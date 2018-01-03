News highlights of the day: Govt open to increase deposit insurance cap of 1 lakh, says FM Jaitley

Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland reported a 79.41% jump in total sales at 19,253 units in December 2017. The company had sold 10,731 units in the same month last year, the company said in a statement. Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles zoomed 81.62% to 15,950 units against 8,782 units in the year-ago month. Light commercial vehicle sales rose 69.47% to 3,303 units compared with 1,949 units in December 2016.
Speaking in the communally sensitive Muzaffarnagar, the epicenter of riots in 2013 which claimed 60 lives, Saini said, "I am a hardcore believer in Hindutva. Our nation is called Hindustan, which means a nation for the Hindus. Today, everyone gets benefits without any discrimination".
Then, in a comment seen as targeting the Congress, which the BJP accuses of appeasing Muslims, the lawmaker, who represents Khatauli in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, said, "Earlier the system was - the longer the beard, the bigger the cheque".
"Some scatter-brained leaders made the bearded ones stay, which is why we are in trouble today. Had they left, all this land would have belonged to us," he added. The remark was seen as a dig at the Samajwadi Party, which ruled the state before the BJP swept to power last March.
Home-grown auto major Tata Motors reported a 52.48% jump in total sales at 54,627 units in December. The company had sold 35,825 units in the same month of the previous year, Tata Motors said in a statement. Domestic sales of commercial vehicles last month stood at 40,447 units as against 24,998 units in the same month previous year, a jump of 61.8%. In the passenger vehicles segment, Tata Motors said its domestic sales were up 30.96% at 14,180 units last month as against 10,827 units in December 2016.
In terms of actual increase in net worth, Ambani comes sixth among the top 500 with an increase of $17.5 billion. Jeff Bezos of Amazon, who added $35 billion to his wealth in 2017, leads the world's super-rich list with a net worth of $100.4 billion. Investor Warren Buffett, with a net worth of $85.8 billion, is the third-richest person in the world.
Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Bernard Arnault of LVMH have added $24 billion each to their wealth in 2017. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a daily ranking of the world's 500 richest people, has risen 23% in 2017, compared with a 20% increase in the MSCI World index.
Bajaj Auto's total sales in December registered a healthy 30% YoY growth, driven by exports and strong three-wheeler sales. Total sales increased to 2.92 lakh units in last month of passing year, from 2.25 lakh units sold in year-ago. Total domestic sales rose 25% YoY to 1.49 lakh units and exports shot up 35% to 1.43 lakh units in December. Three-wheeler sales grew 187% to 63,785 units compared with 22,217 units sold in same month last year. Motorcycle sales during the month increased 13% to 2.29 lakh units, from 2.03 lakh units in December 2016.
Sebi had initially released a circular on August 4 proposing default disclosures within a day, only to withdraw it on September 30, just a day before it was to become operational. The circular had sought to bring bank loan default disclosure on par with delay in repayments on other kinds of debt instruments such as bonds, as required by Sebi’s Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement regulations.
Govt open to increase deposit insurance cap of 1 lakh, says FM Jaitley
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today assured the Rajya Sabha that the government is considering putting in place a "much better" security measure for bank depositors and is open to suggestions for raising the deposit insurance limit from Rs 1 lakh currently.
The finance ministry also in a statement clarified "certain misgivings" about the FRDI Bill, saying the proposed legislation would not modify "adversely at all" the present protections available to depositors.
Jan 02, 03:29 PM (IST)
Top Headlines:
- Dec auto sales: Tata Motors total sales jump 52.48% to 54,627 units; Bajaj Auto sales up 30% YoY to 2.92L units; Ashok Leyland posts 79.41% YoY spike; Ford India sales up 27% - Banks in process of filing 25 of 28 NPAs in NCLT - 8% RBI bond scheme not closed, just interest rate reduced, says FinMin - HC judge to probe Bhima battle anniversary violence, says Devendra Fadnavis; Dalit organisations call for Maharashtra bandh on Wednesday - US blocks $255m military aid to Pakistan
Jan 02, 09:30 PM (IST)
That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.
Former RAW chief Rajinder Khanna appointed Deputy NSA
Rajinder Khanna, a former chief of the country's external intelligence agency RAW, was today appointed the Deputy National Security Adviser (NSA), according to an official order. He headed the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) from December 2014 for a fixed two-year period. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the appointment of Khanna as the Deputy NSA on re-employment and on contractual basis, according to the order issued by the personnel ministry.
Jan 02, 08:36 PM (IST)
Agriculture Ministry directs all states and UTs to conduct 500 random sampling of milk every month at village level to detect adulteration. pic.twitter.com/W2t0o6mTGs
Govt notifies 1% GST on manufacturers under composition scheme
The government has notified lower 1 percent GST rates for manufacturers who have opted for composition scheme as well as easier norms for traders opting for it.
