you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News highlights for the day: Centre to table triple talaq bill in Parliament tomorrow

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Dec 20, 06:38 PM (IST)

    India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Catch all the live updates here

  • Dec 20, 06:21 PM (IST)

    RBI may be holding back Rs 2,000 notes, says SBI report

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may either be holding back Rs 2,000 notes or could have stopped printing high denomination currency, says a SBI Research report.

    Juxtaposing the data presented in the Lok Sabha recently with the one provided by RBI in its Annual Report earlier, the SBI Ecoflash report said today, "we observe" that the value of small denomination currency in circulation up to March 2017 was Rs 3,501 billion.

  • Dec 20, 09:27 AM (IST)

    Top Headlines:

    1. RBI may be holding back Rs 2,000 notes, says SBI report

    2. SEBI says bitcoins cannot be ignored

    3. HDFC Bank board approves raising up to Rs 24,000cr

    4. OYO says no IPO plan for now, eyes 1.80 lakh rooms by 2018-end

    5. RBI puts Bank of India under prompt corrective action

    6. US takes India back to WTO in solar power dispute 

    7. 350 infra projects show cost overrun of Rs 2.65 lakh cr

    8. Edelweiss Financial Services arm acquires Religare Securities

  • Dec 20, 09:58 PM (IST)

    That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.

  • Dec 20, 09:56 PM (IST)

    Railways target 80,000 bio-toilets in 2018, vacuum bio-toilets next in line

    The railways would not only install 80,000 bio-toilets in trains in 2018, but would go one step further and install vacuum bio-toilets, like those in aeroplanes -- odour-free and choke-free, it said today.

    A day after a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report revealed that there were over two lakh complaints about choking, foul-smelling and non-functional bio-toilets in trains from the passengers in 2016-2017 alone, the national transporter said its target was to achieve a complete shift to bio-toilets in all the train coaches by December, 2018.

    Ravindra Gupta, a member of the Railway Board, refused to comment on the CAG report, but said the ministry was planning to roll out the first 100 coaches with bio-vacuum toilets.

  • Dec 20, 09:34 PM (IST)

    Maharashtra considering proposal to hold monsoon session in Nagpur

    The Maharashtra government is considering a proposal requesting it to hold the monsoon session of the legislature in Nagpur, the second capital of the state, instead of Mumbai which is the norm.

    As per a convention, the winter session of the state legislature is held in Nagpur, located over 800 kms away from the state Capital.

    Maharashtra Parliamentary Affairs Minister Girish Bapat said the government has received a proposal requesting shifting the monsoon session to Nagpur and is "keen on implementing it".

  • Dec 20, 09:27 PM (IST)

    Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) received 'Request for Proposal' from the Indian Air Force for the supply of 83 Light Combat Aircraft, tweets ANI.

  • Dec 20, 09:26 PM (IST)
  • Dec 20, 09:14 PM (IST)

    DGCA issues show-cause notice to IndiGo in manhandling case

    Aviation regulator DGCA has issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo seeking an explanation on the incident of airline staff manhandling a passenger at the airport here, sources said.

    Besides, the airport entry passes of two IndiGo employees who were involved in the scuffle have been cancelled by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

    The incident came to the notice of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) through social media last month even though it happened on October 15.

    Sources said the DGCA has submitted the probe report to the civil aviation ministry.

  • Dec 20, 08:38 PM (IST)

    Hyundai Motors to increase car prices by 2% next year  

    Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today said it will increase prices of its vehicles by up to 2 percent from January in order to offset the impact of rising input costs.

    The company joins the likes of other automobile companies, including Nissan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Volkswagen, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Ford, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Honda Cars India, Skoda and Isuzu, which have already announced price hikes from early next year.

    "We have been absorbing the increase in input and material costs but now are constrained to increase the prices up to 2 percent," HMIL Director Sales and Marketing Rakesh Srivastava said in a statement. The revised prices will be implemented from the beginning of next year, he added.

