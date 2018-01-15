News highlights of the day: AirAsia India to resume Chennai operations from next month

Live now
Addressing business leaders, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said, "You have brilliant people in India. We have brilliant people in Israel. What we can do, is shape the future together. I believe in India. I came here to say today thank you PM Modi for believing in Israel, we believe in India".
BREAKING | December trade deficit at USD 14.88 billion
> December exports at USD 27.03 billion, up 12.36 percent year-on-year.
> December imports at USD 41.91 billion, up 21.12 percent year-on-year.
> April-December trade deficit at USD 114.86 billion against USD 78.43 billion year-on-year.
> December electronic goods imports at USD 4.67 billion, up 19.2 percent year-on-year.
> Gold imports at USD 3.39 billion, up 71.5 percent year-on-year.
> Petroleum product exports at USD 3.61 billion, up 25.2 percent year-on-year.
> December gems & jewellery exports at USD 3.23 billion, up 2.4 percent year-on-year.
> Engineering goods export at USD 7.36 billion, up 25.3 percent year-on-year.
TCS bags 5-year deal from Marks & Spencer
India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) today said it has expanded its partnership with Marks and Spencer (M&S) to enable the British retail giant become a digital-first business.
As part of M&S' five-year plan, TCS will be the principal technology partner for the retailer and help drive agility, intelligence, innovation and efficiency, TCS said in a statement.
One of the biggest diamonds in history has just been dug up
One of the biggest diamonds in history has been discovered in the mountainous kingdom of Lesotho in southern Africa, reports Bloomberg. Gem Diamonds found the 910-carat stone, about the size of two golf balls, at its Letseng mine in the country. It’s a D color Type IIa diamond, which means it has very few or no nitrogen atoms and is one of the most expensive stones. The diamond is the fifth-biggest ever found.
The Letseng mine is famous for the size and quality of the diamonds it produces and has the highest average selling price in the world. Gem sold a 357-carat stone for $19.3 million in 2015 and in 2006 found the 603-carat Lesotho Promise. “This exceptional top-quality diamond is the largest to be mined to date and highlights the unsurpassed quality of the Letseng mine,” Chief Executive Officer Clifford Elphick said in a statement.
The Supreme Court has stated that progress in the investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in coal scam cases has been "slow".
Mutual funds asset base from small towns up 46% to Rs 4.1L cr
Contribution of the country's small towns to mutual funds asset base surged 46% to Rs 4.1 lakh crore by November-end due to a spirited promotion campaign by industry body Amfi. Mutual funds' assets under management (AUM) from B15 locations - small towns beyond top 15 (T15) cities – grew from Rs 2.81 lakh crore in November-end 2016 to Rs 4.1 lakh crore at the end of November 2017, according to latest data available with Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).
PE investments jump 55% YoY to all-time high of $24bn in 2017
Private equity firms invested $23.8 billion across 591 deals in 2017, making it the biggest year for PE investments in India. According to deal tracker Venture Intelligence, the investment value is 39% higher than the previous high of $17.1 billion (recorded in 2015) and 55% higher than $15.4 billion invested during 2016. In terms of number of deals in the year, 2017 saw 21% less activity as compared to 2016 (731 deals), indicating large number of big-ticket transactions.
UIDAI allows face recognition for Aadhaar authentication
The UIDAI allowed face recognition as additional means of Aadhaar authentication to be used in combination with existing ways such as fingerprint or iris scan. The move will enable easy authentication for those individuals who face a difficulty in other biometric authentication like fingerprint and iris. The facility is being allowed only in a "fusion mode" that is along with other existing means of authentication, and will be available by July 1, 2018, an official release said.
"This facility is going to help in inclusive authentication of those who are not able to biometrically authenticate due to their worn out fingerprints, old age or hard work conditions," the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said. As of now, two modes of biometric authentication, fingerprint authentication and iris authentication, are allowed under Aadhaar.
Met SC judges, they assured that issues have been resolved: BCI
The Bar Council of India (BCI) said its members have met 15 judges of the Supreme Court following the crisis in the apex judiciary and they have assured that the issues have been resolved, reports PTI. "Kahani khatam ho gaya (the story is now over)", BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said.
