News highlights of the day: BSE & NSE ask members to trade cautiously in 200 illiquid stocks

Should India’s central bank seek to assuage US concerns - and avoid a range of possible penalties - it would likely lead to the rupee gaining, potentially reducing its export competitiveness. For all the efforts of policy makers last year, the rupee climbed 6.4% against the dollar.
Ohio-based Aleris, which is owned by Oaktree Capital Group and Apollo Global Management, had earlier agreed to sell itself to Zhongwang USA for an enterprise value of $2.3 billion. The transaction, left in limbo after US officials raised national-security concerns about the Chinese-backed bidder, was called off in November after multiple extensions.
Jaiprakash Associates is among 28 companies that banks were directed to refer to bankruptcy court if debt resolution plans weren't in place by the end of 2017. It is the only company in the list that has received a special dispensation from RBI in this regard, bankers said.
"The regulator has told us to 'keep on hold' the move to refer Jaiprakash Associates to the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal)," a senior bank official said. "The regulator also indicated the move to keep it on hold was 'with reference to the recent Supreme Court ruling' that prevents the promoters from selling their assets," he said.
An investigation by The Tribune has found that details of any of the about billion Aadhaar numbers issued in India can be accessed for as little as Rs 500. The report says that that the racket could have started six months ago over anonymous Whatsapp groups.
For Rs 500, The Tribune purchased a service being offered over Whatsapp. The newspaper's reporters claim that within 10 minutes, they had access to all details any individual had provided to the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India). An “agent” provided them a login and password to a portal with all the data.
The report added that for another Rs 300, the “agent” had given them a software that facilitates printing of Aadhaar cards with just the Aadhaar number. The matter has been taken up with the UIDAI technical consultants in Bengaluru.
From the estimated 35 lakh licence holders in the country, 15 lakh are in Mumbai alone and they bore the brunt of Wednesday's bandh. "If you calculate their daily turnover of Rs 2,000, the loss is estimated at Rs 700 crore," says Viren Shah, President of Federation of Retail Trade Welfare Association.
The Indian Merchants Chamber (IMC) estimated the loss to be around Rs 1,000 crore. Vijay Jatia, CMD of Modern India, also projected the loss to be in the range of Rs 800 crore to Rs 1,000 crore.
The government is considering a proposal to split GAIL (India), with the marketing operations spun off into a separate company, sources told The Times of India. The plan is being discussed in the Petroleum Ministry as the Centre is unhappy with the state-run player's performance in building a pipeline network in addition to a possible conflict of interest in its role as the infrastructure provider as well as a carrier. The plan to split the company, which was set up mainly to develop gas sector infrastructure in the country, has been discussed in the past too, including by Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, but it did not materialise.
Housing Development and Finance Corporation (HDFC) said it will make a special provision of Rs 1,575 crore, using part of the proceeds from the initial public offering (IPO) of HDFC Standard Life Insurance. The additional provision is being made to create a buffer for any “unexpected” risks in future, it said in an exchange filing. India’s oldest and largest housing finance company said the firm had garnered Rs 5,250 crore profit from its life insurance subsidiary IPO in November.
Instakart Services Pvt received four separate tranches of investment from Flipkart, amounting to roughly Rs 2,600 crore (about $408 million) since September. The latest tranche of Rs 1,200 crore was the largest infusion that Flipkart made in eKart over the past six months, according to documents filed on December 19.
eKart, controlled by Instakart Services, was started by Flipkart as an in-house logistics business and later spun off due to regulatory hurdles. Flipkart’s eKart arm is responsible for order fulfilment, post-delivery and seller services. It is a key business for Flipkart, employing more than 20,000 workers who deliver smartphones, clothes, shoes, TVs and other products to customers. Flipkart also separately allocated nearly $460 million towards eKart for investments and acquisitions earlier in 2017, according to filings from October.
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh will be paid a fixed salary of Rs 6.5 crore and would be eligible for variable pay of Rs 9.75 crore at the end of the FY19, according to a top company executive. "Infosys CEO Salil Parekh will be paid a fixed salary of Rs 6.5 crore. He would be eligible for variable pay of Rs 9.75 crore at the end of the fiscal year," independent board member at Infosys Kiran Mazumdar Shaw told PTI.
Former CEO Vishal Sikka earned $6.75 million in FY17 much to disliking of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy. Wipro CEO Abidali Neemuchwala is getting a bit over $2 million. Shaw, who is part of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC), said Parekh will also receive Rs 3.25 crore in restricted stock units. "He will also get Rs 13 crore in annual performance equity grants," she said. Parekh will also get a one-time equity grant of Rs 9.75 crore, Shaw said.
Public sector Allahabad Bank said the Reserve Bank has put the lender under prompt corrective action framework post an on-site inspection of high NPAs and negative return of assets for FY17. "We have to inform you that the Reserve Bank of India vide letter dated January 2, 2018 received by the bank on date has placed the bank under Prompt Corrective Action Framework, consequent to the on-site inspection under the Risk Based Supervision Model carried out for the year ended March, 2017," the bank said in a regulatory filing.
The RBI inspection has revealed high net NPAs (non-performing assets) and negative RoA (return on assets) for two consecutive years, it said further. "The action will contribute to the overall improvement in risk management, asset quality, profitability, efficiency of the bank," the lender said.
For the FY17, the bank had trimmed its net losses to Rs 313.51 crore against Rs 743.31 crore in FY16. The RBI has initiated similar action against other public sector banks, including IDBI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and UCO Bank.
"Most participants indicated that prospective changes in federal tax policy were a factor that led them to boost their projections of real GDP growth over the next couple of years," the minutes stated. The FOMC is the Fed's monetary policymaking arm. The committee at the meeting voted to increase its benchmark interest rate a quarter point from 1.25% to 1.5%. The rate is tied to most consumer credit rates.
Iran has restored its oil production to nearly 4 million barrels a day since a historic 2015 deal with six world powers that lifted crippling sanctions on the country. A major disruption in Iran could send crude prices sharply higher just as the oil market is emerging from a prolonged period of oversupply.
Demonstrations began last week in Mashhad, Iran's second largest city, and have spread to several urban and provincial areas, including the capital Tehran. Dissatisfaction with Iran's sluggish economy emerged as a unifying grievance, but protesters have also spoken out against Iran's leadership and its financial support for foreign groups.
