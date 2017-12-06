News highlights of the day: Flipkart terms rumours of CEO's exit as baseless & 'malicious'

GAIL India, the country's biggest gas transporter, has deployed a drone on pilot basis for surveillance of its main trunk pipeline as it uses technology to secure its vast network, its director (pipelines) Ashutosh Karnatak said. In the aftermath of the June 2014 accident at its pipeline in Andhra Pradesh that killed at least 18 people, the state-owned firm has taken a number of initiatives to raise safety standards including replacing old pipelines and using advanced technology.
The Ruias of Essar Steel will have to arrange at least Rs 7,000 crore in interest and principle which could be due to lenders, before they attempt to regain control of Essar Steel — their trophy asset which is now run by a resolution professional, sources told The Economic Times. “No formal conversation with the Ruias has started as yet, or a decision has been taken on the amount,’’ one of the bankers said. “Promoters will have to pay banks an estimated Rs 7,000 crore to regularise the loans if they wish to be eligible to bid.”
In cases where some of the lenders have recalled loans, the promoter will be required to clear the dues of the bank to regularise the loan. In the case of Ruias, since there is no recall, they may have to pay up only a part of the amount. “We have not made any offer to the lenders as we are awaiting clarity from them like other promoters on the conditions to be met to qualify us to bid for the asset,’’ sources said.
Andhra Pradesh and the newly-formed state of Telangana are among the fiercest competitors for new industry. With huge tracts of rural land available, they can bid aggressively for new industry, said Venu Srinivasan, Chennai-based chairman of Sundaram Clayton, majority owner of TVS Motor Co. "The growth in Andhra and Telangana is amazing," Srinivasan said.
Dec 06, 05:23 PM (IST)
Dec 06, 09:34 PM (IST)
Bond yields not seen rising much despite RBI revising inflation forecast
Yields of government bonds are unlikely to rise much in the short term, despite the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) keeping its policy rate unchanged and revising its inflation forecast upward, as the bond market is now likely to look for pointers from the country's fiscal policy, dealers said.
The Indian rupee, on the other hand, took a bit of a hit because of the revision in the central bank's inflation forecast, and increased demand for the dollar from importers dragged it down further.
The local currency on Wednesday depreciated 0.2 percent against the dollar after the RBI kept its key policy repo rate unchanged at 6 percent.
RBI produces a no-action policy to end 2017, but what does 2018 hold in store?
The Reserve Bank’s and the Monetary Policy Committee’s decision to do nothing at all to interest rates was widely anticipated and need no defence. The second quarter GDP growth at 6.3 percent was higher than the first quarter’s growth of 5.7 percent; consumer inflation at 3.58 percent in November was the highest in five months and is all set to rise beyond 4 percent this month and to 4.7 percent by March.
For an MPC targeting a 4 percent inflation on a sustained basis, a pause on rate cuts was a logical decision. Any clarity on the government’s borrowing programme for this year or the next will emerge only by the next policy. In that sense, this policy was more of the holding-fort kind.
There were no other surprises either. Liquidity in the banking system is expected to come to neutral (which means on some days RBI absorbs; on some days it lends) only by mid-2018. That too is in line with what veteran bond markets had calculated. Understandably, bond yields hardly moved.
Never represented Sunni Waqf Board in Supreme Court: Kapil Sibal
On the 25th anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid — a seismic event in India's history — the matter is back in focus after the Supreme Court refused senior lawyer Kapil Sibal's plea to defer the hearing in the case.
On Tuesday, Kapil Sibal requested the court to hear the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case after 2019 General Elections.
Following which, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday trained his guns at Kapil Sibal and the Congress and blamed Sibal for politicising the issue.
Dec 06, 09:10 PM (IST)
PM Narendra Modi criticizes Kapil Sibal over Ayodhya case deferment plea
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday criticized senior Congress leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal for seeking deferment of hearing of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute till the 2019 general elections and wondered if such an issue should be kept unresolved for political gains and losses.
On the campaign trail in Gujarat, Modi recalled how his government decided to oppose 'triple talaq' in the Supreme Court risking a possible backlash in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
Dec 06, 09:06 PM (IST)
European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre: Tremors also felt in different parts of the country, magnitude 5.0 and epicenter 121 Km East of Dehradun
Infosys submits settlement application with SEBI over Rajiv Bansal's severance pay
IT major Infosys on Wednesday said it has submitted a settlement application to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) with regard to issues surrounding the severance package of its former Chief Financial Officer.
