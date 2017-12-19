News highlights of the day: Govt extends timeline for comments on data privacy till January 31

"A committee... has been set up for revival of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam (RINL) and Steel Authority of India (SAIL). Experts have submitted reports covering several functional aspects of SAIL and RINL like improvement in techno parameters, marketing and branding, equipment maintenance, product mix, raw material handling etc for improving performance," he said.
The minister put the losses in the two PSUs down to adverse market conditions and lower net sales realisation of steel products. Increase in imported and indigenous coal prices and downturn in the global steel industry, among others, are also at work, the minister added. Both the companies, he said, have taken various steps to bring down cost of production, namely slashing consumption of BF coke in blast furnaces (BF), increasing production from new facilities, product mix enrichment, reduction in specific power and water consumption and the like.
Of the 28 issues, 11 have delivered 10% returns over the issue price. The top performers include Minda Industries (+165%), Delta Corp (+64%), Sundaram Multi Pap (+55%), Ramkrishna Forgings (+47%), and Satin Creditcare (+36%), the report adds. The year has been dominated by financials, which accounts for 79 per cent of the total QIP issuances so far. While 64% of the stocks have outperformed the benchmark index, there are seven scrips, which are trading at a discount to the issue price. They include Mercator (-17%), AksharChem (-16%), Dena Bank (-16%), Federal Bank (-5%), Nitin Spinners (-5%), Bodal Chemicals (-3%) and Bajaj Finance (-1%).
Vivek Chand Sehgal, Chairman, Samvardhana Motherson Group (SMG), toldThe Economic Times that he is on the final leg of completing two acquisitions in the automotive space. “I am going to give the go-ahead for two new acquisitions. We have a list of companies, and have hired one of the big four consultancies to help us. We have finalised an agreement with one of the target companies,” he said. The group has a strike rate of “1:20,” i.e., out of 20 companies recommended, the company does due diligence on five before shortlisting one. Sehgal said his company is also investing in organic growth. “More than 16 plants are expected to be set up in addition to the acquisitions that are in the pipeline,” he stated.
"Several parties have submitted their interest. We have received bids from a few local pharma companies as well, who we believe could be a right fit for the company," sources said. "Things will become clearer when we receive binding bids and hopefully at good valuations." Lakshmi Vilas Bank referred Chennai-based Orchid Pharma to the National Company Law Tribunal for defaulting on repayments to the tune of Rs 50 crore.
The company owes more than Rs 3,500 crore to a group of lenders led by the State Bank of India. It was on the Reserve Bank of India's second list of 28 defaulters that had to be referred to the NCLT before December 31 if no resolution was found by December 13.
"The deal will involve a significant minority stake purchase initially and enables Warburg Pincus to hike its stake in the future in a staggered manner," sources said. The proposed transaction values the company at Rs 3,400 crore to Rs 3,500 crore. CAMS is well capitalised and has minor debt, sources said. Warburg Pincus, which has more than $44 billion in assets under management, trumped peers such as TrueNorth, Partners Group and TA Associates with its bid submitted earlier this month
NSE Strategic Investment Corp, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange, owns 45% in CAMS while HDFC Group and Acsys hold 20% and 35%, respectively. CAMS competes with Karvy Computershare, Link Intime, Bigshare Services and Integrated Enterprises in India. It provides registrar and transfer agency services to mutual funds. The Chennai-based company also provides technology-enabled services to alternative investment funds, banks, NBFCs and insurance companies and know-your-customer services.
IndusInd Bank and Yes Bank will be included in the benchmark, with weights of 2.6% and 1.7%, respectively, taking private banks’ weightage to 28.1% (up 360 basis points). Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI) will have a weight of 40.1% (up 330 bps) post the reshuffle, which will be more than the combined weights of technology, consumer and auto.
The Sensex comprises 31 stocks in its portfolio, as it is having DVR shares of Tata Motors along with the ordinary shares of the auto major. DVR stands for differential voting rights. Out of the 31 stocks in the Sensex, 18 have been part of the index since 10 years. Of these 18, three each are from technology and auto. Private banks, consumer and oil & gas have two stocks each, while PSU banks, NBFC, capital goods, metals, telecom and utilities have one stock in the index.
