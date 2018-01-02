App
News highlights of the day: After Trump tweet, Pakistan says made 'unmatched sacrifices' in war on terror

Here's wishing you a Happy New Year. This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Jan 01, 07:40 PM (IST)

    BREAKING | Pakistan calls for an emergency meet between Pakistan PM & Foreign Minister, after US President Trump's tweets

    Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif also tweeted, "We will respond to President Trump's tweet shortly Inshallah...will let the world know the truth..difference between facts & fiction.."

  • Jan 01, 03:34 PM (IST)

    Top Headlines:

    1. US has foolishly given $33 billion to Pakistan, got lies in return: Donald Trump
    2. Rajinikanth launches new website for fans to register themselves 
    3. Vidarbha beat Delhi by 9 wickets to lift maiden Ranji Trophy title 
    4. Eight core sectors grew 6.8 percent in November
    5. Dec auto sales: Maruti sales up 10.3% YoY at 1,30,066 units; M&M sales up 8% YoY to 39,200 units; Escorts tractor sales up 13.1% YoY at 3,606 units
    6. 2018 may see M&As worth $50bn on back of stressed assets: Assocham
    7. Cricket series unlikely till Pak stops terrorism: Swaraj to Parliamentary panel

  • Jan 01, 10:25 PM (IST)


    That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.

  • Jan 01, 10:23 PM (IST)
  • Jan 01, 10:09 PM (IST)
  • Jan 01, 10:06 PM (IST)
  • Jan 01, 09:49 PM (IST)

    Crackdown on illegal structures continues post Mumbai pub fire

    The owners of commercial establishments must assess if they adhere to Fire Codified Requirements, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said, adding that those found not complying with the guidelines would face action.
  • Jan 01, 09:39 PM (IST)

    Centre to link all posts along Sino-India border by roads: Rajnath Singh

    The Centre has undertaken a special project to connect all the border posts along the Sino-India frontier with roads, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said today as he reviewed the operational preparedness of a forward ITBP unit here.

    Singh ringed in the new year with the troops of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at this border post located at a height of 11,614 feet in Uttarakhand, where the mercury dropped to minus 20 degrees Celsius today.

    This was the first time a home minister or a senior Union minister paid a visit to this border post.

    The home minister also instructed the ITBP personnel, in the presence of the force's Director General (DG), R K Pachnanda, to find out ways to rotate the troops at such high-altitude posts in less than three months' time. Currently, the troops are rotated every three months.

    This would enhance the operational efficiency of the personnel and also reduce the instances of mountain-related sickness among them, he said.

  • Jan 01, 09:35 PM (IST)

    Will ensure verification of citizens in Assam done with transparency: Congress

    The Congress said on Monday that it will work towards ensuring that the verification process of citizens in Assam is done with transparency and assured the people that it will "handhold" them so that not a single claim is left unaddressed.

    As the Registrar General of India issued the first draft list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Assam last night, the Congress, which is in the opposition in the NDA- ruled state, said no family or section of people would be left out on account of verification of documents and asserted that it stands unequivocally with the people of Assam.

    Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said the NRC, in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court, was published with the names of 1.9 crore people out of the 3.29 crore total applicants in Assam.

  • Jan 01, 08:57 PM (IST)

    No charges on debit card transactions up to Rs 2,000: Finance Ministry

    Customers will not have to pay any transaction charges for payments through debit card, BHIM app and other payment made for up to Rs 2,000 from today onwards.

    Last month, Union Cabinet approved a proposal that government will bear the merchant discount rate (MDR) charges on transactions up to Rs 2,000 made through debit cards, BHIM UPI or Aadhaar-enabled payment systems to promote digital transactions.

  • Jan 01, 08:52 PM (IST)
  • Jan 01, 08:29 PM (IST)
  • Jan 01, 08:27 PM (IST)

    IBBI registration must for asset valuations under IBC from April

    Professionals carrying out asset valuations under Companies Act and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code will have to get themselves registered with Insolvency Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) from April to conduct such activities, an official statement said today.

  • Jan 01, 07:52 PM (IST)

    Government names Vijay Keshav Gokhale as India's Foreign Secretary. Current Foreign Secy S Jaishankar term ends on January 28.

    Gokhale, a 1981 batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), was India's envoy to China.

    He is at present secretary (economic relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs.

    The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Gokhale's appointment to the post, said the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training.