"The settlement application pertains to matters relating to severance agreement entered into with the former CFO in October 2015," Infosys said in a filing to the stock exchange.
Dec 06, 08:36 PM (IST)
Recapitalisation to eradicate boom-and-bust lending cycles in PSBs: RBI Chief
Reserve Bank Governor Urjit Patel said the planned Rs 2.11-trillion fund infusion for state-run banks is not only a recapitalisation package but to ensure that the seeds of the boom-and-bust-lending cycle are not sown in future.
In October, the government had announced a Rs 2.11- trillion capital infusion into the NPA-hit public sector banks over the next two years. Of this, Rs 1.35 trillion will be through recapitalisation bonds a small portion of which will also come from capital markets, and the remainder Rs 76,000 crore will come from the budgetary support.
Sikkim set to become fully literate in 2018, says CM Pawan Kumar Chamling
Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, who on Wednesday conferred Doctorate of Literature (Honoris Causa) by the private Shri Ramasamy Memorial (SRM) University, on Wednesday said the state is set to become a fully literate by 2018.
Chamling said that his government has given utmost priority to the education since assuming power in 1994 in order to safeguard the future of the young generation.
"It is because of our sustained efforts for more than two decades that Sikkim is set to become a fully literate state by 2018," he said at the first convocation of the university in Sikkim where Governor Shriniwas Patil conferred the D.Litt on Chamling.
Dec 06, 08:13 PM (IST)
Delhi smog: Air quality improves to 'poor' from 'very poor'
Delhi's air quality on Wednesday improved to 'poor' from 'very poor', even as a toxic haze continued to envelop parts of the national capital with nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and other pollutants.
The city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) was 282 on a scale of 500, classified as 'poor', marking an improvement from yesterday's 378, which fell under the 'very poor' category.
Dec 06, 08:04 PM (IST)
Future Supply Chain IPO subscribed 32% on Day 1
The initial public offer of Future Supply Chain Solutions, the logistics arm of the Future Group, was subscribed 32 percent on the first day of the bidding on Wednesday.
The public issue, which targets to garner Rs 650 crore, received bids for 21.66 lakh shares against the issue size of over 68.49 lakh scrips, a subscription of 32 percent, latest update with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.
Dec 06, 07:44 PM (IST)
Iran ‘will not tolerate’ Trump Jerusalem ‘violation’, says Hassan Rouhani
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani blasted his US counterpart Donald Trump’s plan to recognise Jerusalem as the Israeli capital on Wednesday, saying it would not be tolerated.
Iran “will not tolerate a violation of Islamic sanctities,” he said in a speech to officials in Tehran. “Muslims must stand united against this major plot.
Dec 06, 07:35 PM (IST)
SEBI to auction 12 properties of Ramel Industries
Regulator SEBI will auction 12 properties of Ramel Industries in January for a total reserve price of over Rs 16 crore in order to recover money raised by the company from the public through illicit schemes.
As part of the recovery proceeding, SEBI on January 5 will e-auction immovable properties of Ramel Industries and its promoters or directors, the regulator said in a notice on Wednesday.
Xiaomi to focus on offline sales to boost India business
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Wednesday said it is drawing plans to boost its offline sales in India, a key market for the company.
Currently, online sales account for 80 per cent of the company's mobile phone business.
"At present, about 80 per cent of our business is from online sales of mobile phones, but now we want to increase penetration in the offline market to increase our business," Xiaomi India Head (Online Sales) Raghu Reddy told reporters.
He said Xiaomi a will ramp up the number of exclusive stores and other retail sale centres in different cities of the country in the coming days.
Dec 06, 06:41 PM (IST)
TIME magazine names ‘Silence Breakers’ as Person of the Year
Time magazine named Wednesday “The Silence Breakers” who revealed the pervasiveness of sexual harassment and assault across various industries that triggered a national reckoning in the United States as Person of the Year.
“The Silence Breakers” designates a broad range of people, mostly women, from this year’s first public accusers of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein to those who shared their stories of abuse using the hashtag #MeToo and its foreign language equivalents.
