Financial Services and Tokio Marine Holdings. The fresh capital infusion is testimony to the long-term commitment by Tokio Marine and growth potential of Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, the company said in its filing.
Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance is a joint venture between Edelweiss Financial Services and Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. Edelweiss Financial Services owns 51% stake in insurance JV and Tokio Marine owns the balance 49%.
Piramal Enterprises acquired the Digeplex and the associated brands from Shreya Lifesciences for an undisclosed sum to expand its consumer products business. The acquisition will help the Ajay Pirmal-led company expand its gastro-intestinal product portfolio. In a statement, the company said the acquisition will leverage the strong sales and its distribution capability and help improve profit margins.
Seven residential and business premises are being covered under the action, they said. The Enforcement Directorate had registered a case against the firm and the Sandesara family under sections of the Prevention of the Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The case is based on a CBI FIR against the same entities.
The CBI had booked Sterling Biotech, its directors Chetan Jayantilal Sandesara, Dipti Chetan Sandesara, Rajbhushan Omprakash Dixit, Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara and Vilas Joshi as well as chartered accountant Hemant Hathi, former Andhra Bank Director Anup Garg and other unidentified persons in connection with the alleged bank fraud case.
“North Korea is continuing to pursue its ICBM in a methodical and pragmatic manner, making progress in incremental steps,” said Joseph Bermudez from 38 North, a Washington-based North Korea monitoring project. US officials noted, however, that North Korea has not proved it has an accurate guidance system for an ICBM or a capable re-entry vehicle.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesman Roh Jae-cheon cautioned that more analysis is needed to determine the Hwasong-15’s full performance, but said North Korea had clearly made significant changes since the Hwasong-14. “Our initial analysis of the photos showed that there were clear differences between the Hwasong-15 and Hwasong-14 in terms of the looks of the warhead, the joint of the first and second stages of the missile, and overall size,” Roh told a briefing on Thursday.
The missile’s large size was immediately apparent in the photos, which analysts said could provide for a more powerful propulsion system. One US intelligence official said the Hwasong-15 test appears to demonstrate a more powerful North Korean solid-fuel propulsion system, especially in its second-stage rocket. A solid-fuel system for an ICBM would be a significant development and could allow the North Koreans to transport and launch a missile more quickly, compared to a liquid-fuel system that requires lengthy preparation.
The photos appeared to show a mobile erector vehicle positioning the missile at the launch site, designed to allow it to be fired from a wider number of areas to prevent it from being intercepted. While the photos show the vehicle being used to position the missile upright, it is not seen in photos of the launch itself. US intelligence analysts have concluded from satellite and other data that the test missile was fired from a fixed position, not a mobile launcher, three US officials said. (Picture courtesy: Express, UK)
National Insurance Company and ICICI Lombard may take a combined hit of Rs 300 crore from the fire that gutted the manufacturing unit of Haldiram’s, reports The Economic Times. The fire, which had raged for 15 hours from September 6 and had taken more than 100 fire tenders and more than 200 firefighters to douse, destroyed a new manufacturing unit with modern machines in Noida’s Sector 68.
National Insurance Company has paid the first cheque of Rs 50 crore on account of loss due to fire. “The claim has come due to fire in one of the units which had modern equipment and were manufacturing automated potato chips and other snacks,” said National Insurance Company Chairman K Sanath Kumar. “Our claim payout may be around Rs 300 crore including losses due to fire and business interruption,” he said.
ICICI Lombard, the only listed private sector general insurer, has a small exposure in this policy and may end up taking a hit as well.
It said earnings prospects are the strongest since 2010. “Earnings revisions breadth is likely to be in positive territory after spending nearly seven years in negative territory,” the brokerage said. “Corporate India’s earnings and balance sheet recession is over and free cash flow is very strong, setting the stage for private capex.”
Morgan Stanley said India will outperform emerging market in 2018 as the level of trailing foreign portfolio investors (FPI) inflows suggest a bounce in FPI demand for Indian stocks. It also said the best-case-scenario analysis shows Sensex could touch 41,500 by December 2018. The Sensex has risen 26 per cent so far this year.
In its response to the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) queries, the regulator stayed with its recommendations that the Universal Services Obligation Fund be used for footing the bill for providing government-incentivised free data schemes to rural subscribers. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) also repeated a plan to introduce an aggregator model for offering telco-agnostic schemes in a non-discriminatory manner as it will not circumvent rules that bar discriminatory pricing of data services.
“The next leg of the bull run will be driven by earnings growth, not by interest rates or valuations,” Moe said. The bank expects Indian companies’ profits to grow 18% in 2018, the fastest since 2010, helped by improving GDP growth and reduced impact of the Goods & Services Tax and demonetisation.
