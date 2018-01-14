News highlights: Met CJI, will arrive at a resolution soon, says Bar Council chief

Live now
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.
highlights
It's official: Padmaavat set to release on January 25
Viacom18 Motion Pictures, the makers of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat", today announced that the film will hit the screens on January 25. The movie, which was earlier titled "Padmavati", will now be released with the title change suggested by the censor board.
"Padmaavat" will release worldwide on January 25, in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. According to the release, it is the first Indian film that will have a global IMAX 3D release. It has been cleared for release by the CBFC with a U/A release certificate post the incorporation of five modifications.
Starring Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji, the film was mired into controversy after Rajput Karni Sena raised their objections towards the content of the film
Israel PM visit to India
# Israel PM Netanyahu and PM Modi lay wreath at Teen Murti Chowk
The iconic Teen Murti Chowk has been renamed after the Israeli City Haifa, a year after the plan was put on hold by the NDMC.
The announcement comes after the scheduled visit of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to India.
The idea of renaming Teen Murti road and chowk after Haifa was proposed in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) council during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel last year.
Teen Murti Bhavan, the residence of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and now a museum, is at the Teen Murti crossing.
# PM tweets: Welcome to India, my friend pm @netanyahu! Your visit to India is historic and special. It will further cement the close friendship between our nations. @israelipm #shalomnamaste
# Last evening, Benjamin Netanyahu in his official statement said: “This evening, the IDF attacked a main Hamas terrorist infrastructure in the Gaza strip. There are some who say that the IDF attacks sand dunes – this is incorrect. We are responding to aggression against the state of Israel and are taking vigorous and systematic action against hostile infrastructures. This evening I am leaving on a historic visit to India. I will meet with the pm, my friend @narendramodi, with the Indian president and with many other leaders. We will sign very many agreements. We are strengthening ties between Israel and this important global power. This serves our security, economic, trade and tourism interests, as well as many other areas. This is a great blessing for the state of Israel.”
Jallikattu begins in Madurai. 650 bulls, 900 tamers take centre stage
Last year, there were massive protests forcing the Tamil Nadu government to pass an ordinance on Jallikattu. This time, the Animal welfare board of India urged the state government to comply with the new rules and regulations while conducting Jallikattu. The board also added that its aim is not to hurt cultural sentiments but to prevent cruelty to animals.
Met CJI today, will arrive at a resolution soon: Bar Council chief
The Chairman of the Bar Council of India (BCI) Manan Kumar Mishra spoke to reporters today after a round of discussions with the Chief Justice of India. He stated that they shall soon arrive at a resolution.
According CNN News 18, he also said that they had had also met the Justices Kurien and Chelameshwar.
"We met the honorable Chief Justice in a very congenial atmosphere. everything will be sorted out," he said. He further said that there will be a press conference on January 15 at 1pm.
In the first-of-its-kind event, four senior judges of the Supreme Court of India today held a press conference on Friday, saying the administration of the apex court 'was not in order' and questioned certain decisions taken by Chief Justice of India Deepak Misra.
In a strongly-worded press statement, the judges (Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph) underlined the importance of holding the judiciary to the highest standard and said 'democracy would not survive' in the country if steps were not taken.
That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.
'Shithole,' and poop emojis projected on Donald Trump's Washington DC hotel
The word "shithole" - which US President Donald Trump allegedly used to describe countries from which he does not want immigrants coming to the US - has been projected along with other messages onto his Washington hotel, according to an AFP report.
Trump is said to have made the remarks - which he has denied but which a US Senator who was present confirmed - at a meeting with legislators, setting off a firestorm of criticism when they became public.
"NOT A DC RESIDENT? NEED A PLACE TO STAY? TRY OUR SHITHOLE. THIS PLACE IS A SHITHOLE," read successive messages projected over the entrance of the Trump International Hotel in central Washington, according to a video posted on social media.
A flood of grinning feces emojis then stream out of the hotel's entrance as "SHITHOLE" appears in larger text above it.
SC Judges vs CJI update
Bar Council of India delegation arrives at CJI'S residence, reports CNN News18
Orange passport announcement: Rahul Gandhi says it shows BJP's discriminatory mindset
Congress president Rahul Gandhi today attacked the Modi government over its decision that passport holders requiring an emigration check would be given an orange-coloured passport while others will continue to get a blue one, saying it shows the BJP's "discriminatory mindset".