The protests lack a central leader or a clear objective and have not reached the scale of demonstrations that broke out after a contested election in 2009, according to Cliff Kupchan, chairman of risk consultancy the Eurasia Group. "It's really small. It's not even a remote threat at this point to Iranian production. The 2.3 million barrels a day that Iran exports I think are quite safe right now," Kupchan said.
The widespread vulnerability could allow a hacker to steal information stored in the memory of the chip itself, including things such as passwords and cached files. It could also pave the way for attackers to weaken other security features. One of the vulnerabilities, dubbed Meltdown, is known to affect Intel chips. Another, Spectre, could affect chips from many vendors, including Intel as well as AMD and Arm. Intel and AMD chips power nearly all personal computers and the computers used in data centers, including those that power online services and cloud computing services, while Arm chips power many smartphones.
BSE & NSE ask members to trade cautiously in 200 illiquid stocks
With an aim to safeguard investors' interest, leading stock exchanges — BSE and NSE — have advised their members to take extra caution while trading in over 200 illiquid stocks.
Illiquid stocks are those that cannot be sold easily because they see limited trading. These stocks pose higher risks to investors because it is difficult to find buyers for them as compared to frequently traded shares.
In similar-worded circulars, both the exchanges advised their trading members "to exercise additional due diligence while trading in these securities either on own account or on behalf of their clients".
Haryana govt to give subsidy of Rs 2 per unit in power bills of micro units
The Haryana government on Thursday issued a notification to give subsidy of Rs 2 per unit on electricity bills to industries falling in the micro and small enterprises category.
The subsidy to be given under Enterprises Promotion Policy-2015 will continue for three years from the date of release of power connection, Industries and Commerce Minister, Vipul Goel said here.
He said the state government had implemented the Enterprises Promotion Policy-2015 for balanced industrial development.
Harassment at workplace: SC seeks reply from Centre, states
The Supreme Court today sought response from the Centre and state governments on a plea for the protection of women from sexual harassment at workplace, cases of which the petitioner claimed were on the rise.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra was hearing a PIL which has sought immediate and proper implementation of the provisions of the Sexual Harassment At Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition) Act and for setting up redressal mechanism.
The bench, which also comprised justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, was told by the petitioner that even the local district officers and complaints committees were not being appointed and the victims did not have a forum to file complaints even as such cases were on the rise.
Mergers to leave 15% of GTL towers idle, company seeks Rs 2,000 cr compensation from tenants
Leading independent telecom tower operator GTL Infra on Thursday said the ongoing mergers in the industry will lead to an idling of over 15 percent of its masts in use, for which it has sought Rs 2,000 crore from the telcos for early exits of tenancies.
It has sought Rs 2,000 crore in compensation for exiting or reducing their tenancies before the tenor following mergers, GTL told exchanges in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
In an exchange filing, the city-headquartered company fighting a debt overhang said the Rs 2,000 crore will be used to pare its debt by half to Rs 2,000 crore and will also lead to a gain of Rs 150 crore towards debt servicing annually.
ATM operators see Rs 120 cr bounty in Rs 200-note recalibration
Banks have started recalibrating the cash vending machines (ATMs) to dispense the new Rs 200 banknotes which were introduced last August.
There are nearly 2.4 lakh automatic teller machines (ATMs), which includes around 30,000 cash recyclers. A cash recycler machine can dispense and accept cash.
According to industry experts, the overall recalibration process may cost banks Rs 100-120 crore.
BMW Group India posts 25% sales growth in 2017 at 9,800 units
BMW Group India on Thursday reported 24.66 percent increase in car sales at 9,800 units in 2017 as against 7,861 units in the previous year.
The BMW brand sold 9,379 units last year as against 7,500 units in 2016, a growth of 25 percent, while Mini posted a growth of 17 percent at 421 units as compared to 361 units in the previous year, BMW Group India said in a statement.
The group's motorcycle division, BMW Motorrad India sold 252 units last year, it added.
Apparel and textiles park to come up near Patna: Sushil Modi
An apparel and textiles park will be set up on the outskirts of the state capital for which a land tract spread over more than 100 acres has been earmarked,
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said here on Thursday.
Speaking after the inauguration of a three-day fair organized by the Bihar Readymade Garments Association, Sushil Modi said 115 acres of land have been earmarked in Bihta for the proposed park.
The park will be set up as part of the state government's policy to promote textiles, leather, Information Technology and food processing, he said.
Punjab National Bank's total business crosses Rs 11-lakh crore
Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) said it has crossed a total business turnover of Rs 11 lakh crore and going forward profit will be the main focus of the bank.
"Punjab National Bank, the 123-year-old largest nationalised bank, has achieved another milestone by crossing its total business of Rs 11 lakh crore," the bank said in a regulatory filing.
The country's second-largest public sector lender said that in line with the rationalisation call by the government, the bank is in the process of rationalisation of some of its branches.
Parliamentary panel proposes a cap on airfares
The parliamentary panel on aviation has recommended a cap on the airline fares. Apart from the upper limit on airfares, the panel has proposed that airlines must not be allowed to charge more than 50 percent of the base fare on cancellation, and that fare must be refunded to passengers.
The panel said that the air ticket pricing mechanism of developed countries must not be applicable in India, according to CNBC-TV18, and that the reduction in the aviation turbine fuel (ATF) is not being passed on the consumers in the form of reduced airfare.
The panel particularly pointed out the likes of budget airlines such as IndiGo for not doing so. It also put Jet Airways under the scanner, citing customer complaints.
No proposal to review 'Most Favoured Nation' status to Pakistan: Government
There is no proposal to review the 'Most Favoured Nation' (MFN) status to Pakistan, the government said on Thursday.
In a written reply to a question, Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar said India has accorded MFN status to all WTO members, including Pakistan, in accordance with the provisions of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade.
"It is unfortunate that Pakistan has not fulfilled its international obligations in this regard, so far," the minister told the Rajya Sabha in his reply.
Delhi BJP to launch city-wide campaign to show AAP's 'failure'
Delhi BJP has decided to launch a city-wide campaign against alleged failures of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government by galvanising its local teams at ward levels.
The core committee of the party chaired by Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari which also included party MPs from Delhi and other senior leaders, discussed the issues in a meeting held at Union minister Harsh Vardhan's residence last night.
Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj discusses connectivity, security issues with Thai counterpart
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday discussed a range of issues of connectivity, security and cultural cooperation with her Thai counterpart here to keep up with the growing momentum of bilateral ties.
Swaraj is on a two-day visit to Thailand. During the first day of her visit she held extensive talks with Thailand Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai.
Supreme Court asks Centre to file status report in Aircel-Maxis deal case
The Supreme Court today directed the Centre to file a status report on the probe conducted by Enforcement Directorate officer Rajeshwar Singh in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.
The apex court said the Centre should apprise it about the stage of the pending investigation in the case and what needed to be done.
"Let a status report be filed by the Union of India before us with respect to the further investigation that has been made. List the matter, as prayed, on January 23," a bench of justices Arun Mishra and MM Shantanagoudar said.
Lalu’s cracker! It’s too cold in jail; judge asks him to play tabla
Even in the midst of proceedings to decide the quantum of sentence in a fodder scam involving RJD chief Lalu Prasad, the leader did not miss to crack a funny when he told the judge that “it was very cold in jail” to which the judge replied play ‘tabla’.
A special court earlier deferred the sentencing of Prasad in the fodder scam case till Friday when it is likely to decide whether to pronounce the quantum of punishment over video conference or in court.
Prasad, known for his funny liners, said in the court, “It is very cold here (in jail)”.
CBI Special Court Judge Shiv Pal Singh, hearing the case, was quick to reply, “Then, play tabla (musical instrument)”.
Yes Bank, Nearby Tech bring cardless-pinless ATM service
Fintech startup Nearby Technologies has tied up with Yes Bank to provide Aadhaar- enabled cardless and pinless ATM service by which customers can deposit or withdraw money at retailers’ place.
Using the PayNEARBY mobile application on a smart phone, a retailer can become an Aadhaar ATM/Aadhaar Bank branch for cash withdrawals and deposits by a customer, Yes Bank said in a release.
Yes Bank and Nearby worked closely with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to launch this service.
Maharashtra rights panel seeks report from BMC on Kamala Mills fire
The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) asked on Thursday the city civic body to submit a report on the last month's devastating fire at the Kamala Mills Compound here that killed 14 people.
The panel directed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Ajoy Mehta to submit the report on the December 29 tragedy on or before January 29.
The commission was hearing a complaint filed by advocate Vivekanand Gupta, seeking a direction to the BMC to carry out an extensive inquiry into the incident.
Rahul Gandhi mocks government over 'Make in India' initiative
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday used figures of declining investments to taunt the Narendra Modi government over its 'Make in India' initiative, terming the numbers an update on the "Fake in India programme".
"Guys a quick update on the Fake in India program," he tweeted, using the hashtag "#FakeinIndia" with it.
He also tagged a news report with his tweet that claimed fresh investments in India plunged to a 13-year low as the number of stalled projects rose in the December quarter.
Jan 04, 07:53 PM (IST)
RFP floated for assembly, testing of satellites: Centre
A Request for Proposal has been floated for assembling, integration and testing of satellites after an evaluation of the responses of the expression of interest for the purpose, involving the private sector, Union minister Jitendra Singh informed the Rajya Sabha today.
The reply from the minister of state in the PMO, Atomic Energy and Space came after he was asked whether the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has issued any tender for assembly, integration and testing of 30-35 satellites.
"An Expression of Interest (EOI) was floated for assembling, integration and testing of satellites involving private sector for building satellites of different mass," he said.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan praises Kim Jong-un's 'tough' anti-US stand
Veteran CPIM leader and Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has lavished praise on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for putting up 'tough' resistance against 'imperialist' America better than the Communist-ruled China.
Addressing a CPI(M) district committee meet at Kozhikode yesterday, he said North Korea was showcasing a better example in defending 'imperialist' forces.
The CPI(M) polit bureau member also said there was a general criticism that China's fight against imperialist forces was not living up to the expectations of the people.
Jaypee aims to complete 24K flats by 2020 at Rs 8,000 crore cost
The debt-ridden Jaypee group is targeting to complete the construction of pending 24,000 flats in Noida by 2020 at a cost of about Rs 8,000 crore and deliver it to home buyers, a senior company official said today.
Crisis-hit Jaypee group needs Rs 8,000 crore to complete incomplete flats, of which Rs 6,000 crore would come from home buyers while another Rs 2,000-2,500 crore needs to be infused, Jaypee advisor Ajit Kumar said.
In 2007, Jaypee group started the development of 32,000 flats and plots in its township Wish Town at Noida, of which nearly 8,000 units have been delivered so far.
India on Thursday began investigating a report that access to its database of the identity details of more than 1 billion citizens was being sold for just USD 8 on social media, in what could be one of the giant programme’s biggest security breaches.
The Tribune newspaper said it had been able to buy login credentials to the Aadhaar database, allowing it to acquire information such as the names, telephone numbers and home addresses of millions of people.
The paper said it bought access for as little as 500 rupees (USD 7.89) from someone on a WhatsApp social media group.
File complaint against Mamata Banerjee in SC: BJP to NRC authorities
The BJP on Thursday urged the authorities involved with the National Register of Citizens in Assam to file a complaint in the Supreme Court against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for alleging that the Centre was “hatching a conspiracy” to drive out Bengalis from the northeastern state.
Assam BJP chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass claimed Banerjee made the comment to lure Bengali-speaking people towards the Trinamool Congress, as the saffron party was strengthening foothold in West Bengal.
“We appeal to the NRC authorities to register a case of contempt of the Supreme Court,” he told a press conference here.
Andhra Pradesh govt gears up to present Rs 2 lakh crore FY19 mega budget
With an eye on the 2019 general elections, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led government in Andhra Pradesh is gearing up to present a jumbo budget for Rs 2 lakh crore in 2018-19, a staggering rise of over Rs 43,000 crore compared to the ongoing fiscal, the highest probable jump in one year.
Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu announced in Amalapuram this afternoon that they were preparing budget proposals for Rs 2 lakh crore for the next financial year despite reduction in state revenue owing to GST.
The budget for the next fiscal is expected to be presented in February. The Lok Sabha polls are due in the first half of 2019, a year in which Andhra Pradesh also faces assembly elections.