The Labour Ministry is also having second thoughts on barring outsiders from becoming office-bearers of trade unions in the organised sector and a few other proposals intended to make unions with negotiating powers more representative, like a stipulation that at least 10% of workers are needed to form a union. The Centre has developed cold feet on these proposals even as eight states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh have already implemented all or most of them. (Picture courtesy:The Financial Express)
The Income Tax department on Thursday conducted searches on K Raheja Group companies including Shoppers Stop Limited in relation to non-disclosure of property or income under the Income Tax Act, 1961.
The I-T department conducted searches at the company's premises in Delhi, Mumbai and Pune. A senior Income Tax official confirmed that searches took place at eight locations and that 26 warrants were issued.
Searches were also conducted at offices of the K Raheja Group, sources told Moneycontrol.
1. April-October fiscal deficit at Rs 5.25 lakh cr vs Rs 4.2 lakh cr YoY
2. Achieving 10% growth rate challenging: FM Arun Jaitley
3. Labour Ministry drops plan to allow firms with up to 300 staff to sack them, reports The Financial Express
4. Morgan Stanley sees Sensex at 35,700 by Dec-18, may hit 41,500
5. Flipkart investors, employees trimming stakes as part of SoftBank deal, reports Reuters
6. Edelweiss Financial Services infuses Rs 670cr capital into insurance biz
Cong downplays remarks of Poonawalla on organisational polls
The Congress today downplayed the statements of its Maharashtra leader Shehzad Poonawalla on
organisational polls, saying it did not want to dignify his "absolutely silly comments".
Poonawalla has called the election for Rahul Gandhi's elevation as party president as a 'rigged' process.
"I don't think I am required to dignify such comments with a response. It actually adds weight to the maker of such absolutely silly comments," Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said when asked to comment on Poonawalla's remarks.
Singhvi denied Poonawalla held any post in the party and wondered whether he made the statements of his own volition or was asked by someone to do so. He said that the Congress does not get "blackmailed" by anyone.
US Secretary of State Tillerson may be replaced
White House official said a plan is being discussed to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo, The Associated Press reported.
MP tops in number of rape cases registered in 2016
Madhya Pradesh, which has the fifth highest population in the country, has again earned the dubious distinction of having the highest number of rape cases registered among all states last year.
The state accounted for 4,882 rape cases out of 38,947 cases recorded across the country in 2016, as per the National Crime Record Bureau's report, released today.
MP is followed by Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra with 4,816 and 4,189 rape cases registered, respectively, in 2016. The state recorded 2,479 cases of rape of minor girls followed by Maharashtra and UP with 2,310 and 2,115 such cases, respectively.
Popularity of e-ticketing pushes Railways allow booking on BHIM app
Buoyed by a 12 percent surge in the number of reserved tickets being booked digitally, the Railways on Thursday said passengers can now book their tickets on an app called BHIM.
Ticket buyers can use the Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) app from tomorrow, Mohd Jamshed, Member, Traffic, Railway Board, said.
Adityanath orders DGP to probe into UP journalist's murder
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the DGP to follow up the investigation of journalist Naveen Srivastava's murder. Srivastava was shot at today by 3-4 assailants in Kanpur, ANI reported.
Delhi most unsafe for foreigners in India: NCRB
The national capital is the most unsafe place for foreigners in the country accounting for almost 40 percent of the crimes reported against tourists last year, according to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau on Thursday.
Out of 382 cases of crime reported against foreign nationals across the country, 154 cases were from Delhi, followed by Maharashtra and Puducherry with 38 and 33 cases.
A total of 61,974 cases of riots and group clashes took place in the country in 2016, down five per cent from the previous year, National Crime Records Bureau data said today. According to it, 35 cases of sedition were also registered in 2016 out of which Haryana accounted for the highest number of 12 cases followed by Uttar Pradesh with six.
Among the 61,974 cases of riots and group clashes, the highest -- 11,617 cases -- were registered in Bihar, 8,018 in Uttar Pradesh and 7,898 in Maharashtra.
There were 61,974 cases of riots and group clashes in the country in 2015.
Journalist Naveen Srivastava was shot at by 3-4 assailants while he was sitting in his hosiery shop. We hope to nab the criminals as soon as possible. DM & SSP of Kanpur Nagar are already on the spot. Couple of local police teams formed to crack the case: ADG (Law and Order) pic.twitter.com/KQwQwk4L9a
Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani today said train accidents had decreased by 40 per cent in the country during the period between April 1 and November 30 this year and over 1.25 lakh people were being
appointed to the railways' safety department.
The number of accidents between the said period had gone down by 40 per cent in comparison to the corresponding period in 2016, he told reporters here.
"The safety wing is being strengthened. The maintenance work of the tracks is going on on a war footing and new tracks are being laid," Lohani said, while acknowledging that there were certain cases of train accidents recently.
Winter across India this year is likely to be cooler than last year but warmer than normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast. During the period between December, 2017 and February, 2018, warmer than normal maximum and minimum temperatures are likely across the country, the IMD said.