  • Dec 20, 08:29 PM (IST)

    Pakistan issues visa to Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife, mother

    Pakistan today issued visas to Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife and mother to visit him in Islamabad, the Foreign Office said

    Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April, following which India moved the ICJ in May. The ICJ halted his execution on India's appeal pending the final verdict by it.

    "Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued the visas to the mother and wife of Commander Jadhav to visit Islamabad to meet him, today," Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal tweeted.

    Pakistan had agreed to facilitate a meeting of Jadhav with his mother and wife in Islamabad on December 25. It also agreed to India's demand that they be accompanied by an official of the Indian High Commission here.

  • Dec 20, 08:28 PM (IST)

    Cabinet approves the introduction of the Consumer Protection Bill, 2017 and withdrawal of Consumer Protection Bill, 2015; to enlarge the scope of the existing Consumer Protection Act and make it more effective and purposeful, tweets ANI.

  • Dec 20, 08:20 PM (IST)

  • Dec 20, 08:11 PM (IST)

     Cabinet approves setting up of the first ever National Rail and Transport University in Gujarat's Vadodara, to skill human resources and build the capability of Indian Railways, tweets ANI

  • Dec 20, 07:46 PM (IST)

    Cabinet approves new scheme for the textile sector, the programme has an outlay of Rs 1300 during 2017-18 & 2019-20

  • Dec 20, 07:20 PM (IST)

    World Bank approves USD 825 million loan for Pakistan infrastructure

    The World Bank has granted Pakistan a USD 825 million loan to upgrade the energy and public finance sectors in a country which has long struggled with chronic power shortages and poor fiscal management.

    Just over half the loan, USD 425 million, would be used to modernise the national grid, the World Bank said today.

    The government has had some success in generating more electric power to ease a years-long energy crisis, but its distribution has been hampered by poor transmission.

  • Dec 20, 07:14 PM (IST)

    Centre aims to finalise National Telecom Policy by March: Manoj Sinha

    The government is looking to finalise the National Telecom Policy 2018 by March next year, Communications Minister Manoj Sinha informed Parliament today.

    "The Department of Telecommunications envisages to formulate a new National Telecom Policy in view of rapid technological advancement in the sector. The work on the formulation of the National Telecom Policy 2018 has been initiated and is targeted to be finalised by March 2018," Sinha said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

    He said that several working groups have been constituted on different themes for this purpose.

  • Dec 20, 06:09 PM (IST)

    Alternative assets industry in India worth $43 billion: Report

    The alternative assets industry in India is worth USD 43 billion across private equity, venture capital, real estate, infrastructure, private debt and hedge funds, says a report.

    With 221 private capital fund managers and 46 hedge fund managers based in the country, the alternative assets industry is a small but growing space in India, according to a Preqin report.

  • Dec 20, 05:52 PM (IST)

    US takes India back to WTO in solar power dispute

    India has failed to comply with a World Trade Organization ruling on solar power, the United States will tell the WTO's dispute settlement body (DSB) next month, triggering a fresh round of litigation, according to an agenda issued on Wednesday.

    Renewable energy has become a hot area of trade friction as major economies compete to dominate a sector that is expected to thrive as reliance on coal and oil dwindles. 

  • Dec 20, 05:39 PM (IST)

    Here's a bill to be tabled in this Parliament Winter Session 

    Here's a bill to be tabled in this Parliament Winter Session  
  • Dec 20, 05:22 PM (IST)

    RBI Monetary Policy Meet Minutes

    Inflation seen marginally up as rise in oil may sustain; Food inflation, led by vegetables, highly variable. See several risks to projected inflation trajectory: Urjit Patel

  • Dec 20, 04:55 PM (IST)

    SEBI says bitcoins cannot be ignored

    Observing that bitcoins cannot be ignored, regulator SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi today said the virtual currency so far has not posed any systemic and a government panel is looking into it.

