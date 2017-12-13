App
News Highlights of the Day: Bankers decide to refer 22-23 large NPA accounts to NCLT

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Dec 13, 07:40 PM (IST)

    Bankers decide to refer 22-23 large NPA accounts to NCLT

    Unable to find any resolution on 28 stressed accounts from the second list, the lenders will be initiating insolvency proceedings against 22-23 of these borrowers which include Uttam Galva Steel, IVRCL, Ruchi Soya Industries and Essar Projects, a banker said.

    The Reserve Bank deadline to resolve these 28 accounts ended today.

    The regulator in August had asked bankers to refer these cases to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) if they failed to find a resolution by December 31.

  • Dec 13, 04:02 PM (IST)

    Top Headlines:
     

    # Govt withdraws December 31 deadline for linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts, extends it till March 31
    # SC stays NCLT order on govt takeover of Unitech
    # Former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda convicted in coal scam case
    # I-T Dept conducts surveys at Bitcoin exchanges country-wide
    # NHAI to speed up highway projects, to bid out 3,500 km work by Dec
    # Bad loans to banks by UPA regime a big scam, says PM Modi
    # ADB lowers India's FY18 GDP forecast to 6.7%, warns China's economy set to slow sharply in 2018

  • Dec 13, 09:59 PM (IST)

    That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.

  • Dec 13, 09:48 PM (IST)

    Progressive Muslims should support draft bill on triple talaq: Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi

    Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday called upon political parties and progressive Muslims to come out in support of the draft bill banning triple talaq and containing provisions for providing assistance to women affected by the practice.

    "Governments, whether at the Centre or in the states, ought not to interfere in religious matters as far as beliefs and rituals are concerned. But intervention becomes necessary when it comes to social evils like untouchability, dowry, child marriage and triple talaq", Modi said at a meeting of the BJP's minorities front here.

  • Dec 13, 09:31 PM (IST)

    EC issues notice to Rahul Gandhi over TV interviews

    The Election Commission issued a show-cause notice to Congress President-elect Rahul Gandhi after TV channels aired his interview where he spoke about Gujarat elections. 
    As per the EC guidelines for the media, TV channels are not allowed to broadcast anything related to the elections after 5 pm, from December 12.
    "Explain why action should not be taken against you for violating provisions of MCC (Model Code of Conduct), failing which Commission will decide the matter without any further reference to you," the notice said.

  • Dec 13, 09:13 PM (IST)

    Vendors can now track status of bills online: Railways

    Vendors of Indian Railways can now track the status of their bills and get paid within 30 days of generating receipts through an online system introduced by the national transporter to enhance transparency in the processing and settlement of bills.

    Under the system, the vendor or contractor need to register with the online IT platform developed in-house by CRIS, New Delhi called Indian Railways E-Procurement System (IREPS).

  • Dec 13, 08:59 PM (IST)

    India to get $250 mn loan from World Bank for skilling plans

    World Bank will provide USD 250 million loan to India for skill development programme to support livelihood.

    India today signed a loan agreement with World Bank under 'Skills Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion' (SANKALP) Project, an official statement said today.

  • Dec 13, 08:38 PM (IST)

    NGT declares Amarnath cave shrine 'silence zone'

    In a bid to preserve the eco-sensitive Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, the National Green Tribunal today declared it a "silence zone" and prohibited religious offerings beyond the entry point.

    A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said the Amarnath Shrine Board should ensure that proper infrastructural facilities are provided to the pilgrims so that they are not deprived of a clear 'darshan', and the ecology of the area is maintained.

  • Dec 13, 08:32 PM (IST)

    The recent Bombay High Court order, upholding the constitutional validity of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and its applicability to all unfinished projects prior to the implementation date, is seen as a confidence booster from the consumers' perspective, says ICRA.
  • Dec 13, 08:22 PM (IST)

    The Nifty, which saw intraday recovery, failed to keep the momentum going and succumbed under selling pressure on Wednesday, forming a bearish candle for the second day in a row.
  • Dec 13, 08:11 PM (IST)
  • Dec 13, 08:03 PM (IST)

    At ICJ, Pak rejects India's plea for consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

    Pakistan today rejected India's plea for consular access to death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav at the ICJ, claiming that New Delhi wants the access to get the information gathered by its "spy".