"However, the season's mean temperatures in most of the subdivisions are likely to be cooler than last year," IMD Director General K J Ramesh said.
U.S. President Donald Trump sparked outrage in Britain's political establishment on Thursday with a sharp rebuke of Prime Minister Theresa May on Twitter after she criticised him for retweeting British far-right anti-Islam videos.
As British politicians lined up to condemn Trump for sharing videos originally posted by a leader of a British far-right fringe group, Trump, in an unprecedented attack on one of America's closest allies, replied with an unrepentant message.
Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds battered South Kerala coast affecting normal life at several places and claiming four lives today under the influence of cyclone Ockhi.
The state government put the official machinery on a high alert and ordered evacuation of people living within 100 metres from the coast and also sought help from the Navy, Coast Guard and the Air Force to assist people in distress.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held discussions through video conferencing with the Collectors of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alapuzha, Pathnamthitta, Idukki and Ernakulam districts and gave them necessary directions to take steps by coordinating various government agencies.
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday met his former US counterpart Barack Obama amid the escalating tensions after North Korea fired a long range ballistic missile capable of hitting anywhere in America.
In his talks with Obama, Xi stressed that China and the US had an important responsibility to safeguard world peace and stability, as well as boost global development and prosperity.
Xi briefed Obama on the major outcomes of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) held last month.
The Q2FY18 numbers mark reversal of the downward growth trend, witnessed in the last five quarters, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said while addressing a press conference. “This indicates that significant of two structural reforms – GST and demonetisation – is now behind us and hopefully, in coming quarters, we can expect upwards trajectory,” he said.
The GDP growth in Q2 was boosted by growth in manufacturing and the fixed capital formation at 4.7 percent indicates improvement in investment. Q3 and Q4 quarters are expected to be better from hereon, Jaitley said.
LIC has offloaded over 2 per cent stake in Bank of Baroda in an open market sale during the last 2 months.
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) owned nearly 7.25 per cent stake in Bank of Baroda equivalent to 16,70,18,926 shares before the open market sale, Bank of Baroda said in a regulatory filing. The public sector bank said LIC shed stake in a market sale during September 1 to November 29.
Reliance Communications on Thursday said a majority of its 31 creditor banks are not in favour of insolvency petition filed by the China Development Bank (CDB). The lenders have named Indian law firm J. Sagar Associates as their legal counsel to oppose the CDB petition, said Reliance Communications in a statement.
Clearing the air on bar on founders from repurchasing stressed assets, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said promoters can bid in the auctions provided they pay the dues on their NPA accounts. He said there is no blanket bar on promoters from bidding for delinquent companies that are being sold to recover bank dues. Only those who have not serviced their loan accounts by not even paying the interest on loans have been barred.
Tightening rules to prevent errant founders from misusing the 11-month-old bankruptcy law to regain control, the government earlier this month barred promoters whose borrowings have been classified as non-performing for a year or more and that are unable to pay overdue amounts, including interest and charges.
CNN-New18's Indian of the Year award ceremony.
A Rs 2,000-crore road map to end stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana suggests that the government must provide equipment to farmers for free instead of subsidies, and the cost be recovered by imposing cess on sale of petrol and diesel in Delhi.
According to the plan, submitted to the Supreme Court by an amicus curiae in an ongoing case related to air pollution, the best solution to avoid burning of crop residue is to till the straw back into the field using certain machines.
According to official estimates, over 30 million tonnes of paddy straw are annually generated in Punjab and Haryana, which are later set to fire by farmers to reduce the turnaround time between harvesting paddy and sowing wheat crop.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said he intends to be on track on lowering fiscal deficit even as the figure for April-October hit 96.1 per cent of budget estimates.
"The FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) report is under consideration. The last three years, we have an exemplary record as far as maintaining that glide path is concerned. We intend to move on that track," Jaitley said at the HT Leadership Summit.
The government has budgeted to bring down fiscal deficit to 3.2 per cent of GDP in 2017-18, from 3.5 per cent in the previous year.
According to official data released today, fiscal deficit, which is the difference between government expenditure and revenues, in April-October touched the 96.1 per cent mark of the budget estimates.
Gross Domestic Product at constant (2011-12) prices in Q2 of 2017-18 is estimated at Rs 31.66 lakh crore, as against Rs 29.79 lakh crore in Q2 of 2016-17, showing a growth rate of 6.3% pic.twitter.com/YD73kF4NfC
Following the footsteps of the country's largest lender SBI, Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday raised interest rate on bulk deposit of over Rs 1 crore by 0.5 percent.
The rate hike comes days ahead of RBI's fifth bi-monthly policy on December 6. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its last policy kept interest rate unchanged at 6 percent.
IFCI files insolvency case against Reliance Naval and Engineering before NCLT, Ahmedabad for loan recovery. However, Rel Naval said that there is no merit in application filed by IFCI and that the company's action are Unwarranted and premature.
