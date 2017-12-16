App
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News highlights of the day: Court cancels 2014 government rule on stringent tobacco pack warnings

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

  • Dec 15, 09:28 PM (IST)

    Karnataka High Court cancels 2014 government rule on stringent tobacco pack warnings

    The Karnataka High Court on Friday quashed government rules that mandated stringent graphic health warnings on tobacco products, lawyers involved in the case said, in a decision seen as a major victory for the tobacco industry and a setback for health advocates.

    The Supreme Court last year ordered enforcement of the government's 2014 rules that required 85 percent of a tobacco pack's surface to be covered in health warnings, up from 20 percent earlier, despite protests by the tobacco industry.

    At the same time, the top court had asked the court in Karnataka to rule on the dozens of tobacco industry pleas that challenged the federal rules.

  • Dec 15, 04:35 PM (IST)

    Top Headlines:

    1. GST Council to meet on Saturday, discuss roll out of e-way bill

    2. 122 corporates raised $10.85bn via fundraisings via IPOs in 2017 YTD, reports The Economic Times

    3. Cabinet approves Rs 2,600 crore special package for leather, footwear sector

    4. Blackstone, GIC in race to buy Lodha’s XPeria Mall for about Rs 700cr, reports Mint

    5. SC grants extension to Jaypee Associates for depositing Rs 125cr

    6. Union Cabinet clears Triple Talaq Bill

    7. Japanese business confidence at 11-year high, reports Reuters

  • Dec 15, 10:07 PM (IST)

    That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.

  • Dec 15, 10:07 PM (IST)

    Fortis overcharged dengue patient's family as high as 1700%: NPPA

    Fortis hospital at Gurgaon charged as high as 1,700 percent margin on consumables and medicines used for the treatment of a dengue patient who subsequently died of the illness, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) said on Friday.

    Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon, charged a margin of up to 1,737 percent on procurement price on a three-way stop cock, the regulator said.

    The procurement price of the consumable per unit stood at Rs 5.77 while the hospital charged Rs 106 per unit for the product, it added.

    The consumables listed by the NPPA included items such as syringes, gloves and towels among others.

  • Dec 15, 09:58 PM (IST)

    Astron Paper and Board Mills IPO subscribed 94 percent on Day 1

    Astron Paper and Board Mills' initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 94 percent on the first day of bidding today.

    The IPO to raise Rs 70 crore received bids for 1,31,69,520 shares against the total issue size of 1,40,00,000 shares, data available with the NSE showed.

    The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was oversubscribed 1.50 times, non-institutional investors 10 percent and retail investors 2.24 times.

  • Dec 15, 09:57 PM (IST)

    NDA to launch counter-offensive, push legislative agenda in Parliament

    The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday decided to take a tough stand against the Opposition in Parliament after the Congress and other parties stalled the Rajya Sabha demanding an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks against former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

    At a meeting of top NDA leaders, Modi asked the ruling alliance to strongly push the government's legislative agenda in the Winter Session of Parliament, sources said.

  • Dec 15, 09:55 PM (IST)

    One Point One Solutions IPO garners Rs 2,600 crore subscription

    Thane-based business process outsourcing (BPO) company One Point One Solutions has taken the SME markets by storm garnering a whopping subscription of over Rs 2,600 crore for its Rs 43 crore initial public offering.

    The issue, which opened for subscription on December 13 and closed on Friday, was subscribed more than 84 times, a statement issued by the lead manager Pantomath Group said.

  • Dec 15, 09:52 PM (IST)

    Govt to seek Parliament approval for bank recap plan next week

    The government will seek the approval of the Parliament next week for its plan to ​recapitalise public sector banks (PSBs), sources have told CNBC TV18.

    It is also likely that the government will provide an additional Rs 10,000 crore as capital for PSBs through a second supplementary.

    The second supplementary may come sometime around the end of next week, according to the sources mentioned above. Parliament will then set a date on which the first tranche of recapitalisation bonds will be issued.

  • Dec 15, 09:22 PM (IST)

    An FIR has been registered against the BJP Telangana MLA Raja Singh, Ram Sene's Pramod Muthalik and others for unlawful assembly, display of arms and for promoting enmity towards other communities, Alok Kumar, IGP Kalaburagi, Karnataka, told ANI

  • Dec 15, 09:10 PM (IST)

    Reliance Group files Rs 5000 crore defamation suit against Abhishek​ Singhvi

    ​​Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group has filed a Rs 5,000-crore defamation suit against Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi in the Gujarat High Court, sources close to the Group said.

    The suit, which was filed against Singhvi for allegedly making “false and defamatory statements”, is likely to come up for hearing on Monday.

    The group spokesperson was not immediately available for comments.