President Donald Trump was runner-up of the prestigious ranking, ahead of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
Dec 06, 06:29 PM (IST)
Some reactions to the MPC policy review:
Chanda Kochhar, MD and CEO, ICICI Bank
The RBI’s decision to keep the policy rate unchanged today is in line with expectations. It has displayed prudence in highlighting adverse risks to the inflation trajectory. It has also taken cognizance of further improvement in growth prospects on account of various structural reforms implemented by the Government including bank recapitalisation. It is heartening to note that the RBI has also communicated greater clarity on the liquidity framework indicating that it is ready to deploy both short term and durable tools to absorb or inject liquidity as the need arises.
Dec 06, 06:01 PM (IST)
RBI rationalises Merchant Discount Rate for debit cards
The Reserve Bank of India has rationalised Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) for debit cards with certain criteria, to be effective from January 1, 2018. Merchants will be categorised on the basis of turnover.
Dec 06, 06:01 PM (IST)
. @RBI Rationalises Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) For Debit Cards With Certain Criteria Instructions To Be Effective From January 1, 2018 pic.twitter.com/Ild2Rm5Y2u
Indian firms mobilised nearly Rs 44,000 crore by issuing shares to institutional investors during the April-October period of the current fiscal, over 10-fold rise from the year-ago period.
In comparison, they had mopped-up Rs 4,318 crore in the first seven month of the 2016-17 fiscal.
As per the latest data available with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the capital garnered by the listed companies through the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route stood at Rs 43,934 crore in the first seven months of 2017-18.
It was also more than five times the total amount raised in the entire 2016-17 -- Rs 8,464 crore.
Dec 06, 04:54 PM (IST)
Tata Motors rolls out first electric-Tigor for EESL
Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Wednesday rolled out the first batch of the electric variant of its compact sedan Tigor from its Sanand facility in Gujarat.
The first batch of e-Tigors are being produced for the Energy Efficiency Services (EESL), which had placed an order for 10,000 electric sedans in October, and are part of the first 350 orders that the company had won in the first phase.
The first batch was flagged off in the presence of Tata group chairman N Chandrasekaran, group patriarch Ratan Tata, and Tata Motors managing director and chief executive Guenter Butschek.
"As we work together to build the future of e-mobility, I am confident that our customers will respond very favourably to this electric model," Chandrasekaran, who flagged off the first batch of the vehicles, said.
China banking regulator issues draft rules on liquidity risk management
China’s banking regulator on Wednesday issued draft rules on commercial banks’ liability risk management with an aim to improve lenders’ risk assessment framework and safeguard the banking system in the new market environment, reports Reuters. The draft rules introduced three new quantitative measures on banks’ liquidity risks, of different scales, the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) said in an online statement.
Among the measures, the net stable funding ratio, which gauges lenders’ ability to use long-term stable funding to support business development, will apply to commercial banks with more than 200 billion yuan ($30.24 billion) in assets. The high-quality liquid assets adequacy ratio, which measures whether banks have sufficient high-quality assets to cover short-term liquidity gaps under stress scenarios, will apply to commercial lender with less than 200 billion yuan in assets.
The liquidity matching ratio will apply to all commercial banks, the regulator said. The ratio will assess banks’ main asset-liability duration structures.
Shiv Sena says Gujarat poll has turned Rahul Gandhi into a leader
The Shiv Sena said that the Gujarat Assembly poll campaign had transformed Rahul Gandhi into a leader and that the Congress Vice-President's temple visits was a "win for Hindutva", which the BJP should welcome, reports PTI. Gandhi has been campaigning extensively in the election-bound state, where the first phase of polling will take place on Saturday. He has visited a number of temples in Gujarat, which his party believes would help counter the Hindutva platform of its rival.
"The election, which is touted by the BJP to be a sure win, seems to have tired Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as it has turned Rahul Gandhi into a leader," the Sena, a long-time but often bickering partner of the BJP, said in an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana' here. "The polls have proved that Rahul Gandhi is not a Pappu anymore. The BJP should have a big heart and accept this," the party said.
Franchises can buy back a maximum of five players from their last year's squads, the Governing Council of the Indian Premier League (IPL) said at its meeting today. Salary budgets for IPL teams have also been hiked from Rs 66 crore to Rs 80 crore for next year's edition. It has also cleared the path for MS Dhoni's return to Chennai Super Kings.
