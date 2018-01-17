News highlights of the day: Bitcoin slumps to under $10,000 after regulatory fears grow

Live now
Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Bannon says under White House orders not to answer House committee
Former Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon has refused to answer questions from a congressional committee probing the president's campaign links to Russia, saying he was under orders from the White House not to, reports AFP. Bannon was quizzed voluntarily behind closed doors by the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, the first time he has testified in the probe investigating whether Trump's campaign colluded with Russia in its bid to influence the 2016 US elections.
World to be riskier place in 2018: WEF Survey
The world will see risks related to environment, economy and international relations intensify this year with a majority of stakeholders expecting political or economic confrontations between major powers to worsen, a survey by the World Economic Forum (WEF) showed.
Referring to contentious issues between various nations, WEF said in its annual Global Risks Report that China's determination to press territorial and maritime claims and its extension of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) have triggered responses among neighbouring powers, with Japan and India exploring more structured forms of strategic cooperation in both economic and military affairs.
"This initiative could become more significant if additional partners - such as Australia, the US, or even European states - were to take part. However, most of these countries are currently cautious and would be wary of allowing such a hedging policy to cause tensions with China," it said.
All 14 types of Rs 10 coin valid, legal tender, says RBI
All the 14 designs of Rs 10 coin are valid and legal tender for transactions, the Reserve Bank said, amid reluctance by certain traders to accept the coins. "It has come to the notice of the Reserve Bank that in certain places there is reluctance on part of traders and members of public to accept Rs 10 coins due to suspicion about their genuineness," the RBI said while reiterating legal tender status of the coins of different designs.
In a statement, the central bank clarified that it puts into circulation the coins minted by government mints. These coins, it further said, have distinctive features to reflect various themes of economic, social and cultural values and are introduced from time to time.
India to be $5 trillion eco in 8-9 years: Suresh Prabhu
Commerce and Industries Minister Suresh Prabhu said India is expected to become a $5 trillion economy in the next 8-9 years with the manufacturing sector contributing 20% to that, reports PTI. "India is going to be $5 trillion economy in 8-9 years. $1 trillion will come from manufacturing. Therefore we are preparing a detailed
The minister said if manufacturing alone is digitised it will create huge opportunity for technology firms. "60% of the $5 trillion will come from services. This includes various services which are not being even thought of at present. Like home care services have tremendous scope," he said.
China using new type of fabricated fortification for defence troops
An intelligence note accessed by India Today shows that Chinese troops are erecting structures near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with a new type of fabricated fortification. According to Indian intelligence agencies, they are being developed by the Defence Engineering Research Institute under the Academy of Military Science (AMS) of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and have been distributed to the frontier defence troops. The new fortifications are reportedly suitable for mountainous areas that have poor road conditions or are almost inaccessible by large machines. Sources say this is an indication of China's aggressive stance against India.
What's in a name? Chinese automaker nixes 'Trumpchi'
Chinese auto maker GAC is changing the name of models it plans to introduce in the US market next year, because "Trumpchi" sounds too much like its linked to President Donald Trump, reports AFP. "The name will change for the US market to avoid the wrong connotation or misunderstanding," a GAC spokesman said. The Trumpchi models have been available in China for years, and the word actually means "legend" in Chinese, the spokesman said.
Tata Sons plans to raise $1.5bn via ECB, says report
Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, is looking to raise up to $1.5 billion in external commercial borrowing (ECB) in the next few weeks, sources told Mint. It plans to use the funds partly to subscribe to the forthcoming rights issue of Tata Steel and also repay a part of the outstanding debt of Tata Teleservices (TTSL), which is in the process of merging with Bharti Airtel, sources said.
Defence minister Sitharaman undertakes sortie in Sukhoi
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took off in the IAFs frontline combat jet Sukhoi 30 MKI from the air base in Jodhpur, reports PTI. The country's first woman defence minister sat in the rear seat behind the pilot and was wearing the pilots G-suit. The sortie is likely to last for 30 minutes, defence sources said. "She is reviewing the operational preparedness and combat capabilities," the sources said. Sukoi-30 MKI is a nuclear-capable aircraft which can penetrate deep into enemy territory.