Noting that Aadhaar is helping in bringing about an "irreversible change" in the interest of the people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the Unique Identification Number will work as a "big weapon" in the fight against benami property too.
Aadhaar has a played a "big role" in ensuring that ration at proper rates, scholarships, pension and government subsidies reached the poor, he said at the inaugural session of the 'Hindustan Times Leadership Summit - 2017'.
October core industries growth unchanged at 4.7 percent month-on-month. April-October industrial growth fell to 3.5 percent from 5.6 percent year-on-year.
Coal sector output came at 3.9 percent as against 10.6 percent MoM and the crude oil ouput fell 0.4 percent vs 0.1 percent last month.
Natural gas output stood at 2.8 percent as against 6.3 percent in September. Petro refinery products output came at 7.5 percent for October.
Fertilizer output declined to 3 percent while steel output stood at 8.4 percent, an increase from 3.7 percent in September.
Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) to sell a part of its stake in HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) via an initial public offering (IPO), reports CNBC-TV18.
OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers look poised to agree at a meeting on Thursday to extend output cuts until the end of 2018, sources told Reuters, as the group seeks to clear a global glut of crude and avoid another price crash. Some last-minute debate was still possible on the language of an expected statement, with non-OPEC Russia pushing for a clear message on how to exit the cuts so the market is prevented from overheating by flipping into a deficit too soon.
The producers’ current deal, under which they are cutting supply by about 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in an effort to boost oil prices, expires in March. “They will agree on the nine months,” an OPEC delegate said, adding that a meeting of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) was expected to be smooth.
Some early Flipkart investors, employees and ex-employees are selling their shares in the Indian e-commerce firm as part of a $2.5 billion investment deal agreed with Japan’s SoftBank Group, sources told Reuters. In August, Flipkart said SoftBank’s Vision Fund, the world’s biggest private-equity fund, had committed to the deal, giving the Bengaluru-headquartered online retailer greater firepower to compete with Amazon.com.
The deal will see the Vision Fund purchasing new Flipkart stock worth about $1.4 billion and using the remainder to buy shares from existing investors. The latest sales are part of that deal, sources said. Indian business daily Mint earlier on Thursday reported that the Vision Fund was seeking to buy shares from some Flipkart investors and employees for $85 to $89 apiece.
Sources said that a couple of months ago, stakeholders agreed on the value of shares that would be bought by Flipkart from employees and ex-employees, and tendered by early investors as part of the deal. US hedge fund Tiger Global is selling roughly $450 million worth of shares having invested about $1 billion over the years, sources added.
German retail sales dropped unexpectedly in October, posting their deepest monthly fall in more than a year, data showed on Thursday, in a rare sign of weakness in Europe’s biggest economy. The volatile indicator, which is often subject to revision, showed retail sales fell by 1.2% on the month in real terms, the Federal Statistics Office said.
On the year, retail sales fell by 1.4%, undershooting a Reuters consensus forecast for an increase of 2.8%. They had risen by 4.1% in September. Traditionally thrifty Germans have helped private consumption displace exports as the main driver of growth thanks to record-high employment, increased job security, rising real wages and ultra-low borrowing costs.
Politicians of various stripes have started to raise red flags about a provision in a bill that the Narendra Modi government intends to move in the Lok Sabha in the upcoming Winter Session, which could theoretically allow beleaguered banks and financial institutions to scoop up depositors' money to stop them from going bust, reports The Telegraph. It is called a "bail-in" - a concept coined during the European banking crisis of 2008-09 - which has been wormed into the Financial Resolution & Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill.
When a bail-in is triggered, a bank's depositors run the risk of being forced to bear a part of the burden of recapitalising the entity. In effect, a part of their deposits may have to be written off. That is what happened to bondholders and depositors in Cyprus banks with more than 100,000 euros in their accounts.
Finance ministry officials have said there is no cause for alarm and the provision is meant to ensure emergency capital for banks. They pointed out that banks in India have been fairly well regulated and there have been very few bank failures since 1969 when banks were nationalised.
Politicians of various stripes have started to raise red flags about a provision in a bill that the Narendra Modi government intends to move in the Lok Sabha in the upcoming winter session, which could theoretically allow beleaguered banks and financial institutions to scoop up depositors' money to stop them from going bust.
The Congress and the CPM have started voicing deep concern about Section 52 of the bill that could in certain circumstances allow a "specified service provider" - read a bank - to cancel, modify or change the liability that it owes.
India reported a fiscal deficit of Rs 5.25 trillion ($81.36 billion) for April-October, or 96.1% of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year that ends in March 2018. The deficit was 79.3% of the full-year target during the same period a year ago. Net tax receipts in the first seven months of FY18 were Rs 6.34 trillion, government data showed on Thursday.
Edelweiss Financial Services share rallied nearly 4% following the capital infusion in its insurance joint venture. "This capital infusion will support our expansion plans, and in particular, the development of our bancassurance channel," Deepak Mittal, MD and CEO, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance said.
