News as-it-happened: NK Singh appointed chairman of 15th Finance Commission

ONGC officers association has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to stall Oil Ministry's plan to sell the company's producing oil and gas fields, saying the move has highly damaging implications for the country, reports PTI. The Association of Scientific & Technical Officers (ASTO) cited examples of falling production at the western offshore Panna/Mukta fields that were privatised in the 1990s, and Reliance Industries' flagging KG-D6 fields to state that ONGC has done well with its ageing fields.
Most oil and gas fields of ONGC have been in production for 30 years and output has naturally shown a dip from the peak level but still accounts for the bulk of domestic output, ASTO president Sanjay Goel wrote to Modi on November 23. Oil Ministry has identified 15 producing oil and gas fields of ONGC and Oil India for handing over to private firms on the premise of raising output.
Bharati has also seen interest from other suitors such as German Dry Docks and other companies seeking to control individual docks along India’s eastern and western water margins. Bankers now have to take a call on liquidating the company that has been taken to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) by the asset reconstruction arm of Edelweiss, which has a controlling stake in it through pledged shares.
Titan Co, an Indian maker of branded jewellery and premium watches, has overtaken Tata Steel to become the third most-valuable firm in the Tata conglomerate, reports Bloomberg. Strong second-quarter results and tailwinds from a government U-turn on a rule to bring jewellers under anti money-laundering code pushed Titan’s shares up 31% so far in November, set for the biggest monthly gain since 2009. The surge gives the company a market value of $11.4 billion, about $740 million more than Tata Steel. (Picture courtesy: Bloomberg)
The Bharti Airtel Chairman said his company would be open to acquisition talks with Aircel, whose merger with Reliance Communications (RCom) recently fell through. "For them (Aircel), it's only Vodafone-Idea combination or us. Whenever there will be a possibility of a conversation, I have no doubt, we will be a part of that conversation," he said, when asked if Airtel was the natural suitor for the Maxis-owned carrier.
Puneet Dalmia-controlled Dalmia Bharat group has submitted a binding offer to acquire Nagpur-based Murli Industries, which is currently facing bankruptcy proceedings in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), sources told Mint. “The interim resolution professional (IRP) has received only two external bids and Dalmia Bharat is one of them,” sources said. “The second bid is from a Nagpur-based businessman, but the offer is not substantive.”
“After full evaluation of the assets, only Dalmia Bharat has made a binding offer,” sources said. “Dalmia’s binding offer is lower than what it had offered earlier,” sources said, adding, “The total haircut sought by Dalmia is close to 80% of the outstanding loans.”
The third bid from the promoters of the company now stands disqualified after the recent amendment to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, which bars promoters from bidding if the outstanding loans of the company are classified as a non-performing asset (NPA) for a year or more.
Murli Industries, promoted by the Maloo family, owes close to Rs 1,800 crore to a group of lenders led by Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company (EARC), which owns 60% of the debt. Bank of Baroda owns 25%, while the rest is owned by smaller lenders. Murli Industries which began operations with a solvent extraction plant in the early 1990s went public in 1993. In 1997, it diversified into paper products.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 3,572 crore across business segments. "The construction arm of L&T has won orders worth Rs 3,572 crore across various business segments," the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing. L&T said transportation and infrastructure business has bagged order an worth Rs 1,358 crore from Bangalore International Airport. Its metallurgical and material handling business received orders worth Rs 1,264 crore in the domestic market. While the company's power transmission and distribution business and building and factories business won orders worth Rs 595 crore and Rs 355 crore, respectively.
The regulator and exchanges are trying to find out if such information appearing on social networking sites violates insider trading regulations and listing regulations. “The exchanges have observed discrepancies in trade data, prompting bourses to seek clarification from the companies on the data leaks. We are examining the trade data of these companies for the past 12 months,” an official at a stock exchange told the paper.
“In addition, in a communication sent to the exchanges last week, the regulator has also asked BSE and NSE to beef up their surveillance of other social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and whether these platforms are being used to leak price-sensitive information,” sources said.
Out of 184 diversified equity mutual fund schemes, 87 schemes or 47% of the funds under consideration have underperformed their respective benchmarks in the last one year, as per data from fund tracker Value Research. ICICI Pru Value Discovery Fund, Franklin India Bluechip Fund, SBI Bluechip, Aditya Birla SL Frontline Equity Fund, DSP Blackrock Top 100 Equity Fund are some of the prominent large-cap funds which have underperformed their benchmark indices.