Isro releases first image taken by Cartosat-2 series satellite
The first day image captured by India's recently launched weather observation Cartosat-2 series satellite shows a part of Indore city in Madhya Pradesh with the Holkar Cricket Stadium in the centre, reports PTI. The image was acquired on January 15, three days after the launch of the satellite, and released on Tuesday on the website of the Bengaluru-headquartered Indian Space Research Organisation.
Dolly Khanna sold 10 stocks in Dec quarter, portfolio soars 575% in 2017
Chennai-based value investor Dolly Khanna made a couple of changes in her portfolio during the December quarter. She reduced stake in 10 companies and increased in three others, which include GNFC, IFB Agro Industries and Rain Industries. Khanna has been investing in the domestic stock market since 1996 and her portfolio is entirely managed by her husband Rajiv Khanna.
Shares in Khanna's portfolio soared up to 575% in 2017. Her total investment in Indian equities was valued at over Rs 850 crore as of September 30, 2017. She marginally reduced stake in IFB Industries from 1.05% as of September 2017 to 1.03% as of December 2017. Other stocks where Khanna marginally reducing holding include NOCIL (from 2.02% to 1.96%), Thirumalai Chemicals (from 1.73% to 1.63%).
Khanna also sold some shares in Tata Metaliks and Sterling Tools. In Tata Metaliks, her shareholding fell to 1.08% as of December 2017 from 1.09% as of September 2017. Among others, Khanna's holdings in Sterling Tools, Dwarikesh Sugar, Nandan Denim, Emkay Global Financial Services and Ruchira Paper fell to 1.29%, 1.57%, 1.07%, 1.02% and 1.67% at the end of October-December 2017 quarter from 1.39%, 1.59%, 1.2%, 1.31% and 1.7% as of September 30, 2017, respectively.
Data showed Khanna sold nearly 4,870 shares in Manppuram Finance during Q3 FY18. She held 95,29,586 shares of Manappuram Finance as of December 31, 2017 against 95,34,454 shares as of September 30, 2017. Among her bullish bets, Khanna increased her holding in Rain Industries and IFB Agro Industries to 2.57% and 1.27% at the end of Q3 FY18 from 2.05% and 1.14%, respectively, as of Q2 FY18 end. Her stake in GNFC, where she was not among the key shareholders in Q2 FY18, rose to 1.03% as of December 31, 2017.
7 out of 10 teens can use cellphone but not read basic text: ASER 2017
More than seven out of 10 children in the age group of 14-18 years can use a cellphone, but cannot read basic text fluently in their language, says the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER). The report also says that females have reduced access to cellphones. While only 12% males have never used a cellphone, the corresponding number of females is much higher at 22%, it says.
The report is based on a survey which was carried out in 28 districts of 24 states, with four domains in focus, namely what are the children of this age group (14 to 18 years) doing, their ability, awareness and aspirations. "While 25% in the 14-18 age group still cannot read basic text fluently in their own language, more than half struggle with division problems. As for English sentences, 53% can read them. It has also been found that the proportion of youths, who have not acquired basic math skills by 14 years, is the same as that of 18-year-olds," the report says.
ASER 2017 has focused on 14 to 18-year-olds, who have just moved beyond the elementary school and are the first batch to pass out of class VIII after the implementation of the Right to Education Act, 2009. According to the report, the number of students enrolled in school systems once they move out of the protection of the Right to Education Act, has drastically decreased particularly of girls.
Deutsche Bank may sell Indian retail unit to IndusInd Bank
Deutsche Bank AG is in early talks to sell its retail operations in India, part of a previously announced plan to raise money through asset sales, sources told Bloomberg. The discussions, with Mumbai-based IndusInd Bank, are not exclusive and a decision isn’t imminent, sources said. A sale of the operations isn’t certain, sources added.
