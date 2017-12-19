App
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News highlights of the day: Govt extends timeline for comments on data privacy till January 31

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Dec 18, 06:32 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 2 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

  • Dec 18, 05:51 PM (IST)

    HSBC sees brighter growth prospects for India by FY20 and beyond

    India's growth prospect is likely to see a slowdown in the next two years followed by recovery in the medium term, with 2019-20 GDP expected at around 7.6 percent, says a report by HSBC.

    According to the global financial services major, India's growth story has a two-part narrative. The first is a slowdown and gradual recovery in the short run, likely over 2017-18 and 2018-19 as key sectors revive from disruptions related to the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST).

    The subsequent narrative is of brighter growth prospects in the medium term (2019-20 and beyond), HSBC said in the report adding that "we forecast growth at 6.5 percent, 7 percent and 7.6 percent over 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 respectively"

  • Dec 18, 03:50 PM (IST)

    Top Headlines:

    1. FPIs invest over $30bn in Indian markets in 2017 YTD, reports PTI

    2. Govt seeks Parliament nod for Rs 33,400cr net extra spending in FY18

    3. Warburg Pincus close to buying 49% stake in CAMS for about Rs 3,500cr, reports The Economic Times

    4. Adani Ent drops contractor for Aus coal mine, reports Reuters

    5. Aurobindo, DRL frontrunners to buy out bankrupt Orchid Pharma, reports The Economic Times

    6. ECB says one large euro zone bank is short of capital

    7. Bill to amend Gratuity Act introduced in Lok Sabha

  • Dec 18, 08:43 PM (IST)

    That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.

  • Dec 18, 08:37 PM (IST)

    Oil companies ask Airtel to revert LPG subsidy payments

    Days after UIDAI action against Bharti Airtel, state-owned oil companies have started writing to the Sunil Mittal-led firm, asking it to transfer back the LPG subsidy that was credited to its payments bank accounts.

    The country's largest mobile operator has been accused of opening 'Payments Bank' account of its subscribers without seeking their "informed consent".

    Bharti Airtel, which also operates this new category of banks, has been allegedly using Aadhaar numbers of mobile subscribers to open their accounts, which led the subsidy to flow to the latest bank account linked to the biometric ID.

  • Dec 18, 08:24 PM (IST)

    ED fails to ensure Mallya's presence, tells court about steps

    The Enforcement Directorate told a Delhi court that despite its efforts, it could not ensure presence of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya before it to face trial for allegedly evading summons in a FERA violation case.

    The agency informed Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Shehrawat about steps it had taken, including sending summons to Mallya's office and residences and publishing notices in various newspapers about the notice seeking appearance in the matter.

    The court has now posted the matter for December 22 when the ED may press for declaring Mallya a proclaimed offender (PO) since the court had already given him the last opportunity to appear today in the case.

  • Dec 18, 08:20 PM (IST)

    Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions solar plant in Karnataka​

    TPREL, the Tata Power wholly-owned subsidiary, has built the two 50 MW solar plants on over 533 acres. Sale of power from the plant has been secured under a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement with NTPC Ltd. at a tariff of Rs 4.79 per unit, the company said in a statement.

    With this development, TPREL's total installed operating capacity now stands at 1,614 MW, the company said.

  • Dec 18, 08:18 PM (IST)

    Farm loan waivers to raise state deficits by Rs 1.08 trillion: Report

    The farm debt waivers announced by the five large states together will widen the combined fiscal deficit of the states by Rs 1,07,700 crore or 0.65 per cent of GDP this financial year, warns a report.

    The combined fiscal deficit of the states for FY18 has been budgeted at 2.7 percent of GDP or Rs 4.48 trillion.

    Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Karnataka have announced farm loan waivers this year after a string of farmer suicides in these states.

  • Dec 18, 07:53 PM (IST)

    Rupee regains strength after early plunge, ends 20 paise down

    In line with local equities, the rupee too recouped its massive initial losses but ended still lower by 20 paise to 64.24 a dollar after the trends showed the BJP will form governments in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

    Scripting its biggest single-day fall in the recent past, the rupee nosedived by a whopping 70 paise to 64.74 in early trade after a sense of panic and disbelief rippled through currency trading after initial trends suggested that the ruling BJP was lagging behind in Gujarat election results.