Out of the products that lagged their benchmarks, 34 are large-cap funds, 27 midcap funds, 19 multi-cap funds and seven small-cap funds. These funds account for Rs 2.43 lakh crore of the industry’s equity asset under management of Rs 7 lakh crore in October. Equity mutual fund schemes have seen 25% jump in inflows so far in 2017-18 driven by a strong market and lower returns from other asset classes like real estate and fixed deposits.
India’s Adani Enterprises faces a likely block on a A$900 million ($684 million) government loan to help build a giant coal mine in Australia, with the left-leaning Labour Party on track for re-election in a state poll, reports Reuters. Queensland state premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, who originally supported Adani’s application for the federally funded loan to build a rail coal haulage line, said three weeks ago her government would veto the concessional loan.
The Labour party, which faced a strong challenge to return to power, was leading after three-quarters of votes were counted following Saturday’s poll, according to Australia Broadcasting Corp. The mine’s location 400 km from a Pacific Ocean shipping terminal means the challenge of financing infrastructure costs has been at the forefront of debate over the project’s economic viability.
The loan amounts to only a fraction of the overall A$16.5 billion cost of constructing the Carmichael mine, but was seen as a first step in reaching financial close on a project that has been delayed for years by environmental opposition. Palaszczuk, who supports Adani and its promise of 10,000 mine and construction jobs, amended her party’s position in the run-up to the election to oppose the taxpayer-funded loan under the A$5 billion Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility.
Since the start of the financial year on April 1, the BSE’s benchmark Sensex index has gained around 13.5% as investors shrugged off an unsettling transition to the Goods & Service Tax (GST) and a delayed corporate earnings recovery, choosing instead to bet on India’s long-term growth potential. As households shifted their savings into financial instruments from traditional avenues such as real estate and gold, domestic mutual funds and insurance companies pumped Rs 61,559 crore into Indian stocks during April-September.
Data from stock exchanges showed that the value of LIC’s holdings (in companies where it held at least a 1% stake) rose from Rs 4.82 trillion in March to Rs 5.02 trillion at the end of September. That accounts for about 60% of all equity investments held by Indian life insurance companies. (Picture courtesy: Mint)
NK Singh appointed chairman of 15th Finance Commission
GST collections in November at Rs 83,346 crore
Government willing to extend Aadhaar linking deadline to March 31, Centre tells SC
Bank recap to lift GDP growth to 8% next fiscal, says Goldman Sachs
Govt identifies 18 more shell companies which deposited Rs 10,000 cr post note ban
I will sell tea, not the country: PM Modi tells Congress
Pushing the BJP’s campaign in Gujarat into high gear, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said he is ready to sell tea but will never sell the country as he asked Rahul Gandhi why he had applauded the release of LeT chief Hafiz Saeed.
Modi, who started his high voltage campaign with rallies in Bhuj in Kutch district, Jasdan in Rajkot, Chalala in Amreli and Kadodara near Surat, took on the opposition Congress on issues related to China, Lashkar-e-Taiba’s Hafiz Saeed, the surgical strike as well as corruption.
GES to kick off tomorrow, women prosperity in focus
The city is all set to host the eighth edition of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.
After the inauguration, US President Donald Trump's daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump and Indian Defence Minister Sitharaman will be participating in a panel discussion on opening up of opportunities for women entrepreneurs, Kant said.
Union ministers Sushma Swaraj, Nirmala Sitharaman and Suresh Prabhu will be attending the summit.
NSE revises limit for risk reduction mode in currency futures
Leading bourse National Stock Exchange (NSE) today said it has decided to revise the threshold for activation of risk reduction mode for clearing members on its currency derivatives segment from Wednesday.
Under the revised norms, the risk reduction mode (RRM) would be activated when 90 percent of the clearing members’ collateral available for adjustment against margins are utilised. This is against the current practice of activating the mode on 100 percent utilisation of collateral deposited.
Domestic structural issues yanking down exports, says Crisil
Domestic structural issues, and not external factors such as global demand and currency headwinds, are pulling down merchandise exports, says a report.
“While policy disruptions have been transitory, there are structural issues dogging the country’s export competitiveness. High exports growth, particularly in the labour-intensive sectors, is vital to sustaining employment- generating growth,” Crisil said in a note today.