The finance ministry has notified the changes decided by the GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and comprising state counterparts, in November 2017. The notification stipulates that manufacturers who have opted for composition scheme will now have to pay 1 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) as against 2 per cent earlier.
Jan 02, 08:26 PM (IST)
Ex-RAW Chief Rajinder Khanna is named Deputy National Security Advisor
Jan 02, 08:07 PM (IST)
Shipping lanes in Indian Ocean should remain secure: India
India said today that it would be in China's interest that the shipping lanes in the Indian Ocean remain secure and asserted that the Indian Navy was keeping an eye on its key maritime areas.
In response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said the Navy's deployments in the Indian Ocean have been "further structured" under the new mission-based deployment (MBD) concept.
Jan 02, 08:03 PM (IST)
Sanctions and “other” pressures are beginning to have a big impact on North Korea. Soldiers are dangerously fleeing to South Korea. Rocket man now wants to talk to South Korea for first time. Perhaps that is good news, perhaps not - we will see!
Rs 39 lakh crore needed for infra in urban areas until 2032: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri
The investments required in urban areas for a 20-year period between 2012-13 and 2031-32 is estimated to be Rs 39 lakh crore, the government said today.
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has constituted a high-powered expert committee to provide an estimate of investments required for urban infrastructure services, including the maintenance and replacement, the minister of state for housing and urban affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, said in the Lok Sabha.
Jan 02, 07:35 PM (IST)
Auto loan growth outpaces sales growth by wide margins: Report
A surge in the number of cars purchased with formal financing, coupled with factors like longer tenor loans and an uptick in used vehicle financing, has led auto financing growth outpacing the auto industry volume growth, says a report.
The auto loan growth has been coming in at 18-20 percent for leading financiers, while the auto industry reported a 6-7 percent surge in volumes, domestic brokerage Kotak Securities said today. (PTI)
Jan 02, 07:19 PM (IST)
Mumbai Protest update: Jet Airways and Air India have waived off cancellation charges from Mumbai due to situation in the state.
Jan 02, 06:46 PM (IST)
2017 safest year for post-war civil aviation: industry agencies
Last year was the safest year for civil aviation since plane crash statistics were first compiled in 1946, two industry studies have found.
A total of 10 crashes of civil passenger and cargo planes claimed 44 lives, said the Aviation Safety Network in a statement published yesterday.
Jan 02, 06:35 PM (IST)
Mumbai Protest update: All trains on the suburban railway network are running as normal.
Jan 02, 06:34 PM (IST)
2.30 lakh complaints registered on Swachhata App monthly: Government
On an average, 2.30 lakh sanitation and garbage-related complaints are registered every month on the 'Swachhata App', the government said today.
The mobile application was launched on August 6, 2016.
Jan 02, 06:24 PM (IST)
A central pillar of the RSS/BJP’s fascist vision for India is that Dalits should remain at the bottom of Indian society. Una, Rohith Vemula and now Bhima-Koregaon are potent symbols of the resistance.
Artificial Intelligence, Google Street View used to predict voting patterns
Stanford scientists have used an artificial intelligence system and publicly available data from Google Street View to predict income levels and voting patterns of neighbourhoods in the US.
The system analysed 50 million images from the street-scene feature of Google's mapping service. (PTI)
Jan 02, 05:53 PM (IST)
'Panic button' on mobiles: Trial to begin in Uttar Pradesh on January 26
A pilot project to test 'panic button' feature on mobile phones to ensure women safety will kick-start in Uttar Pradesh on January 26, Union minister Maneka Gandhi said today.
In April, 2016, the Department of Telecommunications had, through a gazette notification, made it mandatory for mobile manufacturers to provide panic buttons in cell phones by January, 2017.
The order said the phones will have to have the panic button in the form of numeric key 5 or 9 to invoke emergency calls. Smart phones without the facility of an emergency call, too, will have to have the same provision, or allow use of power on or off button as the panic button. (PTI)
Jan 02, 05:35 PM (IST)
Prakash Ambedkar: More than 250 organisations to support Wednesday's bandh, blames Hindu Ekta Aghadi
Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) leader Prakash Ambedkar has alleged that Hindu Ekta Aghadi is responsible for the violence.
Ambedkar also said that there will be Maharashtra bandh on Wednesday to protest the state government's 'failure' to stop the violence in Pune district on Monday, according to News18.
He also said that the Maharashtra Democratic Front, Maharashtra Left Front, besides 250 other organisations, will be supporting Wednesday's bandh.