The company today announced that it has received equity capital infusion of Rs 670 crore from Edelweiss Financial Services and Tokio Marine Holdings. The fresh capital infusion is testimony to the long-term commitment by Tokio Marine and growth potential of Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, the company said in its filing.
Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance is a joint venture between Edelweiss Financial Services and Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. Edelweiss Financial Services owns 51% stake in insurance JV and Tokio Marine owns the balance 49%.
Piramal Enterprises acquired the Digeplex and the associated brands from Shreya Lifesciences for an undisclosed sum to expand its consumer products business. The acquisition will help the Ajay Pirmal-led company expand its gastro-intestinal product portfolio. In a statement, the company said the acquisition will leverage the strong sales and its distribution capability and help improve profit margins.
Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for criticising the Congress party after it demanded an 18% cap on GST rates, saying whether the government's Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) was "stupid" for having a similar view, reports PTI. "If it is Grand Stupid Thought to argue for a cap of the tax rate at 18%, then CEA Dr Arvind Subramanian and many other economists are stupid. Is that what PM is saying?" Chidambaram said in a series of tweets.
Modi, who addressed four back-to-back election rallies in Gujarat on Wednesday, targeted Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the Goods & Services Tax (GST). In a rebuttal to Gandhi's repeated criticism of the GST, a key economic reform undertaken by the NDA government, Modi said a "recently emerged economist" was propagating a "grand stupid thought" by suggesting a uniform GST rate of 18%.
Chidambaram responded to the criticism saying: "Has PM read the CEA's report on Revenue Neutral Rate? Did not CEA recommend an RNR of 15-15.5%? Why can't the normal GST rate be 15% and RNR plus rate on luxury goods be 18%?" he asked. The senior Congress leader said tax and spend is the "credo" of the BJP government. "Example: when crude oil prices fell by 50%, prices of petrol and diesel remained the same."
Chidambaram said 5,000MW of stressed power assets, no tender for power purchase, and no demand for power. Yet, the government claims that "all is well with economy!"
The Enforcement Directorate conducted multiple searches in Delhi in connection with a Rs 5,000 crore money laundering probe against the directors and associates of Gujarat-based pharma firm Sterling Biotech, reports PTI. Official sources said the raiding teams seized documents and computer hardware like hard drives and CDs from the associates of the owners of the firm.
Seven residential and business premises are being covered under the action, they said. The Enforcement Directorate had registered a case against the firm and the Sandesara family under sections of the Prevention of the Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The case is based on a CBI FIR against the same entities.
The CBI had booked Sterling Biotech, its directors Chetan Jayantilal Sandesara, Dipti Chetan Sandesara, Rajbhushan Omprakash Dixit, Nitin Jayantilal Sandesara and Vilas Joshi as well as chartered accountant Hemant Hathi, former Andhra Bank Director Anup Garg and other unidentified persons in connection with the alleged bank fraud case.
Sidelined AIADMK leaders Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran moved the Delhi High Court against the Election Commission's decision recognising the unified AIADMK under Tamil Nadu Chief Minister EK Palaniswami as the real party, allowing it to use the 'two leaves' poll symbol, reports PTI. The plea for urgent hearing of the matter was mentioned before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar and sought quashing of the November 23 order of the Election Commission of India (ECI). Senior advocate Kirti Uppal, appearing for Sasikala and Dhinakaran, said the matter required urgent hearing as the poll panel's order was bad in law and needed to be set aside. Agreeing to the contention of the senior advocate, the bench listed the matter for hearing on Friday.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said achieving a 10% GDP growth rate is challenging and will depend on how the world is moving. Speaking at the HT Leadership Summit here, he said India has done well by growing at 7-8% during the last three years. To scale to 10% rate is "very challenging" and it will not depend on domestic factors only but on how the world is moving, he said.
On reforms, he said India has structurally reformed and there is no finishing line in reforms. Jaitley said the Goods & Services Tax (GST) started with different tax rates and they have rationalised rates on many items. Going forward, future rationalisation of rates would depend on revenue collections, he said, indicating the merger of 12% and 18% rates into one while keeping a "thin" line of luxury and demerit items in the top 28% band.
North Korea released dozens of photos and a video after Wednesday’s launch of the new Hwasong-15 missile, which North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared had “finally realised the great historic cause of completing the state nuclear force”, reports Reuters. Since July’s launch of the Hwasong-14, its first long-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), North Korea analysts have been looking for signs the isolated country has developed precise guidance systems, reliable and powerful rocket engines, and a re-entry vehicle capable of protecting a nuclear warhead as it speeds toward its target.