HSBC sees brighter growth prospects for India by FY20 and beyond
India's growth prospect is likely to see a slowdown in the next two years followed by recovery in the medium term, with 2019-20 GDP expected at around 7.6 percent, says a report by HSBC.
According to the global financial services major, India's growth story has a two-part narrative. The first is a slowdown and gradual recovery in the short run, likely over 2017-18 and 2018-19 as key sectors revive from disruptions related to the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST).
The subsequent narrative is of brighter growth prospects in the medium term (2019-20 and beyond), HSBC said in the report adding that "we forecast growth at 6.5 percent, 7 percent and 7.6 percent over 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 respectively"
1. FPIs invest over $30bn in Indian markets in 2017 YTD, reports PTI
2. Govt seeks Parliament nod for Rs 33,400cr net extra spending in FY18
3. Warburg Pincus close to buying 49% stake in CAMS for about Rs 3,500cr, reports The Economic Times
4. Adani Ent drops contractor for Aus coal mine, reports Reuters
5. Aurobindo, DRL frontrunners to buy out bankrupt Orchid Pharma, reports The Economic Times
6. ECB says one large euro zone bank is short of capital
7. Bill to amend Gratuity Act introduced in Lok Sabha
Oil companies ask Airtel to revert LPG subsidy payments
Days after UIDAI action against Bharti Airtel, state-owned oil companies have started writing to the Sunil Mittal-led firm, asking it to transfer back the LPG subsidy that was credited to its payments bank accounts.
The country's largest mobile operator has been accused of opening 'Payments Bank' account of its subscribers without seeking their "informed consent".
Bharti Airtel, which also operates this new category of banks, has been allegedly using Aadhaar numbers of mobile subscribers to open their accounts, which led the subsidy to flow to the latest bank account linked to the biometric ID.
ED fails to ensure Mallya's presence, tells court about steps
The Enforcement Directorate told a Delhi court that despite its efforts, it could not ensure presence of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya before it to face trial for allegedly evading summons in a FERA violation case.
The agency informed Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Shehrawat about steps it had taken, including sending summons to Mallya's office and residences and publishing notices in various newspapers about the notice seeking appearance in the matter.
The court has now posted the matter for December 22 when the ED may press for declaring Mallya a proclaimed offender (PO) since the court had already given him the last opportunity to appear today in the case.
Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions solar plant in Karnataka
TPREL, the Tata Power wholly-owned subsidiary, has built the two 50 MW solar plants on over 533 acres. Sale of power from the plant has been secured under a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement with NTPC Ltd. at a tariff of Rs 4.79 per unit, the company said in a statement.
With this development, TPREL's total installed operating capacity now stands at 1,614 MW, the company said.
Farm loan waivers to raise state deficits by Rs 1.08 trillion: Report
The farm debt waivers announced by the five large states together will widen the combined fiscal deficit of the states by Rs 1,07,700 crore or 0.65 per cent of GDP this financial year, warns a report.
The combined fiscal deficit of the states for FY18 has been budgeted at 2.7 percent of GDP or Rs 4.48 trillion.
Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Karnataka have announced farm loan waivers this year after a string of farmer suicides in these states.
Rupee regains strength after early plunge, ends 20 paise down
In line with local equities, the rupee too recouped its massive initial losses but ended still lower by 20 paise to 64.24 a dollar after the trends showed the BJP will form governments in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.
Scripting its biggest single-day fall in the recent past, the rupee nosedived by a whopping 70 paise to 64.74 in early trade after a sense of panic and disbelief rippled through currency trading after initial trends suggested that the ruling BJP was lagging behind in Gujarat election results.
Trump in strategy document to cite China, Russia as competitors
President Donald Trump will declare that China and Russia are competitors seeking to challenge U.S. power and erode its security and prosperity, in a national security strategy he will lay out in a speech on Monday.
"They are determined to make economies less free and less fair, to grow their militaries, and to control information and data to repress their societies and expand their influence," according to excerpts of Trump's strategy released by the White House.
