News highlights of the day: Bitcoin slumps to under $10,000 after regulatory fears grow

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Jan 17, 09:37 PM (IST)

    That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.

  • Jan 17, 09:26 PM (IST)

    One injured, bogies damaged after cooking gas explodes in pantry car at Puri station

    At least one person was injured and some bogies of a stationed special Army train was damaged as the cooking gas in the pantry car exploded at Puri Railway station today, police said.

    The incident took place this afternoon in the pantry car of the army special train, which was at the platform number two of the station for maintenance work and was slated to leave for Mumbai tomorrow.

    The injured person was identified as Binod Arya. He received minor injuries. Arya was standing in platform number one. Splinters of broken window pane of the Army special train hit him, police said adding that Arya was discharged from hospital after minor treatment. (PTI)

  • Jan 17, 09:03 PM (IST)

    Bitcoin slumps to USD 10,000, half its peak price, as regulatory fears grow

    Bitcoin skidded a further 12 percent on Wednesday, marking an almost halving in value from its peak price, with investors spooked by fears regulators could clamp down on the volatile cryptocurrency that skyrocketed last year.

    The price of bitcoin, the world's biggest and best known cryptocurrency, fell to as low as USD 10,0000 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange, the lowest since December 1. Bitcoin touched a peak of almost $20,000 in December - and indeed crossed over that threshold on some exchanges - but has since been roiled by several large sell-offs. (Reuters)

  • Jan 17, 08:48 PM (IST)

    Aadhaar an "electronic leash" on citizens: senior lawyer in Supreme Court

    Terming Aadhaar as "an electronic leash", a senior lawyer today told the Supreme Court that the government could completely destroy an individual by "switching off" the 12-digit unique identifier number.

    The argument was made before a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra which commenced hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the government's flagship Aadhaar programme and its enabling Act of 2016. (PTI)

  • Jan 17, 08:41 PM (IST)

    Rolls-Royce considers sale of commercial marine operation

    Britain's Rolls-Royce said on Wednesday it was considering the sale of its commercial marine business, which has been hit by weak demand in offshore oil and gas markets, as part of a restructuring of the company into three core units. (Reuters)

  • Jan 17, 08:14 PM (IST)

    Central Railway suburban trains to get talkback systems, CCTVs

    Central Railway today said that it would be installing "talkback" systems in all ladies coaches to increase the safety of its women commuters.

    CR's Mumbai Divisional Railway Manager SK Jain said, "The Railway Board recently gave the green signal to install talkback systems in each ladies coach as well as CCTV cameras in each rake. We will be procuring 11,160 CCTV cameras and 1,106 talkback equipment at a cost of Rs 177 crore." (PTI)

  • Jan 17, 08:12 PM (IST)
  • Jan 17, 07:54 PM (IST)
  • Jan 17, 07:40 PM (IST)

    No eatery in Delhi's Hauz Khas Village has sanctioned building plan: High Court

    Not a single restaurant or pub in south Delhi's Hauz Khas Village have taken a sanctioned building plan from the municipal authorities to run their businesses, the Delhi High Court has observed.

    A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar made the observation after the south Delhi municipal corporation (SDMC) replied in the negative to a court query whether it had sanctioned a single building plan for an eatery or a pub in the area. (PTI)

  • Jan 17, 07:04 PM (IST)

    BREAKING | North and South Korea to march together in Winter Games opening ceremony

    North Korea and South Korea have agreed to hold a joint entrance and send a unified women's hockey team at the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.

    The North has agreed to send a 550-member delegation to the winter games.

  • Jan 17, 06:55 PM (IST)

    Goldman Sachs swings to loss on tax charge

    Goldman Sachs Inc on Wednesday reported a quarterly loss, hit by a one-time charge of USD 4.40 billion from the sweeping tax code changes enacted by US President Donald Trump.

    Net loss applicable to shareholders was USD 2.14 billion or USD 5.51 per share in the fourth quarter ended December 31, compared with profit of USD 2.15 billion or USD 5.08 per share last year. (Reuters)

  • Jan 17, 06:37 PM (IST)

    Rajasthan's election year budget | Will present development-oriented budget: CM Vasundhara Raje

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje today said her government's upcoming budget would be development-oriented keeping in view the expectations of the people.

    The budget will be prepared on the basis of suggestions from specialists belonging to various fields, she said while addressing a meeting of experts in a run-up dialogue to the state budget slated to be tabled in the state assembly next month. (PTI)

  • Jan 17, 06:24 PM (IST)

    Huawei aims 10 percent market share in India by 2019

    Smartphone maker Huawei aims to garner 10 per cent market share in India by 2019 and meet around 80 percent of the sales demand in the country from local manufacturing. (PTI)

  • Jan 17, 06:11 PM (IST)

    TCS expands pact with US acoustic company Shure

    The largest software exporter TCS has expanded its business relationship with the American audio equipment maker Shure, which entails setting-up of a global development centre.