“North Korea is continuing to pursue its ICBM in a methodical and pragmatic manner, making progress in incremental steps,” said Joseph Bermudez from 38 North, a Washington-based North Korea monitoring project. US officials noted, however, that North Korea has not proved it has an accurate guidance system for an ICBM or a capable re-entry vehicle.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesman Roh Jae-cheon cautioned that more analysis is needed to determine the Hwasong-15’s full performance, but said North Korea had clearly made significant changes since the Hwasong-14. “Our initial analysis of the photos showed that there were clear differences between the Hwasong-15 and Hwasong-14 in terms of the looks of the warhead, the joint of the first and second stages of the missile, and overall size,” Roh told a briefing on Thursday.
The missile’s large size was immediately apparent in the photos, which analysts said could provide for a more powerful propulsion system. One US intelligence official said the Hwasong-15 test appears to demonstrate a more powerful North Korean solid-fuel propulsion system, especially in its second-stage rocket. A solid-fuel system for an ICBM would be a significant development and could allow the North Koreans to transport and launch a missile more quickly, compared to a liquid-fuel system that requires lengthy preparation.
The photos appeared to show a mobile erector vehicle positioning the missile at the launch site, designed to allow it to be fired from a wider number of areas to prevent it from being intercepted. While the photos show the vehicle being used to position the missile upright, it is not seen in photos of the launch itself. US intelligence analysts have concluded from satellite and other data that the test missile was fired from a fixed position, not a mobile launcher, three US officials said. (Picture courtesy: Express, UK)
National Insurance Company and ICICI Lombard may take a combined hit of Rs 300 crore from the fire that gutted the manufacturing unit of Haldiram’s, reports The Economic Times. The fire, which had raged for 15 hours from September 6 and had taken more than 100 fire tenders and more than 200 firefighters to douse, destroyed a new manufacturing unit with modern machines in Noida’s Sector 68.
National Insurance Company has paid the first cheque of Rs 50 crore on account of loss due to fire. “The claim has come due to fire in one of the units which had modern equipment and were manufacturing automated potato chips and other snacks,” said National Insurance Company Chairman K Sanath Kumar. “Our claim payout may be around Rs 300 crore including losses due to fire and business interruption,” he said.
ICICI Lombard, the only listed private sector general insurer, has a small exposure in this policy and may end up taking a hit as well.
Morgan Stanley has set a target of 35,700 for the Sensex by December 2018, which is 6% above the index’s Wednesday closing of 33,602.76, reports The Economic Times. The brokerage said a combination of supportive global growth, improving capex, fiscal spending and a buoyant consumer augur well for growth in 2018. It is optimistic on industrials, corporate banks, infrastructure owners, discretionary consumption, domestic materials and software stocks.
It said earnings prospects are the strongest since 2010. “Earnings revisions breadth is likely to be in positive territory after spending nearly seven years in negative territory,” the brokerage said. “Corporate India’s earnings and balance sheet recession is over and free cash flow is very strong, setting the stage for private capex.”
Morgan Stanley said India will outperform emerging market in 2018 as the level of trailing foreign portfolio investors (FPI) inflows suggest a bounce in FPI demand for Indian stocks. It also said the best-case-scenario analysis shows Sensex could touch 41,500 by December 2018. The Sensex has risen 26 per cent so far this year.
The telecom regulator has reiterated its suggestion to offer 100 MB data to users in rural and remote areas for free, but modified its stance to focus on connectivity and local language content, instead of affordability given prices of mobile Internet have slumped since the entry of Reliance Jio Infocomm, reports The Economic Times.
In its response to the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) queries, the regulator stayed with its recommendations that the Universal Services Obligation Fund be used for footing the bill for providing government-incentivised free data schemes to rural subscribers. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) also repeated a plan to introduce an aggregator model for offering telco-agnostic schemes in a non-discriminatory manner as it will not circumvent rules that bar discriminatory pricing of data services.
Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irda) on Wednesday approved a proposal to allow private equity (PE) firms to promote insurance companies. However, there will be a lock-in of five years, reports Moneycontrol News’ M Saraswathy. "We will allow PE/VC to become promoters of insurance companies with a five year lock-in period. However, they can only do so through a special purpose vehicle (SPV) and abide by the Indian-owned and controlled guidelines," a senior IRDAI official said adding that, "Further, they should commit that whatever additional capital needs are there, will be fulfilled."
State-owned lender State Bank of India has raised interest rate on bulk deposits by 1 percentage point across certain categories, effective Thursday. The lender hiked interest rates by 1 percentage point across all maturities for deposits above Rs 1 crore, while rates on deposits of less than that amount were kept unchanged, having been increased by 25 basis points at the beginning of this month. In an interaction with CNBC TV18, Anshula Kant, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer at SBI, said that even after the hike, the bank's bulk deposit rates were 100 bps lower than those offered by its peers.
India’s stocks, the most expensive in Asia, might still be a better bet than the country’s bonds heading into next year amid a forecast for earnings growth approaching 20%, reports Bloomberg. “The total return on equities will exceed that of bonds if bond yields rise moderately as we expect, given modest RBI tightening,” Timothy Moe, Goldman Sachs Group’s chief Asia Pacific regional equity strategist, said. “We got overweight on stocks over Indian bonds.”