Jan 02, 05:29 PM (IST)
Mumbai Protest update: More than 100 people have been detained from different locations, according to Mumbai Police PRO.
Jan 02, 05:25 PM (IST)
India can reach 17k MW renewable energy capacity by 2022: Government
India can reach a capacity of 17,000 megawatts in renewable energy by the year 2022, the Rajya Sabha was informed today.
During the Question Hour, Minister of state for power, new and renewable energy RK Singh said the share of renewable energy was progressively increasing in the Indian electricity mix. (PTI)
Jan 02, 05:06 PM (IST)
Mumbai Protests update: As a measure of caution, over 50 people have been detained in Mumbai, according to News18.
Jan 02, 04:50 PM (IST)
Ford India sales up 27% to 29,795 units in December
Ford India today reported 27 percent jump in total sales at 29,795 units in December.
The company had sold 23,470 units in the same month previous year, Ford India said in a statement.
Domestic sales were down 8.6 percent at 5,087 units last month as against 5,566 units in December 2016, it added.
Exports were at 24,708 units last month as against 17,904 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 38 percent.
L&T bags Rs 1,454 crore contracts including one in Egypt
Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said its construction arm has won contracts worth Rs 1,454 crore including one in Egypt.
The Smart World & Communications Business Unit secured an order worth Rs 864 crore for implementation of five million Smart Meters across 16 cities of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, the company said in a statement.
Besides, Power Transmission & Distribution Business has bagged orders worth Rs 568 crore from both international and domestic customers. (PTI)
Jan 02, 04:14 PM (IST)
Mumbai unrest update: Dalit organisations call for Maharashtra bandh on Wednesday, news reports suggest
Jan 02, 04:11 PM (IST)
Lok Sabha sends National Medical Commission Bill to Parliamentary Committee
The Lok Sabha today sent a contentious bill, which seeks to overhaul medical education and replace the Medical Council of India, to a standing committee and asked it to submit its report before the budget session.
The bill had triggered wide protests from doctors whose apex body had called for a strike today, as also the opposition parties. (PTI)
Jan 02, 04:00 PM (IST)
The government has finalised norms for electoral bonds. These will be bearer bonds without any interest component. Bonds will be issued in multiples of Rs 1,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 1 lakh, Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore.
highlights
Mumbai Protest update: All trains on the suburban railway network are running as normal.
Mumbai Protest update: More than 100 people have been detained from different locations, according to Mumbai Police PRO.
BREAKING | Rajya Sabha passes IBC Amendment Bill
L&T bags Rs 1,454 crore contracts including one in Egypt
Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said its construction arm has won contracts worth Rs 1,454 crore including one in Egypt.
The Smart World & Communications Business Unit secured an order worth Rs 864 crore for implementation of five million Smart Meters across 16 cities of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, the company said in a statement.
Besides, Power Transmission & Distribution Business has bagged orders worth Rs 568 crore from both international and domestic customers. (PTI)
Mumbai unrest update: Dalit organisations call for Maharashtra bandh on Wednesday, news reports suggest
The government has finalised norms for electoral bonds. These will be bearer bonds without any interest component. Bonds will be issued in multiples of Rs 1,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 1 lakh, Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore.
Bill for quick prosecution of cheque bounce cases tabled in Lok Sabha
A bill aimed at reducing inordinate delays in cases of cheque dishonour and payment of interim compensation to the complainants was tabled in the Lok Sabha today.
The Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill, 2017, which was introduced by Minister of State Finance Shiv Prasad on behalf of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, also seeks do away with "unnecessary" litigation in cheque dishonour cases. (PTI)
HC judge to probe Bhima battle anniversary violence: Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said a judicial inquiry has been ordered into the violence which erupted during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune district. "A sitting High Court judge will head the inquiry," Fadnavis said, a day after a youth died as a group, opposed to the celebrations due to the "British victory" in the battle, clashed with Dalits rallying their way to the battle memorial.
The violence sparked off protests in various parts of the state today, including in Mumbai where protesters staged a rail roko in Chembur. Shops and business establishments were shut and a senior journalist of a national news channel was attacked as groups of youths from Chembur, Vikhroli, Mankhurd and Govandi joined the protest, police said.
The incident of violence in Pune district would be probed by a sitting judge, Fadnavis said, adding that Rs 10 lakh compensation would be given to kin of the youth killed. The youth's death would be probed by the CID, Fadnavis said. He appealed for calm and peace, saying Maharashtra is a progressive state which does not believe in casteist violence. Strict action would be taken against those who use social media to spread rumours, he said and appealed to political parties to refrain from saying anything that would fuel tensions.