Lok Sabha passes bill to hike salaries of of SC, HC judges
A bill to hike the salaries of judges of the Supreme Court and the 24 high courts by over two folds was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday.
Once the bill is cleared by Parliament and becomes a law, the Chief Justice of India will get a monthly salary of Rs 2.80 lakh from the present Rs one lakh. Similarly, judges of the Supreme Court and chief justices of the high courts will draw a monthly salary of Rs 2.50 lakh from the current Rs 90,000.
India risks landing on currency manipulator watch-list, says report
India may have to give freer rein to the rupee this year to avoid triggering US accusations that they’re manipulating their currencies to support exports, reports Bloomberg. The Reserve Bank of India has already exceeded a key threshold on how much it can intervene to curb the rupee’s gains that the US monitors, according to Nomura Holdings.
Should India’s central bank seek to assuage US concerns - and avoid a range of possible penalties - it would likely lead to the rupee gaining, potentially reducing its export competitiveness. For all the efforts of policy makers last year, the rupee climbed 6.4% against the dollar.
Hindalco said to be in race for $2.5bn aluminum firm Aleris
Hindalco Industries is among the potential buyers that submitted bids for US aluminum producer Aleris Corporation, sources told Bloomberg. This even as billionaire owner Kumar Mangalam Birla moves ahead with plans to expand his overseas operations. The company made a non-binding offer through its US unit, Novelis, and will now conduct due diligence, sources said. A deal could value Aleris at around $2.5 billion including debt, sources said.
Ohio-based Aleris, which is owned by Oaktree Capital Group and Apollo Global Management, had earlier agreed to sell itself to Zhongwang USA for an enterprise value of $2.3 billion. The transaction, left in limbo after US officials raised national-security concerns about the Chinese-backed bidder, was called off in November after multiple extensions.
Pak releases another 'confessional' video of Jadhav
Pakistan released another video of Indian death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav purportedly confessing that he was a commissioned officer of the Indian Navy and that the diplomat who was accompanying his family for the meeting yelled at his mother. However, the veracity of the video which was released by the Pakistan Foreign Office could not be ascertained.
The video was released days after India had hit out at Pakistan for violating understandings for the Jadhav-family meet and raised questions about the 47-year-old Indian national's well-being. India had also asserted that Jadhav appeared coerced and under considerable stress during the tightly-controlled interaction on December 25 in the Pakistan Foreign Office.
In the purported video, Jadhav said, "I saw fear in her (mother's) eyes, the Indian diplomat was shouting at my mother the moment she stepped out. I saw him shouting, yelling at her. This [meeting] was a positive gesture, so that she [my mother] could be happy and I could be happy." However, it was not clear how Jadhav saw the diplomat shouting at his mother once she stepped out. The diplomat accompanying Jadhav's family was India's Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad.
Higher NPA provisioning to impact banks in FY18/19: Icra
Moody's Investors Service said the government's Rs 2.11 lakh crore capital infusion in state-run banks would narrow the gap between the capital profiles of public and private sector banks. Besides, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) could peak in current fiscal, but elevated levels of provisioning on these NPAs will continue to negatively affect the banks during fiscals 2018 and 2019, Moody's Indian affiliate ICRA said.
Age proof now a must for women to offer worship in Sabarimala
An authentic age proof document is now a must for women visiting the famed Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala in Kerala, where the entry of female devotees in the age group of 10-50 is banned, reports PTI. The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the shrine, has decided to make the age proof mandatory during the ongoing pilgrim season in view of the increasing instances of women devotees trying to trek to the hillock shrine defying the restrictions.
The final leg of the three-month-long annual pilgrim season will end on January 14, with the Makaravilakku festival. Women in the menstruating age group are restricted from offering prayers at Sabarimala because the presiding deity, Lord Ayyappa is considered to be a 'naishtika brahmachari' (perennial celibate). TDB President A Padmakumar said any authentic document or certificate including Aadhaar card is acceptable during the routine checks at the foothills of Sabarimala temple.
NIIT acquires Eagle Productivity Solutions for $8.1m
Skills and talent development firm NIIT said it has acquired Eagle International Institute (EII) for $8.1 million. The acquisition will help NIIT expand its training capability for global rollout of cloud-based enterprise applications in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry, NIIT said in a statement.
"The total consideration payable for the acquisition (comprising equity, goodwill and assumption of debt obligation) is $8.1 million...The deal - in cash -includes upfront and deferred payments over five years," NIIT said in a BSE filing. Eagle was incorporated in 1988 and is engaged in the business of providing technology training and work process consulting.
EII - which operates as Eagle Productivity Solutions - is headquartered in Rochester, US. Its consolidated turnover (provisional) for the financial year ended December 2017 stood at $10.7 million.
Budget 2018 may raise Section 80(C) investment limit to Rs 2L a year
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley may raise tax breaks offered on money parked in a slew of products including bank fixed deposits, insurance premium and mutual funds from Rs 150,000 to Rs 200,000 a year under the popular “Section 80C” scheme, reports Moneycontrol News’ Gaurav Choudhury. The move, if implemented, could be part of a broader strategy to encourage people to save more in financial instruments and wean them away from locking up surplus funds in unproductive physical assets such as gold.
Banks asked not to move NCLT against JP Associates, says report
The Reserve Bank of India has ordered banks not to initiate bankruptcy proceedings against Jaiprakash Associates, reports The Economic Times. The move is possibly in anticipation of legal complications after a Supreme Court ruling barred its promoters from selling or transferring assets, bankers said. The ruling was aimed at safeguarding the interests of buyers of homes being built by the company.
Jaiprakash Associates is among 28 companies that banks were directed to refer to bankruptcy court if debt resolution plans weren't in place by the end of 2017. It is the only company in the list that has received a special dispensation from RBI in this regard, bankers said.
"The regulator has told us to 'keep on hold' the move to refer Jaiprakash Associates to the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal)," a senior bank official said. "The regulator also indicated the move to keep it on hold was 'with reference to the recent Supreme Court ruling' that prevents the promoters from selling their assets," he said.
For Rs 500, anonymous sellers can provide details of any Aadhaar issued, says report
An investigation by The Tribune has found that details of any of the about billion Aadhaar numbers issued in India can be accessed for as little as Rs 500. The report says that that the racket could have started six months ago over anonymous Whatsapp groups.