The Monetary Policy committee has left the benchmark repurchase rate unchanged at 6%. Likewise, it has left the reverse repo rate at 5.75%. The cash reserve ratio too has been left unchanged at 4%.
The Reserve Bank of India has raised its Q3 and Q4 FY18 inflation forecast to 4.3-4.7% from 4.3-4.6%. It has left its FY18 economic growth forecast unchanged at 6.7%.
The central bank said it had decided to rationalise charges on debit card transactions to give a further fillip to digital payments.
Farm loan waiver, partial roll back of duty on fuel, cut in GST rates on several items may result in fiscal slippage, RBI Governor Urjit Patel has warned.
Bombay HC upholds validity of RERA, provides some respite to builders
The Bombay High Court upheld the validity of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA), reports PTI. A bench of Justices Naresh Patil and Rajesh Ketkar pronounced its judgement on a bunch of petitions filed by real estate developers and individual plot owners, all challenging the constitutional validity of the Act that was brought into effect earlier this year.
The Act, among other things, mandates that all developers register themselves under a common regulatory authority. It also allows buyers to claim compensation for delay in possession, and envisages cancellation of a developer's registration in case the developer fails to complete the project within stipulated deadline.
The petitions claimed that the Act, and the constitution of a state-level authority for its implementation, were arbitrary, and therefore unconstitutional. The bench, however, allowed a significant leeway for developers in today's judgement by permitting the state-level RERA authority and the Appellate Tribunal to consider delays on a case-to-case basis, and not to cancel projects or developers' registration in cases where the delay was caused due to "exceptional and compelling circumstances."
Cyclone Ockhi dissipates, Gujarat spared
The people of Gujarat and the state administration today heaved a sigh of relief as Cyclone Ockhi dissipated over the Arabian Sea, sparing the poll-bound state, reports PTI. The cyclone was on Tuesday headed towards Gujarat after leaving a trail of destruction on the southern Indian coast. The cyclone on Tuesday passed the Mumbai coast and much to the relief of the people in Maharashtra's capital, it just brought rains and there was no loss of life or damage to property.
As per an early morning release by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm first turned into a 'deep depression', then into a 'depression' and finally into a 'low pressure' area after midnight. "The depression over east-central and adjoining north-east Arabian Sea weakened into a well-marked low pressure area over east central Arabian sea and adjoining areas of north-east Arabian Sea, north coastal Maharashtra and south coastal Gujarat at 23:30 hours on Tuesday," the release said.
The cyclone dissipated over the sea before hitting the Gujarat coast, said Jayanta Sarkar, the director of the MeT
Centre in Ahmedabad. "The cyclone did not reach Surat at all. It dissipated into the sea before making a landfall on the southern coast. From deep depression, it became a depression, then became a well-marked low pressure. Now, it is just low pressure. It may bring light to moderate rain in some parts of state today," said Sarkar.
German industrial orders unexpectedly rise in October
German industrial orders increased unexpectedly in October thanks to strong demand from outside the euro zone, data showed on Wednesday, suggesting this sector of Europe’s biggest economy is likely to gain steam in the coming months, reports Reuters. Factories registered a 0.5% rise in orders after contracts for ‘Made in Germany’ goods climbed by an upwardly revised 1.2% in September, data from the Economy Ministry showed. A breakdown of the data showed foreign demand picked up by 0.5% as a 1.6% surge in contracts from outside the currency bloc offset a 1.2% drop in euro zone bookings. Domestic contracts were up by 0.4%.
US B-1B bomber flies over Korean peninsula during military drills
A US B-1B bomber flew over the Korean peninsula on Wednesday, the South Korean military said, as part of a large-scale joint aerial drill that has been denounced by North Korea as pushing the peninsula to the brink of nuclear war, reports Reuters. The bomber flew from Guam and joined US F-22 and F-35 stealth fighters in the exercises with South Korea. The drills, which kicked off on Monday and will run until Friday, are being conducted at a time of heightened tensions on the peninsula.
Xiaomi seen seeking bank pitches for 2018 IPO
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has asked banks to pitch next Friday for an initial public offering in 2018, sources told Reuters. Xiaomi was valued at $46 billion in a 2014 funding round completed before its sales stagnated. More recently it has seen expectations of its value pick up following strong results this year. Its float could be the world’s “largest technology IPO” next year, sources said.