  • Dec 15, 09:08 PM (IST)

    Centre approves infra development scheme for NE with 100% funding

    A new scheme for infrastructure development in the northeastern states with 100 percent funding by the central government was today approved by the Union cabinet along with a capital investment subsidy amounting to Rs 264.67 crore.

    The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also approved the continuation of the existing Non Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR) scheme with funding pattern of 90:10 till March, 2020, with an outlay of Rs 5,300 crore to enable completion of ongoing projects, an official statement said.

  • Dec 15, 09:07 PM (IST)

    FM Arun Jaitley accuses Arvind Kejriwal of seeking roving probe in DDCA case

    Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday alleged before a court here that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Raghav Chadha were seeking a “roving and fishing enquiry” in his criminal defamation complaint against them in the DDCA row.

    The counsel for Jaitley told Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat that Kejriwal and Chadha were trying to delay the defamation trial and opposed the applications moved by the AAP leaders seeking several documents related to the case.

    Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for Jaitley, termed the applications by AAP politicians as “frivolous” and urged the court to dismiss them with cost.

  • Dec 15, 09:04 PM (IST)

    Beijing to further slash sale of new cars to reduce pollution

    Beijing's municipal government today said it will further reduce new car sales in a bid to reduce traffic congestion and air pollution in the Chinese capital.

    The quota to buy new cars will be slashed by a third starting next year, it said.

    Currently, Beijing allocates 150,000 license plates for new cars every year, and that number will be reduced to 100,000 in 2018, according to a new regulation.

    Beijing residents apply for new car license plates through a lottery-style bidding system. The system was introduced in 2011 with an aim to cut pollution and ease traffic jams in the smog-prone metropolis.

  • Dec 15, 08:55 PM (IST)

    Disabled people have right to get higher education: Supreme Court

    People with disability have a right to get higher education and not making adequate provisions to facilitate their proper education would amount to "discrimination", the Supreme Court said on Friday.

    Ir directed the government institutions of higher education and other such institutions, which were receiving aid from the government, to comply with the provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

    The Act provides for reservation of not less than five percent seats for persons with benchmark disabilities.

  • Dec 15, 08:51 PM (IST)

    Pakistan Supreme Court rejects a petition to disqualify Imran Khan from Parliament, reports ANI. 

  • Dec 15, 08:49 PM (IST)

    Govt nod to continue National Ayush Mission till March 2020

    The Cabinet on Friday approved the continuation of centrally sponsored scheme of National Ayush Mission (NAM) till March 31, 2020, with an outlay of Rs 2,400 crore over the period.

    The Mission was launched in September 2014 with the objectives of providing cost-effective traditional Indian medicine services like Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH).

    It looks to upgrade of AYUSH hospitals and dispensaries, strengthening institutional capacity at the state level through upgrading such educational institutions, pharmacies, drug testing laboratories and supporting the cultivation of medicinal plants by adopting good agricultural practices.

  • Dec 15, 08:46 PM (IST)

    BSE Star MF processes 1 crore transactions worth Rs 75,000 crore

    Leading stock exchange BSE on Friday said its mutual fund distribution platform has processed a record one crore transactions in the current fiscal, with a total value of over Rs 75,000 crore.

    The platform — BSE Star MF — has experienced a growth of over 500 percent in the last two years, the exchange said in a statement.

    "Over last few years, BSE Star MF has changed the concept of mutual fund distribution in India and provided comfort to investors along with convenience, safety, speed and certainty in execution," BSE Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said.

  • Dec 15, 08:40 PM (IST)

    RBI levies Rs 5 crore penalty on Syndicate Bank for breaching KYC norms

    Syndicate Bank has emerged as the latest entrant on the Reserve Bank of India's hit list for violation of norms.

    The central bank on December 12 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 5 crore on the public sector lender for violating the Know Your Customer (KYC)/Anti-Money Laundering (AML) norms.

    This comes on the heels of RBI fining private sector lender IndusInd Bank Rs 2 crore for non-compliance of asset recognition norms.

    The banking regulator has exercised these powers vested with it under the provisions of the Banking Regulation Act.

    Read full story here. 

  • Dec 15, 08:25 PM (IST)

    Current account deficit at sustainable levels; India has 'buffers' against shocks: RBI Guv

    Ensuring price stability through monetary policy and current account deficit at sustainable levels have enabled us the build-up of “buffers” against unforeseen shocks, according to Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel.

    “Alongside the current account deficit remaining within sustainable levels, other indicators of external viability such as the ratios of indebtedness to GDP and/or reserves are also reflecting a healthy improvement. The government has pursued the path of fiscal consolidation and the ratio of public debt to GDP is gradually declining. International investors have warmed to where the Indian economy is currently positioned and this is reflected in sizeable foreign investment inflows," Patel said, speaking at CAFRAL Conference on “Financial System and the Macroeconomy” last week.