For Rs 500, The Tribune purchased a service being offered over Whatsapp. The newspaper's reporters claim that within 10 minutes, they had access to all details any individual had provided to the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India). An “agent” provided them a login and password to a portal with all the data.
The report added that for another Rs 300, the “agent” had given them a software that facilitates printing of Aadhaar cards with just the Aadhaar number. The matter has been taken up with the UIDAI technical consultants in Bengaluru.
FinMin seeks Parliament nod for Rs 80,000cr PSB recap
The Finance Ministry is seeking Parliament nod for its Rs 80,000 crore public sector banks recapitalisation programme. It is seeking the additional expenditure via the third batch of supplementary demands.
Loss from Wed's Maharashtra bandh pegged around Rs 1,000cr
The day-long Maharashtra shut-down called by various Dalit parties may have caused an estimated loss of Rs 700 crore to Rs 1,000 crore, trade bodies told The Daily News & Analysis. Shops and establishments, malls, hotels and restaurants, cinema houses and multiplexes were impacted the most.
From the estimated 35 lakh licence holders in the country, 15 lakh are in Mumbai alone and they bore the brunt of Wednesday's bandh. "If you calculate their daily turnover of Rs 2,000, the loss is estimated at Rs 700 crore," says Viren Shah, President of Federation of Retail Trade Welfare Association.
The Indian Merchants Chamber (IMC) estimated the loss to be around Rs 1,000 crore. Vijay Jatia, CMD of Modern India, also projected the loss to be in the range of Rs 800 crore to Rs 1,000 crore.
Govt may split GAIL into 2 units, separate marketing operations, says report
The government is considering a proposal to split GAIL (India), with the marketing operations spun off into a separate company, sources told The Times of India. The plan is being discussed in the Petroleum Ministry as the Centre is unhappy with the state-run player's performance in building a pipeline network in addition to a possible conflict of interest in its role as the infrastructure provider as well as a carrier. The plan to split the company, which was set up mainly to develop gas sector infrastructure in the country, has been discussed in the past too, including by Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, but it did not materialise.
HDFC to hold Rs 1,575cr from HDFC Standard Life IPO as special provision
Housing Development and Finance Corporation (HDFC) said it will make a special provision of Rs 1,575 crore, using part of the proceeds from the initial public offering (IPO) of HDFC Standard Life Insurance. The additional provision is being made to create a buffer for any “unexpected” risks in future, it said in an exchange filing. India’s oldest and largest housing finance company said the firm had garnered Rs 5,250 crore profit from its life insurance subsidiary IPO in November.
Flipkart invests Rs 2,600cr in logistics arm eKart
India’s largest online retailer Flipkart, which raised nearly $3 billion in 2017 from investors such as Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp, China’s Tencent Holdings, eBay and Microsoft Corporation, has invested over $400 million in four separate tranches in its logistics arm eKart over the past four months, according to filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
Instakart Services Pvt received four separate tranches of investment from Flipkart, amounting to roughly Rs 2,600 crore (about $408 million) since September. The latest tranche of Rs 1,200 crore was the largest infusion that Flipkart made in eKart over the past six months, according to documents filed on December 19.
eKart, controlled by Instakart Services, was started by Flipkart as an in-house logistics business and later spun off due to regulatory hurdles. Flipkart’s eKart arm is responsible for order fulfilment, post-delivery and seller services. It is a key business for Flipkart, employing more than 20,000 workers who deliver smartphones, clothes, shoes, TVs and other products to customers. Flipkart also separately allocated nearly $460 million towards eKart for investments and acquisitions earlier in 2017, according to filings from October.
Mid-air brawl: DGCA suspends licence of Jet Airways pilot
Aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday suspended the flying licence of a senior Jet Airways pilot who allegedly slapped a female commander of the airline's London-Mumbai flight on January 1, reports PTI. The pilot's flying licence has been suspended pending investigation, a senior official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said. The two senior pilots have been grounded by Jet Airways since the incident.
Besides physically assaulting the woman commander, the pilot also left the cockpit unattended twice, which is in violation of the safety norms leading to the suspension of his licence, according to the official. The aircraft was in the Iran-Pakistan airspace and was 2.45 hours away from its destination when the incident took place, an airline source said.
When contacted, a Jet Airways spokesperson said there was a "misunderstanding" between the cockpit crew and the same was "resolved amicably" and "quickly".
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh will be paid a fixed salary of Rs 6.5cr
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh will be paid a fixed salary of Rs 6.5 crore and would be eligible for variable pay of Rs 9.75 crore at the end of the FY19, according to a top company executive. "Infosys CEO Salil Parekh will be paid a fixed salary of Rs 6.5 crore. He would be eligible for variable pay of Rs 9.75 crore at the end of the fiscal year," independent board member at Infosys Kiran Mazumdar Shaw told PTI.
Former CEO Vishal Sikka earned $6.75 million in FY17 much to disliking of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy. Wipro CEO Abidali Neemuchwala is getting a bit over $2 million. Shaw, who is part of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC), said Parekh will also receive Rs 3.25 crore in restricted stock units. "He will also get Rs 13 crore in annual performance equity grants," she said. Parekh will also get a one-time equity grant of Rs 9.75 crore, Shaw said.
New Rs 10 notes to be chocolate coloured
The Reserve Bank is going to issue new Rs 10 notes under the Mahatma Gandhi series with chocolate brown colour as the base, reports Reuters. The new note will bear the picture of the Konark Sun Temple. The apex bank has already printed around 1 billion pieces of the new note, sources said.
The design was approved by the government last week. The change in design in the old Rs 10 note was last made in 2005. In August last year, RBI had introduced the new Rs 200 and Rs 50 notes under the Mahatma Gandhi series. The move to reintroduce lower denomination notes in a new design comes after the government’s plan to get rid of counterfeiting.
RBI puts Allahabad Bank under prompt corrective action
Public sector Allahabad Bank said the Reserve Bank has put the lender under prompt corrective action framework post an on-site inspection of high NPAs and negative return of assets for FY17. "We have to inform you that the Reserve Bank of India vide letter dated January 2, 2018 received by the bank on date has placed the bank under Prompt Corrective Action Framework, consequent to the on-site inspection under the Risk Based Supervision Model carried out for the year ended March, 2017," the bank said in a regulatory filing.