He also said that political parties should not try and take mileage out of the January 12 press conference by the four senior most apex court judges to flag some problems, including the assigning of cases. "We met 15 judges and all have assured that issues have been resolved," he said. He said all the four top judges - Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph - have resolved the differences and were attending the court today.
Job market sees 10% growth in hiring in Dec 2017
Hiring activity registered a 10% jump in December over the year-ago period helped by non-IT sectors like industrial products, construction, says a report. The Naukri Job Speak Index for last month stood at 1,833, up 10% over December 2016 and indicating signs of recovery in the job market. In November, the hiring activity saw a 16% growth year-on-year.
Four senior-most SC judges attend court, AG says all settled
Four top Supreme Court judges resumed work like always, belying the simmering tensions sparked by their accusations against the Chief Justice, while the Attorney General described the unprecedented crisis as "a storm in a tea cup". The four judges - Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph - took up their respective business on the first working day of the top court after the January 12 press conference. Attorney General K K Venugopal said the issue has been settled.
Rahul should focus more on politics of development: Adityanath
As Rahul Gandhi arrived in UP on his first visit to the state after becoming the Congress president, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath advised him to shun "negative politics" and instead focus on development, reports PTI. The Congress leader arrived in the state on a two-day visit to galvanise party workers for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and breathe life in the party which saw its worst-ever performance in the 2017 Assembly elections getting only seven seats in the 403-member House.
"The Congress president should give up doing negative politics," Adityanath said even as Rahul Gandhi arrived in Lucknow en route Raebareli and Amethi - the party bastions. Asked as to how he viewed his first visit to the state after donning the mantle of party head, the chief minister said, "My advise to Rahul is that he should focus more on the politics of development."
Idea, Vodafone to start operating as one entity from April, says report
Idea Cellular and Vodafone Group’s Indian unit are likely to start operating as a single unit from April, sources told Mint. The two companies, which are currently negotiating one of the most complex mergers in India, will create the world’s second largest and India’s largest telecom operator, surpassing Bharti Airtel, post completion of the merger process.
It will have almost 400 million customers with 35% customer share and 41% revenue market share. It will have a revenue of Rs 81,600 crore and an operating profit of Rs 24,400 crore. “If everything goes as per plan, we are looking at the first week of April to start operations as one entity,” sources said. This would also mean that the merger will complete at least three months before the earlier deadline of first half of calendar year 2018.
India’s wholesale inflation at 3.58% in December
Inflation based on wholesale prices eased to 3.58% in December 2017 as prices of food articles declined even as fuel cost witnessed a surge. Calculated on the basis of Wholesale Price Index (WPI), the inflation was 3.93% in November 2017 and 2.1% in December 2016. As per government data released today, inflation on food articles slowed to 4.72% in December, from 6.06% in November 2017.
Vegetables too witnessed some softening with annual inflation at 56.46% in December as against 59.80% in the previous month. Kitchen staple onion witnessed a whopping 197.05% price rise in December. Inflation in protein rich eggs, meat and fish cooled to 1.67% in December, while that in fruits spiked to 11.99%.
In the fuel and power segment, wholesale inflation rose to 9.16% in December, while it was 2.61% for manufactured items. Data released last week showed that retail inflation breached the RBI's comfort level to touch 5.21% in December on rise in prices of food items, especially vegetables.
Four senior-most Supreme Court judges attend court, take up work
Four senior-most Supreme Court judges, who had held an unprecedented press conference and raised issue of assignment of cases, today attended court and took up routine work.
The four judges -- Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph -- have taken up their respective business on the first working day of the top court after the January 12 press conference. In the presser, these judges had flagged some problems, including the assigning of cases in the apex court, and said there were certain issues afflicting the country's highest court.
50 cos bought back shares worth Rs 55,236cr in 2017, up 98.06% YoY
Share buybacks in 2017 nearly doubled from the previous year to a record Rs 55,236 crore, reports Mint. In a year that saw benchmark equity indices rise 27-28%, 50 companies bought back shares worth Rs 55,236 crore, compared with 37 firms having bought back shares worth Rs 27,887.44 crore in the previous year, according to data from Prime Database.