Indian refiners turn to petcoke to produce power, gas
Indian oil refiners are drawing up plans to use petroleum coke for power generation and to produce syngas after the government banned use of the heavily polluting fuel in and around New Delhi, reports Reuters. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and other refiners have invested billions of dollars in recent years to install delayed coker units to produce high-value added products such as gasoline and liquefied petroleum gas.
The units produce petcoke as a byproduct, equivalent to 25-30% of a unit’s capacity, which refiners sell to local industries. But after the Supreme Court imposed a ban on petcoke in New Delhi and three surrounding states from last month to fight pollution, refiners are having to rethink what they do with the fuel.
IOC supplied petcoke from some of its plants, mainly in northern India, to industries in Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh - the states where it is now banned. It is still producing petcoke but diverting it to regions where it is not banned, its chairman Sanjiv Singh said. The Oil Ministry has also asked state refiners to consider setting up petcoke gasifiers, a government source said.
Russia banned from Pyeongchang Winter Olympics
Russia has been banned from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics after the IOC found evidence of an “unprecedented systematic manipulation” of the anti-doping system that has led to a series of suspensions for the country’s athletes in recent months, reports Reuters. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) did not impose a blanket ban on Russia ahead of the Rio 2016 Summer Games but said on Tuesday that the evidence unearthed by the Schmid Commission made the doping situation impossible to dispute.
It therefore suspended Russia, which finished top of the medals table at its own 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, from next year’s Games in South Korea that run from February 9-25. However, in a bid to protect “innocent athletes” the door has been left open for Russians to compete as an “Olympic Athlete of Russia”, as long as they satisfy strict conditions that show they have a doping-free background.
India's Detroit struggles as new states become growth drivers
Nicknamed the "Detroit of India" for its auto industry, Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, is at risk of taking on another characteristic of the American city - the demise of a manufacturing powerhouse, reports Bloomberg. For India as a whole though, the ascent of less developed states could spell a future of more balanced, sustainable growth where regional rivalries fuel productivity gains, much as they have in the other giant economies of the US and China.
Andhra Pradesh and the newly-formed state of Telangana are among the fiercest competitors for new industry. With huge tracts of rural land available, they can bid aggressively for new industry, said Venu Srinivasan, Chennai-based chairman of Sundaram Clayton, majority owner of TVS Motor Co. "The growth in Andhra and Telangana is amazing," Srinivasan said.
Cyclone Ockhi weakens, may not hit Gujarat coast: IMD
Cyclone Ockhi is gradually weakening into a depression and may not hit the Gujarat coast near Surat as predicted earlier, the Meteorological Centre said. Cyclonic storm Ockhi has already turned into a "deep depression" and may hit south Gujarat only as a "depression" on Tuesday night, according to an official statement. The deep depression is located around 240 km south-southwest of Surat.
"The deep depression over east-central Arabian Sea moved further north-northeastwards with a speed of 18 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred over east-central Arabian Sea near latitude 19.4N and longitude 71.5E, about 240 km south-southwest of Surat and 150 km west-northwest of Mumbai," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast said.
"It is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards, weaken further and cross south Gujarat and adjoining north Maharashtra coasts near Surat as a depression by December 5," the bulletin read. However, there is also a probability of dissipation of the system over the sea before the landfall due to unfavourable environmental conditions, like high wind shear and colder sea surface temperatures near the coast, it added.
Bitcoin breaks above $12,000 for the first time
Bitcoin broke above the $12,000 mark on Wednesday morning, as the cryptocurrency continued its march higher. The cryptocurrency was trading at $12,269 at 8:12 am, according to industry site CoinDesk. The asset began 2017 at less than $1,000 per token, but it has been on an absolute tear in recent months: It crossed $5,000 in October and touched above $11,000 for the first time less than two months later, according to CoinDesk data. With Wednesday morning's spike, the cryptocurrency now has a total market value of about $203 billion — more than twice Goldman Sachs' market cap.
On 25th anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition, heavy security deployment in Ayodhya
Heavy security deployment was made in the twin towns of Faizabad and Ayodhya as the VHP and the Bajrang Dal plan to observe 'Shaurya Diwas' (Day of Valour) while Muslim organisations plan 'Yaum e Gham' (Day of sorrow) to mark 25 years of Babri Masjid demolition, reports PTI. Taking note of the gravity of the situation and the advisory issued by the Centre, the Faizabad administration has made heavy security deployments in the two towns.