Lemon Tree Hotels gets Sebi's go ahead for IPO
Hospitality chain Lemon Tree Hotels has received capital market regulator Sebi's go ahead to float an initial public offering. The company had filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with Sebi in September and obtained its "observations" on December 22, which is necessary for any company to launch public offer, latest update with the regulator showed.
Going by the draft papers, Lemon Tree Hotels' public offer comprises sale of up to 195,797,000 equity shares by the existing shareholders, including Maplewood, Whispering Resorts, Palms International and RJ Corp. The offer will constitute up to 24.9% of the post-offer paid up equity share capital of the company. The public issue is aimed at achieving the benefits of listing the equity shares on stock exchanges.
The company has 40 hotels with 4,300 rooms in 24 cities across the country. Founded in 2002 by Patu Keswani, the company has hotels under four brands - Lemon Tree Premier, which is an upscale brand; Lemon Tree Resorts, a leisure segment brand; Lemon Tree Hotels, a midscale brand and the economy brand Red Fox Hotels.
Coal scam: HC stays sentence, Rs 25L fine on Madhu Koda
The Delhi High Court stayed a trial court order awarding three-year jail term to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda in a coal scam case till January 22, by when it has also sought response of the CBI on his appeal challenging the conviction and sentence, reports PTI. Justice Anu Malhotra also stayed the order imposing a fine of Rs 25 lakh on Koda, who was present in the court, and granted him interim bail till the next date of hearing this month with a direction that he will not leave the country.
The order came on Koda's plea seeking suspension of sentence and regular bail till pendency of his appeal before the high court. Koda, who was held guilty of corruption and conspiracy in allocation of a Jharkhand-based coal block to Kolkata-based company Vini Iron and Steel Udyog (VISUL), also challenged the December 13 and 16, 2017 orders of conviction and sentence respectively, which was admitted by the high court.
The former chief minister was granted bail by a trial court till January 18. In his appeal, Koda said the trial court order holding him guilty was bad in law. The appeal and stay on the fine was opposed by CBI counsel Tarannum Cheema. The agency, however, did not oppose interim bail granted to Koda till January 22.
8% RBI bond scheme not closed, just interest rate reduced, says FinMin
The Finance Ministry today said the RBI Bonds Scheme has not been closed but the interest rate on such papers lowered to 7.75%. On Monday, the government notified that the 8% GoI Savings (Taxable) Bonds, 2003 "shall cease for subscription with effect from the close of business on Tuesday."
"The 8% Savings Bonds Scheme, also known as RBI Bonds Scheme, is not being closed. 8% Scheme is being replaced by the 7.75% Savings Bonds Scheme," Economic Affairs Secretary SC Garg said in a tweet. These taxable bonds are meant for individual other than non-resident Indians with no maximum limit for investment.
In 2003, the government came out with bonds offering 8% interest to encourage retail investors to invest. The bond was open for subscription from April 21, 2003, and had a fixed tenure of six years. There was no upper limit for investment.
Ashok Leyland posts 79.41% YoY spike in Dec sales
Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland reported a 79.41% jump in total sales at 19,253 units in December 2017. The company had sold 10,731 units in the same month last year, the company said in a statement. Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles zoomed 81.62% to 15,950 units against 8,782 units in the year-ago month. Light commercial vehicle sales rose 69.47% to 3,303 units compared with 1,949 units in December 2016.
Violence from Bhima-Koregaon battle anniversary event spreads to Mumbai
Violence has gripped parts of Mumbai after an event to mark 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle in Pune district on Monday, in which forces of the East India Company defeated Peshwa's army, was marred by incidents of violence, with at least one person getting killed.
There have been reports of protests on the Eastern Express Highway from Ramabai Nagar to Chembur. Many shops have been shut in eastern suburbs of Mumbai. One BEST bus has been reportedly stoned, with a rasta roko at Amar Mahal junction.
ITC, JK Paper among potential suitors for Sirpur Paper Mills, says report
Telangana-based Sirpur Paper Mills, which is in the middle of insolvency proceedings at the Hyderabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), has received initial expressions of interest from several potential suitors including ITC Group, JK Paper, West Coast Paper Mills and the Kolkata-based Kohinoor Group, sources told Mint. The deadline for submitting the expressions of interest ended in the third week of December, following which binding bids are expected in January, sources said.
In new hate speech, BJP lawmaker says ‘Hindustan is for Hindus’
Vikram Saini, a legislator of the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh known for making provocative comments, stirred another controversy today when he said "our country is called Hindustan, which means a nation for the Hindus," accusing earlier governments of giving benefits only to Muslims, reports NDTV.
Speaking in the communally sensitive Muzaffarnagar, the epicenter of riots in 2013 which claimed 60 lives, Saini said, "I am a hardcore believer in Hindutva. Our nation is called Hindustan, which means a nation for the Hindus. Today, everyone gets benefits without any discrimination".