The two years before that — 2014 and 2015 — saw just 16 and 13 companies repurchasing shares worth Rs 2,019.28 crore and Rs 1,263.15 crore, respectively. Divestments by the government and lack of investment avenues prompted companies to turn to buybacks, analysts said.
Bank of India postpones Rs 3,000cr QIP plan
State-owned Bank of India (BoI) has deferred the Rs 3,000-crore capital raising plan through private placement of equity shares after the government's move to infuse Rs 2,257 crore capital into it, reports PTI. "We have postponed the QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement) as the government decided to infuse Rs 2,257 crore capital support into the bank obviating the need for the capital immediately," BoI Managing Director Dinabandhu Mohapatra said.
So, there is now no need for QIP this fiscal as more capital would also flow-in through recap bonds, he said. "The decision to drop the QIP plan has not been taken because of the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA). It was taken before the PCA (by RBI). Since some positive developments were taking place on resolution of stressed assets under NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) and the government had indicated more capital infusion, we decided to wait for the actual infusion on the book and then go to the market for QIP. This way we will get more value for our shares,” he said.
Wreckage suggests engine in ONGC chopper crash could have exploded, says report
Pawan Hans officials spoke of the possibility of the engine involved in the ONGC chopper crash having exploded, reports The Times of India. "Given the state of the wreckage and the remains of the passengers, there is a strong possibility that the engine might have developed a problem and exploded," an official said.
The definitive answer to what caused the accident cannot be expected anytime soon. The investigation report of the November 2015 Pawan Hans crash off Mumbai High, which killed both pilots on board, was released about two years later, in August 2017. The preliminary investigation report, which was supposed to be released within a months' time so that lessons are learnt from a crash, was never released.
On Sunday, the search operation for a pilot and an ONGC executive missing after Saturday's crash continued till late in vain. The helicopter, with two pilots and five senior ONGC executives, crashed in the Arabian Sea about 56km northwest of Juhu airport on Saturday morning. Its black box was recovered during Sunday's search.
South Korea says planned ban on cryptocurrency market not yet finalised
South Korea said on Monday that its plans to ban virtual coin exchanges had not yet been finalised as government agencies were still in talks to decide how to regulate the market, reports Reuters. “The plan to ban cryptocurrency exchanges, recently mentioned by the nation’s justice minister, is one measure in talks to curb speculative investments, which the government will carry on with enough discussion for before finalising the decision,” an official at the Office for Government Policy Coordination said. On January 11, Justice Minister Park Sang-ki said the government was preparing a bill to ban trading of the virtual currency on domestic exchanges.
Tax free Rs 20 lakh gratuity for employees a reality soon
Payment of Gratuity Amendment Bill 2017 is likely to be passed in the forthcoming Budget session, which will make formal sector workers eligible for tax free Rs 20 lakh gratuity, reports PTI. At present formal sector workers with five or more years of service are eligible for Rs 10 lakh tax free gratuity after leaving job or at time of superannuation.
"The Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill, 2017 will be passed in the Budget session of Parliament, expected to begin by the end of this month," a source said. The source further said, "The government wants to provide tax free gratuity of Rs 20 lakh to organised sector workers at par with the Central government".
'India to post average GDP growth of 7.3% over 2020-22'
The Indian economy is expected to witness an average GDP growth of 7.3% over 2020-22, says a Morgan Stanley research report. According to the global financial services major, the structural growth story in India remains strong from a medium-term perspective.
"The uptick in the private capex cycle, which we anticipate will begin in 2018, will ensure that the economy enters into a sustained and productive growth cycle," Morgan Stanley said in a research note, adding that over 2020-22, it expects the economy to post an average GDP growth of 7.3%.
Mutual funds garner Rs 6,200cr via SIPs in Dec
Retail investors are preferring systematic investment plan (SIP) option for investing in mutual funds as the industry garnered over Rs 6,200 crore through this route in December, a surge of 56% from the year-ago period. The total money garnered by fund houses through SIPs increased to over Rs 59,000 crore in 2017 as compared to about Rs 40,000 crore in 2016, Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) data showed.