Police along with the CRPF and RAF have been deployed on roads and sensitive localities of Ayodhya-Faizabad. Regular search operations of the vehicles, hotels and dharamshalas in Ayodhya are being conducted.
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has given a call for grand celebrations on 6 December to commemorate the silver jubilee of the demolition. Its associated organisation, the Bajrang Dal, will celebrate December 6 as 'Shaurya Diwas' and 'Vijay Diwas' (Victory Day) and have also issued appeal to people of Ayodhya - Faizabad to light up their homes with lamps.
Meanwhile, some Muslim organisations in Ayodhya-Faizabad will observe December 6 as "Yaum E Gham". A functionary of the Indian Union Muslim League said they will observe this day as Black Day.
US to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, will move embassy there
President Donald Trump told Israeli and Arab leaders that he intends to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, a decision that breaks with decades of US policy and risks fuelling violence in West Asia, reports Reuters. Senior US officials said Trump is expected to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital on Wednesday while delaying relocating the embassy from Tel Aviv for another six months, though he plans to order his aides to immediately begin planning such a move.
Plot to kill UK PM Theresa May foiled, reports Sky News
A plot to assassinate UK Prime Minister Theresa May has been foiled, Sky News reported. Police believe that the plan was to launch some sort of improvised explosive device at the Prime Minister’s residence at Downing Street and in the ensuing chaos to attack and kill Theresa May, it said.
The channel said this was something which has been pursued over several weeks at least by Scotland Yard, MI5 and West Midlands Police. Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman had said that Britain has thwarted nine plots in the last 12 months.
Goldman Sachs raises 2018 oil price forecast on robust OPEC commitment
A stronger than anticipated OPEC-led commitment to extend production cuts will support prices through 2018, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs. In a research note, it lifted its Brent price forecast for next year to $62 a barrel and its WTI projection to $57.5/bbl, reports CNBC. The revisions were up from $58/bbl and $55/bbl respectively.
iPhone market share slips in October-quarter: research firm
The unavailability of the iPhone X during the three months ended October pulled down the market share for Apple’s iPhones in some key regions, while phones running on Google’s Android recorded higher sales, data from a research firm showed. The market share for Apple’s iPhones, as measured by sales of its iOS mobile operating system, declined to 32.9% in the United States, from 40.6% a year ago, Kantar Worldpanel ComTech’s data showed.
Japan to help finance China's Belt and Road projects: Nikkei
The Japanese government plans to cooperate with China on its Belt and Road initiative by financially supporting private-sector partnerships, as Tokyo seeks to improve bilateral ties with its Asian neighbour, the Nikkei reported. Cooperation will centre on the environmental sector, industrial modernisation and logistics, according to guidelines compiled by the government, the Japanese business daily said.
Assistance will include loans through government-backed financial institutions to promote cooperation among private Japanese and Chinese firms working on projects in third-party countries, it said. Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road initiative is an extensive infrastructure plan that will link Asia with West Asia and Europe, although critics say it is more about spreading Chinese influence.
US B-1B bombers to fly over Korean peninsula, Yonhap reports
US B-1B Lancer bombers will fly over the Korean peninsula on Wednesday as part of a large-scale joint aerial drill being staged with South Korea this week, the South’s Yonhap news agency reported. The bombers will take part in the drills at a time of heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula and as United Nations political affairs chief Jeffrey Feltman makes a rare visit to North Korea. The North has warned the drills would push the Korean peninsula to “the brink of nuclear war”.
The annual joint exercise, called “Vigilant Ace”, has been designed to enhance readiness and operational capability and to ensure peace and security on the Korean peninsula, officials have said. Around 12,000 US service members, including from the Marines and Navy, will join South Korean troops. Aircraft taking part will be flown from eight US and South Korean military installations.
That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.
Bond yields not seen rising much despite RBI revising inflation forecast
Yields of government bonds are unlikely to rise much in the short term, despite the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) keeping its policy rate unchanged and revising its inflation forecast upward, as the bond market is now likely to look for pointers from the country's fiscal policy, dealers said.