Days before Budget 2018, GST Council set to cut rates on 70-80 items; simpler rules and procedures on anvil
The country’s six-month old revamped indirect tax system is set to undergo significant changes, which will include simplification of return filing process, amendment in laws and rules to simplify procedures, along with rate cuts of around 70 goods and services, reports Moneycontrol News’ Shreya Nandi. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council—the apex body for decision making headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley—is likely to consider the big bang recommendations from states and various officers’ panel in its next meeting on Thursday.
Nestle sells US candy biz to Ferrero for $2.9bn
Nestle has agreed to sell its US candy business to Italy's Ferrero for $2.9 billion in cash as the Swiss food giant shakes up its product portfolio, reports AFP. Ferrero, known for its Tic Tac, Nutella and Ferrero Rocher brands but which has traditionally preferred organic growth to acquisitions, will now be picking up Crunch, Butterfinger and Baby Ruth from Nestle. The sale will make Ferrero the third-largest confectionary company in the US market.
Hitler’s wartime car is up for auction in the US
A "super Mercedes" parade car built for and used by Adolf Hitler during World War II is to be sold at auction on Wednesday, reports CNBC. The Nazi dictator's Mercedes-Benz 770 Grosser Offener Tourenwagen, which the US Army seized after the war, is one of just three in private hands. Only five models remain in existence. The German car is described by Worldwide Auctioneers, which will be selling it in Scottsdale, Arizona, as "the most historically significant automobile ever offered for public sale." (Picture courtesy: Worldwide Auctioneers)
China banking regulator chief warns 'black swan' event could threaten financial stability: People's Daily
China’s banking regulator chief warned that a “black swan”, or an unforeseen, event could threaten the country’s financial stability, official People’s Daily reported on Wednesday. In an interview with the paper, Guo Shuqing said that while risks in the financial system are manageable, they are still “complex and serious.”
Since his appointment as the head of the China Banking Regulatory Commission early last year, Guo has introduced a flurry of new rules to reign in lender risks including from curbs on shadow banking activities to the crackdown on loan fraud. Guo said the dangers stem from the pressure of rising bad debt, imperfect internal risk systems at financial institutions, the relatively high levels of shadow banking activities and rule violations.
Trump is fit for duty, but should hit the gym, says White House doctor
US President Donald Trump passed a test for signs of dementia and is in overall excellent health, but needs to shed weight by cutting calories, fats and carbohydrates and starting a daily exercise routine, the White House physician said. Trump, who was coy about sharing medical information during his unconventional 2016 run for office, used his first presidential medical exam - conducted on Friday at Walter Reed National Medical Centre - to try to put to rest lingering questions about his mental fitness for office, reports Reuters.
Trump, 71, is known to enjoy high-fat foods like fried chicken, hamburgers and steak - and, while he plays golf, he does not have a daily exercise routine. Jackson said Trump is going to try to lose 4.5 to 6.8 kg by eating better and starting to exercise.
US companies list blockchain ETFs as bitcoin proposals languish
Investors looking to profit from excitement surrounding bitcoin technology will get a new opportunity this week. Funds coming to market on Wednesday will purchase shares of companies, such as Hitachi, Accenture and Overstock.com, that may benefit from the digital asset’s underlying technology, reports Reuters.
Rather than buying wild-trading “cryptocurrencies” themselves, the funds’ tactic has mollified uneasy regulators who have denied or tabled more than a dozen proposals for funds that would own bitcoin or futures based on them. Amplify Investments and Reality Shares are each launching exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest in companies betting on blockchain, the decentralised technology bitcoin uses to keep a running record of transactions.
Bitcoin briefly dips below $10,000 on Coinbase, ethereum crashes 30%
Bitcoin briefly plunged below $10,000 on Wednesday on Coinbase, after first topping the psychologically key level in late November, reports CNBC. Other major digital currencies also sold off sharply. Digital currency ethereum plunged 30% to below $1,000, while ripple fell below $1. In fact, nearly every major cryptocurrency suffered massive losses during the day.
Ethereum traded at about $1,062 as of 6:42 am. That represented a sizable rebound after hitting a low of $854 earlier in the day. Coinbase is the leading US marketplace for trading bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin and bitcoin cash. The declines followed comments from South Korean authorities that indicated tougher regulation on digital currency trading. However, there was no immediately apparent driver behind the late-afternoon decline.