Gandhi also said the move shows that the government was treating India's migrant workers as "second class citizens".
The passport holders with ECR (Emigration Check Required) status would be issued a passport with orange passport jacket and those with non-ECR status would continue to get a blue passport, an MEA statement had said last week.
Modi to encapsulate making of new, innovative India in Davos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by several ministers and business leaders, will encapsulate making of 'a new, young and innovative India' when he addresses the rich and powerful from across the world at the snow-laden Swiss resort town of Davos later this month.
In his first appearance at the WEF Annual Meeting — being held this year with a theme of 'Creating a shared future in a fractured world' — Modi is also expected to talk about his experience with 'cooperative federalism' in India, while urging the world for a collective crackdown on terrorism, economic imbalances, cyber threats and various societal ills, reports PTI.
Rahul says decision on passport shows BJP's discriminatory mindset
Congress president Rahul Gandhi today attacked the Modi government over its decision that passport holders requiring an emigration check would be given an orange-coloured passport while others will continue to get a blue one, saying it shows the BJP's "discriminatory mindset".
Gandhi also said the move shows that the government was treating India's migrant workers as "second class citizens".
The passport holders with ECR (Emigration Check Required) status would be issued a passport with orange passport jacket and those with non-ECR status would continue to get a blue passport, an MEA statement had said last week.
Aadhaar biometric lock, a lesser-known security feature
Long before it brought in an extra firewall for privacy with the proposed virtual IDs, the Aadhaar-issuing authority UIDAI had set in place a 'biometric lock' as an additional layer of protection against outside intrusions or breach.
A lesser-known feature, the biometric lock in existing Aadhaar system is aimed at allowing users to safeguard or lock down their biometrics as and when they want.
Aadhaar, which captures an individual's personal details along with biometrics like fingerprint and iris, has been mandated to be used for authentication of identity with banks and telecom companies, among others.
Read full story here.
It's official: Padmaavat set to release on January 25
Viacom18 Motion Pictures, the makers of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat", today announced that the film will hit the screens on January 25. The movie, which was earlier titled "Padmavati", will now be released with the title change suggested by the censor board.
"Padmaavat" will release worldwide on January 25, in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. According to the release, it is the first Indian film that will have a global IMAX 3D release. It has been cleared for release by the CBFC with a U/A release certificate post the incorporation of five modifications.
Starring Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji, the film was mired into controversy after Rajput Karni Sena raised their objections towards the content of the film
Q3: Auto sector set for robust topline growth but low margins on discounts, input cost
Though auto companies are set for better revenue growth in the December quarter, primarily boosted by pick-up in rural demand and low-base effect due to the note ban impact, higher input costs and year-end offers would crimp their margins, says a report.
Most auto companies and ancillaries are likely to report double-digit revenue growth of 14-51 percent during the third quarter, says a weekend report by HDFC Securities. However, higher commodity prices and festive/year-end offers/marketing spends will shave off the margins of most players to the tune of 84 bps for the industry sequentially to 15.4 percent, warns the report.
Read full story here.
1st labour code on wages likely to be passed in budget session
Looking to bring a wave of labour reforms this year, the government will push its first labour code -- Wage Code Bill -- in the forthcoming budget session which would enable it to set benchmark minimum wage for different regions.
"Wage Code Bill will be the first labour code which would be pushed for passage in the budget session. Labour ministry is expecting Parliament's select committee to table the bill in the budget session beginning by the end of this month," a source said.
The draft Code on Wages Bill 2017 was introduced in the Lok Sabha in August 2017. Thereafter, it was referred to the select committee for scrutiny.
The bill seeks to combine Payment of Wages Act, 1936, the Minimum Wages Act, 1949, the Payment of Bonus Act, 1965, and the Equal Remuneration Act, 1976 into one code.
Only those Muslims will stay in India who assimilate into Hindu culture: BJP MLA
In a controversial remark, a BJP MLA from Ballia district in UP has said that once India becomes a "Hindu rashtra", only those Muslims will stay in the country who assimilate into the Hindu culture.
"There are a very few Muslims who are patriotic. Once India becomes a Hindu rashtra (Hindu nation), Muslims who assimilate into our culture will stay in India. Those who will not are free to take asylum in any other country," Bairia MLA Surendra Singh told reporters here last night.