The strategy, a product of months of deliberations by the president and his top advisers, does not repeat former President Barack Obama's 2016 description of climate change as a U.S. national security threat, aides said.
GST, rating upgrade major achievements of 2017, says FinMin
The GST rollout, improvement in World Bank's ease of doing business ranking and sovereign rating upgrade by Moody's marked 2017, the finance ministry today said highlighting major accomplishments during the year.
"Enhancing the quality of life remained primary goal for government when it put into implementation the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission to benefit more than 48 lakh central government employees," the ministry, headed by Arun Jaitley, said in a statement.
Bitcoins: IT notices to 4-5 lakh HNIs across the country
Widening its probe into bitcoin investments and trade, the Income Tax (IT) department is set to issue notices to 4 to 5 lakh high networth individuals (HNI) across the country who were trading on the exchanges of this unregulated virtual currency.
The taxman had conducted surveys at nine such exchanges last week to check instances of tax evasion.
The department, official sources said, found that out of the estimated 20 lakh entities registered on these exchanges, about 4 to 5 lakh were “operational” and indulging in transactions and investments.
Iran economy’s recovery strengthening but bank reform is urgent, IMF says
Iran’s economy is starting to recover more rapidly from years of international sanctions but the country urgently needs to shore up its banks, a senior International Monetary Fund official said on Monday.
Gross domestic product growth soared to 12.5 percent in the year through last March 20, but that was almost entirely due to a leap in oil exports, after most sanctions were removed under a deal with world powers on Tehran’s nuclear programme.
Oil exports are no longer growing nearly as fast. But the economic recovery is now beginning to extend to non-oil areas, said Catriona Purfield, head of an IMF team which held annual consultations with the Iranian government this month.
Paytm QR to help shopkeepers get payments directly to bank accounts
Payments platform Paytm today said its QR code will now allow shopkeepers to accept customer payments directly into their bank accounts at zero percent charge.
The company also plans to invest Rs 500 crore in 2018 towards training and awareness building initiatives to expand the reach and acceptance of Paytm QR in the offline merchant community.
"The Paytm QR now allows offline merchants to accept unlimited payments directly into their bank accounts at zero percent charge," Paytm said in a statement.
Kremlin says US tip-off about planned attack 'saved many lives'
A US tip-off about a planned attack in St Petersburg helped save many lives and Russia and the United States should try to co-operate in the same way in future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters. Washington provided intelligence to Russia that helped thwart a potentially deadly bombing, US and Russian officials said on Sunday, in a rare public show of cooperation despite deep strains between the two countries. “It cannot be called anything but an ideal example of cooperation in fighting terrorism,” Peskov said. “We should aim for such standards.”
The tip-off resulted in the detention of seven alleged supporters of the Islamic State militant group in St Petersburg last week, Peskov said. Russia’s Federal Security Service said on Friday that IS had planned attacks in public places on December 16 and weapons and explosives were found when the suspects were searched. Peskov said Russian and American security services have contacts but this was the first time when their cooperation was so efficient. “This was very meaningful information that helped to save many lives,” the spokesman said.
Natco launches Hepatitis B drug
Natco Pharma said it has launched a generic version of Tenofovir Alafenamide, a drug used to treat chronic Hepatitis B in the country. The company is one of the first entities to launch the generic version of the drug under its brand Tafnat, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing. Natco is producing Tafnat under license from Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) and Gilead Sciences. The company said it has priced the medicine at Rs 1,900 for a monthly pack of 30 tablets for the Indian market.
Sugar output up 30% at 69.4L tonne so far in 2017-18 season
India's sugar production rose 30% to 69.4 lakh tonne during the first two-and-a-half months of the current marketing year on higher cane output, according to industry body ISMA. Sugar marketing year runs from October to September. Mills have produced 69.40 lakh tonne of sugar till December 15 of the 2017-18 marketing year as compared to 53.46 lakh tonne in the corresponding period of the previous year, Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a statement. As on December 15, 2017, 469 sugar mills were crushing sugarcane for the year 2017-18 against 449 mills last year same time, it added.