  • Dec 18, 07:45 PM (IST)

    NOTA voters a fraction of voter share in Gujarat, Himachal Assembly elections, here's what it means

    NOTA voters a fraction of voter share in Gujarat, Himachal Assembly elections, here's what it means

    Such a percentage of the voters is still not a small number for either of the parties to ignore.
  • Dec 18, 07:01 PM (IST)

    Trump in strategy document to cite China, Russia as competitors

    President Donald Trump will declare that China and Russia are competitors seeking to challenge U.S. power and erode its security and prosperity, in a national security strategy he will lay out in a speech on Monday.

    "They are determined to make economies less free and less fair, to grow their militaries, and to control information and data to repress their societies and expand their influence," according to excerpts of Trump's strategy released by the White House.

    The strategy, a product of months of deliberations by the president and his top advisers, does not repeat former President Barack Obama's 2016 description of climate change as a U.S. national security threat, aides said.

  • Dec 18, 06:48 PM (IST)

    GST, rating upgrade major achievements of 2017, says FinMin

    The GST rollout, improvement in World Bank's ease of doing business ranking and sovereign rating upgrade by Moody's marked 2017, the finance ministry today said highlighting major accomplishments during the year.

    "Enhancing the quality of life remained primary goal for government when it put into implementation the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission to benefit more than 48 lakh central government employees," the ministry, headed by Arun Jaitley, said in a statement.

  • Dec 18, 06:30 PM (IST)

    Bitcoins: IT notices to 4-5 lakh HNIs across the country

    Widening its probe into bitcoin investments and trade, the Income Tax (IT) department is set to issue notices to 4 to 5 lakh high networth individuals (HNI) across the country who were trading on the exchanges of this unregulated virtual currency.

    The taxman had conducted surveys at nine such exchanges last week to check instances of tax evasion.

    The department, official sources said, found that out of the estimated 20 lakh entities registered on these exchanges, about 4 to 5 lakh were “operational” and indulging in transactions and investments.

  • Dec 18, 06:21 PM (IST)

    Iran economy’s recovery strengthening but bank reform is urgent, IMF says

     Iran’s economy is starting to recover more rapidly from years of international sanctions but the country urgently needs to shore up its banks, a senior International Monetary Fund official said on Monday.

    Gross domestic product growth soared to 12.5 percent in the year through last March 20, but that was almost entirely due to a leap in oil exports, after most sanctions were removed under a deal with world powers on Tehran’s nuclear programme.

    Oil exports are no longer growing nearly as fast. But the economic recovery is now beginning to extend to non-oil areas, said Catriona Purfield, head of an IMF team which held annual consultations with the Iranian government this month.

     

  • Dec 18, 05:38 PM (IST)

  • Dec 18, 05:23 PM (IST)

    Paytm QR to help shopkeepers get payments directly to bank accounts
    Payments platform Paytm today said its QR code will now allow shopkeepers to accept customer payments directly into their bank accounts at zero percent charge.

    The company also plans to invest Rs 500 crore in 2018 towards training and awareness building initiatives to expand the reach and acceptance of Paytm QR in the offline merchant community.

    "The Paytm QR now allows offline merchants to accept unlimited payments directly into their bank accounts at zero percent charge," Paytm said in a statement. 

  • Dec 18, 05:02 PM (IST)

    Kremlin says US tip-off about planned attack 'saved many lives'

    A US tip-off about a planned attack in St Petersburg helped save many lives and Russia and the United States should try to co-operate in the same way in future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters. Washington provided intelligence to Russia that helped thwart a potentially deadly bombing, US and Russian officials said on Sunday, in a rare public show of cooperation despite deep strains between the two countries. “It cannot be called anything but an ideal example of cooperation in fighting terrorism,” Peskov said. “We should aim for such standards.”