He also claimed that by 2024, India would become a Hindu nation, reports PTI.
Bar Council team holds truce meetings reports CNN News 18
The Bar Council team holds truce meetings, reports CNN News18. Former judges also write to the Chief Justice (CJI) and back rebels. CJI may meet top SC judges today.
In an unprecedented move, four sitting judges of the Supreme Court on Friday took to the media saying that the administration of the apex court “has not been in order”.
Justice Chelameswar, the second senior-most judge after CJI Misra, said: "We owe a responsibility to the institution and the nation. Our efforts have failed in convincing the Chief Justice to take steps to protect the institution."
Nariman House, witness to 26/11 attacks, to be turned into memorial
The Nariman House, that was under siege during the 26/11 terror attacks, is being converted into a 'living memorial' dedicated to those killed in the carnage.
A formal announcement on the setting up of the memorial will be made during the Mumbai visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week, reports PTI.
Rabbi Gavriel and Rivka Holtzberg, the Jewish couple who served as directors at the Nariman House, also known as the Chabad House, were killed along with six others when the place came under attack by 10 Pakistani terrorists during the November 2008 attacks.
The couple ran a cultural and outreach centre for the Chabad-Lubavitch movement in the five-storey landmark building in south Mumbai's Colaba area.
Israel PM visit to India
# Israel PM Netanyahu and PM Modi lay wreath at Teen Murti Chowk
The iconic Teen Murti Chowk has been renamed after the Israeli City Haifa, a year after the plan was put on hold by the NDMC.
The announcement comes after the scheduled visit of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to India.
The idea of renaming Teen Murti road and chowk after Haifa was proposed in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) council during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel last year.
Teen Murti Bhavan, the residence of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and now a museum, is at the Teen Murti crossing.
# PM tweets: Welcome to India, my friend pm @netanyahu! Your visit to India is historic and special. It will further cement the close friendship between our nations. @israelipm #shalomnamaste
# Last evening, Benjamin Netanyahu in his official statement said: “This evening, the IDF attacked a main Hamas terrorist infrastructure in the Gaza strip. There are some who say that the IDF attacks sand dunes – this is incorrect. We are responding to aggression against the state of Israel and are taking vigorous and systematic action against hostile infrastructures. This evening I am leaving on a historic visit to India. I will meet with the pm, my friend @narendramodi, with the Indian president and with many other leaders. We will sign very many agreements. We are strengthening ties between Israel and this important global power. This serves our security, economic, trade and tourism interests, as well as many other areas. This is a great blessing for the state of Israel.”
Israel PM's visit to India
Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu and PM Narendra Modi will participate in a solemn ceremony at Teen Murti Memorial to pay homage to the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice. The leaders will lay a wreath, and sign the visitor’s book. The ceremony will also mark the formal renaming of Teen Murti Chowk as the Teen Murti Haifa Chowk by the NDMC.
Israel PM's visit to India
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu lands in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi breaks protocol as he reaches the airport to receive Israeli PM and his wife Sara.
Buoyed by Gujarat show, Rahul Gandhi embarks to galvanise UP Congress
After leading from the front in the Gujarat Assembly polls that saw his party improving its show, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is now focusing on Uttar Pradesh to galvanise party cadres in the run-up to 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
First time after donning the mantle of the party chief, Gandhi is all set to pay a two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Amethi from tomorrow. Read More
FPI inflow at Rs 5,200 crore in January so far on earnings optimism
Foreign investors have pumped in over Rs 5,200 crore in the Indian capital markets this month so far on anticipation of recovery in corporate earnings and attractive yields.
This follows an investment of Rs 2 lakh crore in the capital markets (equity and debt) in the entire 2017. Read More
Supreme Court Judges vs CJI
Bar Council members including Chairman Manan Mishra arrive at the residence of Justice Jasti Chelameswar.
Last evening, Justice Kurian Joseph, one of the four Supreme Court judges who virtually revolted against the chief justice, today said there was no need for an outside intervention to solve the issue, while the apex court bar body called for a full-court consideration of the matter.
JUST IN
Prime Minister Narendra Modi may break protocol to receive Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, at the airport, reports CNN News 18.