Demonetisation: I-T department to launch assessment of defaulters from January
The Income Tax (I-T) department will launch full-fledged assessment proceedings from January next year against those assessees who have deposited "suspicious" amounts of money in banks post-demonetisation but have not filed their income tax returns (ITRs) till now.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), which frames policies for the department, has asked the taxman to finish the process of serving notices to such entities by December 31.
NK Singh has been appointed the chairman of the 15th Finance Commission. Arvind Mehta has been appointed the Secretary to the Commission.
Cabinet approved the formation of the 15th Finance Commission on Wednesday, which will have two full-time members and two part-time members - Bandhan Bank Chairman Ashok Lahiri and NITI Aayog Member Ramesh Chand. Other members include former Eco Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das and Adjunct Professor of Georgetown University Dr Anoop Singh.
Rupee scales new 2 month high of 64.50, soars 20 paise vs dollar
Showing resistance against early volatility, the rupee today surged by a hefty 20 paise to end at a fresh two-month high of 64.50 against the beleaguered dollar even as S&P kept India’s credit rating unchanged.
The rupee marked its best closing since September 20.It had tumbled to a low of 64.83 in early trade.
In early trade, the rupee resumed almost flat with negative bias at 64.71 from last weekend level of 64.70 in knee-jerk reaction to the S&P rating outcome.
FinMin tweets GST collection update till November 27
The Ministry of Finance tweeted that the states are protected against any shortfall in the tax. A compensation of more than Rs 10,000 crores have been given to all the states for the months - July and August. The revenue of the states are expected to grow to 14 percent, taking 2015-2016 as the base year. The Centre's revenue from August-November, on the other hand, is Rs 58,556 crores.
A transfer of over Rs 16,000 crore his being done from CGST to IGST account for this month by way ofsettlement. One of the major reason for the income gap between the SGST and the CGST is because the CGST liability was discharged using transition credit rather than cash. This is why taxpayers are using the available balance credit of the previous tax regime, causing the additional revenue gap.
The total number of GSTR 3B returns filed from July, August, September, October, till November 26 is 58.7 lakh, 58.9 lakh, 57.3 lakh and 50.1 lakh.
GST collections in November at Rs 83,346 crore
The total collections under the Goods & Services Tax (GST) till November 27 stand at Rs 83,346 crore. So far, 95.9 lakh taxpayers have been registered under GST. Of this, 15.1 lakh taxpayers are composition dealers, which are required to file returns every quarter.
50.1 lakh returns have been filed for the month of October till November 26.
The Finance Ministry said that the states collected Rs 87,238 crore via SGST till November 27. This includes collections for August, September, October and November.
The Centre has also given Rs 31,821 crore to states for months of August, September amd October as compensation. For November, the amount given to states was Rs 13,882 crore.
Bank recap to lift GDP growth to 8% next fiscal: Goldman Sachs
The economy is likely to clip at 8 percent next fiscal as the massive bank recapitalisation will help revive the long-stalled credit demand and private investments, says a Goldman Sachs report.
According to the report, the Rs 2.11-trillion bank recapitalisation announced by the government last month and a likely recovery in earnings are also likely to drive up the stock markets and has set the Nifty target of 11,600 by next December.
SEBI slaps Rs 5 lakh fine on Finalysis Credit & Guarantee
Markets regulator Sebi today imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Finalysis Credit & Guarantee Company for failure to redress investor grievances.
According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), 13 complaints related to non-receipt of shares after transfer, among others, were pending against the firm.
All the complaints were filed with the regulator during the period from February to May 2013 in Sebi Complaints Redressal System (SCORES).
Prabhu asks industry to set a timeline for $ 1 tn manufacturing revenue
Commerce & Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu has asked the industry to set a timeline for achieving a USD 1 trillion in manufacturing revenue and take its share in GDP to 20 percent.The share of manufacturing in GDP has been trending at 16-17 percent for some years now and the previous Manmohan Singh government had set a target of taking this share to 25 percent of GDP by the turn of 2025.
The Sharad Yadav-led JD(U) faction, whose claim over the party's poll symbol was rejected by the Election Commission, today announced that it will form a new party after the Gujarat polls which it is fighting in alliance with the Congress.
The faction's general secretary Arun Shrivastava said its lone MLA, Chhotu Vasava from Gujarat, will fight the state polls under the banner of the new party, Bhartiya Tribal Party, whose symbol will be an auto rickshaw.