The RBI inspection has revealed high net NPAs (non-performing assets) and negative RoA (return on assets) for two consecutive years, it said further. "The action will contribute to the overall improvement in risk management, asset quality, profitability, efficiency of the bank," the lender said.
For the FY17, the bank had trimmed its net losses to Rs 313.51 crore against Rs 743.31 crore in FY16. The RBI has initiated similar action against other public sector banks, including IDBI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and UCO Bank.
Tax cuts pushed Fed to raise eco forecast, meeting minutes show
Federal Reserve officials expect reductions in corporate and personal taxes to boost consumer and business spending, though they remain unsure of the impact of the new tax law, according to minutes released Wednesday from their December meeting. Members of the Federal Open Market Committee increased their expectations for 2018 GDP growth from 2.1%, or about trend since the post-financial crisis recovery, to 2.5%, reports CNBC.
"Most participants indicated that prospective changes in federal tax policy were a factor that led them to boost their projections of real GDP growth over the next couple of years," the minutes stated. The FOMC is the Fed's monetary policymaking arm. The committee at the meeting voted to increase its benchmark interest rate a quarter point from 1.25% to 1.5%. The rate is tied to most consumer credit rates.
How Iran protests could impact oil prices
The protests spreading across Iran pose no immediate threat to the nation's oil exports, analysts told CNBC. However, the unrest could cause the Trump administration to take an even tougher stance against Iran, increasing the odds of a major supply disruption.
Iran has restored its oil production to nearly 4 million barrels a day since a historic 2015 deal with six world powers that lifted crippling sanctions on the country. A major disruption in Iran could send crude prices sharply higher just as the oil market is emerging from a prolonged period of oversupply.
Demonstrations began last week in Mashhad, Iran's second largest city, and have spread to several urban and provincial areas, including the capital Tehran. Dissatisfaction with Iran's sluggish economy emerged as a unifying grievance, but protesters have also spoken out against Iran's leadership and its financial support for foreign groups.
The protests lack a central leader or a clear objective and have not reached the scale of demonstrations that broke out after a contested election in 2009, according to Cliff Kupchan, chairman of risk consultancy the Eurasia Group. "It's really small. It's not even a remote threat at this point to Iranian production. The 2.3 million barrels a day that Iran exports I think are quite safe right now," Kupchan said.
Here's what you need to know about the security flaw that could affect almost every computer
The computer industry is scrambling to patch a massive security vulnerability that's present in the processors used on almost all the computers in the world, reports CNBC. The vulnerabilities could allow a hacker to steal information stored in the memory of a wide range of computer chips running on personal devices — not just computers and phones, but also the servers in data centers, including those used to run cloud computing services.
The widespread vulnerability could allow a hacker to steal information stored in the memory of the chip itself, including things such as passwords and cached files. It could also pave the way for attackers to weaken other security features. One of the vulnerabilities, dubbed Meltdown, is known to affect Intel chips. Another, Spectre, could affect chips from many vendors, including Intel as well as AMD and Arm. Intel and AMD chips power nearly all personal computers and the computers used in data centers, including those that power online services and cloud computing services, while Arm chips power many smartphones.
China Dec factory growth quickens to four-month high but confidence subdued: Caixin PMI
Growth in China’s manufacturing sector unexpectedly picked up to a four-month high in December as factories cranked up production to meet a surge in new orders, a private business survey showed. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) rose to 51.5 last month, from 50.8 in November.
Japan Dec final manufacturing PMI highest since Feb 2014
Japanese manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in almost four years in December as new orders accelerated, a revised survey showed on Thursday, in a sign that steady economic growth will continue into the new year. The Markit/Nikkei Japan Manufacturing Final Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was a seasonally adjusted 54.0 in December, slightly below the preliminary reading of 54.2 but still above a final reading of 53.6 in November. Even after the slight downward revision, the index was at the highest since February 2014.
Oil prices near 2.5 year high on tensions in Iran
Oil prices on Thursday remained near levels last seen in late 2014-2015, with markets tightening amid tensions in Iran and due to ongoing OPEC-led production cuts, reports Reuters. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $61.76 a barrel at 06:40am, up 13 cents from their last close and not far off the $61.97 May, 2015 high reached the previous day. Brent crude futures - the international benchmark for oil prices - were at $67.82 a barrel, down 2 cents but still not far off the $68.03 May 2015 high from the day before.
BoA-ML bans clients from investing in Silbert bitcoin fund
Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BoA-ML) banned clients from investing in one of bitcoin mogul Barry Silbert’s top funds last month, according to a memo seen by Reuters. As of December 8, the Wall Street brokerage stopped approving new orders for the Bitcoin Investment Trust due to concerns about the “suitability and eligibility standards of this product,” according to the memo sent to roughly 17,000 brokers at Merrill Lynch and Merrill Edge, a unit for clients who manage their own trades. Bitcoin Investment Trust is run by Grayscale Investments, which is led by Silbert, a former Wall Street investment banker and prominent supporter of cryptocurrencies.
Trump admin to announce cuts in 'security assistance' for Pakistan, says sources
US President Donald Trump’s administration has been informing members of Congress that it will announce as soon as Thursday plans to cut off “security assistance” to Pakistan, congressional aides said, a day after the White House warned Islamabad it would have to do more to maintain US aid. Aides in two congressional offices said the State Department called on Wednesday to inform them that it would announce on Wednesday or Thursday that aid was being cut off, although it was not clear how much, what type or for how long, reports Reuters.
Americans should worry about Kim's mental fitness, not Trump's, says White House
The White House on Wednesday defended Donald Trump’s tweet about the size of his nuclear button, saying Americans should be concerned about the North Korean leader’s mental fitness, not their president’s, reports Reuters. On Tuesday, Trump responded to a New Year’s Day speech in which North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned he had a nuclear button on his desk by saying that his nuclear button “is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”
The tweet provoked strong criticism, especially from Trump’s Democratic opponents, and former Vice President Joe Biden called it dangerously cavalier. Asked whether Americans should be concerned about the president’s mental fitness after he appeared to be speaking so lightly about nuclear threats, White House spokeswoman Sara Sanders said:
“The president and the people of this country should be concerned about the mental fitness of the leader of North Korea. He’s made repeated threats, he’s tested missiles time and time again for years, and this is a president who’s not going to cower down and who’s not going to be weak and is going to make sure that he does what he’s promised to do and that is stand up and protect the American people.”