Then, in a comment seen as targeting the Congress, which the BJP accuses of appeasing Muslims, the lawmaker, who represents Khatauli in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, said, "Earlier the system was - the longer the beard, the bigger the cheque".
"Some scatter-brained leaders made the bearded ones stay, which is why we are in trouble today. Had they left, all this land would have belonged to us," he added. The remark was seen as a dig at the Samajwadi Party, which ruled the state before the BJP swept to power last March.
Tata Motors total sales jump 52.48% to 54,627 units in Dec
Home-grown auto major Tata Motors reported a 52.48% jump in total sales at 54,627 units in December. The company had sold 35,825 units in the same month of the previous year, Tata Motors said in a statement. Domestic sales of commercial vehicles last month stood at 40,447 units as against 24,998 units in the same month previous year, a jump of 61.8%. In the passenger vehicles segment, Tata Motors said its domestic sales were up 30.96% at 14,180 units last month as against 10,827 units in December 2016.
7 smallcaps Dolly Khanna, Porinju, Vijay Kedia are betting on for 2018
Ace investors such as smallcap czar Porinju Veliyath of Equity Intelligence India, Vijay Kedia of Kedia Securities and Dolly Khanna have several smallcap names in their bets for 2018, reports The Economic Times. Kedia is betting on Everest Industries and Vaibhav Global. Dolly Khanna is positive on Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances and Rain Industries. Porinju's top bets for 2018 include Tata Coffee and Tata Global Beverages.
Trai’s interconnection rules to come into effect from Feb 1
The Telecom Regulatory of India (Trai) has issued The Telecommunication Interconnection Regulations, 2018. The interconnection regulations for telecom companies will come into effect on February 1. Service companies will now have to enter in an interconnect agreement within 30 days of the receipt of the request. The regulator has also laid down a framework for provisioning and augmentation of ports at points of interconnect or (PoIs).
Mukesh Ambani sixth in 2017 global fastest wealth creators list
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani was among the world's fastest wealth creators in 2017 in terms of percentage changes in net worth, reports The Economic Times. From Asia, China's Ma Huateng, of Tencent Holdings, nearly doubled his wealth to $41.2 billion, adding $20.3 billion in 2017. India's Mukesh Ambani was the second best: his wealth grew 77%, and the year-end figure was $40.2 billion.
In terms of actual increase in net worth, Ambani comes sixth among the top 500 with an increase of $17.5 billion. Jeff Bezos of Amazon, who added $35 billion to his wealth in 2017, leads the world's super-rich list with a net worth of $100.4 billion. Investor Warren Buffett, with a net worth of $85.8 billion, is the third-richest person in the world.
Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Bernard Arnault of LVMH have added $24 billion each to their wealth in 2017. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a daily ranking of the world's 500 richest people, has risen 23% in 2017, compared with a 20% increase in the MSCI World index.
Triple talaq bill: Congress to consult other Opposition parties before taking decision
The Congress would consult a larger opposition before finalising its stand on the contentious bill which proposed to ban instant triple talaq and make the practice a cognisable offence, party sources told PTI. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, which has already been passed in the Lok Sabha last week, is likely to be taken up in the Rajya Sabha today.
According to the sources, Leader of Opposition in the Upper House Ghulam Nabi Azad has convened a meeting of the leaders of his party (the Congress) as well as other parties in his Parliament chamber today, before the bill is taken up. The sources added that while the Congress was in favour of the bill as it proposed to ban instant triple talaq, whether it would press for sending it to the Select Committee, as has been the practice in the Rajya Sabha, would only be seen today.
The party might press for amendments in the bill, including a clause for maintenance to the Muslim women and making it mandatory for the man to prove that triple talaq had not been invoked, the sources said.
India's Dec mfg PMI sees fastest pace of growth in five years
The Indian manufacturing sector ended the year on a strong note, with operating conditions in December improving at the strongest rate in five years driven by significant increase in new orders, a monthly survey said. The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 54.7 in December, from 52.6 in November as growth was recorded across all three monitored categories - consumer, intermediate and investment.
‘Soldiers die, such things happen,’ says BJP MP on Pulwama martyrs
BJP MP Nepal Singh said "these things happen", when asked about the country's soldiers martyred recently in the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir, reports ANI. The BJP MP from the Rampur constituency in Uttar Pradesh also said that jawans are in the Army and thus should expect death because of the profession they are in. "Soldiers in the army die every day. There is no country in this world where in a battle, soldiers do not lose their lives. These things happen," said Singh when he was asked about Sunday’s Pulwama terror attack.