Bitcoin dropped 28% to a low of $9,969 on Coinbase, but quickly jumped back up to trade back above $11,000 as of 6:42 am. Bitcoin has now nearly halved in price after topping $19,800 in mid-December. But the digital currency remains more than 1,100% higher over the last 12 months, according to Coinbase.
One injured, bogies damaged after cooking gas explodes in pantry car at Puri station
At least one person was injured and some bogies of a stationed special Army train was damaged as the cooking gas in the pantry car exploded at Puri Railway station today, police said.
The incident took place this afternoon in the pantry car of the army special train, which was at the platform number two of the station for maintenance work and was slated to leave for Mumbai tomorrow.
The injured person was identified as Binod Arya. He received minor injuries. Arya was standing in platform number one. Splinters of broken window pane of the Army special train hit him, police said adding that Arya was discharged from hospital after minor treatment. (PTI)
Aadhaar an "electronic leash" on citizens: senior lawyer in Supreme Court
Terming Aadhaar as "an electronic leash", a senior lawyer today told the Supreme Court that the government could completely destroy an individual by "switching off" the 12-digit unique identifier number.
The argument was made before a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra which commenced hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the government's flagship Aadhaar programme and its enabling Act of 2016. (PTI)
Rolls-Royce considers sale of commercial marine operation
Britain's Rolls-Royce said on Wednesday it was considering the sale of its commercial marine business, which has been hit by weak demand in offshore oil and gas markets, as part of a restructuring of the company into three core units. (Reuters)
Central Railway suburban trains to get talkback systems, CCTVs
Central Railway today said that it would be installing "talkback" systems in all ladies coaches to increase the safety of its women commuters.
CR's Mumbai Divisional Railway Manager SK Jain said, "The Railway Board recently gave the green signal to install talkback systems in each ladies coach as well as CCTV cameras in each rake. We will be procuring 11,160 CCTV cameras and 1,106 talkback equipment at a cost of Rs 177 crore." (PTI)
No eatery in Delhi's Hauz Khas Village has sanctioned building plan: High Court
Not a single restaurant or pub in south Delhi's Hauz Khas Village have taken a sanctioned building plan from the municipal authorities to run their businesses, the Delhi High Court has observed.
A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar made the observation after the south Delhi municipal corporation (SDMC) replied in the negative to a court query whether it had sanctioned a single building plan for an eatery or a pub in the area. (PTI)
TCS expands pact with US acoustic company Shure
The largest software exporter TCS has expanded its business relationship with the American audio equipment maker Shure, which entails setting-up of a global development centre.
This is the third deal announcement by the Tata group company since reporting its December quarter numbers last week, where profits slid marginally. (PTI)
Ben Stokes available for selection despite charges: ECB
The English Cricket Board (ECB) has said that cricketer Ben Stokes can now be considered for selection despite affray charges, according to Reuters.
On Monday it was announced that Stokes had been charged with affray by prosecutors regarding his alleged involvement in an incident outside a nightclub in September 2017.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman waves from the cock-pit of IAF's Sukhoi-30 MKI plane before taking off for a sortie in Jodhpur earlier today. (Image: PTI)
Maharashtra unveils public cloud policy, creates a USD 2 billion opportunity
Maharashtra has come out with a public cloud policy virtually mandating its departments to shift their data storage onto the cloud, creating a USD 2 billion opportunity for the industry.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the policy, which is a first by any state, will result in additional private sector investments as government is one of the biggest creators and consumers of data. (PTI)
Thane court defers hearing in defamation case against Rahul Gandhi
A magistrate court has deferred the hearing in the defamation case filed against Congress president Rahul Gandhi by an RSS worker on his alleged statement over Mahatma Gandhi's assassination, reports PTI. The hearing was deferred after Gandhi's counsel sought time for his client to appear before the court, citing his political commitments. First Class Judicial Magistrate LM Pathan fixed April 23 for hearing the case.
Sensex surges 310.77 points to end at a new closing peak of 35,081.82. The Nifty rises 88.10 pts to a record close of 10,788.55.