    Currently, bitcoins and any such crypto currencies, are not an approved product by the Reserve Bank or any other regulator.

    "On the issue of bitcoins, government is looking into it in consultation with the RBI and Sebi. The panel, also consisting of finance and information technology ministries, is looking into what to do about it," Tyagi said. 

  • Dec 20, 04:46 PM (IST)

    Uber says EU court ruling will not change things in most EU countries 

  • Dec 20, 04:39 PM (IST)

    EU says Brexit transition to end by December 31, 2020, reports BBC 

  • Dec 20, 03:46 PM (IST)

  • Dec 20, 03:45 PM (IST)

  • Dec 20, 03:43 PM (IST)

    350 infra projects show cost overrun of Rs 2.65 lakh cr

    As many as 350 infrastructure projects, each worth Rs 150 crore or above, have shown cost overrun of Rs 2.65 lakh crore due to various reasons including delays, Parliament was informed today. "As on October 1, 2017, a total of 1,263 projects were on the monitor of this Ministry. Of these, 297 are showing time overruns, 350 are showing cost overruns and 103 are showing both time and cost overruns. These 350 projects are showing cost overrun of Rs 2.65 lakh crore," Statistics and Programme Implementation Minister Vijay Goel said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

  • Dec 20, 03:41 PM (IST)

    Airtel Board okays 'scheme' for takeover of Tata's telco biz

    The Board of Bharti Airtel, India's largest telecom firm, approved an arrangement for takeover of consumer mobile business of Tata Teleservices, in a deal involving issue of equity and preference shares. In October, the takeover of Tata Group's consumer mobile business by Airtel on a 'no-debt, no-cash basis' was announced by the two firms. "...the Board of Director in its meeting held on December 19, 2017 has approved...composite scheme of arrangement between Tata Teleservices, Bharti Airtel and Bharti Hexacom and their respective shareholders and creditors...," Airtel said in a regulatory filing.

    The Board also approved another scheme of arrangement between the listed entity Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (TTML) and Airtel and their respective shareholders and creditors, the filing added. Outlining the details, Airtel said the deal would entail demerger of consumer wireless business of Tata Teleservices (TTSL) to Airtel except Rajasthan circle, which is being demerged to subsidiary company Bharti Hexacom.

  • Dec 20, 03:37 PM (IST)

    NCP says Congress did not respond to its poll tie-up call in Gujarat

    NCP leader Dhananjay Munde blamed the Congress for his party going solo in the just-concluded Gujarat polls, but did not rule out an alliance with it for the general elections in 2019, reports PTI. He said the NCP had demanded six seats in Gujarat, but the Congress did not agree to it.

    "The NCP had demanded six seats in Gujarat. As per my information, (NCP chief) Sharad Pawar and (then Congress president) Sonia Gandhi had agreed on seat-sharing. But on the next day, the Congress announced its list of the seats, which we were going to contest," Munde said. "This is how the Congress treated us and the NCP decided to go ahead. Now they should not blame us," he said.

  • Dec 20, 03:34 PM (IST)

    OYO says no IPO plan for now, eyes 1.80 lakh rooms by 2018-end

    Online hotel aggregator OYO does not have immediate plans to come out with an IPO, its founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal has hinted. "For the time-being, we are in an early stage of the company and early stage of the market, so for the time being we are not commenting on any specific public offering plans," he told PTI when asked if the company has IPO plans.

    "We also recently raised $250 million in private capital. So, we have a healthy balance-sheet for the time being," said Agarwal. On whether going public is a possibility in the medium-term, he said, "From my perspective, I don't think so but again it's something that I cannot give a specific yes or no answer."

    Founded in 2013, the Gurugram-based firm currently has 70,000 rooms on its platform. "Our target is to grow from 70,00O keys to 1,80,000 keys by December next year," Agarwal said.