Lok Sabha Speaker accepts resignations of Adityanath, two MPs
The resignation of three Lok Sabha members, including Yogi Adityanath and Keshav Prasad Maurya, have been accepted, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said. Adityanath is now the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and Maurya is his deputy. Both had tendered their resignations on September 21 which were accepted with effect from that date, Mahajan said. Besides the two BJP leaders, Nana Patole had tendered his resignation from the Lower House on December 8, which was accepted with effect from December 14, she said during Zero Hour.
Patole, a BJP leader who had defeated NCP leader and former Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel in the 2014 general elections, had accused the party leadership of failing to keep promises while raising the issue of farmers' distress. He had quit the BJP and his Lok Sabha seat on December 8. While Patole was elected member from Bhandara-Gondiya constituency in Maharashtra, Adityanath and Maurya represented Gorakhpur and Phulpur constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.
GSTN brings in option for monthly, quarterly filing of forms
Goods & Services Tax Network (GSTN), the IT backbone of the new tax regime, said it has put a new function on its portal to allow taxpayers choose the frequency of filing GSTR 1 form on quarterly or monthly basis. Taxpayers with annual aggregate turnover up to Rs 1.5 crore in the previous financial year or anticipated in the current financial year can avail the option of filing quarterly returns.
Form GSTR 1 summarises all the sales of a taxpayer. This has been done as per decision taken in the 23rd GST Council Meeting. After giving their option, taxpayers can file GSTR 1 for the relevant return periods, the Goods & Services Tax (GST) Networks said in a statement. It further said that taxpayers who opt for quarterly filing will have to select the last month of the quarter from the drop down menu.
I-T Dept unearths undisclosed income of Rs 7,961cr
The Income-Tax Department has unearthed undisclosed income of Rs 7,961 crore post demonetisation, from November last year to March, Parliament was informed today. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pon Radhakrishnan said the department, during this period, conducted searches on around 900 groups, wherein assets worth over Rs 900 crore were seized and undisclosed income of Rs 7,961 crore was admitted.
The minister further said that as per the data available to NCRB (National Crime Record Bureau), after cancellation of Legal Character of Specified Bank Notes, an amount of Rs 18.70 crore FICN (Fake Indian Currency Note have been seized by State Police till November 30, 2017 as against Rs 15.70 crore seized the year-ago period.
Bill to amend Gratuity Act introduced in Lok Sabha
The government introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha that will allow it to notify the period of maternity leave and gratuity that can be availed by employees under a central law. The Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill, 2017 was introduced by Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar in the House, amid continued sloganeering by opposition members and counter-slogans by those of the BJP.
The Payment of Gratuity Act 1972 was enacted to provide for gratuity payment to employees engaged in factories, mines, oilfields, plantations, ports, railway companies, shops or other establishments. It is applicable to employees who have completed at least five years of continuous service in an establishment that has 10 or more persons.
According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the bill, the amendment would allow the central government to notify the maternity leave period for "female employees as deemed to be in continuous service in place of existing 12 weeks". The proposal comes against the backdrop of the Maternity Benefit Act (Amendment) Act, 2017 enhancing the maximum maternity leave period to 26 weeks.
Govt sets up committee for revival of SAIL, RINL
A committee has been set up for revival of loss-making steel public sector undertakings such as Steel Authority of India and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam, Parliament was informed today. The committee consists of members from the Ministry of Steel, PSUs and technical experts, Minister of State for Steel Vishnu Deo Sai said in the Lok Sabha.
Eros Int’l gains 4% on co-production deal with Drishyam for 4 films
Eros International Media shares gained nearly 4% on signing a co-production deal with Drishyam Films. The company has announced a four-film co-production deal with leading production house, Drishyam Films. The first of the four projects, titled Kaamyaab starring Sanjay Mishra along with Deepak Dobriyal and directed National-Award winning filmmaker Hardik Mehta has already gone on floor and commenced shooting on November 25.
ECB says one large euro zone bank is short of capital
One euro zone bank is falling short of the European Central Bank’s capital requirements, the ECB said on Monday, meaning it may be asked to curb bonuses, dividends and coupons, reports Reuters. The ECB did not name the bank in its annual review of the 119 lenders on its watch, in which it kept the amount of capital it expects banks to hold against possible losses roughly stable from a year earlier.