The Indian rupee, on the other hand, took a bit of a hit because of the revision in the central bank's inflation forecast, and increased demand for the dollar from importers dragged it down further.
The local currency on Wednesday depreciated 0.2 percent against the dollar after the RBI kept its key policy repo rate unchanged at 6 percent.
RBI produces a no-action policy to end 2017, but what does 2018 hold in store?
The Reserve Bank’s and the Monetary Policy Committee’s decision to do nothing at all to interest rates was widely anticipated and need no defence. The second quarter GDP growth at 6.3 percent was higher than the first quarter’s growth of 5.7 percent; consumer inflation at 3.58 percent in November was the highest in five months and is all set to rise beyond 4 percent this month and to 4.7 percent by March.
For an MPC targeting a 4 percent inflation on a sustained basis, a pause on rate cuts was a logical decision. Any clarity on the government’s borrowing programme for this year or the next will emerge only by the next policy. In that sense, this policy was more of the holding-fort kind.
There were no other surprises either. Liquidity in the banking system is expected to come to neutral (which means on some days RBI absorbs; on some days it lends) only by mid-2018. That too is in line with what veteran bond markets had calculated. Understandably, bond yields hardly moved.
US FDA eases throttle on generics with highest-ever approvals in a single month
The record push in terms of approvals is part of US FDA efforts to lower prescription drug costs, an election promise of US President Donald Trump.
Never represented Sunni Waqf Board in Supreme Court: Kapil Sibal
On the 25th anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid — a seismic event in India's history — the matter is back in focus after the Supreme Court refused senior lawyer Kapil Sibal's plea to defer the hearing in the case.
On Tuesday, Kapil Sibal requested the court to hear the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case after 2019 General Elections.
Following which, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday trained his guns at Kapil Sibal and the Congress and blamed Sibal for politicising the issue.
PM Narendra Modi criticizes Kapil Sibal over Ayodhya case deferment plea
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday criticized senior Congress leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal for seeking deferment of hearing of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute till the 2019 general elections and wondered if such an issue should be kept unresolved for political gains and losses.
On the campaign trail in Gujarat, Modi recalled how his government decided to oppose 'triple talaq' in the Supreme Court risking a possible backlash in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
Infosys submits settlement application with SEBI over Rajiv Bansal's severance pay
IT major Infosys on Wednesday said it has submitted a settlement application to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) with regard to issues surrounding the severance package of its former Chief Financial Officer.
"The settlement application pertains to matters relating to severance agreement entered into with the former CFO in October 2015," Infosys said in a filing to the stock exchange.
Recapitalisation to eradicate boom-and-bust lending cycles in PSBs: RBI Chief
Reserve Bank Governor Urjit Patel said the planned Rs 2.11-trillion fund infusion for state-run banks is not only a recapitalisation package but to ensure that the seeds of the boom-and-bust-lending cycle are not sown in future.
In October, the government had announced a Rs 2.11- trillion capital infusion into the NPA-hit public sector banks over the next two years. Of this, Rs 1.35 trillion will be through recapitalisation bonds a small portion of which will also come from capital markets, and the remainder Rs 76,000 crore will come from the budgetary support.
Trade setup for Thursday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell
Both MACD as well as Supertrend indicators are in 'sell' mode and if Nifty breaks below 10,030 then decline towards 9,850 is possible, suggest experts.
Sikkim set to become fully literate in 2018, says CM Pawan Kumar Chamling
Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, who on Wednesday conferred Doctorate of Literature (Honoris Causa) by the private Shri Ramasamy Memorial (SRM) University, on Wednesday said the state is set to become a fully literate by 2018.
Chamling said that his government has given utmost priority to the education since assuming power in 1994 in order to safeguard the future of the young generation.
"It is because of our sustained efforts for more than two decades that Sikkim is set to become a fully literate state by 2018," he said at the first convocation of the university in Sikkim where Governor Shriniwas Patil conferred the D.Litt on Chamling.
Delhi smog: Air quality improves to 'poor' from 'very poor'
Delhi's air quality on Wednesday improved to 'poor' from 'very poor', even as a toxic haze continued to envelop parts of the national capital with nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and other pollutants.
The city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) was 282 on a scale of 500, classified as 'poor', marking an improvement from yesterday's 378, which fell under the 'very poor' category.