Bajaj Auto Dec sales jump 30% YoY to 2.92L units on strong exports, 3W
Bajaj Auto's total sales in December registered a healthy 30% YoY growth, driven by exports and strong three-wheeler sales. Total sales increased to 2.92 lakh units in last month of passing year, from 2.25 lakh units sold in year-ago. Total domestic sales rose 25% YoY to 1.49 lakh units and exports shot up 35% to 1.43 lakh units in December. Three-wheeler sales grew 187% to 63,785 units compared with 22,217 units sold in same month last year. Motorcycle sales during the month increased 13% to 2.29 lakh units, from 2.03 lakh units in December 2016.
Sebi plan on loan defaults runs into RBI hurdle, says report
A Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) proposal to make listed firms disclose defaults on their loans within a day of it happening is stuck in a turf war between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the markets regulator, sources told Mint. The central bank has reservations about the Sebi proposal as it considers banks to be the biggest stakeholders in default data and believes such data is not for public consumption, sources said.
Sebi had initially released a circular on August 4 proposing default disclosures within a day, only to withdraw it on September 30, just a day before it was to become operational. The circular had sought to bring bank loan default disclosure on par with delay in repayments on other kinds of debt instruments such as bonds, as required by Sebi’s Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement regulations.
US blocks $255m military aid to Pakistan
The United States has suspended its $255m military aid to Pakistan for now, the White House has confirmed, saying the fate of such assistance will depend on Islamabad's response to terrorism on its soil. The confirmation comes on the same day when US President Donald Trump accused Pakistan of giving nothing to the US but "lies and deceit" and providing "safe haven" to terrorists in return for $33bn aid over the last 15 years.
"The United States does not plan to spend the $255m in FY16 in Foreign Military Financing for Pakistan at this time," a senior administration official told PTI. "The president has made clear the US expects Pakistan to take decisive action against terrorists and militants on its soil, and that Pakistan's actions in support of the South Asia Strategy will ultimately determine the trajectory of our relationship, including future security assistance," he said.
RBI deadline for 2nd NPA list: Banks still in process of filing 25 of 28 accounts in NCLT
Even as RBI’s December end deadline for referring stressed firms to the insolvency court is past, bankers are still in process of filing bankruptcy proceedings in 25 of the likely 28 non-performing asset (NPA) accounts, reports Moneycontrol News. While the NPA clean-up exercise continues, the cumbersome out-of-court resolution processes to be completed before December 13 delayed the filings by a few days.
Oil marks highest January opening price since 2014
Oil prices had their highest January opening since 2014 on Tuesday, supported by ongoing supply cuts led by OPEC and Russia as well as strong demand. Only rising US production, which is on the verge of breaking through 10 million barrels per day (bpd), is somewhat hampering the outlook into 2018.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 were at $60.29 a barrel at 06:49 am, down 13 cents, or 0.2%, from their last settlement of 2017, but starting the year above $60 a barrel for the first time since 2014. Brent crude futures LCOc1 - the international benchmark for oil prices - were at $66.79 a barrel, down 8 cents, or 0.1%, since their last close of 2017. It is also the first time since 2014 that Brent opened a year above $60 a barrel.
Maruti, Honda post double digit sales growth in December
Auto majors Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) and Honda Cars India (HCIL) posted robust sales of passenger vehicles in the domestic market in December, ending 2017 with a double-digit growth. On the other hand, Hyundai Motor India reported a marginal increase in domestic sales last month and utility vehicle major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) saw a decline of 7% YoY in its domestic passenger vehicle sales last month.
The country's largest carmaker, MSI, said its domestic sales were at 1,19,286 units, up 12.1%, from 1,06,414 in December 2016. The sales were mainly driven by compact segment, comprising Swift, Dzire and Baleno, which jumped by 23.2% to 53,336 units last month.
Similarly, HCIL reported a 26% jump in its domestic sales at 12,642 units in December. It had sold 10,071 units in December 2016.
Hyundai Motor India's domestic sales, however, rose marginally to 40,158 units last month as compared to 40,057 units in December 2016.
M&M said sales of its passenger vehicles, including Scorpio, XUV500, Xylo, Bolero and Verito, were down 7% to 15,543 units compared to 16,799 units in December 2016.
In the two wheeler sector, TVS Motor Company reported a 39% increase in total sales at 2,56,909 units in December. It had sold a total of 1,84,944 units in the similar month of 2016.
Retail inflation for industrial workers up at 3.97% in Nov'17
Retail inflation for industrial workers rose to 3.97% in November 2017 mainly due to surge in prices of food items, kerosene and cooking gas. "The year-on-year inflation measured by monthly CPI-IW (Consumer Price Index-Industrial Workers) stood at 3.97% for November 2017 as compared to 3.24% for the previous month (October 2017) and 2.59% during the corresponding month (November 2016) of the previous year," the Labour Ministry said in a statement.