BSE & NSE ask members to trade cautiously in 200 illiquid stocks
With an aim to safeguard investors' interest, leading stock exchanges — BSE and NSE — have advised their members to take extra caution while trading in over 200 illiquid stocks.
Illiquid stocks are those that cannot be sold easily because they see limited trading. These stocks pose higher risks to investors because it is difficult to find buyers for them as compared to frequently traded shares.
In similar-worded circulars, both the exchanges advised their trading members "to exercise additional due diligence while trading in these securities either on own account or on behalf of their clients".
Haryana govt to give subsidy of Rs 2 per unit in power bills of micro units
The Haryana government on Thursday issued a notification to give subsidy of Rs 2 per unit on electricity bills to industries falling in the micro and small enterprises category.
The subsidy to be given under Enterprises Promotion Policy-2015 will continue for three years from the date of release of power connection, Industries and Commerce Minister, Vipul Goel said here.
He said the state government had implemented the Enterprises Promotion Policy-2015 for balanced industrial development.
Harassment at workplace: SC seeks reply from Centre, states
The Supreme Court today sought response from the Centre and state governments on a plea for the protection of women from sexual harassment at workplace, cases of which the petitioner claimed were on the rise.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra was hearing a PIL which has sought immediate and proper implementation of the provisions of the Sexual Harassment At Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition) Act and for setting up redressal mechanism.
The bench, which also comprised justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, was told by the petitioner that even the local district officers and complaints committees were not being appointed and the victims did not have a forum to file complaints even as such cases were on the rise.
Mergers to leave 15% of GTL towers idle, company seeks Rs 2,000 cr compensation from tenants
Leading independent telecom tower operator GTL Infra on Thursday said the ongoing mergers in the industry will lead to an idling of over 15 percent of its masts in use, for which it has sought Rs 2,000 crore from the telcos for early exits of tenancies.
It has sought Rs 2,000 crore in compensation for exiting or reducing their tenancies before the tenor following mergers, GTL told exchanges in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
In an exchange filing, the city-headquartered company fighting a debt overhang said the Rs 2,000 crore will be used to pare its debt by half to Rs 2,000 crore and will also lead to a gain of Rs 150 crore towards debt servicing annually.
ATM operators see Rs 120 cr bounty in Rs 200-note recalibration
Banks have started recalibrating the cash vending machines (ATMs) to dispense the new Rs 200 banknotes which were introduced last August.
There are nearly 2.4 lakh automatic teller machines (ATMs), which includes around 30,000 cash recyclers. A cash recycler machine can dispense and accept cash.
According to industry experts, the overall recalibration process may cost banks Rs 100-120 crore.
BMW Group India posts 25% sales growth in 2017 at 9,800 units
BMW Group India on Thursday reported 24.66 percent increase in car sales at 9,800 units in 2017 as against 7,861 units in the previous year.
The BMW brand sold 9,379 units last year as against 7,500 units in 2016, a growth of 25 percent, while Mini posted a growth of 17 percent at 421 units as compared to 361 units in the previous year, BMW Group India said in a statement.
The group's motorcycle division, BMW Motorrad India sold 252 units last year, it added.
Apparel and textiles park to come up near Patna: Sushil Modi
An apparel and textiles park will be set up on the outskirts of the state capital for which a land tract spread over more than 100 acres has been earmarked,
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said here on Thursday.
Speaking after the inauguration of a three-day fair organized by the Bihar Readymade Garments Association, Sushil Modi said 115 acres of land have been earmarked in Bihta for the proposed park.
The park will be set up as part of the state government's policy to promote textiles, leather, Information Technology and food processing, he said.
Punjab National Bank's total business crosses Rs 11-lakh crore
Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) said it has crossed a total business turnover of Rs 11 lakh crore and going forward profit will be the main focus of the bank.
"Punjab National Bank, the 123-year-old largest nationalised bank, has achieved another milestone by crossing its total business of Rs 11 lakh crore," the bank said in a regulatory filing.
The country's second-largest public sector lender said that in line with the rationalisation call by the government, the bank is in the process of rationalisation of some of its branches.
Parliamentary panel proposes a cap on airfares
The parliamentary panel on aviation has recommended a cap on the airline fares. Apart from the upper limit on airfares, the panel has proposed that airlines must not be allowed to charge more than 50 percent of the base fare on cancellation, and that fare must be refunded to passengers.
The panel said that the air ticket pricing mechanism of developed countries must not be applicable in India, according to CNBC-TV18, and that the reduction in the aviation turbine fuel (ATF) is not being passed on the consumers in the form of reduced airfare.
The panel particularly pointed out the likes of budget airlines such as IndiGo for not doing so. It also put Jet Airways under the scanner, citing customer complaints.
India vs South Africa first Test preview: Virat Kohli's men have a chance to make history
There have been reports that the usual bouncy Newlands track won't be the same due to the worst drought that has hit the area.
Delhi BJP to launch city-wide campaign to show AAP's 'failure'
Delhi BJP has decided to launch a city-wide campaign against alleged failures of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government by galvanising its local teams at ward levels.
The core committee of the party chaired by Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari which also included party MPs from Delhi and other senior leaders, discussed the issues in a meeting held at Union minister Harsh Vardhan's residence last night.
Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj discusses connectivity, security issues with Thai counterpart
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday discussed a range of issues of connectivity, security and cultural cooperation with her Thai counterpart here to keep up with the growing momentum of bilateral ties.
Swaraj is on a two-day visit to Thailand. During the first day of her visit she held extensive talks with Thailand Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai.
Pune-startup EarlySalary raises Rs 100 crore led by Eight Roads Ventures
The company allows salaried individuals to avail instant loans for about 30 days. Last September, the company had raised a debt of about USD 779,000 from IFMR Trust.
Supreme Court asks Centre to file status report in Aircel-Maxis deal case
The Supreme Court today directed the Centre to file a status report on the probe conducted by Enforcement Directorate officer Rajeshwar Singh in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.
The apex court said the Centre should apprise it about the stage of the pending investigation in the case and what needed to be done.