    The tip-off resulted in the detention of seven alleged supporters of the Islamic State militant group in St Petersburg last week, Peskov said. Russia’s Federal Security Service said on Friday that IS had planned attacks in public places on December 16 and weapons and explosives were found when the suspects were searched. Peskov said Russian and American security services have contacts but this was the first time when their cooperation was so efficient. “This was very meaningful information that helped to save many lives,” the spokesman said.

  • Dec 18, 05:02 PM (IST)

  • Dec 18, 04:52 PM (IST)

    Natco launches Hepatitis B drug

    Natco Pharma said it has launched a generic version of Tenofovir Alafenamide, a drug used to treat chronic Hepatitis B in the country. The company is one of the first entities to launch the generic version of the drug under its brand Tafnat, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing. Natco is producing Tafnat under license from Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) and Gilead Sciences. The company said it has priced the medicine at Rs 1,900 for a monthly pack of 30 tablets for the Indian market.

  • Dec 18, 04:51 PM (IST)

    Sugar output up 30% at 69.4L tonne so far in 2017-18 season

    India's sugar production rose 30% to 69.4 lakh tonne during the first two-and-a-half months of the current marketing year on higher cane output, according to industry body ISMA. Sugar marketing year runs from October to September. Mills have produced 69.40 lakh tonne of sugar till December 15 of the 2017-18 marketing year as compared to 53.46 lakh tonne in the corresponding period of the previous year, Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a statement. As on December 15, 2017, 469 sugar mills were crushing sugarcane for the year 2017-18 against 449 mills last year same time, it added.

  • Dec 18, 04:33 PM (IST)

    Lok Sabha Speaker accepts resignations of Adityanath, two MPs

    The resignation of three Lok Sabha members, including Yogi Adityanath and Keshav Prasad Maurya, have been accepted, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said. Adityanath is now the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and Maurya is his deputy. Both had tendered their resignations on September 21 which were accepted with effect from that date, Mahajan said. Besides the two BJP leaders, Nana Patole had tendered his resignation from the Lower House on December 8, which was accepted with effect from December 14, she said during Zero Hour.

    Patole, a BJP leader who had defeated NCP leader and former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel in the 2014 general elections, had accused the party leadership of failing to keep promises while raising the issue of farmers' distress. He had quit the BJP and his Lok Sabha seat on December 8. While Patole was elected member from Bhandara-Gondiya constituency in Maharashtra, Adityanath and Maurya represented Gorakhpur and Phulpur constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

  • Dec 18, 04:19 PM (IST)

    GSTN brings in option for monthly, quarterly filing of forms

    Goods & Services Tax Network (GSTN), the IT backbone of the new tax regime, said it has put a new function on its portal to allow taxpayers choose the frequency of filing GSTR 1 form on quarterly or monthly basis. Taxpayers with annual aggregate turnover up to Rs 1.5 crore in the previous financial year or anticipated in the current financial year can avail the option of filing quarterly returns.

    Form GSTR 1 summarises all the sales of a taxpayer. This has been done as per decision taken in the 23rd GST Council Meeting. After giving their option, taxpayers can file GSTR 1 for the relevant return periods, the Goods & Services Tax (GST) Networks said in a statement. It further said that taxpayers who opt for quarterly filing will have to select the last month of the quarter from the drop down menu.

  • Dec 18, 04:04 PM (IST)

    I-T Dept unearths undisclosed income of Rs 7,961cr

    The Income-Tax Department has unearthed undisclosed income of Rs 7,961 crore post demonetisation, from November last year to March, Parliament was informed today. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pon Radhakrishnan said the department, during this period, conducted searches on around 900 groups, wherein assets worth over Rs 900 crore were seized and undisclosed income of Rs 7,961 crore was admitted.

    The minister further said that as per the data available to NCRB (National Crime Record Bureau), after cancellation of Legal Character of Specified Bank Notes, an amount of Rs 18.70 crore FICN (Fake Indian Currency Note have been seized by State Police till November 30, 2017 as against Rs 15.70 crore seized the year-ago period.