According to the statement, food inflation stood at 3.91% in November against 2.26% of the previous month (October 2017) and 1.66% during the corresponding month (November 2016) of the previous year. The All-India CPI-IW for November increased by 1 point and pegged at 288. On one-month percentage change, it increased by 0.35% between October and November, when compared with the decrease of 0.36% in the corresponding months of last year.
Core sectors' growth hits over 1-yr high of 6.8% in Nov
Eight core sectors expanded at the fastest pace in more than a year at 6.8% in November 2017 on account of robust performance in segments like refinery, steel and cement, official data showed. The output growth for the month under review is highest since October 2016, when these core sectors had witnessed 7.1% rise.
These eight industries - coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity - had witnessed a growth of 3.2% in November 2016. The output of refinery products, steel and cement rose by 8.2%, 16.6% and 17.3% cent, respectively on an annual basis in November 2017, according to the data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry.
Crude oil and natural gas output too registered a positive growth during the month under review. On the other hand, coal output growth rate recorded a negative growth during the month. Cumulatively, growth in the eight core sectors during April-November this fiscal slowed to 3.9% as against 5.3% in the same period last fiscal.
P Chidambaram slams Centre for reducing rates for small savings instruments
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has slammed the Narendra Modi government for reducing interest rates for small savings instruments and scrapping the 8% Government Savings Bonds, saying the move was a "severe blow" to the middle class. In a series of tweets on Monday, the former Union Finance and Home Minister said the rate reduction comes at a time when inflation is rising, which is a double whammy for the middle class.
"GoI 8% taxable bonds have been the safe harbour of the middle class, especially retirees and senior citizens, since 2003. Government has taken away their only safety net (sic). Modi government scraps 8% taxable bonds dealing a severe blow to the middle class. How will the risk-averse average citizen save?," he tweeted.
Chidambaram wondered whether the government has been pushing people into the stock market and mutual funds. "For whose benefit? Government has a duty to explain. Government owes a duty to provide its citizens one safe and risk free instrument for savings. Taking the only instrument away is a deplorable act," he tweeted.
Govt open to increase deposit insurance cap of 1 lakh, says FM Jaitley
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today assured the Rajya Sabha that the government is considering putting in place a "much better" security measure for bank depositors and is open to suggestions for raising the deposit insurance limit from Rs 1 lakh currently.
The finance ministry also in a statement clarified "certain misgivings" about the FRDI Bill, saying the proposed legislation would not modify "adversely at all" the present protections available to depositors.
Top Headlines:
- Dec auto sales: Tata Motors total sales jump 52.48% to 54,627 units; Bajaj Auto sales up 30% YoY to 2.92L units; Ashok Leyland posts 79.41% YoY spike; Ford India sales up 27%
- Banks in process of filing 25 of 28 NPAs in NCLT
- 8% RBI bond scheme not closed, just interest rate reduced, says FinMin
- HC judge to probe Bhima battle anniversary violence, says Devendra Fadnavis; Dalit organisations call for Maharashtra bandh on Wednesday
- US blocks $255m military aid to Pakistan
That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.
Former RAW chief Rajinder Khanna appointed Deputy NSA
Rajinder Khanna, a former chief of the country's external intelligence agency RAW, was today appointed the Deputy National Security Adviser (NSA), according to an official order. He headed the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) from December 2014 for a fixed two-year period. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the appointment of Khanna as the Deputy NSA on re-employment and on contractual basis, according to the order issued by the personnel ministry.
Govt notifies 1% GST on manufacturers under composition scheme
The government has notified lower 1 percent GST rates for manufacturers who have opted for composition scheme as well as easier norms for traders opting for it.
The finance ministry has notified the changes decided by the GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and comprising state counterparts, in November 2017. The notification stipulates that manufacturers who have opted for composition scheme will now have to pay 1 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) as against 2 per cent earlier.
Ex-RAW Chief Rajinder Khanna is named Deputy National Security Advisor
Shipping lanes in Indian Ocean should remain secure: India
India said today that it would be in China's interest that the shipping lanes in the Indian Ocean remain secure and asserted that the Indian Navy was keeping an eye on its key maritime areas.
In response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said the Navy's deployments in the Indian Ocean have been "further structured" under the new mission-based deployment (MBD) concept.
Rs 39 lakh crore needed for infra in urban areas until 2032: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri
The investments required in urban areas for a 20-year period between 2012-13 and 2031-32 is estimated to be Rs 39 lakh crore, the government said today.