Cairn India to invest Rs 37,000cr to ramp up production
Vedanta's oil and gas vertical Cairn India is planning to invest Rs 37,000 crore to ramp up crude production at its Barmer oil fields in Rajasthan, reports PTI. The investment will be made over the next few years, which will enhance the production of crude oil.
The programme will help the company in achieving the production target of 5 lakh barrels oil per day (BOPD) from the Barmer oil fields. "Production will go up to 3 lakh BOPD based on the capital investment plan of Rs 12,000 crore that has already been initiated and the production will further go up to 5 lakh BOPD with full investment plan of over Rs 37,000 crore over next few years," the release said.
P-notes investment drops to Rs 1.28 lakh cr in November
Overall investments into the Indian capital market through participatory notes (P-notes) fell to Rs 1.28 lakh crore at November-end after witnessing a rise in the previous month. P-notes are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors to overseas players who wish to invest in the Indian capital market without registering themselves directly. They, however, need to go through due diligence.
Total value of P-notes investment in Indian markets - equity, debt and derivatives - declined to Rs 1,28,639 crore at November-end from Rs 1,31,006 crore at the end of October, according to market regulator Sebi data. P-note investments were on a decline since June and hit an over eight-year low in September; however, it climbed up in October.
This decline was in view of stringent norms put in place by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Of the total investments in November, P-note holdings in equities were at Rs 92,846 crore and the remaining in debt and derivatives markets.
FPI inflow at Rs 5,200cr in Jan so far on earnings optimism
Foreign investors have pumped in over Rs 5,200 crore in the Indian capital markets this month so far on anticipation of recovery in corporate earnings and attractive yields. This follows an investment of Rs 2 lakh crore in the capital markets (equity and debt) in the entire 2017. According to the depositories data, FPIs put in a net amount of Rs 2,172 crore in equities and Rs 3,080 crore in the debt markets during January 1-12 -- translating into a net inflow of Rs 5,252 crore.
HDFC to raise up to Rs 130bn via preference shares, QIP
HDFC on Saturday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 13,000 crore to maintain its holding in its banking arm and enter segments like stressed assets and health insurance. This will be the first equity raising by the country's largest pure-play mortgage lender in over a decade.
"The Committee of Directors of the Corporation at its meeting held on Saturday approved the issue of equity shares up to an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 13,000 crore through a combination of a preferential allotment and qualified institutions placement, subject to shareholders' approval through postal ballot," HDFC said in a statement.
IDFC Bank, Capital First set to merge
IDFC Bank on Saturday announced it would merge with Capital First, a retail focussed non-banking finance company backed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus. IDFC Bank, which has been looking to acquire an entity with a strong retail franchise that could help return ratios to improve, had earlier unsuccessfully attempted to merge with Shriram Group. IDFC Bank’s Managing Director and CEO Rajiv Lall, will make way at the helm of the merged entity for V Vaidyanathan, Executive Chairman and Managing Director of Capital First. Vaidyanathan is a former ICICI Bank Executive who founded Capital First.
Nov IIP growth at 25-month high of 8.4%
A robust performance by the manufacturing sector took the industrial production growth to 25-month high of 8.4% in November. The manufacturing sector, which constitutes 77.63% of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), recorded an impressive growth of 10.2% in November as compared to 4% a year ago. Among sectors, pharmaceuticals clocked the highest growth of 39.5%, followed by 29.1% in computer, electronic and optical products and 22.6% in the automobile segment. Capital goods output, which is a barometer of investment, too grew at a higher rate of 9.4% in November as against 5.3% a year ago.
Infosys Q3 net profit jumps 38% to Rs 5,129cr on tax reversal
Post market hours on Friday, Infosys reported a net profit of Rs 5,129 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, aided by reversal of tax provisions of about Rs 1,432 crore. This is a jump of 37.6% on a quarter-on-quarter basis and 38.3% on a year-on-year basis. Infosys had reported a net profit of Rs. 3,726 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. In the December quarter, Infosys posted a revenue of Rs 17,794 crore.
The IT bellwether maintained its FY18 revenue guidance at 5.5-6.5% in constant currency. Its Q3 operating margin improved to 24.3% from 24.2% in the September quarter. In dollar terms, Q3 revenue grew 8% YoY and 1% QoQ to $2,755 million.