Nov 27, 05:47 PM (IST)
Kerala 'Love Jihad' matter: SC directs that Hadiya be taken to college for her studies and that college should allow facility of hostel to her. Next date of hearing fixed for third week of January.
Jindal Steel and Power told a government committee that it could provide up to 600,000 tonnes of rails per year to the Indian Railways, if needed, reports Reuters.
The committee on domestically manufactured iron and steel products for government projects told the Ministry of Railways that local companies had the capacity to supply 717,000 tonnes of rails as sought by the ministry in a recent global tender.
Kerala 'love jihad' case: Hadiya case hearing has been adjourned for the day. The hearing will continue on Tuesday.
A CRPF jawan received minor injuries in a petrol bomb attack by miscreants in the Safakadal area of the city today, the police said.
Unidentified miscreants hurled a petrol bomb at the CRPF personnel deployed on law-and-order duty at the Malik Angan locality of Safakadal, resulting in minor injuries to one of the jawans, a police official said.
Indonesia closed the airport on the tourist island of Bali on Monday and ordered 100,000 residents living near a glowing volcano spewing columns of ash to evacuate immediately, warning that the first major eruption in 54 years could be "imminent", a Reuters reports.
The airport was closed for 24 hours from Monday morning, disrupting 445 flights and some 59,000 passengers, after Mount Agung, which killed hundreds of people in 1963, sent volcanic ash high into the sky, and officials said cancellations could be extended.
Indian team for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Kartik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Y Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar,Sidharth Kaul
The government is willing to extend Aadhaar linking deadline to March 31 from the current December 31, Centre told the Supreme Court on Monday.
SC said that it would hear a batch of petitions challenging mandatory linking of Aadhaar for granting various services to citizen after its constitution bench concludes hearing the Delhi-Centre dispute.
Mah Defence, Shapoorji Pallonji may bid $350m for troubled Bharati Defence, says report
Mahindra Defence and Shapoorji Pallonji Group may independently bid for the troubled Bharati Defence and Infrastructure (formerly Bharati Shipyard) in the first such bankruptcy resolution attempt under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code for the security industry, reports The Economic Times. The two companies are currently evaluating the deal that values the target company at $350 million, sources said.
Bharati has also seen interest from other suitors such as German Dry Docks and other companies seeking to control individual docks along India’s eastern and western water margins. Bankers now have to take a call on liquidating the company that has been taken to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) by the asset reconstruction arm of Edelweiss, which has a controlling stake in it through pledged shares.
China, wary of market risks, likely to keep 6.5% GDP target in 2018
China’s leaders are likely to maintain this year’s growth target of “around 6.5%” in 2018, even as they ratchet up efforts to prevent a destabilising build-up of debt in the world’s second-largest economy, policy sources told Reuters. Policymakers will be under pressure to balance efforts to tackle debt with the need to keep growth on a steady path, they said. Investor concerns over a crackdown on debt was highlighted last week when a sell-off in bonds spread to the stock market.
Top policymakers are expected to gather in December for the annual Central Economic Work Conference, which investors watch closely for policy priorities for the year ahead, amid a crackdown on riskier banking and investment activities. “Next year’s growth target could be similar to this year‘s,” sources said. “It’s OK as long as we are able to secure growth of 6.5%.”
China Oct services trade deficit narrows to $17.8bn
China’s trade deficit in services narrowed to $17.8 billion in October from $22.2 billion in September, the foreign exchange regulator told Reuters. The deficit was largely due to a $15.3 billion gulf in spending between foreign tourists and the Chinese, who splurge more abroad than do visitors to China, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) showed. For the January-October period, China’s services trade deficit stood at $216.5 billion, versus a gap of $198.7 billion for January-September.
Titan is now third-most valuable firm in Tata stable
Titan Co, an Indian maker of branded jewellery and premium watches, has overtaken Tata Steel to become the third most-valuable firm in the Tata conglomerate, reports Bloomberg. Strong second-quarter results and tailwinds from a government U-turn on a rule to bring jewellers under anti money-laundering code pushed Titan’s shares up 31% so far in November, set for the biggest monthly gain since 2009. The surge gives the company a market value of $11.4 billion, about $740 million more than Tata Steel. (Picture courtesy: Bloomberg)
Thousands flee as Bali raises volcano alert to highest level
A rumbling volcano on the resort island of Bali could erupt at any moment, authorities warned today as they raised alert levels to maximum, accelerated a mass evacuation and closed the main airport, leaving tourists stranded, reports AFP. Massive columns of thick grey smoke that have been belching from Mount Agung since last week have now begun shooting more than 3 km into the sky, forcing flights to be grounded.