“The next leg of the bull run will be driven by earnings growth, not by interest rates or valuations,” Moe said. The bank expects Indian companies’ profits to grow 18% in 2018, the fastest since 2010, helped by improving GDP growth and reduced impact of the Goods & Services Tax and demonetisation.
Approaching the last year of its tenure and elections already on top of its mind, the Narendra Modi government has decided to whittle down its ambitious labour reforms agenda. A key proposal to allow firms employing up to 300 people — against 100 now — to retrench/lay off workers and/or close down without government approval has been removed from the Industrial Relations Code (IR Code), sources told The Financial Express.
The Labour Ministry is also having second thoughts on barring outsiders from becoming office-bearers of trade unions in the organised sector and a few other proposals intended to make unions with negotiating powers more representative, like a stipulation that at least 10% of workers are needed to form a union. The Centre has developed cold feet on these proposals even as eight states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh have already implemented all or most of them. (Picture courtesy: The Financial Express)
US President Donald Trump fired back at British Prime Minister Theresa May over her criticism of his retweeting of anti-Muslim videos, saying she should focus on terrorism in Britain, reports Reuters. “Theresa @theresamay, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine,” Trump tweeted. The Twitter handle Trump included in his tweet was not that of the British leader.
An independent inquiry into the Australian financial services sector was announced in a bid to quell public anger at the massively profitable banking system after a series of scandals, reports AFP. The country's "big four" lenders -- among the developed world's most wealthy -- have been under scrutiny in recent years amid allegations of dodgy financial advice, life insurance and mortgage fraud.
There have also been claims of anti-money laundering laws being breached and benchmark interest rates rigged. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, a former investment banker, has long resisted Labour opposition calls for a royal commission into banking misconduct, claiming it would be a waste of money, but mounting political pressure forced his hand.
"Ongoing speculation and fear-mongering about a banking inquiry or royal commission is disruptive and risks undermining the reputation of Australia's world-class financial system," he said. "The government has decided to establish this royal commission to further ensure our financial system is working efficiently and effectively."
The big banks have also been opposed to any inquiry, but in a letter to Treasurer Scott Morrison ahead of Turnbull's announcement the chairpersons and chief executives of ANZ, Commonwealth, NAB and Westpac said such a measure was now in the national interest.
The European Central Bank should wind down its stimulus programme after September as it has reached its inflation goal, ECB policymaker Klaas Knot, a staunch critic of the scheme, said on Wednesday. He was openly contradicting the ECB’s official view, expressed by its President Mario Draghi, that it was too early to declare victory as the euro zone still needed cheap credit if inflation was to return to its target of almost 2%, reports Reuters.
The ECB has extended its EUR 2.55 trillion bond-buying programme until September, albeit at a reduced pace, and retained an option to extend it further if needed. But Knot, the Dutch central bank governor, argued the threat of a fall in prices had been averted and the case for a continuation of the asset-purchase programme (APP) had gone.
Britain’s closest-watched gauge of consumer sentiment fell this month to its lowest since just after last year’s Brexit vote, and business morale also softened, as households and firms took a darker view of the economic outlook. The GfK consumer confidence index dropped by 2 points to -12 in November, its lowest since July 2016 and below the average forecast of a decline to -11 in a Reuters poll.
Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian on Wednesday said demonetisation and GST rollout may have "reinforced" the growth deceleration that had already set in, reports PTI. He also exuded confidence that "we will soon come out from these two policy experiments" and regain growth.
"Deceleration in growth, if you look at numbers, actually preceded before these two actions. Not just growth, but investment, credit, exports, industrial production, they all started decelerating sometime in the second quarter last year," he said.
"So, it certainly began before. It's quite possible that these two steps (demonetisation and GST) reinforced the deceleration...We will soon come out from these two policy experiments and get back to the growth path," he said. "GDP would bounce back with better credit growth, investment growth and growth in exports, as Indian economy has the potential to grow at 8-10%. As GST is also stabilising, it will also help in that," he said.
The US Senate on Wednesday took a step toward passage of tax legislation that is a top White House priority, setting up a likely decisive vote later this week even though it was unclear if the bill had enough Republican support to become law, reports Reuters. Republicans spent the day scrambling to reformulate the bill, which aims to cut taxes on corporations, other businesses and many individuals and families, to satisfy lawmakers worried about how much it would balloon the US budget deficit.
Stocks rallied on optimism it could pass, but obstacles remained, including attempts to address the estimated $1.4 trillion that the bill would add to the United States’ $20 trillion national debt over 10 years. Lawmakers voted 52-48 to begin formal debate, a step that could lead on Thursday and Friday to a full vote on the bill. Republicans are eager to pass the legislation, wanting something to show for their control of the White House and both houses of Congress.