Bank of Japan sticks with pledge to maintain massive stimulus
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday reiterated the central bank’s resolve to maintain its massive stimulus programme until the economy reaches sustained 2% inflation, reports Reuters. He also said a moderate economic expansion now under way will help accelerate inflation toward the BoJ’s 2% target, signalling its desire to maintain the status quo on monetary policy for the time being. The BoJ will continue its aggressive easing, composed of yield curve control and a massive asset-buying programme, for as long as needed to achieve its price target, he added.
AirAsia India to resume Chennai operations from next month
Budget carrier AirAsia India has decided to resume its flight to and from Chennai, more than two years after it had discontinued operations from the Southern city, owing to competition.
The Tata-AirAsia joint venture airline will fly five times a day in and out of Chennai to Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar, starting next month, AirAsia India said in a release today. (PTI)
Five ATMs looted of over Rs 15 lakh across Vadodara city
Five ATMs belonging to different banks were looted of Rs 15.10 lakh around midnight today with thieves using gas cutters to break them open, said police.
While three of the ATMs belonged to the Bank of Baroda, Bank of India and the State Bank of India, two belonged to the ICICI Bank. The incidents happened at Ajwa road, Tarsal, Sharadnagar, Manjalpur and Vadsar, said police. (PTI)
BBIN pact: India, Bangladesh, Nepal okay vehicle movement procedure
Bangladesh, India and Nepal have given nod to operating procedures for movement of passenger vehicles in the sub-region under BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement, the government said today.
For seamless flow of passenger and cargo traffic in the region, Bangladesh-Bhutan-India-Nepal (BBIN) Motor Vehicles Agreement (MVA) was signed by the transport ministers of the BBIN countries in Thimphu, Bhutan on June 15, 2015. However, Bhutan could not ratify it later. (PTI)
Majority of parliamentary panel members in favour of Air India divestment
Majority of parliamentary panel members are in favour of Air India divestment, sources have told CNBC TV18.
There was uproar at parliamentary panel meet on Air India divestment with few opposition leaders walking out, protesting withdrawal of a draft report, according to CNBC TV18.
Parliamentary Panel is expected to hold another meeting soon to finalise a draft report. Official communication on withdrawal of the draft report is expected soon. The draft report had proposed postponement of Air India divestment by five years.
Madrid to keep ruling Catalonia if exiled ex-leader re-elected: PM Mariano Rajoy
Spain will continue to rule the regional administration of Catalonia directly from Madrid in the event that its self-exiled former leader Carles Puigdemont is chosen as president by the Catalan parliament, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Monday.
Puigdemont fled to Brussels in October after Rajoy fired him as Catalonia's leader when he declared an independent republic following an illegal referendum. He faces arrest and possibly decades in jail if he returns to Spain. (Reuters)
Raja writes to PM to hold debate on Air India disinvestment
CPI leader D Raja has written to the prime minister saying the government should hold a debate on the proposed disinvestment of Air India as it will have long-term consequences for the country.
In the letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CPI MP warned the government today that hasty economic policies have often boomeranged. (PTI)
Auto Expo to witness 24 new launches, to be largest
The 14th edition of the biennial Auto Expo, slated for February 9-14, is expected to see 24 new launches and over 100 unveiling of vehicles, the organisers said today.
The expo is being held at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, near the Capital, while components show will be held at the Pragati Maidan in Delhi from February 8-11.
The joint inauguration of Auto Expo 2018 will be held on February 8. (PTI)
Organised retailers' pie to touch 10% by 2020 on new FDI norms
The recent government move to allow 100 per cent foreign capital in single-brand retail may push the market share of organised retail to 10 per cent by fiscal 2020, up from 7 percent now, says a report by Crisil.
Last week government allowed 100 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) in single-brand retail under the automatic route from 49 percent earlier, and also relaxed the sourcing norms. (PTI)
PE/VC investments, exits hit record in 2017 at $26.8 billion, $13 billion
Investments by private equity/venture capital firms touched a record in 2017 at USD 26.8 billion, as against USD 16.2 billion in 2016, and pulled out a record USD 13 billion from the country, says a report.
According to data collated by EY, Softbank's USD 2.5 billion investment in online retail major Flipkart led the PE investment pack, making it the highest-ever in the country.