Some 40,000 frightened people have fled their homes around the volcano but as many as 100,000 will likely be forced to leave, disaster agency officials said after raising the alert to its highest level. The exclusion zone around Agung, which is 75 km from the beachside tourist hub of Kuta, has also been widened to 10 km. "Continuous ash puffs are sometimes accompanied by explosive eruptions and a weak booming sound," the National Board for Disaster Management said.
"The rays of fire are increasingly observed at night. This indicates the potential for a larger eruption is imminent." Agung rumbled back to life in September, forcing the evacuation of 140,000 people living nearby. Its activity decreased in late October and many returned to their homes.
Sunil Mittal says telcos wrote off up to $50bn due to Reliance Jio
Reliance Jio's prolonged free voice and data offers were a major reason for telecom companies writing off investments of up to $50 billion, said Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal, who also called out the newcomer for opposing a relief package for the debt-laden sector. In an interview with the Economic Times, Mittal said Bharti had benefited from the rapid consolidation in the telecom industry, which has been accelerated by Jio's entry with free services and could well return to the No 1 slot by revenue market share by March 2019, beating the Vodafone India-Idea Cellular combine.
The Bharti Airtel Chairman said his company would be open to acquisition talks with Aircel, whose merger with Reliance Communications (RCom) recently fell through. "For them (Aircel), it's only Vodafone-Idea combination or us. Whenever there will be a possibility of a conversation, I have no doubt, we will be a part of that conversation," he said, when asked if Airtel was the natural suitor for the Maxis-owned carrier.
Dalmia Bharat submits binding bid for Murli Ind, seeks 80% haircut, says report
Puneet Dalmia-controlled Dalmia Bharat group has submitted a binding offer to acquire Nagpur-based Murli Industries, which is currently facing bankruptcy proceedings in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), sources told Mint. “The interim resolution professional (IRP) has received only two external bids and Dalmia Bharat is one of them,” sources said. “The second bid is from a Nagpur-based businessman, but the offer is not substantive.”
“After full evaluation of the assets, only Dalmia Bharat has made a binding offer,” sources said. “Dalmia’s binding offer is lower than what it had offered earlier,” sources said, adding, “The total haircut sought by Dalmia is close to 80% of the outstanding loans.”
The third bid from the promoters of the company now stands disqualified after the recent amendment to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, which bars promoters from bidding if the outstanding loans of the company are classified as a non-performing asset (NPA) for a year or more.
Murli Industries, promoted by the Maloo family, owes close to Rs 1,800 crore to a group of lenders led by Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company (EARC), which owns 60% of the debt. Bank of Baroda owns 25%, while the rest is owned by smaller lenders. Murli Industries which began operations with a solvent extraction plant in the early 1990s went public in 1993. In 1997, it diversified into paper products.
The father of seven-year-old Pradhuman has moved the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to Ryan School management officials, reports PTI.
The Supreme Court said it would hear pleas challenging Aadhaar after the Constitution Bench concludes hearing the Delhi-Centre case, reports PTI. The Centre told the apex court it was willing to extend deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar to various services till March 31 next year.
L&T's construction arm bags orders worth Rs 3,572cr
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 3,572 crore across business segments. "The construction arm of L&T has won orders worth Rs 3,572 crore across various business segments," the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing. L&T said transportation and infrastructure business has bagged order an worth Rs 1,358 crore from Bangalore International Airport. Its metallurgical and material handling business received orders worth Rs 1,264 crore in the domestic market. While the company's power transmission and distribution business and building and factories business won orders worth Rs 595 crore and Rs 355 crore, respectively.
Japan plans extra budget of $24-26bn for fiscal 2017
Japan’s government is set to compile an extra budget worth around 2.7-2.9 trillion yen ($24-26 billion) for the fiscal year to March 2018, with additional bond issuance of around 1 trillion yen to help fund the spending, government sources told Reuters. In addition to construction bond issuance worth around 1 trillion yen, the government will scrape together cash reserves from the previous fiscal year’s budget and money left unused from debt servicing due to lower-than-estimated borrowing costs, the sources said. No deficit-covering bond issuance was planned, the sources said because the plan has not yet been finalised.