Oil markets opened cautiously on Thursday ahead of the outcome of an OPEC meeting in Vienna later in the day, with members set to debate the path for an extension of the group’s supply-cut agreement, reports Reuters. The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will be meeting at its headquarters in the Austrian capital, along with ministers from other oil producing countries, most importantly Russia.
While there has not been an official statement, OPEC and Russia seem set to prolong oil supply cuts, which came into place last January and are currently scheduled to expire next March, until the end of 2018. There may be a review of the deal in June, should the market overheat amid healthy demand and ongoing supply restraint.
The US economy posted its fastest growth in three years in the third quarter, indicating a broad-based expansion is gaining momentum, according to official figures released today. The revised data surpassed President Donald Trump's 3% target for the second time in a row, showing that back-to-back hurricanes in late summer barely left a scratch on the world's largest economy.
Third-quarter GDP growth was revised up to 3.3%, three tenths of a point higher than an initial estimate and the strongest performance since the third quarter of 2014, according to the Commerce Department. US President Donald Trump today took credit for the rising growth rate even though the principal planks of his economic agenda have yet to take effect.
Japan’s industrial output rose less than expected in October, but companies forecast production to rise strongly in November and December as robust overseas demand continues to support factory activity and broader economic growth, reports Reuters. The 0.5% increase in October was less than the median market projection for a 1.9% increase and followed a revised 1% decline in September.
Though October’s performance was slightly disappointing, forecasts for an acceleration in factory output suggest Japan could extend its longest uninterrupted period of growth in more than a decade as exports and domestic demand drive the economy. Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to rise 2.8% in November and 3.5% in December.
Growth in China’s manufacturing sector unexpectedly picked up in November, despite a crackdown on air pollution and a cooling property market that have been widely expected to weigh on the world’s second-largest economy, reports Reuters. The official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) released on Thursday stood at 51.8 in November, compared with 51.6 in October and comfortably above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.
Boosted by government infrastructure spending, a resilient property market and unexpected strength in exports, China’s manufacturing and industrial firms helped the economy post better-than-expected growth of nearly 6.9% through the first nine months of this year. But October economic data disappointed analysts as investment, industrial output and export growth all slowed, raising concerns that a long-expected slowdown had arrived.
South Korea’s central bank raised interest rates for the first time in more than six years on Thursday - a vote of confidence that the economy is growing well above trend and no longer needs crisis-level monetary settings, reports Reuters. The Monetary Policy Board voted on Thursday to increase the benchmark rate KROCRT=ECI to 1.5% from a record-low of 1.25%, ending a five-year easing cycle amid a sustained export boom. Thursday’s decision removes the emergency stimulus in force since 2012 to boost the economy, and takes Asia’s fourth largest economy into tightening territory - a journey already started by the US Federal Reserve and the central banks of Britain and Canada. Outside of Sri Lanka, South Korea is the only Asian country to hike rates since November 2014, when Indonesia raised borrowing costs.
The United States warned the North Korean leadership that it would be “utterly destroyed” if war were to break out, after Pyongyang test fired its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile, putting the US mainland within range, reports Reuters. The Trump administration has repeatedly said all options were on the table in dealing with North Korea’s ballistic and nuclear weapons programme, including military ones, but that it still prefers a diplomatic option.
Speaking at an emergency UN Security Council meeting, US ambassador Nikki Haley warned: “We have never sought war with North Korea, and still today we do not seek it. If war does come, it will be because of continued acts of aggression like we witnessed yesterday (on Wednesday)... And if war comes, make no mistake, the North Korean regime will be utterly destroyed.” She said the US has asked China to cut off oil supply to North Korea, a drastic step that Beijing - the North’s neighbour and sole major trading partner - has so far refrained from doing.
1. April-October fiscal deficit at Rs 5.25 lakh cr vs Rs 4.2 lakh cr YoY
2. Achieving 10% growth rate challenging: FM Arun Jaitley
3. Labour Ministry drops plan to allow firms with up to 300 staff to sack them, reports The Financial Express
4. Morgan Stanley sees Sensex at 35,700 by Dec-18, may hit 41,500
5. Flipkart investors, employees trimming stakes as part of SoftBank deal, reports Reuters
6. Edelweiss Financial Services infuses Rs 670cr capital into insurance biz
Buoyed by a 12 percent surge in the number of reserved tickets being booked digitally, the Railways on Thursday said passengers can now book their tickets on an app called BHIM.
Ticket buyers can use the Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) app from tomorrow, Mohd Jamshed, Member, Traffic, Railway Board, said.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the DGP to follow up the investigation of journalist Naveen Srivastava's murder. Srivastava was shot at today by 3-4 assailants in Kanpur, ANI reported.
The national capital is the most unsafe place for foreigners in the country accounting for almost 40 percent of the crimes reported against tourists last year, according to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau on Thursday.
Out of 382 cases of crime reported against foreign nationals across the country, 154 cases were from Delhi, followed by Maharashtra and Puducherry with 38 and 33 cases.