The review showed the ECB’s three-year push to get banks to hold more capital and clean up their balance sheets was bearing fruit but frailties remained, particularly at firms with high levels on unpaid loans. “Banks are broadly resistant and stable,” Korbinian Ibel, a supervisor at the ECB, said in a presentation. “Remaining risks centre around profitability and non-performing loan issues.”
A chart in the presentation showed most banks on the ECB’s watch held significantly more capital than the minimum needed for making payouts to investors and staff. One bank, however, fell short of the mark and another was barely above it. A year earlier, five banks were found to be short of requirements. Two of them, Italy’s Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, later collapsed.
The Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance Bill may not be introduced in Parliament even during the Budget Session, as the joint committee looking into it today got an extension for submitting its report. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan informed the House that extension of time has been granted for the joint panel on the FRDI Bill "up to the last day of Budget Session, 2018".
Targeting mobile-first news consumers, Bloomberg Media and Twitter today launched a global news network TicToc with the coverage focusing on general interest news worldwide. Bloomberg Media is the consumer-facing media organisation of Bloomberg, the multi-platform media company for business and finance.
Adani Enterprises drops contractor for Australian coal mine
Adani Enterprises said on Monday it had cancelled plans with Downer EDI to help develop and run its Carmichael coal mine in Australia after failing to secure a cheap government loan for the A$16.5 billion ($13 billion) project, reports Reuters. The move marks the latest blow to the long-delayed Carmichael mine, which has yet to line up financing as a growing list of Australian and international banks, including three Chinese state lenders, have said they would not back the project.
Adani and Downer said on Monday they had agreed to cancel all letters of award for mine services and related infrastructure, after the premier of the state of Queensland said she would veto a A$900 million loan from the federal government’s Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) for the mine’s rail line.
Analyst who predicted bitcoin's rise now sees it hitting $300,000-$400,000
Bitcoin will surge past $20,000 and continue its meteoric march into six figures, according to independent research analyst Ronnie Moas. "Bitcoin is already up 500% since I recommended it in the beginning of July, and I'm looking for another 500% move from here," said Moas, the founder of Standpoint Research, a self-described "one-man operation" based in Miami.
Over the summer, Moas put a $5,000 price target on bitcoin for 2018. At the time, the digital currency was trading at just $2,600. Since then, it has surged to $18,168 as of Monday, according to prices tracked on Coinbase. "The end-game on bitcoin is that it will hit $300,000 to $400,000 in my opinion, and it will be the most valuable currency in the world," Moas told CNBC.
At least 12 dead after fire breaks out in Mumbai's Khairani road
At least 12 people were killed when a fire broke out at a shop in Mumbai's Saki Naka-Kurla area in the early hours today, an official said. The blaze erupted in the shop at Makaria Compound on Khairani Road around 4.25 am following which the structure collapsed, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell said.
The persons who were working inside got trapped, he said. The fire brigade and the police reached the spot and rushed the 12 victims to a hospital where doctors declared them dead before admission, the official said. The exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he added.
Future Supply Chain Solutions, the logistics arm of the Future Group, lists at a 1.5% premium of Rs 674 per share as against its issue price of Rs 664 per share.
FPIs invest over $30bn in Indian markets in 2017 YTD
Foreign investors are flocking to the Indian capital markets in a big way with a net inflow of over $30 billion (more than Rs 2 lakh crore) of so-called 'hot money' in 2017, with equities alone getting over $8 billion - an amount bigger than the cumulative investment of the previous two years. As the year draws to a close, the Indian stock market seems to have regained its status as one of the most favoured destinations for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), as they have taken their net investment position in equities so far in 2017 to Rs 55,000 crore - the highest in three years after Rs 20,500 crore in 2016 and Rs 17,800 crore in 2015.
However, this remains a far cry from the heady levels seen earlier - Rs 97,000 crore in 2014, Rs 1.13 lakh crore in 2013 and Rs 1.28 lakh crore in 2012. A sharper turnaround was seen in 2017 in terms of FPI inflows into debt markets where the net investments have soared to a staggering Rs 1.5 lakh crore ($23 billion) after a net outflow of about Rs 43,600 crore in 2016.