NSE, BSE write to companies over WhatsApp earnings leak, says report
India’s top two stock exchanges—National Stock Exchange of India and BSE—have written to over a dozen companies whose earnings figures as well as other key financial information were leaked ahead of their earnings announcement, sources told Mint. This comes after the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) asked them to examine trade data of 24 companies whose earnings were circulated on messaging app WhatsApp and social media.
The regulator and exchanges are trying to find out if such information appearing on social networking sites violates insider trading regulations and listing regulations. “The exchanges have observed discrepancies in trade data, prompting bourses to seek clarification from the companies on the data leaks. We are examining the trade data of these companies for the past 12 months,” an official at a stock exchange told the paper.
“In addition, in a communication sent to the exchanges last week, the regulator has also asked BSE and NSE to beef up their surveillance of other social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and whether these platforms are being used to leak price-sensitive information,” sources said.
47% diversified equity MFs lag benchmark returns over 12 months
Select funds of ICICI Prudential, Franklin India, SBI, Aditya Birla and DSP BlackRock have underperformed their respective benchmarks in the past one year as money managers were underweight many large and mid-cap stocks that have done well in recent months, reports The Economic Times. Close to half of the diversified equity mutual fund schemes have underperformed their benchmark indices over the last one year as money managers were caught on the wrong foot after stocks that have not been on their radar were among the top performers of late.
Out of 184 diversified equity mutual fund schemes, 87 schemes or 47% of the funds under consideration have underperformed their respective benchmarks in the last one year, as per data from fund tracker Value Research. ICICI Pru Value Discovery Fund, Franklin India Bluechip Fund, SBI Bluechip, Aditya Birla SL Frontline Equity Fund, DSP Blackrock Top 100 Equity Fund are some of the prominent large-cap funds which have underperformed their benchmark indices.
Out of the products that lagged their benchmarks, 34 are large-cap funds, 27 midcap funds, 19 multi-cap funds and seven small-cap funds. These funds account for Rs 2.43 lakh crore of the industry’s equity asset under management of Rs 7 lakh crore in October. Equity mutual fund schemes have seen 25% jump in inflows so far in 2017-18 driven by a strong market and lower returns from other asset classes like real estate and fixed deposits.
Adani hopes for government coal mine loan fade after Australian election
India’s Adani Enterprises faces a likely block on a A$900 million ($684 million) government loan to help build a giant coal mine in Australia, with the left-leaning Labour Party on track for re-election in a state poll, reports Reuters. Queensland state premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, who originally supported Adani’s application for the federally funded loan to build a rail coal haulage line, said three weeks ago her government would veto the concessional loan.
The Labour party, which faced a strong challenge to return to power, was leading after three-quarters of votes were counted following Saturday’s poll, according to Australia Broadcasting Corp. The mine’s location 400 km from a Pacific Ocean shipping terminal means the challenge of financing infrastructure costs has been at the forefront of debate over the project’s economic viability.
The loan amounts to only a fraction of the overall A$16.5 billion cost of constructing the Carmichael mine, but was seen as a first step in reaching financial close on a project that has been delayed for years by environmental opposition. Palaszczuk, who supports Adani and its promise of 10,000 mine and construction jobs, amended her party’s position in the run-up to the election to oppose the taxpayer-funded loan under the A$5 billion Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility.
LIC books Rs 13,500cr trading profit in April-September period, says report
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country’s largest institutional investor, has booked a trading profit of at least Rs 13,500 crore from the sale of equity holdings in the first half of the current financial year, as stocks scaled record highs, reports Mint. The figure marked a 23.8% increase over the Rs 10,900 crore in trading profit that LIC earned in April-September 2016 through investment redemptions, sources said.
Since the start of the financial year on April 1, the BSE’s benchmark Sensex index has gained around 13.5% as investors shrugged off an unsettling transition to the Goods & Service Tax (GST) and a delayed corporate earnings recovery, choosing instead to bet on India’s long-term growth potential. As households shifted their savings into financial instruments from traditional avenues such as real estate and gold, domestic mutual funds and insurance companies pumped Rs 61,559 crore into Indian stocks during April-September.
