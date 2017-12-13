News Highlights of the Day: Bankers decide to refer 22-23 large NPA accounts to NCLT

The apex court, which had on Tuesday expressed unhappiness over the Centre's move to approach the NCLT, said the stay on the company law tribunal's order would meet the ends of the justice. The top court had on Tuesday asked the Centre why it had not taken the apex court's permission to move the NCLT for suspension of Unitech's directors and their substitution by government nominees.
Senior lawyers Mukul Rohatgi and Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the real estate firm and its promoters, had said that the apex court had given time to Unitech chief Sanjay Chandra to negotiate from jail to sell assets to generate Rs 750 crore for refunding money to home buyers but, in the meantime, the Centre has approached the NCLT. Rohatgi had claimed that the NCLT did not issue notice to the firm and its directors and passed the interim order, which was virtually a final order, and allowed the Centre to take over the firm.
The brokerage names Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) among its top 10 bets. It sees a 25% upside on the stock amid the positive outlook on the utility vehicle segment, led by new launches Q4FY18, healthy rural demand and attractive valuations. Besides it expects Maruti Suzuki and Ashok Leyland to perform well going forward. (Picture courtesy: The Economic Times)
Among banks, Nomura likes industry leaders State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank. These banks are seen rising up to 23% going forward. Meanwhile, PNC Infra and Shriram Transport remained two stocks the brokerage is bullish on.
Bankers decide to refer 22-23 large NPA accounts to NCLT
Unable to find any resolution on 28 stressed accounts from the second list, the lenders will be initiating insolvency proceedings against 22-23 of these borrowers which include Uttam Galva Steel, IVRCL, Ruchi Soya Industries and Essar Projects, a banker said.
The Reserve Bank deadline to resolve these 28 accounts ended today.
The regulator in August had asked bankers to refer these cases to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) if they failed to find a resolution by December 31.
Dec 13, 04:02 PM (IST)
Top Headlines:
# Govt withdraws December 31 deadline for linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts, extends it till March 31 # SC stays NCLT order on govt takeover of Unitech # Former Jharkhand CM MadhuKoda convicted in coal scam case # I-T Dept conducts surveys at Bitcoin exchanges country-wide # NHAI to speed up highway projects, to bid out 3,500 km work by Dec # Bad loans to banks by UPA regime a big scam, says PM Modi # ADB lowers India's FY18 GDP forecast to 6.7%, warns China's economy set to slow sharply in 2018
Dec 13, 09:59 PM (IST)
Dec 13, 09:48 PM (IST)
Progressive Muslims should support draft bill on triple talaq: Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday called upon political parties and progressive Muslims to come out in support of the draft bill banning triple talaq and containing provisions for providing assistance to women affected by the practice.
"Governments, whether at the Centre or in the states, ought not to interfere in religious matters as far as beliefs and rituals are concerned. But intervention becomes necessary when it comes to social evils like untouchability, dowry, child marriage and triple talaq", Modi said at a meeting of the BJP's minorities front here.
Dec 13, 09:31 PM (IST)
EC issues notice to Rahul Gandhi over TV interviews
The Election Commission issued a show-cause notice to Congress President-elect Rahul Gandhi after TV channels aired his interview where he spoke about Gujarat elections.
As per the EC guidelines for the media, TV channels are not allowed to broadcast anything related to the elections after 5 pm, from December 12.
"Explain why action should not be taken against you for violating provisions of MCC (Model Code of Conduct), failing which Commission will decide the matter without any further reference to you," the notice said.
Dec 13, 09:13 PM (IST)
Vendors can now track status of bills online: Railways
Vendors of Indian Railways can now track the status of their bills and get paid within 30 days of generating receipts through an online system introduced by the national transporter to enhance transparency in the processing and settlement of bills.
Under the system, the vendor or contractor need to register with the online IT platform developed in-house by CRIS, New Delhi called Indian Railways E-Procurement System (IREPS).
Dec 13, 09:11 PM (IST)
Dec 13, 09:07 PM (IST)
Dec 13, 08:59 PM (IST)
India to get $250 mn loan from World Bank for skilling plans
World Bank will provide USD 250 million loan to India for skill development programme to support livelihood.
India today signed a loan agreement with World Bank under 'Skills Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion' (SANKALP) Project, an official statement said today.
Dec 13, 08:38 PM (IST)
NGT declares Amarnath cave shrine 'silence zone'
In a bid to preserve the eco-sensitive Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, the National Green Tribunal today declared it a "silence zone" and prohibited religious offerings beyond the entry point.
A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said the Amarnath Shrine Board should ensure that proper infrastructural facilities are provided to the pilgrims so that they are not deprived of a clear 'darshan', and the ecology of the area is maintained.
At ICJ, Pak rejects India's plea for consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav
Pakistan today rejected India's plea for consular access to death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav at the ICJ, claiming that New Delhi wants the access to get the information gathered by its "spy".
In its counter-memorial submitted to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Pakistan said the provision of such an access under the Vienna Convention is only for legitimate visitors and not for spies, the Express Tribune reported.
Dec 13, 07:51 PM (IST)
Delhi HC to hear Sharad Yadav's plea against his ouster from Rajya Sabha tomorrow
The Delhi High Court today posted for hearing tomorrow former JD(U) president Sharad Yadav's plea seeking immediate setting aside of his disqualification from the Rajya Sabha.
Justice Vibhu Bakhru said he would take up the issue tomorrow as he wanted to go through the file in which the Rajya Sabha chairman's order has been challenged.
Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Yadav, said the matter needed to be heard urgently on the ground that the Winter Session of Parliament is to begin on Friday and he will not be able to participate in it if the order is not suspended.
Dec 13, 07:24 PM (IST)
Union Minister Piyush Goyal has attacked the Congress
The union minister has said, "We have accessed emails in which Jayanthi Natarajan, when UPA minister, was even willing to go home to meet personal secretary of Rahul Gandhi. This was how people not a part of the government interfered in governance during the UPA?"
"(During the) UPA, how projects were stalled and environment ministry was used, is evident in the email, how projects in Gujarat were stalled," he added.
Dec 13, 07:01 PM (IST)
Amit Shah slams former PM Manmohan Singh
BJP President Amit Shah today slammed former prime minister Manmohan Singh for not showing displeasure when former Congress President Sonia Gandhi ji had called Narendra Modi "Maut ka Saudagar".
Shah said, "When Sonia ji called Modi ji 'Maut ka Saudagar' then where was Manmohan Singh ji's advice on use of words and position? Same when Rahul ji tore ordinance. Scam after scam occurred in UPA, then Manmohan ji did not find anything wrong?"
In a tweet, Shah said, "Where was respected Manmohan Singh ji’s anger when Shri Rahul Gandhi tore an ordinance which his Cabinet had cleared? Where was his concern for the dignity of the Prime Minister’s office?
"When it comes to respected Manmohan Singh ji’s honesty, I would not like to say anything. The monumental loot and plunder under his watch speak for him in abundance!," he said in another tweet.
Dec 13, 06:47 PM (IST)
Flight operations resume at Srinagar airport
Flight operations to and from the Srinagar airport resumed today after having remained suspended for the first half of the day due to poor visibility caused by intermittent snowfall in Kashmir, officials have said.
Dec 13, 06:34 PM (IST)
No makeover, BJP had distorted my image: Rahul Gandhi
Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi today alleged that Gujarat's ruling BJP had "distorted" his image using money and manpower.
Campaigning for the Gujarat assembly polls ended yesterday.
Speaking to Gujarati news channels a day ahead of the second and final phase of polling, Gandhi expressed confidence that the Congress would win.
The results would be "zabardast", Gandhi said. "We will not only get a majority, you will be surprised by the results." (PTI)
Dec 13, 06:16 PM (IST)
India's current account deficit more than doubles in Q2 FY18
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday, released India's balance of payments (BoP) numbers that showed a sharp uptick in the country's Current Account Deficit (CAD).
The reserve bank said that India's CAD rose to USD 7.2 billion (1.2%) in the 2nd quarter of 2017-2018 as compared to USD 3.4 billion or 0.6% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the same quarter of last year.
"The widening of the CAD on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis was primarily on account of a higher trade deficit (USD 32.8 billion) brought about by a larger increase in merchandise imports relative to exports," the RBI said.
Dec 13, 06:09 PM (IST)
Yogendra Yadav, psephologist, national president of Swaraj India and former member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has tweeted out his projection for the 2017 Gujarat Election.
Yadav has charted out three scenarios:
Scenario 1 (Which he says is "possible")
BJP 43% votes, 86 seats
INC 43% votes, 92 seats
Scenario 2: (Which he says is "likely")
BJP 41% votes, 65 seats
INC 45% votes, 113 seats
Scenario 3 (Which according to him is "can't be ruled out")
"Even bigger defeat for the BJP"
Dec 13, 05:54 PM (IST)
Bad loans to banks by UPA regime a big scam, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched a blistering attack on the previous Congress-led UPA regime, saying that banks were pressured to give loans worth thousands of crore of rupees to select industrialists in a scam bigger than 2G, coal and Commonwealth Games scams.
Speaking at the 90th AGM of industry association FICCI, Modi said the non performing asset (NPA) or bad loans problem is a "liability" handed over by "economists" in the previous regime.
Dec 13, 05:33 PM (IST)
SAIL approves automotive steel JV with ArcelorMittal
Domestic steel giant SAIL on Wednesday said its board has approved the proposal to enter into a joint venture with the world's largest steelmaker ArcelorMittal for manufacturing high-end automotive steel.
"The Board of SAIL in its meeting held on December 12, 2017, has approved the proposal for signing of a legally non-binding term sheet with ArcelorMittal S.A for entering into a JV for automotive Steel Business," Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said.
However, definitive agreements in this regard will be finalised in due course subject to financial viability, the PSU said in a filing to the BSE. (PTI)
BREAKING: The deadline for linking Aadhaar to bank accounts has been extended to March 31.
Dec 13, 04:27 PM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently addressing business leaders at FICCI's AGM. Follow live updates here.
Dec 13, 04:19 PM (IST)
IndiGo, Jet Airways put in bids for operating UDAN flights
IndiGo, Jet Airways and SpiceJet have submitted bids under the regional connectivity scheme's second round of bidding wherein the government has received 141 initial proposals, a senior official said on Wednesday.
The financial bids in the second round of the scheme — Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) — would be opened on Wednesday while the technical bids were opened on December 5.
IndiGo, SpiceJet, Jet Airways and Zoom Air are among the applicants that have put in their bids for the second round of UDAN, according to the civil aviation ministry official.
UDAN seeks to connect unserved and under-served airports as well as make flying more affordable. The participating airlines are provided Viability Gap Funding (VGF) — which is contributed by the ministry and respective state governments.
The official said IndiGo and SpiceJet have not sought any VGF for their proposed flights under the scheme.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the US was paying a close attention to Beijing's 'One Belt, One Road' (OBOR) initiative, but sought to clarify that the Trump administration does not intend to contain China's economic growth, reports PTI. The "One Belt One Road" is a maze of projects meant to connect China with Asia, Europe and Africa.
"It is not our intent to contain China's economic growth. They must grow. They still have hundreds of millions of people that need to move out of poverty. But we do pay close attention to their OBOR policy," Tillerson told the State Department employees in a town hall.
The OBOR strategy articulates the Chinese view of their future of how they're going to grow their economy, and how they're going to protect that economic growth, and perhaps extend some of their own spheres of influence around the world, he noted.
The markets closed on a weak note after a volatile day of trade. Watch Markets@Moneycontrol for more.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently addressing business leaders at FICCI's AGM. Follow live updates here.
South Korea bans its banks from dealing in Bitcoin
South Korea banned its financial institutions from dealing in virtual currencies such as Bitcoin, as the cryptocurrency soars in a bubble fuelled by retail speculators, many of them from the country, reports AFP. The hyper-wired country has emerged as a hotbed for cryptocurrency trading, accounting for some 20% of global Bitcoin transactions - about 10 times its share of the world economy.
About one million South Koreans, many of them small-time investors, are estimated to own Bitcoins, and demand is so high that prices for the unit are around 20% higher than in the US, its biggest market. The Prime Minister's Office said Seoul would ban financial institutions from dealing in virtual currencies - including buying, possessing, or holding them as collateral. Prices on Bithumb, South Korea's biggest Bitcoin exchange, fell nearly five percent after the announcement.
Lok Sabha polls may be advanced to Aug-Sep 2018: Telangana BJP leader
A Telangana BJP leader said he foresees the Lok Sabha polls, due in 2019, being advanced to August-September 2018 as his party pursues its agenda to have simultaneous elections to parliament and assemblies, reports PTI. Krishna Saagar Rao, the spokesperson of the Telangana BJP, said he expects a bill on simultaneous elections to be passed in Parliament in the next session or the one coming thereafter.
"I foresee general elections being advanced to August-September 2018. I am not stating it as a spokesperson. It's not an official (party) stand, but as an analyst I am foreseeing simultaneous elections bill to be passed either in this session or next session," he said. According to him, "the Act will ensure there will be two rounds (of simultaneous elections initially)".
He said he expects assembly elections, due next year and in 2019, to be clubbed together and held along with the general elections in August-September 2018. The polls to remaining states would be held simultaneously two years later. "I do see (Prime Minister) Narendra Modiji's prime agenda after this (Gujarat) elections will be simultaneous polls Act. He has made no secret of simultaneous elections being on the agenda," the BJP leader said.
Narendra Modi, Manmohan Singh pay tribute to Parliament attack martyrs
The bitter slugfest ahead of the Gujarat polls receded into the background today as political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his predecessor Manmohan Singh, gathered to pay homage to the martyrs of the 2001 Parliament attack, reports PTI. Modi and Singh greeted each other warmly at the sombre ceremony, held in the Parliament House complex.
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, the prime minister, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Manmohan Singh, BJP veteran L K Advani, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul, several senior ministers and politicians showered petals at the portraits of the bravehearts killed in the attack 16 years ago.
When Singh greeted Modi with a 'namaste' just before the ceremony, the latter cupped his hands. Earlier this week, Modi had accused Singh of colluding with Pakistan to ensure BJP's defeat in Gujarat. Singh had hit back at Modi for allegedly spreading "falsehood and canards" to "score political points in a lost cause".
On December 13, 2001, five heavily-armed gunmen stormed the Parliament complex and opened indiscriminate fire. Five Delhi Police personnel, a woman Central Reserve Police official, two Parliament watch and ward staff, a gardener and a camera person were among those who lost their lives in the attack. (Picture courtesy: PTI)
Govt shelves Dec 31 deadline on Aadhaar, PAN in financial dealings
The government has extended till further notice the December 31 deadline for mandatory quoting of national biometric identifier Aadhaar and PAN for certain financial transactions like opening of a bank account. While the deadline has been withdrawn through a Gazette notification issued on Tuesday, new timelines will be intimated later.
The new rule notified in the Gazette modifies the Prevention of Money Laundering Act of 2002 to replace the requirement of submitting "the Aadhaar number and Permanent Account Number by December 31, 2017" with a provision saying "submit the Aadhaar number, and Permanent Account Number or Form No 60, by such date as may be notified by the Central Government".
While the 12-digit Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), PAN is allotted by the Income Tax Department. Form 60 is a declaration filed by an individual or a person (not being a company or firm) who does not have a PAN and who enters into any specified transaction. Tuesday's notification by the Department of Revenue in the Finance Ministry effectively paves the way for extending the deadline for mandatory quoting of Aadhaar for activities like the opening of a bank account.
China's economy set to slow sharply in 2018, ADB warns
China's economy will expand a bit faster than expected this year on resilient consumption but growth will stutter in 2018, the Asian Development Bank said. Growth on the mainland is now expected at 6.8% in 2017, up from the previous forecast of 6.7%, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said in its latest forecasts released on Wednesday. Growth prospects in China for 2017 have been revised upward as spending by households has held up reasonably well. Still, persisting headwinds will weigh on economic impulses next year.
The world's second-largest economy is likely to grow by 6.4 percent in 2018 due to "controlled moderation" in the economy, Joseph Zveglich, ADB's macroeconomic research director told CNBC. That would mark the slowest pace of expansion since 1990, according to World Bank data.
The Chinese government is treading a thin line between deleveraging and keeping its debt-fuelled economy humming. Growth in the wider region will also be a bit better this year. Stronger-than-expected exports and domestic consumption likely lifted economic growth in developing Asia in 2017, the ADB said.
Supreme Court allows use of petcoke by cement industry
The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the cement industry to use petcoke as a feedstock, which had been banned last month to clean up the air in Delhi and its neighbouring states, reports Reuters. Justice Madan Bhimrao Lokur, while issuing the exemption order for cement units, asked the government to frame guidelines for the use of petcoke.
NHAI to speed up highway projects, to bid out 3,500 km work by Dec
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is making all-out efforts to speed up award and construction of highways and would bid out projects for 3,500 km by December, reports PTI. "NHAI has invited bids for projects of 4,900 km till November, 2017, while bids for another 3,500 km are likely to be invited by December end, taking the total to 8,400 km," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.
It said projects for bidding during January-March 2018 will be identified by the end of the month. "Projects worth Rs 22,100 crore and covering 1,170 km have already been awarded so far and the bids for many other projects are under evaluation," the statement said. Some of the projects that were bid out this year include Dwarka Expressway in Delhi, Varanasi Ring Road Phase-II in Uttar Pradesh, Khambataki Ghat 6-lane Tunnel on Pune – Satara Section in Maharashtra, Jodhpur Ring Road in Rajasthan and fully access controlled expressway with connectivity to Visakhapatnam Port in Andhra Pradesh.
In the ongoing fiscal, NHAI has completed 1,566 km length of the projects under implementation till November, 2017 (5,060 lane km). The government said work on 12 new projects (covering 597 km) has commenced and will start soon on another 38 projects (covering 1,969 km). Banks and financial institutions are now showing keen interest in hybrid annuity mode, it said.
I-T Dept conducts surveys at Bitcoin exchanges country-wide
The Income Tax Department conducted survey operations at major Bitcoin exchanges across the country on suspicion of alleged tax evasion, official sources told PTI. They said various teams of the sleuths of the department, under the command of the Bengaluru investigation wing, today visited the premises of nine such exchanges in the country including in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi and Gurugram, since early morning.
The survey, under section 133A of the Income Tax Act, is being conducted for "gathering evidence for establishing the identity of investors and traders, transaction undertaken by them, identity of counterparties, related bank accounts used, among others," they said. The survey teams, sources said, are armed with various financial data and inputs about the working of these exchanges and this is the first big action against them in the country.
Democrat wins Alabama Senate seat in setback for Trump
Doug Jones became the first Democrat in 25 years to win a Senate seat from the US state of Alabama after scoring an upset victory over President Donald Trump-backed candidate Roy Moore, whose campaign was dogged by allegations of sexual misconduct toward teenagers, reports PTI. Moore's defeat marks a major political blow to Trump, who endorsed the Alabama Republican and held a rally on his behalf.
Although most national Republicans rushed to distance themselves from Moore in the aftermath of the allegations against him, Trump reaffirmed his support through tweets and public statements. With all counties reporting, the Alabama Secretary of State reported Jones with 49.92% of the vote, and Moore with 48.38% of the vote.
The new Senator would be sworn in next year. This is for the first time in a quarter century that a Democrat has won a Senate seat in a Republican stronghold of Alabama. Jones unexpected victory also narrows the Republican majority in the Senate to 51-49. With 99% of the votes counted, Moore, who fought allegations that he had molested or pursued relationships with teenage girls in the 1970s when he was in his 30s and an assistant district attorney, refused to concede.
SC Constitution bench to hear pleas against Aadhaar on Thursday
A five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court would on Thursday hear pleas seeking an interim stay on the Centre's decision directing mandatory linking of Aadhaar with various government schemes and welfare measures, reports PTI. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud said that the larger bench would sit at 2 pm on Thursday to take up the interlocutory applications seeking interim relief against the Centre's decision on linking of Aadhaar with various schemes.
Behind bitcoin boom, Japanese retail investors pile in
Japan’s army of retail investors, no strangers to high risk bets in the past, have emerged as a major force in bitcoin’s spectacular rally, now accounting for an estimated 30-50% of trading in the cryptocurrency as it spikes to record highs, reports Reuters. Once skeptics, Japanese retail investors have been attracted by the digital currency’s volatility and inefficiencies in pricing that create opportunities to make money on arbitrage between exchanges.
The spectacular surge in bitcoin, up more than 16-fold this year to above $17,000, has drawn comparisons to the 1970s gold spike or Japanese shares’ rally in the 1980s’ go-go era. Both of those delivered massive gains to Japanese retail investors before plunging sharply. Statistics on bitcoin and crypto-currencies are patchy because their trading is unregulated in most countries.
According to data compiled by Jpbitcoin.com, a Japanese bitcoin website, yen-based bitcoin trades reached a record 4.51 million bitcoins in November, almost a half of the total of the world’s major exchanges of 9.29 million bitcoin. Industry officials say not all yen-based bitcoin trading is done by Japanese retail players as some hedge funds now trade bitcoin in the yen to take advantage of price differentials between the yen and dollar prices. Still, many industry officials estimate Japanese account for somewhere between a third and half of global bitcoin trade.
Former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda convicted in coal scam case
A special court held former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda and ex-Coal Secretary HC Gupta guilty of corruption and other charges in a coal scam case. Special CBI Judge Bharat Parashar held Koda, Gupta and other accused persons, including ex-Jharkhand Chief Secretary AK Basu and private company Vini Iron & Steel Udyog (VISUL), guilty of varying offences including criminal conspiracy in the case pertaining to irregularities in allocation of Rajhara North coal block in Jharkhand to the Kolkata-based VISUL.
The court will hear argument on quantum of punishment on Thursday. It, however, acquitted four persons - VISUL's Director Vaibhav Tulsyan and two public servants Basant Kumar Bhattacharya and Bipin Bihari Singh and chartered accountant Navin Kumar Tulsyan - of all charges. All were earlier summoned as accused after the court took cognisance of alleged offences under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) read with 420 (cheating) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servants) of IPC and under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.
The CBI alleged that the firm had applied for allocation of Rajhara North coal block on January 8, 2007. It said although the Jharkhand government and Steel Ministry did not recommend VISUL's case for coal block allocation, the 36th Screening Committee recommended the block to the accused firm.
The CBI said that Gupta, who was chairman of the screening committee, had allegedly concealed facts from then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who then headed the Coal Ministry too, that Jharkhand had not recommended VISUL for allocation of a coal block. Koda, Basu and two accused public servants conspired to favour VISUL in the coal block allocation, the agency had alleged.
SC stays NCLT order on govt takeover of Unitech
The Supreme Court has stayed the December 8 order of the company law tribunal NCLT allowing the Centre to take over the management of embattled realty firm Unitech. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud considered the statement of Attorney General KK Venugopal that the government should not have moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) when the apex court was seized of the matter.
The apex court, which had on Tuesday expressed unhappiness over the Centre's move to approach the NCLT, said the stay on the company law tribunal's order would meet the ends of the justice. The top court had on Tuesday asked the Centre why it had not taken the apex court's permission to move the NCLT for suspension of Unitech's directors and their substitution by government nominees.
Senior lawyers Mukul Rohatgi and Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the real estate firm and its promoters, had said that the apex court had given time to Unitech chief Sanjay Chandra to negotiate from jail to sell assets to generate Rs 750 crore for refunding money to home buyers but, in the meantime, the Centre has approached the NCLT. Rohatgi had claimed that the NCLT did not issue notice to the firm and its directors and passed the interim order, which was virtually a final order, and allowed the Centre to take over the firm.
Nomura India top 10 stock picks for 2018 that may offer up to 32% returns
Nomura India has come up with a list of 10 stocks, mostly Sensex or Nifty50 constituents that may offer up to 32% returns in 2018. GAIL India has the potential to touch a high of Rs 600 level going forward, it said. This translates into an over 30% rise on the counter from the prevailing level. On Reliance Industries, it believes the recent re-rating will continue.
The brokerage names Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) among its top 10 bets. It sees a 25% upside on the stock amid the positive outlook on the utility vehicle segment, led by new launches Q4FY18, healthy rural demand and attractive valuations. Besides it expects Maruti Suzuki and Ashok Leyland to perform well going forward. (Picture courtesy: The Economic Times)
Among banks, Nomura likes industry leaders State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank. These banks are seen rising up to 23% going forward. Meanwhile, PNC Infra and Shriram Transport remained two stocks the brokerage is bullish on.
Hope no Kejriwal will emerge from my movement again: Anna Hazare
Social activist Anna Hazare has said he hoped that no Arvind Kejriwal emerged from his movement again, reports PTI. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Kejriwal had taken part in Hazare's anti-corruption movement in 2011. Subsequently, he had parted ways with the social activist and launched his own political outfit. "I hope no Kejriwal comes out of my movement again," he said on Tuesday after addressing a public meeting in Agra. Hazare said a big rally would be organised in the national capital on March 23 and urged farmers to join it in huge numbers. (Picture courtesy: PTI)
South Korea to consider capital gains tax on cryptocurrency trading
South Korea on Wednesday said it will consider taxing capital gains from trading of virtual coins, a government statement obtained by Reuters ahead of an official release showed. The government will also ban minors from opening accounts on virtual coin exchanges, and propose a bill to allow only eligible exchanges to operate, the statement said.
To be eligible, exchanges will need to uphold investor protection rules and disclose all bid and offer quotes. In South Korea, the National Assembly needs to approve government bills on taxes. The statement follows an emergency policy meeting held to discuss cryptocurrencies.
ADB lowers India's FY18 GDP forecast to 6.7%
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) lowered India's GDP forecast for the current fiscal by 0.3 percentage points to 6.7%, attributing it to tepid growth in the first half, demonetisation and transitory challenges of tax sector reforms, reports PTI. It has also revised downward the gross domestic product (GDP) outlook for next fiscal beginning from March 2018 to 7.3% from 7.4% mainly due to rising global crude oil prices and soft growth in private sector investment.
"Owing to tepid growth in the first half of 2017-18, the lingering effects of demonetisation in November 2016, transitory challenges of a new tax system, and some risks to agriculture stemming from a spotty monsoon in 2017, the economy is now expected to grow by 6.7%, slower than the 7% forecast in the (September) update," ADB said in a supplement to its Asian Development Outlook (ADO) today.
Banks set to send 23 of 28 large dud accounts to NCLT today
Banks are set to refer as many as 23 of the 28 large stressed accounts that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had identified in its second list for insolvency proceedings as the regulator’s December 13 deadline ends today, reports PTI. In August, the Reserve Bank had asked banks to either resolve 28 more large stressed accounts by December 13 or refer them to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) by December 31.
These 28 accounts together account for 40% of the system wide bad loans or worth around Rs 4 trillion. Except for Anrak Aluminium, Jayaswal Neco Industries, Soma Enterprises and Jaiprakash Associates, all other accounts are going to the NCLT (for resolution)," a senior banker said.
Some of the large accounts which are likely to go to the NCLT includes Asian Color Coated Ispat, Castex Technologies, Coastal Projects, East Coast Energy, IVRCL, Orchid Pharma, SEL Manufacturing, Uttam Galva Metallic, Uttam Galva Steel, Visa Steel, Essar Projects, Jai Balaji Industries, Monnet Power, Nagarjuna Oil Refinery, Ruchi Soya Industries and Wind World India.
Bank union threatens strike if bail-in clause in FRDI Bill not amended
All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) has threatened to go on strike if FRDI Bill is not amended to safeguard interest of depositors even as the government has assured that it will protect rights of customers, reports PTI.
"Our banks deal with huge public money and total deposits in the banks today are more than Rs 106 lakh crore. Unlike the American and other western banks which are run with shareholders and investors' money, banks in India are run with people's hard earned savings kept as deposits," AIBEA said in a statement.
Hence, safety of people's money should be the top priority, it said. The government which brought in the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill 2017 with 'bail-in' clause is created panic among the people about safety of their deposits in banks, it said.
Bitcoin hits another record high in march toward $20,000
Virtual currency bitcoin hit another all-time peak on Tuesday, two days after the launch of the first ever bitcoin futures on a US exchange and ahead of the start of another futures contract next week, as investors grew optimistic that the $20,000-mark is within reach, reports Reuters. Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, was quoted at $17,310 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange, up 5.1% on the day. Earlier on Tuesday bitcoin hit a record high of $17,428.42, registering a roughly 20-fold increase in its price for the year as it drew in millions of new investors.
US says it is ready to North Korean talks without pre-conditions
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson offered on Tuesday to begin direct talks with North Korea without pre-conditions, backing away from a key US demand that Pyongyang must first accept that any negotiations would have to be about giving up its nuclear arsenal, reports Reuters. “Let’s just meet,” Tillerson said in a speech to Washington’s Atlantic Council think tank, presenting a new diplomatic overture amid heightened tensions over North Korea’s nuclear and missile advances and harsh rhetoric between the two sides.
The White House later issued an ambiguous statement that left unclear whether President Donald Trump - who has said in the past that Tillerson was wasting his time pursuing dialogue with North Korea - had given his approval for the speech. “The president’s views on North Korea have not changed,” the White House said. “North Korea is acting in an unsafe way. ...North Korea’s actions are not good for anyone and certainly not good for North Korea.”
North Korea's Kim Jong Un fetes rocket scientists, promises more weapons
North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un vowed to develop more nuclear weapons on Tuesday while personally decorating scientists and officials who contributed to the development of Pyongyang’s most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-15, reports Reuters. Hwasong-15, which was test-launched on November 29, has been largely perceived by analysts and government officials to have a range that can reach all of the mainland United States.
Kim Jong Un said on Tuesday the scientists and workers would continue manufacturing “more latest weapons and equipment” to “bolster up the nuclear force in quality and quantity”, the North’s central news agency reported on Wednesday. The North Korean leader was speaking at the close of a rare two-day munitions conference to celebrate the Hwasong-15. Kim also said North Korea should develop and manufacture more diverse weapons.
Chris Gayle breaks sixes record in Bangladesh Premier League final
Chris Gayle hit 18 sixes on his way to an unbeaten 146 off 69 balls for Rangpur Riders against Dhaka Dynamites to create Twenty20 cricket history in the Bangladesh Premier League final on Tuesday, reports Reuters. Gayle, who was dropped by Shakib Al Hasan on 22, broke the record he set when he smashed 17 sixes in an unbeaten 175 for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in the Indian Premier League’s 2013 final.
The 38-year-old Jamaican’s knock also took him past 11,000 runs in the shortest format of the game and made him the first player to score 20 centuries in T20 cricket. Gayle, who has now struck 819 sixes in T20 cricket, last played a T20 international for West Indies in September and his last test match was against Bangladesh in 2014. His unbeaten 201-run partnership with New Zealand’s Brendan McCullum steered Rangpur Riders to 206 for 1. (Picture courtesy: Bangladesh Cricket Board)
Inflation accelerates to 15-month high of 4.88% in Nov
Retail inflation hit a 15-month high of 4.88% in November due to costlier fuel, vegetables and eggs, as per data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO). The inflation, based on Consumer Price Index (CPI), was at 3.58% in October. It was 3.63% in November 2016. The previous high was recorded at 5.05% in August last year.
Inflation in protein rich eggs shot to 7.95% in November on annual basis, as against 0.69% in the previous month. In the fuel and light segment, it was 7.92%, as against 6.36 in October. For vegetables it was 22.48% in November. The inflation in the segment was a only 7.47% in October.
However, in the pulses segment the print continued to show disinflationary trend as it contracted by 23.53% on annual basis. On an overall basis, inflation in the food segment increased to 4.42% in November as compared to 1.9% in the preceding month.
Industrial output growth slows to 3-month low of 2.2% in Oct
Industrial production growth hit a three-month low of 2.2% in October this year due to subdued performance by manufacturing and mining sectors coupled with a contraction in output of consumer durables. The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), had witnessed a rise of 4.2% in October 2016, data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed.
When compared on a monthly basis, the IIP grew 4.14% in September this year. Industrial output rose by a meagre 2.5% in April-October this fiscal as compared to 5.5% in the same period of 2016-17. In October, growth in the manufacturing sector, which accounts for 77.63% of the index, slowed to 2.5% from 4.8% a year earlier.
During April-October, manufacturing grew by 2.1%, down from 5.9% in the same period last fiscal. Consumer durable goods output contracted by 6.9% in October as against a growth of 1.5% in the same month of the previous year.
During the first seven months of this fiscal, the output of these goods declined by 1.9% as against a growth of 6% last year. Electricity generation rose 3.2% in October as compared to 3% a year before. Mining activity recorded almost flat growth of 0.2% in the month under review as against 1% growth in October 2016.
Bankers decide to refer 22-23 large NPA accounts to NCLT
Unable to find any resolution on 28 stressed accounts from the second list, the lenders will be initiating insolvency proceedings against 22-23 of these borrowers which include Uttam Galva Steel, IVRCL, Ruchi Soya Industries and Essar Projects, a banker said.
The Reserve Bank deadline to resolve these 28 accounts ended today.
The regulator in August had asked bankers to refer these cases to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) if they failed to find a resolution by December 31.
Progressive Muslims should support draft bill on triple talaq: Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday called upon political parties and progressive Muslims to come out in support of the draft bill banning triple talaq and containing provisions for providing assistance to women affected by the practice.
"Governments, whether at the Centre or in the states, ought not to interfere in religious matters as far as beliefs and rituals are concerned. But intervention becomes necessary when it comes to social evils like untouchability, dowry, child marriage and triple talaq", Modi said at a meeting of the BJP's minorities front here.
EC issues notice to Rahul Gandhi over TV interviews
The Election Commission issued a show-cause notice to Congress President-elect Rahul Gandhi after TV channels aired his interview where he spoke about Gujarat elections.
As per the EC guidelines for the media, TV channels are not allowed to broadcast anything related to the elections after 5 pm, from December 12.
"Explain why action should not be taken against you for violating provisions of MCC (Model Code of Conduct), failing which Commission will decide the matter without any further reference to you," the notice said.
Vendors can now track status of bills online: Railways
Vendors of Indian Railways can now track the status of their bills and get paid within 30 days of generating receipts through an online system introduced by the national transporter to enhance transparency in the processing and settlement of bills.
Under the system, the vendor or contractor need to register with the online IT platform developed in-house by CRIS, New Delhi called Indian Railways E-Procurement System (IREPS).
India to get $250 mn loan from World Bank for skilling plans
World Bank will provide USD 250 million loan to India for skill development programme to support livelihood.
India today signed a loan agreement with World Bank under 'Skills Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion' (SANKALP) Project, an official statement said today.
NGT declares Amarnath cave shrine 'silence zone'
In a bid to preserve the eco-sensitive Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas, the National Green Tribunal today declared it a "silence zone" and prohibited religious offerings beyond the entry point.
A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said the Amarnath Shrine Board should ensure that proper infrastructural facilities are provided to the pilgrims so that they are not deprived of a clear 'darshan', and the ecology of the area is maintained.
Alignment of state and central RERA norms likely to boost consumer confidence: ICRA
The recent Bombay High Court order, upholding the constitutional validity of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and its applicability to all unfinished projects prior to the implementation date, is seen as a confidence booster from the consumers' perspective, says ICRA.
Trade setup for Thursday: Top 10 things you should know before Opening Bell
The Nifty, which saw intraday recovery, failed to keep the momentum going and succumbed under selling pressure on Wednesday, forming a bearish candle for the second day in a row.
At ICJ, Pak rejects India's plea for consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav
Pakistan today rejected India's plea for consular access to death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav at the ICJ, claiming that New Delhi wants the access to get the information gathered by its "spy".
In its counter-memorial submitted to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Pakistan said the provision of such an access under the Vienna Convention is only for legitimate visitors and not for spies, the Express Tribune reported.
Delhi HC to hear Sharad Yadav's plea against his ouster from Rajya Sabha tomorrow
The Delhi High Court today posted for hearing tomorrow former JD(U) president Sharad Yadav's plea seeking immediate setting aside of his disqualification from the Rajya Sabha.
Justice Vibhu Bakhru said he would take up the issue tomorrow as he wanted to go through the file in which the Rajya Sabha chairman's order has been challenged.
Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Yadav, said the matter needed to be heard urgently on the ground that the Winter Session of Parliament is to begin on Friday and he will not be able to participate in it if the order is not suspended.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal has attacked the Congress
The union minister has said, "We have accessed emails in which Jayanthi Natarajan, when UPA minister, was even willing to go home to meet personal secretary of Rahul Gandhi. This was how people not a part of the government interfered in governance during the UPA?"
"(During the) UPA, how projects were stalled and environment ministry was used, is evident in the email, how projects in Gujarat were stalled," he added.
Amit Shah slams former PM Manmohan Singh
BJP President Amit Shah today slammed former prime minister Manmohan Singh for not showing displeasure when former Congress President Sonia Gandhi ji had called Narendra Modi "Maut ka Saudagar".
Shah said, "When Sonia ji called Modi ji 'Maut ka Saudagar' then where was Manmohan Singh ji's advice on use of words and position? Same when Rahul ji tore ordinance. Scam after scam occurred in UPA, then Manmohan ji did not find anything wrong?"
In a tweet, Shah said, "Where was respected Manmohan Singh ji’s anger when Shri Rahul Gandhi tore an ordinance which his Cabinet had cleared? Where was his concern for the dignity of the Prime Minister’s office?
"When it comes to respected Manmohan Singh ji’s honesty, I would not like to say anything. The monumental loot and plunder under his watch speak for him in abundance!," he said in another tweet.
Flight operations resume at Srinagar airport
Flight operations to and from the Srinagar airport resumed today after having remained suspended for the first half of the day due to poor visibility caused by intermittent snowfall in Kashmir, officials have said.
No makeover, BJP had distorted my image: Rahul Gandhi
Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi today alleged that Gujarat's ruling BJP had "distorted" his image using money and manpower.
Campaigning for the Gujarat assembly polls ended yesterday.
Speaking to Gujarati news channels a day ahead of the second and final phase of polling, Gandhi expressed confidence that the Congress would win.
The results would be "zabardast", Gandhi said. "We will not only get a majority, you will be surprised by the results." (PTI)
India's current account deficit more than doubles in Q2 FY18
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday, released India's balance of payments (BoP) numbers that showed a sharp uptick in the country's Current Account Deficit (CAD).
The reserve bank said that India's CAD rose to USD 7.2 billion (1.2%) in the 2nd quarter of 2017-2018 as compared to USD 3.4 billion or 0.6% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the same quarter of last year.
"The widening of the CAD on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis was primarily on account of a higher trade deficit (USD 32.8 billion) brought about by a larger increase in merchandise imports relative to exports," the RBI said.
Yogendra Yadav, psephologist, national president of Swaraj India and former member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has tweeted out his projection for the 2017 Gujarat Election.
Yadav has charted out three scenarios:
Scenario 1 (Which he says is "possible")
BJP 43% votes, 86 seats
INC 43% votes, 92 seats
Scenario 2: (Which he says is "likely")
BJP 41% votes, 65 seats
INC 45% votes, 113 seats
Scenario 3 (Which according to him is "can't be ruled out")
"Even bigger defeat for the BJP"
Bad loans to banks by UPA regime a big scam, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched a blistering attack on the previous Congress-led UPA regime, saying that banks were pressured to give loans worth thousands of crore of rupees to select industrialists in a scam bigger than 2G, coal and Commonwealth Games scams.
Speaking at the 90th AGM of industry association FICCI, Modi said the non performing asset (NPA) or bad loans problem is a "liability" handed over by "economists" in the previous regime.
SAIL approves automotive steel JV with ArcelorMittal
Domestic steel giant SAIL on Wednesday said its board has approved the proposal to enter into a joint venture with the world's largest steelmaker ArcelorMittal for manufacturing high-end automotive steel.
"The Board of SAIL in its meeting held on December 12, 2017, has approved the proposal for signing of a legally non-binding term sheet with ArcelorMittal S.A for entering into a JV for automotive Steel Business," Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said.
However, definitive agreements in this regard will be finalised in due course subject to financial viability, the PSU said in a filing to the BSE. (PTI)
The markets closed on a weak note after a volatile day of trade. Watch Markets@Moneycontrol for more.
BREAKING: The deadline for linking Aadhaar to bank accounts has been extended to March 31.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently addressing business leaders at FICCI's AGM. Follow live updates here.
IndiGo, Jet Airways put in bids for operating UDAN flights
IndiGo, Jet Airways and SpiceJet have submitted bids under the regional connectivity scheme's second round of bidding wherein the government has received 141 initial proposals, a senior official said on Wednesday.
The financial bids in the second round of the scheme — Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) — would be opened on Wednesday while the technical bids were opened on December 5.
IndiGo, SpiceJet, Jet Airways and Zoom Air are among the applicants that have put in their bids for the second round of UDAN, according to the civil aviation ministry official.
UDAN seeks to connect unserved and under-served airports as well as make flying more affordable. The participating airlines are provided Viability Gap Funding (VGF) — which is contributed by the ministry and respective state governments.
The official said IndiGo and SpiceJet have not sought any VGF for their proposed flights under the scheme.
DATA STORY: Democracy dying? More than half the world's countries beg to differ
Democracy as we know it is one of the newest forms of governance in the world. In fact, before World War II, only a small minority of the countries in the world were fully democratic.
US says no intent to contain China's growth
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the US was paying a close attention to Beijing's 'One Belt, One Road' (OBOR) initiative, but sought to clarify that the Trump administration does not intend to contain China's economic growth, reports PTI. The "One Belt One Road" is a maze of projects meant to connect China with Asia, Europe and Africa.
"It is not our intent to contain China's economic growth. They must grow. They still have hundreds of millions of people that need to move out of poverty. But we do pay close attention to their OBOR policy," Tillerson told the State Department employees in a town hall.
The OBOR strategy articulates the Chinese view of their future of how they're going to grow their economy, and how they're going to protect that economic growth, and perhaps extend some of their own spheres of influence around the world, he noted.