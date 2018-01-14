News highlights: Met CJI, will arrive at a resolution soon, says Bar Council chief

Met CJI today, will arrive at a resolution soon: Bar Council chief

The Chairman of the Bar Council of India (BCI) Manan Kumar Mishra spoke to reporters today after a round of discussions with the Chief Justice of India. He stated that they shall soon arrive at a resolution.

According CNN News 18, he also said that they had had also met the Justices Kurien and Chelameshwar.



"We met the honorable Chief Justice in a very congenial atmosphere. everything will be sorted out," he said. He further said that there will be a press conference on January 15 at 1pm.

In the first-of-its-kind event, four senior judges of the Supreme Court of India today held a press conference on Friday, saying the administration of the apex court 'was not in order' and questioned certain decisions taken by Chief Justice of India Deepak Misra.

In a strongly-worded press statement, the judges (Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph) underlined the importance of holding the judiciary to the highest standard and said 'democracy would not survive' in the country if steps were not taken.