Data from stock exchanges showed that the value of LIC’s holdings (in companies where it held at least a 1% stake) rose from Rs 4.82 trillion in March to Rs 5.02 trillion at the end of September. That accounts for about 60% of all equity investments held by Indian life insurance companies. (Picture courtesy: Mint)
China's debt is growing at a faster pace despite years of efforts to contain it
For years China's top officials have touted their ambitious policy priority to wean the world's second-largest economy off high levels of debt, but there is not much to show for it, reports Reuters. On the contrary, a Reuters analysis shows the debt pile at Chinese firms has been climbing in that time, with levels at the end of September growing at the fastest pace in four years.
The build-up has continued even as policymakers roll out a series of measures to end the explosive growth of debt, including persuading state firms and local governments to prune borrowing and tighter rules and monitoring of banks' short-term borrowing. By some estimates, China's overall debt is now as much as three times the size of its economy.
Reuters analysis of 2,146 China listed firms showed their total debt at the end of September jumped 23% from a year ago, the highest pace of growth since 2013. The analysis covered three-fifths of the country's listed firms, but excluded financials, which have seen the brunt of government de-risking and deleveraging efforts so far. The analysis revealed that debt in the real estate sector multiplied the most over last five years, followed by industrials.
Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level
Bitcoin surged to yet another new record high on Monday, breaking a record set during the Thanksgiving weekend stateside, reports CNBC. The cryptocurrency jumped to an all-time high of $9,671.84 hours after cracking the $9,400 level on Sunday, according to industry site CoinDesk. It later pared some gains to trade at $9,631.21 at 10:00 am HK/SIN, rising some 3.27% on the day.
The largest bitcoin exchange in the US, Coinbase, added about 100,000 accounts between Wednesday and Friday — just around Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday — to a total of 13.1 million. That's according to public data available on Coinbase's website and historical records compiled by Alistair Milne, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Altana Digital Currency Fund. Coinbase had about 4.9 million users last November, Milne's data showed.
UK launches plan for industry as Brexit looms, wins Merck investment
The British government launched a new strategy for industry on Monday, aiming to intervene in key sectors to tackle weak productivity and bolster businesses to counter any new problems caused by Brexit, reports Reuters. Prime Minister Theresa May first flagged the plan in January, seven months after Britain voted to leave the European Union, adopting a hands-on approach to business that had largely been abandoned by her predecessors from the time of Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s.
The government said it had secured a major investment from global healthcare company MSD, known as Merck & Co in the United States, ahead of the publication of the strategy. Life sciences is one of four sectors being targeted by the government, which will also focus on construction, artificial intelligence and the automotive industry.
Raghuram Rajan says need broad-based eco growth, more job opportunities
Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan made a strong case for broad-basing economic growth and generating more employment opportunities, arguing that short-term political solutions to the job reservation issue can damage the fabric of the country, reports PTI. On the solution to the problem of majority of people feeling discriminated, he said, "The only way to solve this is to broad-base economic growth. We need to focus on that as the ultimate solution rather than emphasise grievances... (they are) politically in short-term very convenient but have potential to bring apart the fabric of this country."
Rajan made these comments referring to rising populist nationalism and also agitation by powerful communities, including Patidar community in Gujarat which is feeling discriminated and is seeking reservation in jobs. "It (populist nationalism) has a potential to damage. I would define very simply as the majority community feeling aggrieved that it is being discriminated against. It exists across the world. It exists in India also. There are often underlying issues, for example an issue of job," the ex-RBI governor said.
EPFO may lower interest rate for 2017-18
Retirement fund body EPFO may lower interest rate on provident fund deposits this fiscal compared to 8.65% provided to its 4.5 crore members for 2016-17, a Labour Ministry official said. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is likely to cut interest rate on the grounds that it is directly crediting exchange trade funds (ETF) units into provident fund accounts and lower yields on other investments, particularly bonds.
"Employees Provident Fund Organisation may cut rate of return on provident fund deposits for 2017-18 due to lower income on bonds and its plan to credit ETF investments directly into the account of subscribers," the senior official said. However, the official said the EPFO is still to work out the income projection for the current fiscal, which would become the basis for crediting rate of interest in subscribers account for this fiscal. In December last year, the EPFO trustees had decided to lower the rate of interest on EPF to 8.65% for 2016-17 from 8.8% provided for 2015-16.