    Jaishankar was appointed foreign secretary on January 29, 2015, for two years. He was given a one-year extension in January last year. (PTI)

  • Jan 01, 07:36 PM (IST)

    After Mumbai pub blaze, BMC chief promises crackdown on official-activist next

    Holding the nexus of a 'small percentage of corrupt officials' with 'professional complainants' responsible for flourishing of illegal eateries in the city, Mumbai municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta today said he will take steps to rout the menace.

    "There is a very small percentage of corrupt officials. There are professional complainants, who together are trying to ensure that the permissions are given in a particular way or are subverted," Mehta told PTI in an interview.

  • Jan 01, 07:09 PM (IST)

    Rupee kicks off 2018 with a bang, revisits 5-mth high

    Starting the New Year on a highly bullish note, the rupee surged ahead to close at a fresh five-month high of 63.68 a dollar, gaining 19 paise against its US counterpart.

    This is the highest closing for the home currency since August 8 last year when it had settled at 63.63.

    Continuing its winning streak, the rupee has strengthened by a solid 47 paise in last three sessions. (PTI)

  • Jan 01, 06:32 PM (IST)

    New Year's eve: Over 2,000 cases of drunk driving registered in Hyderabad

    Altogether over 2,000 cases of drunk driving were registered on the New Year's eve here, officials said today.

    The cases were registered under the jurisdiction of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionarate, they said. (PTI)

  • Jan 01, 05:54 PM (IST)

    US has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!: US President Donald Trump

  • Jan 01, 05:39 PM (IST)
  • Jan 01, 05:37 PM (IST)

    Screenshot of Rajinikanth's new website

  • Jan 01, 05:30 PM (IST)

    Rajinikanth announces new website for fans to register themselves

  • Jan 01, 05:27 PM (IST)

    November core sector data: Coal Sector Output Down 0.2% % Vs 3.9% Rise (MoM); Crude Oil Output At 0.2% Vs 0.4% (MoM); Natural Gas Output At 2.4% Vs 2.8% (MoM); Petro Refinery Products Output At 8.2% Vs 7.5% (MoM); Fertiliser Output At 0.3% Vs 3% Decline (MoM); Steel Output At 16.6% Vs 8.4% (MoM); Cement Output At 17.3% Vs 2.7% Decline (MoM) Electricity Output At 1.9% Vs 2.1% (MoM)

  • Jan 01, 05:16 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: April-Nov eight core Industrial growth at 3.9% vs 5.3 % (YoY) 

  • Jan 01, 05:13 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Core sector data: November eight core Industrial growth at 6.8% vs 4.7 % (MoM) 

  • Jan 01, 05:09 PM (IST)

    Triple Talaq Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha on January 3: Government sources (News 18)

  • Jan 01, 05:03 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: Vidarbha beat Delhi by 9 wickets to win maiden Ranji Trophy title

  • Jan 01, 04:59 PM (IST)

    MRP, other details must for items sold online from today

    To protect online consumers, the Centre has made it mandatory from today for e-commerce firms to print not only the maximum retail price (MRP) on goods but also information like expiry date and customer care details.

    The consumer affairs ministry had made the amendments in this regard to the Legal Metrology (packaged commodities) Rules in June 2017. The companies were given a six-month deadline to comply with the new rule.

  • Jan 01, 04:22 PM (IST)

    Nurses hold babies who were born on the first day of the New Year in 2018 in Agartala on Monday. PTI

    Nurses hold babies who were born on the first day of the New Year in 2018 in Agartala on Monday. PTI
  • Jan 01, 04:18 PM (IST)

    2018 may see M&As worth $50bn on back of stressed assets: Assocham

    India is likely to see mergers and acquisitions (M&A) worth $50 billion in 2018 on the back of plenty of stressed corporate assets on offer at tempting valuations, according to a report. The Assocham Year Ahead Outlook observed that India's M&A transactions witnessed a quantum jump of 170% in valuations and over 70% in the number of transactions in the year gone by on the basis of various estimates.

    "The M&A opportunities in 2018 would remain robust given the fact that lot more assets continue to remain under stress. Several big ticket projects referred to the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code would see change in promoters in areas like real estate, steel etc," Assocham Secretary General DS Rawat said.

  • Jan 01, 04:15 PM (IST)

    JSW Energy cancels deal to buy JPVL's 500mw Bina plant

    Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Energy said its deal with Jaiprakash Power Ventures to acquire 500mw Bina thermal power plant is terminated following lapse of time for completion of the transaction on Sunday. "With the elapsing of the Long Stop Date, the proposed acquisition of the Bina project stands terminated," JSW Energy said in a BSE filing today. JSW Energy further said that the consummation of this transaction was subject to fulfilment of certain conditions precedent.