"Let a status report be filed by the Union of India before us with respect to the further investigation that has been made. List the matter, as prayed, on January 23," a bench of justices Arun Mishra and MM Shantanagoudar said.
Lalu’s cracker! It’s too cold in jail; judge asks him to play tabla
Even in the midst of proceedings to decide the quantum of sentence in a fodder scam involving RJD chief Lalu Prasad, the leader did not miss to crack a funny when he told the judge that “it was very cold in jail” to which the judge replied play ‘tabla’.
A special court earlier deferred the sentencing of Prasad in the fodder scam case till Friday when it is likely to decide whether to pronounce the quantum of punishment over video conference or in court.
Prasad, known for his funny liners, said in the court, “It is very cold here (in jail)”.
CBI Special Court Judge Shiv Pal Singh, hearing the case, was quick to reply, “Then, play tabla (musical instrument)”.
Yes Bank, Nearby Tech bring cardless-pinless ATM service
Fintech startup Nearby Technologies has tied up with Yes Bank to provide Aadhaar- enabled cardless and pinless ATM service by which customers can deposit or withdraw money at retailers’ place.
Using the PayNEARBY mobile application on a smart phone, a retailer can become an Aadhaar ATM/Aadhaar Bank branch for cash withdrawals and deposits by a customer, Yes Bank said in a release.
Yes Bank and Nearby worked closely with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to launch this service.
Maharashtra rights panel seeks report from BMC on Kamala Mills fire
The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) asked on Thursday the city civic body to submit a report on the last month's devastating fire at the Kamala Mills Compound here that killed 14 people.
The panel directed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Ajoy Mehta to submit the report on the December 29 tragedy on or before January 29.
The commission was hearing a complaint filed by advocate Vivekanand Gupta, seeking a direction to the BMC to carry out an extensive inquiry into the incident.
Rahul Gandhi mocks government over 'Make in India' initiative
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday used figures of declining investments to taunt the Narendra Modi government over its 'Make in India' initiative, terming the numbers an update on the "Fake in India programme".
"Guys a quick update on the Fake in India program," he tweeted, using the hashtag "#FakeinIndia" with it.
He also tagged a news report with his tweet that claimed fresh investments in India plunged to a 13-year low as the number of stalled projects rose in the December quarter.
RFP floated for assembly, testing of satellites: Centre
A Request for Proposal has been floated for assembling, integration and testing of satellites after an evaluation of the responses of the expression of interest for the purpose, involving the private sector, Union minister Jitendra Singh informed the Rajya Sabha today.
The reply from the minister of state in the PMO, Atomic Energy and Space came after he was asked whether the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has issued any tender for assembly, integration and testing of 30-35 satellites.
"An Expression of Interest (EOI) was floated for assembling, integration and testing of satellites involving private sector for building satellites of different mass," he said.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan praises Kim Jong-un's 'tough' anti-US stand
Veteran CPIM leader and Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has lavished praise on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for putting up 'tough' resistance against 'imperialist' America better than the Communist-ruled China.
Addressing a CPI(M) district committee meet at Kozhikode yesterday, he said North Korea was showcasing a better example in defending 'imperialist' forces.
The CPI(M) polit bureau member also said there was a general criticism that China's fight against imperialist forces was not living up to the expectations of the people.
Jaypee aims to complete 24K flats by 2020 at Rs 8,000 crore cost
The debt-ridden Jaypee group is targeting to complete the construction of pending 24,000 flats in Noida by 2020 at a cost of about Rs 8,000 crore and deliver it to home buyers, a senior company official said today.
Crisis-hit Jaypee group needs Rs 8,000 crore to complete incomplete flats, of which Rs 6,000 crore would come from home buyers while another Rs 2,000-2,500 crore needs to be infused, Jaypee advisor Ajit Kumar said.
In 2007, Jaypee group started the development of 32,000 flats and plots in its township Wish Town at Noida, of which nearly 8,000 units have been delivered so far.
RBI asks banks to refrain from filing Jaiprakash Associates in the insolvency court for now
Jaypee Infratech is among 12 large stressed companies in the first list referred to banks by RBI to start bankruptcy proceedings in June 2017.
India probes report on breach of Aadhaar database
India on Thursday began investigating a report that access to its database of the identity details of more than 1 billion citizens was being sold for just USD 8 on social media, in what could be one of the giant programme’s biggest security breaches.
The Tribune newspaper said it had been able to buy login credentials to the Aadhaar database, allowing it to acquire information such as the names, telephone numbers and home addresses of millions of people.
The paper said it bought access for as little as 500 rupees (USD 7.89) from someone on a WhatsApp social media group.
File complaint against Mamata Banerjee in SC: BJP to NRC authorities
The BJP on Thursday urged the authorities involved with the National Register of Citizens in Assam to file a complaint in the Supreme Court against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for alleging that the Centre was “hatching a conspiracy” to drive out Bengalis from the northeastern state.
Assam BJP chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass claimed Banerjee made the comment to lure Bengali-speaking people towards the Trinamool Congress, as the saffron party was strengthening foothold in West Bengal.
“We appeal to the NRC authorities to register a case of contempt of the Supreme Court,” he told a press conference here.
Andhra Pradesh govt gears up to present Rs 2 lakh crore FY19 mega budget
With an eye on the 2019 general elections, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led government in Andhra Pradesh is gearing up to present a jumbo budget for Rs 2 lakh crore in 2018-19, a staggering rise of over Rs 43,000 crore compared to the ongoing fiscal, the highest probable jump in one year.
Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu announced in Amalapuram this afternoon that they were preparing budget proposals for Rs 2 lakh crore for the next financial year despite reduction in state revenue owing to GST.
The budget for the next fiscal is expected to be presented in February. The Lok Sabha polls are due in the first half of 2019, a year in which Andhra Pradesh also faces assembly elections.
Lok Sabha passes bill to hike salaries of of SC, HC judges
A bill to hike the salaries of judges of the Supreme Court and the 24 high courts by over two folds was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday.
Once the bill is cleared by Parliament and becomes a law, the Chief Justice of India will get a monthly salary of Rs 2.80 lakh from the present Rs one lakh. Similarly, judges of the Supreme Court and chief justices of the high courts will draw a monthly salary of Rs 2.50 lakh from the current Rs 90,000.