According to the data, PE/VC exits almost jumped two-fold to USD 13 billion across 257 deals, driven by record level of exits via open market, secondary sale and IPOs. (PTI)
India moves ahead on extradition cases of Mallya, Chawla in UK
The Indian government is set to move forward in two high-profile extradition cases in the UK courts, that of embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya and alleged bookie Sanjeev Kumar Chawla.
Mallya's case, which was left inconclusive over the issue of admissibility of evidence presented by the Indian authorities at a hearing last week, will return to Westminster Magistrates Court here on January 22.
Kamala Mills fire incident has shaken our conscience: HC
The Kamala Mills compound blaze that claimed 14 lives has shaken the conscience of society and is an eye-opener, the Bombay High Court said today, and held that the tragedy was a result of the administration's failure to ensure strict adherence to fire safety norms.
The court asked the city's civic body to bring its house in order.
Shiv Sena, NCP join hands, capture power in Thane ZP
The Shiv Sena and the NCP have joined hands and captured power at the Thane Zilla Parishad (ZP) keeping the BJP out.
While Sena nominee Majusha Jadhav was today elected unopposed as ZP President, NCP candidate Subash Pawar was elected unopposed as the Vice President.
Telecom to lose more jobs; on course to cull 90,000 more
Faced with uncertainty, the once-sunshine telecom sector will continue to witness decline in headcounts for the next six-nine months taking the total number of job losses to 80,000-90,000, says a report.
The sector, which has been witnessing rough weather in terms of profitability due to rising competition and lower margins, has witnessed large scale lay-offs making job scenario uncertain, said a CIEL HR Services in a report today.
Diesel prices at record Rs 61.74/L, petrol crosses Rs 71/L
Diesel prices have touched a record high of Rs 61.74 per litre and petrol prices have crossed Rs 71 as international oil rates continue to rally.
Petrol price rose to Rs 71.18 per litre in Delhi today, the highest since August 2014, according to daily fuel price list of state-owned oil firms. Diesel prices soared to their highest level of Rs 61.74 per litre in Delhi. It is being sold at Rs 65.74 in Mumbai, where the local sales tax or VAT rates are higher.
Gen Rawat's remarks 'unconstructive':China
China today hit out at Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat for calling Dokalam a disputed territory and said that his "unconstructive" comments were not helpful for maintaining peace at the borders.
In an angry rebuttal to Gen Rawat's comments, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said his comments went against the consensus reached between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit last September to bring ties back on track and preserve peace on the border.
TCS bags 5-year deal from Marks & Spencer
India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) today said it has expanded its partnership with Marks and Spencer (M&S) to enable the British retail giant become a digital-first business.
As part of M&S' five-year plan, TCS will be the principal technology partner for the retailer and help drive agility, intelligence, innovation and efficiency, TCS said in a statement.
Govt plans ring roads worth Rs 36,290 crore in 28 major cities
The government is planning to build ring roads in the country's 28 major cities at an estimated cost of Rs 36,290 crore, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said. Detailed reports for projects worth Rs 21,100 crore are already under progress.
Group of Ministers on GST Network to meet on Wednesday
A group of ministers headed by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi will meet on Wednesday to look into the technical issues faced by GST Network (GSTN).
This will be the sixth meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) after being set up in September 2017. (PTI)
Indian Army destroys Pakistani post, kills 7 Pakistani soldiers
Seven Pakistani Army men, including a Major, were today killed and four others injured as the Indian Army retaliated to a ceasefire violation in Mendhar sector and destroyed a Pakistani post along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. (PTI)
SEBI to auction 11 properties of Pancard Clubs to recover Rs 7,000 crore
Looking to recover over Rs 7,000 crore of investors' money, markets regulator SEBI has lined up as many as 11 properties of Pancard Clubs and its late CMD for an online auction next month at a total reserve price of Rs 253 crore.
This is in addition to 11 properties of the company that were auctioned in December as well as on January 10 and their combined reserve price was Rs 552 crore. (PTI)
Sensex zooms 251.12 points to close at new peak of 34,843.51; Nifty surges 60.30 points to end at record 10,741.55.