    In its counter-memorial submitted to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Pakistan said the provision of such an access under the Vienna Convention is only for legitimate visitors and not for spies, the Express Tribune reported.

  • Dec 13, 07:51 PM (IST)

    Delhi HC to hear Sharad Yadav's plea against his ouster from Rajya Sabha tomorrow

    The Delhi High Court today posted for hearing tomorrow former JD(U) president Sharad Yadav's plea seeking immediate setting aside of his disqualification from the Rajya Sabha.

    Justice Vibhu Bakhru said he would take up the issue tomorrow as he wanted to go through the file in which the Rajya Sabha chairman's order has been challenged.

    Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Yadav, said the matter needed to be heard urgently on the ground that the Winter Session of Parliament is to begin on Friday and he will not be able to participate in it if the order is not suspended.

  • Dec 13, 07:24 PM (IST)

    Union Minister Piyush Goyal has attacked the Congress

    The union minister has said, "We have accessed emails in which Jayanthi Natarajan, when UPA minister, was even willing to go home to meet personal secretary of Rahul Gandhi. This was how people not a part of the government interfered in governance during the UPA?"

    "(During the) UPA, how projects were stalled and environment ministry was used, is evident in the email, how projects in Gujarat were stalled," he added.

  • Dec 13, 07:01 PM (IST)

    Amit Shah slams former PM Manmohan Singh

    BJP President Amit Shah today slammed former prime minister Manmohan Singh for not showing displeasure when former Congress President Sonia Gandhi ji had called Narendra Modi "Maut ka Saudagar".

    Shah said, "When Sonia ji called Modi ji 'Maut ka Saudagar' then where was Manmohan Singh ji's advice on use of words and position? Same when Rahul ji tore ordinance. Scam after scam occurred in UPA, then Manmohan ji did not find anything wrong?"

    In a tweet, Shah said, "Where was respected Manmohan Singh ji’s anger when Shri Rahul Gandhi tore an ordinance which his Cabinet had cleared? Where was his concern for the dignity of the Prime Minister’s office?

    "When it comes to respected Manmohan Singh ji’s honesty, I would not like to say anything. The monumental loot and plunder under his watch speak for him in abundance!," he said in another tweet.

  • Dec 13, 06:47 PM (IST)

    Flight operations resume at Srinagar airport

    Flight operations to and from the Srinagar airport resumed today after having remained suspended for the first half of the day due to poor visibility caused by intermittent snowfall in Kashmir, officials have said.

  • Dec 13, 06:34 PM (IST)

    No makeover, BJP had distorted my image: Rahul Gandhi

    Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi today alleged that Gujarat's ruling BJP had "distorted" his image using money and manpower.

    Campaigning for the Gujarat assembly polls ended yesterday.

    Speaking to Gujarati news channels a day ahead of the second and final phase of polling, Gandhi expressed confidence that the Congress would win.

    The results would be "zabardast", Gandhi said. "We will not only get a majority, you will be surprised by the results." (PTI)

  • Dec 13, 06:16 PM (IST)

    India's current account deficit more than doubles in Q2 FY18

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday, released India's balance of payments (BoP) numbers that showed a sharp uptick in the country's Current Account Deficit (CAD).

    The reserve bank said that India's CAD rose to USD 7.2 billion (1.2%) in the 2nd quarter of 2017-2018 as compared to USD 3.4 billion or 0.6% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the same quarter of last year.

    "The widening of the CAD on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis was primarily on account of a higher trade deficit (USD 32.8 billion) brought about by a larger increase in merchandise imports relative to exports," the RBI said.

  • Dec 13, 06:09 PM (IST)

    Yogendra Yadav, psephologist, national president of Swaraj India and former member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has tweeted out his projection for the 2017 Gujarat Election.

    Yadav has charted out three scenarios:
    Scenario 1 (Which he says is "possible")
    BJP 43% votes, 86 seats
    INC 43% votes, 92 seats

    Scenario 2: (Which he says is "likely")
    BJP 41% votes, 65 seats
    INC 45% votes, 113 seats

    Scenario 3 (Which according to him is "can't be ruled out")
    "Even bigger defeat for the BJP"

  • Dec 13, 05:54 PM (IST)

    Bad loans to banks by UPA regime a big scam, says PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched a blistering attack on the previous Congress-led UPA regime, saying that banks were pressured to give loans worth thousands of crore of rupees to select industrialists in a scam bigger than 2G, coal and Commonwealth Games scams.

    Speaking at the 90th AGM of industry association FICCI, Modi said the non performing asset (NPA) or bad loans problem is a "liability" handed over by "economists" in the previous regime.

  • Dec 13, 05:33 PM (IST)

    SAIL approves automotive steel JV with ArcelorMittal

    Domestic steel giant SAIL on Wednesday said its board has approved the proposal to enter into a joint venture with the world's largest steelmaker ArcelorMittal for manufacturing high-end automotive steel.

    "The Board of SAIL in its meeting held on December 12, 2017, has approved the proposal for signing of a legally non-binding term sheet with ArcelorMittal S.A for entering into a JV for automotive Steel Business," Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said.

    However, definitive agreements in this regard will be finalised in due course subject to financial viability, the PSU said in a filing to the BSE. (PTI)

  • Dec 13, 05:16 PM (IST)

    The markets closed on a weak note after a volatile day of trade. Watch Markets@Moneycontrol for more.

  • Dec 13, 04:46 PM (IST)

    BREAKING: The deadline for linking Aadhaar to bank accounts has been extended to March 31. 

  • Dec 13, 04:27 PM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently addressing business leaders at FICCI's AGM. Follow live updates here.

  • Dec 13, 04:19 PM (IST)

    IndiGo, Jet Airways put in bids for operating UDAN flights

    IndiGo, Jet Airways and SpiceJet have submitted bids under the regional connectivity scheme's second round of bidding wherein the government has received 141 initial proposals, a senior official said on Wednesday.

    The financial bids in the second round of the scheme — Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) — would be opened on Wednesday while the technical bids were opened on December 5.

    IndiGo, SpiceJet, Jet Airways and Zoom Air are among the applicants that have put in their bids for the second round of UDAN, according to the civil aviation ministry official.

    UDAN seeks to connect unserved and under-served airports as well as make flying more affordable. The participating airlines are provided Viability Gap Funding (VGF) — which is contributed by the ministry and respective state governments.

    The official said IndiGo and SpiceJet have not sought any VGF for their proposed flights under the scheme.

  • Dec 13, 04:07 PM (IST)

    Democracy as we know it is one of the newest forms of governance in the world. In fact, before World War II, only a small minority of the countries in the world were fully democratic.
  • Dec 13, 03:57 PM (IST)

  • Dec 13, 03:54 PM (IST)

    US says no intent to contain China's growth

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the US was paying a close attention to Beijing's 'One Belt, One Road' (OBOR) initiative, but sought to clarify that the Trump administration does not intend to contain China's economic growth, reports PTI. The "One Belt One Road" is a maze of projects meant to connect China with Asia, Europe and Africa.

    "It is not our intent to contain China's economic growth. They must grow. They still have hundreds of millions of people that need to move out of poverty. But we do pay close attention to their OBOR policy," Tillerson told the State Department employees in a town hall.

    The OBOR strategy articulates the Chinese view of their future of how they're going to grow their economy, and how they're going to protect that economic growth, and perhaps extend some of their own spheres of influence around the world, he noted.