Future Supply Chain IPO subscribed 32% on Day 1
The initial public offer of Future Supply Chain Solutions, the logistics arm of the Future Group, was subscribed 32 percent on the first day of the bidding on Wednesday.
The public issue, which targets to garner Rs 650 crore, received bids for 21.66 lakh shares against the issue size of over 68.49 lakh scrips, a subscription of 32 percent, latest update with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.
Iran ‘will not tolerate’ Trump Jerusalem ‘violation’, says Hassan Rouhani
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani blasted his US counterpart Donald Trump’s plan to recognise Jerusalem as the Israeli capital on Wednesday, saying it would not be tolerated.
Iran “will not tolerate a violation of Islamic sanctities,” he said in a speech to officials in Tehran. “Muslims must stand united against this major plot.
SEBI to auction 12 properties of Ramel Industries
Regulator SEBI will auction 12 properties of Ramel Industries in January for a total reserve price of over Rs 16 crore in order to recover money raised by the company from the public through illicit schemes.
As part of the recovery proceeding, SEBI on January 5 will e-auction immovable properties of Ramel Industries and its promoters or directors, the regulator said in a notice on Wednesday.
Foreign Trade Policy hits the right notes by playing to the exporters' gallery
The good part about the policy is that it has laid a long-term roadmap and has focused on clearing the hurdles in the way.
Xiaomi to focus on offline sales to boost India business
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Wednesday said it is drawing plans to boost its offline sales in India, a key market for the company.
Currently, online sales account for 80 per cent of the company's mobile phone business.
"At present, about 80 per cent of our business is from online sales of mobile phones, but now we want to increase penetration in the offline market to increase our business," Xiaomi India Head (Online Sales) Raghu Reddy told reporters.
He said Xiaomi a will ramp up the number of exclusive stores and other retail sale centres in different cities of the country in the coming days.
TIME magazine names ‘Silence Breakers’ as Person of the Year
Time magazine named Wednesday “The Silence Breakers” who revealed the pervasiveness of sexual harassment and assault across various industries that triggered a national reckoning in the United States as Person of the Year.
“The Silence Breakers” designates a broad range of people, mostly women, from this year’s first public accusers of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein to those who shared their stories of abuse using the hashtag #MeToo and its foreign language equivalents.
President Donald Trump was runner-up of the prestigious ranking, ahead of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
Some reactions to the MPC policy review:
Chanda Kochhar, MD and CEO, ICICI Bank
The RBI’s decision to keep the policy rate unchanged today is in line with expectations. It has displayed prudence in highlighting adverse risks to the inflation trajectory. It has also taken cognizance of further improvement in growth prospects on account of various structural reforms implemented by the Government including bank recapitalisation. It is heartening to note that the RBI has also communicated greater clarity on the liquidity framework indicating that it is ready to deploy both short term and durable tools to absorb or inject liquidity as the need arises.
RBI rationalises Merchant Discount Rate for debit cards
The Reserve Bank of India has rationalised Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) for debit cards with certain criteria, to be effective from January 1, 2018. Merchants will be categorised on the basis of turnover.
India Inc raises Rs 44,000 cr via QIP in Apr-Oct
Indian firms mobilised nearly Rs 44,000 crore by issuing shares to institutional investors during the April-October period of the current fiscal, over 10-fold rise from the year-ago period.
In comparison, they had mopped-up Rs 4,318 crore in the first seven month of the 2016-17 fiscal.
As per the latest data available with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the capital garnered by the listed companies through the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route stood at Rs 43,934 crore in the first seven months of 2017-18.
It was also more than five times the total amount raised in the entire 2016-17 -- Rs 8,464 crore.
Tata Motors rolls out first electric-Tigor for EESL
Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Wednesday rolled out the first batch of the electric variant of its compact sedan Tigor from its Sanand facility in Gujarat.
The first batch of e-Tigors are being produced for the Energy Efficiency Services (EESL), which had placed an order for 10,000 electric sedans in October, and are part of the first 350 orders that the company had won in the first phase.
The first batch was flagged off in the presence of Tata group chairman N Chandrasekaran, group patriarch Ratan Tata, and Tata Motors managing director and chief executive Guenter Butschek.
"As we work together to build the future of e-mobility, I am confident that our customers will respond very favourably to this electric model," Chandrasekaran, who flagged off the first batch of the vehicles, said.