    Read the full story here. 

  • Dec 15, 08:23 PM (IST)

    A Division bench of Rajasthan High Court on Friday issued guidelines mandating the submission of documents with District Collector prior to marriage and religious conversion, Shivkumar Vyas, Additional Advocate General said, reports ANI.

  • Dec 15, 08:22 PM (IST)

    A Catholic priest arrested, and 40 others detained in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly converting a group of people from Hinduism to Christianity, reports ANI.

  • Dec 15, 08:12 PM (IST)

    Rupee hits 3-month high against $ as exit polls predict BJP win in Gujarat, Himachal

    The Indian rupee on Friday closed 0.5 percent higher against the US dollar at 64.04, after exit polls indicated comfortable victories for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

    The rupee last ended a trading session at this level in the first half of September.

    According to a currency dealer from a domestic public-sector bank, most of the day’s gains were due to buying by foreign portfolio investors.

    Read the full story here. 

  • Dec 15, 08:07 PM (IST)

    Comedies heal an ailing film industry in 2017 as Golmaal Again leads the laughs

    Bollywood has had a mixed year. While films with big stars didn't set the box office on fire, there were some pleasant surprises in terms of collections — most of which were comedies with five of the 10 highest grossing films in 2017 belonging to the genre.

    Bareilly Ki Barfi, Hindi Medium, Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Badrinath ki Dulhania all performed admirably at the box office. But the movies that really made a mark include the recent release Fukrey Returns, Ajay Devgn-starrer Golmaal Again, two Akshay Kumar offerings in Toilet Ek Prem Katha and Jolly LLB 2, and the remake of Salman Khan-starrer Judwaa which featured actor Varun Dhawan on this occasion.

    Read the full story here.

  • Dec 15, 08:00 PM (IST)

    ASCI welcomes ban on condom ads on TV channels

    Advertising sector watchdog ASCI today welcomed the government decision to ban condom ads on TV channels between 6 am and 10 pm, saying such adverts focus on sensationalism to grab eyeballs rather than being educative about the benefits of condom usage.

    The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on December 11 issued an advisory to all television channels to restrict condom advertisements to late night between 10 pm and 6 am.

    The ASCI said its Consumer Complaints Council (CCC) in recent times has received complaints against condom ads with explicit adult content being aired during family viewing hours, requesting the watchdog to declare a ban on them.

  • Dec 15, 07:54 PM (IST)

    Both UPA and NDA govts weakened Lokpal Bill: Anna Hazare

    Social activist Anna Hazare on Friday alleged that both the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments "weakened" the anti-corruption Lokpal Bill.

    He alleged that former prime minister Manmohan Singh "weakened" the Lokpal Bill (when it was framed during his tenure) and Narendra Modi "further weakened" the law by presenting an amendment in Parliament.

    A provision was made in the amendment that relatives of (government) officers including wife, children and others will not have to submit details of their property every year, Hazare claimed at a press conference here.

  • Dec 15, 07:46 PM (IST)

    JSW Steel in a sweet spot after lifting of ore mining ban

    JSW Steel in a sweet spot after lifting of ore mining ban

    At the current market price of Rs 251 a share, the stock is trading at about 11 times its FY19 estimated earnings and 6.7 times EV/EBIDTA, which is reasonable.
  • Dec 15, 07:44 PM (IST)

    Forex reserves down by over USD 1 bn to USD 401 bn

    The country’s foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 1.044 billion to USD 400.897 billion in the week to December 8 due to a steep fall in foreign currency assets, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

    In the previous week, the reserves had increased by USD 1.2 billion to USD 401.942 billion.

    The foreign currency reserves, a major component of the overall reserves, declined by USD 1.028 billion to USD 376.428 billion, according to the RBI data.

  • Dec 15, 07:42 PM (IST)

    Shimla rape-murder case:

    The Central Bureau of Investigation has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh to anyone from the general public for providing credible information resulting in the arrest of real culprits, reports ANI. 

  • Dec 15, 07:40 PM (IST)

    PV Sindhu beats Japan's Akane Yamaguchi by 21-9 and 21-13. Sindhu finishes at the top in Group-A at Badminton World Federation 2017, reports ANI. 

  • Dec 15, 07:36 PM (IST)

    Carlyle Group completes GE Capital stake buy in SBI Card

    State Bank of India on Friday said the Carlyle Group has completed the acquisition of GE Capital’s entire 26 percent stake in SBI Card, which is the second largest and credit card issuer in the country.

    SBI Card is operated through two joint ventures — SBI Cards & Payment Services and GE Capital Business Process Management Services. The latter issues credit cards and processes card transactions.

    With this SBI owns 74 percent and Carlyle holds 26 percent in each of the two entities.