PE exit the reason behind Rs 700cr Future Supply Chain IPO: Kishore Biyani
The upcoming IPO of Future Supply Chain Solutions, which is expected the garner over Rs 700 crore, is primarily to give an exit to private equity firm Griffin Partners, Future Group Chairman Kishore Biyani told PTI. Future Supply Chain Solutions (FSCSL), a subsidiary of Future Enterprises, has filed a draft red herring prospectus with Sebi for the public issue of up to about 97.84 lakh equity shares representing 24.43% of the existing paid-up equity share capital of FSCSL.
While private equity firm SSG Capital's entity Griffin Partners will sell about 78.27 lakh equity shares in FSCSL, representing up to 20% of the paid-up equity share capital, the promoter company Future Enterprises will offload 19.57 lakh shares, representing around 5% stake. According to Biyani, FSCSL, the logistics arm of the group, is well capitalised and payment of debt or requirement of immediate funds is not the reason for the IPO.
"We have to give an exit to the private equity. The 5% we are selling will go to Future Enterprises. This (FSCSL) is a good capitalised company and there is a very marginal debt of about Rs 32 crore long term debt," Biyani said. Griffin Partners had recently also sold about 5% stake in FSCSL to two entities of financial services firm Edelweiss. FSCSL is one of the largest third-party logistics service operators offering automated and IT-enabled warehousing, distribution and other logistics solutions.
Working on package for gems, jewellery sector: Suresh Prabhu
The Commerce Ministry is working on a package in consultation with the gems and jewellery industry to boost export and create jobs in this labour intensive sector, Union Minister Suresh Prabhu has said. The ministry has already asked the gems and jewellery industry to work out a proper business plan to promote growth of the sector.
"We have some time left, in another few weeks we have to finalise it as Budget will be in February, so we have to work on that," Commerce and Industry Minister Prabhu told PTI. The Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has demanded cut in import duty on gold to 4% from the current 10%.
FPIs invest $2.6bn in Indian capital markets in Nov so far
Foreign investors have pumped in over $2.6 billion in the country's capital markets this month so far, propelled by government's announcement of recapitalising PSU banks and India faring well in the World Bank's 'ease of doing business index', reports PTI. This follows a net inflow of over Rs 19,000 crore in capital markets (equity and debt) last month. Prior to that, FPIs had pulled out more than Rs 10,000 crore in September.
According to depositories’ data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) infused Rs 16,455 crore in equities during November 1-24, besides, they put in Rs 754 crore in the debt market during the period under review, resulting in an inflow of Rs 17,209 crore ($2.65 billion). Overall, FPIs have invested Rs 53,800 crore in equities this year and another Rs 1.46 lakh crore in debt markets.
A series of unfortunate events: How IndiGo's reputation has run into rough weather
It's been smooth sailing for IndiGo in recent times as far as financials go, but the airline's reputation has run into rough weather over the past month following a series of unsavoury incidents.
The Sharad Yadav-led JD(U) faction, whose claim over the party's poll symbol was rejected by the Election Commission, today announced that it will form a new party after the Gujarat polls which it is fighting in alliance with the Congress. The faction's general secretary Arun Shrivastava said its lone MLA, Chhotu Vasava from Gujarat, will fight the state polls under the banner of the new party, Bhartiya Tribal Party, whose symbol will be an auto rickshaw.
Jindal Steel and Power told a government committee that it could provide up to 600,000 tonnes of rails per year to the Indian Railways, if needed, reports Reuters.
The committee on domestically manufactured iron and steel products for government projects told the Ministry of Railways that local companies had the capacity to supply 717,000 tonnes of rails as sought by the ministry in a recent global tender.
Kerala 'love jihad' case: Hadiya case hearing has been adjourned for the day. The hearing will continue on Tuesday.
A CRPF jawan received minor injuries in a petrol bomb attack by miscreants in the Safakadal area of the city today, the police said. Unidentified miscreants hurled a petrol bomb at the CRPF personnel deployed on law-and-order duty at the Malik Angan locality of Safakadal, resulting in minor injuries to one of the jawans, a police official said.
Indonesia closed the airport on the tourist island of Bali on Monday and ordered 100,000 residents living near a glowing volcano spewing columns of ash to evacuate immediately, warning that the first major eruption in 54 years could be "imminent", a Reuters reports.
The airport was closed for 24 hours from Monday morning, disrupting 445 flights and some 59,000 passengers, after Mount Agung, which killed hundreds of people in 1963, sent volcanic ash high into the sky, and officials said cancellations could be extended.
Watch | Markets@Moneycontrol: After a choppy day, markets bounce back in late trade