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has constituted a high-powered expert committee to provide an estimate of investments required for urban infrastructure services, including the maintenance and replacement, the minister of state for housing and urban affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, said in the Lok Sabha.
Auto loan growth outpaces sales growth by wide margins: Report
A surge in the number of cars purchased with formal financing, coupled with factors like longer tenor loans and an uptick in used vehicle financing, has led auto financing growth outpacing the auto industry volume growth, says a report.
The auto loan growth has been coming in at 18-20 percent for leading financiers, while the auto industry reported a 6-7 percent surge in volumes, domestic brokerage Kotak Securities said today. (PTI)
Mumbai Protest update: Jet Airways and Air India have waived off cancellation charges from Mumbai due to situation in the state.
2017 safest year for post-war civil aviation: industry agencies
Last year was the safest year for civil aviation since plane crash statistics were first compiled in 1946, two industry studies have found.
A total of 10 crashes of civil passenger and cargo planes claimed 44 lives, said the Aviation Safety Network in a statement published yesterday.
Mumbai Protest update: All trains on the suburban railway network are running as normal.
2.30 lakh complaints registered on Swachhata App monthly: Government
On an average, 2.30 lakh sanitation and garbage-related complaints are registered every month on the 'Swachhata App', the government said today.
The mobile application was launched on August 6, 2016.
Artificial Intelligence, Google Street View used to predict voting patterns
Stanford scientists have used an artificial intelligence system and publicly available data from Google Street View to predict income levels and voting patterns of neighbourhoods in the US.
The system analysed 50 million images from the street-scene feature of Google's mapping service. (PTI)
'Panic button' on mobiles: Trial to begin in Uttar Pradesh on January 26
A pilot project to test 'panic button' feature on mobile phones to ensure women safety will kick-start in Uttar Pradesh on January 26, Union minister Maneka Gandhi said today.
In April, 2016, the Department of Telecommunications had, through a gazette notification, made it mandatory for mobile manufacturers to provide panic buttons in cell phones by January, 2017.
The order said the phones will have to have the panic button in the form of numeric key 5 or 9 to invoke emergency calls. Smart phones without the facility of an emergency call, too, will have to have the same provision, or allow use of power on or off button as the panic button. (PTI)
Prakash Ambedkar: More than 250 organisations to support Wednesday's bandh, blames Hindu Ekta Aghadi
Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) leader Prakash Ambedkar has alleged that Hindu Ekta Aghadi is responsible for the violence.
Ambedkar also said that there will be Maharashtra bandh on Wednesday to protest the state government's 'failure' to stop the violence in Pune district on Monday, according to News18.
He also said that the Maharashtra Democratic Front, Maharashtra Left Front, besides 250 other organisations, will be supporting Wednesday's bandh.
Mumbai Protest update: More than 100 people have been detained from different locations, according to Mumbai Police PRO.
India can reach 17k MW renewable energy capacity by 2022: Government
India can reach a capacity of 17,000 megawatts in renewable energy by the year 2022, the Rajya Sabha was informed today.
During the Question Hour, Minister of state for power, new and renewable energy RK Singh said the share of renewable energy was progressively increasing in the Indian electricity mix. (PTI)
Mumbai Protests update: As a measure of caution, over 50 people have been detained in Mumbai, according to News18.
Ford India sales up 27% to 29,795 units in December
Ford India today reported 27 percent jump in total sales at 29,795 units in December.
The company had sold 23,470 units in the same month previous year, Ford India said in a statement.
Domestic sales were down 8.6 percent at 5,087 units last month as against 5,566 units in December 2016, it added.
Exports were at 24,708 units last month as against 17,904 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 38 percent.
BREAKING | Rajya Sabha passes IBC Amendment Bill
L&T bags Rs 1,454 crore contracts including one in Egypt
Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said its construction arm has won contracts worth Rs 1,454 crore including one in Egypt.
The Smart World & Communications Business Unit secured an order worth Rs 864 crore for implementation of five million Smart Meters across 16 cities of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, the company said in a statement.
Besides, Power Transmission & Distribution Business has bagged orders worth Rs 568 crore from both international and domestic customers. (PTI)
Mumbai unrest update: Dalit organisations call for Maharashtra bandh on Wednesday, news reports suggest
Lok Sabha sends National Medical Commission Bill to Parliamentary Committee
The Lok Sabha today sent a contentious bill, which seeks to overhaul medical education and replace the Medical Council of India, to a standing committee and asked it to submit its report before the budget session.
The bill had triggered wide protests from doctors whose apex body had called for a strike today, as also the opposition parties. (PTI)
The government has finalised norms for electoral bonds. These will be bearer bonds without any interest component. Bonds will be issued in multiples of Rs 1,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 1 lakh, Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore.