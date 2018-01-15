App
News highlights of the day: AirAsia India to resume Chennai operations from next month

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Jan 15, 07:10 PM (IST)

    AirAsia India to resume Chennai operations from next month

    Budget carrier AirAsia India has decided to resume its flight to and from Chennai, more than two years after it had discontinued operations from the Southern city, owing to competition.

    The Tata-AirAsia joint venture airline will fly five times a day in and out of Chennai to Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar, starting next month, AirAsia India said in a release today. (PTI)

  • Jan 15, 09:56 PM (IST)

    That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.

  • Jan 15, 09:32 PM (IST)

    Five ATMs looted of over Rs 15 lakh across Vadodara city

    Five ATMs belonging to different banks were looted of Rs 15.10 lakh around midnight today with thieves using gas cutters to break them open, said police.

    While three of the ATMs belonged to the Bank of Baroda, Bank of India and the State Bank of India, two belonged to the ICICI Bank. The incidents happened at Ajwa road, Tarsal, Sharadnagar, Manjalpur and Vadsar, said police. (PTI)

  • Jan 15, 09:13 PM (IST)

    BBIN pact: India, Bangladesh, Nepal okay vehicle movement procedure

    Bangladesh, India and Nepal have given nod to operating procedures for movement of passenger vehicles in the sub-region under BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement, the government said today.

    For seamless flow of passenger and cargo traffic in the region, Bangladesh-Bhutan-India-Nepal (BBIN) Motor Vehicles Agreement (MVA) was signed by the transport ministers of the BBIN countries in Thimphu, Bhutan on June 15, 2015. However, Bhutan could not ratify it later. (PTI)

  • Jan 15, 08:51 PM (IST)

    Majority of parliamentary panel members in favour of Air India divestment

    Majority of parliamentary panel members are in favour of Air India divestment, sources have told CNBC TV18.

    There was uproar at parliamentary panel meet on Air India divestment with few opposition leaders walking out, protesting withdrawal of a draft report, according to CNBC TV18.

    Parliamentary Panel is expected to hold another meeting soon to finalise a draft report. Official communication on withdrawal of the draft report is expected soon. The draft report had proposed postponement of Air India divestment by five years.

  • Jan 15, 08:38 PM (IST)

    China had 310 million registered vehicles, 385 million drivers in 2017

    Over 33 million vehicles were newly-registered in China last year, taking to 310 million the total number of automobiles in the country by the end of 2017.

    Also, 30.54 million new drivers were registered in 2017 across China, which is the world's largest automobile market, according to the country's Ministry of Public Security. (PTI)

  • Jan 15, 08:17 PM (IST)

    Israeli PM Netanyahu addresses Indian business leaders in Delhi

    Addressing business leaders, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said, "You have brilliant people in India. We have brilliant people in Israel. What we can do, is shape the future together. I believe in India. I came here to say today thank you PM Modi for believing in Israel, we believe in India".

  • Jan 15, 08:07 PM (IST)

  • Jan 15, 07:49 PM (IST)

    Madrid to keep ruling Catalonia if exiled ex-leader re-elected: PM Mariano Rajoy

    Spain will continue to rule the regional administration of Catalonia directly from Madrid in the event that its self-exiled former leader Carles Puigdemont is chosen as president by the Catalan parliament, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Monday.

    Puigdemont fled to Brussels in October after Rajoy fired him as Catalonia's leader when he declared an independent republic following an illegal referendum. He faces arrest and possibly decades in jail if he returns to Spain. (Reuters)

  • Jan 15, 07:34 PM (IST)

    Raja writes to PM to hold debate on Air India disinvestment

    CPI leader D Raja has written to the prime minister saying the government should hold a debate on the proposed disinvestment of Air India as it will have long-term consequences for the country.

    In the letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CPI MP warned the government today that hasty economic policies have often boomeranged. (PTI)

  • Jan 15, 06:54 PM (IST)

    SoftBank considers IPO for Japan wireless unit, said to seek USD 18 billion

    SoftBank Group Corp said today that it is considering listing its Japanese wireless business - a move that could reportedly raise USD 18 billion and would accelerate the conglomerate's transformation into one of the world's biggest tech investors.

    A spin-off - potentially the biggest IPO by a Japanese company in nearly two decades - would give the unit more autonomy and help investors value the business as well as its parent which has myriad holdings across the tech industry. (Reuters)

  • Jan 15, 06:38 PM (IST)

    Auto Expo to witness 24 new launches, to be largest

    The 14th edition of the biennial Auto Expo, slated for February 9-14, is expected to see 24 new launches and over 100 unveiling of vehicles, the organisers said today.

    The expo is being held at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, near the Capital, while components show will be held at the Pragati Maidan in Delhi from February 8-11.

    The joint inauguration of Auto Expo 2018 will be held on February 8. (PTI)

  • Jan 15, 06:19 PM (IST)

    BREAKING | December trade deficit at USD 14.88 billion

    > December exports at USD 27.03 billion, up 12.36 percent year-on-year.
    > December imports at USD 41.91 billion, up 21.12 percent year-on-year.
    > April-December trade deficit at USD 114.86 billion against USD 78.43 billion year-on-year.
    > December electronic goods imports at USD 4.67 billion, up 19.2 percent year-on-year.
    > Gold imports at USD 3.39 billion, up 71.5 percent year-on-year.
    > Petroleum product exports at USD 3.61 billion, up 25.2 percent year-on-year.
    > December gems & jewellery exports at USD 3.23 billion, up 2.4 percent year-on-year. 
    > Engineering goods export at USD 7.36 billion, up 25.3 percent year-on-year.

  • Jan 15, 06:13 PM (IST)

    Organised retailers' pie to touch 10% by 2020 on new FDI norms

    The recent government move to allow 100 per cent foreign capital in single-brand retail may push the market share of organised retail to 10 per cent by fiscal 2020, up from 7 percent now, says a report by Crisil.

    Last week government allowed 100 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) in single-brand retail under the automatic route from 49 percent earlier, and also relaxed the sourcing norms. (PTI)

  • Jan 15, 06:05 PM (IST)

    BREAKING | Justice Loya death case is likely to be heard in the Supreme Court on Friday, according to CNN News18.

  • Jan 15, 05:58 PM (IST)

    PE/VC investments, exits hit record in 2017 at $26.8 billion, $13 billion

    Investments by private equity/venture capital firms touched a record in 2017 at USD 26.8 billion, as against USD 16.2 billion in 2016, and pulled out a record USD 13 billion from the country, says a report.

    According to data collated by EY, Softbank's USD 2.5 billion investment in online retail major Flipkart led the PE investment pack, making it the highest-ever in the country.

    According to the data, PE/VC exits almost jumped two-fold to USD 13 billion across 257 deals, driven by record level of exits via open market, secondary sale and IPOs. (PTI)

  • Jan 15, 05:46 PM (IST)

    India moves ahead on extradition cases of Mallya, Chawla in UK
    The Indian government is set to move forward in two high-profile extradition cases in the UK courts, that of embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya and alleged bookie Sanjeev Kumar Chawla.

    Mallya's case, which was left inconclusive over the issue of admissibility of evidence presented by the Indian authorities at a hearing last week, will return to Westminster Magistrates Court here on January 22.

  • Jan 15, 05:30 PM (IST)

    Kamala Mills fire incident has shaken our conscience: HC
    The Kamala Mills compound blaze that claimed 14 lives has shaken the conscience of society and is an eye-opener, the Bombay High Court said today, and held that the tragedy was a result of the administration's failure to ensure strict adherence to fire safety norms.

    The court asked the city's civic body to bring its house in order.

  • Jan 15, 05:14 PM (IST)

    Shiv Sena, NCP join hands, capture power in Thane ZP
    The Shiv Sena and the NCP have joined hands and captured power at the Thane Zilla Parishad (ZP) keeping the BJP out.

    While Sena nominee Majusha Jadhav was today elected unopposed as ZP President, NCP candidate Subash Pawar was elected unopposed as the Vice President.

  • Jan 15, 05:13 PM (IST)

    Telecom to lose more jobs; on course to cull 90,000 more
    Faced with uncertainty, the once-sunshine telecom sector will continue to witness decline in headcounts for the next six-nine months taking the total number of job losses to 80,000-90,000, says a report.

    The sector, which has been witnessing rough weather in terms of profitability due to rising competition and lower margins, has witnessed large scale lay-offs making job scenario uncertain, said a CIEL HR Services in a report today.

  • Jan 15, 05:06 PM (IST)

    Diesel prices at record Rs 61.74/L, petrol crosses Rs 71/L
    Diesel prices have touched a record high of Rs 61.74 per litre and petrol prices have crossed Rs 71 as international oil rates continue to rally.

    Petrol price rose to Rs 71.18 per litre in Delhi today, the highest since August 2014, according to daily fuel price list of state-owned oil firms. Diesel prices soared to their highest level of Rs 61.74 per litre in Delhi. It is being sold at Rs 65.74 in Mumbai, where the local sales tax or VAT rates are higher.

  • Jan 15, 04:56 PM (IST)

    Gen Rawat's remarks 'unconstructive':China
    China today hit out at Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat for calling Dokalam a disputed territory and said that his "unconstructive" comments were not helpful for maintaining peace at the borders.

    In an angry rebuttal to Gen Rawat's comments, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said his comments went against the consensus reached between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit last September to bring ties back on track and preserve peace on the border.

  • Jan 15, 04:49 PM (IST)

    TCS bags 5-year deal from Marks & Spencer
    India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) today said it has expanded its partnership with Marks and Spencer (M&S) to enable the British retail giant become a digital-first business.

    As part of M&S' five-year plan, TCS will be the principal technology partner for the retailer and help drive agility, intelligence, innovation and efficiency, TCS said in a statement.

  • Jan 15, 04:48 PM (IST)

    Govt plans ring roads worth Rs 36,290 crore in 28 major cities
    The government is planning to build ring roads in the country's 28 major cities at an estimated cost of Rs 36,290 crore, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said. Detailed reports for projects worth Rs 21,100 crore are already under progress.

  • Jan 15, 04:29 PM (IST)

    Group of Ministers on GST Network to meet on Wednesday

    A group of ministers headed by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi will meet on Wednesday to look into the technical issues faced by GST Network (GSTN).

    This will be the sixth meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) after being set up in September 2017. (PTI)

  • Jan 15, 04:21 PM (IST)

    Here are the top headlines at 4 pm from Moneycontrol News' Sakshi Batra

  • Jan 15, 04:14 PM (IST)
  • Jan 15, 04:13 PM (IST)

    Indian Army destroys Pakistani post, kills 7 Pakistani soldiers

    Seven Pakistani Army men, including a Major, were today killed and four others injured as the Indian Army retaliated to a ceasefire violation in Mendhar sector and destroyed a Pakistani post along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. (PTI)

  • Jan 15, 03:58 PM (IST)

    SEBI to auction 11 properties of Pancard Clubs to recover Rs 7,000 crore

    Looking to recover over Rs 7,000 crore of investors' money, markets regulator SEBI has lined up as many as 11 properties of Pancard Clubs and its late CMD for an online auction next month at a total reserve price of Rs 253 crore.

    This is in addition to 11 properties of the company that were auctioned in December as well as on January 10 and their combined reserve price was Rs 552 crore. (PTI)

  • Jan 15, 03:43 PM (IST)

    Sensex zooms 251.12 points to close at new peak of 34,843.51; Nifty surges 60.30 points to end at record 10,741.55.