    This is the third deal announcement by the Tata group company since reporting its December quarter numbers last week, where profits slid marginally. (PTI)

  • Jan 17, 06:01 PM (IST)
  • Jan 17, 05:57 PM (IST)

    Cyrus Mistry removed as Tata Sons board lost confidence in him: Tata Sons' counsel to NCLT

    The Tata Sons told the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) today that Cyrus Mistry was removed from the chairpersonship of the company as its board had lost confidence in him.

    Tata Sons' counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who was arguing before the Mumbai bench of the NCLT, reaffirmed that the nominee trustee directors of the company had no personal interest in Mistry's removal. (PTI)

  • Jan 17, 05:39 PM (IST)

    Ben Stokes available for selection despite charges: ECB

    The English Cricket Board (ECB) has said that cricketer Ben Stokes can now be considered for selection despite affray charges, according to Reuters.

    On Monday it was announced that Stokes had been charged with affray by prosecutors regarding his alleged involvement in an incident outside a nightclub in September 2017.

  • Jan 17, 05:18 PM (IST)

    BREAKING | After single brand retail, government mulls FDI in banking sector

    Government is mulling allowing 100 percent Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the banking sector, according to a report by CNBC TV18.

    Finance Ministry, DIPP and IBA are currently assessing impact of 100 percent FDI, the report suggests. Currently, FDI in banking is capped at 74 percent.

    The government is also mulling 49 percent FDI in PSBs. Currently, FDI in PSU banks is capped to 20 percent under the current rules.

    The Finance Ministry may approach the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) for formal approval for 100 percent FDI in banking.

    The move is likely to help banks improve services, reach and help in meeting minimum capital requirements.

  • Jan 17, 05:14 PM (IST)

    Nifty may scale 11,800-mount by FY19: HDFC Securities

    Expecting an earnings growth of 21.5 percent next fiscal, domestic stock brokerage HDFC Securities has set the Nifty target at 11,800 for fiscal 2019.

    The domestic stock brokerage expects Nifty earnings to grow by 13.5 percent this fiscal year from 10.4 percent a year-ago.

    As per its estimates, earnings are likely to register a growth of 21.5 percent, in fiscal 2019. (PTI)

  • Jan 17, 05:02 PM (IST)
  • Jan 17, 04:58 PM (IST)

    BREAKING | PriceWaterhouse (PW) has moved Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) against the SEBI order in Satyam Case, according to CNBC TV18.

    On January 10, SEBI had found PW guilty in the Satyam scam and ordered a 2-year ban on all its network entities from issuing audit certificates to any listed company in India.

  • Jan 17, 04:52 PM (IST)

    EU chief executive Juncker says he would like Britain to rejoin EU after Brexit

    EU chief executive Jean-Claude Juncker renewed an offer to Britain on Wednesday to stay in the European Union and said he hoped that even if it goes through with Brexit it would apply to rejoin the bloc.

    Speaking to the European Parliament, where he had endorsed a statement on Tuesday by European Council President Donald Tusk that Britain would be welcome to remain Juncker said he accepted a share of responsibility for the British referendum vote in 2016 to leave the Union. (Reuters)

  • Jan 17, 04:36 PM (IST)

    TRAI to meet telcos on January 23 to chart out 2018 agenda

    Sector regulator TRAI will hold a meeting with the officials of telecom firms on January 23 to discuss issues that would be taken up during the year.

    "We will be meeting the industry on January 23 to discuss what will be the issues that we should deliberate in the current calendar year," TRAI Chairman RS Sharma told reporters on the sidelines of an open house discussion on inputs for the new telecom policy. (PTI)

  • Jan 17, 04:29 PM (IST)

    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman waves from the cock-pit of IAF's Sukhoi-30 MKI plane before taking off for a sortie in Jodhpur earlier today. (Image: PTI)

  • Jan 17, 04:22 PM (IST)

    Kamala Mills Fire case update | Owners of 1Above restaurant and co-owner of Mojo's Bistro have been remanded to judicial custody till January 31, according to CNN News18.

  • Jan 17, 04:09 PM (IST)

    Maharashtra unveils public cloud policy, creates a USD 2 billion opportunity

    Maharashtra has come out with a public cloud policy virtually mandating its departments to shift their data storage onto the cloud, creating a USD 2 billion opportunity for the industry.

    Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the policy, which is a first by any state, will result in additional private sector investments as government is one of the biggest creators and consumers of data. (PTI)

  • Jan 17, 04:06 PM (IST)
  • Jan 17, 04:05 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 4 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra

  • Jan 17, 03:58 PM (IST)

    Thane court defers hearing in defamation case against Rahul Gandhi

    A magistrate court has deferred the hearing in the defamation case filed against Congress president Rahul Gandhi by an RSS worker on his alleged statement over Mahatma Gandhi's assassination, reports PTI. The hearing was deferred after Gandhi's counsel sought time for his client to appear before the court, citing his political commitments. First Class Judicial Magistrate LM Pathan fixed April 23 for hearing the case.

  • Jan 17, 03:58 PM (IST)

    Sensex surges 310.77 points to end at a new closing peak of 35,081.82. The Nifty rises 88.10 pts to a record close of 10,788.55.