Govt to seek Parliament nod for PSU bank recap today, says sources
The Centre is likely to seek Parliament nod for public sector banks (PSB) recap today, reports CNBC-TV18, quoting sources. The quantum of FY18 recap bonds may range between Rs 60,000 crore and Rs 70,000 crore, they added. The recap bonds will happen in two tranches. Sources said the government is yet to decide on statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) status for recapitalisation bonds. According to sources, it is not necessary that all PSBs will be issued recap bonds in the first tranche. The capital infusion via bonds is contingent on the banks' performance, they added.
China home price growth in November steadies as smaller city gains rise
New home prices in China extended another month of steady growth in November, after picking up slightly in October, shrugging off a range of government measures to rein in an overheated property market as price gains in smaller cities widened, reports Reuters. China’s housing market has been in a boom lasting more than two years, giving the economy a major boost but stirring fears of a property bubble, with the government taking stern measures to curtail speculative buying. Authorities have been particularly focused on curbing lending for speculation in the housing market in a broad effort to defuse financial risks from a rapid build-up in debt.
Average new home prices in China’s 70 major cities rose 0.3% in November from the previous month, in line with October’s price gains, Reuters calculated from National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data out on Monday. The majority of the 70 cities surveyed by the NBS still reported a monthly price increase for new homes. Fifty cities reported higher prices in November, unchanged from October, indicating broad strength in markets nationwide. New home prices rose 5.1% year-on-year in November, down from October’s 5.4% increase as the pace of growth slowed in the face of government efforts to engineer a soft landing in the housing market.
UN says India can grow at 8% for next 20 years
India can achieve an 8% growth rate for the next two decades by promoting investment and improving the living conditions of its people, a senior UN economic official told PTI. Describing India's economic condition as largely positive and "favourable to growth", Sebastian Vergara, an Economic Affairs Officer at the United Nations, said the country needs to unleash the next set of reforms to achieve its potential.
"It needs to think as to how to maintain and consolidate its growth for a very long period of time. India in our assessment has the potential to grow at 8%, not for a few years, but 20 years," Vergara said. "For that, India needs to come out with the next series of reforms, for example, promote investment and improve the living condition of its population," he said. Despite the positive economic condition, Vergara said, India's economic growth could be a little lower in comparison to some of the earlier forecasts.
The UN, in its latest report, projected India's growth rate to be 7.2% in 2018 and 7.4% in 2019. The annual 'World Economic Situation Prospects' report, released last week, said the GDP growth for India in 2017 is projected to be 6.7%.
Bitcoin hits bigger stage as exchange giant CME launches futures
CME Group, the world’s largest derivatives exchange operator, began trading bitcoin futures on Sunday, with the contract opening at what is currently its session high and dropping over 6% within the first half hour. The CME bitcoin front-month futures opened at $20,650 and have so far traded as low as $19,290 and as high as $20,650 in a session that extends into Monday. The new contract was recently at $19,290 on CME, below the $19,500 reference price set by the exchange for the January contract.
The reference price, from which price limits are set, is $19,600 for the February contract, $19,700 for March and $19,900 for June, according to CME. The week-old bitcoin futures contract at the CBOE was last trading at $19,280, up 6.5% on the day. Bitcoin recently traded down 1.7% on the Bitstamp exchange at $18,640.
Japan export growth accelerates, underscores steady eco recovery
Japan’s export growth accelerated in November to mark a full year of annual gains, underscoring the strength of external demand that has led the economy to its second-longest run of post-war growth. The 16.2% export growth in November handily beat a 14.6% annual gain expected by economists in a Reuters poll, accelerating from a 14% year-on-year increase in the previous month, according to the Ministry of Finance. In volume terms, Japan’s exports rose 5.5% in November from a year ago, the 10th consecutive month of rises, led by robust shipments to China and Asia, the data showed.
NOTA voters a fraction of voter share in Gujarat, Himachal Assembly elections, here's what it means
Such a percentage of the voters is still not a small number for either of the parties to ignore.