  • Dec 18, 03:43 PM (IST)

    Bill to amend Gratuity Act introduced in Lok Sabha

    The government introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha that will allow it to notify the period of maternity leave and gratuity that can be availed by employees under a central law. The Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill, 2017 was introduced by Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar in the House, amid continued sloganeering by opposition members and counter-slogans by those of the BJP.

    The Payment of Gratuity Act 1972 was enacted to provide for gratuity payment to employees engaged in factories, mines, oilfields, plantations, ports, railway companies, shops or other establishments. It is applicable to employees who have completed at least five years of continuous service in an establishment that has 10 or more persons.

    According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the bill, the amendment would allow the central government to notify the maternity leave period for "female employees as deemed to be in continuous service in place of existing 12 weeks". The proposal comes against the backdrop of the Maternity Benefit Act (Amendment) Act, 2017 enhancing the maximum maternity leave period to 26 weeks.

  • Dec 18, 03:35 PM (IST)

    Govt sets up committee for revival of SAIL, RINL

    A committee has been set up for revival of loss-making steel public sector undertakings such as Steel Authority of India and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam, Parliament was informed today. The committee consists of members from the Ministry of Steel, PSUs and technical experts, Minister of State for Steel Vishnu Deo Sai said in the Lok Sabha.

    "A committee... has been set up for revival of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam (RINL) and Steel Authority of India (SAIL). Experts have submitted reports covering several functional aspects of SAIL and RINL like improvement in techno parameters, marketing and branding, equipment maintenance, product mix, raw material handling etc for improving performance," he said.

    The minister put the losses in the two PSUs down to adverse market conditions and lower net sales realisation of steel products. Increase in imported and indigenous coal prices and downturn in the global steel industry, among others, are also at work, the minister added. Both the companies, he said, have taken various steps to bring down cost of production, namely slashing consumption of BF coke in blast furnaces (BF), increasing production from new facilities, product mix enrichment, reduction in specific power and water consumption and the like.

  • Dec 18, 03:23 PM (IST)

    Eros Int’l gains 4% on co-production deal with Drishyam for 4 films

    Eros International Media shares gained nearly 4% on signing a co-production deal with Drishyam Films. The company has announced a four-film co-production deal with leading production house, Drishyam Films. The first of the four projects, titled Kaamyaab starring Sanjay Mishra along with Deepak Dobriyal and directed National-Award winning filmmaker Hardik Mehta has already gone on floor and commenced shooting on November 25.

  • Dec 18, 03:08 PM (IST)

    ECB says one large euro zone bank is short of capital

    One euro zone bank is falling short of the European Central Bank’s capital requirements, the ECB said on Monday, meaning it may be asked to curb bonuses, dividends and coupons, reports Reuters. The ECB did not name the bank in its annual review of the 119 lenders on its watch, in which it kept the amount of capital it expects banks to hold against possible losses roughly stable from a year earlier.

    The review showed the ECB’s three-year push to get banks to hold more capital and clean up their balance sheets was bearing fruit but frailties remained, particularly at firms with high levels on unpaid loans. “Banks are broadly resistant and stable,” Korbinian Ibel, a supervisor at the ECB, said in a presentation. “Remaining risks centre around profitability and non-performing loan issues.”

    A chart in the presentation showed most banks on the ECB’s watch held significantly more capital than the minimum needed for making payouts to investors and staff. One bank, however, fell short of the mark and another was barely above it. A year earlier, five banks were found to be short of requirements. Two of them, Italy’s Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, later collapsed.

  • Dec 18, 02:54 PM (IST)

    The Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance Bill may not be introduced in Parliament even during the Budget Session, as the joint committee looking into it today got an extension for submitting its report. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan informed the House that extension of time has been granted for the joint panel on the FRDI Bill "up to the last day of Budget Session, 2018".

  • Dec 18, 02:48 PM (IST)

    Targeting mobile-first news consumers, Bloomberg Media and Twitter today launched a global news network TicToc with the coverage focusing on general interest news worldwide. Bloomberg Media is the consumer-facing media organisation of Bloomberg, the multi-platform media company for business and finance.

  • Dec 18, 02:38 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 14:30 pm from Moneycontrol News' Anchal Pathak

